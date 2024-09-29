All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 4 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 30, New England Patriots 13

2Y7367W San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By Ben Cooper
New England Patriots San Francisco 49ers

With Jordan Mason toting the rock on offense and Fred Warner patrolling the box on defense, the San Francisco 49ers are a well-oiled machine.

Warner's pick-six and Mason's 160 total yards helped the 49ers cruise past the New England Patriots in Week 4, 30-13.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fred Warner has already earned two 90.0-plus PFF game grades in 2024, and he's on track for a third after this game. The All-Pro linebacker led the 49ers in run-defense stops (four) and returned an interception for a score on a dominant day for San Francisco's defense.

BOX SCORE

Patriots 49ers
Total points 13 30
Total offensive plays 62 60
Average EPA per play -0.533 0.127
Total net yards 207 408
Avg yards per play 3.3 6.8
Total first downs 12 19
Rushing first downs 2 4
Passing first downs 8 14
Penalty first downs 2 1
Third-down efficiency 35% 62%
Fourth-down efficiency 11% 0%
Possessions 12 10
Avg plays per drive 5.5 6.9
Avg yards per drive 15.9 37.1
Avg points per drive 1 2.2
Red-zone possessions 3 4
Red-zone plays 8 13
Red-zone TDs 1 2
Red-zone FGs 0 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 33% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.