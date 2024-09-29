NFL Week 4 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 30, New England Patriots 13

With Jordan Mason toting the rock on offense and Fred Warner patrolling the box on defense, the San Francisco 49ers are a well-oiled machine.
Warner's pick-six and Mason's 160 total yards helped the 49ers cruise past the New England Patriots in Week 4, 30-13.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Fred Warner has already earned two 90.0-plus PFF game grades in 2024, and he's on track for a third after this game. The All-Pro linebacker led the 49ers in run-defense stops (four) and returned an interception for a score on a dominant day for San Francisco's defense.
BOX SCORE
|Patriots
|49ers
|Total points
|13
|30
|Total offensive plays
|62
|60
|Average EPA per play
|-0.533
|0.127
|Total net yards
|207
|408
|Avg yards per play
|3.3
|6.8
|Total first downs
|12
|19
|Rushing first downs
|2
|4
|Passing first downs
|8
|14
|Penalty first downs
|2
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|35%
|62%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|11%
|0%
|Possessions
|12
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|5.5
|6.9
|Avg yards per drive
|15.9
|37.1
|Avg points per drive
|1
|2.2
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|4
|Red-zone plays
|8
|13
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|33%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
