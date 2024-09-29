NFL Week 4 Recap: San Francisco 49ers 30, New England Patriots 13

With Jordan Mason toting the rock on offense and Fred Warner patrolling the box on defense, the San Francisco 49ers are a well-oiled machine.

Warner's pick-six and Mason's 160 total yards helped the 49ers cruise past the New England Patriots in Week 4, 30-13.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Fred Warner has already earned two 90.0-plus PFF game grades in 2024, and he's on track for a third after this game. The All-Pro linebacker led the 49ers in run-defense stops (four) and returned an interception for a score on a dominant day for San Francisco's defense.

BOX SCORE

Patriots 49ers Total points 13 30 Total offensive plays 62 60 Average EPA per play -0.533 0.127 Total net yards 207 408 Avg yards per play 3.3 6.8 Total first downs 12 19 Rushing first downs 2 4 Passing first downs 8 14 Penalty first downs 2 1 Third-down efficiency 35% 62% Fourth-down efficiency 11% 0% Possessions 12 10 Avg plays per drive 5.5 6.9 Avg yards per drive 15.9 37.1 Avg points per drive 1 2.2 Red-zone possessions 3 4 Red-zone plays 8 13 Red-zone TDs 1 2 Red-zone FGs 0 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 33% 100%

