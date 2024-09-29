NFL Week 4 Recap: Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Rams 18

For all the heat No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams took for his understandably shaky performance through his first few NFL games, he now has the Chicago Bears sitting at 2-2 after the team was 0-4 at this time last year.
There remains room for improvement from the 22-year-old, but he went without a turnover-worthy play for the first time in his young NFL career in the Bears' 24-18 Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Rams rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske notched only one quarterback pressure on 21 pass-rushing snaps, but it was a play on which he powered his way past Bears guard Matt Pryor for a strip-sack. Fiske also tallied three run-defense stops on only 12 snaps in that department.
BOX SCORE
|Rams
|Bears
|Total points
|18
|24
|Total offensive plays
|58
|54
|Average EPA per play
|0.043
|0.042
|Total net yards
|337
|264
|Avg yards per play
|5.8
|4.9
|Total first downs
|20
|17
|Rushing first downs
|8
|7
|Passing first downs
|10
|7
|Penalty first downs
|2
|3
|Third-down efficiency
|45%
|56%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|10
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|6.4
|6.2
|Avg yards per drive
|30.6
|24
|Avg points per drive
|1.6
|2.2
|Red-zone possessions
|4
|4
|Red-zone plays
|11
|12
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|75%
|50%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
