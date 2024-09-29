All
NFL Week 4 Recap: Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Rams 18

2Y7CF8D Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By Ben Cooper
Los Angeles Rams Chicago Bears

For all the heat No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams took for his understandably shaky performance through his first few NFL games, he now has the Chicago Bears sitting at 2-2 after the team was 0-4 at this time last year.

There remains room for improvement from the 22-year-old, but he went without a turnover-worthy play for the first time in his young NFL career in the Bears' 24-18 Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rams rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske notched only one quarterback pressure on 21 pass-rushing snaps, but it was a play on which he powered his way past Bears guard Matt Pryor for a strip-sack. Fiske also tallied three run-defense stops on only 12 snaps in that department.

BOX SCORE

Rams Bears
Total points 18 24
Total offensive plays 58 54
Average EPA per play 0.043 0.042
Total net yards 337 264
Avg yards per play 5.8 4.9
Total first downs 20 17
Rushing first downs 8 7
Passing first downs 10 7
Penalty first downs 2 3
Third-down efficiency 45% 56%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 10 10
Avg plays per drive 6.4 6.2
Avg yards per drive 30.6 24
Avg points per drive 1.6 2.2
Red-zone possessions 4 4
Red-zone plays 11 12
Red-zone TDs 1 2
Red-zone FGs 2 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 50%

