NFL Week 4 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 35, Buffalo Bills 10

Derrick Henry broke free for an 87-yard touchdown run – the longest in Ravens' history – as part of a 198-yard rushing performance that propelled Baltimore to a 35-10 win over the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills.

The Bills, hampered by defensive injuries, were simply unable to keep up for most of the game. Josh Allen managed just 180 passing yards and a fumble, though he did hit on one highlight-worthy 52-yard pass to Khalil Shakir.

Still, Buffalo‘s once-dominant defense was exposed, and Henry and Jackson capitalized to hand the Bills their first loss of the season.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tonight belonged to Derrick Henry, starting from his team's very first play.

The Ravens running back dominated on the ground with 198 rushing yards on 24 carries, highlighted by an 87-yard touchdown run on the Ravens’ opening play. He added a rare receiving touchdown — his first since 2019 — in the second quarter.

Henry moved the chains six times. He forced four missed tackles and gained 10 or more yards on three separate carries. Of his total yardage, 131 came before contact, with 67 coming after. He was bolstered by stellar blocking, averaging an impressive 5.5 yards before contact per carry.

BOX SCORE

Bills Ravens Total points 10 35 Total offensive plays 57 54 Average EPA per play -0.214 0.265 Total net yards 249 430 Avg yards per play 4.4 8 Total first downs 12 21 Rushing first downs 5 10 Passing first downs 6 9 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 23% 56% Fourth-down efficiency 22% 0% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 5.8 5.8 Avg yards per drive 20.8 35.8 Avg points per drive 0.8 2.9 Red-zone possessions 2 4 Red-zone plays 4 9 Red-zone TDs 1 4 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

