NFL Week 4 Recap: Atlanta Falcons 26, New Orleans Saints 24

The Atlanta Falcons didn't score an offensive touchdown yet handed the New Orleans Saints their second straight loss. A 58-yard Younghoe Koo field goal with two seconds remaining — in addition to three other kicks, one special teams touchdown and one defensive score — gave the Falcons the 26-24 win in Week 4.

Both teams move to 2-2 with the result. The Falcons have a quick turnaround with a Thursday night affair against the Buccaneers in Week 5, while the Saints have the tough task of trying to right the ship against the Kansas City Chiefs next Monday night.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Saints quarterback Derek Carr, despite modest box-score numbers and the loss, played another strong game. PFF's highest-graded quarterback entering the week made two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays, and he completed seven of his 12 passes under pressure.

BOX SCORE

Saints Falcons Total points 24 26 Total offensive plays 70 49 Average EPA per play 0.071 -0.143 Total net yards 386 268 Avg yards per play 5.5 5.5 Total first downs 24 14 Rushing first downs 11 4 Passing first downs 11 9 Penalty first downs 2 1 Third-down efficiency 54% 40% Fourth-down efficiency 17% 14% Possessions 9 9 Avg plays per drive 8.2 6.5 Avg yards per drive 38.6 26.8 Avg points per drive 2.3 2 Red-zone possessions 4 1 Red-zone plays 18 1 Red-zone TDs 3 0 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 0%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION