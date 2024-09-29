All
NFL Week 4 Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 34, Carolina Panthers 24

2Y7DD92 September 29, 2024: Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles away from Carolina linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7). NFL football game between Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina. David Beach/CSM

By Mark Chichester
Carolina Panthers Cincinnati Bengals

Andy Dalton threw for 220 yards, two touchdowns and an interception but couldn’t replicate last week’s success in his matchup against his former team, as the Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-24 for their first win of the season.

Joe Burrow looked clinical at points for Cincinnati, finishing 22-of-31 for 232 yards, two scores and an interception himself, though he also finished with zero turnover-worthy plays.

Chase Brown added 80 rushing yards and two scores, while Ja'Marr Chase also delivered a highlight-reel 63-yard touchdown, helping the Bengals avoid an 0-4 start.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Joe Burrow delivered a solid performance in the Bengals' Week 4 win, going 22-of-31 for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. However, the interception stemmed from a miscommunication with his receiver rather than a poor decision.

Protected well by the offensive line, Burrow thrived from a clean pocket, completing 21 of 28 attempts for 211 yards (7.5 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and one big-time throw without any interceptions.

BOX SCORE

Bengals Panthers
Total points 34 24
Total offensive plays 62 70
Average EPA per play 0.144 0.005
Total net yards 363 380
Avg yards per play 5.8 5.4
Total first downs 24 24
Rushing first downs 5 9
Passing first downs 15 13
Penalty first downs 4 2
Third-down efficiency 57% 57%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 17%
Possessions 10 11
Avg plays per drive 7.1 6.8
Avg yards per drive 33 31.7
Avg points per drive 3.1 2
Red-zone possessions 3 3
Red-zone plays 13 10
Red-zone TDs 3 2
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

