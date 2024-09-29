NFL Week 4 Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 34, Carolina Panthers 24

Andy Dalton threw for 220 yards, two touchdowns and an interception but couldn’t replicate last week’s success in his matchup against his former team, as the Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-24 for their first win of the season.

Joe Burrow looked clinical at points for Cincinnati, finishing 22-of-31 for 232 yards, two scores and an interception himself, though he also finished with zero turnover-worthy plays.

Chase Brown added 80 rushing yards and two scores, while Ja'Marr Chase also delivered a highlight-reel 63-yard touchdown, helping the Bengals avoid an 0-4 start.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Joe Burrow delivered a solid performance in the Bengals' Week 4 win, going 22-of-31 for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. However, the interception stemmed from a miscommunication with his receiver rather than a poor decision.

Protected well by the offensive line, Burrow thrived from a clean pocket, completing 21 of 28 attempts for 211 yards (7.5 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and one big-time throw without any interceptions.

BOX SCORE

Bengals Panthers Total points 34 24 Total offensive plays 62 70 Average EPA per play 0.144 0.005 Total net yards 363 380 Avg yards per play 5.8 5.4 Total first downs 24 24 Rushing first downs 5 9 Passing first downs 15 13 Penalty first downs 4 2 Third-down efficiency 57% 57% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 17% Possessions 10 11 Avg plays per drive 7.1 6.8 Avg yards per drive 33 31.7 Avg points per drive 3.1 2 Red-zone possessions 3 3 Red-zone plays 13 10 Red-zone TDs 3 2 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION