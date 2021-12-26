 Fantasy Football Week 16 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy Football Week 16 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) runs for a first down against Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Josh Bynes (56) during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Jahnke
Dec 26, 2021

The fantasy football semifinals offered plenty of action for fantasy managers in Week 16. Those who used the waiver wire in recent weeks benefited greatly from big days by the likes of Ronald Jones, Justin Jackson, Rex Burkhead, Alexander Mattison and Sony Michel.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes
  • Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.
  • Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.
  • Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

TB @ CAR | LAC @ HOU | BAL @ CIN | NYG @ PHI | JAX @ NYJ | LAR @ MIN | BUF @ NE | DET @ ATL | CHI @ SEA | DEN @ LV | PIT @ KC | WFT @ DAL |

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

  • Ronald Jones: 20 carries, 65 yards, (53 yards after contact), 1 TD, 2 receptions, 16 receiving yards
  • Antonio Brown: 10 receptions, 101 receiving yards, (51.8% threat rate)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Cyril Grayson 53 25 3 2
Antonio Brown 53 27 14 0
Tyler Johnson 36 22 0 0
Scotty Miller 3 1 1 0
TE
Rob Gronkowski 60 28 2 0
Cameron Brate 31 17 4 0
O.J. Howard 24 8 1 0
HB
Ronald Jones 35 9 3 20
Ke'Shawn Vaughn 24 12 1 7
Le'Veon Bell 3 1 0 2
Total 67 32 29 31

 

Carolina Panthers Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Robby Anderson 67 51 10 0
D.J. Moore 60 47 9 0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 41 34 1 0
Shi Smith 15 14 4 0
C.J. Saunders 5 4 0 0
Alex Erickson 3 1 1 0
TE
Tommy Tremble 41 24 3 0
Ian Thomas 24 9 1 0
Stephen Sullivan 17 14 1 0
HB
Chuba Hubbard 34 15 1 6
Ameer Abdullah 23 15 6 2
Reggie Bonnafon 14 8 2 1
Total 70 53 40 14

The Buccaneers' changing wide receivers: The Buccaneers experienced several changes at wide receiver over the last week with Chris Godwin landing on injured reserve and Mike Evans week to week with a hamstring injury. Antonio Brown returned from suspension to take one of the receiver spots. When everyone was healthy, Brown would only play in three receiver sets. He was able to stay on the field nearly every play in this game, giving him a higher ceiling than usual.

Cyril Grayson leaped over a few other receivers on the depth chart to take the other starting role. The journeyman has spent just over two years with the Buccaneers on and off their practice squad. He caught a 62-yard pass in this game and ended up with 81 yards on three catches. It’s possible Evans is able to play next week or that Breshad Perriman is activated off the Covid-19 list and takes that spot, so Grayson isn’t a great waiver wire option. Even if he starts one more week, the matchup against the Jets secondary isn’t all that favorable.

The Buccaneers without Leonard Fournette: Fournette landed on injured reserve after an injury to his hamstring. Ronald Jones was one of the most popular waiver wire pickups last week. He put up a solid game with a touchdown, but Ke’shawn Vaughn was also productive. Vaughn was the third down back and was utilized in other clear passing situations. He broke a 55-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter, which helped him lead the team in rushing yards. Jones is still worth starting next week, but Vaughn limits his upside.

Avoid the Panthers running backs: Carolina’s run game was completely ineffective against the Buccaneers' run defense. All three running backs were held to single-digit rushing yards. Reggie Bonnafon hadn’t seen any offensive snaps all season and ended up leading the group in receiving yards. All of his snaps occurred in the last five minutes of the game when Carolina no longer had a chance at winning. Next week they face the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans

  • Rex Burkhead: 22 carries, 149 yards, 2 TD, (4.8 yards after contact per carry), 2 receptions, 0 receiving yards
  • Justin Jackson: 11 carries, 64 yards, 2 TD, 8 receptions, 98 receiving yards, (27.6% threat rate)
Los Angeles Chargers Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Josh Palmer 60 39 6 0
Keenan Allen 55 34 5 0
Jason Moore 45 31 4 0
Michael Bandy 10 9 0 0
Maurice Ffrench 2 0 0 1
TE
Jared Cook 39 27 5 0
Stephen Anderson 22 6 2 0
Tre' McKitty 15 4 1 0
HB
Justin Jackson 45 28 8 11
Joshua Kelley 17 10 1 5
Total 62 40 32 17

 

Houston Texans Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Chris Conley 50 24 3 0
Nico Collins 45 21 4 0
Chris Moore 31 10 4 0
Phillip Dorsett 23 16 6 0
Jalen Camp 22 5 0 0
TE
Pharaoh Brown 46 12 3 0
Brevin Jordan 32 17 4 0
Antony Auclair 21 3 0 0
Jordan Akins 1 1 1 0
HB
Rex Burkhead 42 15 2 22
Royce Freeman 24 7 0 12
Jaylen Samuels 1 0 0 0
Total 68 28 27 36

The Chargers without Austin Ekeler: Ekeler landed on the Covid-19 list a week ago, forcing him to miss his first game of the season. Justin Jackson took the role as the lead back, as expected, with Joshua Kelley functioning as the primary backup. Jackson led the team in both rushing yards and receiving yards. He also scored two touchdowns, making any fantasy manager who trusted him very happy. He would be a must-start next week if Ekeler misses another game but can be dropped the second Ekeler is off the Covid-19 list.

Add Rex Burkhead: The veteran RB has been the top back in Houston for a few weeks but had a particularly good game today. Backup David Johnson was out with a quad injury, allowing Burkhead to dominate the carries. He took advantage of the Chargers run defense to put up his best game of the season. Houston has a decent matchup against the 49ers run defense next week. He probably isn’t someone to put immediately into starting lineups but is a good backup option if Covid-19 hits too many players.

The Chargers are thin at wide receiver: Mike Williams was placed on the Covid-19 list, leaving him out for both this week and next. Jalen Guyton was also placed on the Covid-19 list. This allowed rookie Joshua Palmer to work as the top outside wide receiver, while Jason Moore also saw his first significant action of the season. The Chargers spread the ball around a lot, so none of them had a great game. Palmer had the best performance with five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. The rookie will likely start again in a tough matchup against the Broncos next week.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals

  • Tee Higgins: 12 receptions, 194 yards, 2 TD, (10 other catches were all first downs)
  • Mark Andrews: 8 receptions, 125 yards, 1 TD, (4 explosive plays)
Baltimore Ravens Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Marquise Brown 54 41 9 0
Rashod Bateman 48 40 5 0
James Proche 28 26 8 0
Tylan Wallace 27 21 2 0
Miles Boykin 3 1 0 0
Sammy Watkins 3 2 0 0
TE
Mark Andrews 47 34 10 0
Nick Boyle 17 5 0 0
Eric Tomlinson 12 4 0 0
Tony Poljan 6 6 0 0
HB
Devonta Freeman 33 20 2 6
Latavius Murray 17 11 1 5
Total 59 43 37 14

 

Cincinnati Bengals Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Ja'Marr Chase 69 47 9 0
Tyler Boyd 69 45 4 0
Tee Higgins 64 44 13 0
Stanley Morgan Jr. 15 7 0 0
Trent Taylor 1 1 0 0
TE
C.J. Uzomah 49 34 7 0
Drew Sample 32 14 2 0
Mitchell Wilcox 3 1 0 0
HB
Joe Mixon 62 32 6 18
Samaje Perine 11 9 2 0
Chris Evans 3 2 1 1
Total 76 50 44 20

Rashod Bateman trending up: The first-round rookie’s playing time has been limited throughout the season anytime Sammy Watkins has been healthy. Watkins missed last week while on the Covid-19 list, and Bateman played over 70% of offensive snaps for the first time in his career. Watkins was back this week but only played three offensive snaps. This allowed Bateman to see over 70% of offensive snaps for the second straight week. He caught four of five passes thrown his way for 26 yards and a touchdown. Those aren’t great numbers, but the Ravens were using their third-string quarterback.

This might not mean much for 2021 but makes it more likely Watkins leaves in free agency this offseason, making Bateman a clear starter in 2022.

Start your Bengals: The Bengals offense had an incredible day. Joe Burrow had the fourth-most passing yards in a game in NFL history. All three of his wide receivers had over 85 receiving yards. Their player usage all season has been the same, with all five starters consistently seeing a vast majority of snaps when healthy. Next week they play Kansas City, which has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Coming soon…

Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets

Coming soon…

Los Angeles Rams @ Minnesota Vikings

  • Sony Michel: 27 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD, (30.8% first down rate), 1 reception, 4 receiving yards
  • Justin Jefferson: 8 receptions, 116 yards, (4 for 5 on contested catches)
Los Angeles Rams Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Van Jefferson 69 38 6 0
Cooper Kupp 68 38 12 1
Odell Beckham Jr. 63 37 8 0
Bennett Skowronek 4 1 0 0
TE
Tyler Higbee 64 32 6 0
Kendall Blanton 8 1 0 0
Brycen Hopkins 3 0 0 0
HB
Sony Michel 63 29 4 26
Darrell Henderson 5 3 0 1
Jake Funk 2 0 0 1
Total 70 38 36 31

 

Minnesota Vikings Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Justin Jefferson 61 43 13 0
K.J. Osborn 50 36 7 0
Dede Westbrook 27 23 0 0
Adam Thielen 23 18 3 0
Dan Chisena 1 1 0 0
TE
Tyler Conklin 61 40 5 0
Chris Herndon 6 4 0 0
Luke Stocker 4 2 0 0
HB
Alexander Mattison 47 32 4 13
Kene Nwangwu 12 6 2 5
Total 63 44 36 19

Sony Michel trending up: Michel raised eyebrows in Week 13 by putting up the first 100-yard rushing game for a Ram this season with Darrell Henderson out. Henderson returned last week, but Michel retained the starting job. Today he has an even more clear hold of the job. Henderson saw his first carry of the game in the fourth quarter and suffered a knee injury on that play. Michel is now a must-start player next week, while Henderson should only be held onto in case Michel gets Covid. Cam Akers was put on the active roster before this game, but he’s very unlikely to play next week.

Monitor the Adam Thielen injury: Thielen missed last week with a high-ankle sprain. He returned to the Vikings this week despite being limited in practice all week. He was in his usual role to start the game but was clearly not doing well after a catch in the second quarter. He tried to return to the game for a few plays early in the third quarter, but was done for the day after those three plays. K.J. Osborn returned to being an every down receiver after that point, while Dede Westbrook took over in three receiver sets. Thielen can only be trusted next week if he gets some practice in the middle of the week. Even then, the Vikings have a tough matchup against the Packers secondary, which might be better to avoid.

The Vikings without Dalvin Cook: The Vikings star running back landed on the Covid-19 list, which pushed Alexander Mattison back into the starting lineup. He handled double-digit carries but only gained 41 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Kene Nwangwu saw double-digit offensive snaps for the first time in his career and took a few more carries from Mattison than anticipated. Mattison would still be a must-start if Cook misses another week, but his upside will be a little more limited with Nwangwu getting more involved in the offense.

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Coming soon…

Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: 9 receptions, 91 yards, 1 TD, (32.3% threat rate), 2 carries, 19 rushing yards
  • Kyle Pitts: 6 receptions, 102 receiving yards, (4.64 YPRR)
Detroit Lions Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown 58 32 10 2
Josh Reynolds 53 32 6 0
Kalif Raymond 47 28 5 1
Tom Kennedy 21 13 2 0
KhaDarel Hodge 8 2 0 0
TE
Brock Wright 49 17 3 0
Shane Zylstra 13 4 0 0
HB
Jamaal Williams 28 9 0 19
Craig Reynolds 27 15 4 11
Godwin Igwebuike 10 7 0 0
Total 67 34 32 33

 

Atlanta Falcons Snaps Routes Run Targets Carries
WR
Olamide Zaccheaus 40 23 4 0
Russell Gage 40 23 5 0
Christian Blake 12 7 1 0
Marvin Hall 5 4 1 0
TE
Kyle Pitts 36 22 6 0
Hayden Hurst 22 12 2 0
Lee Smith 11 3 0 0
HB
Mike Davis 26 12 1 7
Cordarrelle Patterson 25 13 1 7
Qadree Ollison 1 0 0 0
Total 46 27 21 18

The return of Jamaal Williams: Williams returned to the Lions after missing the last few weeks due to Covid-19. He immediately went to the top of the depth chart despite how well Craig Reynolds played the last two weeks. The former Packer outplayed Reynolds, gaining 77 yards on 19 carries compared to 29 yards on 11 carries. Reynolds can be dropped at this point, as the Lions could also be getting D’Andre Swift back next week.

Cordarrelle Patterson trending down: The league’s all-time greatest kick returner made his mark over the first half of the season as a receiver, scoring five receiving touchdowns in the first eight weeks with three games over 80 yards. He hasn’t been nearly as involved in the pass game over the last six games, with only 5 receiving yards over the last three games.

Patterson's fantasy value seemed safe, as he was consistently seeing double-digit carries over the past month. He only had 14 rushing yards on seven carries today. He and Mike Davis saw nearly identical usage, but Davis was more effective. It’s worth considering benching Patterson in the fantasy championship round.

Chicago Bears @ Seattle Seahawks

Coming soon…

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

Coming soon…

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Coming soon…

Washington Football Team @ Dallas Cowboys

Coming soon…

