Fantasy Football Week 16 Recap: Immediate takeaways & analysis for every game

The fantasy football semifinals offered plenty of action for fantasy managers in Week 16. Those who used the waiver wire in recent weeks benefited greatly from big days by the likes of Ronald Jones, Justin Jackson, Rex Burkhead, Alexander Mattison and Sony Michel.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

TB @ CAR | LAC @ HOU | BAL @ CIN | NYG @ PHI | JAX @ NYJ | LAR @ MIN | BUF @ NE | DET @ ATL | CHI @ SEA | DEN @ LV | PIT @ KC | WFT @ DAL |

Ronald Jones : 20 carries, 65 yards, (53 yards after contact), 1 TD, 2 receptions, 16 receiving yards

Antonio Brown : 10 receptions, 101 receiving yards, (51.8% threat rate)

The Buccaneers' changing wide receivers: The Buccaneers experienced several changes at wide receiver over the last week with Chris Godwin landing on injured reserve and Mike Evans week to week with a hamstring injury. Antonio Brown returned from suspension to take one of the receiver spots. When everyone was healthy, Brown would only play in three receiver sets. He was able to stay on the field nearly every play in this game, giving him a higher ceiling than usual.

Cyril Grayson leaped over a few other receivers on the depth chart to take the other starting role. The journeyman has spent just over two years with the Buccaneers on and off their practice squad. He caught a 62-yard pass in this game and ended up with 81 yards on three catches. It’s possible Evans is able to play next week or that Breshad Perriman is activated off the Covid-19 list and takes that spot, so Grayson isn’t a great waiver wire option. Even if he starts one more week, the matchup against the Jets secondary isn’t all that favorable.

The Buccaneers without Leonard Fournette: Fournette landed on injured reserve after an injury to his hamstring. Ronald Jones was one of the most popular waiver wire pickups last week. He put up a solid game with a touchdown, but Ke’shawn Vaughn was also productive. Vaughn was the third down back and was utilized in other clear passing situations. He broke a 55-yard run for a touchdown in the first quarter, which helped him lead the team in rushing yards. Jones is still worth starting next week, but Vaughn limits his upside.

Avoid the Panthers running backs: Carolina’s run game was completely ineffective against the Buccaneers' run defense. All three running backs were held to single-digit rushing yards. Reggie Bonnafon hadn’t seen any offensive snaps all season and ended up leading the group in receiving yards. All of his snaps occurred in the last five minutes of the game when Carolina no longer had a chance at winning. Next week they face the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the fewest fantasy points to running backs.

Rex Burkhead : 22 carries, 149 yards, 2 TD, (4.8 yards after contact per carry), 2 receptions, 0 receiving yards

Justin Jackson : 11 carries, 64 yards, 2 TD, 8 receptions, 98 receiving yards, (27.6% threat rate)

The Chargers without Austin Ekeler: Ekeler landed on the Covid-19 list a week ago, forcing him to miss his first game of the season. Justin Jackson took the role as the lead back, as expected, with Joshua Kelley functioning as the primary backup. Jackson led the team in both rushing yards and receiving yards. He also scored two touchdowns, making any fantasy manager who trusted him very happy. He would be a must-start next week if Ekeler misses another game but can be dropped the second Ekeler is off the Covid-19 list.

Add Rex Burkhead: The veteran RB has been the top back in Houston for a few weeks but had a particularly good game today. Backup David Johnson was out with a quad injury, allowing Burkhead to dominate the carries. He took advantage of the Chargers run defense to put up his best game of the season. Houston has a decent matchup against the 49ers run defense next week. He probably isn’t someone to put immediately into starting lineups but is a good backup option if Covid-19 hits too many players.

The Chargers are thin at wide receiver: Mike Williams was placed on the Covid-19 list, leaving him out for both this week and next. Jalen Guyton was also placed on the Covid-19 list. This allowed rookie Joshua Palmer to work as the top outside wide receiver, while Jason Moore also saw his first significant action of the season. The Chargers spread the ball around a lot, so none of them had a great game. Palmer had the best performance with five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown. The rookie will likely start again in a tough matchup against the Broncos next week.

Tee Higgins : 12 receptions, 194 yards, 2 TD, (10 other catches were all first downs)

Mark Andrews : 8 receptions, 125 yards, 1 TD, (4 explosive plays)

Rashod Bateman trending up: The first-round rookie’s playing time has been limited throughout the season anytime Sammy Watkins has been healthy. Watkins missed last week while on the Covid-19 list, and Bateman played over 70% of offensive snaps for the first time in his career. Watkins was back this week but only played three offensive snaps. This allowed Bateman to see over 70% of offensive snaps for the second straight week. He caught four of five passes thrown his way for 26 yards and a touchdown. Those aren’t great numbers, but the Ravens were using their third-string quarterback.

This might not mean much for 2021 but makes it more likely Watkins leaves in free agency this offseason, making Bateman a clear starter in 2022.

Start your Bengals: The Bengals offense had an incredible day. Joe Burrow had the fourth-most passing yards in a game in NFL history. All three of his wide receivers had over 85 receiving yards. Their player usage all season has been the same, with all five starters consistently seeing a vast majority of snaps when healthy. Next week they play Kansas City, which has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Sony Michel : 27 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD, (30.8% first down rate), 1 reception, 4 receiving yards

Justin Jefferson : 8 receptions, 116 yards, (4 for 5 on contested catches)

Sony Michel trending up: Michel raised eyebrows in Week 13 by putting up the first 100-yard rushing game for a Ram this season with Darrell Henderson out. Henderson returned last week, but Michel retained the starting job. Today he has an even more clear hold of the job. Henderson saw his first carry of the game in the fourth quarter and suffered a knee injury on that play. Michel is now a must-start player next week, while Henderson should only be held onto in case Michel gets Covid. Cam Akers was put on the active roster before this game, but he’s very unlikely to play next week.

Monitor the Adam Thielen injury: Thielen missed last week with a high-ankle sprain. He returned to the Vikings this week despite being limited in practice all week. He was in his usual role to start the game but was clearly not doing well after a catch in the second quarter. He tried to return to the game for a few plays early in the third quarter, but was done for the day after those three plays. K.J. Osborn returned to being an every down receiver after that point, while Dede Westbrook took over in three receiver sets. Thielen can only be trusted next week if he gets some practice in the middle of the week. Even then, the Vikings have a tough matchup against the Packers secondary, which might be better to avoid.

The Vikings without Dalvin Cook: The Vikings star running back landed on the Covid-19 list, which pushed Alexander Mattison back into the starting lineup. He handled double-digit carries but only gained 41 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Kene Nwangwu saw double-digit offensive snaps for the first time in his career and took a few more carries from Mattison than anticipated. Mattison would still be a must-start if Cook misses another week, but his upside will be a little more limited with Nwangwu getting more involved in the offense.

Coming soon…

Amon-Ra St. Brown : 9 receptions, 91 yards, 1 TD, (32.3% threat rate), 2 carries, 19 rushing yards

Kyle Pitts : 6 receptions, 102 receiving yards, (4.64 YPRR)

The return of Jamaal Williams: Williams returned to the Lions after missing the last few weeks due to Covid-19. He immediately went to the top of the depth chart despite how well Craig Reynolds played the last two weeks. The former Packer outplayed Reynolds, gaining 77 yards on 19 carries compared to 29 yards on 11 carries. Reynolds can be dropped at this point, as the Lions could also be getting D’Andre Swift back next week.

Cordarrelle Patterson trending down: The league’s all-time greatest kick returner made his mark over the first half of the season as a receiver, scoring five receiving touchdowns in the first eight weeks with three games over 80 yards. He hasn’t been nearly as involved in the pass game over the last six games, with only 5 receiving yards over the last three games.

Patterson's fantasy value seemed safe, as he was consistently seeing double-digit carries over the past month. He only had 14 rushing yards on seven carries today. He and Mike Davis saw nearly identical usage, but Davis was more effective. It’s worth considering benching Patterson in the fantasy championship round.

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…

Coming soon…