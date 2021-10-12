Fantasy Football Utilization Report: Week 6 waivers, trades and drops

Volume is king in fantasy football, and this report will help you understand which players are due more or less according to their roles. It is a great way to know who is overperforming (sell high) and underperforming (buy low) based on historical data tied to metrics we know drive volume.
- Overall offense: Which teams are enabling winning volume and efficiency across game scripts
- Quarterbacks: How involved is each quarterback in the running game and who is unlocking upside for their weapons
- Running backs: Which backs are handling early downs, short-yardage and passing downs
- Tight ends: Who is running enough routes and meeting critical targets per route thresholds
- Receivers: Which receivers are in the most routes and operating broadly within the offense
Top Week 5 Takeaways
Waiver Wire
WR – Kadarius Toney has elite targets-per-route (TPRR) numbers over the past two weeks, and he is attacking every area of the field. FAB: 50%-plus in large leagues
RB – Darrel Williams will handle 60 – 70% of the rushing work and about half of the passing-down work while Clyde Edwards-Healaire is out for several weeks. FAB: 10-20%
RB – Devontae Booker will handle an every-down role with Saquon Barkley sidelined for at least a week. FAB: 5-15%
RB – Khalil Herbert handled 63% of snaps when the Bears were leading and took 100% of the two-minute offense. He is forcing a committee with Damien Williams while David Montgomery is absent. FAB: 5%
TE – Dan Arnold pushed toward 75% routes-per-pass play in only his second game with the Jaguars and garnered 26% of targets. FAB: 1-2%
RB – Jaret Patterson and Darrynton Evans (designated to return from IR) make up the next preemptive round of stash RBs that could provide value if their starter goes down. FAB: 1%
Sell High
TE – Dalton Schultz's utilization comps aren't great – he isn't likely to keep up the torrid targets-per-route pace on low routes-per-pass play once the offense is fully healthy.
Buy Low
WR – DeVonta Smith plays in a tremendous pass-volume environment and is by far the Eagles' top target. He is due for a breakout game.
WR – Odell Beckham Jr. is only three games back from a bad knee injury, and everyone is ready to write him off. He ran a season-high in routes in Week 5, and this offensive scheme is similar to those that funnel targets to Devante Adams and Deebo Samuel.
TE – T.J. Hockenson is playing through a knee injury, but his routes remain elite and we have recently seen him post strong TPRR data. His utilization says buy the dip.
Upgrades
WR – Chase Claypool will move into an every-down receiver role with JuJu Smith-Schuster gone for the season. In two games where the Steelers have been down a receiver this year, Claypool has 26% and 25% target shares and WR17 and WR11 finishes.
RB – Elijah Mitchell dominated snaps and rushing attempts for the 49ers' running back group.
RB – Zack Moss has taken over the Bills backfield over the past three games. He is leading the team in short-down-distance, long-down-distance and two-minute offense situations.
RB – Josh Jacobs is handling almost all of the rushing work and has hit 54% and 48% routes-per-pass play in the last two games despite trailing scripts.
Downgrades
WR – Cole Beasley is struggling to see the field enough to matter in fantasy thanks to the Bills leading early and often, reducing their usage of 11 personnel.
WR – Kenny Golladay will miss Week 6 due to a knee injury, and the Giants could be flush with receiving options soon with Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard.
RB – Trey Sermon was a ghost (3% snaps and 4% of rush attempts) in Elijah Mitchell's return.
For a complete breakdown across each position group for every NFL team:
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|16
|25
|7
|25
|8
|27
|10
|15
|6
|23
|18
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced
The Cardinals have led the second-highest percentage of plays over the first five weeks and have trailed the third-least. They look like a run-heavy team on the surface, but they favor the pass in close scripts and are slightly above the league average pass rate when leading. Expect the pass-volume environment to improve in more competitive situations.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Kyler Murray
|3
|7.9
|88%
|2.78
|9.9
|44%
|15%
|10%
|0%
|20%
|14
|4
|6.7
|83%
|2.98
|8.4
|36%
|5%
|10%
|8%
|25%
|11
|5
|8.1
|79%
|2.60
|7.7
|38%
|27%
|0%
|6%
|0%
|21
|YTD
|8.0
|82%
|2.85
|9.2
|36%
|14%
|5%
|5%
|27%
|5
Buy-low: Murray's production has been down over the last three weeks, which might offer an opportunity to buy. He has only been in a trailing script for 10% of plays over that stretch. Better games are coming. His designed run attempts are still elite, and he carries more scramble upside as well.
Rest of season: Top-3 QB
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Chase Edmonds
|3
|65%
|41%
|69%
|24%
|30%
|40%
|20%
|100%
|100%
|25
|4
|67%
|32%
|71%
|17%
|17%
|67%
|0%
|92%
|73%
|13
|5
|61%
|23%
|46%
|14%
|25%
|50%
|0%
|88%
|56%
|43
|YTD
|63%
|34%
|63%
|17%
|21%
|36%
|9%
|89%
|76%
|16
|James Conner
|3
|38%
|41%
|18%
|3%
|14%
|60%
|40%
|0%
|0%
|14
|4
|42%
|49%
|24%
|7%
|20%
|44%
|75%
|8%
|33%
|9
|5
|48%
|38%
|34%
|4%
|8%
|100%
|100%
|25%
|44%
|32
|YTD
|43%
|45%
|24%
|3%
|9%
|71%
|55%
|13%
|27%
|27
Buy-low (re-issue): Edmonds played through a shoulder injury that limited his practice reps all week. However, he was still involved in the passing game and ranks as a top-four back in target share. He still has big days on the way once healthy.
Rest of season:
- Edmonds: high-end RB2 in PPR and half-PPR, low-end RB2 in standard
- Conner: boom-bust RB3
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|3
|97%
|13%
|15%
|7.2
|14%
|0%
|30%
|0%
|74
|4
|100%
|17%
|24%
|13.0
|47%
|50%
|17%
|14%
|46
|5
|100%
|26%
|32%
|18.4
|73%
|67%
|43%
|44%
|13
|YTD
|98%
|17%
|21%
|13.3
|35%
|38%
|28%
|31%
|15
|A.J. Green
|WR
|3
|87%
|18%
|18%
|17.5
|42%
|0%
|20%
|83%
|22
|4
|93%
|16%
|21%
|8.3
|26%
|0%
|50%
|33%
|18
|5
|89%
|6%
|7%
|10.5
|9%
|33%
|0%
|50%
|94
|YTD
|88%
|15%
|17%
|11.2
|24%
|23%
|21%
|35%
|40
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|3
|74%
|28%
|24%
|13.4
|42%
|100%
|10%
|63%
|20
|4
|88%
|3%
|3%
|4.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|111
|5
|51%
|28%
|18%
|5.2
|11%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|40
|YTD
|71%
|17%
|15%
|13.0
|25%
|23%
|18%
|26%
|32
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|3
|36%
|14%
|6%
|-5.0
|-4%
|0%
|10%
|50%
|102
|4
|39%
|19%
|10%
|-0.7
|-1%
|0%
|17%
|33%
|67
|5
|57%
|30%
|21%
|4.5
|12%
|0%
|29%
|33%
|26
|YTD
|45%
|27%
|16%
|2.8
|5%
|8%
|15%
|33%
|35
|Maxx Williams
|TE
|3
|56%
|14%
|9%
|4.3
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|26
|4
|49%
|25%
|17%
|4.6
|12%
|50%
|0%
|40%
|6
|5
|43%
|7%
|4%
|-1.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|43
|YTD
|54%
|16%
|11%
|5.5
|8%
|8%
|0%
|47%
|18
|Demetrius Harris
|TE
|3
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|62
|4
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|86
|5
|40%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|81
|YTD
|14%
|4%
|1%
|22.0
|2%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|103
Monitoring: Williams injured his knee and is out for the season, and the Cardinals don't have another option. They could go after someone like Zach Ertz, or they could just play more 11 and 10 personnel groupings given their strength at wide receiver.
Hopkins was a buy-low option last week after two performances outside of the top-40 with his rib injury. He has 15%, 24% and 32% of targets over the past three games and is a low-end WR1 the rest of the way. Monster performances are inbound.
Monitoring: Kirk hit a season-low in routes (51%), and Moore experienced a season-high. It is only one data point, and it could have been part of the game plan to help supplement the ground game (Edmonds snaps didn't drop, but attempts did). Kirk and Moore both posted massive TPRR data points for the week. Both should be on rosters in most formats.
Rest of season:
- Hopkins: low-end WR1, high-end WR2
- Kirk: boom-bust WR4
- Green: low-end WR4
- Moore: WR5 stash play
ATLANTA FALCONS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|4
|10
|8
|12
|21
|13
|20
|5
|20
|13
|28
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Average
Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced
The Falcons aren't an efficient offense, but they continue to pump out enough volume for their skill players to remain relevant.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Matt Ryan
|3
|4.8
|73%
|2.82
|6.4
|34%
|5%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|19
|4
|11.5
|69%
|2.33
|6.7
|23%
|0%
|2%
|2%
|0%
|3
|5
|8.0
|81%
|2.46
|7.6
|42%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10
|YTD
|6.9
|77%
|2.53
|6.5
|29%
|3%
|1%
|4%
|0%
|18
Upgrade: Ryan has two respectable finishes in a row and is pushing the ball down the field more often. He gets Calvin Ridley back for the next one, but we get a Week 6 bye first.
Rest of season: Mid-range QB2 with high-end QB2 upside
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Mike Davis
|3
|60%
|57%
|46%
|11%
|21%
|50%
|100%
|54%
|64%
|27
|4
|67%
|48%
|67%
|5%
|6%
|60%
|0%
|79%
|75%
|32
|5
|64%
|45%
|43%
|9%
|19%
|57%
|100%
|90%
|90%
|25
|YTD
|66%
|50%
|57%
|12%
|17%
|58%
|40%
|72%
|81%
|24
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|3
|42%
|33%
|39%
|17%
|38%
|50%
|0%
|46%
|45%
|19
|4
|30%
|22%
|29%
|13%
|36%
|60%
|0%
|36%
|25%
|1
|5
|59%
|48%
|53%
|19%
|31%
|43%
|0%
|60%
|20%
|15
|YTD
|40%
|33%
|35%
|14%
|34%
|47%
|20%
|35%
|23%
|3
Monitoring: Patterson saw an increase in receivers' snaps with Calvin Ridley out of the game, pushing his routes up over 50% for the first time on the season. More interestingly, he bested Mike Davis for the first time in rushing attempts. If that sticks, he will get an upgrade soon. Of course, there isn't a reason to play anyone other than Ridley above him outside. The swiss-army knife is picking up new outs for an uptick in playing time every week, it seems.
Rest of season:
- Patterson: low-end RB2, high-end RB3
- Davis: low-end RB2, high-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|3
|98%
|28%
|31%
|5.2
|35%
|25%
|33%
|27%
|27
|4
|96%
|28%
|33%
|15.1
|44%
|0%
|43%
|31%
|26
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|75%
|24%
|22%
|10.9
|34%
|25%
|26%
|29%
|37
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|3
|73%
|20%
|17%
|11.0
|40%
|25%
|33%
|33%
|36
|4
|84%
|7%
|8%
|15.7
|10%
|25%
|0%
|33%
|98
|5
|88%
|9%
|9%
|8.3
|10%
|0%
|13%
|25%
|80
|YTD
|64%
|11%
|8%
|10.4
|12%
|17%
|11%
|31%
|87
|Tajae Sharpe
|WR
|3
|34%
|7%
|3%
|5.0
|3%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|114
|4
|33%
|13%
|5%
|6.5
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|85
|5
|78%
|13%
|12%
|7.8
|11%
|0%
|20%
|20%
|43
|YTD
|34%
|12%
|5%
|7.6
|6%
|0%
|8%
|10%
|108
|Kyle Pitts
|WR
|3
|85%
|9%
|9%
|11.7
|21%
|25%
|17%
|0%
|24
|4
|78%
|24%
|23%
|10.3
|21%
|25%
|21%
|22%
|18
|5
|80%
|26%
|23%
|10.7
|31%
|100%
|20%
|50%
|2
|YTD
|80%
|18%
|17%
|9.4
|24%
|25%
|18%
|29%
|5
Buy-low (re-issue): Ridley missed Week 5 due to personal reasons. He is a premier target hog. This utilization profile is one of a top-10 receiver – get him now.
Upgrade: Hopefully, you went for Pitts on the buy-low recommendations based on his elite underlying utilization metrics over the first few weeks. His signature game came with Ridley out, which some point to as a crutch. However, he only equaled his target share from the week before with Ridley in the game. So this blow-up spot was coming all along. He now has elite TPRR data for two consecutive weeks to go with his elite season-long routes-per-pass play data. Hold on; this is going to be fun to watch.
Rest of season:
- Ridley: Top-10 WR
- Pitts: Top-six TE
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Monday Night Football…
BUFFALO BILLS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|6
|20
|5
|20
|13
|5
|8
|10
|28
|25
|23
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy
Monitoring: The Bills play with a leading game script more than any other team in the NFL, and over the past two games, they are leaning into the run more in that scenario (51% and 44% run). Their identity is still throwing the ball in all situations, but when you lead on 72% of plays, that eventually catches up to passing volume.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Josh Allen
|3
|9.6
|77%
|2.80
|8.0
|27%
|7%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|1
|4
|9.6
|71%
|2.73
|8.5
|28%
|11%
|6%
|3%
|0%
|9
|5
|12.9
|71%
|3.10
|12.1
|40%
|28%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|3
|YTD
|10.4
|73%
|2.83
|7.5
|30%
|16%
|6%
|3%
|0%
|4
The Bills' big leads quietly dampen Allen's passing upside – he only has two games over 300 yards passing. However, he is heavily involved in the rushing game and scrambles more than the average NFL quarterback – keeping him in the top three options.
Rest of season: Top-3 QB
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Zack Moss
|3
|56%
|45%
|46%
|7%
|13%
|33%
|0%
|71%
|100%
|15
|4
|56%
|38%
|49%
|3%
|6%
|82%
|67%
|83%
|57%
|25
|5
|74%
|44%
|63%
|16%
|20%
|60%
|0%
|89%
|100%
|26
|YTD
|40%
|32%
|31%
|6%
|15%
|70%
|60%
|42%
|31%
|23
|Devin Singletary
|3
|43%
|38%
|42%
|5%
|10%
|50%
|100%
|29%
|0%
|53
|4
|44%
|38%
|34%
|3%
|8%
|18%
|0%
|17%
|43%
|35
|5
|26%
|24%
|25%
|8%
|25%
|40%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|54
|YTD
|53%
|39%
|50%
|7%
|11%
|17%
|20%
|42%
|59%
|37
- Upgrade: Moss has taken over the backfield in the last three weeks. He is the lead ball carrier, and his 63% routes-per-pass play is pushing towards elite status. The second-year back gets the high-leverage SDD and passing-down work as well (LDD and 2MIN). Over the last three weeks, he has 63% of the leading-script totes. Note: Singletary and Moss were even in snaps through two drives, so this could still be a hot-hand approach.
Downgrade: Singletary shouldn't be in starting lineups with Moss running hot.
Rest of season:
- Moss: low-end RB2
- Singletary: high-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|3
|80%
|25%
|23%
|15.7
|39%
|17%
|18%
|30%
|38
|4
|83%
|34%
|34%
|12.2
|45%
|0%
|33%
|40%
|16
|5
|81%
|19%
|20%
|18.2
|29%
|0%
|71%
|0%
|45
|YTD
|88%
|24%
|27%
|13.5
|35%
|15%
|35%
|36%
|24
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|3
|84%
|14%
|14%
|16.2
|24%
|33%
|9%
|50%
|5
|4
|83%
|21%
|21%
|14.2
|31%
|25%
|22%
|17%
|32
|5
|94%
|20%
|24%
|16.2
|30%
|75%
|14%
|67%
|14
|YTD
|88%
|16%
|18%
|17.2
|30%
|35%
|14%
|40%
|19
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|3
|76%
|34%
|30%
|5.5
|18%
|17%
|27%
|15%
|10
|4
|63%
|9%
|7%
|1.5
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|83
|5
|53%
|12%
|8%
|7.0
|4%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|107
|YTD
|77%
|20%
|20%
|5.2
|10%
|5%
|19%
|18%
|49
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|3
|26%
|8%
|2%
|18.0
|4%
|0%
|9%
|100%
|92
|4
|34%
|8%
|3%
|16.0
|6%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|129
|5
|22%
|14%
|4%
|13.0
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|93
|YTD
|38%
|10%
|5%
|16.5
|8%
|10%
|9%
|13%
|102
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|3
|78%
|13%
|12%
|9.0
|11%
|17%
|18%
|20%
|8
|4
|74%
|27%
|24%
|5.7
|15%
|25%
|33%
|29%
|2
|5
|88%
|14%
|16%
|28.3
|35%
|25%
|0%
|50%
|3
|YTD
|69%
|15%
|14%
|10.3
|14%
|20%
|14%
|30%
|2
Buy-low (re-issue): Diggs remains the alpha on an elite offense. The passing volume is down, but he is always on the field, and massive games are on the way. See if you can find a frustrated Diggs manager and kick the tires on some trade options.
Downgrade: Cole Beasley is game-script dependent. He isn't on the field enough when the Bills are leading early and often (only using 11 personnel on 61% of plays). When they play in shootouts, expect Beasley to surge.
Upgrade: Unlike Beasley, Sanders doesn't deal with game-script personnel package issues. He is on the field in great spots with less competition for looks.
Monitoring: Knox is the forgotten man when the Bills go to 11 personnel where he has ten receptions for 139 yards and an eye-popping four touchdowns. His TPRR data doesn't support his production, but the offensive environment is helping offset that discrepancy. Essentially, he and Gabriel Davis have swapped spots as the extra Bill who is scoring fantasy points. Sometimes, we just want players in great offenses.
Rest of season:
- Diggs: top-three WR
- Beasley: mid-range WR4
- Sanders: high-end WR3
- Knox: low-end TE1
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|7
|28
|1
|21
|12
|16
|12
|12
|17
|21
|21
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced
The Panthers continue to run plenty of plays, and their pass-volume environment just misses the cut for a good rating. This team provides a favorable fantasy football atmosphere for all parties.
Quarterback
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Sam Darnold
|3
|7.9
|77%
|3.00
|8.6
|38%
|24%
|5%
|5%
|50%
|3
|4
|8.5
|68%
|2.91
|7.7
|17%
|18%
|4%
|11%
|100%
|1
|5
|7.5
|70%
|2.86
|4.8
|21%
|0%
|5%
|7%
|0%
|27
|YTD
|7.9
|74%
|2.81
|7.5
|25%
|12%
|3%
|6%
|50%
|7
Waiver/Upgrade: Darnold's designed-rushing rate is in rare air — he is a top-four quarterback in that department. If it continues anywhere close to that rate, he is a top-six option. FAB: 5-20%
Rest of season: low-end QB1
Running back
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Christian McCaffrey
|3
|30%
|21%
|28%
|6%
|18%
|29%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|44
|4
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|38%
|37%
|28%
|10%
|28%
|50%
|33%
|36%
|28%
|26
|Chuba Hubbard
|3
|55%
|33%
|50%
|15%
|25%
|57%
|0%
|75%
|80%
|28
|4
|47%
|59%
|21%
|5%
|20%
|100%
|0%
|8%
|25%
|36
|5
|65%
|86%
|42%
|18%
|33%
|50%
|0%
|15%
|90%
|16
|YTD
|41%
|39%
|31%
|9%
|25%
|45%
|0%
|21%
|47%
|42
|Royce Freeman
|3
|15%
|15%
|15%
|3%
|17%
|14%
|50%
|0%
|20%
|54
|4
|17%
|14%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|68
|5
|20%
|11%
|23%
|6%
|20%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|61
|YTD
|11%
|8%
|11%
|2%
|13%
|10%
|17%
|2%
|3%
|80
Upgrade: McCaffrey has a good shot at returning this weekend, but it was nice to see Hubbard retake the two-minute offense and dominate the rushing attempts. That bump in utilization keeps him on the priority stash list moving forward. If a league mate dumps him and you have room, scoop him up.
Rest of season:
- McCaffrey: top-three RB
- Hubbard: mid-range RB2 until McCaffrey returns; high-end RB5 stash after
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|3
|93%
|32%
|36%
|12.2
|55%
|0%
|29%
|42%
|12
|4
|88%
|26%
|29%
|9.1
|31%
|100%
|13%
|27%
|3
|5
|95%
|17%
|21%
|9.1
|26%
|0%
|14%
|57%
|46
|YTD
|92%
|25%
|28%
|10.0
|36%
|33%
|26%
|33%
|6
|Robby Anderson
|WR
|3
|85%
|6%
|6%
|3.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|109
|4
|90%
|26%
|29%
|12.8
|44%
|0%
|50%
|18%
|50
|5
|93%
|18%
|21%
|15.3
|43%
|50%
|57%
|0%
|74
|YTD
|89%
|15%
|16%
|15.4
|32%
|22%
|23%
|18%
|70
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|3
|73%
|17%
|15%
|6.4
|12%
|0%
|29%
|60%
|53
|4
|77%
|8%
|8%
|7.3
|7%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|115
|5
|79%
|9%
|9%
|6.7
|8%
|0%
|14%
|33%
|86
|YTD
|70%
|14%
|12%
|6.0
|9%
|11%
|29%
|25%
|85
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|3
|23%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|58
|4
|48%
|13%
|8%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|13%
|33%
|31
|5
|56%
|21%
|15%
|7.6
|15%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|18
|YTD
|39%
|14%
|7%
|4.3
|4%
|11%
|3%
|42%
|43
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|3
|18%
|14%
|3%
|25.0
|9%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|12
|4
|42%
|5%
|3%
|35.0
|11%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|72
|5
|37%
|19%
|9%
|5.7
|7%
|50%
|14%
|0%
|12
|YTD
|26%
|9%
|3%
|15.4
|6%
|11%
|3%
|40%
|37
Downgrade: Anderson flashed substantial utilization in Week 4 but didn't follow through. He is unstartable in all formats but is an excellent stash option in a healthy fantasy offense.
Rest of season:
- Moore: top-six WR
- Anderson: WR5 stash
- Marshall: WR5 stash in large formats only
CHICAGO BEARS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|28
|26
|20
|30
|3
|17
|32
|25
|16
|1
|8
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy
The Bears continue to foster one of the worst environments for fantasy production with a low-volume and poor-efficiency offense.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Justin Fields
|3
|7.8
|33%
|2.97
|3.2
|30%
|17%
|3%
|27%
|0%
|34
|4
|13.4
|69%
|3.12
|12.3
|37%
|5%
|5%
|5%
|0%
|31
|5
|10.2
|63%
|2.28
|5.6
|35%
|5%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|28
|YTD
|10.0
|56%
|2.85
|6.4
|31%
|9%
|6%
|15%
|14%
|35
Downgrade: Fields is playing through an injury (knee), and he isn't getting designed rushes or scrambling enough. This version of the rookie is dropable.
Rest of season: low-end QB2 with eventual QB1 upside
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|David Montgomery
|3
|82%
|83%
|76%
|22%
|16%
|100%
|0%
|62%
|0%
|39
|4
|62%
|61%
|45%
|0%
|0%
|60%
|50%
|50%
|50%
|5
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|55%
|49%
|47%
|7%
|11%
|53%
|29%
|51%
|13%
|21
|Damien Williams
|3
|16%
|0%
|15%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|31%
|0%
|97
|4
|33%
|21%
|40%
|13%
|25%
|40%
|50%
|25%
|50%
|21
|5
|48%
|43%
|37%
|15%
|30%
|60%
|67%
|75%
|0%
|21
|YTD
|34%
|23%
|32%
|11%
|25%
|33%
|43%
|38%
|53%
|41
|Khalil Herbert
|3
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0%
|0%
|15%
|0%
|96
|4
|12%
|8%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|74
|5
|53%
|49%
|26%
|0%
|0%
|60%
|33%
|25%
|100%
|39
|YTD
|15%
|15%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|14%
|13%
|33%
|75
Monitoring: Williams started the game and handled 79% of the snaps when the game was within three points, but Herbert took after the fourth drive. The rookie led the way with 63% of snaps when the Bears were ahead by three or more points. Williams took most of the LDD work, but Herbert worked in during the two-minute offense. So it looks like Herbert is the closer and the two-minute back while Wiliams will handle obvious passing situations and snaps when the game is close (and probably when trailing). FAB: 5%.
Tarik Cohen (knee) is eligible to return from the PUP list in Week 7.
Rest of the season:
- Montgomery: high-end RB2 upon return
- Williams: low-end RB2 while Montgomery is out; RB5 stash after
- Herbert: low-end RB3 while Montgomery is out
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Allen Robinson II
|WR
|3
|88%
|21%
|33%
|8.5
|46%
|0%
|43%
|33%
|80
|4
|90%
|17%
|19%
|18.0
|25%
|0%
|17%
|67%
|53
|5
|93%
|20%
|25%
|8.6
|22%
|0%
|33%
|40%
|55
|YTD
|89%
|19%
|25%
|9.1
|29%
|43%
|29%
|25%
|61
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|3
|97%
|13%
|22%
|6.3
|23%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|107
|4
|85%
|35%
|38%
|18.0
|50%
|0%
|33%
|33%
|15
|5
|85%
|22%
|25%
|9.0
|23%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|61
|YTD
|93%
|20%
|26%
|10.6
|36%
|29%
|24%
|23%
|53
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|3
|88%
|10%
|17%
|5.3
|14%
|0%
|43%
|0%
|40
|4
|75%
|20%
|19%
|19.0
|27%
|100%
|17%
|67%
|54
|5
|67%
|22%
|20%
|17.0
|34%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|34
|YTD
|72%
|15%
|15%
|9.8
|19%
|14%
|17%
|29%
|40
The volume and efficiency are both awful in this offense. Robinson and Mooney's utilization numbers are great, but they can't move forward while the offense is in reverse.
Rest of season:
- Robinson: WR4 with WR3 upside if the offense can get going
- Mooney: WR4 with WR3 upside if the offense can get going
- Kmet: mid-range TE2
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs. Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|30
|32
|23
|27
|6
|30
|16
|30
|3
|17
|3
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Average
Pass/run tendencies: Run balanced
The Bengals rank last in plays per game once adjusting for overtime, and they want to run the ball despite their strength at receiver.
Cincinnati vs. the NFL average pass rate by game script:
- Trail: -10%
- Close: +1%
- Lead: -12%
The skill players live on thin-volume margins, and Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins were left out last weekend despite overtime.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Joe Burrow
|3
|10.2
|85%
|2.68
|9.7
|9%
|16%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|17
|4
|7.9
|81%
|2.61
|10.9
|27%
|13%
|0%
|3%
|50%
|10
|5
|8.9
|86%
|2.62
|7.4
|21%
|9%
|2%
|7%
|0%
|14
|YTD
|8.5
|80%
|2.48
|8.8
|23%
|8%
|1%
|8%
|25%
|19
Burrow is playing well but will need a boost in play volume to creep into the top 12 quarterbacks in 2021.
Rest of season: high-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Joe Mixon
|3
|74%
|72%
|45%
|6%
|10%
|50%
|0%
|38%
|75%
|31
|4
|69%
|70%
|54%
|6%
|11%
|71%
|50%
|13%
|0%
|23
|5
|28%
|43%
|20%
|3%
|11%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|33
|YTD
|66%
|73%
|47%
|7%
|13%
|62%
|75%
|33%
|39%
|13
|Samaje Perine
|3
|21%
|4%
|18%
|6%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|25%
|64
|4
|28%
|13%
|29%
|3%
|10%
|29%
|0%
|88%
|0%
|56
|5
|61%
|48%
|59%
|14%
|19%
|63%
|0%
|100%
|90%
|17
|YTD
|29%
|16%
|29%
|6%
|18%
|29%
|0%
|56%
|56%
|58
|Chris Evans
|3
|11%
|0%
|23%
|11%
|40%
|50%
|0%
|38%
|0%
|50
|4
|3%
|0%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|94
|5
|10%
|0%
|14%
|6%
|33%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|10%
|50
|YTD
|5%
|0%
|9%
|4%
|33%
|10%
|0%
|10%
|6%
|73
Mixon played through his ankle injury, operating as the change-of-pace back. He could be back to full strength next week.
Downgrade: Despite Mixon's limited involvement, Evans didn't see much work. He is operating squarely behind Samaje Perine and is dropable.
Rest of season:
- Mixon: low-end RB1
- Perine: RB5 stash
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|3
|100%
|23%
|28%
|16.2
|51%
|100%
|29%
|20%
|7
|4
|97%
|26%
|29%
|14.2
|52%
|0%
|33%
|22%
|30
|5
|95%
|21%
|26%
|22.2
|65%
|100%
|33%
|11%
|6
|YTD
|95%
|21%
|24%
|17.8
|51%
|60%
|30%
|18%
|7
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|82%
|19%
|20%
|6.4
|15%
|0%
|22%
|29%
|49
|YTD
|56%
|23%
|16%
|8.9
|17%
|40%
|11%
|23%
|59
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|3
|100%
|27%
|33%
|8.5
|32%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|31
|4
|86%
|33%
|32%
|5.0
|20%
|0%
|33%
|20%
|9
|5
|89%
|13%
|14%
|2.2
|4%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|63
|YTD
|90%
|22%
|24%
|5.7
|16%
|0%
|24%
|15%
|34
|C.J. Uzomah
|TE
|3
|73%
|6%
|6%
|4.0
|3%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|89
|4
|77%
|22%
|19%
|6.3
|16%
|0%
|22%
|17%
|1
|5
|82%
|6%
|6%
|2.5
|2%
|0%
|11%
|50%
|38
|YTD
|78%
|10%
|9%
|4.7
|5%
|0%
|13%
|38%
|19
Upgrade: The entire unit downgraded last weekend — which holds — as we saw with Higgins and Boyd in Week 5. However, Chase is the alpha and has shown an ability to overcome and bumps back into the WR2 range. Five games in, he sits at a 24% target share. Since 2011, only seven rookies have eclipsed a 20% target share at wide receiver:
- J. Green (21%)
- Justin Blackmon (22%)
- Justin Jefferson (22%)
- Kelvin Benjamin (26%)
- Mike Evans (22%)
- Odell Beckham Jr. (21%)
- Sammy Watkins (21%)
Rest of season:
- Chase: mid-range WR2
- Higgins: high-end WR3
- Boyd: low-end WR3
- Uzomah: low-end TE2
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|9
|29
|2
|31
|2
|31
|27
|26
|2
|6
|7
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy
The Browns run the ball 32.2 times per game — the most in the NFL.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Baker Mayfield
|3
|11.4
|66%
|2.98
|7.7
|29%
|0%
|10%
|12%
|0%
|20
|4
|11.5
|59%
|2.89
|4.7
|27%
|3%
|3%
|8%
|0%
|32
|5
|10.4
|80%
|3.02
|9.5
|20%
|0%
|6%
|3%
|0%
|11
|YTD
|9.9
|75%
|2.93
|8.6
|28%
|2%
|8%
|8%
|0%
|24
Mayfield is an average to below-average quarterback playing in a run-heavy scheme with limited weapons. No thanks.
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Nick Chubb
|3
|49%
|55%
|32%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|0%
|13%
|30%
|36
|4
|47%
|57%
|29%
|3%
|8%
|43%
|33%
|6%
|0%
|28
|5
|56%
|62%
|42%
|3%
|6%
|29%
|67%
|22%
|63%
|8
|YTD
|52%
|53%
|38%
|4%
|7%
|41%
|50%
|9%
|21%
|11
|Kareem Hunt
|3
|41%
|25%
|51%
|21%
|29%
|0%
|0%
|73%
|70%
|2
|4
|53%
|38%
|29%
|14%
|33%
|57%
|67%
|94%
|100%
|16
|5
|44%
|35%
|39%
|20%
|40%
|71%
|33%
|78%
|38%
|6
|YTD
|45%
|32%
|40%
|15%
|27%
|50%
|33%
|81%
|74%
|7
Monitoring: Chubb's route total rose after picking up over half of the two-minute offense. Hunt is the better receiving back, but if Chubb can keep his route rate at around 40%, it gives him a shot at catching a couple of balls per week. So far, he has been as one-dimensional as any back in the NFL.
Upgrade: Hunt's role continues to provide more resiliency than Chubb's. He operates as the passing-down back, closer and the change-of-pace back, ensuring touches — no matter the game script.
Rest of season:
- Chubb: low-end RB1
- Hunt: high-end RB2
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|3
|85%
|26%
|32%
|16.2
|49%
|0%
|38%
|22%
|30
|4
|85%
|20%
|24%
|22.9
|48%
|50%
|18%
|57%
|78
|5
|89%
|9%
|10%
|6.7
|6%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|81
|YTD
|57%
|18%
|14%
|17.2
|24%
|33%
|15%
|32%
|88
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|3
|76%
|6%
|7%
|18.5
|13%
|0%
|13%
|50%
|68
|4
|63%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|136
|5
|76%
|21%
|20%
|13.5
|26%
|0%
|10%
|33%
|31
|YTD
|76%
|7%
|7%
|13.6
|10%
|0%
|8%
|40%
|92
|Rashard Higgins
|WR
|3
|63%
|8%
|7%
|9.5
|6%
|0%
|13%
|50%
|83
|4
|63%
|23%
|21%
|14.7
|26%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|48
|5
|63%
|21%
|17%
|17.2
|27%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|32
|YTD
|54%
|15%
|11%
|14.5
|16%
|0%
|10%
|7%
|77
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|3
|49%
|15%
|11%
|8.0
|8%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|15
|4
|46%
|21%
|14%
|5.3
|6%
|25%
|18%
|25%
|43
|5
|47%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|74
|YTD
|50%
|16%
|11%
|5.0
|6%
|33%
|15%
|27%
|27
|David Njoku
|TE
|3
|51%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|84
|4
|41%
|12%
|7%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|35
|5
|55%
|33%
|23%
|14.3
|32%
|100%
|20%
|14%
|1
|YTD
|51%
|18%
|12%
|13.0
|16%
|17%
|13%
|18%
|12
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|3
|22%
|22%
|7%
|23.0
|16%
|0%
|13%
|100%
|81
|4
|22%
|22%
|7%
|10.5
|6%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|57
|5
|26%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|75
|YTD
|27%
|20%
|7%
|11.5
|9%
|0%
|3%
|70%
|52
Buy-low: Beckham remains the best option on the team, and he hit a season-high in routes (89%). Remember, this is just his third week back from injury. Despite the woes of this passing offense, it is similar to the schemes that flood Davante Adams and Deebo Samuel with looks.
Do not buy: Njoku's outburst reminds us that he was an athletic first-round pick. However, this situation is likely short-lived, given the three-way rotation the team uses at tight end. He is acceptable as a minimum-allocation FAB move if you want to see if the role grows, but don't overdo it, and don't start him.
Rest of season:
- Beckham: high-end WR3
- Landry: WR4 upon return
- Hooper: low-end TE2
- Njoku: low-end TE2
DALLAS COWBOYS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|3
|9
|9
|28
|5
|2
|28
|22
|31
|5
|11
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy
The Cowboys' offense is in a groove, and the running game is front and center. Their pass/run splits by week:
- Week 1: 82/18
- Week 2: 52/48
- Week 3: 46/54
- Week 4: 48/52
- Week 5: 50/50
This development is excellent for the running backs but not so great for Dak Prescott and the receiving weapons. When Michael Gallup returns, we will have less volume split across four weapons if Dalton Schultz continues to make noise.
The good news: they are third in plays per game and second in total yards and scoring.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Dak Prescott
|3
|8.7
|82%
|2.88
|8.5
|31%
|17%
|6%
|11%
|25%
|11
|4
|8.2
|74%
|2.35
|8.6
|36%
|6%
|8%
|0%
|0%
|6
|5
|9.7
|79%
|2.78
|9.4
|31%
|3%
|3%
|6%
|0%
|7
|YTD
|7.9
|80%
|2.52
|8.3
|31%
|7%
|4%
|5%
|13%
|8
Prescott downgraded last week to low-end QB1 but is hanging on through his touchdown efficiency. His passing yards: 403, 237, 245, 188, 302.
He is still a good option and will have explosion games when Dallas has to open up the passing game, but he isn't top-six material anymore. Instead, he is more along the lines of Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers.
Rest of season: low-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Ezekiel Elliott
|3
|70%
|41%
|74%
|12%
|12%
|60%
|50%
|70%
|0%
|3
|4
|75%
|61%
|62%
|0%
|0%
|71%
|100%
|80%
|100%
|11
|5
|60%
|54%
|49%
|10%
|16%
|67%
|100%
|42%
|100%
|7
|YTD
|72%
|54%
|68%
|6%
|7%
|75%
|63%
|68%
|97%
|5
|Tony Pollard
|3
|38%
|27%
|29%
|4%
|10%
|40%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|40
|4
|30%
|32%
|14%
|0%
|0%
|43%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|45
|5
|40%
|36%
|33%
|13%
|31%
|33%
|0%
|58%
|0%
|24
|YTD
|33%
|33%
|23%
|8%
|26%
|33%
|13%
|32%
|3%
|22
Elliott practiced on a limited basis last week due to a knee issue and missed a brief spell with a back injury in Week 5. He has 10% or more targets in two out of the last three games. He remains the lead option on the best run-heavy offense in the NFL.
Pollard saw a slight uptick with Elliott battling through injuries and looked great. If Elliott ever misses a game, he will be Alexander Mattison on steroids.
Rest of season:
- Elliott: mid-range RB1
- Pollard: mid-range RB3 and the No. 1 handcuff in all of fantasy football
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|3
|100%
|11%
|16%
|10.8
|18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|70
|4
|72%
|14%
|16%
|17.7
|34%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|25
|5
|79%
|16%
|17%
|19.4
|32%
|33%
|13%
|40%
|23
|YTD
|89%
|19%
|21%
|11.5
|31%
|31%
|21%
|21%
|14
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|3
|94%
|9%
|12%
|18.7
|23%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|50
|4
|97%
|14%
|21%
|13.0
|34%
|0%
|25%
|50%
|88
|5
|92%
|14%
|17%
|10.8
|18%
|33%
|13%
|40%
|16
|YTD
|89%
|20%
|23%
|10.7
|31%
|31%
|19%
|35%
|22
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|3
|40%
|29%
|16%
|16.8
|27%
|100%
|22%
|0%
|49
|4
|76%
|9%
|11%
|7.0
|9%
|0%
|25%
|50%
|42
|5
|74%
|3%
|3%
|34.0
|11%
|0%
|7%
|100%
|66
|YTD
|56%
|11%
|8%
|11.3
|11%
|8%
|10%
|33%
|69
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|3
|60%
|33%
|28%
|9.4
|27%
|0%
|33%
|43%
|1
|4
|79%
|30%
|37%
|1.7
|8%
|100%
|0%
|57%
|5
|5
|67%
|31%
|27%
|9.9
|26%
|33%
|33%
|0%
|7
|YTD
|63%
|23%
|19%
|6.0
|14%
|15%
|21%
|33%
|3
Sell-high: Schultz continues to see hyper TPRR, so this could be a miss on my part, but I am betting against this trend continuing, given the lone 70%-plus route week on the season. Since 2011, three players have topped 40% in routes and 30% TPRR, but Schultz doesn't remind me of any of these players: George Kittle (third in 2019), Mark Andrews (fifth in 2019) and Tyler Higbee (eighth in 2019). None of those players were sharing with an Amari Cooper and a CeeDee Lamb, either. He could still finish as a top-12 option; this is just a bet against a top-six season.
Downgrade: Cooper and Gallup get slight downgrades from top-end WR2 options to mid-range WR2s, given the Cowboys' willingness to run the ball half the time.
Rest of season:
- Cooper: mid-range WR2
- Lamb: mid-range WR2
- Gallup: mid-range WR4
- Schultz: low-end TE1 until Cooper and Gallup are healthy; high-end TE2 after
DENVER BRONCOS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|22
|30
|4
|18
|15
|8
|19
|27
|25
|14
|6
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Average
Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
The Broncos are an old-school, predictable offense that passes more when trailing and runs more when leading.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Teddy Bridgewater
|3
|9.0
|84%
|2.80
|9.1
|35%
|6%
|6%
|6%
|0%
|27
|4
|9.7
|60%
|2.40
|4.1
|21%
|0%
|5%
|11%
|0%
|34
|5
|10.3
|73%
|2.72
|7.6
|7%
|0%
|2%
|5%
|0%
|13
|YTD
|9.7
|78%
|2.88
|7.9
|28%
|4%
|5%
|7%
|17%
|23
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Melvin Gordon III
|3
|54%
|50%
|52%
|4%
|6%
|33%
|40%
|55%
|0%
|22
|4
|49%
|53%
|34%
|8%
|20%
|25%
|0%
|54%
|64%
|40
|5
|60%
|53%
|53%
|6%
|9%
|60%
|0%
|45%
|76%
|44
|YTD
|54%
|48%
|49%
|7%
|11%
|53%
|33%
|53%
|67%
|20
|Javonte Williams
|3
|40%
|33%
|32%
|17%
|40%
|67%
|60%
|36%
|0%
|23
|4
|51%
|41%
|41%
|8%
|17%
|75%
|0%
|46%
|36%
|39
|5
|42%
|47%
|33%
|9%
|21%
|40%
|0%
|55%
|24%
|28
|YTD
|45%
|44%
|34%
|8%
|18%
|47%
|50%
|45%
|33%
|31
The backfield workload remains in a near tie, with Gordon slightly edging out Williams, but the rookie sees utilization in all phases. If Gordon falters, Williams could handle every-down duties.
Rest of season:
- Gordon: mid-range RB3
- Williams: RB3 with RB2 upside as the season progresses
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|3
|94%
|17%
|22%
|5.4
|14%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|55
|4
|98%
|19%
|22%
|21.0
|49%
|50%
|33%
|38%
|62
|5
|91%
|26%
|30%
|15.1
|45%
|20%
|25%
|0%
|9
|YTD
|88%
|22%
|24%
|17.1
|42%
|38%
|23%
|18%
|27
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|3
|81%
|20%
|22%
|17.4
|44%
|0%
|17%
|40%
|25
|4
|91%
|15%
|17%
|11.8
|21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|66
|5
|98%
|21%
|27%
|9.3
|25%
|40%
|25%
|11%
|21
|YTD
|84%
|17%
|18%
|10.7
|19%
|25%
|16%
|18%
|29
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|3
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|136
|4
|43%
|16%
|8%
|8.3
|7%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|104
|5
|67%
|7%
|6%
|12.5
|7%
|20%
|17%
|50%
|37
|YTD
|27%
|11%
|4%
|9.7
|4%
|13%
|7%
|17%
|110
|Noah Fant
|TE
|3
|65%
|15%
|13%
|7.3
|11%
|0%
|33%
|33%
|32
|4
|86%
|26%
|28%
|4.8
|14%
|50%
|33%
|40%
|9
|5
|91%
|10%
|12%
|5.3
|6%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|26
|YTD
|77%
|19%
|19%
|5.8
|11%
|13%
|18%
|30%
|10
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|3
|35%
|9%
|4%
|3.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|46
|4
|20%
|22%
|6%
|20.0
|12%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|44
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|29%
|18%
|6%
|4.9
|3%
|0%
|4%
|70%
|36
Sutton was a buy-low option last week, thanks to his track record and expanding utilization. Despite a late-week ankle injury, he came through with a big day on a monstrous 30% target share and 42% air yards.
Upgrade: Fant's routes have been elite with Okwuegbunam out. For the season, his TPRR is on the verge of elite at 19%. The young tight end is due for an explosion game if Okwuegbunam remains out.
Rest of season:
- Sutton: WR2 until Jeudy healthy, high-end WR3 after
- Patrick: WR4 with WR3 upside until Jeudy is healthy, WR5 after
- Fant: low-end TE1 with top-three upside until Okwuegbunam returns
DETROIT LIONS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|11
|6
|17
|6
|27
|11
|29
|32
|22
|4
|1
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Average
Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
The Lions want to be a more balanced or perhaps even a run-heavy team, but the game scripts never cooperate. They trail by four points or more the second-most in the NFL.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Jared Goff
|3
|6.0
|80%
|2.55
|6.8
|23%
|0%
|3%
|6%
|0%
|30
|4
|9.4
|67%
|2.89
|7.9
|16%
|4%
|5%
|9%
|0%
|14
|5
|7.3
|71%
|2.34
|5.8
|28%
|0%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|30
|YTD
|7.0
|75%
|2.71
|6.7
|20%
|3%
|4%
|6%
|0%
|22
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|D'Andre Swift
|3
|56%
|52%
|39%
|25%
|50%
|60%
|67%
|75%
|0%
|5
|4
|73%
|35%
|71%
|14%
|15%
|78%
|0%
|89%
|100%
|37
|5
|74%
|46%
|73%
|19%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|95%
|9
|YTD
|67%
|46%
|63%
|18%
|23%
|50%
|50%
|89%
|81%
|6
|Jamaal Williams
|3
|49%
|44%
|39%
|7%
|14%
|40%
|33%
|38%
|100%
|24
|4
|30%
|61%
|10%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|46
|5
|32%
|54%
|18%
|6%
|25%
|100%
|0%
|8%
|9%
|37
|YTD
|36%
|49%
|26%
|9%
|26%
|55%
|50%
|19%
|20%
|19
Swift plays the role we want in a bad offense — the role of receiving back.
Rest of season:
- Swift: mid-range RB1
- Williams: mid-range RB3
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|42%
|7%
|4%
|-4.0
|-3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|115
|4
|73%
|23%
|22%
|8.8
|21%
|0%
|50%
|13%
|33
|5
|77%
|24%
|26%
|4.3
|15%
|0%
|30%
|38%
|29
|YTD
|68%
|15%
|14%
|7.5
|14%
|0%
|19%
|16%
|67
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|3
|81%
|34%
|36%
|11.0
|85%
|0%
|40%
|40%
|33
|4
|75%
|17%
|17%
|14.8
|26%
|0%
|17%
|17%
|11
|5
|68%
|7%
|6%
|38.5
|34%
|100%
|0%
|50%
|124
|YTD
|72%
|14%
|13%
|14.1
|26%
|11%
|10%
|29%
|57
|KhaDarel Hodge
|WR
|3
|14%
|20%
|4%
|9.0
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|106
|4
|17%
|13%
|3%
|12.0
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|103
|5
|66%
|17%
|16%
|15.0
|33%
|0%
|20%
|40%
|89
|YTD
|18%
|17%
|4%
|13.7
|7%
|0%
|4%
|29%
|140
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|3
|75%
|7%
|7%
|4.0
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|36
|4
|96%
|17%
|22%
|8.1
|19%
|0%
|17%
|38%
|20
|5
|82%
|8%
|10%
|7.3
|10%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|33
|YTD
|86%
|16%
|18%
|7.6
|19%
|22%
|19%
|24%
|6
Quintez Cephus left the game with a broken collar bone and could be out for the season.
Waiver/Monitoring: Brown has led the team in routes, TPRR and target share over the past two games. The wide receivers aren't providing a decipherable trend, with Cephus and Raymond experiencing ups and downs in routes and targets. FAB: 2-3%
Buy-low: Hockenson has had a couple of rough games playing through a bad knee, but his routes remain elite, and he is the best receiving option on the team. Expect his targets to bounce back once healthy.
Rest of season:
- Hockenson: top-six tight end
- Brown: low-end WR5
- Raymond: free agent
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|24
|27
|12
|19
|14
|25
|9
|16
|8
|24
|17
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Average
Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced
This offense continues to run slowly, depending on the time of possession for volume.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Aaron Rodgers
|3
|13.3
|71%
|2.14
|7.3
|8%
|0%
|3%
|3%
|0%
|15
|4
|9.9
|61%
|2.52
|6.9
|20%
|6%
|3%
|8%
|–
|8
|5
|9.4
|77%
|2.90
|8.8
|27%
|0%
|0%
|5%
|–
|12
|YTD
|9.6
|73%
|2.62
|7.6
|24%
|2%
|2%
|6%
|0%
|17
Rodgers' lack of volume and passing weapons hampers his consistency. However, the offense can produce explosive outbursts when everything is clicking.
Rest of season: low-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Aaron Jones
|3
|73%
|76%
|61%
|6%
|9%
|50%
|100%
|75%
|100%
|16
|4
|63%
|47%
|63%
|12%
|16%
|33%
|–
|85%
|–
|24
|5
|69%
|61%
|71%
|14%
|17%
|0%
|–
|82%
|100%
|22
|YTD
|65%
|56%
|59%
|12%
|17%
|38%
|100%
|71%
|100%
|8
|A.J. Dillon
|3
|29%
|24%
|26%
|6%
|20%
|50%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|49
|4
|40%
|47%
|25%
|3%
|10%
|67%
|–
|15%
|–
|30
|5
|33%
|35%
|24%
|11%
|40%
|100%
|–
|18%
|0%
|18
|YTD
|32%
|30%
|25%
|6%
|21%
|62%
|0%
|21%
|0%
|43
Monitoring: Dillon's SDD role has grown over the past three weeks, but the team only had one snap in the category in Week 5.
Rest of season:
- Jones: top-six RB
- Dillon: RB4 stash
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|DaVante Adams
|WR
|3
|95%
|50%
|58%
|13.9
|69%
|0%
|57%
|11%
|1
|4
|98%
|28%
|33%
|7.6
|26%
|0%
|33%
|9%
|35
|5
|90%
|43%
|46%
|14.6
|71%
|67%
|55%
|19%
|1
|YTD
|90%
|35%
|39%
|11.8
|47%
|20%
|40%
|18%
|5
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|3
|55%
|5%
|3%
|23.0
|6%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|73
|4
|93%
|8%
|9%
|10.7
|10%
|25%
|11%
|33%
|77
|5
|90%
|5%
|6%
|-0.5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|92
|YTD
|74%
|7%
|6%
|9.3
|6%
|10%
|8%
|20%
|105
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|3
|39%
|7%
|3%
|7.0
|2%
|50%
|7%
|0%
|139
|4
|63%
|24%
|18%
|11.7
|21%
|25%
|44%
|17%
|6
|5
|61%
|12%
|9%
|10.7
|10%
|33%
|18%
|33%
|75
|YTD
|44%
|16%
|9%
|11.6
|11%
|30%
|17%
|29%
|63
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|3
|71%
|15%
|13%
|22.0
|24%
|50%
|7%
|0%
|24
|4
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|42%
|17%
|9%
|21.6
|20%
|20%
|12%
|36%
|96
|Robert Tonyan
|TE
|3
|74%
|4%
|3%
|-1.0
|0%
|0%
|7%
|100%
|47
|4
|83%
|15%
|15%
|16.0
|25%
|25%
|0%
|20%
|37
|5
|59%
|8%
|6%
|24.5
|15%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|48
|YTD
|67%
|11%
|10%
|9.4
|9%
|10%
|10%
|27%
|31
Rest of season:
- Adams: No. 1 WR
- Valdes-Scantling: WR5
- Tonyan: mid-range TE2
HOUSTON TEXANS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|29
|16
|28
|24
|9
|23
|31
|11
|10
|2
|22
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Average
Pass/run tendencies: Run balanced
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Davis Mills
|3
|9.7
|71%
|2.52
|5.3
|19%
|5%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|28
|4
|8.9
|63%
|2.64
|4.1
|20%
|0%
|4%
|12%
|0%
|37
|5
|9.0
|85%
|2.60
|10.8
|25%
|4%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|6
|YTD
|9.3
|72%
|2.65
|7.0
|19%
|3%
|1%
|10%
|0%
|32
Monitoring: Mills had a good game, burning the Patriots for some big plays. However, he is a pure pocket passer in an offense without weapons. We need to see more for fantasy purposes.
Rest of season: QB3
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|David Johnson
|3
|38%
|11%
|28%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|0%
|70%
|100%
|67
|4
|57%
|29%
|60%
|16%
|17%
|50%
|0%
|91%
|50%
|43
|5
|53%
|8%
|71%
|23%
|24%
|50%
|0%
|100%
|100%
|35
|YTD
|42%
|14%
|47%
|12%
|18%
|32%
|0%
|75%
|83%
|46
|Mark Ingram II
|3
|35%
|32%
|22%
|4%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|58
|4
|21%
|35%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|60
|5
|44%
|67%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|48
|YTD
|37%
|54%
|16%
|3%
|14%
|55%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|54
|Phillip Lindsay
|3
|16%
|37%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|77
|4
|17%
|24%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|105
|5
|22%
|21%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|60
|YTD
|21%
|23%
|11%
|2%
|10%
|9%
|0%
|5%
|3%
|64
|Rex Burkhead
|3
|15%
|0%
|17%
|4%
|17%
|0%
|0%
|40%
|0%
|65
|4
|6%
|6%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|104
|5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|11%
|1%
|16%
|2%
|11%
|5%
|0%
|39%
|17%
|91
Rest of season:
- Johnson: low-end RB5
- Ingram II: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|3
|97%
|29%
|42%
|12.7
|64%
|0%
|33%
|20%
|11
|4
|97%
|24%
|37%
|12.1
|50%
|0%
|40%
|14%
|51
|5
|94%
|15%
|19%
|12.0
|26%
|0%
|36%
|20%
|71
|YTD
|95%
|26%
|33%
|13.3
|49%
|0%
|41%
|21%
|18
|Chris Conley
|WR
|3
|94%
|3%
|4%
|15.0
|8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|121
|4
|97%
|3%
|5%
|19.0
|11%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|128
|5
|91%
|13%
|15%
|18.0
|31%
|0%
|7%
|50%
|17
|YTD
|79%
|7%
|8%
|13.6
|12%
|0%
|2%
|40%
|83
|Chris Moore
|WR
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|71%
|20%
|19%
|7.0
|15%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|12
|YTD
|14%
|20%
|4%
|7.0
|3%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|89
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|3
|69%
|20%
|21%
|4.4
|11%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|22
|4
|33%
|10%
|5%
|5.0
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|51
|5
|63%
|9%
|8%
|1.5
|1%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|37
|YTD
|57%
|12%
|9%
|6.7
|7%
|40%
|8%
|8%
|47
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|3
|22%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|56
|4
|67%
|10%
|11%
|4.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|53
|5
|31%
|27%
|12%
|4.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|32
|YTD
|41%
|15%
|9%
|8.2
|8%
|0%
|4%
|45%
|44
Monitoring: Mills flashed some potential, which is a positive development for Cooks. The utilization remains strong, and Cooks is still 5% over his career-high TPRR season.
Don't buy the Conley or Moore hype. Conley's abysmal TPRR represents the real story, and Moore isn't on the field enough in a bad offense.
Rest of season:
- Cooks: low-end WR2
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Monday Night Football…
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|21
|1
|30
|13
|20
|21
|18
|17
|12
|15
|16
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Average
Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
The Jaguars play in trailing scripts, the fourth-most in the NFL to be exact, which helps boost the plays per minute, but they are not good at the time-of-possession game.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Trevor Lawrence
|3
|8.0
|78%
|2.80
|6.6
|26%
|12%
|7%
|7%
|0%
|26
|4
|7.9
|81%
|3.32
|8.5
|32%
|22%
|7%
|4%
|50%
|21
|5
|8.1
|74%
|2.94
|8.3
|32%
|14%
|8%
|5%
|25%
|9
|YTD
|9.2
|69%
|2.84
|6.6
|27%
|12%
|5%
|4%
|29%
|21
Upgrade: Lawrence's role in the run game is now a trend, with over 12% of designed rushing attempts in the last three games. The rookie now ranks fifth in that utilization category and is also scrambling more. He cracked the top 10 for the first time in Week 5.
Rest of season: mid-range QB2 with upside to climb if he can stack some strong passing performances on top of his rushing increases.
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|James Robinson
|3
|59%
|58%
|38%
|20%
|38%
|40%
|100%
|45%
|35%
|4
|4
|95%
|67%
|83%
|10%
|8%
|100%
|50%
|100%
|60%
|8
|5
|68%
|64%
|58%
|3%
|4%
|60%
|50%
|44%
|100%
|11
|YTD
|70%
|59%
|60%
|11%
|14%
|72%
|57%
|62%
|41%
|10
|Carlos Hyde
|3
|34%
|31%
|29%
|0%
|0%
|40%
|0%
|36%
|35%
|51
|4
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|25%
|18%
|21%
|0%
|0%
|40%
|25%
|56%
|0%
|66
|YTD
|25%
|21%
|21%
|2%
|9%
|22%
|14%
|31%
|41%
|68
Upgrade: Robinson's snaps dropped with the return of Hyde, but he retained a similar share of rushing attempts, over half of the SDD duties and almost 60% of the passing work. His utilization supports his low-end RB1 finish.
Rest of season:
- Robinson: low-end RB1
- Hyde: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|3
|98%
|20%
|27%
|7.5
|24%
|0%
|44%
|50%
|37
|4
|93%
|11%
|14%
|6.3
|11%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|76
|5
|88%
|11%
|13%
|19.8
|31%
|40%
|11%
|25%
|85
|YTD
|92%
|17%
|21%
|13.1
|30%
|60%
|13%
|47%
|38
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|3
|79%
|12%
|13%
|6.3
|10%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|54
|4
|76%
|32%
|33%
|13.4
|57%
|0%
|63%
|14%
|20
|5
|65%
|11%
|10%
|11.0
|13%
|20%
|0%
|67%
|57
|YTD
|76%
|19%
|19%
|7.6
|15%
|10%
|24%
|23%
|51
|Jamal Agnew
|WR
|3
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|124
|4
|17%
|20%
|5%
|26.0
|16%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|79
|5
|67%
|24%
|23%
|3.3
|9%
|0%
|22%
|29%
|35
|YTD
|24%
|16%
|5%
|6.1
|3%
|0%
|4%
|38%
|109
|Dan Arnold
|TE
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|29
|4
|41%
|17%
|10%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|29
|5
|74%
|25%
|26%
|8.1
|26%
|20%
|44%
|38%
|8
|YTD
|21%
|23%
|6%
|8.8
|7%
|0%
|16%
|9%
|23
Monitoring: A week after the condensed target share looked like it would help Shenault, he posted a complete dud. He isn't on the field for enough routes and is near non-existent in TPRR terms. However, his aDOT remains elevated, with Jamal Agnew working underneath in his old role. That is encouraging enough to give this another week.
Waiver/Upgrade: In only his second game, Arnold jumped to 74% of routes and a 25% TPRR. The routes are a tad low, but that is encouraging utilization. He is worth taking a flyer in deep formats or tight-end premium leagues. FAB: 1-2%.
Rest of season:
- Jones: mid-range WR3
- Shenault: mid-range WR3 with WR2 upside if role expands beyond underneath
- Arnold: mid-range TE2 with upside
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|12
|11
|15
|4
|29
|9
|6
|8
|24
|27
|25
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Average
Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy
The Chiefs favor the pass in all game-script situations but run enough overall plays to support average running-game volume as well.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Patrick Mahomes
|3
|9.6
|83%
|3.02
|5.7
|32%
|0%
|9%
|4%
|0%
|7
|4
|7.4
|86%
|2.49
|9.3
|44%
|4%
|11%
|3%
|0%
|2
|5
|6.6
|73%
|3.00
|5.0
|25%
|6%
|11%
|3%
|0%
|8
|YTD
|8.3
|81%
|2.79
|7.6
|31%
|4%
|9%
|3%
|0%
|2
The Chiefs' offense is struggling a bit, with Mahomes falling under six yards per attempt twice in the last three games. So far, though, the heavy pass volume has been enough to keep him in the top ten on low-efficiency weeks.
Rest of season: top-four QB
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|3
|62%
|65%
|49%
|6%
|8%
|25%
|0%
|44%
|78%
|12
|4
|52%
|50%
|46%
|7%
|11%
|33%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|12
|5
|26%
|44%
|19%
|4%
|15%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|53
|YTD
|53%
|60%
|43%
|5%
|9%
|35%
|0%
|20%
|52%
|28
|Darrel Williams
|3
|34%
|27%
|30%
|6%
|13%
|75%
|0%
|56%
|22%
|45
|4
|36%
|36%
|31%
|7%
|17%
|58%
|100%
|60%
|0%
|22
|5
|43%
|31%
|41%
|8%
|14%
|100%
|0%
|43%
|0%
|40
|YTD
|33%
|24%
|32%
|5%
|12%
|59%
|100%
|59%
|23%
|47
|Jerick McKinnon
|3
|4%
|0%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100
|4
|12%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|97
|5
|31%
|6%
|34%
|4%
|8%
|0%
|0%
|57%
|100%
|51
|YTD
|13%
|1%
|16%
|2%
|8%
|6%
|0%
|20%
|26%
|81
Edwards-Helaire left the contest with an MCL sprain and will miss several games.
Waiver/Upgrade: Williams handled 83% of snaps, 67% of attempts and ran a route on 81% of pass plays over the final three drives after Edwards-Helaire's exit. He was on the field for 75% of LDD work and 100% of SDD snaps. McKinnon took 100% of the two-minute offense in the game at the end of the first half before Edwards-Helaire's injury. Expect Williams to handle the majority of rushing attempts and about half of the passing-down work. FAB: 10-20%
Rest of season:
- Edwards-Helaire: low-end RB2
- Williams: low-end RB2 while Edwards-Helaire is out, RB5 stash after
- McKinnon: RB5 stash until Edwards-Helaire returns (minimum FAB)
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|3
|83%
|16%
|19%
|17.9
|36%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|41
|4
|77%
|40%
|41%
|13.2
|73%
|33%
|50%
|50%
|1
|5
|86%
|23%
|29%
|7.0
|30%
|0%
|36%
|7%
|24
|YTD
|87%
|25%
|30%
|12.2
|44%
|22%
|40%
|23%
|2
|Demarcus Robinson
|WR
|3
|75%
|5%
|6%
|5.0
|3%
|0%
|13%
|50%
|88
|4
|67%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|143
|5
|76%
|4%
|4%
|17.5
|11%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|102
|YTD
|70%
|5%
|5%
|14.6
|9%
|22%
|7%
|33%
|94
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|3
|60%
|9%
|8%
|-4.0
|-3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|35
|4
|62%
|13%
|10%
|3.3
|5%
|33%
|13%
|33%
|72
|5
|71%
|24%
|25%
|7.0
|26%
|0%
|18%
|25%
|18
|YTD
|70%
|17%
|16%
|7.2
|14%
|22%
|7%
|38%
|43
|Josh Gordon
|WR
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|7%
|20%
|2%
|11.0
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|96
|YTD
|2%
|20%
|1%
|11.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|167
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|3
|87%
|24%
|31%
|13.1
|42%
|0%
|50%
|18%
|4
|4
|87%
|18%
|21%
|3.5
|10%
|0%
|25%
|50%
|26
|5
|90%
|13%
|17%
|10.4
|26%
|0%
|36%
|38%
|5
|YTD
|88%
|19%
|23%
|8.3
|23%
|0%
|33%
|25%
|1
Hill tweaked a knee at the end of the game but isn't likely to miss time.
Monitoring: Gordon saw a handful of snaps.
Rest of season:
- Kelce: No. 1 TE
- Hill: top-three WR
- Hardman: stash WR5
- Gordon: WR6 flyer
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|5
|14
|16
|8
|25
|12
|13
|23
|21
|20
|10
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Poor
Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced
With Jon Gruden's firing Monday night, the Raiders will have a new head coach on the sidelines in Week 5 in Rich Bisaccia — a long-time special teams coach. However, expect the Raiders to continue with the same offense under offensive coordinator Greg Olson.
Over the last three games, the team's plays-per-game in regulation are two plays per game under its season average.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Derek Carr
|3
|9.7
|72%
|2.71
|9.0
|9%
|6%
|0%
|6%
|0%
|12
|4
|9.9
|80%
|3.04
|5.8
|18%
|6%
|5%
|10%
|0%
|25
|5
|9.3
|74%
|2.81
|5.9
|18%
|10%
|3%
|8%
|0%
|29
|YTD
|9.6
|77%
|2.74
|7.8
|12%
|8%
|3%
|7%
|14%
|14
Downgrade: Carr's yards per attempt are down over the last two games, and his sack rate is up. He is back to high-end QB2 status until the passing offense shows signs of turning things around.
Rest of season: high-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Josh Jacobs
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|63%
|81%
|54%
|17%
|23%
|40%
|0%
|58%
|0%
|31
|5
|69%
|71%
|48%
|14%
|23%
|100%
|50%
|18%
|50%
|20
|YTD
|35%
|32%
|28%
|6%
|18%
|59%
|29%
|23%
|24%
|38
|Kenyan Drake
|3
|45%
|22%
|51%
|11%
|17%
|0%
|0%
|69%
|0%
|33
|4
|35%
|6%
|39%
|0%
|0%
|80%
|0%
|42%
|100%
|82
|5
|18%
|10%
|20%
|3%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|69
|YTD
|44%
|20%
|43%
|8%
|15%
|27%
|0%
|55%
|64%
|49
|Peyton Barber
|3
|57%
|64%
|32%
|13%
|33%
|100%
|67%
|31%
|0%
|6
|4
|2%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|103
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|19%
|31%
|8%
|3%
|25%
|18%
|29%
|10%
|0%
|60
Upgrade: Jacobs has been handling a mid-range RB2 workload over the past two games. In Week 5, he even took 50% of the two-minute offense.
Downgrade: Drake has been trending the opposite direction since Jacobs' return, running a route a season-low 20% of pass plays in Week 5. Jalen Richard snuck into the game in Week 5 to snipe the other half of the two-minute offense.
Rest of season:
- Jacobs: low-end RB2
- Drake: mid-range RB4 minus upside based on a defined role
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|3
|62%
|24%
|18%
|18.1
|34%
|0%
|22%
|29%
|34
|4
|83%
|18%
|20%
|22.7
|46%
|0%
|9%
|33%
|54
|5
|87%
|8%
|9%
|15.0
|14%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|51
|YTD
|72%
|16%
|14%
|17.8
|26%
|0%
|9%
|26%
|36
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|3
|81%
|13%
|13%
|16.4
|22%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|40
|4
|88%
|6%
|7%
|18.5
|13%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|113
|5
|80%
|16%
|17%
|18.0
|33%
|67%
|27%
|0%
|79
|YTD
|79%
|11%
|11%
|16.4
|19%
|20%
|17%
|5%
|68
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|3
|66%
|19%
|16%
|9.0
|15%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|15
|4
|80%
|24%
|27%
|5.4
|15%
|50%
|45%
|25%
|24
|5
|85%
|21%
|23%
|6.1
|15%
|0%
|27%
|13%
|33
|YTD
|70%
|22%
|20%
|7.3
|15%
|20%
|28%
|11%
|25
|Darren Waller
|TE
|3
|87%
|17%
|18%
|11.6
|22%
|50%
|11%
|14%
|14
|4
|95%
|18%
|23%
|11.0
|26%
|50%
|18%
|14%
|10
|5
|91%
|19%
|23%
|9.8
|24%
|33%
|27%
|38%
|14
|YTD
|90%
|22%
|25%
|10.3
|27%
|40%
|25%
|17%
|4
Monitoring: Ruggs' routes are trending up over the past three weeks, but his TPRR is down. He is operating primarily downfield, while Waller and Renfrow soak up the underneath and intermediate looks.
Renfrow's routes are up over the past two weeks due to massive trailing scripts pushing up the 11-personnel utilization, where he operates out of the slot. He and Waller are the top TPRR options on the team at 22% each.
Rest of season:
- Ruggs: stash WR5
- Renfrow: WR4 with WR3 upside
- Edwards: free agent
- Waller: top-three TE
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|2
|3
|14
|11
|22
|10
|1
|7
|23
|32
|26
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Average
Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy
The Chargers love to throw the ball in all situations. Pass splits versus the NFL averages in 2021:
- Trailing: +3%
- Close: +6%
- Leading: +10%
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Justin Herbert
|3
|6.9
|80%
|2.70
|7.3
|28%
|10%
|4%
|2%
|0%
|5
|4
|8.3
|84%
|2.34
|5.8
|32%
|6%
|2%
|5%
|0%
|13
|5
|9.3
|68%
|2.53
|9.3
|33%
|5%
|6%
|4%
|0%
|1
|YTD
|8.0
|79%
|2.59
|7.6
|31%
|9%
|4%
|4%
|0%
|6
Upgrade: Herbert's play (fourth-best PFF passing grade of 87.6) and the aggressive passing nature of this offense make him a top-seven quarterback the rest of the way.
Rest of season: No. 7 QB
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Austin Ekeler
|3
|74%
|55%
|63%
|17%
|21%
|33%
|0%
|83%
|100%
|8
|4
|59%
|44%
|55%
|12%
|17%
|44%
|–
|55%
|100%
|3
|5
|71%
|77%
|62%
|12%
|15%
|100%
|67%
|81%
|100%
|1
|YTD
|65%
|54%
|58%
|12%
|17%
|67%
|57%
|62%
|100%
|2
|Larry Rountree III
|3
|17%
|20%
|11%
|3%
|20%
|67%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|79
|4
|29%
|32%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|44%
|–
|18%
|0%
|58
|5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|18%
|19%
|11%
|1%
|8%
|27%
|14%
|6%
|0%
|79
|Justin Jackson
|3
|11%
|10%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|99
|4
|14%
|9%
|19%
|12%
|50%
|11%
|–
|27%
|0%
|48
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|12%
|8%
|10%
|3%
|24%
|7%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|72
|Joshua Kelley
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|35%
|9%
|38%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|44%
|0%
|63
|YTD
|7%
|2%
|8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|99
With Justin Jackson out, Joshua Kelley handled all of the relief work for Ekeler, not Larry Rountree.
Upgrade: Ekeler's rushing attempts surged upward to a season-high 77% in Week 5. He handled all of the SDD work and most of the passing-down snaps. Ekeler is playing at an elite level, seeing robust utilization and playing in a great offense. He is a top-three back the rest of the way.
Rest of season:
- Ekeler: top-three RB
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|3
|93%
|28%
|34%
|6.5
|32%
|40%
|50%
|8%
|14
|4
|93%
|26%
|30%
|9.5
|34%
|0%
|25%
|40%
|47
|5
|94%
|18%
|22%
|8.6
|20%
|0%
|27%
|33%
|30
|YTD
|91%
|23%
|26%
|9.1
|30%
|18%
|35%
|27%
|16
|Mike Williams
|WR
|3
|85%
|23%
|26%
|9.8
|36%
|40%
|8%
|22%
|2
|4
|88%
|5%
|6%
|18.0
|13%
|0%
|8%
|50%
|106
|5
|79%
|36%
|37%
|15.5
|61%
|50%
|33%
|20%
|2
|YTD
|82%
|24%
|25%
|12.0
|37%
|41%
|17%
|23%
|3
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|3
|67%
|3%
|3%
|51.0
|21%
|20%
|17%
|0%
|119
|4
|69%
|7%
|6%
|12.0
|9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|82
|5
|60%
|9%
|7%
|8.3
|7%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|68
|YTD
|69%
|8%
|7%
|10.5
|9%
|12%
|9%
|23%
|90
|Jared Cook
|TE
|3
|76%
|9%
|9%
|6.7
|8%
|0%
|8%
|33%
|28
|4
|74%
|23%
|21%
|10.6
|27%
|50%
|33%
|14%
|4
|5
|64%
|9%
|7%
|11.3
|9%
|50%
|13%
|33%
|36
|YTD
|68%
|16%
|13%
|9.0
|15%
|18%
|18%
|19%
|14
|Donald Parham
|TE
|3
|30%
|7%
|3%
|12.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|37
|4
|31%
|15%
|6%
|6.5
|5%
|50%
|8%
|0%
|16
|5
|26%
|14%
|5%
|2.5
|1%
|0%
|13%
|50%
|9
|YTD
|28%
|9%
|3%
|7.0
|3%
|12%
|5%
|50%
|30
Monitoring: Williams ADOT has been up over the past two weeks, but unlike Week 4, he and Herbert connected on big plays in Week 5 (including a busted coverage touchdown).
Buy-low: After WR47 and WR30 finish over the past two weeks, it is a great time to kick the tires on a trade for Allen. This offense could be the best iteration he has ever played in, and huge outings are on the horizon. He carries high-end WR1 upside, just like what we are seeing from Williams right now.
Rest of season:
- Allen: high-end WR2
- Williams: high-end WR2
- Cook: high-end TE2
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|26
|18
|26
|22
|11
|28
|14
|14
|5
|19
|19
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Average
Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced
The Rams are averaging 61 plays but are up to 65 over the last three contests, creating an upgrade from poor to average in passing volume. Passing attempts are up 11 per game in that span.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Matthew Stafford
|3
|8.9
|74%
|2.34
|8.5
|10%
|8%
|0%
|2%
|0%
|4
|4
|8.7
|71%
|2.56
|6.8
|16%
|19%
|5%
|0%
|100%
|15
|5
|12.3
|74%
|2.73
|9.9
|24%
|3%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|17
|YTD
|9.4
|77%
|2.57
|9.2
|22%
|10%
|2%
|2%
|20%
|9
After averaging 28 attempts over the first two games, Stafford is at 39 over the last three. He has 986 yards and seven touchdowns over those three games.
Rest of season: Stafford is a low-end QB1 with top-3 upside every week in this explosive attack.
Running Backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Darrell Henderson
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|90%
|67%
|79%
|15%
|16%
|89%
|0%
|88%
|0%
|17
|5
|66%
|59%
|61%
|6%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|88%
|0%
|19
|YTD
|62%
|48%
|55%
|8%
|14%
|44%
|60%
|62%
|0%
|15
|Sony Michel
|3
|74%
|83%
|56%
|11%
|17%
|100%
|0%
|33%
|20%
|29
|4
|10%
|14%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|71
|5
|34%
|38%
|24%
|3%
|11%
|100%
|100%
|13%
|0%
|29
|YTD
|31%
|36%
|23%
|3%
|12%
|44%
|20%
|16%
|20%
|55
|Jake Funk
|3
|22%
|4%
|29%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|58%
|80%
|74
|4
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|5%
|1%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|18%
|80%
|111
Henderson briefly left the contest with an arm injury during the second quarter, when Michel racked up most of his work. Henderson remains a low-end RB1 in an elite offense that will produce some massive games on the ground in the future.
Rest of season:
- Henderson: low-end RB1 with top-six upside
- Michel: RB5 stash
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|3
|93%
|32%
|32%
|8.5
|33%
|100%
|17%
|17%
|3
|4
|98%
|28%
|32%
|8.2
|30%
|0%
|44%
|15%
|40
|5
|92%
|26%
|26%
|12.9
|27%
|0%
|20%
|11%
|19
|YTD
|96%
|30%
|33%
|9.3
|32%
|29%
|31%
|19%
|1
|Robert Woods
|WR
|3
|85%
|17%
|16%
|9.7
|19%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|63
|4
|94%
|14%
|15%
|10.8
|18%
|40%
|11%
|0%
|27
|5
|95%
|39%
|40%
|9.3
|30%
|0%
|20%
|29%
|7
|YTD
|89%
|23%
|23%
|9.6
|23%
|29%
|21%
|21%
|21
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|3
|71%
|21%
|16%
|9.0
|18%
|0%
|17%
|17%
|59
|4
|77%
|17%
|15%
|12.7
|21%
|20%
|11%
|33%
|8
|5
|61%
|17%
|11%
|19.3
|18%
|0%
|20%
|25%
|91
|YTD
|77%
|15%
|13%
|14.9
|21%
|7%
|17%
|27%
|45
|DeSean Jackson
|TE
|3
|41%
|24%
|11%
|24.3
|31%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|9
|4
|23%
|27%
|7%
|21.3
|18%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|110
|5
|39%
|20%
|9%
|28.0
|19%
|0%
|40%
|33%
|52
|YTD
|28%
|23%
|7%
|21.8
|17%
|0%
|12%
|25%
|72
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|3
|71%
|17%
|14%
|0.4
|1%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|9
|4
|72%
|18%
|15%
|7.5
|13%
|40%
|22%
|17%
|22
|5
|79%
|7%
|6%
|7.0
|3%
|50%
|0%
|50%
|11
|YTD
|77%
|14%
|12%
|5.1
|7%
|29%
|17%
|20%
|13
Upgrade: Woods' production caught up with his utilization with the WR7 performance of Week 5. Woods 40% target share led the team, and he and Kupp sit 10% apart on the season: Expect that number to end up more like 5% apart.
Downgrade: Jefferson's routes fluctuate from week to week as he and Jackson rotate different amounts based on matchups. He is still an excellent stash play, but he can't be in lineups right now unless playing in super deep formats.
Rest of season:
- Kupp: top-six WR
- Woods: low-end WR2
- Jefferson: stash WR5
- Higbee: low-end TE1, high-end TE2
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|25
|4
|31
|1
|32
|3
|11
|6
|30
|22
|27
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Poor
Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy
The Dolphins have run a dreadful 51 and 49 plays over the past two games, threatening to pull down the passing volume. The team has been averaging 13.7 rush attempts per game over the last three contests. Hopefully, the return of Tua Tagovailoa can help turn back the tide.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Jacoby Brissett
|3
|9.8
|73%
|2.97
|4.3
|23%
|5%
|10%
|3%
|0%
|16
|4
|8.0
|77%
|3.20
|6.6
|17%
|7%
|6%
|9%
|33%
|24
|5
|5.7
|78%
|2.63
|7.1
|23%
|0%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|15
|YTD
|7.0
|77%
|2.82
|5.4
|19%
|6%
|6%
|7%
|17%
|29
|Tua Tagovailoa
|3
|0.0
|0%
|0.00
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|0.0
|0%
|0.00
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|0.0
|0%
|0.00
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|9.0
|66%
|2.49
|6.9
|37%
|5%
|0%
|11%
|17%
|37
Tagovailoa should return for Week 6 action.
Rest of season: Tagovailoa is a low-end QB2.
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Myles Gaskin
|3
|52%
|62%
|40%
|12%
|20%
|11%
|0%
|58%
|17%
|30
|4
|23%
|14%
|24%
|0%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|79
|5
|69%
|71%
|53%
|27%
|40%
|100%
|0%
|43%
|60%
|2
|YTD
|52%
|41%
|44%
|14%
|24%
|28%
|0%
|52%
|41%
|18
|Malcolm Brown
|3
|41%
|33%
|23%
|2%
|7%
|89%
|100%
|26%
|71%
|32
|4
|67%
|57%
|32%
|3%
|8%
|75%
|67%
|75%
|100%
|52
|5
|9%
|0%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|43%
|40%
|91
|YTD
|31%
|30%
|13%
|1%
|6%
|67%
|67%
|35%
|53%
|66
|Salvon Ahmed
|3
|6%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|16%
|0%
|95
|4
|10%
|21%
|5%
|7%
|100%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|54
|5
|20%
|29%
|15%
|8%
|43%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|49
|YTD
|17%
|17%
|16%
|6%
|27%
|11%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|69
Downgrade: Gaskin is unstartable until something changes in the Dolphins backfield. His snaps are on a nasty downtrend, and he handled a season-low 14% of attempts. Over the past two weeks, Brown has taken over the majority of SDD, LDD and two-minute offense snaps.
Rest of season:
- Gaskin: RB4 stash for now
- Brown: break-glass-in-emergency RB5
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|3
|92%
|23%
|30%
|2.8
|10%
|0%
|23%
|15%
|19
|4
|79%
|13%
|13%
|4.3
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|70
|5
|81%
|16%
|16%
|5.0
|14%
|50%
|43%
|0%
|72
|YTD
|84%
|18%
|20%
|4.0
|11%
|14%
|20%
|11%
|39
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|3
|87%
|11%
|14%
|19.7
|33%
|0%
|31%
|17%
|58
|4
|92%
|26%
|30%
|14.3
|54%
|100%
|27%
|0%
|17
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|70%
|18%
|17%
|14.5
|34%
|43%
|20%
|20%
|52
|Preston Williams
|WR
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|74%
|14%
|14%
|17.2
|41%
|0%
|43%
|40%
|41
|YTD
|21%
|16%
|5%
|11.8
|7%
|0%
|9%
|25%
|125
|Albert Wilson
|WR
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|53%
|10%
|7%
|11.0
|9%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|105
|5
|23%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|130
|YTD
|36%
|12%
|6%
|8.6
|7%
|14%
|9%
|0%
|137
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|3
|71%
|27%
|28%
|7.3
|24%
|0%
|38%
|17%
|3
|4
|74%
|21%
|20%
|9.2
|23%
|0%
|18%
|17%
|7
|5
|77%
|14%
|14%
|6.2
|15%
|0%
|14%
|40%
|16
|YTD
|71%
|19%
|18%
|8.8
|22%
|0%
|22%
|31%
|9
With Parker and Fuller out, the Dolphins opted to run 12 personnel on a whopping 87% of plays. That was 48% more than their next highest game of the season. Williams stepped in for Parker, and Waddle kicked outside.
Upgrade: Gesicki's routes continue to push upward for the fourth consecutive week. Things could change once the team returns to health, but Gesicki is a low-end TE1 for the foreseeable future.
Rest of season:
- Waddle: low-end WR3
- Parker: mid-range WR4
- Fuller: stash WR5
- Gesicki: low-end TE1
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|8
|12
|18
|17
|16
|15
|4
|20
|18
|29
|13
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run tendencies: Balanced
The Vikings are still willing to lean more into the run when leading, but they are a balanced offense under Klint Kubiak — passing the ball 5% over the league average when in close scripts.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Kirk Cousins
|3
|5.7
|86%
|2.43
|8.5
|25%
|3%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|6
|4
|9.1
|77%
|2.51
|5.3
|20%
|5%
|2%
|5%
|0%
|28
|5
|8.5
|90%
|2.81
|8.1
|32%
|0%
|3%
|5%
|0%
|19
|YTD
|7.0
|85%
|2.49
|7.3
|23%
|1%
|2%
|4%
|0%
|12
Rest of season: high-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Dalvin Cook
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|49%
|41%
|49%
|10%
|14%
|100%
|0%
|35%
|69%
|47
|5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|39%
|38%
|33%
|8%
|18%
|50%
|50%
|30%
|51%
|36
|Alexander Mattison
|3
|68%
|74%
|50%
|19%
|35%
|80%
|0%
|38%
|56%
|7
|4
|34%
|45%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|30%
|0%
|64
|5
|66%
|86%
|39%
|23%
|47%
|100%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|5
|YTD
|40%
|49%
|27%
|9%
|27%
|40%
|0%
|23%
|13%
|25
Cook missed Week 5 due to his ankle injury, and Mattison stepped in for his second top-seven finish in three weeks. Ameer Abdullah continues to get much of the passing-down work when Cook is out, but Mattison receives almost all of the work on the ground.
Rest of season:
- Cook: top-four RB
- Mattison: low-end RB1 when Cook is out and a top-three stash play after (RB5)
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|95%
|29%
|31%
|7.9
|42%
|33%
|33%
|9%
|4
|4
|98%
|16%
|23%
|13.7
|35%
|50%
|27%
|0%
|10
|5
|100%
|21%
|26%
|12.6
|38%
|0%
|33%
|13%
|15
|YTD
|96%
|21%
|26%
|11.6
|43%
|33%
|28%
|14%
|8
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|3
|98%
|21%
|22%
|8.6
|33%
|33%
|33%
|25%
|21
|4
|98%
|14%
|20%
|15.8
|35%
|0%
|20%
|33%
|63
|5
|97%
|8%
|10%
|17.3
|20%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|65
|YTD
|97%
|15%
|19%
|9.4
|26%
|33%
|21%
|21%
|17
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|3
|78%
|6%
|6%
|6.0
|6%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|81
|4
|73%
|15%
|17%
|7.8
|14%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|68
|5
|71%
|15%
|13%
|4.3
|6%
|0%
|22%
|50%
|78
|YTD
|77%
|14%
|13%
|7.0
|13%
|0%
|25%
|26%
|44
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|3
|63%
|32%
|22%
|4.8
|18%
|33%
|0%
|50%
|2
|4
|73%
|18%
|20%
|0.5
|1%
|0%
|7%
|17%
|27
|5
|68%
|12%
|10%
|8.0
|9%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|29
|YTD
|66%
|17%
|15%
|4.1
|8%
|11%
|5%
|28%
|17
Downgrade: Thielen continues to see the field plenty, but Jefferson has separated by 7% in the target department. The 31-year old trails Jefferson by 6% in TPRR.
Rest of season:
- Jefferson: top-five WR
- Thielen: low-end WR2
- Osborn: free agent
- Conklin: high-end TE2
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|19
|17
|19
|10
|23
|18
|17
|4
|15
|16
|29
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Poor
Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced
The Patriots are hanging around the league averages in passing and running categories across trailing and close game scripts.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Mac Jones
|3
|11.9
|63%
|2.92
|5.2
|14%
|20%
|5%
|4%
|0%
|22
|4
|5.5
|84%
|2.30
|6.9
|24%
|11%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|20
|5
|8.0
|82%
|2.47
|7.7
|39%
|3%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|22
|YTD
|7.7
|78%
|2.57
|6.5
|25%
|5%
|1%
|5%
|0%
|27
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Damien Harris
|3
|31%
|40%
|23%
|4%
|15%
|13%
|0%
|7%
|15%
|57
|4
|61%
|44%
|36%
|5%
|11%
|100%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|50
|5
|33%
|45%
|12%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|27
|YTD
|44%
|57%
|25%
|4%
|15%
|26%
|60%
|11%
|7%
|34
|Brandon Bolden
|3
|46%
|20%
|37%
|8%
|19%
|88%
|0%
|60%
|85%
|47
|4
|32%
|11%
|22%
|15%
|55%
|0%
|0%
|80%
|100%
|29
|5
|38%
|6%
|55%
|14%
|22%
|75%
|33%
|100%
|100%
|41
|YTD
|24%
|6%
|23%
|8%
|27%
|47%
|20%
|46%
|76%
|61
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|34%
|35%
|21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|58
|YTD
|8%
|11%
|4%
|1%
|11%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|83
Monitoring: Harris left the game with a rib injury but later returned to get knocked out again with a chest injury. He should be okay to go in Week 6, but we will need to monitor practice participation.
Trend: Bolden officially owns the James-White role, handling almost all LDD and two-minute offense work.
Waiver: Stevenson took on more work in the third and fourth quarters due to the injuries to Harris — he has moved back ahead of J.J. Taylor (inactive) and is worth a flier. FAB: 2-5%
Rest of season:
- Harris: game-script-dependent RB2
- Bolden: low-end RB4
- Stevenson: RB5 stash
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|3
|98%
|25%
|28%
|12.4
|29%
|0%
|25%
|14%
|18
|4
|94%
|23%
|28%
|6.2
|31%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|21
|5
|100%
|15%
|18%
|11.4
|26%
|0%
|22%
|40%
|42
|YTD
|96%
|21%
|25%
|9.1
|29%
|0%
|25%
|13%
|30
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|3
|84%
|15%
|14%
|21.3
|25%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|86
|4
|78%
|13%
|13%
|13.4
|31%
|0%
|25%
|60%
|56
|5
|79%
|15%
|14%
|9.8
|17%
|0%
|11%
|75%
|64
|YTD
|86%
|13%
|14%
|14.1
|25%
|0%
|10%
|44%
|58
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|3
|82%
|17%
|16%
|17.6
|24%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|8
|4
|68%
|15%
|13%
|9.2
|21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|45
|5
|67%
|14%
|11%
|4.0
|5%
|0%
|22%
|33%
|56
|YTD
|71%
|13%
|12%
|11.2
|17%
|0%
|12%
|19%
|54
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|3
|68%
|15%
|12%
|7.8
|8%
|0%
|19%
|0%
|19
|4
|62%
|16%
|13%
|6.4
|15%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|11
|5
|70%
|35%
|29%
|10.3
|37%
|100%
|22%
|13%
|4
|YTD
|65%
|18%
|14%
|8.7
|16%
|50%
|16%
|12%
|8
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|3
|26%
|40%
|12%
|7.3
|7%
|0%
|13%
|50%
|52
|4
|34%
|24%
|10%
|1.3
|2%
|100%
|0%
|100%
|14
|5
|18%
|33%
|7%
|8.5
|8%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|25
|YTD
|33%
|31%
|12%
|4.0
|6%
|50%
|8%
|55%
|22
Monitoring: Henry boomed in the TPRR department the same way we have seen Dalton Schultz and Tyler Conklin do in previous weeks. His routes-per-pass play are under the optimal levels, but he is in the high-end TE2 conversation.
Rest of season:
- Meyers: low-end WR3
- Agholor: free agent
- Bourne: free agent
- Henry: high-end TE2
- Smith: free agent
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|31
|31
|21
|32
|1
|29
|26
|28
|4
|7
|5
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy
The Saints don't want to pass the ball — they are run-heavy across every type of game script.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Jameis Winston
|3
|11.3
|68%
|3.68
|6.1
|31%
|9%
|8%
|12%
|0%
|25
|4
|7.5
|85%
|2.63
|9.8
|25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|26
|5
|12.6
|67%
|2.96
|9.3
|24%
|19%
|6%
|6%
|0%
|4
|YTD
|10.0
|74%
|3.04
|7.7
|25%
|8%
|7%
|6%
|0%
|15
Don't buy into Winston's big week. This offense is a run-first unit, and Winston picked up a touchdown on a hail mary pass to Marquez Callaway.
Rest of season: Low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Alvin Kamara
|3
|84%
|69%
|67%
|16%
|17%
|75%
|0%
|73%
|0%
|10
|4
|87%
|63%
|71%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|26
|5
|88%
|76%
|71%
|30%
|32%
|100%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|4
|YTD
|83%
|64%
|71%
|20%
|20%
|90%
|50%
|83%
|100%
|9
|Devine Ozigbo
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|13%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|93
|YTD
|2%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2%
|0%
|130
|Dwayne Washington
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|7%
|3%
|14%
|4%
|25%
|8%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|63
|5
|4%
|0%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|92
|YTD
|2%
|1%
|4%
|1%
|17%
|5%
|0%
|2%
|0%
|95
Kamara's target share rebounded from 0% to 30%, and he now sits at 20% on the season. His utilization is at a career-high, but the inconsistent offense is dragging him down.
Rest of season:
- Kamara: low-end RB1
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Marquez Callaway
|WR
|3
|59%
|31%
|26%
|9.6
|22%
|50%
|43%
|20%
|28
|4
|79%
|9%
|9%
|32.0
|33%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|52
|5
|80%
|25%
|26%
|20.1
|41%
|100%
|43%
|14%
|10
|YTD
|77%
|18%
|19%
|15.9
|30%
|50%
|23%
|20%
|41
|Deonte Harris
|WR
|3
|56%
|20%
|16%
|9.7
|14%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|67
|4
|68%
|42%
|35%
|8.5
|35%
|0%
|13%
|25%
|49
|5
|6%
|50%
|4%
|46.0
|14%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|27
|YTD
|48%
|23%
|15%
|15.6
|23%
|0%
|14%
|25%
|48
|Kenny Stills
|WR
|3
|37%
|30%
|16%
|31.0
|43%
|50%
|0%
|67%
|100
|4
|25%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|138
|5
|83%
|17%
|19%
|15.4
|23%
|0%
|14%
|40%
|84
|YTD
|32%
|17%
|7%
|21.3
|16%
|13%
|3%
|50%
|144
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|3
|52%
|7%
|5%
|5.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|88
|4
|25%
|14%
|4%
|2.0
|1%
|0%
|13%
|100%
|58
|5
|69%
|8%
|7%
|13.0
|8%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|22
|YTD
|51%
|12%
|8%
|6.4
|5%
|0%
|6%
|56%
|54
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|3
|19%
|20%
|5%
|24.0
|11%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|86
|4
|36%
|20%
|9%
|8.5
|9%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|15
|5
|11%
|25%
|4%
|6.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|72
|YTD
|31%
|22%
|9%
|11.3
|11%
|25%
|14%
|20%
|24
Monitoring: Callaway's routes are up over the last two weeks but not to the levels we need in a low-passing volume offense like this. Winston is playing poorly, and the offense is slow and run-heavy.
Rest of season:
- Callaway: low-end WR5
NEW YORK GIANTS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|17
|7
|25
|5
|28
|14
|3
|13
|19
|30
|20
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Poor
Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced
The Giants lead the league in plays played with the score within three points (58%) and have stuck to their pass-heavy ways in those situations. They pass 5% more than the NFL average in close scripts.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Daniel Jones
|3
|7.2
|73%
|2.80
|7.7
|30%
|13%
|11%
|4%
|0%
|24
|4
|9.5
|86%
|2.75
|10.1
|35%
|6%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|7
|5
|14.1
|46%
|2.96
|7.5
|29%
|8%
|7%
|0%
|25%
|32
|YTD
|9.5
|75%
|2.73
|8.2
|30%
|14%
|8%
|4%
|22%
|11
|Mike Glennon
|3
|0.0
|0%
|0.00
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|0.0
|0%
|0.00
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|9.9
|70%
|2.67
|7.8
|19%
|4%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|26
|YTD
|9.9
|70%
|2.67
|7.8
|19%
|1%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|39
Jones left the Week 5 game with a concussion and will have to work through the NFL protocol this week.
Rest of season: high-end QB2 with weekly QB1-spike potential
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Saquon Barkley
|3
|86%
|67%
|80%
|21%
|19%
|100%
|50%
|77%
|100%
|9
|4
|89%
|81%
|77%
|17%
|16%
|86%
|50%
|75%
|100%
|2
|5
|9%
|8%
|9%
|3%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|70
|YTD
|63%
|51%
|56%
|12%
|16%
|64%
|22%
|52%
|75%
|17
|Devontae Booker
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|11%
|6%
|10%
|3%
|20%
|14%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|62
|5
|88%
|67%
|73%
|11%
|13%
|100%
|75%
|86%
|0%
|14
|YTD
|30%
|22%
|25%
|4%
|12%
|29%
|33%
|41%
|25%
|57
Barkley left the game with a lateral ankle sprain after a freak accident stepping on Jourdan Lewis' foot after a play. He will likely miss a few weeks based on the return-to-play timeline.
Waiver: Booker handled all of Barkley's workload on the way to an RB14 finish for the week. The Giants don't have much competition at the position, so look for Booker to continue in that role until Barkley returns. We could get one to three starts out of Booker. FAB: 5-20%
Rest of season:
- Barkley: top-six RB upon return
- Booker: low-end RB2 until Barkley returns, RB5 stash after
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|3
|70%
|16%
|15%
|11.0
|23%
|0%
|17%
|40%
|43
|4
|94%
|18%
|23%
|17.5
|42%
|50%
|43%
|38%
|19
|5
|34%
|20%
|8%
|12.3
|9%
|0%
|9%
|67%
|143
|YTD
|76%
|18%
|17%
|14.9
|27%
|30%
|16%
|43%
|56
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|3
|30%
|21%
|9%
|5.7
|7%
|0%
|8%
|33%
|89
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|44%
|22%
|13%
|8.5
|11%
|0%
|24%
|23%
|55
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|3
|74%
|9%
|9%
|2.3
|3%
|0%
|17%
|33%
|90
|4
|81%
|21%
|23%
|8.5
|21%
|0%
|14%
|50%
|29
|5
|55%
|54%
|35%
|10.6
|34%
|67%
|45%
|15%
|4
|YTD
|50%
|23%
|15%
|7.8
|12%
|20%
|16%
|27%
|46
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|3
|13%
|17%
|3%
|6.0
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|110
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|30%
|21%
|8%
|14.4
|12%
|10%
|10%
|21%
|80
|Evan Engram
|TE
|3
|67%
|13%
|12%
|9.8
|16%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|30
|4
|69%
|18%
|17%
|3.5
|6%
|0%
|29%
|17%
|23
|5
|75%
|12%
|11%
|10.3
|10%
|0%
|9%
|50%
|10
|YTD
|43%
|14%
|8%
|7.2
|6%
|0%
|6%
|36%
|35
Shepard and Slayton missed the game due to hamstring injuries, and Golladay left the contest with a hyperextended knee. As a result, Golladay will miss at least one week.
Waiver/Upgrade: Toney was electric, demanding a 54% TPRR on his way to a WR4 finish. Before injuring his ankle on the seventh drive, he was on the field for 94% of routes. Of course, after that, he was ejected for throwing a punch. It doesn't sound like he will face a suspension, and it is encouraging that he reentered the game after the injury. We can't say for sure how this pecking order will look once fully healthy, but the thing is for sure — Toney has the talent. He is worth the risk of the unknown — especially if you need receiver help. FAB: 30%-plus in medium-sized formats and 50%-plus in large leagues.
Throw Kadarius Toney the football and good things happen pic.twitter.com/SgrsmKfhpc
— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 11, 2021
Downgrade: Golladay can't stay healthy, and now Toney provides another mouth to feed. The veteran free agent bumps down from WR2 to WR3 material.
Rest of season:
- Golladay: low-end WR3
- Shepard: high-end WR3
- Toney: boom-bust WR3 with WR2 upside
- Engram: mid-range TE2
NEW YORK JETS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|27
|13
|29
|9
|24
|20
|24
|3
|13
|9
|30
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Poor
Pass/run tendencies: Run balanced
The Jets want to run the ball more but have trailed on 74% of plays (35% above the NFL average) — which keeps them throwing and averaging a third-worst 19 rushing attempts per game.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Zach Wilson
|3
|7.4
|71%
|2.90
|4.7
|12%
|8%
|0%
|12%
|0%
|33
|4
|10.2
|73%
|3.25
|8.7
|35%
|4%
|3%
|5%
|0%
|17
|5
|9.0
|69%
|3.33
|6.0
|40%
|0%
|3%
|6%
|0%
|31
|YTD
|9.3
|71%
|3.11
|6.5
|27%
|3%
|2%
|10%
|0%
|30
Rest of season: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Michael Carter
|3
|43%
|69%
|27%
|9%
|27%
|25%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|48
|4
|51%
|57%
|32%
|6%
|17%
|57%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|33
|5
|52%
|59%
|41%
|10%
|19%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|18%
|23
|YTD
|43%
|46%
|31%
|8%
|20%
|24%
|33%
|12%
|24%
|39
|Ty Johnson
|3
|57%
|23%
|51%
|15%
|24%
|75%
|0%
|82%
|100%
|55
|4
|33%
|13%
|29%
|6%
|18%
|14%
|0%
|91%
|0%
|55
|5
|39%
|24%
|38%
|10%
|20%
|100%
|67%
|100%
|82%
|31
|YTD
|46%
|25%
|40%
|8%
|16%
|48%
|50%
|86%
|76%
|59
|Tevin Coleman
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|18%
|17%
|11%
|6%
|50%
|29%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|49
|5
|9%
|18%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|68
|YTD
|13%
|21%
|5%
|1%
|18%
|29%
|0%
|2%
|0%
|71
Rest of season:
- Carter: low-end RB3
- Johnson: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Corey Davis
|WR
|3
|93%
|26%
|30%
|11.0
|43%
|–
|25%
|10%
|52
|4
|82%
|23%
|21%
|19.9
|41%
|0%
|22%
|43%
|7
|5
|79%
|23%
|24%
|15.1
|40%
|100%
|22%
|43%
|48
|YTD
|82%
|21%
|23%
|14.1
|34%
|60%
|18%
|33%
|28
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|–
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|74%
|32%
|27%
|6.0
|16%
|50%
|22%
|11%
|13
|5
|72%
|21%
|21%
|3.7
|8%
|0%
|33%
|33%
|62
|YTD
|27%
|27%
|9%
|5.1
|5%
|20%
|11%
|20%
|81
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|3
|46%
|32%
|18%
|6.7
|16%
|–
|38%
|17%
|72
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|44%
|12%
|7%
|23.5
|18%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|115
|YTD
|53%
|18%
|13%
|14.7
|20%
|0%
|20%
|15%
|112
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|3
|49%
|10%
|6%
|14.5
|11%
|–
|0%
|0%
|77
|4
|68%
|15%
|12%
|23.8
|28%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|37
|5
|54%
|14%
|10%
|19.7
|23%
|0%
|11%
|67%
|67
|YTD
|38%
|12%
|6%
|20.3
|12%
|0%
|9%
|22%
|86
|Ryan Griffin
|TE
|3
|46%
|5%
|3%
|3.0
|1%
|–
|0%
|0%
|49
|4
|29%
|36%
|12%
|9.0
|11%
|50%
|11%
|75%
|48
|5
|69%
|7%
|7%
|2.0
|2%
|0%
|11%
|50%
|50
|YTD
|42%
|16%
|9%
|5.4
|5%
|20%
|7%
|57%
|53
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|3
|39%
|13%
|6%
|5.0
|4%
|0%
|13%
|50%
|35
|4
|63%
|4%
|3%
|22.0
|7%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|79
|5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|45%
|11%
|6%
|6.5
|4%
|0%
|7%
|50%
|57
Monitoring: Crowder operated as the No. 2 target in consecutive weeks working from the slot, while Elijah Moore shared reps with Keelan Cole on the outside. Moore is droppable now in small-to-medium formats and is merely a stash play in large formats.
Rest of season:
- Davis: low-end WR3
- Moore: stash WR5
- Crowder: low-end WR4 who could push for low-end WR3 status
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|20
|2
|27
|3
|30
|4
|5
|29
|29
|28
|4
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Poor
Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy
The Eagles throw the ball 10% more than the NFL average when trailing by four or more points and 5% more when within three points.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Jalen Hurts
|3
|7.3
|78%
|3.04
|8.9
|28%
|40%
|13%
|4%
|–
|10
|4
|8.7
|76%
|2.92
|8.1
|30%
|31%
|7%
|5%
|–
|4
|5
|6.2
|81%
|2.60
|5.4
|28%
|38%
|3%
|5%
|100%
|5
|YTD
|7.8
|77%
|2.91
|7.5
|26%
|24%
|9%
|5%
|50%
|3
Hurts has a near-invincible setup on a pass-heavy team where he throws plenty but also averages 36% of the designed-rush attempts over the past three weeks.
Rest of season: top-six QB
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Miles Sanders
|3
|60%
|40%
|51%
|8%
|11%
|50%
|–
|67%
|–
|35
|4
|64%
|46%
|49%
|7%
|10%
|33%
|–
|45%
|0%
|44
|5
|75%
|52%
|67%
|16%
|16%
|33%
|0%
|46%
|40%
|34
|YTD
|66%
|50%
|54%
|10%
|13%
|47%
|17%
|56%
|7%
|32
|Kenneth Gainwell
|3
|31%
|20%
|30%
|11%
|25%
|50%
|–
|8%
|–
|42
|4
|39%
|15%
|36%
|14%
|27%
|67%
|–
|55%
|100%
|7
|5
|24%
|10%
|22%
|9%
|30%
|67%
|0%
|46%
|60%
|52
|YTD
|33%
|21%
|30%
|11%
|26%
|53%
|0%
|37%
|93%
|33
Monitoring: Sanders played a season-high 75% of snaps, and his targets surged to 16% — another season-high mark. Most notably, he took over 40% of the two-minute offense from Gainwell. The boxscore didn't cooperate, but Sanders could make noise if the utilization sticks in a pass-heavy attack.
Rest of season:
- Sanders: high-end RB3
- Gainwell: upside RB4 with stand-alone value in trailing scripts
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|3
|98%
|12%
|17%
|12.8
|31%
|0%
|10%
|17%
|69
|4
|92%
|18%
|24%
|17.3
|47%
|14%
|14%
|40%
|12
|5
|96%
|18%
|25%
|8.0
|32%
|0%
|21%
|13%
|25
|YTD
|94%
|17%
|23%
|14.2
|42%
|20%
|24%
|26%
|31
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|3
|87%
|17%
|22%
|10.8
|35%
|0%
|30%
|38%
|44
|4
|67%
|2%
|2%
|-2.0
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|92
|5
|83%
|13%
|16%
|5.6
|14%
|0%
|14%
|20%
|69
|YTD
|76%
|14%
|15%
|8.4
|16%
|7%
|15%
|36%
|64
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|3
|68%
|6%
|6%
|20.5
|17%
|0%
|10%
|50%
|65
|4
|59%
|19%
|17%
|8.4
|16%
|14%
|29%
|57%
|71
|5
|76%
|9%
|9%
|12.0
|18%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|53
|YTD
|61%
|12%
|10%
|11.0
|15%
|7%
|11%
|47%
|62
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|3
|57%
|13%
|11%
|7.3
|12%
|0%
|10%
|50%
|20
|4
|64%
|13%
|12%
|6.8
|9%
|14%
|0%
|60%
|8
|5
|52%
|13%
|9%
|7.0
|11%
|0%
|7%
|67%
|28
|YTD
|59%
|14%
|12%
|6.8
|10%
|13%
|9%
|47%
|11
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|3
|55%
|21%
|17%
|6.7
|16%
|50%
|20%
|33%
|7
|4
|52%
|25%
|19%
|8.3
|18%
|29%
|29%
|25%
|12
|5
|52%
|21%
|16%
|10.8
|27%
|0%
|21%
|40%
|49
|YTD
|54%
|18%
|14%
|8.8
|16%
|27%
|17%
|30%
|20
Buy-low/Upgrade: Smith is Hurts' number one target on the season by an 8% margin. His TPRR isn't in the elite range we want, but the pass-heavy nature of the Eagles makes the equation work. If Smith grows as the year moves forward, he could explode.
Rest of season:
- Smith: low-end WR2
- Reagor: low-end WR5
- Goedert: high-end TE2
- Ertz: low-end TE2
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|23
|19
|22
|7
|26
|7
|7
|21
|26
|26
|12
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Poor
Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy/pass balanced
The Steelers finally played with a lead in Week 5 — they never trailed against the Broncos. They dropped back to pass on only 43% of plays.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Ben Roethlisberger
|3
|5.9
|81%
|2.25
|5.3
|9%
|0%
|1%
|6%
|0%
|23
|4
|7.0
|68%
|2.05
|5.8
|21%
|0%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|27
|5
|8.6
|75%
|2.18
|10.1
|12%
|3%
|0%
|4%
|0%
|16
|YTD
|7.2
|74%
|2.31
|6.6
|17%
|4%
|1%
|5%
|0%
|25
Rest of season: Low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Najee Harris
|3
|95%
|88%
|88%
|33%
|32%
|100%
|0%
|94%
|100%
|1
|4
|80%
|88%
|65%
|18%
|25%
|67%
|100%
|75%
|73%
|6
|5
|65%
|62%
|46%
|21%
|38%
|75%
|100%
|56%
|0%
|10
|YTD
|87%
|75%
|76%
|21%
|23%
|87%
|80%
|87%
|91%
|4
|Benny Snell Jr.
|3
|5%
|0%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6%
|0%
|98
|4
|13%
|6%
|16%
|3%
|14%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|27%
|102
|5
|20%
|14%
|18%
|4%
|20%
|25%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|59
|YTD
|9%
|8%
|8%
|1%
|12%
|7%
|0%
|8%
|9%
|94
|Kalen Ballage
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|7%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|101
|5
|15%
|11%
|14%
|4%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|90
|YTD
|4%
|4%
|3%
|1%
|14%
|7%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|128
Monitoring: Harris got some rest, only playing two snaps in the fourth quarter, with the Steelers never trailing and leading by 10 points or more on 37% of plays. Ballage spelled Harris early in the game, and Snell took over late, with 69% of his snaps coming in the fourth quarter. If an injury struck, we would likely see a committee, but Ballage might have the edge.
Rest of season:
- Harris: top-ten RB
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|95%
|32%
|34%
|10.4
|51%
|0%
|36%
|31%
|5
|5
|96%
|7%
|8%
|19.0
|18%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|22
|YTD
|65%
|26%
|20%
|9.9
|27%
|25%
|16%
|24%
|20
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|3
|91%
|25%
|26%
|8.1
|37%
|33%
|38%
|7%
|17
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|79%
|27%
|25%
|13.3
|39%
|100%
|33%
|17%
|11
|YTD
|67%
|23%
|18%
|12.6
|32%
|38%
|25%
|21%
|33
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|3
|33%
|18%
|7%
|3.8
|5%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|71
|4
|95%
|17%
|18%
|12.3
|32%
|0%
|27%
|43%
|91
|5
|32%
|11%
|4%
|11.0
|5%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|112
|YTD
|70%
|16%
|13%
|6.9
|13%
|0%
|13%
|32%
|71
|James Washington
|WR
|3
|79%
|9%
|9%
|15.0
|23%
|0%
|10%
|20%
|78
|4
|88%
|13%
|13%
|9.2
|17%
|0%
|9%
|40%
|44
|5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|50%
|12%
|7%
|9.3
|9%
|0%
|6%
|38%
|99
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|3
|60%
|8%
|5%
|10.3
|10%
|33%
|5%
|33%
|91
|4
|51%
|9%
|5%
|2.5
|2%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|38
|5
|57%
|13%
|8%
|4.5
|4%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|40
|YTD
|53%
|9%
|5%
|8.3
|6%
|25%
|7%
|10%
|61
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|3
|34%
|22%
|9%
|10.2
|16%
|33%
|5%
|0%
|11
|4
|51%
|5%
|3%
|9.0
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|45
|5
|43%
|17%
|8%
|3.5
|3%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|42
|YTD
|42%
|14%
|7%
|7.9
|8%
|13%
|7%
|0%
|26
Downgrade: JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury and is out for the season.
Upgrade: Claypool has two games without Smith-Schuster or Johnson over the past three weeks. He finished as the WR17 and WR11 in those games with great utilization to back up the production.
Waiver/Upgrade: Washington missed Week 5 (groin) but could provide some value when he returns. This offense isn't the same one that supported three receivers in 2020, but he is a stash play with a puncher's chance if you need him during a bye week. Additionally, he could have a few utilization surge weeks, given the injury history with Johnson and Claypool. FAB: 1-3%
Rest of season:
- Johnson: mid-range WR2
- Claypool: high-end WR3
- Washington: WR5 stash
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|15
|22
|11
|23
|10
|22
|21
|18
|11
|12
|15
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run tendencies: Run balanced
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|3
|8.1
|73%
|2.68
|6.0
|23%
|5%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|18
|4
|10.5
|64%
|2.58
|7.2
|33%
|0%
|0%
|4%
|0%
|30
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|6.9
|77%
|2.51
|7.8
|34%
|8%
|3%
|5%
|14%
|26
|Trey Lance
|3
|0.0
|0%
|4.50
|0.0
|100%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|32
|4
|8.9
|63%
|3.57
|8.7
|29%
|8%
|21%
|4%
|0%
|19
|5
|10.0
|78%
|3.26
|6.6
|29%
|44%
|14%
|3%
|0%
|18
|YTD
|9.4
|73%
|3.38
|7.4
|30%
|13%
|17%
|3%
|14%
|31
Lance hasn't looked good throwing the ball over the past two games, but his 44% designed rush attempts in Week 5 and scramble rate (14%) were elite. Unfortunately, Lance popped up in injury news with a sprained left knee, so Garoppolo could return after the Week 6 bye.
Rest of season:
- Garoppolo: only a QB3
- Lance: high-end QB2 with QB1 upside
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Elijah Mitchell
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|68%
|33%
|50%
|9%
|11%
|75%
|0%
|8%
|40%
|38
|YTD
|36%
|33%
|21%
|3%
|10%
|37%
|14%
|5%
|3%
|51
|Trey Sermon
|3
|59%
|48%
|45%
|8%
|14%
|57%
|33%
|0%
|17%
|26
|4
|51%
|73%
|26%
|0%
|0%
|56%
|0%
|0%
|14%
|38
|5
|3%
|4%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|40%
|71
|YTD
|25%
|23%
|18%
|2%
|8%
|16%
|14%
|0%
|14%
|62
|Kyle Juszczyk
|3
|69%
|24%
|59%
|11%
|14%
|100%
|33%
|100%
|89%
|21
|4
|82%
|0%
|80%
|11%
|10%
|100%
|0%
|93%
|100%
|42
|5
|65%
|4%
|58%
|17%
|18%
|100%
|0%
|92%
|20%
|42
|YTD
|63%
|5%
|58%
|11%
|14%
|79%
|14%
|65%
|67%
|53
Waiver/Upgrade: Mitchell wasted little time reclaiming the top spot in the Niners backfield with 68% of the snaps. Trey Lance bogarted 44% of the designed rushing attempts, but Mitchell led the running backs at 33%. Juszczyk is still the LDD and two-minute offense back.
Downgrade: Sermon is only a stash play at this point. If Mitchell falters or is injured, he could provide value, but Jeff Wilson Jr. will also return in November.
Rest of season:
- Mitchell: low-end RB2
- Sermon: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|3
|96%
|21%
|27%
|6.4
|24%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|47
|4
|92%
|26%
|32%
|9.5
|30%
|0%
|36%
|33%
|2
|5
|95%
|17%
|26%
|11.3
|29%
|100%
|0%
|33%
|20
|YTD
|91%
|26%
|32%
|8.2
|34%
|17%
|33%
|29%
|4
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|3
|90%
|14%
|16%
|9.7
|22%
|100%
|22%
|33%
|26
|4
|68%
|9%
|8%
|15.3
|12%
|0%
|9%
|33%
|100
|5
|76%
|10%
|13%
|8.3
|11%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|73
|YTD
|71%
|10%
|9%
|10.9
|13%
|50%
|14%
|29%
|84
|Mohamed Sanu
|WR
|3
|78%
|13%
|14%
|8.4
|16%
|0%
|22%
|20%
|64
|4
|64%
|16%
|13%
|9.6
|13%
|0%
|18%
|20%
|64
|5
|47%
|17%
|13%
|10.7
|14%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|83
|YTD
|58%
|13%
|10%
|9.3
|12%
|0%
|21%
|13%
|95
|George Kittle
|TE
|3
|84%
|22%
|24%
|8.2
|28%
|0%
|22%
|22%
|5
|4
|82%
|24%
|26%
|9.9
|26%
|50%
|27%
|30%
|21
|5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|64%
|22%
|19%
|6.9
|17%
|17%
|14%
|36%
|16
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|3
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|80
|4
|10%
|20%
|3%
|22.0
|6%
|50%
|0%
|100%
|17
|5
|79%
|7%
|9%
|11.0
|10%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|30
|YTD
|23%
|7%
|2%
|14.7
|4%
|17%
|5%
|33%
|50
Kittle (calf) was placed on IR ahead of the game and will miss another two contests.
Monitoring: Dwelley was in a route on 79% of the team passing plays but couldn't muster much in the target department.
Rest of season:
- Samuel: high-end WR2
- Aiyuk: stash WR5
- Kittle: top-three TE upon return
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|32
|15
|32
|15
|18
|6
|23
|9
|27
|10
|24
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Poor
Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced
The Seahawks plays-per-minute are average, but they rank last in time of possession with only 41% on the season. Shane Waldron isn't doing any of the things we hoped for based on his Rams roots. Now, Seattle has a reason to play it more conservative with Geno Smith taking over for Russell Wilson for the next month or more.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Russell Wilson
|3
|8.4
|82%
|2.90
|9.0
|21%
|0%
|8%
|5%
|0%
|21
|4
|5.8
|77%
|2.71
|6.5
|36%
|8%
|7%
|11%
|0%
|12
|5
|12.6
|86%
|3.14
|9.5
|21%
|5%
|5%
|11%
|0%
|25
|YTD
|9.3
|80%
|2.81
|9.6
|30%
|6%
|7%
|9%
|0%
|10
|Geno Smith
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|8.9
|71%
|3.21
|7.7
|0%
|5%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|24
|YTD
|8.9
|71%
|3.21
|7.7
|0%
|1%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|38
Wilson's rank tumbled after Week 4, and now small and medium-format league managers are facing a tough decision with him out at least the next month. Wilson is droppable in small-bench leagues if your QB2 is solid and you don't want to give up depth elsewhere.
Rest of season:
- Wilson: low-end QB1 upon return
- Smith: low-end QB2 until Wilson returns
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Chris Carson
|3
|43%
|80%
|24%
|7%
|22%
|100%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|20
|4
|45%
|50%
|37%
|5%
|9%
|33%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|51
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|44%
|52%
|32%
|5%
|11%
|58%
|100%
|15%
|4%
|30
|Alex Collins
|3
|26%
|13%
|29%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|71
|4
|39%
|38%
|27%
|9%
|25%
|67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|19
|5
|71%
|68%
|58%
|7%
|8%
|75%
|0%
|43%
|0%
|36
|YTD
|31%
|27%
|27%
|3%
|8%
|33%
|0%
|12%
|14%
|56
|Travis Homer
|3
|30%
|0%
|29%
|11%
|27%
|0%
|0%
|63%
|100%
|38
|4
|16%
|4%
|10%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|90%
|0%
|76
|5
|12%
|5%
|12%
|4%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|57%
|40%
|56
|YTD
|17%
|2%
|17%
|5%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|68%
|61%
|67
|DeeJay Dallas
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|99
|5
|22%
|18%
|21%
|7%
|22%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|60%
|45
|YTD
|6%
|5%
|6%
|2%
|30%
|17%
|0%
|0%
|21%
|76
Carson missed Week 5 with a neck issue that apparently flares up from time to time.
Waiver: Collins handled most of the rushing duties and SDD work while giving way to Homer and Dallas for much of the LDD and two-minute offense. We don't know how long Carson will be out, but Collins is a serviceable RB2 if it continues. FAB: 5-10%
Monitoring: Dallas worked in for the two-minute offense, creating a split in the passing-down work between him and Homer.
Rest of season:
- Carson: mid-range RB2
- Collins: low-end RB2 until Carson returns, stash RB5 after
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|D.K. Metcalf
|3
|87%
|27%
|32%
|16.4
|63%
|0%
|33%
|22%
|6
|4
|93%
|29%
|36%
|10.9
|69%
|0%
|71%
|38%
|23
|5
|74%
|16%
|18%
|16.2
|27%
|33%
|33%
|0%
|8
|YTD
|88%
|24%
|29%
|13.0
|41%
|33%
|44%
|21%
|9
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|3
|92%
|11%
|14%
|2.8
|5%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|62
|4
|97%
|17%
|23%
|5.8
|23%
|0%
|14%
|40%
|69
|5
|93%
|23%
|32%
|16.6
|50%
|33%
|0%
|22%
|36
|YTD
|94%
|20%
|26%
|13.9
|40%
|33%
|15%
|32%
|13
|Freddie Swain
|WR
|3
|87%
|6%
|7%
|9.5
|8%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|96
|4
|47%
|29%
|18%
|3.8
|12%
|100%
|14%
|25%
|43
|5
|65%
|7%
|7%
|13.0
|9%
|33%
|33%
|0%
|98
|YTD
|67%
|12%
|11%
|7.2
|8%
|22%
|26%
|14%
|66
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|3
|71%
|19%
|18%
|3.0
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|13
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|42%
|11%
|6%
|2.4
|2%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|34
|Will Dissly
|TE
|3
|24%
|11%
|4%
|9.0
|4%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|27
|4
|63%
|11%
|9%
|-3.5
|-6%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|40
|5
|77%
|12%
|14%
|8.0
|11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|27
|YTD
|50%
|11%
|8%
|5.6
|5%
|0%
|0%
|40%
|39
Waiver: Everett missed Weeks 4 and 5 due on the COVID IR list but will be back in Week 6. He had distanced himself from Dissly in previous weeks and could remain a sneaky waiver option.
Downgrade: The loss of Wilson could hurt this group tremendously. Thanks to Wilson's efficiency, they have lived off of razor-thin margins in the volume department through the years. If the volume doesn't increase (it doesn't seem likely), this will hurt: The only question is, how much?
Rest of season:
- Metcalf: mid-range-boom-bust WR2
- Lockett: low-end-boom-bust WR2
- Everett: mid-range TE2
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|10
|8
|13
|2
|31
|1
|2
|1
|32
|31
|32
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Poor
Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy
The Bucs love to throw the ball in every game situation, and their plays-per-game enable enough volume to support multiple passing weapons. However, they are only averaging 19.6 rushing attempts per game.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Tom Brady
|3
|6.7
|83%
|2.43
|8.0
|16%
|9%
|3%
|5%
|50%
|2
|4
|11.4
|68%
|2.61
|6.3
|22%
|10%
|2%
|2%
|0%
|29
|5
|10.6
|84%
|2.31
|10.0
|25%
|0%
|2%
|5%
|0%
|2
|YTD
|9.7
|76%
|2.41
|7.9
|21%
|4%
|2%
|4%
|33%
|1
Some quarterbacks don't need to run to score gobs of fantasy points. The Bucs provide a perfect meld between quarterback, offensive scheme and surrounding talent. These are the reasons Brady was the centerpiece of my preseason draft plan at quarterback.
In the future, let us remember not everything is identifiable by formulaic recipes (as much as we all love them).
Rest of season: Top-6 QB
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Leonard Fournette
|3
|36%
|36%
|32%
|6%
|15%
|0%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|43
|4
|82%
|69%
|83%
|13%
|13%
|83%
|0%
|93%
|100%
|15
|5
|62%
|50%
|60%
|12%
|17%
|40%
|100%
|29%
|100%
|13
|YTD
|59%
|56%
|54%
|11%
|18%
|35%
|33%
|48%
|25%
|14
|Ronald Jones
|3
|16%
|45%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|68
|4
|17%
|21%
|10%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|41
|5
|14%
|21%
|8%
|2%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|47
|YTD
|19%
|26%
|12%
|1%
|10%
|23%
|0%
|2%
|0%
|63
|Giovani Bernard
|3
|45%
|0%
|45%
|20%
|36%
|67%
|0%
|89%
|100%
|11
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|23%
|17%
|18%
|5%
|22%
|60%
|0%
|71%
|0%
|30
|YTD
|21%
|4%
|23%
|8%
|30%
|42%
|0%
|48%
|75%
|44
Monitoring: Fournette retained the two-minute offense despite the return of Giovani Bernard. However, it was only four snaps. Bernard did re-take most of the LDD work. If Fournette owns the role moving forward, it will insulate his weekly value when game scripts or matchups dictate more two-minute offense. On average, 20% of running-back pass targets come in the two-minute offense over the past three seasons. For now, it appears we can project the veteran for half the rushing attempts and 10% or so of the targets.
Rest of season:
- Fournette: low-end RB2 with high-end RB2 upside if he retains the two-minute offense
- Jones: stash RB4
- Bernard: stash RB5 (deep formats only)
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Mike Evans
|3
|85%
|19%
|20%
|13.6
|39%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|16
|4
|96%
|26%
|30%
|11.2
|29%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|28
|5
|86%
|19%
|20%
|20.5
|39%
|0%
|13%
|38%
|5
|YTD
|88%
|20%
|21%
|14.6
|32%
|17%
|9%
|24%
|10
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|3
|97%
|10%
|12%
|5.8
|10%
|0%
|18%
|33%
|13
|4
|96%
|9%
|10%
|15.3
|13%
|0%
|8%
|25%
|58
|5
|72%
|28%
|24%
|8.6
|21%
|67%
|13%
|40%
|28
|YTD
|92%
|16%
|18%
|9.6
|18%
|22%
|20%
|26%
|12
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|67%
|34%
|28%
|12.0
|29%
|50%
|50%
|9%
|31
|5
|66%
|24%
|20%
|10.6
|20%
|33%
|50%
|0%
|3
|YTD
|48%
|24%
|14%
|14.8
|21%
|22%
|24%
|17%
|23
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|3
|45%
|25%
|14%
|12.1
|24%
|50%
|18%
|14%
|17
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|36%
|23%
|10%
|11.8
|12%
|22%
|11%
|19%
|7
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|3
|44%
|15%
|8%
|3.3
|4%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|21
|4
|69%
|18%
|15%
|15.3
|20%
|25%
|25%
|0%
|30
|5
|40%
|5%
|2%
|9.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|47
|YTD
|42%
|11%
|6%
|10.1
|6%
|6%
|7%
|17%
|46
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|3
|13%
|13%
|2%
|3.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|39
|4
|33%
|6%
|3%
|17.0
|4%
|25%
|8%
|0%
|95
|5
|36%
|11%
|5%
|4.5
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|35
|YTD
|19%
|10%
|2%
|9.4
|2%
|6%
|2%
|20%
|59
Downgrade: After nearing the 70%-route mark in Week 4, Cameron Brate's utilization fizzled in Week 5. The Bucs cut their 12-personnel usage in half (12%) and ran their most plays from 11 personnel (76%) and second-most plays out of 10 personnel (7%) on the season. We should get Gronk back soon, but this sort of utilization is the type of thing I was worried about for him before the injury. Unfortunately, we saw it in 2020.
The Bucs' pecking order at wide receiver looks very similar to the last eight games of 2020 when all three players were healthy (or not suspended in Brown's case). Evans is leading the way with 21% of targets.
Rest of season:
- Evans: mid-range WR2
- Godwin: mid-range WR2
- Brown: mid-range WR3
- Gronkowski: low-end TE1
- Brate: low-end TE2 with spike potential until Gronkowski returns
TENNESSEE TITANS
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|1
|21
|3
|29
|4
|24
|30
|24
|9
|3
|9
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Good
Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy
Even after removing their overtime game from Week 4, the Titans are averaging four plays more per game than the NFL average. They love to run the rock in all game scripts, which can drain volume for some teams, but the Titans are winning the time-of-possession game.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Ryan Tannehill
|3
|7.7
|77%
|2.60
|6.8
|39%
|6%
|9%
|3%
|0%
|9
|4
|9.1
|68%
|2.45
|6.1
|21%
|5%
|2%
|12%
|0%
|23
|5
|7.5
|78%
|2.76
|9.0
|35%
|5%
|4%
|12%
|0%
|20
|YTD
|8.6
|76%
|2.55
|7.2
|26%
|5%
|4%
|10%
|0%
|20
The Titans love to run the ball as much as anyone, which means Tannehill needs elite efficiency to survive. He will have good games, but they don't need to throw when the Titans play with a lead. Never in a trailing script in Week 5, Tennesse ran the ball on 58% of plays.
Rest of season: high-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Derrick Henry
|3
|72%
|80%
|45%
|13%
|20%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|18
|4
|59%
|89%
|35%
|4%
|9%
|63%
|100%
|0%
|28%
|4
|5
|77%
|78%
|30%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|100%
|9%
|0%
|3
|YTD
|69%
|84%
|38%
|9%
|17%
|69%
|86%
|4%
|27%
|1
|Jeremy McNichols
|3
|26%
|6%
|42%
|4%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|34
|4
|40%
|3%
|56%
|21%
|29%
|38%
|0%
|100%
|72%
|18
|5
|23%
|3%
|37%
|11%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|91%
|100%
|46
|YTD
|30%
|4%
|40%
|13%
|23%
|25%
|0%
|94%
|73%
|40
The Titans run the ball in every game script, continuing to insulate Henry's fantasy value despite the lack of passing-down snaps. Tennessee runs the ball 64% of plays inside the five, and almost all go to the King.
Waiver: Darrynton Evans was designated to return from IR last week, so the Titans have two more weeks to activate him or place him on season-ending IR. He should return soon. If Henry were to go down, he would pick up much of the work on the ground and has the skillset to carve out a little more in the passing game as well. FAB: 1-3%
Rest of season:
- Henry: top-three RB
- Evans: must-stash RB5 upon return
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|3
|15%
|40%
|8%
|16.0
|21%
|0%
|11%
|50%
|120
|4
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|89%
|21%
|28%
|7.8
|29%
|0%
|11%
|60%
|58
|YTD
|51%
|21%
|14%
|14.7
|25%
|25%
|11%
|39%
|78
|Julio Jones
|WR
|3
|55%
|22%
|17%
|13.3
|35%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|60
|4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|44%
|19%
|11%
|13.1
|17%
|17%
|11%
|17%
|76
|Chester Rogers
|WR
|3
|55%
|11%
|8%
|6.0
|8%
|100%
|33%
|0%
|61
|4
|78%
|12%
|13%
|9.7
|14%
|0%
|21%
|0%
|41
|5
|63%
|6%
|6%
|19.0
|14%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|77
|YTD
|68%
|13%
|12%
|9.4
|13%
|8%
|21%
|11%
|65
|Marcus Johnson
|WR
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|5
|78%
|19%
|22%
|8.0
|24%
|0%
|22%
|25%
|50
|YTD
|10%
|19%
|3%
|8.0
|2%
|0%
|4%
|25%
|136
|Anthony Firkser
|TE
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|71%
|11%
|11%
|7.4
|9%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|28
|5
|52%
|29%
|22%
|9.0
|27%
|100%
|33%
|0%
|21
|YTD
|40%
|15%
|8%
|6.8
|7%
|8%
|8%
|8%
|45
Jones missed Week 5.
Buy-low: Brown missed again in the box score and now sits at WR78 on the season. The run-heavy nature of the Titans offense hurts receivers and tight ends, but Brown has a history of overcoming.
Downgrade: Firkser is in a three-tight end committee, and Julio Jones will return soon.
Rest of season:
- Brown: mid-range-boom-bust WR2
- Jones: low-end WR3
- Firkser: low-end TE2
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
Team Ranks
|Pace & TOP
|Pass vs Run Splits
|Pass by Game Script
|Run by Game Script
|Plays per Game Rank
|Plays per Minute Rank
|Time of Possession Rank
|Pass % Rank
|Run % Rank
|Trail Pass % Rank
|Close Pass % Rank
|Lead Pass % Rank
|Trail Run % Rank
|Close Run % Rank
|Lead Run % Rank
|18
|5
|24
|14
|19
|26
|15
|31
|7
|18
|2
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Average with spike potential (if they can ever lead)
Run/Pass tendencies: Balanced
Washington keeps hope alive thanks to high plays-per-minute marks. It displays run-heavy tendencies, but the game scripts keep the team throwing — it trails by four points or more on 66% of plays — the third-most in the NFL.
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|ADOT
|Adjusted Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|PPR Rank
|Taylor Heinicke
|3
|6.9
|69%
|3.76
|8.4
|21%
|10%
|18%
|3%
|0%
|8
|4
|9.4
|73%
|3.01
|8.8
|50%
|4%
|11%
|3%
|0%
|5
|5
|10.6
|53%
|3.14
|6.1
|35%
|0%
|10%
|4%
|0%
|23
|YTD
|8.8
|71%
|3.00
|7.6
|36%
|3%
|11%
|3%
|0%
|16
Heinicke ranks 29 out of 31 in PFF passing grade (54.2) for quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts: Only Trevor Lawrence and Davis Mills rank lower. However, he does just enough for the Football Team to support a couple of skill players. He ranks 21st in yards and 14th in touchdown passes.
Rest of season: mid-range QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR Rank
|Antonio Gibson
|3
|57%
|60%
|35%
|8%
|17%
|25%
|–
|0%
|0%
|17
|4
|55%
|56%
|43%
|6%
|11%
|100%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|20
|5
|57%
|67%
|38%
|5%
|10%
|25%
|100%
|7%
|0%
|12
|YTD
|59%
|66%
|42%
|8%
|15%
|53%
|50%
|6%
|2%
|12
|J.D. McKissic
|3
|46%
|15%
|59%
|8%
|10%
|75%
|–
|100%
|100%
|46
|4
|40%
|28%
|38%
|15%
|31%
|0%
|33%
|100%
|100%
|14
|5
|41%
|7%
|45%
|8%
|13%
|50%
|0%
|93%
|100%
|62
|YTD
|42%
|14%
|45%
|10%
|17%
|42%
|33%
|94%
|100%
|35
|Jaret Patterson
|3
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0%
|0%
|0
|4
|7%
|8%
|5%
|3%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|61
|5
|6%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|–
|25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|67
|YTD
|4%
|7%
|1%
|1%
|33%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|84
Sell-high/downgrade: At this point, Gibson's role is well defined. He will account for 60 – 65% of rushing attempts and see 5 – 8% of targets. He is limited to early-down work while McKissic solidly owns all the passing-downs. Playing with a stress fracture makes it hard to see an upward path worth the risk of holding. Now is the time to consider moving him.
Waiver: Patterson is quietly stealing away a few snaps and opportunities over the past two weeks, and if Gibson goes down, he is the next man up. He makes a good stash play in deeper formats. FAB: 2-5%
Rest of season:
- Gibson: mid-range RB2
- McKissic: high-end RB4 to low-end RB3 depending on the matchup
- Patterson: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR Rank
|Terry McLaurin
|3
|100%
|21%
|29%
|9.0
|36%
|50%
|18%
|29%
|45
|4
|98%
|32%
|39%
|17.8
|75%
|75%
|33%
|54%
|4
|5
|91%
|23%
|29%
|14.5
|40%
|0%
|43%
|27%
|47
|YTD
|97%
|24%
|31%
|12.4
|44%
|36%
|29%
|41%
|11
|Adam Humphries
|WR
|3
|74%
|16%
|17%
|9.8
|22%
|0%
|27%
|0%
|112
|4
|71%
|3%
|3%
|11.0
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|93
|5
|74%
|10%
|11%
|10.3
|10%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|39
|YTD
|74%
|12%
|12%
|5.9
|8%
|0%
|16%
|21%
|79
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|3
|68%
|9%
|8%
|19.0
|22%
|0%
|9%
|50%
|156
|4
|40%
|12%
|6%
|18.5
|12%
|25%
|0%
|50%
|94
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|YTD
|55%
|12%
|9%
|14.3
|15%
|21%
|9%
|29%
|132
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|38%
|25%
|12%
|-1.5
|-2%
|0%
|22%
|25%
|74
|5
|4%
|50%
|3%
|15.0
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|111
|YTD
|9%
|28%
|3%
|1.8
|1%
|0%
|4%
|20%
|142
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|3
|9%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|129
|4
|17%
|14%
|3%
|18.0
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|87
|5
|72%
|18%
|18%
|17.0
|30%
|0%
|21%
|43%
|34
|YTD
|25%
|15%
|5%
|17.1
|10%
|0%
|7%
|38%
|111
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|3
|97%
|12%
|17%
|6.5
|15%
|50%
|36%
|0%
|10
|4
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|61
|5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0
|YTD
|53%
|13%
|9%
|8.9
|9%
|14%
|9%
|43%
|21
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|TE
|3
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|64
|4
|83%
|11%
|12%
|7.0
|9%
|0%
|11%
|50%
|34
|5
|87%
|20%
|24%
|5.7
|13%
|100%
|29%
|33%
|13
|YTD
|42%
|16%
|9%
|7.6
|8%
|29%
|11%
|43%
|33
Brown and Thomas missed Week 5 with injuries. Carter saw more time with Samuel, also reaggravating his groin injury, but he likely doesn't retain utilization for long.
Waiver: Replacement players at tight end and receiver don't often step in and demand the same type of volume due to this pesky thing known as ability. However, Seals-Jones has done just that, picking up where Logan Thomas left off. His 87% routes-per-pass play and 20% TPRR are elite marks at the tight end position. He is a nice filler until Thomas returns. FAB: 2-5%
Downgrade: Samuel re-injured his groin and is likely to miss several weeks. He can be dropped in all formats with bye-week decisions upon us.
Rest of season:
- McLaurin: high-end WR2
- Samuel: dropable WR5
- Brown: stash WR5 (large leagues only)
- Thomas: mid-range TE1
- Seals-Jones: high-end TE2 until Thomas returns