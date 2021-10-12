Fantasy Football Utilization Report: Week 6 waivers, trades and drops

Monitoring: Williams started the game and handled 79% of the snaps when the game was within three points, but Herbert took after the fourth drive. The rookie led the way with 63% of snaps when the Bears were ahead by three or more points. Williams took most of the LDD work, but Herbert worked in during the two-minute offense. So it looks like Herbert is the closer and the two-minute back while Wiliams will handle obvious passing situations and snaps when the game is close (and probably when trailing). FAB: 5%.

Tarik Cohen (knee) is eligible to return from the PUP list in Week 7.

Rest of the season:

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Allen Robinson II WR 3 88% 21% 33% 8.5 46% 0% 43% 33% 80 4 90% 17% 19% 18.0 25% 0% 17% 67% 53 5 93% 20% 25% 8.6 22% 0% 33% 40% 55 YTD 89% 19% 25% 9.1 29% 43% 29% 25% 61 Darnell Mooney WR 3 97% 13% 22% 6.3 23% 0% 0% 50% 107 4 85% 35% 38% 18.0 50% 0% 33% 33% 15 5 85% 22% 25% 9.0 23% 0% 33% 0% 61 YTD 93% 20% 26% 10.6 36% 29% 24% 23% 53 Cole Kmet TE 3 88% 10% 17% 5.3 14% 0% 43% 0% 40 4 75% 20% 19% 19.0 27% 100% 17% 67% 54 5 67% 22% 20% 17.0 34% 0% 0% 25% 34 YTD 72% 15% 15% 9.8 19% 14% 17% 29% 40

The volume and efficiency are both awful in this offense. Robinson and Mooney's utilization numbers are great, but they can't move forward while the offense is in reverse.

Rest of season:

Robinson: WR4 with WR3 upside if the offense can get going

Mooney: WR4 with WR3 upside if the offense can get going

Kmet: mid-range TE2

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs. Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 30 32 23 27 6 30 16 30 3 17 3

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Average

Pass/run tendencies: Run balanced

The Bengals rank last in plays per game once adjusting for overtime, and they want to run the ball despite their strength at receiver.

Cincinnati vs. the NFL average pass rate by game script:

Trail: -10%

Close: +1%

Lead: -12%

The skill players live on thin-volume margins, and Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins were left out last weekend despite overtime.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Joe Burrow 3 10.2 85% 2.68 9.7 9% 16% 9% 0% 0% 17 4 7.9 81% 2.61 10.9 27% 13% 0% 3% 50% 10 5 8.9 86% 2.62 7.4 21% 9% 2% 7% 0% 14 YTD 8.5 80% 2.48 8.8 23% 8% 1% 8% 25% 19

Burrow is playing well but will need a boost in play volume to creep into the top 12 quarterbacks in 2021.

Rest of season: high-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Joe Mixon 3 74% 72% 45% 6% 10% 50% 0% 38% 75% 31 4 69% 70% 54% 6% 11% 71% 50% 13% 0% 23 5 28% 43% 20% 3% 11% 25% 0% 0% 0% 33 YTD 66% 73% 47% 7% 13% 62% 75% 33% 39% 13 Samaje Perine 3 21% 4% 18% 6% 25% 0% 0% 25% 25% 64 4 28% 13% 29% 3% 10% 29% 0% 88% 0% 56 5 61% 48% 59% 14% 19% 63% 0% 100% 90% 17 YTD 29% 16% 29% 6% 18% 29% 0% 56% 56% 58 Chris Evans 3 11% 0% 23% 11% 40% 50% 0% 38% 0% 50 4 3% 0% 6% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 94 5 10% 0% 14% 6% 33% 13% 0% 0% 10% 50 YTD 5% 0% 9% 4% 33% 10% 0% 10% 6% 73

Mixon played through his ankle injury, operating as the change-of-pace back. He could be back to full strength next week.

Downgrade: Despite Mixon's limited involvement, Evans didn't see much work. He is operating squarely behind Samaje Perine and is dropable.

Rest of season:

Mixon: low-end RB1

Perine: RB5 stash

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Ja'Marr Chase WR 3 100% 23% 28% 16.2 51% 100% 29% 20% 7 4 97% 26% 29% 14.2 52% 0% 33% 22% 30 5 95% 21% 26% 22.2 65% 100% 33% 11% 6 YTD 95% 21% 24% 17.8 51% 60% 30% 18% 7 Tee Higgins WR 3 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 82% 19% 20% 6.4 15% 0% 22% 29% 49 YTD 56% 23% 16% 8.9 17% 40% 11% 23% 59 Tyler Boyd WR 3 100% 27% 33% 8.5 32% 0% 14% 0% 31 4 86% 33% 32% 5.0 20% 0% 33% 20% 9 5 89% 13% 14% 2.2 4% 0% 22% 0% 63 YTD 90% 22% 24% 5.7 16% 0% 24% 15% 34 C.J. Uzomah TE 3 73% 6% 6% 4.0 3% 0% 14% 0% 89 4 77% 22% 19% 6.3 16% 0% 22% 17% 1 5 82% 6% 6% 2.5 2% 0% 11% 50% 38 YTD 78% 10% 9% 4.7 5% 0% 13% 38% 19

Upgrade: The entire unit downgraded last weekend — which holds — as we saw with Higgins and Boyd in Week 5. However, Chase is the alpha and has shown an ability to overcome and bumps back into the WR2 range. Five games in, he sits at a 24% target share. Since 2011, only seven rookies have eclipsed a 20% target share at wide receiver:

J. Green (21%)

Justin Blackmon (22%)

Justin Jefferson (22%)

Kelvin Benjamin (26%)

Mike Evans (22%)

Odell Beckham Jr. (21%)

Sammy Watkins (21%)

Rest of season:

Chase: mid-range WR2

Higgins: high-end WR3

Boyd: low-end WR3

Uzomah: low-end TE2

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 9 29 2 31 2 31 27 26 2 6 7

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Good

Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy

The Browns run the ball 32.2 times per game — the most in the NFL.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Baker Mayfield 3 11.4 66% 2.98 7.7 29% 0% 10% 12% 0% 20 4 11.5 59% 2.89 4.7 27% 3% 3% 8% 0% 32 5 10.4 80% 3.02 9.5 20% 0% 6% 3% 0% 11 YTD 9.9 75% 2.93 8.6 28% 2% 8% 8% 0% 24

Mayfield is an average to below-average quarterback playing in a run-heavy scheme with limited weapons. No thanks.

Rest of season: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Nick Chubb 3 49% 55% 32% 0% 0% 67% 0% 13% 30% 36 4 47% 57% 29% 3% 8% 43% 33% 6% 0% 28 5 56% 62% 42% 3% 6% 29% 67% 22% 63% 8 YTD 52% 53% 38% 4% 7% 41% 50% 9% 21% 11 Kareem Hunt 3 41% 25% 51% 21% 29% 0% 0% 73% 70% 2 4 53% 38% 29% 14% 33% 57% 67% 94% 100% 16 5 44% 35% 39% 20% 40% 71% 33% 78% 38% 6 YTD 45% 32% 40% 15% 27% 50% 33% 81% 74% 7

Monitoring: Chubb's route total rose after picking up over half of the two-minute offense. Hunt is the better receiving back, but if Chubb can keep his route rate at around 40%, it gives him a shot at catching a couple of balls per week. So far, he has been as one-dimensional as any back in the NFL.

Upgrade: Hunt's role continues to provide more resiliency than Chubb's. He operates as the passing-down back, closer and the change-of-pace back, ensuring touches — no matter the game script.

Rest of season:

Chubb: low-end RB1

Hunt: high-end RB2

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Odell Beckham Jr. WR 3 85% 26% 32% 16.2 49% 0% 38% 22% 30 4 85% 20% 24% 22.9 48% 50% 18% 57% 78 5 89% 9% 10% 6.7 6% 0% 10% 0% 81 YTD 57% 18% 14% 17.2 24% 33% 15% 32% 88 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 3 76% 6% 7% 18.5 13% 0% 13% 50% 68 4 63% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 136 5 76% 21% 20% 13.5 26% 0% 10% 33% 31 YTD 76% 7% 7% 13.6 10% 0% 8% 40% 92 Rashard Higgins WR 3 63% 8% 7% 9.5 6% 0% 13% 50% 83 4 63% 23% 21% 14.7 26% 0% 18% 0% 48 5 63% 21% 17% 17.2 27% 0% 10% 0% 32 YTD 54% 15% 11% 14.5 16% 0% 10% 7% 77 Austin Hooper TE 3 49% 15% 11% 8.0 8% 100% 0% 0% 15 4 46% 21% 14% 5.3 6% 25% 18% 25% 43 5 47% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 10% 0% 74 YTD 50% 16% 11% 5.0 6% 33% 15% 27% 27 David Njoku TE 3 51% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 84 4 41% 12% 7% 0.0 0% 0% 9% 0% 35 5 55% 33% 23% 14.3 32% 100% 20% 14% 1 YTD 51% 18% 12% 13.0 16% 17% 13% 18% 12 Harrison Bryant TE 3 22% 22% 7% 23.0 16% 0% 13% 100% 81 4 22% 22% 7% 10.5 6% 0% 0% 100% 57 5 26% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 75 YTD 27% 20% 7% 11.5 9% 0% 3% 70% 52

Buy-low: Beckham remains the best option on the team, and he hit a season-high in routes (89%). Remember, this is just his third week back from injury. Despite the woes of this passing offense, it is similar to the schemes that flood Davante Adams and Deebo Samuel with looks.

Do not buy: Njoku's outburst reminds us that he was an athletic first-round pick. However, this situation is likely short-lived, given the three-way rotation the team uses at tight end. He is acceptable as a minimum-allocation FAB move if you want to see if the role grows, but don't overdo it, and don't start him.

Rest of season:

Beckham: high-end WR3

Landry: WR4 upon return

Hooper: low-end TE2

Njoku: low-end TE2

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 3 9 9 28 5 2 28 22 31 5 11

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Good

Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy

The Cowboys' offense is in a groove, and the running game is front and center. Their pass/run splits by week:

Week 1: 82/18

Week 2: 52/48

Week 3: 46/54

Week 4: 48/52

Week 5: 50/50

This development is excellent for the running backs but not so great for Dak Prescott and the receiving weapons. When Michael Gallup returns, we will have less volume split across four weapons if Dalton Schultz continues to make noise.

The good news: they are third in plays per game and second in total yards and scoring.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Dak Prescott 3 8.7 82% 2.88 8.5 31% 17% 6% 11% 25% 11 4 8.2 74% 2.35 8.6 36% 6% 8% 0% 0% 6 5 9.7 79% 2.78 9.4 31% 3% 3% 6% 0% 7 YTD 7.9 80% 2.52 8.3 31% 7% 4% 5% 13% 8

Prescott downgraded last week to low-end QB1 but is hanging on through his touchdown efficiency. His passing yards: 403, 237, 245, 188, 302.

He is still a good option and will have explosion games when Dallas has to open up the passing game, but he isn't top-six material anymore. Instead, he is more along the lines of Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers.

Rest of season: low-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Ezekiel Elliott 3 70% 41% 74% 12% 12% 60% 50% 70% 0% 3 4 75% 61% 62% 0% 0% 71% 100% 80% 100% 11 5 60% 54% 49% 10% 16% 67% 100% 42% 100% 7 YTD 72% 54% 68% 6% 7% 75% 63% 68% 97% 5 Tony Pollard 3 38% 27% 29% 4% 10% 40% 0% 20% 0% 40 4 30% 32% 14% 0% 0% 43% 0% 20% 0% 45 5 40% 36% 33% 13% 31% 33% 0% 58% 0% 24 YTD 33% 33% 23% 8% 26% 33% 13% 32% 3% 22

Elliott practiced on a limited basis last week due to a knee issue and missed a brief spell with a back injury in Week 5. He has 10% or more targets in two out of the last three games. He remains the lead option on the best run-heavy offense in the NFL.

Pollard saw a slight uptick with Elliott battling through injuries and looked great. If Elliott ever misses a game, he will be Alexander Mattison on steroids.

Rest of season:

Elliott: mid-range RB1

Pollard: mid-range RB3 and the No. 1 handcuff in all of fantasy football

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Amari Cooper WR 3 100% 11% 16% 10.8 18% 0% 0% 0% 70 4 72% 14% 16% 17.7 34% 0% 0% 33% 25 5 79% 16% 17% 19.4 32% 33% 13% 40% 23 YTD 89% 19% 21% 11.5 31% 31% 21% 21% 14 CeeDee Lamb WR 3 94% 9% 12% 18.7 23% 0% 0% 67% 50 4 97% 14% 21% 13.0 34% 0% 25% 50% 88 5 92% 14% 17% 10.8 18% 33% 13% 40% 16 YTD 89% 20% 23% 10.7 31% 31% 19% 35% 22 Cedrick Wilson WR 3 40% 29% 16% 16.8 27% 100% 22% 0% 49 4 76% 9% 11% 7.0 9% 0% 25% 50% 42 5 74% 3% 3% 34.0 11% 0% 7% 100% 66 YTD 56% 11% 8% 11.3 11% 8% 10% 33% 69 Dalton Schultz TE 3 60% 33% 28% 9.4 27% 0% 33% 43% 1 4 79% 30% 37% 1.7 8% 100% 0% 57% 5 5 67% 31% 27% 9.9 26% 33% 33% 0% 7 YTD 63% 23% 19% 6.0 14% 15% 21% 33% 3

Sell-high: Schultz continues to see hyper TPRR, so this could be a miss on my part, but I am betting against this trend continuing, given the lone 70%-plus route week on the season. Since 2011, three players have topped 40% in routes and 30% TPRR, but Schultz doesn't remind me of any of these players: George Kittle (third in 2019), Mark Andrews (fifth in 2019) and Tyler Higbee (eighth in 2019). None of those players were sharing with an Amari Cooper and a CeeDee Lamb, either. He could still finish as a top-12 option; this is just a bet against a top-six season.

Downgrade: Cooper and Gallup get slight downgrades from top-end WR2 options to mid-range WR2s, given the Cowboys' willingness to run the ball half the time.

Rest of season:

Cooper: mid-range WR2

Lamb: mid-range WR2

Gallup: mid-range WR4

Schultz: low-end TE1 until Cooper and Gallup are healthy; high-end TE2 after

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 22 30 4 18 15 8 19 27 25 14 6

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Average

Pass/run tendencies: Balanced

The Broncos are an old-school, predictable offense that passes more when trailing and runs more when leading.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Teddy Bridgewater 3 9.0 84% 2.80 9.1 35% 6% 6% 6% 0% 27 4 9.7 60% 2.40 4.1 21% 0% 5% 11% 0% 34 5 10.3 73% 2.72 7.6 7% 0% 2% 5% 0% 13 YTD 9.7 78% 2.88 7.9 28% 4% 5% 7% 17% 23

Rest of season: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Melvin Gordon III 3 54% 50% 52% 4% 6% 33% 40% 55% 0% 22 4 49% 53% 34% 8% 20% 25% 0% 54% 64% 40 5 60% 53% 53% 6% 9% 60% 0% 45% 76% 44 YTD 54% 48% 49% 7% 11% 53% 33% 53% 67% 20 Javonte Williams 3 40% 33% 32% 17% 40% 67% 60% 36% 0% 23 4 51% 41% 41% 8% 17% 75% 0% 46% 36% 39 5 42% 47% 33% 9% 21% 40% 0% 55% 24% 28 YTD 45% 44% 34% 8% 18% 47% 50% 45% 33% 31

The backfield workload remains in a near tie, with Gordon slightly edging out Williams, but the rookie sees utilization in all phases. If Gordon falters, Williams could handle every-down duties.

Rest of season:

Gordon: mid-range RB3

Williams: RB3 with RB2 upside as the season progresses

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Courtland Sutton WR 3 94% 17% 22% 5.4 14% 0% 17% 0% 55 4 98% 19% 22% 21.0 49% 50% 33% 38% 62 5 91% 26% 30% 15.1 45% 20% 25% 0% 9 YTD 88% 22% 24% 17.1 42% 38% 23% 18% 27 Tim Patrick WR 3 81% 20% 22% 17.4 44% 0% 17% 40% 25 4 91% 15% 17% 11.8 21% 0% 0% 0% 66 5 98% 21% 27% 9.3 25% 40% 25% 11% 21 YTD 84% 17% 18% 10.7 19% 25% 16% 18% 29 Kendall Hinton WR 3 3% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 136 4 43% 16% 8% 8.3 7% 0% 17% 0% 104 5 67% 7% 6% 12.5 7% 20% 17% 50% 37 YTD 27% 11% 4% 9.7 4% 13% 7% 17% 110 Noah Fant TE 3 65% 15% 13% 7.3 11% 0% 33% 33% 32 4 86% 26% 28% 4.8 14% 50% 33% 40% 9 5 91% 10% 12% 5.3 6% 0% 8% 0% 26 YTD 77% 19% 19% 5.8 11% 13% 18% 30% 10 Albert Okwuegbunam TE 3 35% 9% 4% 3.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 46 4 20% 22% 6% 20.0 12% 0% 0% 50% 44 5 – – – – – – – – – YTD 29% 18% 6% 4.9 3% 0% 4% 70% 36

Sutton was a buy-low option last week, thanks to his track record and expanding utilization. Despite a late-week ankle injury, he came through with a big day on a monstrous 30% target share and 42% air yards.

Upgrade: Fant's routes have been elite with Okwuegbunam out. For the season, his TPRR is on the verge of elite at 19%. The young tight end is due for an explosion game if Okwuegbunam remains out.

Rest of season:

Sutton: WR2 until Jeudy healthy, high-end WR3 after

Patrick: WR4 with WR3 upside until Jeudy is healthy, WR5 after

Fant: low-end TE1 with top-three upside until Okwuegbunam returns

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 11 6 17 6 27 11 29 32 22 4 1

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Average

Pass/run tendencies: Balanced

The Lions want to be a more balanced or perhaps even a run-heavy team, but the game scripts never cooperate. They trail by four points or more the second-most in the NFL.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Jared Goff 3 6.0 80% 2.55 6.8 23% 0% 3% 6% 0% 30 4 9.4 67% 2.89 7.9 16% 4% 5% 9% 0% 14 5 7.3 71% 2.34 5.8 28% 0% 0% 10% 0% 30 YTD 7.0 75% 2.71 6.7 20% 3% 4% 6% 0% 22

Rest of season: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank D'Andre Swift 3 56% 52% 39% 25% 50% 60% 67% 75% 0% 5 4 73% 35% 71% 14% 15% 78% 0% 89% 100% 37 5 74% 46% 73% 19% 19% 0% 0% 100% 95% 9 YTD 67% 46% 63% 18% 23% 50% 50% 89% 81% 6 Jamaal Williams 3 49% 44% 39% 7% 14% 40% 33% 38% 100% 24 4 30% 61% 10% 0% 0% 33% 0% 0% 0% 46 5 32% 54% 18% 6% 25% 100% 0% 8% 9% 37 YTD 36% 49% 26% 9% 26% 55% 50% 19% 20% 19

Swift plays the role we want in a bad offense — the role of receiving back.

Rest of season:

Swift: mid-range RB1

Williams: mid-range RB3

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 3 42% 7% 4% -4.0 -3% 0% 0% 0% 115 4 73% 23% 22% 8.8 21% 0% 50% 13% 33 5 77% 24% 26% 4.3 15% 0% 30% 38% 29 YTD 68% 15% 14% 7.5 14% 0% 19% 16% 67 Kalif Raymond WR 3 81% 34% 36% 11.0 85% 0% 40% 40% 33 4 75% 17% 17% 14.8 26% 0% 17% 17% 11 5 68% 7% 6% 38.5 34% 100% 0% 50% 124 YTD 72% 14% 13% 14.1 26% 11% 10% 29% 57 KhaDarel Hodge WR 3 14% 20% 4% 9.0 7% 0% 0% 0% 106 4 17% 13% 3% 12.0 4% 0% 0% 0% 103 5 66% 17% 16% 15.0 33% 0% 20% 40% 89 YTD 18% 17% 4% 13.7 7% 0% 4% 29% 140 T.J. Hockenson TE 3 75% 7% 7% 4.0 6% 0% 0% 0% 36 4 96% 17% 22% 8.1 19% 0% 17% 38% 20 5 82% 8% 10% 7.3 10% 0% 10% 0% 33 YTD 86% 16% 18% 7.6 19% 22% 19% 24% 6

Quintez Cephus left the game with a broken collar bone and could be out for the season.

Waiver/Monitoring: Brown has led the team in routes, TPRR and target share over the past two games. The wide receivers aren't providing a decipherable trend, with Cephus and Raymond experiencing ups and downs in routes and targets. FAB: 2-3%

Buy-low: Hockenson has had a couple of rough games playing through a bad knee, but his routes remain elite, and he is the best receiving option on the team. Expect his targets to bounce back once healthy.

Rest of season:

Hockenson: top-six tight end

Brown: low-end WR5

Raymond: free agent

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 24 27 12 19 14 25 9 16 8 24 17

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Average

Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced

This offense continues to run slowly, depending on the time of possession for volume.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Aaron Rodgers 3 13.3 71% 2.14 7.3 8% 0% 3% 3% 0% 15 4 9.9 61% 2.52 6.9 20% 6% 3% 8% – 8 5 9.4 77% 2.90 8.8 27% 0% 0% 5% – 12 YTD 9.6 73% 2.62 7.6 24% 2% 2% 6% 0% 17

Rodgers' lack of volume and passing weapons hampers his consistency. However, the offense can produce explosive outbursts when everything is clicking.

Rest of season: low-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Aaron Jones 3 73% 76% 61% 6% 9% 50% 100% 75% 100% 16 4 63% 47% 63% 12% 16% 33% – 85% – 24 5 69% 61% 71% 14% 17% 0% – 82% 100% 22 YTD 65% 56% 59% 12% 17% 38% 100% 71% 100% 8 A.J. Dillon 3 29% 24% 26% 6% 20% 50% 0% 25% 0% 49 4 40% 47% 25% 3% 10% 67% – 15% – 30 5 33% 35% 24% 11% 40% 100% – 18% 0% 18 YTD 32% 30% 25% 6% 21% 62% 0% 21% 0% 43

Monitoring: Dillon's SDD role has grown over the past three weeks, but the team only had one snap in the category in Week 5.

Rest of season:

Jones: top-six RB

Dillon: RB4 stash

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank DaVante Adams WR 3 95% 50% 58% 13.9 69% 0% 57% 11% 1 4 98% 28% 33% 7.6 26% 0% 33% 9% 35 5 90% 43% 46% 14.6 71% 67% 55% 19% 1 YTD 90% 35% 39% 11.8 47% 20% 40% 18% 5 Allen Lazard WR 3 55% 5% 3% 23.0 6% 0% 14% 0% 73 4 93% 8% 9% 10.7 10% 25% 11% 33% 77 5 90% 5% 6% -0.5 0% 0% 0% 50% 92 YTD 74% 7% 6% 9.3 6% 10% 8% 20% 105 Randall Cobb WR 3 39% 7% 3% 7.0 2% 50% 7% 0% 139 4 63% 24% 18% 11.7 21% 25% 44% 17% 6 5 61% 12% 9% 10.7 10% 33% 18% 33% 75 YTD 44% 16% 9% 11.6 11% 30% 17% 29% 63 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 3 71% 15% 13% 22.0 24% 50% 7% 0% 24 4 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 YTD 42% 17% 9% 21.6 20% 20% 12% 36% 96 Robert Tonyan TE 3 74% 4% 3% -1.0 0% 0% 7% 100% 47 4 83% 15% 15% 16.0 25% 25% 0% 20% 37 5 59% 8% 6% 24.5 15% 0% 18% 0% 48 YTD 67% 11% 10% 9.4 9% 10% 10% 27% 31

Rest of season:

Adams: No. 1 WR

Valdes-Scantling: WR5

Tonyan: mid-range TE2

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 29 16 28 24 9 23 31 11 10 2 22

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Average

Pass/run tendencies: Run balanced

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Davis Mills 3 9.7 71% 2.52 5.3 19% 5% 0% 11% 0% 28 4 8.9 63% 2.64 4.1 20% 0% 4% 12% 0% 37 5 9.0 85% 2.60 10.8 25% 4% 0% 9% 0% 6 YTD 9.3 72% 2.65 7.0 19% 3% 1% 10% 0% 32

Monitoring: Mills had a good game, burning the Patriots for some big plays. However, he is a pure pocket passer in an offense without weapons. We need to see more for fantasy purposes.

Rest of season: QB3

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank David Johnson 3 38% 11% 28% 0% 0% 67% 0% 70% 100% 67 4 57% 29% 60% 16% 17% 50% 0% 91% 50% 43 5 53% 8% 71% 23% 24% 50% 0% 100% 100% 35 YTD 42% 14% 47% 12% 18% 32% 0% 75% 83% 46 Mark Ingram II 3 35% 32% 22% 4% 13% 0% 0% 0% 0% 58 4 21% 35% 7% 0% 0% 50% 0% 0% 0% 60 5 44% 67% 20% 0% 0% 50% 0% 0% 0% 48 YTD 37% 54% 16% 3% 14% 55% 100% 0% 0% 54 Phillip Lindsay 3 16% 37% 6% 0% 0% 33% 0% 0% 0% 77 4 17% 24% 7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 50% 105 5 22% 21% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 9% 0% 60 YTD 21% 23% 11% 2% 10% 9% 0% 5% 3% 64 Rex Burkhead 3 15% 0% 17% 4% 17% 0% 0% 40% 0% 65 4 6% 6% 3% 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 0% 104 5 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 YTD 11% 1% 16% 2% 11% 5% 0% 39% 17% 91

Rest of season:

Johnson: low-end RB5

Ingram II: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Brandin Cooks WR 3 97% 29% 42% 12.7 64% 0% 33% 20% 11 4 97% 24% 37% 12.1 50% 0% 40% 14% 51 5 94% 15% 19% 12.0 26% 0% 36% 20% 71 YTD 95% 26% 33% 13.3 49% 0% 41% 21% 18 Chris Conley WR 3 94% 3% 4% 15.0 8% 0% 0% 0% 121 4 97% 3% 5% 19.0 11% 0% 0% 100% 128 5 91% 13% 15% 18.0 31% 0% 7% 50% 17 YTD 79% 7% 8% 13.6 12% 0% 2% 40% 83 Chris Moore WR 3 – – – – – – – – – 4 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 71% 20% 19% 7.0 15% 0% 29% 0% 12 YTD 14% 20% 4% 7.0 3% 0% 8% 0% 89 Jordan Akins TE 3 69% 20% 21% 4.4 11% 0% 17% 0% 22 4 33% 10% 5% 5.0 3% 0% 0% 0% 51 5 63% 9% 8% 1.5 1% 0% 7% 0% 37 YTD 57% 12% 9% 6.7 7% 40% 8% 8% 47 Pharaoh Brown TE 3 22% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 56 4 67% 10% 11% 4.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 53 5 31% 27% 12% 4.0 5% 0% 0% 33% 32 YTD 41% 15% 9% 8.2 8% 0% 4% 45% 44

Monitoring: Mills flashed some potential, which is a positive development for Cooks. The utilization remains strong, and Cooks is still 5% over his career-high TPRR season.

Don't buy the Conley or Moore hype. Conley's abysmal TPRR represents the real story, and Moore isn't on the field enough in a bad offense.

Rest of season:

Cooks: low-end WR2

Monday Night Football…

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 21 1 30 13 20 21 18 17 12 15 16

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Average

Pass/run tendencies: Balanced

The Jaguars play in trailing scripts, the fourth-most in the NFL to be exact, which helps boost the plays per minute, but they are not good at the time-of-possession game.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Trevor Lawrence 3 8.0 78% 2.80 6.6 26% 12% 7% 7% 0% 26 4 7.9 81% 3.32 8.5 32% 22% 7% 4% 50% 21 5 8.1 74% 2.94 8.3 32% 14% 8% 5% 25% 9 YTD 9.2 69% 2.84 6.6 27% 12% 5% 4% 29% 21

Upgrade: Lawrence's role in the run game is now a trend, with over 12% of designed rushing attempts in the last three games. The rookie now ranks fifth in that utilization category and is also scrambling more. He cracked the top 10 for the first time in Week 5.

Rest of season: mid-range QB2 with upside to climb if he can stack some strong passing performances on top of his rushing increases.

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank James Robinson 3 59% 58% 38% 20% 38% 40% 100% 45% 35% 4 4 95% 67% 83% 10% 8% 100% 50% 100% 60% 8 5 68% 64% 58% 3% 4% 60% 50% 44% 100% 11 YTD 70% 59% 60% 11% 14% 72% 57% 62% 41% 10 Carlos Hyde 3 34% 31% 29% 0% 0% 40% 0% 36% 35% 51 4 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 25% 18% 21% 0% 0% 40% 25% 56% 0% 66 YTD 25% 21% 21% 2% 9% 22% 14% 31% 41% 68

Upgrade: Robinson's snaps dropped with the return of Hyde, but he retained a similar share of rushing attempts, over half of the SDD duties and almost 60% of the passing work. His utilization supports his low-end RB1 finish.

Rest of season:

Robinson: low-end RB1

Hyde: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Marvin Jones Jr. WR 3 98% 20% 27% 7.5 24% 0% 44% 50% 37 4 93% 11% 14% 6.3 11% 0% 0% 67% 76 5 88% 11% 13% 19.8 31% 40% 11% 25% 85 YTD 92% 17% 21% 13.1 30% 60% 13% 47% 38 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 3 79% 12% 13% 6.3 10% 0% 0% 50% 54 4 76% 32% 33% 13.4 57% 0% 63% 14% 20 5 65% 11% 10% 11.0 13% 20% 0% 67% 57 YTD 76% 19% 19% 7.6 15% 10% 24% 23% 51 Jamal Agnew WR 3 7% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 124 4 17% 20% 5% 26.0 16% 0% 0% 100% 79 5 67% 24% 23% 3.3 9% 0% 22% 29% 35 YTD 24% 16% 5% 6.1 3% 0% 4% 38% 109 Dan Arnold TE 3 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 29% 0% 29 4 41% 17% 10% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 100% 29 5 74% 25% 26% 8.1 26% 20% 44% 38% 8 YTD 21% 23% 6% 8.8 7% 0% 16% 9% 23

Monitoring: A week after the condensed target share looked like it would help Shenault, he posted a complete dud. He isn't on the field for enough routes and is near non-existent in TPRR terms. However, his aDOT remains elevated, with Jamal Agnew working underneath in his old role. That is encouraging enough to give this another week.

Waiver/Upgrade: In only his second game, Arnold jumped to 74% of routes and a 25% TPRR. The routes are a tad low, but that is encouraging utilization. He is worth taking a flyer in deep formats or tight-end premium leagues. FAB: 1-2%.

Rest of season:

Jones: mid-range WR3

Shenault: mid-range WR3 with WR2 upside if role expands beyond underneath

Arnold: mid-range TE2 with upside

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 12 11 15 4 29 9 6 8 24 27 25

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Average

Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy

The Chiefs favor the pass in all game-script situations but run enough overall plays to support average running-game volume as well.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Patrick Mahomes 3 9.6 83% 3.02 5.7 32% 0% 9% 4% 0% 7 4 7.4 86% 2.49 9.3 44% 4% 11% 3% 0% 2 5 6.6 73% 3.00 5.0 25% 6% 11% 3% 0% 8 YTD 8.3 81% 2.79 7.6 31% 4% 9% 3% 0% 2

The Chiefs' offense is struggling a bit, with Mahomes falling under six yards per attempt twice in the last three games. So far, though, the heavy pass volume has been enough to keep him in the top ten on low-efficiency weeks.

Rest of season: top-four QB

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Clyde Edwards-Helaire 3 62% 65% 49% 6% 8% 25% 0% 44% 78% 12 4 52% 50% 46% 7% 11% 33% 0% 20% 0% 12 5 26% 44% 19% 4% 15% 0% 0% 0% 0% 53 YTD 53% 60% 43% 5% 9% 35% 0% 20% 52% 28 Darrel Williams 3 34% 27% 30% 6% 13% 75% 0% 56% 22% 45 4 36% 36% 31% 7% 17% 58% 100% 60% 0% 22 5 43% 31% 41% 8% 14% 100% 0% 43% 0% 40 YTD 33% 24% 32% 5% 12% 59% 100% 59% 23% 47 Jerick McKinnon 3 4% 0% 6% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 100 4 12% 0% 13% 0% 0% 8% 0% 20% 0% 97 5 31% 6% 34% 4% 8% 0% 0% 57% 100% 51 YTD 13% 1% 16% 2% 8% 6% 0% 20% 26% 81

Edwards-Helaire left the contest with an MCL sprain and will miss several games.

Waiver/Upgrade: Williams handled 83% of snaps, 67% of attempts and ran a route on 81% of pass plays over the final three drives after Edwards-Helaire's exit. He was on the field for 75% of LDD work and 100% of SDD snaps. McKinnon took 100% of the two-minute offense in the game at the end of the first half before Edwards-Helaire's injury. Expect Williams to handle the majority of rushing attempts and about half of the passing-down work. FAB: 10-20%

Rest of season:

Edwards-Helaire: low-end RB2

Williams: low-end RB2 while Edwards-Helaire is out, RB5 stash after

McKinnon: RB5 stash until Edwards-Helaire returns (minimum FAB)

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Tyreek Hill WR 3 83% 16% 19% 17.9 36% 0% 25% 0% 41 4 77% 40% 41% 13.2 73% 33% 50% 50% 1 5 86% 23% 29% 7.0 30% 0% 36% 7% 24 YTD 87% 25% 30% 12.2 44% 22% 40% 23% 2 Demarcus Robinson WR 3 75% 5% 6% 5.0 3% 0% 13% 50% 88 4 67% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 143 5 76% 4% 4% 17.5 11% 0% 0% 50% 102 YTD 70% 5% 5% 14.6 9% 22% 7% 33% 94 Mecole Hardman WR 3 60% 9% 8% -4.0 -3% 0% 0% 0% 35 4 62% 13% 10% 3.3 5% 33% 13% 33% 72 5 71% 24% 25% 7.0 26% 0% 18% 25% 18 YTD 70% 17% 16% 7.2 14% 22% 7% 38% 43 Josh Gordon WR 3 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 7% 20% 2% 11.0 3% 0% 0% 0% 96 YTD 2% 20% 1% 11.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 167 Travis Kelce TE 3 87% 24% 31% 13.1 42% 0% 50% 18% 4 4 87% 18% 21% 3.5 10% 0% 25% 50% 26 5 90% 13% 17% 10.4 26% 0% 36% 38% 5 YTD 88% 19% 23% 8.3 23% 0% 33% 25% 1

Hill tweaked a knee at the end of the game but isn't likely to miss time.

Monitoring: Gordon saw a handful of snaps.

Rest of season:

Kelce: No. 1 TE

Hill: top-three WR

Hardman: stash WR5

Gordon: WR6 flyer

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 5 14 16 8 25 12 13 23 21 20 10

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced

With Jon Gruden's firing Monday night, the Raiders will have a new head coach on the sidelines in Week 5 in Rich Bisaccia — a long-time special teams coach. However, expect the Raiders to continue with the same offense under offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

Over the last three games, the team's plays-per-game in regulation are two plays per game under its season average.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Derek Carr 3 9.7 72% 2.71 9.0 9% 6% 0% 6% 0% 12 4 9.9 80% 3.04 5.8 18% 6% 5% 10% 0% 25 5 9.3 74% 2.81 5.9 18% 10% 3% 8% 0% 29 YTD 9.6 77% 2.74 7.8 12% 8% 3% 7% 14% 14

Downgrade: Carr's yards per attempt are down over the last two games, and his sack rate is up. He is back to high-end QB2 status until the passing offense shows signs of turning things around.

Rest of season: high-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Josh Jacobs 3 – – – – – – – – – – 4 63% 81% 54% 17% 23% 40% 0% 58% 0% 31 5 69% 71% 48% 14% 23% 100% 50% 18% 50% 20 YTD 35% 32% 28% 6% 18% 59% 29% 23% 24% 38 Kenyan Drake 3 45% 22% 51% 11% 17% 0% 0% 69% 0% 33 4 35% 6% 39% 0% 0% 80% 0% 42% 100% 82 5 18% 10% 20% 3% 11% 0% 0% 18% 0% 69 YTD 44% 20% 43% 8% 15% 27% 0% 55% 64% 49 Peyton Barber 3 57% 64% 32% 13% 33% 100% 67% 31% 0% 6 4 2% 6% 0% 0% – 0% 0% 0% 0% 103 5 – – – – – – – – – – YTD 19% 31% 8% 3% 25% 18% 29% 10% 0% 60

Upgrade: Jacobs has been handling a mid-range RB2 workload over the past two games. In Week 5, he even took 50% of the two-minute offense.

Downgrade: Drake has been trending the opposite direction since Jacobs' return, running a route a season-low 20% of pass plays in Week 5. Jalen Richard snuck into the game in Week 5 to snipe the other half of the two-minute offense.

Rest of season:

Jacobs: low-end RB2

Drake: mid-range RB4 minus upside based on a defined role

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Henry Ruggs III WR 3 62% 24% 18% 18.1 34% 0% 22% 29% 34 4 83% 18% 20% 22.7 46% 0% 9% 33% 54 5 87% 8% 9% 15.0 14% 0% 0% 33% 51 YTD 72% 16% 14% 17.8 26% 0% 9% 26% 36 Bryan Edwards WR 3 81% 13% 13% 16.4 22% 0% 11% 0% 40 4 88% 6% 7% 18.5 13% 0% 18% 0% 113 5 80% 16% 17% 18.0 33% 67% 27% 0% 79 YTD 79% 11% 11% 16.4 19% 20% 17% 5% 68 Hunter Renfrow WR 3 66% 19% 16% 9.0 15% 0% 22% 0% 15 4 80% 24% 27% 5.4 15% 50% 45% 25% 24 5 85% 21% 23% 6.1 15% 0% 27% 13% 33 YTD 70% 22% 20% 7.3 15% 20% 28% 11% 25 Darren Waller TE 3 87% 17% 18% 11.6 22% 50% 11% 14% 14 4 95% 18% 23% 11.0 26% 50% 18% 14% 10 5 91% 19% 23% 9.8 24% 33% 27% 38% 14 YTD 90% 22% 25% 10.3 27% 40% 25% 17% 4

Monitoring: Ruggs' routes are trending up over the past three weeks, but his TPRR is down. He is operating primarily downfield, while Waller and Renfrow soak up the underneath and intermediate looks.

Renfrow's routes are up over the past two weeks due to massive trailing scripts pushing up the 11-personnel utilization, where he operates out of the slot. He and Waller are the top TPRR options on the team at 22% each.

Rest of season:

Ruggs: stash WR5

Renfrow: WR4 with WR3 upside

Edwards: free agent

Waller: top-three TE

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 2 3 14 11 22 10 1 7 23 32 26

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Average

Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy

The Chargers love to throw the ball in all situations. Pass splits versus the NFL averages in 2021:

Trailing: +3%

Close: +6%

Leading: +10%

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Justin Herbert 3 6.9 80% 2.70 7.3 28% 10% 4% 2% 0% 5 4 8.3 84% 2.34 5.8 32% 6% 2% 5% 0% 13 5 9.3 68% 2.53 9.3 33% 5% 6% 4% 0% 1 YTD 8.0 79% 2.59 7.6 31% 9% 4% 4% 0% 6

Upgrade: Herbert's play (fourth-best PFF passing grade of 87.6) and the aggressive passing nature of this offense make him a top-seven quarterback the rest of the way.

Rest of season: No. 7 QB

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Austin Ekeler 3 74% 55% 63% 17% 21% 33% 0% 83% 100% 8 4 59% 44% 55% 12% 17% 44% – 55% 100% 3 5 71% 77% 62% 12% 15% 100% 67% 81% 100% 1 YTD 65% 54% 58% 12% 17% 67% 57% 62% 100% 2 Larry Rountree III 3 17% 20% 11% 3% 20% 67% 100% 0% 0% 79 4 29% 32% 19% 0% 0% 44% – 18% 0% 58 5 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 YTD 18% 19% 11% 1% 8% 27% 14% 6% 0% 79 Justin Jackson 3 11% 10% 7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 17% 0% 99 4 14% 9% 19% 12% 50% 11% – 27% 0% 48 5 – – – – – – – – – – YTD 12% 8% 10% 3% 24% 7% 0% 25% 0% 72 Joshua Kelley 3 – – – – – – – – – – 4 – – – – – – – – – – 5 35% 9% 38% 0% 0% 0% 0% 44% 0% 63 YTD 7% 2% 8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10% 0% 99

With Justin Jackson out, Joshua Kelley handled all of the relief work for Ekeler, not Larry Rountree.

Upgrade: Ekeler's rushing attempts surged upward to a season-high 77% in Week 5. He handled all of the SDD work and most of the passing-down snaps. Ekeler is playing at an elite level, seeing robust utilization and playing in a great offense. He is a top-three back the rest of the way.

Rest of season:

Ekeler: top-three RB

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Keenan Allen WR 3 93% 28% 34% 6.5 32% 40% 50% 8% 14 4 93% 26% 30% 9.5 34% 0% 25% 40% 47 5 94% 18% 22% 8.6 20% 0% 27% 33% 30 YTD 91% 23% 26% 9.1 30% 18% 35% 27% 16 Mike Williams WR 3 85% 23% 26% 9.8 36% 40% 8% 22% 2 4 88% 5% 6% 18.0 13% 0% 8% 50% 106 5 79% 36% 37% 15.5 61% 50% 33% 20% 2 YTD 82% 24% 25% 12.0 37% 41% 17% 23% 3 Jalen Guyton WR 3 67% 3% 3% 51.0 21% 20% 17% 0% 119 4 69% 7% 6% 12.0 9% 0% 0% 0% 82 5 60% 9% 7% 8.3 7% 0% 13% 0% 68 YTD 69% 8% 7% 10.5 9% 12% 9% 23% 90 Jared Cook TE 3 76% 9% 9% 6.7 8% 0% 8% 33% 28 4 74% 23% 21% 10.6 27% 50% 33% 14% 4 5 64% 9% 7% 11.3 9% 50% 13% 33% 36 YTD 68% 16% 13% 9.0 15% 18% 18% 19% 14 Donald Parham TE 3 30% 7% 3% 12.0 5% 0% 0% 100% 37 4 31% 15% 6% 6.5 5% 50% 8% 0% 16 5 26% 14% 5% 2.5 1% 0% 13% 50% 9 YTD 28% 9% 3% 7.0 3% 12% 5% 50% 30

Monitoring: Williams ADOT has been up over the past two weeks, but unlike Week 4, he and Herbert connected on big plays in Week 5 (including a busted coverage touchdown).

Buy-low: After WR47 and WR30 finish over the past two weeks, it is a great time to kick the tires on a trade for Allen. This offense could be the best iteration he has ever played in, and huge outings are on the horizon. He carries high-end WR1 upside, just like what we are seeing from Williams right now.

Rest of season:

Allen: high-end WR2

Williams: high-end WR2

Cook: high-end TE2

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 26 18 26 22 11 28 14 14 5 19 19

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Average

Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced

The Rams are averaging 61 plays but are up to 65 over the last three contests, creating an upgrade from poor to average in passing volume. Passing attempts are up 11 per game in that span.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Matthew Stafford 3 8.9 74% 2.34 8.5 10% 8% 0% 2% 0% 4 4 8.7 71% 2.56 6.8 16% 19% 5% 0% 100% 15 5 12.3 74% 2.73 9.9 24% 3% 0% 3% 0% 17 YTD 9.4 77% 2.57 9.2 22% 10% 2% 2% 20% 9

After averaging 28 attempts over the first two games, Stafford is at 39 over the last three. He has 986 yards and seven touchdowns over those three games.

Rest of season: Stafford is a low-end QB1 with top-3 upside every week in this explosive attack.

Running Backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Darrell Henderson 3 – – – – – – – – – – 4 90% 67% 79% 15% 16% 89% 0% 88% 0% 17 5 66% 59% 61% 6% 9% 0% 0% 88% 0% 19 YTD 62% 48% 55% 8% 14% 44% 60% 62% 0% 15 Sony Michel 3 74% 83% 56% 11% 17% 100% 0% 33% 20% 29 4 10% 14% 6% 0% 0% 11% 0% 13% 0% 71 5 34% 38% 24% 3% 11% 100% 100% 13% 0% 29 YTD 31% 36% 23% 3% 12% 44% 20% 16% 20% 55 Jake Funk 3 22% 4% 29% 0% 0% 0% 0% 58% 80% 74 4 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 YTD 5% 1% 7% 0% 0% 13% 0% 18% 80% 111

Henderson briefly left the contest with an arm injury during the second quarter, when Michel racked up most of his work. Henderson remains a low-end RB1 in an elite offense that will produce some massive games on the ground in the future.

Rest of season:

Henderson: low-end RB1 with top-six upside

Michel: RB5 stash

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Cooper Kupp WR 3 93% 32% 32% 8.5 33% 100% 17% 17% 3 4 98% 28% 32% 8.2 30% 0% 44% 15% 40 5 92% 26% 26% 12.9 27% 0% 20% 11% 19 YTD 96% 30% 33% 9.3 32% 29% 31% 19% 1 Robert Woods WR 3 85% 17% 16% 9.7 19% 0% 17% 0% 63 4 94% 14% 15% 10.8 18% 40% 11% 0% 27 5 95% 39% 40% 9.3 30% 0% 20% 29% 7 YTD 89% 23% 23% 9.6 23% 29% 21% 21% 21 Van Jefferson WR 3 71% 21% 16% 9.0 18% 0% 17% 17% 59 4 77% 17% 15% 12.7 21% 20% 11% 33% 8 5 61% 17% 11% 19.3 18% 0% 20% 25% 91 YTD 77% 15% 13% 14.9 21% 7% 17% 27% 45 DeSean Jackson TE 3 41% 24% 11% 24.3 31% 0% 25% 0% 9 4 23% 27% 7% 21.3 18% 0% 0% 33% 110 5 39% 20% 9% 28.0 19% 0% 40% 33% 52 YTD 28% 23% 7% 21.8 17% 0% 12% 25% 72 Tyler Higbee TE 3 71% 17% 14% 0.4 1% 0% 25% 0% 9 4 72% 18% 15% 7.5 13% 40% 22% 17% 22 5 79% 7% 6% 7.0 3% 50% 0% 50% 11 YTD 77% 14% 12% 5.1 7% 29% 17% 20% 13

Upgrade: Woods' production caught up with his utilization with the WR7 performance of Week 5. Woods 40% target share led the team, and he and Kupp sit 10% apart on the season: Expect that number to end up more like 5% apart.

Downgrade: Jefferson's routes fluctuate from week to week as he and Jackson rotate different amounts based on matchups. He is still an excellent stash play, but he can't be in lineups right now unless playing in super deep formats.

Rest of season:

Kupp: top-six WR

Woods: low-end WR2

Jefferson: stash WR5

Higbee: low-end TE1, high-end TE2

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 25 4 31 1 32 3 11 6 30 22 27

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy

The Dolphins have run a dreadful 51 and 49 plays over the past two games, threatening to pull down the passing volume. The team has been averaging 13.7 rush attempts per game over the last three contests. Hopefully, the return of Tua Tagovailoa can help turn back the tide.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Jacoby Brissett 3 9.8 73% 2.97 4.3 23% 5% 10% 3% 0% 16 4 8.0 77% 3.20 6.6 17% 7% 6% 9% 33% 24 5 5.7 78% 2.63 7.1 23% 0% 0% 7% 0% 15 YTD 7.0 77% 2.82 5.4 19% 6% 6% 7% 17% 29 Tua Tagovailoa 3 0.0 0% 0.00 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 0.0 0% 0.00 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 0.0 0% 0.00 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 YTD 9.0 66% 2.49 6.9 37% 5% 0% 11% 17% 37

Tagovailoa should return for Week 6 action.

Rest of season: Tagovailoa is a low-end QB2.

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Myles Gaskin 3 52% 62% 40% 12% 20% 11% 0% 58% 17% 30 4 23% 14% 24% 0% 0% 13% 0% 25% 0% 79 5 69% 71% 53% 27% 40% 100% 0% 43% 60% 2 YTD 52% 41% 44% 14% 24% 28% 0% 52% 41% 18 Malcolm Brown 3 41% 33% 23% 2% 7% 89% 100% 26% 71% 32 4 67% 57% 32% 3% 8% 75% 67% 75% 100% 52 5 9% 0% 2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 43% 40% 91 YTD 31% 30% 13% 1% 6% 67% 67% 35% 53% 66 Salvon Ahmed 3 6% 0% 8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 16% 0% 95 4 10% 21% 5% 7% 100% 13% 0% 0% 0% 54 5 20% 29% 15% 8% 43% 0% 0% 0% 0% 49 YTD 17% 17% 16% 6% 27% 11% 0% 11% 0% 69

Downgrade: Gaskin is unstartable until something changes in the Dolphins backfield. His snaps are on a nasty downtrend, and he handled a season-low 14% of attempts. Over the past two weeks, Brown has taken over the majority of SDD, LDD and two-minute offense snaps.

Rest of season:

Gaskin: RB4 stash for now

Brown: break-glass-in-emergency RB5

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Jaylen Waddle WR 3 92% 23% 30% 2.8 10% 0% 23% 15% 19 4 79% 13% 13% 4.3 7% 0% 0% 0% 70 5 81% 16% 16% 5.0 14% 50% 43% 0% 72 YTD 84% 18% 20% 4.0 11% 14% 20% 11% 39 DeVante Parker WR 3 87% 11% 14% 19.7 33% 0% 31% 17% 58 4 92% 26% 30% 14.3 54% 100% 27% 0% 17 5 – – – – – – – – – YTD 70% 18% 17% 14.5 34% 43% 20% 20% 52 Preston Williams WR 3 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 74% 14% 14% 17.2 41% 0% 43% 40% 41 YTD 21% 16% 5% 11.8 7% 0% 9% 25% 125 Albert Wilson WR 3 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 53% 10% 7% 11.0 9% 0% 18% 0% 105 5 23% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 130 YTD 36% 12% 6% 8.6 7% 14% 9% 0% 137 Mike Gesicki TE 3 71% 27% 28% 7.3 24% 0% 38% 17% 3 4 74% 21% 20% 9.2 23% 0% 18% 17% 7 5 77% 14% 14% 6.2 15% 0% 14% 40% 16 YTD 71% 19% 18% 8.8 22% 0% 22% 31% 9

With Parker and Fuller out, the Dolphins opted to run 12 personnel on a whopping 87% of plays. That was 48% more than their next highest game of the season. Williams stepped in for Parker, and Waddle kicked outside.

Upgrade: Gesicki's routes continue to push upward for the fourth consecutive week. Things could change once the team returns to health, but Gesicki is a low-end TE1 for the foreseeable future.

Rest of season:

Waddle: low-end WR3

Parker: mid-range WR4

Fuller: stash WR5

Gesicki: low-end TE1

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 8 12 18 17 16 15 4 20 18 29 13

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Good

Pass/run tendencies: Balanced

The Vikings are still willing to lean more into the run when leading, but they are a balanced offense under Klint Kubiak — passing the ball 5% over the league average when in close scripts.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Kirk Cousins 3 5.7 86% 2.43 8.5 25% 3% 0% 5% 0% 6 4 9.1 77% 2.51 5.3 20% 5% 2% 5% 0% 28 5 8.5 90% 2.81 8.1 32% 0% 3% 5% 0% 19 YTD 7.0 85% 2.49 7.3 23% 1% 2% 4% 0% 12

Rest of season: high-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Dalvin Cook 3 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 49% 41% 49% 10% 14% 100% 0% 35% 69% 47 5 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 YTD 39% 38% 33% 8% 18% 50% 50% 30% 51% 36 Alexander Mattison 3 68% 74% 50% 19% 35% 80% 0% 38% 56% 7 4 34% 45% 20% 0% 0% 0% 0% 30% 0% 64 5 66% 86% 39% 23% 47% 100% 0% 33% 0% 5 YTD 40% 49% 27% 9% 27% 40% 0% 23% 13% 25

Cook missed Week 5 due to his ankle injury, and Mattison stepped in for his second top-seven finish in three weeks. Ameer Abdullah continues to get much of the passing-down work when Cook is out, but Mattison receives almost all of the work on the ground.

Rest of season:

Cook: top-four RB

Mattison: low-end RB1 when Cook is out and a top-three stash play after (RB5)

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Justin Jefferson WR 3 95% 29% 31% 7.9 42% 33% 33% 9% 4 4 98% 16% 23% 13.7 35% 50% 27% 0% 10 5 100% 21% 26% 12.6 38% 0% 33% 13% 15 YTD 96% 21% 26% 11.6 43% 33% 28% 14% 8 Adam Thielen WR 3 98% 21% 22% 8.6 33% 33% 33% 25% 21 4 98% 14% 20% 15.8 35% 0% 20% 33% 63 5 97% 8% 10% 17.3 20% 0% 0% 33% 65 YTD 97% 15% 19% 9.4 26% 33% 21% 21% 17 K.J. Osborn WR 3 78% 6% 6% 6.0 6% 0% 22% 0% 81 4 73% 15% 17% 7.8 14% 0% 33% 0% 68 5 71% 15% 13% 4.3 6% 0% 22% 50% 78 YTD 77% 14% 13% 7.0 13% 0% 25% 26% 44 Tyler Conklin TE 3 63% 32% 22% 4.8 18% 33% 0% 50% 2 4 73% 18% 20% 0.5 1% 0% 7% 17% 27 5 68% 12% 10% 8.0 9% 0% 0% 33% 29 YTD 66% 17% 15% 4.1 8% 11% 5% 28% 17

Downgrade: Thielen continues to see the field plenty, but Jefferson has separated by 7% in the target department. The 31-year old trails Jefferson by 6% in TPRR.

Rest of season:

Jefferson: top-five WR

Thielen: low-end WR2

Osborn: free agent

Conklin: high-end TE2

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 19 17 19 10 23 18 17 4 15 16 29

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced

The Patriots are hanging around the league averages in passing and running categories across trailing and close game scripts.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Mac Jones 3 11.9 63% 2.92 5.2 14% 20% 5% 4% 0% 22 4 5.5 84% 2.30 6.9 24% 11% 0% 9% 0% 20 5 8.0 82% 2.47 7.7 39% 3% 0% 3% 0% 22 YTD 7.7 78% 2.57 6.5 25% 5% 1% 5% 0% 27

Rest of season: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Damien Harris 3 31% 40% 23% 4% 15% 13% 0% 7% 15% 57 4 61% 44% 36% 5% 11% 100% 0% 20% 0% 50 5 33% 45% 12% 0% 0% 25% 33% 0% 0% 27 YTD 44% 57% 25% 4% 15% 26% 60% 11% 7% 34 Brandon Bolden 3 46% 20% 37% 8% 19% 88% 0% 60% 85% 47 4 32% 11% 22% 15% 55% 0% 0% 80% 100% 29 5 38% 6% 55% 14% 22% 75% 33% 100% 100% 41 YTD 24% 6% 23% 8% 27% 47% 20% 46% 76% 61 Rhamondre Stevenson 3 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 34% 35% 21% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 58 YTD 8% 11% 4% 1% 11% 11% 0% 0% 0% 83

Monitoring: Harris left the game with a rib injury but later returned to get knocked out again with a chest injury. He should be okay to go in Week 6, but we will need to monitor practice participation.

Trend: Bolden officially owns the James-White role, handling almost all LDD and two-minute offense work.

Waiver: Stevenson took on more work in the third and fourth quarters due to the injuries to Harris — he has moved back ahead of J.J. Taylor (inactive) and is worth a flier. FAB: 2-5%

Rest of season:

Harris: game-script-dependent RB2

Bolden: low-end RB4

Stevenson: RB5 stash

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Jakobi Meyers WR 3 98% 25% 28% 12.4 29% 0% 25% 14% 18 4 94% 23% 28% 6.2 31% 0% 13% 0% 21 5 100% 15% 18% 11.4 26% 0% 22% 40% 42 YTD 96% 21% 25% 9.1 29% 0% 25% 13% 30 Nelson Agholor WR 3 84% 15% 14% 21.3 25% 0% 13% 0% 86 4 78% 13% 13% 13.4 31% 0% 25% 60% 56 5 79% 15% 14% 9.8 17% 0% 11% 75% 64 YTD 86% 13% 14% 14.1 25% 0% 10% 44% 58 Kendrick Bourne WR 3 82% 17% 16% 17.6 24% 0% 13% 0% 8 4 68% 15% 13% 9.2 21% 0% 0% 0% 45 5 67% 14% 11% 4.0 5% 0% 22% 33% 56 YTD 71% 13% 12% 11.2 17% 0% 12% 19% 54 Hunter Henry TE 3 68% 15% 12% 7.8 8% 0% 19% 0% 19 4 62% 16% 13% 6.4 15% 0% 0% 20% 11 5 70% 35% 29% 10.3 37% 100% 22% 13% 4 YTD 65% 18% 14% 8.7 16% 50% 16% 12% 8 Jonnu Smith TE 3 26% 40% 12% 7.3 7% 0% 13% 50% 52 4 34% 24% 10% 1.3 2% 100% 0% 100% 14 5 18% 33% 7% 8.5 8% 0% 0% 100% 25 YTD 33% 31% 12% 4.0 6% 50% 8% 55% 22

Monitoring: Henry boomed in the TPRR department the same way we have seen Dalton Schultz and Tyler Conklin do in previous weeks. His routes-per-pass play are under the optimal levels, but he is in the high-end TE2 conversation.

Rest of season:

Meyers: low-end WR3

Agholor: free agent

Bourne: free agent

Henry: high-end TE2

Smith: free agent

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 31 31 21 32 1 29 26 28 4 7 5

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Good

Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy

The Saints don't want to pass the ball — they are run-heavy across every type of game script.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Jameis Winston 3 11.3 68% 3.68 6.1 31% 9% 8% 12% 0% 25 4 7.5 85% 2.63 9.8 25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 26 5 12.6 67% 2.96 9.3 24% 19% 6% 6% 0% 4 YTD 10.0 74% 3.04 7.7 25% 8% 7% 6% 0% 15

Don't buy into Winston's big week. This offense is a run-first unit, and Winston picked up a touchdown on a hail mary pass to Marquez Callaway.

Rest of season: Low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Alvin Kamara 3 84% 69% 67% 16% 17% 75% 0% 73% 0% 10 4 87% 63% 71% 0% 0% 100% 0% 100% 0% 26 5 88% 76% 71% 30% 32% 100% 0% 100% 0% 4 YTD 83% 64% 71% 20% 20% 90% 50% 83% 100% 9 Devine Ozigbo 3 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 13% 0% 20% 0% 0% 0% 0% 11% 0% 93 YTD 2% 0% 5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2% 0% 130 Dwayne Washington 3 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 7% 3% 14% 4% 25% 8% 0% 14% 0% 63 5 4% 0% 6% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 92 YTD 2% 1% 4% 1% 17% 5% 0% 2% 0% 95

Kamara's target share rebounded from 0% to 30%, and he now sits at 20% on the season. His utilization is at a career-high, but the inconsistent offense is dragging him down.

Rest of season:

Kamara: low-end RB1

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Marquez Callaway WR 3 59% 31% 26% 9.6 22% 50% 43% 20% 28 4 79% 9% 9% 32.0 33% 0% 0% 100% 52 5 80% 25% 26% 20.1 41% 100% 43% 14% 10 YTD 77% 18% 19% 15.9 30% 50% 23% 20% 41 Deonte Harris WR 3 56% 20% 16% 9.7 14% 0% 29% 0% 67 4 68% 42% 35% 8.5 35% 0% 13% 25% 49 5 6% 50% 4% 46.0 14% 0% 14% 0% 27 YTD 48% 23% 15% 15.6 23% 0% 14% 25% 48 Kenny Stills WR 3 37% 30% 16% 31.0 43% 50% 0% 67% 100 4 25% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 138 5 83% 17% 19% 15.4 23% 0% 14% 40% 84 YTD 32% 17% 7% 21.3 16% 13% 3% 50% 144 Adam Trautman TE 3 52% 7% 5% 5.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 88 4 25% 14% 4% 2.0 1% 0% 13% 100% 58 5 69% 8% 7% 13.0 8% 0% 0% 50% 22 YTD 51% 12% 8% 6.4 5% 0% 6% 56% 54 Juwan Johnson TE 3 19% 20% 5% 24.0 11% 0% 0% 100% 86 4 36% 20% 9% 8.5 9% 0% 25% 0% 15 5 11% 25% 4% 6.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 72 YTD 31% 22% 9% 11.3 11% 25% 14% 20% 24

Monitoring: Callaway's routes are up over the last two weeks but not to the levels we need in a low-passing volume offense like this. Winston is playing poorly, and the offense is slow and run-heavy.

Rest of season:

Callaway: low-end WR5

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 17 7 25 5 28 14 3 13 19 30 20

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced

The Giants lead the league in plays played with the score within three points (58%) and have stuck to their pass-heavy ways in those situations. They pass 5% more than the NFL average in close scripts.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Daniel Jones 3 7.2 73% 2.80 7.7 30% 13% 11% 4% 0% 24 4 9.5 86% 2.75 10.1 35% 6% 7% 0% 0% 7 5 14.1 46% 2.96 7.5 29% 8% 7% 0% 25% 32 YTD 9.5 75% 2.73 8.2 30% 14% 8% 4% 22% 11 Mike Glennon 3 0.0 0% 0.00 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 0.0 0% 0.00 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 9.9 70% 2.67 7.8 19% 4% 4% 0% 0% 26 YTD 9.9 70% 2.67 7.8 19% 1% 4% 0% 0% 39

Jones left the Week 5 game with a concussion and will have to work through the NFL protocol this week.

Rest of season: high-end QB2 with weekly QB1-spike potential

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Saquon Barkley 3 86% 67% 80% 21% 19% 100% 50% 77% 100% 9 4 89% 81% 77% 17% 16% 86% 50% 75% 100% 2 5 9% 8% 9% 3% 25% 0% 0% 7% 0% 70 YTD 63% 51% 56% 12% 16% 64% 22% 52% 75% 17 Devontae Booker 3 – – – – – – – – – – 4 11% 6% 10% 3% 20% 14% 0% 25% 0% 62 5 88% 67% 73% 11% 13% 100% 75% 86% 0% 14 YTD 30% 22% 25% 4% 12% 29% 33% 41% 25% 57

Barkley left the game with a lateral ankle sprain after a freak accident stepping on Jourdan Lewis' foot after a play. He will likely miss a few weeks based on the return-to-play timeline.

Waiver: Booker handled all of Barkley's workload on the way to an RB14 finish for the week. The Giants don't have much competition at the position, so look for Booker to continue in that role until Barkley returns. We could get one to three starts out of Booker. FAB: 5-20%

Rest of season:

Barkley: top-six RB upon return

Booker: low-end RB2 until Barkley returns, RB5 stash after

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Kenny Golladay WR 3 70% 16% 15% 11.0 23% 0% 17% 40% 43 4 94% 18% 23% 17.5 42% 50% 43% 38% 19 5 34% 20% 8% 12.3 9% 0% 9% 67% 143 YTD 76% 18% 17% 14.9 27% 30% 16% 43% 56 Sterling Shepard WR 3 30% 21% 9% 5.7 7% 0% 8% 33% 89 4 – – – – – – – – – 5 – – – – – – – – – YTD 44% 22% 13% 8.5 11% 0% 24% 23% 55 Kadarius Toney WR 3 74% 9% 9% 2.3 3% 0% 17% 33% 90 4 81% 21% 23% 8.5 21% 0% 14% 50% 29 5 55% 54% 35% 10.6 34% 67% 45% 15% 4 YTD 50% 23% 15% 7.8 12% 20% 16% 27% 46 Darius Slayton WR 3 13% 17% 3% 6.0 3% 0% 0% 0% 110 4 – – – – – – – – – 5 – – – – – – – – – YTD 30% 21% 8% 14.4 12% 10% 10% 21% 80 Evan Engram TE 3 67% 13% 12% 9.8 16% 0% 0% 50% 30 4 69% 18% 17% 3.5 6% 0% 29% 17% 23 5 75% 12% 11% 10.3 10% 0% 9% 50% 10 YTD 43% 14% 8% 7.2 6% 0% 6% 36% 35

Shepard and Slayton missed the game due to hamstring injuries, and Golladay left the contest with a hyperextended knee. As a result, Golladay will miss at least one week.

Waiver/Upgrade: Toney was electric, demanding a 54% TPRR on his way to a WR4 finish. Before injuring his ankle on the seventh drive, he was on the field for 94% of routes. Of course, after that, he was ejected for throwing a punch. It doesn't sound like he will face a suspension, and it is encouraging that he reentered the game after the injury. We can't say for sure how this pecking order will look once fully healthy, but the thing is for sure — Toney has the talent. He is worth the risk of the unknown — especially if you need receiver help. FAB: 30%-plus in medium-sized formats and 50%-plus in large leagues.

Throw Kadarius Toney the football and good things happen pic.twitter.com/SgrsmKfhpc — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 11, 2021

Downgrade: Golladay can't stay healthy, and now Toney provides another mouth to feed. The veteran free agent bumps down from WR2 to WR3 material.

Rest of season:

Golladay: low-end WR3

Shepard: high-end WR3

Toney: boom-bust WR3 with WR2 upside

Engram: mid-range TE2

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 27 13 29 9 24 20 24 3 13 9 30

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Pass/run tendencies: Run balanced

The Jets want to run the ball more but have trailed on 74% of plays (35% above the NFL average) — which keeps them throwing and averaging a third-worst 19 rushing attempts per game.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Zach Wilson 3 7.4 71% 2.90 4.7 12% 8% 0% 12% 0% 33 4 10.2 73% 3.25 8.7 35% 4% 3% 5% 0% 17 5 9.0 69% 3.33 6.0 40% 0% 3% 6% 0% 31 YTD 9.3 71% 3.11 6.5 27% 3% 2% 10% 0% 30

Rest of season: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Michael Carter 3 43% 69% 27% 9% 27% 25% 0% 18% 0% 48 4 51% 57% 32% 6% 17% 57% 100% 0% 0% 33 5 52% 59% 41% 10% 19% 0% 33% 0% 18% 23 YTD 43% 46% 31% 8% 20% 24% 33% 12% 24% 39 Ty Johnson 3 57% 23% 51% 15% 24% 75% 0% 82% 100% 55 4 33% 13% 29% 6% 18% 14% 0% 91% 0% 55 5 39% 24% 38% 10% 20% 100% 67% 100% 82% 31 YTD 46% 25% 40% 8% 16% 48% 50% 86% 76% 59 Tevin Coleman 3 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 18% 17% 11% 6% 50% 29% 0% 9% 0% 49 5 9% 18% 5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 68 YTD 13% 21% 5% 1% 18% 29% 0% 2% 0% 71

Rest of season:

Carter: low-end RB3

Johnson: low-end RB4

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Corey Davis WR 3 93% 26% 30% 11.0 43% – 25% 10% 52 4 82% 23% 21% 19.9 41% 0% 22% 43% 7 5 79% 23% 24% 15.1 40% 100% 22% 43% 48 YTD 82% 21% 23% 14.1 34% 60% 18% 33% 28 Jamison Crowder WR 3 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% – 0% 0% 0 4 74% 32% 27% 6.0 16% 50% 22% 11% 13 5 72% 21% 21% 3.7 8% 0% 33% 33% 62 YTD 27% 27% 9% 5.1 5% 20% 11% 20% 81 Elijah Moore WR 3 46% 32% 18% 6.7 16% – 38% 17% 72 4 – – – – – – – – – 5 44% 12% 7% 23.5 18% 0% 11% 0% 115 YTD 53% 18% 13% 14.7 20% 0% 20% 15% 112 Keelan Cole WR 3 49% 10% 6% 14.5 11% – 0% 0% 77 4 68% 15% 12% 23.8 28% 0% 33% 0% 37 5 54% 14% 10% 19.7 23% 0% 11% 67% 67 YTD 38% 12% 6% 20.3 12% 0% 9% 22% 86 Ryan Griffin TE 3 46% 5% 3% 3.0 1% – 0% 0% 49 4 29% 36% 12% 9.0 11% 50% 11% 75% 48 5 69% 7% 7% 2.0 2% 0% 11% 50% 50 YTD 42% 16% 9% 5.4 5% 20% 7% 57% 53 Tyler Kroft TE 3 39% 13% 6% 5.0 4% 0% 13% 50% 35 4 63% 4% 3% 22.0 7% 0% 0% 100% 79 5 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 YTD 45% 11% 6% 6.5 4% 0% 7% 50% 57

Monitoring: Crowder operated as the No. 2 target in consecutive weeks working from the slot, while Elijah Moore shared reps with Keelan Cole on the outside. Moore is droppable now in small-to-medium formats and is merely a stash play in large formats.

Rest of season:

Davis: low-end WR3

Moore: stash WR5

Crowder: low-end WR4 who could push for low-end WR3 status

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 20 2 27 3 30 4 5 29 29 28 4

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy

The Eagles throw the ball 10% more than the NFL average when trailing by four or more points and 5% more when within three points.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Jalen Hurts 3 7.3 78% 3.04 8.9 28% 40% 13% 4% – 10 4 8.7 76% 2.92 8.1 30% 31% 7% 5% – 4 5 6.2 81% 2.60 5.4 28% 38% 3% 5% 100% 5 YTD 7.8 77% 2.91 7.5 26% 24% 9% 5% 50% 3

Hurts has a near-invincible setup on a pass-heavy team where he throws plenty but also averages 36% of the designed-rush attempts over the past three weeks.

Rest of season: top-six QB

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Miles Sanders 3 60% 40% 51% 8% 11% 50% – 67% – 35 4 64% 46% 49% 7% 10% 33% – 45% 0% 44 5 75% 52% 67% 16% 16% 33% 0% 46% 40% 34 YTD 66% 50% 54% 10% 13% 47% 17% 56% 7% 32 Kenneth Gainwell 3 31% 20% 30% 11% 25% 50% – 8% – 42 4 39% 15% 36% 14% 27% 67% – 55% 100% 7 5 24% 10% 22% 9% 30% 67% 0% 46% 60% 52 YTD 33% 21% 30% 11% 26% 53% 0% 37% 93% 33

Monitoring: Sanders played a season-high 75% of snaps, and his targets surged to 16% — another season-high mark. Most notably, he took over 40% of the two-minute offense from Gainwell. The boxscore didn't cooperate, but Sanders could make noise if the utilization sticks in a pass-heavy attack.

Rest of season:

Sanders: high-end RB3

Gainwell: upside RB4 with stand-alone value in trailing scripts

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank DeVonta Smith WR 3 98% 12% 17% 12.8 31% 0% 10% 17% 69 4 92% 18% 24% 17.3 47% 14% 14% 40% 12 5 96% 18% 25% 8.0 32% 0% 21% 13% 25 YTD 94% 17% 23% 14.2 42% 20% 24% 26% 31 Jalen Reagor WR 3 87% 17% 22% 10.8 35% 0% 30% 38% 44 4 67% 2% 2% -2.0 -1% 0% 0% 0% 92 5 83% 13% 16% 5.6 14% 0% 14% 20% 69 YTD 76% 14% 15% 8.4 16% 7% 15% 36% 64 Quez Watkins WR 3 68% 6% 6% 20.5 17% 0% 10% 50% 65 4 59% 19% 17% 8.4 16% 14% 29% 57% 71 5 76% 9% 9% 12.0 18% 0% 7% 0% 53 YTD 61% 12% 10% 11.0 15% 7% 11% 47% 62 Dallas Goedert TE 3 57% 13% 11% 7.3 12% 0% 10% 50% 20 4 64% 13% 12% 6.8 9% 14% 0% 60% 8 5 52% 13% 9% 7.0 11% 0% 7% 67% 28 YTD 59% 14% 12% 6.8 10% 13% 9% 47% 11 Zach Ertz TE 3 55% 21% 17% 6.7 16% 50% 20% 33% 7 4 52% 25% 19% 8.3 18% 29% 29% 25% 12 5 52% 21% 16% 10.8 27% 0% 21% 40% 49 YTD 54% 18% 14% 8.8 16% 27% 17% 30% 20

Buy-low/Upgrade: Smith is Hurts' number one target on the season by an 8% margin. His TPRR isn't in the elite range we want, but the pass-heavy nature of the Eagles makes the equation work. If Smith grows as the year moves forward, he could explode.

Rest of season:

Smith: low-end WR2

Reagor: low-end WR5

Goedert: high-end TE2

Ertz: low-end TE2

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 23 19 22 7 26 7 7 21 26 26 12

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy/pass balanced

The Steelers finally played with a lead in Week 5 — they never trailed against the Broncos. They dropped back to pass on only 43% of plays.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Ben Roethlisberger 3 5.9 81% 2.25 5.3 9% 0% 1% 6% 0% 23 4 7.0 68% 2.05 5.8 21% 0% 0% 5% 0% 27 5 8.6 75% 2.18 10.1 12% 3% 0% 4% 0% 16 YTD 7.2 74% 2.31 6.6 17% 4% 1% 5% 0% 25

Rest of season: Low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Najee Harris 3 95% 88% 88% 33% 32% 100% 0% 94% 100% 1 4 80% 88% 65% 18% 25% 67% 100% 75% 73% 6 5 65% 62% 46% 21% 38% 75% 100% 56% 0% 10 YTD 87% 75% 76% 21% 23% 87% 80% 87% 91% 4 Benny Snell Jr. 3 5% 0% 6% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6% 0% 98 4 13% 6% 16% 3% 14% 0% 0% 17% 27% 102 5 20% 14% 18% 4% 20% 25% 0% 22% 0% 59 YTD 9% 8% 8% 1% 12% 7% 0% 8% 9% 94 Kalen Ballage 3 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 7% 0% 7% 0% 0% 33% 0% 8% 0% 101 5 15% 11% 14% 4% 25% 0% 0% 22% 0% 90 YTD 4% 4% 3% 1% 14% 7% 0% 5% 0% 128

Monitoring: Harris got some rest, only playing two snaps in the fourth quarter, with the Steelers never trailing and leading by 10 points or more on 37% of plays. Ballage spelled Harris early in the game, and Snell took over late, with 69% of his snaps coming in the fourth quarter. If an injury struck, we would likely see a committee, but Ballage might have the edge.

Rest of season:

Harris: top-ten RB

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Diontae Johnson WR 3 – – – – – – – – – 4 95% 32% 34% 10.4 51% 0% 36% 31% 5 5 96% 7% 8% 19.0 18% 0% 17% 0% 22 YTD 65% 26% 20% 9.9 27% 25% 16% 24% 20 Chase Claypool WR 3 91% 25% 26% 8.1 37% 33% 38% 7% 17 4 – – – – – – – – – 5 79% 27% 25% 13.3 39% 100% 33% 17% 11 YTD 67% 23% 18% 12.6 32% 38% 25% 21% 33 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 3 33% 18% 7% 3.8 5% 0% 5% 0% 71 4 95% 17% 18% 12.3 32% 0% 27% 43% 91 5 32% 11% 4% 11.0 5% 0% 8% 0% 112 YTD 70% 16% 13% 6.9 13% 0% 13% 32% 71 James Washington WR 3 79% 9% 9% 15.0 23% 0% 10% 20% 78 4 88% 13% 13% 9.2 17% 0% 9% 40% 44 5 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 YTD 50% 12% 7% 9.3 9% 0% 6% 38% 99 Eric Ebron TE 3 60% 8% 5% 10.3 10% 33% 5% 33% 91 4 51% 9% 5% 2.5 2% 0% 9% 0% 38 5 57% 13% 8% 4.5 4% 0% 8% 0% 40 YTD 53% 9% 5% 8.3 6% 25% 7% 10% 61 Pat Freiermuth TE 3 34% 22% 9% 10.2 16% 33% 5% 0% 11 4 51% 5% 3% 9.0 3% 0% 0% 0% 45 5 43% 17% 8% 3.5 3% 0% 17% 0% 42 YTD 42% 14% 7% 7.9 8% 13% 7% 0% 26

Downgrade: JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury and is out for the season.

Upgrade: Claypool has two games without Smith-Schuster or Johnson over the past three weeks. He finished as the WR17 and WR11 in those games with great utilization to back up the production.

Waiver/Upgrade: Washington missed Week 5 (groin) but could provide some value when he returns. This offense isn't the same one that supported three receivers in 2020, but he is a stash play with a puncher's chance if you need him during a bye week. Additionally, he could have a few utilization surge weeks, given the injury history with Johnson and Claypool. FAB: 1-3%

Rest of season:

Johnson: mid-range WR2

Claypool: high-end WR3

Washington: WR5 stash

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 15 22 11 23 10 22 21 18 11 12 15

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Good

Pass/run tendencies: Run balanced

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Jimmy Garoppolo 3 8.1 73% 2.68 6.0 23% 5% 0% 10% 0% 18 4 10.5 64% 2.58 7.2 33% 0% 0% 4% 0% 30 5 – – – – – – – – – – YTD 6.9 77% 2.51 7.8 34% 8% 3% 5% 14% 26 Trey Lance 3 0.0 0% 4.50 0.0 100% 5% 0% 0% 33% 32 4 8.9 63% 3.57 8.7 29% 8% 21% 4% 0% 19 5 10.0 78% 3.26 6.6 29% 44% 14% 3% 0% 18 YTD 9.4 73% 3.38 7.4 30% 13% 17% 3% 14% 31

Lance hasn't looked good throwing the ball over the past two games, but his 44% designed rush attempts in Week 5 and scramble rate (14%) were elite. Unfortunately, Lance popped up in injury news with a sprained left knee, so Garoppolo could return after the Week 6 bye.

Rest of season:

Garoppolo: only a QB3

Lance: high-end QB2 with QB1 upside

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Elijah Mitchell 3 – – – – – – – – – – 4 – – – – – – – – – – 5 68% 33% 50% 9% 11% 75% 0% 8% 40% 38 YTD 36% 33% 21% 3% 10% 37% 14% 5% 3% 51 Trey Sermon 3 59% 48% 45% 8% 14% 57% 33% 0% 17% 26 4 51% 73% 26% 0% 0% 56% 0% 0% 14% 38 5 3% 4% 3% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 40% 71 YTD 25% 23% 18% 2% 8% 16% 14% 0% 14% 62 Kyle Juszczyk 3 69% 24% 59% 11% 14% 100% 33% 100% 89% 21 4 82% 0% 80% 11% 10% 100% 0% 93% 100% 42 5 65% 4% 58% 17% 18% 100% 0% 92% 20% 42 YTD 63% 5% 58% 11% 14% 79% 14% 65% 67% 53

Waiver/Upgrade: Mitchell wasted little time reclaiming the top spot in the Niners backfield with 68% of the snaps. Trey Lance bogarted 44% of the designed rushing attempts, but Mitchell led the running backs at 33%. Juszczyk is still the LDD and two-minute offense back.

Downgrade: Sermon is only a stash play at this point. If Mitchell falters or is injured, he could provide value, but Jeff Wilson Jr. will also return in November.

Rest of season:

Mitchell: low-end RB2

Sermon: stash RB5

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Deebo Samuel WR 3 96% 21% 27% 6.4 24% 0% 33% 0% 47 4 92% 26% 32% 9.5 30% 0% 36% 33% 2 5 95% 17% 26% 11.3 29% 100% 0% 33% 20 YTD 91% 26% 32% 8.2 34% 17% 33% 29% 4 Brandon Aiyuk WR 3 90% 14% 16% 9.7 22% 100% 22% 33% 26 4 68% 9% 8% 15.3 12% 0% 9% 33% 100 5 76% 10% 13% 8.3 11% 0% 25% 0% 73 YTD 71% 10% 9% 10.9 13% 50% 14% 29% 84 Mohamed Sanu WR 3 78% 13% 14% 8.4 16% 0% 22% 20% 64 4 64% 16% 13% 9.6 13% 0% 18% 20% 64 5 47% 17% 13% 10.7 14% 0% 25% 0% 83 YTD 58% 13% 10% 9.3 12% 0% 21% 13% 95 George Kittle TE 3 84% 22% 24% 8.2 28% 0% 22% 22% 5 4 82% 24% 26% 9.9 26% 50% 27% 30% 21 5 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 YTD 64% 22% 19% 6.9 17% 17% 14% 36% 16 Ross Dwelley TE 3 6% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 80 4 10% 20% 3% 22.0 6% 50% 0% 100% 17 5 79% 7% 9% 11.0 10% 0% 25% 0% 30 YTD 23% 7% 2% 14.7 4% 17% 5% 33% 50

Kittle (calf) was placed on IR ahead of the game and will miss another two contests.

Monitoring: Dwelley was in a route on 79% of the team passing plays but couldn't muster much in the target department.

Rest of season:

Samuel: high-end WR2

Aiyuk: stash WR5

Kittle: top-three TE upon return

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 32 15 32 15 18 6 23 9 27 10 24

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Poor

Pass/run tendencies: Pass balanced

The Seahawks plays-per-minute are average, but they rank last in time of possession with only 41% on the season. Shane Waldron isn't doing any of the things we hoped for based on his Rams roots. Now, Seattle has a reason to play it more conservative with Geno Smith taking over for Russell Wilson for the next month or more.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Russell Wilson 3 8.4 82% 2.90 9.0 21% 0% 8% 5% 0% 21 4 5.8 77% 2.71 6.5 36% 8% 7% 11% 0% 12 5 12.6 86% 3.14 9.5 21% 5% 5% 11% 0% 25 YTD 9.3 80% 2.81 9.6 30% 6% 7% 9% 0% 10 Geno Smith 3 – – – – – – – – – – 4 – – – – – – – – – – 5 8.9 71% 3.21 7.7 0% 5% 11% 0% 0% 24 YTD 8.9 71% 3.21 7.7 0% 1% 11% 0% 0% 38

Wilson's rank tumbled after Week 4, and now small and medium-format league managers are facing a tough decision with him out at least the next month. Wilson is droppable in small-bench leagues if your QB2 is solid and you don't want to give up depth elsewhere.

Rest of season:

Wilson: low-end QB1 upon return

Smith: low-end QB2 until Wilson returns

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Chris Carson 3 43% 80% 24% 7% 22% 100% 0% 13% 0% 20 4 45% 50% 37% 5% 9% 33% 0% 10% 0% 51 5 – – – – – – – – – – YTD 44% 52% 32% 5% 11% 58% 100% 15% 4% 30 Alex Collins 3 26% 13% 29% 0% 0% 0% 0% 25% 0% 71 4 39% 38% 27% 9% 25% 67% 0% 0% 0% 19 5 71% 68% 58% 7% 8% 75% 0% 43% 0% 36 YTD 31% 27% 27% 3% 8% 33% 0% 12% 14% 56 Travis Homer 3 30% 0% 29% 11% 27% 0% 0% 63% 100% 38 4 16% 4% 10% 0% 0% 0% 0% 90% 0% 76 5 12% 5% 12% 4% 20% 0% 0% 57% 40% 56 YTD 17% 2% 17% 5% 19% 0% 0% 68% 61% 67 DeeJay Dallas 3 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 2% 0% 0% 0% – 0% 0% 0% 0% 99 5 22% 18% 21% 7% 22% 50% 0% 0% 60% 45 YTD 6% 5% 6% 2% 30% 17% 0% 0% 21% 76

Carson missed Week 5 with a neck issue that apparently flares up from time to time.

Waiver: Collins handled most of the rushing duties and SDD work while giving way to Homer and Dallas for much of the LDD and two-minute offense. We don't know how long Carson will be out, but Collins is a serviceable RB2 if it continues. FAB: 5-10%

Monitoring: Dallas worked in for the two-minute offense, creating a split in the passing-down work between him and Homer.

Rest of season:

Carson: mid-range RB2

Collins: low-end RB2 until Carson returns, stash RB5 after

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank D.K. Metcalf 3 87% 27% 32% 16.4 63% 0% 33% 22% 6 4 93% 29% 36% 10.9 69% 0% 71% 38% 23 5 74% 16% 18% 16.2 27% 33% 33% 0% 8 YTD 88% 24% 29% 13.0 41% 33% 44% 21% 9 Tyler Lockett WR 3 92% 11% 14% 2.8 5% 0% 0% 25% 62 4 97% 17% 23% 5.8 23% 0% 14% 40% 69 5 93% 23% 32% 16.6 50% 33% 0% 22% 36 YTD 94% 20% 26% 13.9 40% 33% 15% 32% 13 Freddie Swain WR 3 87% 6% 7% 9.5 8% 0% 33% 0% 96 4 47% 29% 18% 3.8 12% 100% 14% 25% 43 5 65% 7% 7% 13.0 9% 33% 33% 0% 98 YTD 67% 12% 11% 7.2 8% 22% 26% 14% 66 Gerald Everett TE 3 71% 19% 18% 3.0 6% 0% 0% 0% 13 4 – – – – – – – – – 5 – – – – – – – – – YTD 42% 11% 6% 2.4 2% 0% 0% 25% 34 Will Dissly TE 3 24% 11% 4% 9.0 4% 0% 0% 100% 27 4 63% 11% 9% -3.5 -6% 0% 0% 50% 40 5 77% 12% 14% 8.0 11% 0% 0% 0% 27 YTD 50% 11% 8% 5.6 5% 0% 0% 40% 39

Waiver: Everett missed Weeks 4 and 5 due on the COVID IR list but will be back in Week 6. He had distanced himself from Dissly in previous weeks and could remain a sneaky waiver option.

Downgrade: The loss of Wilson could hurt this group tremendously. Thanks to Wilson's efficiency, they have lived off of razor-thin margins in the volume department through the years. If the volume doesn't increase (it doesn't seem likely), this will hurt: The only question is, how much?

Rest of season:

Metcalf: mid-range-boom-bust WR2

Lockett: low-end-boom-bust WR2

Everett: mid-range TE2

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 10 8 13 2 31 1 2 1 32 31 32

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Pass/run tendencies: Pass heavy

The Bucs love to throw the ball in every game situation, and their plays-per-game enable enough volume to support multiple passing weapons. However, they are only averaging 19.6 rushing attempts per game.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Tom Brady 3 6.7 83% 2.43 8.0 16% 9% 3% 5% 50% 2 4 11.4 68% 2.61 6.3 22% 10% 2% 2% 0% 29 5 10.6 84% 2.31 10.0 25% 0% 2% 5% 0% 2 YTD 9.7 76% 2.41 7.9 21% 4% 2% 4% 33% 1

Some quarterbacks don't need to run to score gobs of fantasy points. The Bucs provide a perfect meld between quarterback, offensive scheme and surrounding talent. These are the reasons Brady was the centerpiece of my preseason draft plan at quarterback.

In the future, let us remember not everything is identifiable by formulaic recipes (as much as we all love them).

Rest of season: Top-6 QB

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Leonard Fournette 3 36% 36% 32% 6% 15% 0% 0% 11% 0% 43 4 82% 69% 83% 13% 13% 83% 0% 93% 100% 15 5 62% 50% 60% 12% 17% 40% 100% 29% 100% 13 YTD 59% 56% 54% 11% 18% 35% 33% 48% 25% 14 Ronald Jones 3 16% 45% 6% 0% 0% 33% 0% 0% 0% 68 4 17% 21% 10% 0% 0% 17% 0% 0% 0% 41 5 14% 21% 8% 2% 25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 47 YTD 19% 26% 12% 1% 10% 23% 0% 2% 0% 63 Giovani Bernard 3 45% 0% 45% 20% 36% 67% 0% 89% 100% 11 4 – – – – – – – – – – 5 23% 17% 18% 5% 22% 60% 0% 71% 0% 30 YTD 21% 4% 23% 8% 30% 42% 0% 48% 75% 44

Monitoring: Fournette retained the two-minute offense despite the return of Giovani Bernard. However, it was only four snaps. Bernard did re-take most of the LDD work. If Fournette owns the role moving forward, it will insulate his weekly value when game scripts or matchups dictate more two-minute offense. On average, 20% of running-back pass targets come in the two-minute offense over the past three seasons. For now, it appears we can project the veteran for half the rushing attempts and 10% or so of the targets.

Rest of season:

Fournette: low-end RB2 with high-end RB2 upside if he retains the two-minute offense

Jones: stash RB4

Bernard: stash RB5 (deep formats only)

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Mike Evans 3 85% 19% 20% 13.6 39% 0% 9% 0% 16 4 96% 26% 30% 11.2 29% 0% 0% 33% 28 5 86% 19% 20% 20.5 39% 0% 13% 38% 5 YTD 88% 20% 21% 14.6 32% 17% 9% 24% 10 Chris Godwin WR 3 97% 10% 12% 5.8 10% 0% 18% 33% 13 4 96% 9% 10% 15.3 13% 0% 8% 25% 58 5 72% 28% 24% 8.6 21% 67% 13% 40% 28 YTD 92% 16% 18% 9.6 18% 22% 20% 26% 12 Antonio Brown WR 3 – – – – – – – – – 4 67% 34% 28% 12.0 29% 50% 50% 9% 31 5 66% 24% 20% 10.6 20% 33% 50% 0% 3 YTD 48% 24% 14% 14.8 21% 22% 24% 17% 23 Rob Gronkowski TE 3 45% 25% 14% 12.1 24% 50% 18% 14% 17 4 – – – – – – – – – 5 – – – – – – – – – YTD 36% 23% 10% 11.8 12% 22% 11% 19% 7 Cameron Brate TE 3 44% 15% 8% 3.3 4% 0% 0% 25% 21 4 69% 18% 15% 15.3 20% 25% 25% 0% 30 5 40% 5% 2% 9.0 2% 0% 0% 100% 47 YTD 42% 11% 6% 10.1 6% 6% 7% 17% 46 O.J. Howard TE 3 13% 13% 2% 3.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 39 4 33% 6% 3% 17.0 4% 25% 8% 0% 95 5 36% 11% 5% 4.5 2% 0% 0% 0% 35 YTD 19% 10% 2% 9.4 2% 6% 2% 20% 59

Downgrade: After nearing the 70%-route mark in Week 4, Cameron Brate's utilization fizzled in Week 5. The Bucs cut their 12-personnel usage in half (12%) and ran their most plays from 11 personnel (76%) and second-most plays out of 10 personnel (7%) on the season. We should get Gronk back soon, but this sort of utilization is the type of thing I was worried about for him before the injury. Unfortunately, we saw it in 2020.

The Bucs' pecking order at wide receiver looks very similar to the last eight games of 2020 when all three players were healthy (or not suspended in Brown's case). Evans is leading the way with 21% of targets.

Rest of season:

Evans: mid-range WR2

Godwin: mid-range WR2

Brown: mid-range WR3

Gronkowski: low-end TE1

Brate: low-end TE2 with spike potential until Gronkowski returns

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 1 21 3 29 4 24 30 24 9 3 9

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Good

Pass/run tendencies: Run heavy

Even after removing their overtime game from Week 4, the Titans are averaging four plays more per game than the NFL average. They love to run the rock in all game scripts, which can drain volume for some teams, but the Titans are winning the time-of-possession game.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Ryan Tannehill 3 7.7 77% 2.60 6.8 39% 6% 9% 3% 0% 9 4 9.1 68% 2.45 6.1 21% 5% 2% 12% 0% 23 5 7.5 78% 2.76 9.0 35% 5% 4% 12% 0% 20 YTD 8.6 76% 2.55 7.2 26% 5% 4% 10% 0% 20

The Titans love to run the ball as much as anyone, which means Tannehill needs elite efficiency to survive. He will have good games, but they don't need to throw when the Titans play with a lead. Never in a trailing script in Week 5, Tennesse ran the ball on 58% of plays.

Rest of season: high-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Derrick Henry 3 72% 80% 45% 13% 20% 100% 0% 0% 0% 18 4 59% 89% 35% 4% 9% 63% 100% 0% 28% 4 5 77% 78% 30% 0% 0% 100% 100% 9% 0% 3 YTD 69% 84% 38% 9% 17% 69% 86% 4% 27% 1 Jeremy McNichols 3 26% 6% 42% 4% 7% 0% 0% 100% 0% 34 4 40% 3% 56% 21% 29% 38% 0% 100% 72% 18 5 23% 3% 37% 11% 20% 0% 0% 91% 100% 46 YTD 30% 4% 40% 13% 23% 25% 0% 94% 73% 40

The Titans run the ball in every game script, continuing to insulate Henry's fantasy value despite the lack of passing-down snaps. Tennessee runs the ball 64% of plays inside the five, and almost all go to the King.

Waiver: Darrynton Evans was designated to return from IR last week, so the Titans have two more weeks to activate him or place him on season-ending IR. He should return soon. If Henry were to go down, he would pick up much of the work on the ground and has the skillset to carve out a little more in the passing game as well. FAB: 1-3%

Rest of season:

Henry: top-three RB

Evans: must-stash RB5 upon return

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank A.J. Brown WR 3 15% 40% 8% 16.0 21% 0% 11% 50% 120 4 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 89% 21% 28% 7.8 29% 0% 11% 60% 58 YTD 51% 21% 14% 14.7 25% 25% 11% 39% 78 Julio Jones WR 3 55% 22% 17% 13.3 35% 0% 11% 0% 60 4 – – – – – – – – – 5 – – – – – – – – – YTD 44% 19% 11% 13.1 17% 17% 11% 17% 76 Chester Rogers WR 3 55% 11% 8% 6.0 8% 100% 33% 0% 61 4 78% 12% 13% 9.7 14% 0% 21% 0% 41 5 63% 6% 6% 19.0 14% 0% 0% 100% 77 YTD 68% 13% 12% 9.4 13% 8% 21% 11% 65 Marcus Johnson WR 3 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 4 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 5 78% 19% 22% 8.0 24% 0% 22% 25% 50 YTD 10% 19% 3% 8.0 2% 0% 4% 25% 136 Anthony Firkser TE 3 – – – – – – – – – 4 71% 11% 11% 7.4 9% 0% 0% 20% 28 5 52% 29% 22% 9.0 27% 100% 33% 0% 21 YTD 40% 15% 8% 6.8 7% 8% 8% 8% 45

Jones missed Week 5.

Buy-low: Brown missed again in the box score and now sits at WR78 on the season. The run-heavy nature of the Titans offense hurts receivers and tight ends, but Brown has a history of overcoming.

Downgrade: Firkser is in a three-tight end committee, and Julio Jones will return soon.

Rest of season:

Brown: mid-range-boom-bust WR2

Jones: low-end WR3

Firkser: low-end TE2

Team Ranks

Pace & TOP Pass vs Run Splits Pass by Game Script Run by Game Script Plays per Game Rank Plays per Minute Rank Time of Possession Rank Pass % Rank Run % Rank Trail Pass % Rank Close Pass % Rank Lead Pass % Rank Trail Run % Rank Close Run % Rank Lead Run % Rank 18 5 24 14 19 26 15 31 7 18 2

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Average with spike potential (if they can ever lead)

Run/Pass tendencies: Balanced

Washington keeps hope alive thanks to high plays-per-minute marks. It displays run-heavy tendencies, but the game scripts keep the team throwing — it trails by four points or more on 66% of plays — the third-most in the NFL.

Quarterbacks

Player Week ADOT Adjusted Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att PPR Rank Taylor Heinicke 3 6.9 69% 3.76 8.4 21% 10% 18% 3% 0% 8 4 9.4 73% 3.01 8.8 50% 4% 11% 3% 0% 5 5 10.6 53% 3.14 6.1 35% 0% 10% 4% 0% 23 YTD 8.8 71% 3.00 7.6 36% 3% 11% 3% 0% 16

Heinicke ranks 29 out of 31 in PFF passing grade (54.2) for quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts: Only Trevor Lawrence and Davis Mills rank lower. However, he does just enough for the Football Team to support a couple of skill players. He ranks 21st in yards and 14th in touchdown passes.

Rest of season: mid-range QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR Rank Antonio Gibson 3 57% 60% 35% 8% 17% 25% – 0% 0% 17 4 55% 56% 43% 6% 11% 100% 33% 0% 0% 20 5 57% 67% 38% 5% 10% 25% 100% 7% 0% 12 YTD 59% 66% 42% 8% 15% 53% 50% 6% 2% 12 J.D. McKissic 3 46% 15% 59% 8% 10% 75% – 100% 100% 46 4 40% 28% 38% 15% 31% 0% 33% 100% 100% 14 5 41% 7% 45% 8% 13% 50% 0% 93% 100% 62 YTD 42% 14% 45% 10% 17% 42% 33% 94% 100% 35 Jaret Patterson 3 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0% 0% 0 4 7% 8% 5% 3% 50% 0% 0% 0% 0% 61 5 6% 13% 0% 0% – 25% 0% 0% 0% 67 YTD 4% 7% 1% 1% 33% 5% 0% 0% 0% 84

Sell-high/downgrade: At this point, Gibson's role is well defined. He will account for 60 – 65% of rushing attempts and see 5 – 8% of targets. He is limited to early-down work while McKissic solidly owns all the passing-downs. Playing with a stress fracture makes it hard to see an upward path worth the risk of holding. Now is the time to consider moving him.

Waiver: Patterson is quietly stealing away a few snaps and opportunities over the past two weeks, and if Gibson goes down, he is the next man up. He makes a good stash play in deeper formats. FAB: 2-5%

Rest of season:

Gibson: mid-range RB2

McKissic: high-end RB4 to low-end RB3 depending on the matchup

Patterson: stash RB5

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR Rank Terry McLaurin 3 100% 21% 29% 9.0 36% 50% 18% 29% 45 4 98% 32% 39% 17.8 75% 75% 33% 54% 4 5 91% 23% 29% 14.5 40% 0% 43% 27% 47 YTD 97% 24% 31% 12.4 44% 36% 29% 41% 11 Adam Humphries WR 3 74% 16% 17% 9.8 22% 0% 27% 0% 112 4 71% 3% 3% 11.0 4% 0% 0% 0% 93 5 74% 10% 11% 10.3 10% 0% 0% 50% 39 YTD 74% 12% 12% 5.9 8% 0% 16% 21% 79 Dyami Brown WR 3 68% 9% 8% 19.0 22% 0% 9% 50% 156 4 40% 12% 6% 18.5 12% 25% 0% 50% 94 5 – – – – – – – – – YTD 55% 12% 9% 14.3 15% 21% 9% 29% 132 Curtis Samuel WR 3 – – – – – – – – – 4 38% 25% 12% -1.5 -2% 0% 22% 25% 74 5 4% 50% 3% 15.0 4% 0% 0% 0% 111 YTD 9% 28% 3% 1.8 1% 0% 4% 20% 142 DeAndre Carter WR 3 9% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 129 4 17% 14% 3% 18.0 6% 0% 0% 0% 87 5 72% 18% 18% 17.0 30% 0% 21% 43% 34 YTD 25% 15% 5% 17.1 10% 0% 7% 38% 111 Logan Thomas TE 3 97% 12% 17% 6.5 15% 50% 36% 0% 10 4 7% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 61 5 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0 YTD 53% 13% 9% 8.9 9% 14% 9% 43% 21 Ricky Seals-Jones TE 3 3% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 64 4 83% 11% 12% 7.0 9% 0% 11% 50% 34 5 87% 20% 24% 5.7 13% 100% 29% 33% 13 YTD 42% 16% 9% 7.6 8% 29% 11% 43% 33

Brown and Thomas missed Week 5 with injuries. Carter saw more time with Samuel, also reaggravating his groin injury, but he likely doesn't retain utilization for long.

Waiver: Replacement players at tight end and receiver don't often step in and demand the same type of volume due to this pesky thing known as ability. However, Seals-Jones has done just that, picking up where Logan Thomas left off. His 87% routes-per-pass play and 20% TPRR are elite marks at the tight end position. He is a nice filler until Thomas returns. FAB: 2-5%

Downgrade: Samuel re-injured his groin and is likely to miss several weeks. He can be dropped in all formats with bye-week decisions upon us.

Rest of season: