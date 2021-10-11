Week 5 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Saquon Barkley leaves with ankle sprain, Clyde Edward-Helaire likely to miss significant time with knee injury

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Here's a look back at the notable injuries from Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.

Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris was ruled out with a hamstring injury in the third quarter. I believe he suffered a Grade 1 strain and is likely to be ready after their bye week.

QB Taysom Hill suffered a concussion in the second quarter. He will enter the five-step protocol but will have a bye week to recover. I believe he will be good to go in Week 7.

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel left the in the second quarter after aggravating his groin injury. I expect Samuel to miss multiple weeks, and his soft tissue injury is starting to look like it will plague him all season.

Patriots RB Damien Harris was forced out of the game in the third quarter due to a rib injury. He came back into the game but was pulled out for good in the fourth quarter. Harris will get imaging done to see if there is cartilage damage. If imaging comes back clean he will be ready for Week 6, but if not he will miss a week or two.

It was reported that Bengals QB Joe Burrow was taken to the hospital after the game for a throat contusion. This was more than likely done for precautionary reasons to make sure his airway is not swelling shut. I do not expect Burrow to miss Week 6.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter. I believe he suffered a severe A/C joint sprain or clavicle/scapula fracture. He could be dealing with a Grade 4 or 5 A/C joint sprain which would cost him the season. A Grade 5 often requires surgery.

Lions WR Quintez Cephus injured his shoulder in the second quarter. My concern is that he might have suffered an A/C joint sprain or fractured clavicle. He will get imaging to determine the severity.

Bears QB Justin Fields hyperextended his leg early in the game. He came back and finished the game but he is not out of the woods. Fields could have suffered a bone bruise and his knee could swell up. He needs to be monitored this week.

Cardinals TE Maxx Williams suffered potentially a serious knee injury in the second quarter. The best-case scenario is an LCL sprain. The worst-case scenario is a multi-ligament injury, including his ACL and PCL.

Saquon Barkley suffered what appeared to be a significant ankle injury — replays showed considerable swelling just minutes after the play. An MRI will determine the severity. I believe he is going to miss multiple weeks and possibly go onto IR. The return-to-play timeline for a lateral ankle sprain is: Grade 1 = 1-3 weeks, Grade 2 = 4-6 weeks and Grade 3 = could be three months or more.

Giants WR Kenny Golladay was forced out early in the game due to a knee injury. He hyperextended his knee and most likely is dealing with a bone bruise. With the number of injuries starting to pile up on Golladay, I am pessimistic he plays in Week 6.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edward-Helaire potentially suffered a serious knee injury in the third quarter. My concern is a possible meniscus, ACL and/or multi-ligament injury. He will get imaging on Monday to determine the severity. The Chiefs will need to prepare to be without CEH for some time. WR Tyreek Hill sprained his knee. I do not believe it is serious and he should be good to go in Week 6. TE Travis Kelce suffered a stinger but will be ready for Week 6.