Fantasy Football Utilization Report: Week 15 waiver, trade and drop candidates

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

By Dwain McFarland
Dec 13, 2022

Editor's note: This year, PFF collaborated with Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life to bring readers the NFL Fantasy Football Utilization Report.

Volume is king in fantasy football, and this report will help you understand which players are due more or less according to their roles. It is a great way to know who is overperforming (sell high) and underperforming (buy low) based on historical data tied to metrics we know drive volume.

  • Overall offense: Which teams are enabling winning volume and efficiency across game scripts
  • Quarterbacks: How involved is each quarterback in the running game and who is unlocking upside for their weapons
  • Running backs: Which backs are handling early downs, short-yardage and passing downs
  • Tight ends: Who is running enough routes and meeting critical targets per route thresholds
  • Receivers: Which receivers are in the most routes and operating broadly within the offense

Week 14 Takeaways

Waiver Wire

To make the waiver wire section of this column, a player must be rostered less than 50% of the time in typical leagues like Yahoo! or ESPN. If players are trending upward in utilization or performance and are over that threshold, they will be found under the upgrade or buy-low section.

WR ELIJAH MOORE

Moore registered a 74% route participation in Week 13, which was his highest since requesting a trade. He followed that up with an even stronger performance in Week 14, surging to 92% with Corey Davis knocked out of the game with a head injury. Moore led the Jets with a 22% target share and has now hit that mark in two of the last four games.

His season-long TPRR (13%) and YPRR (0.96) are reasons to doubt a resurgence, but the 2021 second-round draft pick flashed elite upside last season, with marks of 24% and 1.75. He delivered WR36, WR26, WR1, WR27, WR3, WR42, and WR8 performances from Week 7 to Week 13 before injuries ended his season.

With Mike White or Joe Flacco under center, the Jets opt to pass on 63% of plays in neutral game scripts – above the NFL average of 60%. There is plenty of room for another fantasy-relevant WR in New York’s passing attack as long as Zach Wilson remains on the sidelines. Davis registered a whopping nine targets in Week 13 with White under center.

The second-year WR has a demonstrated upside and a path to earning a larger role in an offense that is willing to throw the ball. Many will snooze on Moore, but this is exactly the kind of profile we want to take a swing on. 

Moore has WR2 upside and is available in over 70% of fantasy leagues.

  • FAB: 20%+
WR RICHIE JAMES JR.

James has taken over the Giants’ lead slot role since the injury to Wan’Dale Robinson. Historically, he isn’t a strong target earner, with a career-high of 14%. However, his TPRR is hovering in the WR5 range at 18% this season, and he has four 20%-plus target share outings.

The fourth-year WR has three top-24 performances in his last three outings. He doesn’t offer the same high-end upside as Elijah Moore, but he could be a solid floor WR3 option down the stretch. 

That said, James took a helmet-to-helmet hit on his last-second touchdown against the Eagles this past week and is now in the concussion protocol, putting him at risk of missing Week 15.

  • FAB: 15%+ 

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Okonkwo’s route participation hit 50% or higher in consecutive games for the first time this season. He isn’t in a full-time role, but he has been extremely efficient. His 25% TPRR and 2.58 YPRR are marks that are on par with the best TEs in the NFL.

The Titans are moving the rookie around, with 52% of his snaps coming from the slot in Week 14. Okonkwo has big-play upside and could push for more playing time given how well he is performing. 

Okonkwo moves into the high-end TE2 conversation after two top-eight finishes.

  • FAB: 20%+

Upgrades

RB NICK CHUBB

You are probably wondering how in the world Chubb is an upgrade after RB24, RB8, RB37, and RB26 performances. And to be honest, I questioned myself about putting him here as well.

However, this type of analysis is the essence of the Utilization Report. The focus is on the player’s role more than his fantasy performances. Something very significant has taken place in Chubb’s utilization over the last four games. For the first time in his career, he is playing significant snaps in the two-minute offense.

Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR
1 53% 59% 28% 3% 8% 33% 0% 17% 29% 15.3
2 54% 50% 45% 11% 20% 80% 100% 11% 0% 32.3
3 63% 61% 41% 3% 7% 45% 33% 20% 0% 17.3
4 55% 58% 38% 7% 13% 50% 100% 20% 0% 20.7
5 52% 59% 39% 3% 7% 40% 67% 20% 0% 25.4
6 44% 67% 33% 2% 6% 20% 0% 6% 18% 8.0
7 57% 73% 42% 8% 13% 20% 50% 0% 24% 18.7
8 52% 51% 27% 5% 14% 33% 50% 20% 0% 23.4
10 48% 52% 30% 12% 29% 71% 0% 8% 22% 17.1
11 55% 61% 38% 8% 15% 50% 0% 8% 70% 9.7
12 59% 79% 37% 3% 6% 50% 100% 6% 50% 20.2
13 51% 44% 42% 5% 10% 60% 0% 17% 0% 8.0
14 63% 67% 49% 8% 12% 67% 0% 20% 50% 8.4
YTD 54% 59% 38% 6% 13% 48% 69% 13% 26% 17.3

Over the last four games, Chubb accounted for 47% of the two-minute offense and eclipsed 40% route participation twice. Additionally, he bested 60% of the rushing attempts in three of four games.

Chubb’s recent struggles have been more to do with his efficiency than his utilization. So, unless we believe he suddenly isn’t a good RB anymore, we should expect big days ahead for the fifth-year back.

  • Chubb is a mid-range RB1 with RB1 overall upside the rest of the way.
RB RAHEEM MOSTERT

Mostert led the Dolphins backfield in Week 13 and took over every-down duties in Week 14 after a hip injury knocked Jeff Wilson Jr. out of the contest.

In games where Mostert eclipses 15 opportunities (attempts plus targets), the veteran RB averages 12.7 points per game this season. He currently hovers around the NFL average in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.18)

Mostert might not be the game-breaker he once was, but the Dolphins' offense converts 25% of drives into TDs (8th most in the NFL). The 30-year-old RB has significant TD upside.

Wilson avoided serious injury but is day-to-day, and the Dolphins play on Saturday against the Bills.

  • Mostert is a low-end RB2 with RB1 spike potential until Wilson returns.
WR KEENAN ALLEN 

Allen is on a tear since rejoining the Chargers' starting lineup in Week 11. He has a 25% target share – averaging 10.5 points per game – and a 1.82 YPRR.

Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR
11 74% 29% 29% 13.5 42% 33% 60% 25% 14.4
12 93% 14% 16% 8.9 33% 60% 29% 29% 15.9
13 98% 25% 29% 14.8 48% 33% 42% 8% 21.8
14 93% 25% 28% 4.2 20% 25% 31% 38% 21.2
YTD 34% 22% 9% 10.0 13% 17% 11% 28% 14.5

The veteran is Justin Herbert’s most-trusted option in critical situations, with a 50% target share on 3rd and 4th downs, plus a 55% share of endzone looks.

The Chargers throw the ball above the NFL average in every type of game script.

Trailing by four-plus points: 79% (+11)
 Within three points: 68% (+8)
 Leading by four-plus points: 59% (+10)

  • The veteran slot WR is a high-end WR2 moving forward.
WR JERRY JEUDY

Jeudy came through with eight receptions, 73 yards, and three TDs on Sunday against the Chiefs. The former first-rounder leads the Broncos with a 22% TPRR and a 1.90 YPRR on the season.

The Broncos’ offense has been anemic, and Russell Wilson could miss Week 14 with a concussion, so it is hard to get overly excited about the third-year WR. However, he could be separating from the rest of the pack as the top option.

Courtland Sutton will challenge for targets when he returns from his hamstring injury, but he ranks behind Jeudy in TPRR (20%), YPRR (1.60), and PFF receiving grade.

  • Jeudy is a boom-bust WR3 the rest of the way.
WR JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER

Smith-Schuster isn’t an elite target earner (19% TPRR), but he doesn’t have to be in the Chiefs’ offense. The veteran WR plays with an elite QB, and Kansas City throws the ball well above the NFL average in all situations.

  • Leading by four-plus points: 73% (+5)
  • Within three points: 71% (+11)
  • Leading by four-plus points: 61% (+12)

Travis Kelce is the No. 1 option in the passing attack, but no one else is challenging for opportunities. The next-closest option behind Smith-Schuster is Marquez Valdes-Scantling and his lowly 12% target share.

Smith-Schuster averages 14.3 points per game in contests with a 60%-plus route participation. Using that same threshold, he has a top-eight finish in four of his last five games, averaging 19.1 points.

  • Smith-Schuster is a mid-range WR2 with WR1 upside.

Downgrades

RB JOE MIXON

Mixon isn’t a true downgrade – yet. He returned after a two-week absence due to a concussion, and his role was slightly reduced. The veteran RB registered a 58% snap share – his lowest mark of the season outside of Week 11 when he was injured.

There is a chance Samaje Perine carved out a few extra snaps thanks to his performance while Mixon was sidelined. Both RBs could be involved more in the passing attack in the coming weeks, given the WR injuries to Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger).

  • Mixon remains a low-end RB1, but the situation is worth monitoring in Week 15.
WR GABRIEL DAVIS

Davis hasn’t been able to make the leap forward many hoped for before the season. He has sub-top-36 finishes in seven of 12 games.

Out of 82 WRs with at least 250 routes, the third-year WR ranks 61st in TPRR (15%), 46th in YPRR (1.45), and 63rd in PFF receiving grade (64.8).

ARIZONA CARDINALS (MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL)

Team ranks

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Below Average

Quarterbacks

Rest of the season:

  • Kyler Murray: free agent
Running backs

Rest of season:

  • James Conner: high-end RB2
  • Keaontay Ingram: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends

Rest of season:

  • DeAndre Hopkins: mid-range WR2
  • Marquise Brown: mid-range WR2
  • Rondale Moore: low-end WR3
  • Robbie Anderson: free agent
  • Trey McBride: low-end TE2

ATLANTA FALCONS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
13 17 30 32 5 29 26 29 32 32 28

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Marcus Mariota 10 30 12.1 66% 3.1 6.2 27% 4% 5% 14% 0% 3% 18.7 13
11 20 6.3 72% 2.7 6.6 38% 31% 17% 0% 0% 15% 17.7 13
12 25 5.6 74% 2.8 7.0 50% 19% 0% 4% 100% 4% 14.9 19
13 24 15.9 58% 2.6 7.0 36% 10% 0% 4% 0% 0% 11.4 24
YTD 300 10.5 67% 3.0 7.4 44% 14% 7% 8% 36% 5% 16.0 11

Rest of season:

  • Marcus Mariota: mid-range QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Cordarrelle Patterson 10 38% 21% 36% 3% 8% 0% 0% 57% 11% 3.0 48
11 49% 34% 38% 11% 20% 75% 0% 29% 0% 7.9 29
12 58% 35% 62% 22% 31% 57% 0% 43% 29% 10.1 33
13 46% 38% 44% 0% 0% 40% 0% 57% 0% 6.0 38
YTD 35% 27% 30% 6% 15% 30% 27% 32% 12% 11.6 34
Tyler Allgeier 10 48% 33% 36% 10% 21% 0% 0% 79% 47% 3.3 45
11 55% 28% 46% 6% 10% 50% 0% 86% 100% 7.4 31
12 39% 35% 27% 0% 0% 43% 0% 57% 57% 5.4 49
13 52% 34% 48% 0% 0% 40% 0% 71% 100% 5.2 41
YTD 44% 33% 35% 4% 8% 48% 27% 60% 50% 7.6 37
Caleb Huntley 10 14% 21% 8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 3.2 47
11 4% 3% 4% 6% 100% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.6 57
12 5% 3% 4% 4% 100% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.3 66
13 9% 14% 0% 0% 0% 20% 0% 0% 0% 1.7 61
YTD 15% 19% 8% 1% 7% 16% 9% 2% 0% 4.0 63

Rest of season:

  • Cordarrelle Patterson: mid-range RB3
  • Tyler Allgeier: mid-range RB4
  • Caleb Huntley: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Drake London WR 10 92% 18% 21% 13.0 22% 50% 17% 17% 14.8 25
11 92% 14% 17% 7.7 20% 100% 20% 33% 7.2 49
12 96% 12% 13% 4.7 11% 0% 17% 33% 4.9 76
13 88% 55% 50% 15.4 49% 100% 33% 42% 15.5 20
YTD 87% 26% 28% 11.0 29% 42% 23% 38% 9.6 38
Olamide Zaccheaus WR 10 77% 14% 14% 16.5 19% 0% 17% 50% 5.4 65
11 85% 10% 11% 17.5 31% 0% 20% 50% 3.2 77
12 85% 36% 35% 8.8 55% 0% 50% 38% 14.1 28
13 88% 23% 21% 20.4 27% 0% 17% 20% 3.3 74
YTD 73% 17% 15% 12.0 18% 0% 18% 39% 7.1 58
Damiere Byrd WR 10 51% 20% 14% 14.8 17% 0% 17% 25% 8.8 48
11 50% 18% 11% 6.0 11% 0% 20% 0% 4.9 65
12 42% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 132
13 48% 8% 4% 7.0 2% 0% 17% 0% 2.2 86
YTD 30% 16% 6% 21.1 12% 5% 4% 41% 4.6 103
Anthony Firkser TE 10 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 50% 8% 4% 12.0 9% 0% 0% 0% 2.6 45
13 48% 17% 8% 9.5 5% 0% 33% 50% 4.4 24
YTD 16% 12% 2% 9.6 2% 0% 5% 29% 2.0 75
Mycole Pruitt TE 10 8% 50% 3% 4.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 1.6 42
11 23% 20% 6% 4.0 4% 0% 0% 100% 2.7 36
12 15% 75% 13% 2.7 6% 100% 17% 100% 8.9 13
13 20% 20% 4% 1.0 0% 0% 0% 100% 7.7 12
YTD 8% 31% 3% 3.6 1% 11% 1% 88% 3.3 55
Parker Hesse TE 10 15% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 52
11 27% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 73
12 35% 22% 9% 5.0 8% 0% 0% 100% 1.9 48
13 20% 20% 4% 5.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 2.6 36
YTD 29% 9% 3% 6.4 2% 0% 3% 56% 1.1 73

Rest of season:

  • Drake London: high-end WR4
  • Olamide Zaccheaus: low-end WR5
  • Kyle Pitts: free agent

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
9 16 18 27 6 32 29 2 27 17 24

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Tyler Huntley 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 35
13 33 6.2 84% 2.8 5.7 15% 23% 13% 5% 100% 9% 16.6 16
14 12 7.7 80% 3.5 7.3 29% 13% 24% 6% 0% 8% 6.6 24
YTD 45 6.6 83% 3.0 6.1 19% 3% 16% 5% 6% 9% 11.6 45
Anthony Brown 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 5 10.4 60% 2.2 3.2 33% 8% 0% 17% 0% 0% 0.1 30
YTD 5 10.4 60% 2.2 3.2 33% 1% 0% 17% 0% 0% 0.1 0
  • Injury: Lamar Jackson might not return until Week 16, and Tyler Huntley suffered a concussion that knocked him from the game in Week 14. The median time to return from a concussion is nine days, and the Ravens play on Saturday. Anthony Brown could be in line to start.

Rest of season:

  • Lamar Jackson: mid-range QB1
  • Tyler Huntley: high-end QB2 until Jackson returns
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
J.K. Dobbins 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 43% 39% 35% 0% 0% 29% 100% 18% 0% 18.0 9
YTD 15% 13% 12% 2% 11% 13% 25% 6% 0% 10.4 61
Gus Edwards 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 50% 50% 18% 3% 14% 70% 100% 10% 0% 11.2 29
13 24% 27% 14% 0% 0% 67% 0% 0% 0% 1.2 68
14 34% 34% 9% 0% 0% 57% 0% 18% 0% 6.6 29
YTD 13% 16% 5% 0% 5% 24% 13% 4% 0% 8.8 69
Kenyan Drake 11 51% 33% 31% 13% 33% 71% 0% 18% 43% 7.3 32
12 25% 6% 33% 3% 8% 10% 0% 30% 0% 0.2 86
13 47% 32% 32% 8% 19% 33% 0% 42% 40% 6.6 40
14 18% 3% 26% 13% 33% 14% 0% 45% 0% 2.2 51
YTD 37% 24% 30% 6% 15% 27% 13% 35% 48% 8.0 45
  • Upgrade: J.K. Dobbins returned to the lineup and split the rushing workload with Gus Edwards. The former second-rounder delivered 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 rushing attempts but only accounted for 43% of the snaps and 39% of the rushing attempts. Week 14 was the perfect game script for the Ravens’ rushing attack — the team never trailed by four or more points. Future game scripts won’t always be as cooperative. Dobbins has RB2 upside but will need to further separate himself from Edwards in order to provide consistent production in a below-average offense. He is a high-end RB3.

Rest of season:

  • J. K. Dobbins: high-end RB3
  • Gus Edwards: high-end RB4
  • Kenyan Drake: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
DeMarcus Robinson WR 11 79% 29% 29% 9.6 57% 0% 50% 33% 21.8 6
12 68% 11% 10% 23.3 18% 33% 40% 33% 2.7 91
13 84% 19% 22% 6.4 20% 0% 0% 13% 11.1 36
14 74% 35% 40% 10.8 50% 0% 25% 50% 10.2 37
YTD 61% 20% 16% 10.5 18% 21% 16% 22% 6.4 72
Devin Duvernay WR 11 95% 3% 3% -1.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 1.7 92
12 80% 16% 17% 11.2 15% 0% 20% 20% 6.9 69
13 96% 15% 16% 4.0 10% 0% 33% 33% 10.3 40
14 61% 7% 7% 11.0 9% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 100
YTD 75% 13% 13% 10.5 15% 24% 12% 41% 8.1 49
DeSean Jackson WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 18% 43% 10% 26.7 21% 0% 20% 0% 9.4 52
13 42% 14% 8% 10.3 12% 0% 0% 0% 3.0 81
14 35% 25% 13% 14.5 22% 0% 25% 50% 5.4 62
YTD 9% 25% 3% 20.4 7% 0% 3% 20% 5.1 140
Mark Andrews TE 11 97% 21% 26% 8.3 44% 0% 17% 38% 12.3 7
12 95% 21% 24% 14.1 26% 33% 0% 86% 9.0 12
13 88% 18% 22% 11.8 37% 0% 33% 25% 9.4 11
14 96% 18% 27% 7.0 22% 0% 50% 25% 3.7 21
YTD 81% 25% 26% 10.8 32% 28% 24% 41% 13.0 2
Isaiah Likely TE 11 44% 18% 10% 7.7 15% 100% 0% 33% 1.1 46
12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 32% 25% 11% 5.3 8% 0% 33% 0% 7.0 18
14 48% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 50
YTD 42% 18% 10% 7.9 9% 10% 14% 29% 4.8 32

Rest of season:

  • DeMarcus Robinson: high-end WR4
  • Devin Duvernay: deep-league WR6
  • Mark Andrews: high-end TE1
  • Isaiah Likely: upside handcuff TE3

BUFFALO BILLS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
2 6 7 5 24 9 14 18 26 3 2

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Josh Allen 11 27 8.3 80% 2.9 7.3 27% 6% 3% 7% 0% 22% 12.6 18
12 42 8.9 76% 3.0 6.0 27% 14% 13% 6% 0% 12% 30.9 1
13 33 8.7 79% 3.0 6.8 22% 17% 5% 5% 0% 18% 18.9 10
14 27 8.1 77% 2.8 5.4 21% 32% 9% 9% 0% 0% 20.6 9
YTD 470 9.1 76% 2.8 7.6 24% 17% 9% 5% 46% 9% 25.7 2

Monitoring: The Bills averaged 330 passing yards per game over the first six weeks. That has dropped to 225 over the last seven games. Outside of Stefon Diggs, Buffalo doesn’t have consistent playmakers who demand the ball. Allen no longer resides in a tier of his own but remains a high-end QB1.

Rest of season:

  • Josh Allen: high-end QB1
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Devin Singletary 11 72% 55% 72% 8% 9% 67% 0% 78% 100% 18.9 8
12 78% 64% 64% 3% 3% 88% 100% 100% 100% 9.0 35
13 44% 37% 35% 6% 14% 67% 100% 23% 17% 11.1 24
14 49% 36% 46% 8% 13% 100% 0% 33% 71% 5.3 35
YTD 68% 48% 59% 9% 12% 72% 46% 67% 80% 11.6 20
James Cook 11 25% 33% 9% 8% 67% 33% 0% 11% 0% 8.6 28
12 18% 9% 18% 14% 50% 13% 0% 0% 0% 3.8 55
13 43% 40% 38% 18% 40% 17% 0% 38% 33% 16.5 13
14 41% 18% 38% 4% 8% 0% 0% 42% 14% 2.5 50
YTD 21% 21% 15% 6% 31% 13% 0% 17% 5% 5.5 51
Nyheim Hines 11 15% 3% 6% 4% 50% 11% 0% 11% 0% -0.8 93
12 5% 5% 5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3 83
13 31% 6% 28% 6% 18% 17% 0% 38% 50% 2.8 59
14 17% 5% 16% 4% 17% 0% 0% 25% 14% 1.7 55
YTD 7% 2% 5% 1% 26% 11% 0% 9% 4% 4.6 56
  • Monitoring: The backfield takeover for James Cook didn’t happen in Week 14. We are in a full-blown three-way RB committee in a pass-heavy operation. None of the Bills RBs should be in starting lineups.

Rest of season:

  • Devin Singletary: low-end RB3
  • James Cook: upside RB4
  • Nyheim Hines: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Stefon Diggs WR 10 98% 33% 40% 8.2 35% 0% 30% 19% 24.8 7
11 88% 19% 20% 13.6 33% 100% 17% 60% 14.8 17
12 87% 31% 38% 8.9 38% 67% 33% 29% 21.7 8
13 88% 28% 27% 16.0 50% 33% 45% 22% 22.2 10
YTD 86% 28% 30% 11.6 38% 52% 26% 31% 22.6 1
Gabriel Davis WR 10 98% 20% 25% 15.7 41% 50% 30% 20% 21.3 9
11 94% 25% 28% 13.6 46% 0% 33% 14% 11.8 31
12 89% 11% 14% 12.6 19% 0% 33% 20% 7.8 65
13 90% 21% 21% 16.1 39% 67% 9% 14% 9.5 40
YTD 86% 15% 16% 16.3 28% 19% 22% 18% 12.5 25
Isaiah McKenzie WR 10 81% 10% 10% 4.8 5% 0% 20% 0% 9.5 46
11 53% 7% 4% -1.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 101
12 73% 23% 24% 13.0 36% 33% 33% 22% 22.3 7
13 70% 19% 15% 4.2 7% 0% 18% 20% 9.4 42
YTD 56% 16% 12% 6.8 9% 10% 14% 17% 9.6 47
Khalil Shakir WR 10 8% 25% 3% 4.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 1.6 96
11 19% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 105
12 33% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 117
13 18% 17% 3% 4.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 2.0 89
YTD 21% 13% 3% 11.4 4% 3% 2% 7% 2.7 128
Dawson Knox TE 10 81% 15% 15% 11.0 17% 50% 10% 33% 9.7 12
11 84% 28% 28% 5.4 18% 0% 33% 14% 14.0 5
12 76% 5% 5% 7.0 4% 0% 0% 50% 3.7 32
13 88% 3% 3% -2.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 54
YTD 69% 12% 10% 7.3 8% 13% 9% 28% 7.1 21
  • Downgrade: Gabriel Davis flashed signs of growth for a few weeks, but his overall body of work (15% TPRR) is in line with his career data. He is a role player, and the Bills need to upgrade their WR corps this offseason. Stefon Diggs is the only quality offensive weapon the team has outside of Josh Allen. Davis is a boom-bust WR4.

Rest of season:

  • Stefon Diggs: high-end WR1
  • Gabriel Davis: boom-bust WR4
  • Isaiah McKenzie: high-end WR4
  • Khalil Shakir: stash WR6
  • Dawson Knox: boom-bust TE2

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
21 26 30 29 12 23 24 31 13 23 30

Since Steve Wilks took over the head coaching duties, the Panthers rank No. 3 in close-script run rate. They run the ball 48% of the time, eight percentage points above the NFL average.

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterback
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Sam Darnold 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
12 19 10.9 69% 3.2 8.6 50% 4% 5% 0% 100% 0% 16.9 16
13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
14 24 5.0 70% 3.5 5.0 66% 5% 7% 7% 0% 13% 11.8 20
YTD 43 7.6 69% 3.4 6.6 59% 1% 6% 4% 8% 7% 14.3 43

Rest of season:

  • Sam Darnold: free agent
Running back
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
D'Onta Foreman 11 39% 73% 26% 0% 0% 50% 0% 8% 13% 2.4 52
12 52% 51% 40% 0% 0% 29% 0% 10% 0% 11.3 28
13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 48% 48% 24% 5% 14% 38% 67% 0% 0% 8.5 25
YTD 35% 42% 23% 2% 9% 30% 33% 11% 23% 7.3 40
Chuba Hubbard 11 40% 27% 29% 10% 25% 50% 0% 62% 47% 4.5 44
12 43% 36% 30% 0% 0% 71% 0% 70% 100% 6.5 44
13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 32% 32% 21% 15% 50% 63% 33% 75% 0% 18.9 8
YTD 18% 16% 13% 3% 19% 24% 8% 28% 16% 4.6 64
Raheem Blackshear 11 19% 0% 26% 10% 27% 0% 0% 23% 40% 3.4 47
12 4% 0% 15% 13% 67% 0% 0% 20% 0% 2.1 70
13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 19% 9% 31% 5% 11% 0% 0% 25% 0% 11.9 18
YTD 8% 5% 10% 3% 24% 6% 17% 8% 8% 5.1 78
  • Waiver/Upgrade: Chuba Hubbard has 17 and 14 rushing attempts in his last two outings. The Panthers’ commitment to the ground game is converting his modest role into fantasy points. Hubbard is the No. 2 behind Foreman, but the splits are tighter recently. He is a high-end RB4. FAB: 10%

Rest of season:

  • D’Onta Foreman: boom-bust RB3
  • Chuba Hubbard: high-end RB4
  • Raheem Blackshear: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
D.J. Moore WR 11 98% 12% 17% 6.8 20% 0% 25% 40% 5.4 63
12 100% 25% 31% 26.0 74% 50% 17% 80% 20.3 11
13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 100% 10% 15% 13.3 40% 33% 0% 67% 0.6 86
YTD 98% 21% 26% 13.0 45% 45% 34% 35% 10.4 34
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 11 93% 18% 20% 17.5 63% 0% 13% 17% 10.6 38
12 90% 17% 19% 15.0 26% 0% 50% 33% 1.8 104
13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 86% 4% 5% 18.0 18% 0% 0% 100% 2.8 73
YTD 54% 16% 11% 12.7 19% 25% 11% 23% 6.0 90
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 11 24% 40% 13% -2.3 -5% 0% 13% 50% 4.7 67
12 75% 13% 13% -3.5 -4% 0% 0% 50% 4.1 81
13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 28% 50% 20% -0.5 -2% 0% 17% 50% 7.8 50
YTD 15% 38% 7% -1.0 -1% 0% 6% 50% 6.5 91
Shi Smith WR 11 69% 17% 17% 4.2 13% 0% 0% 20% 6.6 53
12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 38% 18% 10% 7.0 14% 0% 0% 100% 9.7 40
YTD 63% 11% 9% 8.6 10% 5% 11% 25% 3.4 112
Ian Thomas TE 11 36% 27% 13% 1.3 3% 0% 13% 75% 5.4 18
12 30% 33% 13% -0.5 -1% 0% 0% 100% 4.1 29
13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 41% 17% 10% -0.5 -1% 0% 0% 100% 3.1 25
YTD 34% 18% 8% 1.9 2% 0% 5% 68% 2.8 45
Tommy Tremble 11 38% 13% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 66
12 65% 15% 13% 8.5 10% 50% 17% 50% 1.2 53
13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 38% 18% 10% 5.5 11% 67% 33% 0% 0.0 70
YTD 47% 12% 7% 10.0 9% 20% 11% 18% 2.5 48

Rest of season:

  • J. Moore: boom-bust WR3
  • Terrace Marshall Jr.: deep-league WR6
  • Laviska Shenault Jr.: free agent

CHICAGO BEARS

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
11 15 26 30 2 25 8 12 31 30 31

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Justin Fields 10 20 10.6 75% 4.3 8.4 46% 29% 12% 12% 50% 0% 40.4 1
11 21 9.5 82% 3.5 7.3 38% 31% 19% 13% 50% 14% 23.6 7
12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
13 25 10.9 84% 3.3 10.2 29% 14% 11% 0% 0% 16% 21.3 5
YTD 253 10.0 72% 3.4 7.5 34% 17% 16% 11% 38% 5% 21.4 5
  • Monitoring: Justin Fields’ designed rushing attempts dropped to 14% after averaging 25% from Week 7 to Week 11. The coaching staff could be attempting to protect his shoulder. The Bears got a bye in Week 14, which could help get the superstar QB closer to 100% before he plays again.

Rest of season:

  • Justin Fields: high-end QB1
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
David Montgomery 10 66% 26% 63% 6% 6% 73% 50% 78% 67% 5.4 40
11 80% 49% 76% 24% 17% 100% 50% 79% 70% 21.1 6
12 68% 48% 64% 17% 22% 50% 0% 82% 0% 14.3 21
13 77% 64% 63% 20% 26% 100% 0% 63% 33% 16.7 11
YTD 61% 40% 54% 12% 14% 72% 19% 59% 64% 11.5 23
Darrynton Evans 10 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
11 3% 0% 6% 0% 0% 0% 0% 14% 10% 0.0 92
12 32% 31% 25% 4% 14% 50% 0% 18% 0% 7.7 42
13 25% 14% 27% 0% 0% 0% 0% 38% 67% 2.1 57
YTD 4% 3% 4% 0% 6% 5% 0% 4% 6% 3.3 106
Trestan Ebner 10 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
11 22% 17% 18% 0% 0% 25% 0% 14% 30% 0.8 66
12 2% 0% 4% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 98
13 2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 87
YTD 8% 6% 6% 2% 16% 5% 6% 6% 8% 0.7 113
  • Injury: Khalil Herbert could return for Week 15.

Rest of the season:

  • David Montgomery: low-end RB2; low-end RB1 until Khalil Herbert returns
  • Khalil Herbert: high-end RB3 upon return
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Chase Claypool WR 10 30% 29% 13% 8.5 10% 0% 0% 0% 1.8 92
11 53% 12% 12% 4.0 5% 0% 13% 0% 3.1 79
12 75% 24% 21% 18.2 50% 50% 22% 40% 7.1 68
13 80% 26% 24% 4.3 10% 0% 33% 17% 7.8 50
YTD 22% 18% 8% 8.7 7% 5% 23% 24% 7.9 50
Equanimeous St. Brown WR 10 56% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.9 100
11 68% 10% 12% 5.5 7% 0% 25% 0% 4.4 70
12 39% 18% 8% 8.5 9% 0% 22% 0% 1.7 106
13 63% 21% 16% 22.0 32% 0% 0% 50% 11.6 33
YTD 67% 13% 13% 13.6 18% 10% 12% 39% 4.3 90
Dante Pettis WR 10 48% 8% 6% 9.0 5% 0% 0% 100% 2.7 84
11 26% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 131
12 46% 15% 8% 8.5 9% 0% 11% 0% 2.2 99
13 77% 9% 8% 19.5 14% 0% 33% 0% 2.4 84
YTD 57% 11% 9% 12.8 12% 19% 13% 26% 3.8 97
Byron Pringle WR 10 41% 18% 13% 13.0 15% 0% 25% 50% 2.2 89
11 21% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 133
12 57% 13% 8% 9.0 10% 50% 11% 0% 9.2 56
13 37% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 122
YTD 13% 13% 3% 15.4 4% 10% 3% 43% 2.4 142
Cole Kmet TE 10 78% 30% 38% 12.7 45% 100% 25% 67% 23.4 1
11 82% 15% 24% 11.3 28% 0% 25% 50% 6.5 17
12 93% 23% 25% 6.5 22% 0% 11% 50% 5.6 24
13 93% 26% 28% 9.6 25% 0% 33% 43% 13.2 4
YTD 83% 15% 19% 9.1 18% 24% 13% 43% 8.2 8

Rest of season:

  • Chase Claypool: upside WR4
  • Cole Kmet: high-end TE2

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
7 4 10 7 21 21 20 5 15 2 14

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Joe Burrow 11 39 8.4 73% 2.6 9.1 5% 13% 2% 5% 0% 8% 28.7 1
12 37 7.3 66% 2.7 7.3 19% 20% 10% 2% 0% 5% 18.0 14
13 31 7.7 87% 2.9 9.2 11% 23% 11% 3% 67% 13% 30.0 2
14 33 8.2 63% 2.5 7.2 22% 17% 5% 3% 0% 18% 17.6 13
YTD 473 7.6 77% 2.5 7.8 17% 13% 4% 7% 32% 12% 23.1 4
  • Monitoring: Joe Burrow could be without Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger) in Week 15, which could hamper his fantasy ceiling.

Rest of season:

  • Joe Burrow: high-end QB1
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Joe Mixon 11 21% 29% 17% 9% 43% 0% 0% 0% 0% 9.2 25
12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 58% 61% 43% 7% 11% 67% 0% 13% 0% 12.6 15
YTD 56% 55% 43% 11% 21% 60% 63% 13% 45% 17.6 12
Samaje Perine 11 70% 46% 55% 12% 17% 75% 0% 100% 100% 30.2 2
12 80% 68% 67% 17% 20% 67% 0% 47% 0% 19.3 10
13 83% 70% 52% 23% 36% 92% 0% 89% 100% 21.5 4
14 43% 17% 50% 10% 14% 33% 0% 80% 0% 9.4 24
YTD 40% 25% 35% 9% 22% 34% 0% 72% 54% 10.0 26
  • Monitoring: Joe Mixon returned after a two-week absence due to a concussion, and his role was slightly reduced. The veteran RB registered a 58% snap share, his lowest mark of the season outside of Week 11 when he was injured. There is a chance Samaje Perine carved out a few extra snaps thanks to his performance while Mixon was sidelined. Both RBs could be involved more in the passing attack in the coming weeks, given the WR injuries (see below).

Rest of season:

  • Joe Mixon: low-end RB1
  • Samaje Perine: handcuff RB5
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Ja'Marr Chase WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 93% 26% 27% 8.5 29% 0% 25% 13% 16.7 17
14 98% 40% 50% 9.0 55% 100% 25% 20% 28.5 3
YTD 71% 24% 21% 9.6 26% 36% 21% 13% 21.0 14
Tee Higgins WR 11 90% 29% 33% 11.2 44% 0% 40% 9% 23.8 4
12 98% 25% 26% 14.1 50% 0% 8% 33% 24.4 6
13 98% 15% 13% 12.3 21% 100% 25% 25% 12.5 30
14 2% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 92
YTD 73% 20% 18% 11.3 27% 12% 14% 24% 13.5 17
Tyler Boyd WR 11 98% 15% 18% 11.5 25% 0% 20% 0% 6.2 58
12 89% 10% 11% 7.3 11% 0% 33% 0% 3.6 83
13 90% 13% 17% 12.4 27% 0% 25% 20% 10.0 41
14 2% 100% 3% 5.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 88
YTD 83% 14% 15% 10.5 20% 12% 20% 20% 10.4 33
Trenton Irwin WR 11 79% 12% 12% 10.5 15% 100% 0% 0% 13.2 26
12 84% 11% 11% 13.0 20% 0% 17% 25% 2.6 94
13 5% 50% 3% 8.0 3% 0% 0% 0% 2.2 93
14 93% 5% 7% 22.0 18% 0% 13% 50% 13.8 25
YTD 27% 10% 3% 12.7 5% 4% 3% 21% 6.7 115
Trent Taylor WR 11 17% 14% 3% 3.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 1.1 97
12 13% 33% 6% 1.5 1% 0% 8% 50% 1.8 103
13 2% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.3 148
14 89% 13% 13% 9.5 15% 0% 13% 25% 4.4 64
YTD 15% 13% 2% 4.5 1% 0% 3% 20% 1.1 153
Hayden Hurst TE 11 81% 9% 9% 8.0 9% 0% 40% 0% 4.8 21
12 80% 28% 26% 4.4 16% 0% 25% 11% 11.7 10
13 14% 50% 10% 13.3 17% 0% 0% 33% 3.2 35
14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 65% 17% 14% 5.8 10% 8% 17% 17% 8.3 15
Mitchell Wilcox TE 11 17% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 74
12 20% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 65
13 64% 4% 3% 12.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 2.3 44
14 68% 10% 7% 9.5 8% 0% 0% 50% 2.0 29
YTD 25% 7% 2% 5.0 1% 0% 1% 44% 1.2 74
  • Injury Updates: Tee Higgins left the game early with a hamstring injury and could miss Week 15. Tyler Boyd injured his finger, and his status for next week is also in question. Hayden Hurst didn’t play.
  • Short-term Upgrade: Ja’Marr Chase is a high-end WR1 no matter what, but if Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd miss time, we could see enormous target totals. Hayden Hurst could also benefit if he can get back on the field.

Rest of season:

  • Ja’Marr Chase: high-end WR1
  • Tee Higgins: high-end WR2
  • Tyler Boyd: mid-range WR4
  • Hayden Hurst: high-end TE2; low-end TE1 if Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are out

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
18 14 5 17 5 18 18 3 18 19 29

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Deshaun Watson 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
13 22 7.7 57% 3.0 6.0 33% 15% 4% 4% 0% 9% 6.3 30
14 42 9.3 83% 3.0 6.6 21% 14% 6% 4% 0% 7% 17.3 14
YTD 64 8.7 74% 3.0 6.4 25% 2% 6% 4% 0% 8% 11.8 44

Rest of season:

  • Deshaun Watson: low-end QB1 with high-end QB1 upside
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Nick Chubb 11 55% 61% 38% 8% 15% 50% 0% 8% 70% 9.7 24
12 59% 79% 37% 3% 6% 50% 100% 6% 50% 20.2 8
13 51% 44% 42% 5% 10% 60% 0% 17% 0% 8.0 37
14 63% 67% 49% 8% 12% 67% 0% 20% 50% 8.4 26
YTD 54% 59% 38% 6% 13% 48% 69% 13% 26% 17.3 5
Kareem Hunt 11 43% 22% 33% 5% 12% 50% 0% 75% 30% 7.4 30
12 41% 15% 43% 6% 15% 50% 0% 94% 50% 3.1 59
13 38% 23% 54% 10% 15% 40% 0% 58% 100% 9.4 34
14 39% 19% 33% 8% 18% 50% 0% 67% 50% 3.2 45
YTD 45% 27% 42% 8% 15% 56% 25% 78% 64% 8.6 34
  • Monitoring: Nick Chubb continues to see work in the two-minute offense and is the primary early-down option, as well. Most fantasy managers don’t realize his role has changed over the last four games thanks to some of his worst performances of the season. However, if you still believe in Chubb’s talent profile — and there is no reason not to — he is due for a big game.

Rest of season:

  • Nick Chubb: mid-range RB1
  • Kareem Hunt: low-end RB3 with RB1 contingent value
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Amari Cooper WR 11 87% 36% 34% 14.5 55% 43% 44% 0% 31.3 2
12 96% 25% 31% 13.2 38% 0% 47% 0% 16.4 19
13 100% 38% 43% 11.0 61% 100% 57% 33% 8.0 53
14 90% 13% 16% 12.7 21% 25% 25% 33% 6.2 55
YTD 91% 24% 27% 13.3 37% 37% 34% 15% 14.7 13
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 11 98% 14% 13% 12.4 18% 14% 0% 20% 17.1 14
12 100% 9% 11% 9.8 10% 0% 13% 0% 3.6 84
13 96% 13% 14% 8.0 15% 0% 0% 67% 7.4 56
14 100% 25% 35% 18.9 68% 75% 50% 23% 19.4 12
YTD 92% 17% 20% 13.4 28% 23% 22% 19% 10.3 35
David Bell WR 11 62% 13% 11% 3.0 4% 0% 33% 25% 6.2 57
12 65% 17% 14% 2.8 4% 0% 0% 20% 6.3 71
13 8% 50% 5% 7.0 4% 0% 14% 0% 0.0 121
14 78% 8% 8% 3.0 2% 0% 13% 33% 5.7 61
YTD 52% 11% 7% 6.5 5% 0% 8% 14% 3.3 109
David Njoku TE 11 40% 14% 8% 8.0 7% 0% 0% 67% 3.7 28
12 76% 23% 23% 14.4 30% 100% 33% 0% 13.9 8
13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 90% 17% 22% 3.5 8% 0% 13% 25% 18.7 2
YTD 59% 21% 15% 7.9 13% 17% 14% 20% 11.8 6
  • Injury Update: David Njoku returned from his knee injury and now has four top-six finishes in his last five healthy outings.

Rest of season:

  • Amari Cooper: high-end WR2
  • Donovan Peoples-Jones: high-end WR4
  • David Njoku: mid-range TE1

DALLAS COWBOYS

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
8 5 17 28 3 4 1 28 22 26 25

Pass-volume environment: Below Average

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Dak Prescott 11 25 6.0 88% 2.7 11.0 18% 0% 11% 0% 0% 24% 20.6 10
12 30 12.4 75% 2.6 8.7 42% 3% 3% 0% 0% 3% 16.8 17
13 30 7.5 73% 2.4 5.7 26% 0% 0% 3% 0% 7% 17.8 13
14 39 8.7 68% 2.9 7.3 24% 14% 5% 2% 0% 23% 15.7 15
YTD 251 8.6 74% 2.6 7.4 31% 4% 3% 3% 0% 10% 17.0 25

Rest of season:

  • Dak Prescott: low-end QB1
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Tony Pollard 11 54% 39% 56% 21% 32% 36% 50% 40% 100% 36.9 1
12 59% 46% 33% 7% 17% 20% 0% 77% 0% 8.1 41
13 41% 34% 42% 10% 21% 50% 50% 50% 50% 24.6 2
14 58% 34% 60% 13% 20% 50% 0% 70% 52% 22.2 6
YTD 53% 39% 44% 9% 19% 49% 28% 51% 52% 16.8 7
Ezekiel Elliott 11 29% 39% 15% 3% 20% 50% 50% 30% 0% 17.7 11
12 51% 41% 36% 4% 8% 80% 0% 38% 0% 16.5 15
13 56% 49% 52% 10% 18% 67% 50% 40% 50% 18.1 10
14 49% 52% 33% 13% 36% 70% 100% 30% 52% 17.1 10
YTD 46% 43% 36% 5% 11% 58% 67% 43% 51% 13.4 23

Rest of season:

  • Tony Pollard: high-end RB2
  • Ezekiel Elliott: mid-range RB2
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
CeeDee Lamb WR 11 71% 21% 17% 5.2 17% 0% 14% 20% 9.5 45
12 94% 41% 36% 16.4 47% 50% 50% 30% 17.7 17
13 85% 25% 23% 7.4 23% 0% 33% 29% 20.4 13
14 100% 14% 16% 5.2 9% 0% 13% 17% 8.3 48
YTD 94% 27% 29% 10.7 36% 14% 29% 34% 16.2 7
Michael Gallup WR 11 68% 17% 14% 8.8 23% 0% 29% 0% 7.1 51
12 92% 24% 29% 16.8 39% 0% 38% 50% 11.3 37
13 79% 27% 23% 11.0 34% 50% 22% 0% 18.3 16
14 81% 15% 13% 18.2 28% 50% 13% 60% 6.0 58
YTD 62% 19% 14% 12.8 21% 29% 21% 19% 8.2 73
Noah Brown WR 11 74% 8% 7% 18.0 24% 0% 14% 0% 6.2 59
12 53% 5% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 121
13 91% 13% 7% 6.5 6% 0% 11% 0% 3.5 78
14 81% 18% 16% 16.8 31% 0% 38% 0% 12.5 30
YTD 77% 15% 13% 12.3 18% 14% 16% 24% 7.4 62
Dalton Schultz TE 11 68% 22% 17% 8.8 29% 100% 14% 40% 5.2 20
12 58% 19% 14% 8.0 9% 50% 13% 25% 19.1 1
13 91% 20% 20% 13.2 35% 50% 11% 50% 5.3 20
14 88% 27% 26% 9.6 29% 50% 13% 20% 14.7 4
YTD 63% 22% 16% 7.9 14% 29% 13% 30% 9.3 14

Rest of season:

  • CeeDee Lamb: low-end WR1
  • Michael Gallup: mid-range WR4
  • Noah Brown: free agent
  • Dalton Schultz: high-end TE1

DENVER BRONCOS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
32 32 20 10 23 12 11 22 10 15 10

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Russell Wilson 11 31 6.8 89% 2.8 8.0 14% 0% 3% 9% 0% 16% 10.7 20
12 35 11.3 79% 3.0 4.1 15% 0% 5% 8% 0% 3% 10.5 29
13 22 10.4 85% 3.1 8.6 38% 0% 8% 8% 0% 9% 9.7 28
14 36 5.8 79% 3.2 6.9 20% 6% 7% 13% 0% 6% 26.6 3
YTD 394 9.5 74% 2.9 7.1 21% 6% 5% 9% 9% 11% 14.8 20
  • Injury Update: Wilson was having his best game of the season by far before he suffered a concussion late in the game. His status for Week 14 is in jeopardy.

Rest of season:

  • Russell Wilson: low-end QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Latavius Murray 11 50% 63% 30% 14% 36% 40% 50% 30% 33% 17.2 13
12 82% 76% 65% 4% 4% 100% 0% 83% 100% 10.8 32
13 68% 65% 52% 20% 29% 100% 0% 50% 63% 10.1 27
14 53% 50% 46% 13% 25% 75% 0% 56% 0% 6.1 31
YTD 31% 32% 23% 5% 18% 44% 27% 24% 15% 10.7 39
Marlon Mack 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 10% 12% 9% 4% 25% 0% 0% 8% 0% 2.2 68
13 9% 8% 7% 5% 50% 0% 0% 10% 0% 1.9 62
14 32% 19% 27% 5% 14% 25% 0% 25% 100% 15.7 12
YTD 4% 2% 4% 1% 21% 2% 0% 4% 8% 6.6 95
Mike Boone 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 23% 23% 15% 5% 25% 0% 0% 40% 38% 3.6 53
14 15% 19% 9% 5% 40% 0% 0% 19% 0% 4.9 37
YTD 15% 8% 14% 3% 18% 2% 0% 26% 19% 3.2 83
  • Injury Update: Mike Boone suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss time.
  • Monitoring: Marlon Mack took over the passing-down work, playing 100% of the two-minute offense.

Rest of season:

  • Latavius Murray: high-end RB3
  • Mike Boone: free agent
  • Marlon Mack: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Jerry Jeudy WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 41% 36% 20% 15.0 29% 0% 17% 25% 10.5 38
14 82% 22% 23% 11.0 35% 75% 20% 0% 33.3 2
YTD 59% 22% 17% 13.0 22% 21% 16% 19% 12.4 32
Courtland Sutton WR 11 97% 22% 25% 12.1 45% 0% 75% 0% 13.0 27
12 93% 23% 29% 12.5 32% 40% 10% 13% 13.5 30
13 37% 10% 5% 11.0 5% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 118
14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 84% 20% 22% 12.8 29% 32% 20% 15% 10.6 40
Kendall Hinton WR 11 86% 13% 11% 7.7 12% 0% 0% 33% 8.7 47
12 53% 5% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 121
13 91% 13% 7% 6.5 6% 0% 11% 0% 3.5 78
14 81% 18% 16% 16.8 31% 0% 38% 0% 12.5 30
YTD 77% 15% 13% 12.3 18% 14% 16% 24% 7.4 62
Greg Dulcich TE 11 84% 16% 18% 8.6 23% 0% 25% 40% 7.0 16
12 81% 11% 11% 10.3 10% 0% 20% 0% 3.1 39
13 81% 32% 35% 12.7 43% 0% 33% 71% 14.5 2
14 73% 17% 18% 13.6 33% 0% 20% 14% 7.2 13
YTD 49% 17% 11% 12.7 14% 3% 10% 23% 8.8 27
  • Injury: Courtland Sutton didn’t play.
  • Upgrade: Jerry Jeudy came through with eight receptions, 73 yards and three TDs on Sunday against the Chiefs. The former first-rounder leads the Broncos with a 22% TPRR and a 1.90 YPRR on the season. The Broncos offense has been anemic, and Russell Wilson could miss Week 14 with a concussion, so it is hard to get overly excited about Jeudy. When Courtland Sutton returns from his hamstring injury, that will also add target competition. Jeudy is a high-end WR3.

Rest of season:

  • Jerry Jeudy: high-end WR3; low-end WR2 with Courtland Sutton out
  • Courtland Sutton: low-end WR3
  • Kendal Hinton: free agent
  • J. Hamler: free agent
  • Greg Dulcich: high-end TE2

DETROIT LIONS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
6 3 11 18 10 6 13 17 28 30 5

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Jared Goff 11 26 6.6 82% 2.5 6.4 37% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6.5 26
12 37 7.6 75% 2.6 6.5 36% 0% 0% 5% 0% 5% 17.6 15
13 41 6.1 89% 2.8 8.3 30% 0% 0% 5% 0% 7% 21.6 4
14 39 7.9 88% 2.8 8.5 24% 0% 5% 0% 0% 8% 26.1 4
YTD 444 7.9 78% 2.7 7.6 28% 3% 3% 4% 0% 7% 16.9 12

Rest of season:

  • Jared Goff: mid-range QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
D'Andre Swift 11 31% 14% 32% 14% 30% 40% 40% 25% 14% 12.2 18
12 34% 17% 34% 22% 50% 11% 0% 73% 67% 8.3 40
13 51% 45% 51% 11% 22% 38% 50% 63% 67% 21.1 5
14 35% 20% 41% 12% 24% 75% 0% 13% 100% 6.9 27
YTD 32% 19% 35% 10% 25% 20% 15% 45% 47% 13.0 27
Jamaal Williams 11 48% 47% 23% 0% 0% 40% 60% 42% 43% 24.4 5
12 42% 60% 15% 0% 0% 78% 67% 9% 33% 12.5 25
13 30% 35% 20% 0% 0% 63% 50% 25% 0% 9.5 33
14 37% 53% 17% 3% 14% 25% 0% 13% 0% 3.7 43
YTD 41% 55% 20% 3% 14% 57% 73% 18% 29% 13.8 14
Justin Jackson 11 37% 25% 32% 5% 10% 20% 0% 33% 57% 8.7 27
12 25% 13% 29% 3% 17% 11% 0% 18% 0% 2.9 61
13 21% 3% 24% 14% 45% 0% 0% 13% 33% 5.3 44
14 30% 13% 29% 3% 8% 0% 0% 73% 0% 10.1 23
YTD 17% 9% 16% 3% 17% 11% 0% 23% 11% 5.0 67

Rest of season:

  • Jamaal Williams: high-end RB3
  • D’Andre Swift: low-end RB2
  • Justin Jackson: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 11 94% 31% 32% 6.7 32% 0% 14% 43% 15.0 16
12 88% 31% 31% 9.3 38% 50% 33% 40% 27.9 3
13 91% 32% 32% 5.9 32% 0% 67% 33% 34.6 2
14 90% 19% 21% 8.1 21% 0% 10% 14% 13.4 29
YTD 73% 30% 26% 6.8 23% 15% 33% 25% 18.1 6
D.J. Chark Jr. WR 11 19% 17% 5% 30.0 21% 0% 14% 0% 0.0 114
12 80% 15% 16% 17.4 36% 50% 33% 40% 9.6 49
13 93% 14% 16% 18.0 48% 0% 0% 17% 14.8 23
14 90% 19% 21% 10.9 28% 0% 40% 29% 21.4 8
YTD 44% 17% 9% 17.1 20% 15% 17% 27% 9.8 85
Josh Reynolds WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 7% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 116
13 78% 11% 11% 4.5 8% 0% 17% 50% 4.9 67
14 68% 21% 18% 14.0 31% 100% 0% 50% 16.1 20
YTD 62% 17% 12% 13.5 21% 37% 7% 34% 9.5 57
Jameson Williams WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 4% 50% 3% 22.0 10% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 125
14 15% 33% 6% 15.0 11% 0% 0% 50% 11.1 34
YTD 2% 38% 1% 17.3 2% 0% 0% 33% 5.6 158
Kalif Raymond WR 11 84% 23% 27% 7.3 30% 0% 29% 17% 7.0 52
12 80% 15% 16% 8.4 17% 0% 11% 20% 7.5 66
13 22% 20% 5% 5.0 4% 0% 0% 0% 2.6 86
14 15% 33% 6% 3.0 2% 0% 20% 0% 3.9 65
YTD 57% 17% 11% 9.7 14% 7% 15% 20% 5.9 77
Brock Wright TE 11 48% 13% 9% 2.0 3% 0% 14% 100% 4.0 25
12 34% 21% 9% 1.0 1% 0% 0% 67% 2.6 44
13 27% 17% 5% 0.5 0% 0% 0% 100% 4.5 26
14 34% 7% 3% -2.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 61
YTD 27% 12% 4% 2.5 1% 4% 3% 67% 2.5 49
  • Waiver/Upgrade: D.J. Chark Jr. has WR49, WR23 and WR8 finishes in his three games since returning to the lineup. His TPRR (17%) isn’t elite, but his 17.1 ADOT creates a ton of air-yard opportunities. Chark is the Lions’ No. 1 deep threat and is the No. 2 option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown overall. The former NFL second-round draft pick is a WR3. FAB: 40%

Rest of season:

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: low-end WR1
  • D.J. Chark Jr.: boom-bust WR3
  • Jameson Williams: upside stash WR5
  • Josh Reynolds: free agent
  • Kalif Raymond: free agent
  • Brock Wright: free agent

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
25 16 25 22 16 28 32 9 24 27 6

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Aaron Rodgers 10 20 11.9 84% 2.8 11.2 48% 3% 4% 9% 0% 5% 21.4 7
11 39 10.2 68% 2.9 5.8 20% 0% 0% 3% 0% 8% 17.1 14
12 16 7.2 81% 2.5 8.8 26% 5% 0% 16% 0% 0% 11.5 27
13 31 10.6 69% 3.3 5.9 22% 6% 3% 0% 0% 10% 11.7 23
YTD 423 8.3 75% 2.6 6.8 26% 4% 2% 5% 0% 9% 15.4 13
  • Injury Update: Aaron Rodgers has thumb and rib injuries that could cause him to miss time.

Rest of season:

  • Aaron Rodgers: high-end QB2
  • Jordan Love: stash QB3
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Aaron Jones 10 70% 62% 48% 11% 20% 50% 0% 86% 0% 22.9 5
11 66% 60% 59% 19% 30% 86% 0% 58% 69% 12.0 19
12 71% 57% 75% 16% 19% 100% 0% 88% 67% 18.9 11
13 38% 29% 34% 17% 45% 33% 0% 33% 83% 10.0 27
YTD 61% 49% 54% 14% 22% 61% 20% 65% 74% 15.4 7
A.J. Dillon 10 38% 33% 20% 0% 0% 50% 0% 14% 0% 6.5 37
11 48% 30% 44% 3% 6% 14% 0% 42% 31% 3.3 49
12 43% 38% 32% 16% 44% 100% 0% 13% 33% 17.8 13
13 68% 58% 63% 10% 15% 100% 0% 50% 33% 20.9 6
YTD 50% 43% 42% 7% 15% 49% 80% 34% 27% 9.2 29
  • Injury: Aaron Jones was in and out of the lineup due to a shin injury.
  • Monitoring: D.J. Dillon was buried behind Jones over the last seven games, but the shin injury opened the door, and the second-year RB played well enough. He could carve out a larger role moving forward.

Rest of season:

  • Aaron Jones: low-end RB1
  • D.J. Dillon: high-end RB3 with contingent RB1 upside
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Christian Watson WR 10 88% 38% 42% 21.0 74% 100% 71% 38% 32.7 3
11 78% 19% 16% 19.2 30% 67% 27% 33% 21.1 8
12 89% 24% 24% 14.7 40% 25% 20% 33% 21.0 10
13 94% 20% 21% 21.3 42% 25% 30% 50% 24.4 8
YTD 36% 23% 10% 14.6 17% 17% 14% 30% 12.6 36
Allen Lazard WR 10 100% 17% 21% 2.0 4% 0% 29% 50% 7.5 56
11 98% 28% 30% 15.7 46% 33% 45% 27% 10.7 37
12 96% 11% 12% 13.0 18% 0% 40% 0% 4.4 79
13 97% 19% 21% 12.3 24% 0% 30% 17% 11.7 32
YTD 77% 20% 18% 13.1 28% 21% 25% 24% 12.5 26
Randall Cobb WR 10 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
11 63% 23% 16% 8.7 14% 0% 0% 33% 13.3 24
12 61% 24% 16% 9.8 18% 50% 20% 25% 9.9 46
13 43% 31% 14% 19.0 25% 50% 10% 25% 0.0 120
YTD 37% 21% 9% 11.4 13% 17% 7% 29% 7.4 82
Robert Tonyan TE 10 60% 8% 5% 6.0 3% 0% 0% 100% 1.8 40
11 71% 14% 11% 5.5 6% 0% 18% 25% 3.9 27
12 68% 16% 12% 4.7 6% 0% 0% 0% 5.0 26
13 51% 11% 7% 10.5 7% 25% 20% 0% 2.0 45
YTD 60% 19% 14% 5.6 9% 10% 14% 18% 6.8 17

Rest of season:

  • Christian Watson: low-end WR2
  • Allen Lazard: mid-range WR3
  • Randall Cobb: high-end WR5
  • Romeo Doubs: stash WR6
  • Robert Tonyan: low-end TE2

HOUSTON TEXANS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
30 31 29 20 27 20 15 30 12 20 11

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Davis Mills 11 34 7.9 66% 2.8 5.0 27% 21% 5% 12% 0% 6% 11.8 19
12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
14 21 9.9 84% 2.5 8.3 18% 0% 5% 0% 0% 14% 6.2 25
YTD 350 7.7 72% 2.5 6.6 28% 3% 2% 7% 0% 9% 12.3 26
Jeff Driskel 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
14 6 5.2 80% 2.7 6.3 86% 17% 14% 0% 20% 0% 9.1 23
YTD 6 5.2 80% 3.0 6.3 88% 2% 25% 0% 7% 0% 5.3 57

Rest of season:

  • Davis Mills: free agent
  • Jeff Driskel: free agent; boom-bust TE2 in TE-eligible formats (Yahoo)
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Dameon Pierce 11 77% 71% 55% 13% 17% 75% 100% 27% 0% 4.7 43
12 55% 38% 47% 17% 27% 50% 0% 8% 0% 4.6 52
13 72% 78% 48% 8% 15% 100% 0% 18% 67% 12.5 22
14 55% 61% 20% 0% 0% 83% 20% 17% 0% 13.8 13
YTD 64% 76% 41% 9% 19% 73% 50% 13% 26% 13.2 15
Dare Ogunbowale 11 7% 0% 10% 3% 50% 25% 0% 20% 0% 1.5 59
12 30% 31% 23% 6% 18% 50% 50% 17% 0% 9.0 36
13 22% 9% 26% 8% 27% 0% 100% 55% 33% 4.1 50
14 27% 3% 37% 8% 18% 0% 0% 75% 100% 2.1 52
YTD 9% 3% 10% 4% 40% 9% 14% 17% 20% 3.5 80
Rex Burkhead 11 16% 0% 21% 0% 0% 0% 0% 53% 0% 0.0 87
12 18% 0% 23% 6% 18% 0% 0% 75% 0% 1.5 75
13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 8% 6% 7% 4% 50% 17% 40% 8% 0% 1.2 57
YTD 27% 9% 31% 9% 25% 18% 14% 68% 54% 5.0 55

Rest of season:

  • Dameon Pierce: mid-range RB2
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Brandin Cooks WR 11 81% 18% 19% 14.0 33% 0% 20% 0% 10.0 39
12 72% 15% 11% 12.0 26% 0% 0% 75% 10.1 44
13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 67% 21% 17% 10.3 23% 17% 18% 22% 10.2 52
Nico Collins WR 11 83% 20% 22% 6.3 17% 0% 20% 29% 9.8 42
12 79% 22% 22% 6.9 30% 100% 38% 13% 10.4 43
13 74% 35% 30% 20.2 63% 60% 25% 45% 12.5 29
14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 60% 22% 16% 12.8 27% 26% 17% 34% 9.7 55
Chris Moore WR 11 62% 27% 22% 6.9 19% 50% 30% 43% 7.3 48
12 68% 9% 8% 10.3 17% 0% 13% 33% 2.7 92
13 45% 16% 8% 6.7 6% 0% 13% 0% 7.6 55
14 93% 39% 46% 7.5 39% 0% 57% 36% 22.4 5
YTD 61% 17% 12% 7.8 12% 13% 12% 29% 7.8 59
Phillip Dorsett WR 11 29% 8% 3% 29.0 12% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 107
12 43% 10% 6% 5.5 6% 0% 0% 0% 1.5 108
13 81% 12% 8% 6.7 6% 0% 0% 67% 3.8 70
14 93% 14% 13% 3.0 4% 0% 14% 0% 3.8 67
YTD 43% 14% 7% 12.5 12% 4% 6% 28% 3.3 116
Jordan Akins TE 11 57% 8% 6% 2.5 2% 0% 10% 0% 2.8 34
12 55% 19% 14% 2.6 7% 0% 13% 20% 17.3 4
13 60% 24% 14% 2.4 3% 0% 25% 0% 5.1 22
14 73% 14% 13% 24.7 34% 100% 0% 33% 1.5 36
YTD 41% 16% 8% 6.5 7% 9% 9% 26% 6.3 28
  • Injury Update: Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins didn’t play.
  • Upgrade: Jordan Akins is a near-every-down option now after a 73% route participation in Week 14. His 16% TPRR for the season is only average, but he has a mid-range TE2 profile.

Rest of season:

  • Brandin Cooks: low-end WR4
  • Nico Collins: mid-range WR4
  • Chris Moore: deep-league WR6; mid-range WR4 if Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are out

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
30 30 14 8 23 10 7 17 18 13 10

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Rest of season:

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Matt Ryan 10 28 5.9 81% 2.3 8.2 27% 10% 3% 3% 50% 0% 23.0 4
11 32 6.1 77% 2.5 6.7 8% 4% 0% 11% 0% 9% 8.6 22
12 34 7.0 81% 3.0 5.9 10% 9% 5% 8% 50% 9% 13.2 23
13 37 6.9 70% 2.2 6.3 13% 10% 0% 8% 0% 3% 14.1 18
YTD 428 6.4 79% 2.6 6.7 18% 5% 2% 7% 14% 9% 15.2 21
  • Matt Ryan: low-end QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Jonathan Taylor 10 94% 73% 85% 7% 8% 100% 50% 100% 100% 24.3 1
11 75% 79% 65% 10% 13% 100% 100% 67% 0% 18.4 9
12 92% 87% 80% 10% 10% 100% 50% 92% 100% 18.8 12
13 82% 70% 64% 13% 14% 100% 0% 89% 100% 13.3 18
YTD 59% 61% 47% 8% 13% 71% 57% 52% 26% 15.0 18
Deon Jackson 10 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
11 20% 4% 24% 13% 44% 20% 0% 33% 100% 5.0 42
12 6% 0% 7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8% 0% 0.0 103
13 11% 7% 10% 3% 25% 0% 0% 11% 0% 0.6 71
YTD 20% 14% 18% 5% 22% 16% 7% 22% 37% 5.8 61

Rest of season:

  • Jonathan Taylor: mid-range RB1
  • Deon Jackson: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Michael Pittman Jr. WR 10 100% 30% 33% 7.8 44% 0% 33% 22% 13.1 33
11 100% 19% 23% 6.7 26% 0% 18% 0% 13.5 23
12 100% 28% 35% 7.5 38% 100% 40% 9% 19.1 14
13 100% 8% 9% 3.3 5% 0% 22% 33% 3.6 72
YTD 92% 21% 24% 6.9 25% 16% 30% 22% 13.7 16
Parris Campbell WR 10 88% 33% 33% 2.9 16% 0% 33% 33% 20.6 11
11 78% 21% 20% 9.2 30% 0% 18% 0% 11.7 32
12 90% 9% 10% 8.3 12% 0% 20% 0% 3.4 87
13 81% 13% 13% 7.8 14% 0% 11% 0% 8.5 47
YTD 88% 13% 14% 5.9 13% 5% 14% 19% 9.3 39
Alec Pierce WR 10 65% 11% 7% 16.5 21% 0% 17% 0% 0.0 121
11 89% 25% 27% 11.0 48% 0% 36% 0% 5.8 62
12 76% 7% 6% 15.0 14% 0% 0% 50% 0.0 150
13 76% 27% 25% 13.1 48% 33% 22% 0% 18.6 15
YTD 66% 17% 14% 12.8 27% 16% 16% 8% 7.9 56
Mo Alie-Cox TE 10 50% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 69
11 46% 6% 3% 3.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 2.4 38
12 27% 27% 10% 5.3 7% 0% 10% 0% 3.4 36
13 24% 10% 3% -3.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 1.6 50
YTD 40% 10% 5% 4.7 4% 5% 3% 41% 3.6 39
Kylen Granson TE 10 53% 25% 15% 6.8 17% 0% 0% 25% 9.7 13
11 49% 6% 3% 15.0 8% 0% 0% 0% 2.6 37
12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 52% 27% 19% 7.3 20% 33% 33% 17% 5.9 17
YTD 41% 17% 8% 5.6 7% 5% 10% 22% 4.7 32
Jelani Woods TE 10 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 71% 33% 29% 8.3 35% 0% 30% 11% 17.8 2
13 29% 36% 9% 8.3 12% 0% 0% 0% 4.8 22
YTD 26% 18% 5% 10.6 9% 16% 4% 22% 5.0 33

Rest of season:

  • Michael Pittman Jr.: low-end WR2
  • Parris Campbell: mid-range WR4
  • Alec Pierce: upside WR4
  • Kylen Granson: free agent

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
12 12 14 12 13 13 10 15 7 18 15

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Trevor Lawrence 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
12 37 6.5 83% 2.4 8.7 12% 5% 2% 10% 0% 5% 24.9 5
13 31 7.7 75% 2.5 5.8 19% 6% 8% 6% 0% 0% 14.4 18
14 42 7.9 84% 2.6 8.8 33% 8% 2% 0% 50% 5% 33.4 1
YTD 458 7.9 78% 2.5 7.0 24% 8% 4% 5% 24% 3% 19.1 7

Rest of season:

  • Trevor Lawrence: low-end QB1
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Travis Etienne 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 8% 11% 7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3 85
13 88% 81% 68% 10% 11% 67% 0% 73% 100% 9.6 32
14 75% 65% 59% 0% 0% 83% 50% 38% 67% 3.2 46
YTD 60% 49% 50% 8% 13% 52% 38% 62% 81% 11.7 19
JaMycal Hasty 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 78% 63% 59% 14% 19% 100% 100% 83% 100% 20.5 6
13 5% 0% 5% 0% 0% 33% 0% 9% 0% 0.0 92
14 25% 15% 15% 0% 0% 17% 0% 62% 33% 1.3 56
YTD 16% 8% 14% 3% 20% 19% 10% 23% 13% 3.9 65
  • Downgrade: Travis Etienne continues to lead the Jaguars backfield, and the ascending offense could eventually translate to his fantasy box scores. However, his efficiency has taken a dramatic hit since the foot injury in Week 12, and he is the forgotten man in the passing game. He is on the field in passing situations but isn’t part of an attack that has other mouths to feed. The 2021 first-round pick slips from RB1 territory into the high-end RB2 conversation.

Rest of season:

  • Travis Etienne: high-end RB2
  • JaMycal Hasty: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Christian Kirk WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 95% 19% 22% 7.3 25% 0% 25% 13% 8.1 63
13 85% 21% 23% 9.1 28% 0% 20% 29% 16.4 19
14 100% 17% 18% 6.4 15% 25% 20% 43% 9.5 42
YTD 95% 20% 23% 9.4 28% 21% 21% 22% 15.1 11
Zay Jones WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 93% 37% 39% 8.6 52% 0% 25% 14% 25.5 5
13 85% 18% 19% 7.3 19% 0% 20% 0% 3.6 75
14 93% 26% 29% 12.3 45% 50% 30% 18% 21.7 7
YTD 87% 22% 22% 9.1 25% 30% 26% 20% 12.4 28
Marvin Jones Jr. WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 68% 13% 8% 7.0 9% 100% 17% 0% 11.2 38
13 70% 14% 13% 18.5 33% 0% 0% 25% 2.7 84
14 61% 7% 3% 12.0 4% 0% 0% 100% 3.2 70
YTD 73% 16% 14% 14.8 26% 18% 15% 19% 7.2 66
Jamal Agnew WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 30% 38% 14% 2.6 6% 0% 8% 0% 14.7 25
13 18% 29% 3% 5.0 2% 0% 10% 0% 0.3 111
14 15% 43% 8% 10.0 10% 0% 20% 33% 7.4 51
YTD 13% 38% 6% 6.5 5% 3% 7% 21% 5.0 97
Evan Engram TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 77% 3% 3% 4.0 2% 0% 8% 0% 1.4 50
13 83% 21% 23% 4.1 13% 0% 20% 14% 14.0 4
14 83% 37% 37% 5.4 25% 25% 30% 36% 39.2 1
YTD 81% 18% 17% 7.1 15% 18% 18% 23% 10.1 4
  • Upgrade: Evan Engram has run hot and cold throughout the 2022 season, and right now he is feeling it. He was the No. 1 TE in Week 14 with 39.2 points after a top-four finish in Week 13. His 81% route participation is TE1-worthy, but his 18% TPRR and 1.35 YPRR is high-end TE2 material. The upward trajectory of Trevor Lawrence has the former first-round TE looking like a low-end TE1 the rest of the way.

Rest of season:

  • Christian Kirk: high-end WR2
  • Zay Jones: mid-range WR3
  • Marvin Jones: mid-range WR5
  • Evan Engram: low-end TE1

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
1 2 8 4 30 8 16 9 6 1 1

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Patrick Mahomes 11 34 10.7 67% 3.0 9.7 24% 4% 8% 3% 0% 0% 27.5 3
12 42 6.1 78% 3.0 7.6 30% 0% 9% 0% 0% 7% 19.4 12
13 27 11.5 81% 3.2 8.3 29% 0% 6% 6% 0% 4% 19.8 6
14 41 8.0 75% 2.5 8.6 18% 13% 0% 5% 0% 5% 22.8 6
YTD 510 7.9 78% 2.8 8.2 23% 4% 6% 4% 6% 5% 25.2 3

Rest of season:

  • Patrick Mahomes: high-end QB1
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Isiah Pacheco 11 40% 63% 24% 0% 0% 60% 0% 0% 0% 10.7 22
12 51% 85% 28% 3% 7% 43% 100% 11% 23% 15.6 16
13 45% 61% 31% 10% 20% 40% 0% 8% 100% 16.2 15
14 43% 54% 27% 8% 25% 67% 0% 0% 20% 12.3 17
YTD 28% 43% 17% 2% 9% 23% 28% 6% 7% 7.2 41
Jerick McKinnon 11 52% 25% 49% 3% 5% 20% 0% 90% 100% 3.4 48
12 34% 0% 44% 14% 23% 57% 0% 89% 77% 5.6 48
13 47% 35% 44% 10% 14% 60% 100% 83% 0% 14.0 17
14 57% 25% 57% 20% 33% 33% 0% 100% 80% 31.4 1
YTD 46% 18% 47% 10% 18% 48% 28% 90% 84% 9.2 30

Rest of season:

  • Isiah Pacheco: mid-range RB2
  • Jerick McKinnon: PPR high-end RB4
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 44% 14% 8% 7.3 10% 0% 14% 67% 6.8 70
13 81% 15% 19% 6.5 11% 0% 29% 50% 6.5 57
14 86% 29% 28% 7.0 24% 50% 56% 0% 22.4 6
YTD 70% 19% 17% 7.3 16% 7% 20% 21% 12.9 25
Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 11 78% 16% 13% 15.3 19% 0% 11% 50% 2.8 80
12 74% 16% 14% 10.6 24% 0% 14% 40% 9.6 50
13 63% 25% 24% 33.2 69% 100% 43% 20% 9.1 48
14 75% 6% 5% 12.0 7% 0% 22% 0% 3.0 71
YTD 78% 13% 12% 14.9 23% 14% 15% 21% 7.7 54
Justin Watson WR 11 98% 13% 13% 21.5 27% 0% 11% 25% 9.7 43
12 80% 8% 6% 11.0 10% 0% 0% 0% 4.6 78
13 53% 12% 5% 14.0 6% 0% 0% 100% 2.5 89
14 70% 6% 5% 35.5 22% 50% 0% 100% 0.0 115
YTD 38% 11% 5% 18.0 11% 10% 4% 26% 3.6 105
Skyy Moore WR 11 46% 32% 20% 11.7 22% 0% 22% 0% 11.3 33
12 36% 33% 17% 4.2 11% 0% 0% 33% 8.6 60
13 31% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.2 108
14 25% 18% 5% 9.5 6% 0% 0% 0% 1.7 80
YTD 25% 19% 6% 10.1 8% 3% 6% 19% 3.1 113
Travis Kelce TE 11 76% 32% 33% 5.1 16% 0% 56% 30% 35.5 1
12 76% 21% 22% 7.8 28% 67% 43% 38% 15.7 5
13 88% 18% 24% 6.8 14% 0% 14% 20% 9.6 10
14 82% 25% 23% 11.6 32% 0% 0% 44% 11.1 9
YTD 82% 25% 25% 7.9 25% 31% 26% 24% 19.8 1

Rest of season:

  • Travis Kelce: the TE1
  • JuJu Smith-Schuster: low-end WR2
  • Mecole Hardman: boom-bust WR4 upon return
  • Kadarius Toney: stash upside WR6
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling: low-end WR5
  • Skyy Moore: free agent

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
3 10 22 19 19 22 26 16 21 13 17

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Derek Carr 11 37 9.8 76% 2.9 8.3 45% 0% 0% 3% 0% 11% 20.3 11
12 36 8.5 79% 2.9 8.2 21% 0% 5% 3% 0% 11% 22.8 10
13 30 12.1 65% 2.9 8.3 23% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7% 17.0 15
14 20 10.2 68% 3.4 6.9 9% 3% 13% 0% 0% 15% 4.6 26
YTD 434 9.3 72% 2.8 7.2 22% 3% 3% 4% 0% 9% 15.7 16
  • Derek Carr: high-end QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Josh Jacobs 11 80% 96% 46% 12% 21% 100% 0% 18% 100% 19.0 7
12 79% 87% 62% 18% 25% 100% 0% 11% 0% 48.3 1
13 75% 90% 50% 8% 19% 75% 0% 11% 0% 23.0 3
14 83% 74% 64% 11% 19% 78% 100% 44% 0% 19.4 7
YTD 75% 81% 52% 12% 20% 79% 90% 16% 60% 21.9 2
Ameer Abdullah 11 17% 0% 17% 12% 57% 0% 0% 82% 0% 3.5 46
12 18% 8% 23% 9% 33% 0% 0% 100% 0% 14.5 20
13 20% 3% 31% 4% 10% 0% 0% 89% 100% 0.4 77
14 13% 0% 32% 11% 25% 11% 0% 67% 0% 3.7 41
YTD 15% 1% 19% 6% 27% 11% 0% 62% 16% 4.0 70
Zamir White 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 4% 5% 3% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.8 62
13 7% 7% 6% 0% 0% 25% 0% 0% 0% 0.6 74
14 5% 9% 0% 0% 0% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0.9 61
YTD 4% 5% 2% 0% 0% 7% 0% 0% 0% 0.6 120

Rest of season:

  • Josh Jacobs: high-end RB1
  • Zamir White: stash RB6
  • Ameer Abdullah: free agent
  • Brandon Bolden: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Davante Adams WR 11 100% 29% 33% 14.4 49% 100% 43% 55% 33.1 1
12 100% 23% 27% 8.0 26% 0% 22% 22% 14.4 27
13 100% 41% 46% 16.0 61% 100% 57% 25% 37.7 1
14 100% 28% 37% 19.4 70% 0% 43% 0% 10.1 38
YTD 96% 28% 32% 12.5 44% 41% 31% 20% 21.3 4
Mack Hollins WR 11 100% 22% 27% 7.3 20% 0% 14% 56% 11.2 34
12 100% 13% 15% 10.6 19% 0% 22% 40% 16.3 20
13 100% 25% 31% 5.5 14% 0% 29% 0% 8.5 50
14 96% 17% 21% 9.5 20% 100% 14% 0% 8.2 49
YTD 95% 16% 18% 12.6 24% 16% 20% 21% 9.8 39
Keelan Cole WR 11 83% 9% 6% 32.0 20% 0% 14% 0% 3.1 78
12 72% 7% 6% 5.5 4% 0% 11% 0% 3.2 88
13 72% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 139
14 64% 6% 5% 9.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 2.1 75
YTD 44% 8% 4% 17.1 8% 13% 6% 6% 1.6 149
Foster Moreau TE 11 61% 4% 3% 14.0 4% 0% 0% 100% 4.3 22
12 90% 20% 21% 13.9 35% 67% 22% 43% 12.3 9
13 72% 13% 12% 19.0 18% 0% 0% 0% 4.2 30
14 96% 4% 5% 13.0 7% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 41
YTD 57% 14% 10% 8.7 9% 13% 8% 38% 6.2 29

Rest of season:

  • Davante Adams: high-end WR1
  • Mack Hollins: mid-range WR4
  • Hunter Renfrow: free agent
  • Darren Waller: low-end TE1 upon return
  • Foster Moreau: mid-range TE2 while Darren Waller is out

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
28 25 21 13 26 28 31 14 16 9 12

Pass-volume environment: Above Average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Baker Mayfield 11 33 5.6 80% 3.0 5.9 28% 0% 5% 10% 0% 18% 7.0 25
12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
14 35 8.8 67% 2.9 6.6 34% 10% 5% 10% 0% 6% 14.2 16
YTD 241 7.1 69% 2.8 6.4 27% 6% 4% 8% 0% 11% 12.0 32

Rest of season:

  • Baker Mayfield: free agent
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Cam Akers 11 39% 52% 19% 0% 0% 33% 0% 0% 0% 6.1 35
12 29% 32% 13% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8% 0% 3.7 56
13 72% 63% 51% 4% 5% 86% 100% 9% 0% 19.0 8
14 42% 60% 27% 3% 8% 43% 100% 0% 0% 11.3 19
YTD 31% 39% 18% 2% 8% 35% 44% 3% 5% 6.2 52
Kyren Williams 11 55% 26% 65% 4% 4% 50% 0% 90% 100% 5.4 41
12 71% 44% 70% 14% 14% 100% 0% 92% 100% 9.0 37
13 28% 11% 30% 4% 9% 14% 0% 91% 100% 0.9 71
14 30% 15% 20% 6% 22% 29% 0% 0% 45% 3.9 40
YTD 16% 9% 15% 2% 14% 18% 0% 22% 34% 5.2 85

Rest of season:

  • Kyren Williams: PPR RB4
  • Cam Akers: high-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Van Jefferson WR 11 84% 16% 19% 12.2 22% 0% 17% 20% 7.1 50
12 93% 21% 27% 11.5 50% 100% 43% 33% 11.9 34
13 100% 14% 16% 17.5 26% 0% 17% 50% 5.9 59
14 100% 14% 12% 18.3 25% 100% 0% 75% 12.4 31
YTD 38% 14% 7% 16.3 15% 12% 7% 37% 7.0 104
Bennett Skowronek WR 11 78% 14% 15% 13.0 19% 0% 33% 50% 1.4 95
12 60% 17% 14% 0.7 1% 0% 0% 33% 2.5 96
13 84% 10% 12% 11.7 13% 0% 33% 67% 5.0 66
14 86% 21% 24% 9.9 27% 0% 10% 25% 15.9 22
YTD 79% 14% 13% 8.0 15% 4% 15% 35% 6.4 71
Tutu Atwell WR 11 3% 100% 4% 47.0 17% 0% 0% 100% 13.2 25
12 47% 14% 9% 9.5 14% 0% 14% 50% 4.3 80
13 49% 28% 20% 25.0 46% 50% 33% 60% 9.1 47
14 66% 34% 27% 13.1 41% 0% 40% 22% 9.5 41
YTD 16% 27% 5% 21.7 15% 4% 7% 48% 4.8 107
Tyler Higbee TE 11 89% 24% 31% 6.4 19% 0% 33% 13% 8.5 10
12 37% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 92
13 54% 25% 20% 4.6 8% 50% 0% 80% 3.4 33
14 70% 10% 9% 1.7 2% 0% 0% 67% 3.1 23
YTD 70% 22% 19% 3.6 9% 15% 13% 30% 7.5 16

Rest of season:

  • Van Jefferson: mid-range WR4
  • Bennett Skowronek: deep-league WR6
  • Tyler Higbee: boom-bust TE2

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
15 18 2 1 32 3 3 12 2 4 3

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Justin Herbert 11 30 9.1 82% 2.7 9.3 37% 11% 5% 13% 0% 7% 19.9 9
12 47 4.4 84% 2.6 5.8 26% 18% 4% 8% 0% 26% 26.8 3
13 47 8.8 69% 2.8 7.0 16% 11% 5% 9% 0% 6% 17.7 14
14 51 5.8 89% 2.7 7.2 39% 14% 2% 7% 0% 6% 19.5 10
YTD 561 6.8 79% 2.8 6.6 29% 8% 4% 5% 0% 11% 18.4 9

Rest of season:

  • Justin Herbert: mid-range QB1
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Austin Ekeler 11 69% 67% 50% 7% 11% 69% 67% 33% 100% 18.0 10
12 70% 45% 62% 35% 47% 60% 0% 45% 88% 25.0 3
13 59% 50% 52% 14% 20% 50% 0% 35% 86% 13.8 19
14 59% 68% 41% 17% 35% 60% 100% 50% 100% 24.4 4
YTD 63% 54% 57% 21% 31% 65% 57% 53% 85% 22.7 1
Joshua Kelley 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 21% 18% 11% 5% 33% 40% 0% 45% 0% 4.0 54
13 43% 39% 31% 0% 0% 50% 0% 65% 14% 3.0 58
14 40% 18% 34% 4% 10% 40% 0% 50% 0% 4.5 39
YTD 19% 13% 15% 3% 14% 14% 0% 28% 6% 4.5 73

Rest of season:

  • Austin Ekeler: high-end RB1
  • Joshua Kelley: handcuff RB5
  • Isaiah Spiller: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Keenan Allen WR 11 74% 29% 29% 13.5 42% 33% 60% 25% 14.4 19
12 93% 14% 16% 8.9 33% 60% 29% 29% 15.9 21
13 98% 25% 29% 14.8 48% 33% 42% 8% 21.8 11
14 93% 25% 28% 4.2 20% 25% 31% 38% 21.2 9
YTD 34% 22% 9% 10.0 13% 17% 11% 28% 14.5 65
Mike Williams WR 11 11% 25% 4% 15.0 6% 0% 20% 0% 2.5 83
12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 72% 14% 13% 15.7 35% 25% 6% 67% 23.6 4
YTD 55% 19% 13% 12.7 24% 14% 15% 41% 14.5 37
Josh Palmer WR 11 95% 28% 36% 11.7 46% 67% 0% 40% 30.6 3
12 100% 9% 12% 9.8 26% 0% 29% 20% 10.6 41
13 97% 20% 26% 7.4 22% 0% 33% 18% 13.0 28
14 81% 13% 13% 15.3 34% 25% 19% 17% 9.3 43
YTD 82% 16% 16% 9.2 22% 17% 17% 27% 12.2 29
DeAndre Carter WR 11 89% 9% 11% 6.0 7% 0% 0% 100% 6.3 55
12 84% 20% 21% 8.1 39% 0% 14% 11% 20.3 12
13 72% 5% 5% 18.5 10% 0% 8% 0% 2.4 91
14 16% 33% 7% 7.3 8% 25% 13% 0% 1.0 84
YTD 72% 12% 11% 10.0 16% 14% 15% 20% 8.0 50
Gerald Everett TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 62% 15% 9% 1.5 3% 0% 14% 25% 5.8 23
13 62% 17% 14% 7.3 12% 33% 8% 50% 13.0 7
14 69% 15% 13% 2.8 6% 0% 6% 33% 7.8 11
YTD 58% 19% 13% 6.7 13% 11% 13% 28% 9.1 10
  • Injury Update: Mike Williams returned from injury and delivered 116 yards and a TD on six receptions.
  • Upgrade: Keenan Allen has target shares of 29%, 14%, 29% and 28% in his four games since returning from injury. In a high-volume passing attack, that averages out to 10.5 targets per game. The veteran WR could push for WR1 status the rest of the way.

Rest of season:

  • Keenan Allen: high-end WR2
  • Mike Williams: mid-range WR2 upon return
  • Josh Palmer: high-end WR4
  • DeAndre Carter: deep league WR6
  • Gerald Everett: low-end TE1

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
13 8 26 15 31 17 30 29 11 5 6

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Tua Tagovailoa 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
12 36 11.2 76% 2.5 8.3 30% 0% 0% 10% 0% 6% 16.0 18
13 33 11.6 59% 2.4 8.9 61% 0% 0% 8% 0% 3% 17.8 12
14 28 12.8 46% 2.8 5.2 30% 0% 9% 6% 0% 4% 12.6 17
YTD 345 10.1 75% 2.5 8.7 44% 5% 2% 5% 0% 7% 19.0 13

Rest of season:

  • Tua Tagovailoa: mid-range QB1
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Raheem Mostert 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 61% 78% 49% 0% 0% 67% 0% 50% 100% 3.0 57
14 73% 69% 71% 4% 4% 100% 0% 64% 100% 5.4 33
YTD 52% 48% 45% 6% 11% 51% 18% 40% 61% 9.6 32
Jeff Wilson Jr. 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 61% 52% 59% 8% 10% 100% 100% 40% 64% 12.2 26
13 37% 11% 38% 6% 14% 33% 0% 25% 0% 0.3 79
14 16% 25% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 9% 0% 2.6 49
YTD 17% 16% 15% 3% 14% 61% 18% 11% 14% 10.1 25
  • Injury Update: Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a hip injury and didn’t return to the game.
  • Monitoring: Raheem Mostert would move into mid-range RB2 territory if Jeff Wilson Jr. misses time.

Rest of season:

  • Jeff Wilson Jr.: mid-range RB3
  • Raheem Mostert: mid-range RB3; mid-range RB2 if Jeff Wilson Jr. misses time
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Tyreek Hill WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 73% 27% 24% 10.8 22% 0% 18% 22% 15.0 24
13 92% 38% 39% 13.8 45% 0% 17% 77% 29.6 4
14 77% 41% 42% 15.7 51% 0% 56% 50% 18.1 14
YTD 82% 33% 32% 12.4 40% 17% 32% 45% 21.9 2
Jaylen Waddle WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 82% 26% 26% 16.7 37% 33% 18% 50% 13.5 31
13 54% 25% 15% 16.0 20% 0% 17% 80% 1.9 99
14 86% 17% 17% 13.3 17% 0% 11% 25% 5.1 63
YTD 82% 23% 21% 12.5 27% 22% 23% 39% 15.2 10
Trent Sherfield WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 69% 14% 13% 17.2 19% 0% 27% 40% 5.3 74
13 70% 12% 9% 15.3 12% 0% 33% 0% 14.5 25
14 66% 18% 17% 9.5 12% 0% 11% 25% 1.7 79
YTD 62% 13% 9% 11.7 11% 4% 12% 28% 5.7 78
Cedrick Wilson WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 37% 16% 8% 11.3 8% 0% 9% 0% 4.6 77
13 14% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 135
14 31% 18% 8% 8.5 6% 0% 11% 0% 3.9 66
YTD 23% 13% 4% 10.3 4% 4% 3% 27% 1.9 135
Mike Gesicki TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 61% 3% 3% 13.0 3% 33% 9% 0% 0.0 77
13 22% 13% 3% 3.0 1% 0% 17% 0% 0.0 80
14 54% 11% 8% 18.5 12% 0% 11% 0% 0.0 63
YTD 57% 13% 9% 10.2 9% 30% 11% 26% 5.8 25

Rest of season:

  • Tyreek Hill: high-end WR1
  • Jaylen Waddle: low-end WR1
  • Mike Gesicki: low-end TE2

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
17 11 13 6 25 5 23 23 3 7 4

Pass-volume environment: Above Average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Kirk Cousins 11 23 9.5 65% 2.8 4.6 13% 0% 0% 23% 0% 9% 4.2 29
12 37 5.9 86% 2.6 8.1 42% 4% 0% 3% 0% 14% 22.9 9
13 35 9.5 72% 2.7 4.9 29% 7% 3% 5% 0% 0% 11.8 24
14 41 11.5 80% 2.7 10.4 18% 0% 0% 7% 0% 5% 25.0 5
YTD 490 7.9 77% 2.7 6.9 30% 5% 2% 6% 18% 6% 17.2 11

Rest of season:

  • Kirk Cousins: high-end QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Dalvin Cook 11 60% 65% 53% 4% 10% 40% 0% 63% 100% 7.2 33
12 85% 81% 68% 14% 18% 100% 100% 82% 0% 9.6 34
13 75% 74% 54% 9% 14% 71% 100% 79% 100% 16.3 14
14 86% 88% 48% 5% 9% 100% 100% 82% 100% 10.6 22
YTD 74% 72% 54% 9% 13% 79% 65% 70% 77% 15.0 11
Alexander Mattison 11 28% 12% 30% 4% 17% 40% 0% 38% 0% 1.8 55
12 15% 11% 12% 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 0% 1.1 78
13 25% 11% 29% 6% 17% 29% 0% 21% 0% 9.8 31
14 15% 12% 17% 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 0% -0.1 75
YTD 25% 17% 23% 4% 13% 19% 6% 30% 23% 4.8 54

Rest of season:

  • Dalvin Cook: low-end RB1
  • Alexander Mattison: handcuff RB5
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Justin Jefferson WR 11 83% 15% 19% 13.0 30% 0% 0% 0% 6.3 56
12 95% 31% 30% 9.8 49% 0% 25% 36% 29.3 1
13 95% 28% 34% 12.5 45% 100% 38% 27% 18.6 14
14 98% 33% 39% 15.3 52% 50% 30% 25% 33.3 1
YTD 97% 26% 30% 11.4 44% 50% 27% 25% 22.7 1
Adam Thielen WR 11 80% 9% 12% 10.7 15% 0% 33% 33% 4.5 69
12 93% 29% 27% 4.9 22% 50% 17% 60% 21.1 9
13 98% 15% 19% 12.5 25% 0% 15% 17% 4.7 69
14 94% 20% 20% 10.3 17% 0% 30% 13% 19.5 11
YTD 94% 17% 20% 10.2 25% 19% 19% 35% 11.6 27
K.J. Osborn WR 11 78% 10% 12% 8.7 12% 0% 0% 0% 3.7 74
12 66% 7% 5% 9.0 8% 0% 8% 0% 2.3 97
13 76% 10% 9% 8.3 8% 0% 15% 0% 3.7 72
14 79% 13% 12% 5.0 5% 50% 10% 20% 14.8 23
YTD 80% 12% 12% 8.4 13% 8% 13% 21% 6.4 70
T.J. Hockenson TE 11 78% 29% 31% 7.0 25% 100% 67% 13% 8.4 11
12 71% 21% 16% 4.3 12% 50% 25% 50% 15.3 7
13 90% 16% 16% 8.4 14% 0% 23% 40% 7.3 16
14 90% 19% 20% 8.3 14% 0% 30% 13% 12.7 6
YTD 39% 20% 10% 6.4 8% 12% 20% 28% 11.9 3

Rest of season:

  • Justin Jefferson: high-end WR1
  • Adam Thielen: mid-range WR3
  • J. Osborn: deep-league WR6
  • J. Hockenson: high-end TE1

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL)

Team ranks

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks

Rest of season:

  • Mac Jones: low-end QB2
Running backs

Rest of season:

  • Rhamondre Stevenson: low-end RB1; mid-range RB1 if Harris is out
  • Damien Harris: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
  • Injury: Jakobi Meyers left the game with a shoulder injury.

Rest of season:

  • Jakobi Meyers: low-end WR3
  • DeVante Parker: high-end WR5
  • Nelson Agholor: free agent
  • Tyquan Thornton: free agent
  • Kendrick Bourne: free agent
  • Hunter Henry: mid-range TE2

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
21 21 23 21 18 19 17 25 8 27 18

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Andy Dalton 11 25 7.1 92% 2.3 10.4 21% 8% 0% 11% 0% 0% 22.2 8
12 29 7.9 68% 2.9 7.0 24% 0% 12% 3% 0% 7% 10.3 31
13 28 7.8 81% 2.8 8.2 22% 0% 3% 6% 0% 11% 13.3 21
14 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 299 8.4 77% 2.6 7.5 17% 4% 3% 5% 13% 10% 14.8 24

Rest of season:

  • Andy Dalton: low-end QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Alvin Kamara 11 70% 48% 69% 19% 23% 80% 0% 75% 0% 12.9 17
12 67% 39% 62% 24% 33% 83% 0% 64% 100% 11.0 30
13 59% 50% 50% 7% 12% 80% 0% 36% 100% 5.7 43
14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 60% 45% 52% 16% 26% 65% 25% 51% 75% 15.2 16
Mark Ingram II 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 30% 22% 26% 0% 0% 33% 0% 36% 0% 1.0 81
13 43% 25% 32% 19% 45% 40% 100% 73% 0% 9.9 30
14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 25% 19% 18% 4% 19% 25% 13% 33% 14% 5.2 59

Rest of season:

  • Alvin Kamara: mid-range RB2
  • Mark Ingram: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Chris Olave WR 11 63% 30% 22% 17.0 46% 0% 22% 50% 21.2 7
12 82% 34% 31% 13.6 49% 0% 50% 44% 11.2 39
13 79% 26% 22% 12.2 34% 0% 27% 17% 10.5 39
14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 77% 26% 24% 15.2 38% 20% 33% 19% 13.9 21
Jarvis Landry WR 11 59% 21% 15% 11.3 20% 67% 0% 25% 12.3 30
12 67% 15% 14% 7.5 12% 33% 0% 25% 4.0 82
13 71% 13% 11% 6.3 9% 0% 9% 33% 3.4 79
14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 42% 19% 9% 9.7 9% 16% 6% 17% 7.3 92
Rashid Shaheed WR 11 66% 10% 7% 1.0 1% 0% 11% 0% 1.8 90
12 64% 12% 10% 17.7 21% 0% 25% 0% 7.9 64
13 74% 16% 15% 14.8 27% 0% 9% 0% 11.5 35
14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 21% 15% 4% 15.3 6% 0% 4% 20% 6.6 98
Juwan Johnson TE 11 69% 18% 15% 13.3 24% 33% 22% 25% 13.7 6
12 54% 14% 7% 10.5 8% 33% 0% 0% 0.0 84
13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 64% 15% 11% 9.4 11% 20% 10% 11% 8.0 17
Adam Trautman TE 11 44% 21% 11% 3.0 4% 0% 22% 33% 4.2 23
12 38% 7% 3% 3.0 1% 0% 0% 100% 2.7 43
13 53% 17% 11% 2.3 3% 0% 18% 33% 4.8 25
14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 23% 17% 5% 5.4 3% 0% 6% 37% 3.6 44

Rest of season:

  • Chris Olave: low-end WR2
  • Jarvis Landry: mid-range WR5
  • Taysom Hill: boom-bust TE2
  • Juwan Johnson: mid-range TE2

NEW YORK GIANTS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
16 19 16 23 10 16 6 11 29 10 32

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Daniel Jones 11 44 9.2 84% 3.1 7.8 25% 21% 4% 4% 50% 2% 26.8 4
12 35 6.7 81% 2.7 6.5 33% 10% 3% 8% 50% 6% 14.5 20
13 31 6.1 93% 2.7 6.5 40% 28% 13% 10% 0% 6% 19.1 9
14 27 5.9 77% 2.8 6.3 27% 11% 6% 12% 25% 7% 19.3 11
YTD 374 6.7 81% 3.0 6.8 36% 14% 10% 9% 32% 6% 17.7 10

Rest of season:

  • Daniel Jones: high-end QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Saquon Barkley 11 76% 63% 62% 8% 9% 60% 0% 86% 50% 5.5 39
12 73% 52% 56% 19% 25% 60% 50% 55% 35% 15.2 17
13 88% 72% 66% 18% 19% 100% 0% 73% 86% 19.1 7
14 31% 47% 16% 6% 29% 67% 75% 7% 0% 6.8 28
YTD 78% 69% 60% 15% 18% 83% 59% 67% 72% 17.3 6
Matt Breida 11 20% 13% 19% 3% 10% 60% 50% 14% 0% 9.9 23
12 28% 10% 26% 4% 9% 20% 0% 45% 41% 2.5 63
13 14% 0% 12% 4% 20% 0% 0% 27% 14% 1.4 66
14 36% 16% 40% 13% 22% 0% 0% 67% 100% 3.5 44
YTD 21% 10% 19% 4% 15% 18% 5% 29% 20% 2.9 75
Gary Brightwell 11 9% 0% 13% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 50% 0.0 89
12 17% 24% 9% 7% 50% 20% 0% 0% 24% 6.9 43
13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 33% 26% 36% 10% 19% 33% 0% 27% 0% 6.1 30
YTD 6% 4% 6% 1% 17% 6% 5% 4% 9% 2.6 93
  • Injury Update: Saquon Barkley was questionable for Week 14 with a neck injury, and the team curtailed his workload.

Rest of season:

  • Barkley: mid-range RB1
  • Breida: RB6 stash
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Darius Slayton WR 11 87% 20% 24% 11.6 30% 0% 14% 44% 13.6 22
12 84% 19% 22% 17.7 59% 0% 0% 33% 9.3 53
13 98% 20% 29% 16.4 77% 0% 20% 63% 15.0 22
14 78% 11% 10% 10.3 17% 0% 0% 0% 6.2 56
YTD 61% 18% 16% 13.8 32% 22% 10% 44% 9.0 48
Richie James Jr. WR 11 29% 27% 8% 8.7 8% 0% 0% 0% 13.8 21
12 88% 16% 22% 5.5 18% 0% 38% 33% 15.1 23
13 54% 14% 11% 5.3 9% 0% 20% 33% 5.0 65
14 93% 19% 26% 6.4 28% 0% 25% 25% 19.2 13
YTD 52% 18% 13% 7.2 14% 0% 16% 29% 7.7 60
Isaiah Hodgins WR 11 56% 17% 8% 9.7 8% 0% 14% 0% 6.3 54
12 77% 12% 11% 9.7 16% 0% 13% 33% 6.1 72
13 88% 17% 21% 7.5 26% 100% 40% 33% 15.4 21
14 89% 18% 19% 13.8 46% 100% 13% 33% 13.8 26
YTD 30% 17% 6% 10.8 9% 22% 9% 30% 8.0 94
Daniel Bellinger TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 83% 15% 18% 0.4 1% 0% 0% 40% 7.4 15
14 58% 12% 10% 3.7 6% 0% 25% 67% 4.9 16
YTD 36% 15% 7% 2.7 3% 11% 4% 68% 6.9 31
  • Injury Update: Daniel Bellinger left the game.

Rest of season:

  • Darius Slayton: low-end WR3
  • Richie James Jr: mid-range WR4
  • Daniel Bellinger: mid-range TE2

NEW YORK JETS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
23 24 9 9 18 7 19 21 4 16 27

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Mike White 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
12 28 5.9 79% 2.4 11.3 37% 9% 0% 3% 0% 14% 24.8 6
13 57 8.8 62% 2.5 6.5 24% 9% 2% 2% 25% 9% 19.5 8
14 44 8.0 74% 2.6 6.1 23% 0% 0% 6% 0% 2% 10.7 21
YTD 129 7.9 69% 2.5 7.4 26% 2% 1% 4% 7% 8% 18.3 36
  • Injury Update: Mike White left the game twice with injuries but returned. The Jets plan on him starting in Week 14. If his status changes, Joe Flacco could start.

Rest of season:

  • Mike White: mid-range QB2
  • Zach Wilson: free agent
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Zonovan Knight 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 47% 42% 26% 11% 38% 75% 0% 0% 0% 13.3 23
13 55% 65% 42% 10% 19% 56% 75% 7% 18% 16.8 11
14 47% 74% 29% 5% 13% 60% 0% 0% 0% 15.7 11
YTD 13% 14% 9% 2% 21% 15% 21% 1% 2% 15.3 66
Michael Carter 11 46% 40% 37% 6% 9% 67% 0% 8% 60% 2.7 51
12 30% 18% 32% 7% 20% 0% 0% 8% 67% 5.6 47
13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 50% 22% 51% 12% 18% 40% 0% 87% 100% 5.0 36
YTD 46% 32% 38% 9% 18% 33% 21% 31% 56% 9.1 35
Ty Johnson 11 32% 20% 20% 6% 17% 33% 0% 77% 40% 0.4 73
12 23% 15% 29% 7% 22% 25% 0% 83% 33% 14.8 18
13 33% 4% 42% 13% 27% 33% 0% 86% 82% 10.1 28
14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 13% 5% 12% 4% 22% 12% 0% 35% 22% 3.9 81
  • Upgrade: Zonovan Knight has taken over the lead role in the Jets backfield. Even with Michael Carter back in the lineup, Knight led the team with 74% of the rushing attempts. Carter moved into Ty Johnson’s role as the passing-down back, and James Robinson was a healthy scratch. Knight has back-to-back top-12 finishes and is a low-end RB2 the rest of the way.

Rest of season:

  • Zonovan Knight: low-end RB2
  • Michael Carter: low-end RB3
  • Ty Johnson: stash RB5
  • James Robinson: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Garrett Wilson WR 11 100% 10% 17% 10.0 16% 0% 13% 33% 3.2 76
12 90% 29% 29% 7.3 35% 100% 9% 50% 26.4 4
13 90% 27% 27% 16.4 50% 25% 13% 36% 24.2 9
14 100% 14% 17% 11.6 24% 0% 36% 0% 13.8 27
YTD 82% 22% 23% 9.8 27% 38% 22% 25% 13.3 19
Corey Davis WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 74% 13% 11% 5.7 10% 0% 27% 0% 1.9 102
13 79% 18% 17% 11.8 23% 25% 27% 22% 13.5 27
14 12% 17% 2% 15.0 4% 0% 7% 0% 2.5 74
YTD 54% 15% 10% 14.9 19% 14% 14% 26% 8.4 69
Elijah Moore WR 11 57% 24% 22% 11.0 23% 0% 25% 0% 3.7 73
12 42% 15% 7% 18.0 22% 0% 18% 0% 14.0 29
13 74% 13% 12% 9.8 13% 25% 13% 33% 3.7 73
14 92% 19% 22% 11.4 31% 0% 14% 33% 12.0 32
YTD 70% 13% 11% 13.2 18% 5% 11% 27% 5.8 84
Denzel Mims WR 11 90% 19% 28% 16.0 42% 0% 25% 40% 4.5 68
12 23% 14% 4% 8.0 5% 0% 9% 0% 2.1 101
13 21% 8% 2% 24.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 126
14 69% 14% 12% 9.0 13% 0% 0% 40% 6.5 54
YTD 28% 14% 5% 13.4 8% 0% 4% 29% 3.8 131
Tyler Conklin TE 11 73% 14% 17% 6.3 10% 0% 25% 0% 3.5 30
12 71% 14% 11% 9.0 16% 0% 0% 67% 8.0 15
13 61% 16% 12% 7.2 9% 0% 13% 17% 2.9 36
14 67% 19% 17% 4.6 10% 0% 14% 14% 7.8 10
YTD 72% 18% 16% 7.9 15% 19% 19% 25% 8.1 13
  • Injury Update: Corey Davis left the game with a head injury and could miss time.
  • Waiver/Upgrade: Elijah Moore’s route participation is improved over the last two contests (74% and 92%). He led the Jets in target share at 22% in Week 14. Moore’s sophomore campaign has been a disaster after high expectations, thanks to a strong finish to 2021. He is a boom-bust WR3 option while Corey Davis (head) is out. FAB: 15%

Rest of season:

  • Garrett Wilson: mid-end WR2
  • Corey Davis: low-end WR4
  • Elijah Moore: stash WR5; boom-bust WR3 while Corey Davis is out
  • Tyler Conklin: mid-range TE2

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
4 1 6 24 1 14 5 6 30 25 13

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Jalen Hurts 11 25 8.4 78% 3.5 7.6 33% 42% 7% 10% 100% 4% 26.2 5
12 28 8.0 71% 3.3 5.5 26% 27% 14% 6% 33% 4% 29.8 2
13 39 10.1 83% 2.8 9.7 24% 19% 0% 5% 67% 10% 34.4 1
14 31 9.7 74% 2.6 7.0 14% 20% 3% 11% 0% 6% 30.4 2
YTD 388 8.2 79% 2.9 8.1 33% 25% 8% 7% 52% 4% 26.1 1

Rest of season:

  • Jalen Hurts: high-end QB1
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Miles Sanders 11 65% 39% 57% 4% 10% 75% 0% 0% 43% 5.8 37
12 54% 48% 39% 13% 21% 50% 33% 8% 0% 31.0 2
13 53% 37% 41% 5% 11% 67% 33% 8% 22% 11.8 23
14 66% 57% 47% 10% 17% 83% 50% 20% 0% 28.5 3
YTD 60% 49% 48% 6% 11% 64% 26% 13% 10% 15.3 9
Kenneth Gainwell 11 16% 3% 14% 0% 0% 25% 0% 67% 29% 0.0 88
12 34% 18% 33% 4% 8% 38% 33% 85% 100% 11.6 27
13 27% 11% 30% 8% 21% 22% 0% 58% 33% 8.3 36
14 18% 0% 24% 3% 11% 0% 0% 70% 0% 1.0 60
YTD 27% 10% 29% 5% 15% 24% 10% 76% 73% 5.1 53
Boston Scott 11 19% 9% 17% 9% 33% 0% 0% 33% 29% 3.2 50
12 13% 7% 14% 0% 0% 13% 0% 8% 0% 2.4 65
13 23% 22% 15% 3% 14% 11% 0% 33% 56% 3.1 56
14 18% 20% 11% 3% 25% 17% 50% 10% 0% 10.7 20
YTD 13% 10% 11% 1% 10% 12% 6% 11% 19% 3.1 79

Rest of season:

  • Miles Sanders: high-end RB2
  • Kenneth Gainwell: stash RB6
  • Boston Scott: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
A.J. Brown WR 11 91% 28% 30% 8.3 30% 100% 0% 43% 11.0 36
12 97% 17% 25% 8.3 26% 50% 40% 17% 14.6 26
13 93% 26% 24% 15.3 36% 100% 0% 22% 31.9 3
14 100% 21% 19% 13.0 26% 0% 0% 33% 17.0 17
YTD 92% 23% 27% 11.9 39% 56% 31% 40% 17.5 5
DeVonta Smith WR 11 100% 26% 39% 13.4 63% 0% 33% 33% 13.8 20
12 97% 23% 33% 10.4 43% 0% 40% 25% 9.0 58
13 93% 19% 22% 14.4 30% 0% 57% 38% 21.2 12
14 97% 22% 26% 11.3 30% 0% 43% 0% 17.4 16
YTD 96% 21% 26% 9.8 30% 19% 31% 21% 13.5 18
Quez Watkins WR 11 63% 9% 9% 12.5 13% 0% 33% 0% 11.1 35
12 81% 17% 21% 11.4 30% 50% 20% 40% 12.5 32
13 63% 24% 16% 2.5 4% 0% 0% 50% 8.7 49
14 66% 20% 16% 9.2 15% 0% 43% 0% 5.9 59
YTD 64% 11% 9% 10.1 12% 13% 12% 21% 5.7 79
Jack Stoll TE 11 71% 8% 4% 4.0 2% 0% 0% 100% 1.7 41
12 64% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 87
13 67% 13% 11% 14.8 16% 0% 0% 0% 7.1 17
14 55% 10% 6% 4.5 3% 0% 0% 0% 4.1 18
YTD 37% 8% 4% 8.1 4% 0% 0% 21% 1.7 63
Grant Calcaterra TE 11 20% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 57
12 25% 11% 4% -9.0 -5% 0% 0% 0% 0.8 55
13 20% 11% 3% 16.0 4% 0% 0% 0% 2.9 37
14 39% 27% 13% 8.8 12% 100% 14% 25% 4.4 17
YTD 12% 13% 2% 8.4 2% 6% 1% 29% 1.2 81

Rest of season:

  • J. Brown: low-end WR1; mid-range WR1 while Dallas Goedert is out
  • DeVonta Smith: high-end WR3; mid-range WR2 while Dallas Goedert is out
  • Dallas Goedert: mid-range TE1

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
24 29 15 12 15 15 9 10 14 11 23

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Kenny Pickett 11 42 9.7 70% 3.0 6.3 14% 8% 0% 5% 0% 12% 16.0 16
12 28 6.2 79% 2.9 6.2 32% 9% 9% 9% 0% 11% 10.2 32
13 28 9.3 65% 3.4 7.0 26% 12% 10% 0% 100% 4% 13.3 20
14 1 0.0 0% 5.1 0.0 0% 0% 50% 25% 0% 100% 1.6 28
YTD 294 7.9 74% 3.0 6.1 19% 6% 8% 7% 25% 9% 12.0 28
Mitchell Trubisky 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 30 11.0 77% 2.9 9.2 32% 0% 0% 3% 0% 10% 12.0 19
YTD 158 10.3 69% 2.8 6.7 19% 3% 2% 6% 8% 7% 10.4 34
  • Injury Update: Kenny Pickett left the game with a concussion.

Rest of season:

  • Kenny Pickett: low-end QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Najee Harris 11 92% 80% 79% 16% 16% 100% 100% 89% 100% 27.6 3
12 29% 29% 29% 4% 10% 8% 0% 29% 0% 10.9 31
13 66% 50% 35% 4% 9% 80% 0% 22% 0% 10.2 26
14 56% 67% 43% 10% 19% 100% 100% 14% 0% 13.0 14
YTD 66% 57% 47% 9% 17% 66% 42% 42% 76% 12.4 17
Jaylen Warren 11 4% 0% 6% 3% 33% 0% 0% 11% 0% 1.9 53
12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 20% 3% 26% 8% 25% 0% 0% 78% 0% 3.9 51
14 40% 17% 38% 7% 14% 0% 0% 86% 100% 4.7 38
YTD 27% 13% 25% 5% 16% 14% 0% 53% 24% 4.8 57
Benny Snell Jr. 11 4% 0% 2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 91
12 41% 35% 34% 4% 8% 54% 100% 43% 0% 13.8 22
13 14% 18% 6% 4% 50% 20% 0% 0% 0% 4.5 49
14 4% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4 62
YTD 5% 6% 3% 0% 15% 13% 8% 2% 0% 4.7 97

Rest of season:

  • Najee Harris: low-end RB2
  • Jaylen Warren: low-end RB4 with contingency RB2 upside
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Diontae Johnson WR 11 96% 11% 14% 2.6 4% 0% 7% 20% 6.2 60
12 100% 23% 29% 7.6 35% 50% 0% 25% 9.9 47
13 100% 32% 38% 11.0 45% 50% 25% 20% 11.0 37
14 95% 26% 27% 17.1 42% 50% 33% 38% 14.2 24
YTD 97% 22% 26% 10.9 32% 35% 24% 17% 10.3 36
George Pickens WR 11 94% 20% 16% 20.0 33% 0% 21% 17% 18.3 11
12 94% 21% 21% 15.7 54% 50% 43% 33% 8.7 59
13 87% 7% 8% 6.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 1.2 107
14 92% 12% 10% 23.7 22% 0% 0% 67% 10.8 35
YTD 90% 14% 15% 15.3 27% 23% 18% 14% 9.2 46
Steven Sims WR 11 40% 11% 5% 14.0 8% 0% 14% 0% -0.3 139
12 40% 21% 11% 2.3 4% 0% 14% 33% 2.9 89
13 39% 17% 8% 14.0 12% 0% 13% 50% 1.9 98
14 51% 21% 13% 5.0 6% 0% 17% 50% 7.1 52
YTD 16% 19% 4% 4.9 2% 0% 5% 38% 2.2 144
Pat Freiermuth TE 11 83% 33% 32% 9.3 31% 0% 29% 8% 15.9 4
12 80% 14% 14% 6.5 15% 0% 14% 0% 6.9 18
13 55% 29% 19% 12.2 25% 0% 50% 0% 10.6 9
14 57% 29% 20% 8.8 16% 50% 17% 0% 12.3 7
YTD 66% 24% 19% 8.6 19% 15% 26% 19% 10.7 5
Zach Gentry TE 11 23% 27% 8% 10.3 9% 100% 7% 33% 2.8 35
12 31% 9% 4% -4.0 -2% 0% 0% 100% 0.6 56
13 39% 8% 4% 5.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 1.8 51
14 30% 9% 3% 10.0 3% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 48
YTD 28% 14% 5% 2.8 1% 4% 4% 40% 2.0 59
  • Downgrade: Pat Freiermuth hasn’t eclipsed a 60% route participation in the last two games. He was on the verge of establishing himself as a top-three option, but this development limits his upside. He has still come through thanks to elite TPRRs (29% in both weeks). Freiermuth is a mid-range TE1.

Rest of season:

  • Diontae Johnson: low-end WR3
  • George Pickens: mid-range WR4
  • Steven Sims: free agent
  • Pat Freiermuth: mid-range TE1

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
10 9 19 27 8 30 25 4 23 22 20

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Brock Purdy 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 11% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.3 33
12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
13 37 5.4 74% 2.5 5.7 25% 11% 0% 8% 0% 3% 15.3 17
14 21 5.9 84% 2.7 8.8 27% 3% 5% 0% 0% 10% 21.7 8
YTD 68 6.1 75% 2.6 6.8 22% 2% 3% 4% 0% 6% 13.0 41
  • Injury Update: Brock Purdy played through an oblique injury and is day-to-day.

Rest of season:

  • Brock Purdy: free agent
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Christian McCaffrey 11 66% 25% 93% 25% 25% 50% 0% 100% 0% 17.6 12
12 63% 35% 69% 17% 22% 57% 0% 92% 22% 8.9 38
13 82% 47% 77% 26% 27% 100% 0% 94% 100% 28.6 1
14 70% 40% 79% 10% 9% 80% 100% 70% 100% 29.3 2
YTD 36% 23% 36% 11% 26% 75% 24% 40% 45% 20.7 3
Jordan Mason 11 12% 14% 0% 0% 0% 33% 0% 0% 0% 1.4 61
12 13% 16% 3% 0% 0% 14% 0% 0% 0% 2.5 64
13 18% 22% 8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6% 0% 5.1 47
14 30% 31% 4% 0% 0% 20% 0% 30% 0% 5.6 32
YTD 7% 8% 2% 0% 0% 5% 0% 3% 0% 2.6 100

Rest of season:

  • Christian McCaffrey: high-end RB1
  • Jordan Mason: stash RB5
  • Tyrion Davis-Price: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Deebo Samuel WR 11 77% 43% 32% 3.0 15% 0% 25% 0% 22.4 5
12 92% 17% 17% 3.0 8% 33% 15% 17% 7.3 67
13 83% 28% 26% 6.2 27% 0% 21% 40% 12.3 32
14 54% 33% 25% 2.6 11% 0% 17% 20% 16.4 19
YTD 80% 24% 22% 4.7 15% 17% 16% 22% 13.9 20
Brandon Aiyuk WR 11 93% 14% 14% 9.5 21% 50% 25% 0% 16.0 15
12 97% 21% 22% 12.5 47% 0% 15% 13% 11.5 36
13 100% 21% 23% 7.8 30% 0% 29% 0% 9.6 43
14 89% 12% 15% 14.7 37% 0% 0% 0% 13.7 28
YTD 95% 20% 22% 10.2 31% 11% 20% 21% 13.6 16
Jauan Jennings WR 11 57% 12% 7% 28.0 31% 50% 13% 0% 0.0 137
12 62% 29% 19% 7.0 23% 33% 31% 0% 16.9 18
13 44% 14% 8% 7.7 10% 0% 7% 0% 5.4 62
14 54% 7% 5% 5.0 4% 0% 17% 0% 1.5 83
YTD 47% 20% 11% 7.9 12% 11% 19% 2% 5.3 89
Ray-Ray McCloud III TE 11 17% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 136
12 10% 50% 3% 13.0 6% 0% 8% 0% 2.2 100
13 8% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 134
14 43% 17% 5% 9.0 8% 0% 0% 0% 2.8 72
YTD 27% 13% 4% 17.6 10% 6% 4% 19% 2.9 121
George Kittle TE 11 83% 24% 21% 6.5 22% 0% 25% 33% 24.4 2
12 90% 11% 11% 5.0 9% 33% 15% 25% 5.6 25
13 94% 7% 8% 5.7 7% 0% 14% 33% 4.2 28
14 89% 20% 25% 2.8 12% 0% 33% 60% 6.8 14
YTD 77% 16% 14% 6.6 13% 33% 15% 31% 10.5 7
  • Injury Update: Deebo Samuel suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss some time.

Rest of season:

  • Deebo Samuel: boom-bust WR3
  • Brandon Aiyuk: boom-bust WR3; low-end WR2 while Deebo Samuel is out
  • George Kittle: boom-bust TE1; mid-range TE1 with upside while Deebo Samuel is out

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
5 7 28 17 28 11 2 32 5 6 19

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Geno Smith 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 37 8.6 80% 2.6 8.9 26% 15% 5% 7% 0% 11% 22.3 11
13 39 7.8 83% 3.0 9.4 32% 5% 2% 9% 0% 5% 26.0 3
14 36 12.4 67% 3.1 7.3 19% 0% 7% 7% 0% 0% 22.6 7
YTD 428 8.4 78% 2.8 8.0 28% 11% 5% 7% 0% 7% 20.1 5

Rest of season:

  • Geno Smith: mid-range QB1
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Kenneth Walker III 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 71% 65% 53% 3% 4% 100% 0% 38% 0% 16.9 14
13 21% 14% 22% 0% 0% 17% 100% 11% 0% 3.6 55
14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 47% 48% 34% 6% 15% 52% 100% 19% 4% 13.6 22
DeeJay Dallas 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 14% 5% 13% 6% 33% 0% 0% 25% 100% 3.5 57
13 48% 48% 37% 3% 6% 0% 0% 89% 67% 3.7 52
14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 16% 8% 14% 2% 12% 6% 0% 33% 42% 1.9 94
Travis Homer 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 20% 10% 20% 6% 22% 33% 0% 38% 0% 13.3 24
13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 91% 82% 65% 9% 11% 0% 0% 93% 100% 5.4 34
YTD 18% 6% 17% 3% 15% 16% 0% 41% 45% 4.8 74
Tony Jones Jr. 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 34% 33% 35% 11% 31% 83% 0% 0% 33% 5.2 46
14 9% 9% 5% 3% 50% 0% 0% 7% 0% 1.2 58
YTD 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 8% 0% 0% 0% 2.6 107
  • Injury Update: Kenneth Walker II and DeeJay Dallas missed Week 14.
  • Monitoring: The Seahawks play again on Thursday night, and if Walker or Dallas can’t go, Travis Homer could be in for a sizable role. He didn’t come through in the box score in Week 14, but he was the clear-cut No. 1 RB for Seattle, handling 91% of the snaps and 82% of the rushing attempts.

Rest of season:

  • Kenneth Walker III: low-end RB1
  • Travis Homer: low-end PPR RB5; low-end RB2 if Kenneth Walker II and DeeJay Dallas are out
  • DeeJay Dallas: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
D.K. Metcalf WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 96% 33% 40% 7.4 35% 67% 80% 29% 20.0 13
13 91% 19% 23% 14.3 42% 25% 0% 50% 26.7 6
14 95% 24% 30% 17.6 43% 67% 38% 20% 18.1 15
YTD 87% 26% 27% 12.2 39% 50% 30% 27% 15.0 12
Tyler Lockett WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 91% 22% 20% 13.7 32% 33% 0% 29% 15.8 22
13 96% 25% 31% 7.6 31% 0% 43% 27% 27.8 5
14 98% 19% 24% 13.8 27% 33% 23% 13% 17.0 18
YTD 90% 21% 23% 11.8 32% 25% 25% 28% 16.1 8
Marquise Goodwin WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 51% 13% 9% 10.3 10% 0% 0% 33% 8.5 62
13 50% 9% 6% 18.5 14% 25% 0% 0% 2.7 85
14 79% 18% 18% 13.2 19% 0% 31% 0% 20.3 10
YTD 48% 13% 8% 11.8 11% 14% 13% 13% 7.9 64
Noah Fant TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 58% 12% 9% 10.0 10% 0% 0% 33% 6.4 20
13 50% 22% 14% 8.8 16% 50% 29% 20% 14.2 3
14 42% 11% 3% -6.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 69
YTD 54% 18% 12% 6.5 9% 8% 10% 40% 6.7 20
Will Dissly TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 62% 11% 9% 8.7 9% 0% 0% 33% 3.7 33
13 43% 10% 6% 3.0 2% 0% 14% 0% 4.2 29
14 26% 27% 9% 12.0 9% 0% 0% 33% 4.0 19
YTD 45% 16% 9% 5.2 5% 3% 4% 44% 6.3 21

Rest of season:

  • K. Metcalf: high-end WR2
  • Tyler Lockett: mid-range WR2
  • Marquise Goodwin: deep-league WR6
  • Noah Fant: low-end TE2

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
26 28 4 2 30 1 4 27 1 14 9 32 19 24

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Tom Brady 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0
12 43 8.8 69% 2.4 5.7 22% 5% 0% 7% 0% 9% 18.0 13
13 54 6.8 80% 2.4 5.2 18% 5% 0% 2% 0% 11% 18.1 11
14 55 6.9 74% 2.6 4.6 5% 6% 2% 0% 0% 5% 12.1 18
YTD 579 7.6 75% 2.3 6.2 15% 7% 0% 3% 0% 7% 15.8 15

Rest of season:

  • Tom Brady: high-end QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Rachaad White 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 90% 70% 73% 21% 28% 80% 0% 85% 100% 20.0 9
13 41% 43% 37% 14% 32% 17% 0% 57% 20% 18.9 9
14 53% 72% 36% 10% 29% 83% 0% 31% 0% 12.4 16
YTD 39% 33% 33% 8% 22% 41% 27% 32% 25% 8.6 33
Leonard Fournette 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 60% 48% 59% 12% 20% 83% 0% 43% 80% 14.1 16
14 47% 22% 52% 14% 23% 25% 0% 69% 0% 10.6 21
YTD 60% 52% 54% 11% 19% 59% 64% 64% 74% 15.0 13
  • Monitoring: Rachaad White handled nine attempts to Leonard Fournette’s four, excluding the last drive when the game was already over. Fournette was nursing a sore foot coming into the contest, but White might be surpassing the veteran for the primary rushing role. Fournette handled more of the passing-down work and out-targeted the rookie by one.

Rest of season:

  • Rachaad White: low-end RB2
  • Leonard Fournette: high-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Chris Godwin WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 96% 28% 31% 6.5 23% 0% 40% 23% 29.0 2
13 83% 29% 27% 5.2 20% 0% 14% 8% 14.3 26
14 91% 17% 18% 6.6 17% 33% 20% 11% 10.4 36
YTD 73% 24% 19% 6.2 15% 7% 20% 10% 14.1 24
Mike Evans WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 94% 24% 21% 17.9 44% 0% 20% 33% 5.1 75
13 88% 10% 8% 14.0 17% 0% 7% 0% 9.9 42
14 88% 18% 16% 11.1 26% 33% 40% 0% 8.4 47
YTD 82% 19% 17% 13.9 32% 30% 20% 18% 13.1 23
Julio Jones WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 67% 15% 12% 22.6 31% 0% 10% 20% 8.5 61
13 71% 12% 10% 19.2 29% 0% 7% 20% 5.8 60
14 69% 20% 16% 10.6 25% 33% 7% 0% 8.8 45
YTD 36% 18% 7% 15.6 15% 11% 8% 10% 8.2 88
Russell Gage WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 32% 11% 2% 8.0 2% 0% 0% 100% 2.1 95
14 40% 9% 4% 5.0 3% 0% 7% 0% 9.2 44
YTD 44% 16% 8% 6.0 6% 11% 6% 5% 7.7 83
Cade Otton TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 43% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 70
13 83% 18% 18% 5.4 15% 100% 14% 11% 14.8 1
14 52% 16% 10% 6.2 9% 0% 0% 0% 6.8 15
YTD 59% 14% 9% 6.4 7% 11% 7% 15% 6.8 22
Cameron Brate TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 57% 14% 10% 5.3 6% 0% 20% 0% 3.5 35
13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 38% 18% 8% 8.5 10% 0% 7% 0% 3.2 22
YTD 32% 16% 6% 6.8 5% 7% 6% 23% 4.1 51

Rest of season:

  • Mike Evans: low-end WR2
  • Chris Godwin: mid-range WR2
  • Julio Jones: low-end WR4
  • Russell Gage: deep-league WR6
  • Cade Otton: low-end TE2
  • Cameron Brate: free agent

TENNESSEE TITANS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run
31 22 31 30 11 31 28 24 20 21 26 13 12 7

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Ryan Tannehill 11 27 9.5 88% 2.7 12.3 40% 9% 0% 10% 0% 0% 20.0 12
12 34 8.8 75% 2.7 8.6 19% 0% 5% 3% 0% 6% 12.5 24
13 22 6.8 67% 3.1 6.4 32% 0% 10% 19% 0% 5% 13.0 22
14 38 10.1 70% 2.6 6.7 13% 0% 4% 9% 0% 5% 18.8 12
YTD 303 8.3 76% 2.7 7.8 28% 5% 3% 8% 7% 6% 14.3 23

Rest of season:

  • Ryan Tannehill: low-end QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Derrick Henry 11 71% 88% 32% 7% 18% 100% 100% 0% 0% 25.4 4
12 56% 89% 37% 9% 21% 33% 0% 0% 0% 14.7 19
13 55% 58% 42% 12% 20% 0% 0% 6% 0% 5.8 42
14 75% 94% 52% 11% 17% 100% 100% 11% 67% 24.0 5
YTD 65% 78% 39% 10% 21% 82% 93% 6% 29% 19.1 4
Dontrell Hilliard 11 18% 3% 21% 4% 14% 0% 0% 56% 0% 8.8 26
12 37% 11% 50% 9% 21% 67% 0% 64% 90% 4.9 51
13 36% 5% 42% 8% 13% 0% 0% 94% 100% 3.6 54
14 13% 0% 16% 0% 0% 0% 0% 56% 0% 0.0 73
YTD 26% 6% 32% 9% 22% 9% 0% 68% 45% 6.4 48
Hassan Haskins 11 11% 0% 15% 0% 0% 0% 0% 44% 0% 0.0 86
12 11% 0% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 36% 10% 0.0 100
13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 9% 3% 9% 1% 8% 7% 0% 22% 19% 0.8 116
Julius Chestnut 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
13 13% 26% 6% 0% 0% 100% 0% 0% 0% 1.3 67
14 10% 0% 12% 5% 33% 0% 0% 33% 33% 2.8 47
YTD 2% 1% 2% 1% 25% 2% 0% 2% 7% 2.1 129
  • Injury Update: Dontrell Hilliard suffered a neck injury that knocked him out of the Week 14 game. He will not play in Week 15.
  • Monitoring: Dontrell Hilliard was the passing-down back, and the Titans don’t really have a replacement for him. Derrick Henry saw a season-high in route participation (52%) and snaps in the two-minute offense (67%). We could see King Henry more involved in the passing game moving forward — he registered four targets in Week 14.

Rest of season:

  • Derrick Henry: mid-range RB1
  • Dontrell Hilliard: low-end RB4 with RB2 contingent upside
  • Hassan Haskins: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Treylon Burks WR 11 68% 39% 30% 11.3 37% 0% 33% 38% 18.1 12
12 82% 19% 19% 17.5 37% 0% 21% 50% 11.0 40
13 22% 25% 4% 29.0 17% 100% 17% 0% 9.5 45
14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0
YTD 41% 22% 12% 12.0 17% 11% 10% 31% 8.5 86
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 11 85% 10% 7% 9.0 7% 0% 17% 0% 4.8 66
12 76% 17% 16% 11.4 20% 50% 21% 0% 9.9 45
13 97% 6% 8% 5.0 6% 0% 0% 0% 1.4 105
14 96% 21% 22% 13.8 29% 50% 33% 13% 11.3 33
YTD 81% 12% 12% 14.2 20% 22% 16% 16% 5.9 76
Robert Woods WR 11 85% 24% 26% 8.6 25% 33% 33% 14% 12.9 28
12 84% 16% 16% 11.2 20% 50% 29% 0% 3.5 86
13 97% 14% 20% 8.8 26% 0% 33% 20% 1.6 103
14 88% 16% 19% 8.3 15% 0% 11% 29% 9.9 39
YTD 86% 18% 20% 9.1 22% 17% 19% 31% 6.5 68
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 11 44% 13% 7% 17.5 14% 0% 0% 50% 4.1 24
12 34% 38% 16% 9.2 16% 0% 21% 20% 6.5 19
13 56% 25% 20% 4.2 13% 0% 0% 80% 10.8 8
14 50% 28% 16% 4.7 7% 0% 11% 0% 16.5 3
YTD 30% 25% 10% 8.5 10% 11% 9% 39% 5.0 30
Austin Hooper TE 11 41% 29% 15% 11.3 18% 67% 17% 50% 19.6 3
12 74% 14% 13% 5.8 8% 0% 7% 0% 6.0 22
13 61% 23% 20% 9.2 27% 0% 33% 0% 5.2 21
14 62% 19% 14% 6.6 9% 0% 0% 0% 11.8 8
YTD 60% 17% 13% 8.8 14% 17% 15% 12% 6.1 23
  • Injury Update: Treylon Burks (concussion) didn’t play.
  • Upgrade: Chigoziem Okonkwo doesn’t have a full-time role, but he has been extremely efficient. His 25% TPRR and 2.58 YPRR are elite marks for a tight end. The Titans are moving Okonkwo around, with 52% of his snaps coming from the slot in Week 14. The rookie TE has big-play upside and moves into the high-end TE2 conversation after two top-eight finishes.

Rest of season:

  • Treylon Burks: upside WR3
  • Robert Woods: deep-league WR6
  • Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: deep-league WR6; mid-range WR5 until Treylon Burks returns
  • Austin Hooper: mid-range TE2
  • Chigoziem Okonkwo: high-end TE2

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Team ranks
Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass
28 24 2 12 6 23 21 1 23 29 21

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks
Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank
Taylor Heinicke 10 29 11.0 68% 2.6 7.3 36% 8% 3% 9% 0% 3% 8.4 27
11 27 9.7 68% 3.1 7.1 39% 5% 4% 0% 0% 0% 7.8 24
12 23 9.0 71% 3.1 6.0 35% 3% 0% 0% 0% 17% 12.4 25
13 41 8.0 71% 2.6 6.7 32% 3% 2% 11% 0% 12% 19.6 7
YTD 212 8.3 70% 2.9 6.8 36% 3% 5% 6% 9% 10% 14.5 31

Rest of season:

  • Taylor Heinicke: low-end QB2
Running backs
Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank
Brian Robinson Jr. 10 52% 54% 29% 0% 0% 69% 67% 8% 86% 14.6 15
11 34% 38% 14% 0% 0% 44% 0% 0% 0% 5.7 38
12 48% 47% 33% 14% 38% 50% 0% 10% 0% 20.5 5
13 47% 57% 23% 5% 20% 60% 0% 7% 25% 13.1 19
YTD 28% 38% 12% 2% 14% 39% 27% 3% 13% 9.6 43
Antonio Gibson 10 48% 29% 54% 12% 17% 31% 33% 100% 14% 14.8 14
11 68% 46% 62% 14% 17% 67% 0% 100% 100% 13.3 16
12 42% 24% 63% 14% 21% 17% 0% 90% 100% 8.4 39
13 49% 24% 48% 8% 13% 40% 0% 93% 75% 7.9 35
YTD 47% 36% 40% 13% 25% 39% 64% 42% 31% 12.0 16

Rest of season:

  • Antonio Gibson: high-end RB3
  • Brian Robinson: boom-bust RB2
Receivers and tight ends
Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank
Terry McLaurin WR 10 97% 34% 44% 16.2 65% 50% 67% 45% 20.8 10
11 83% 26% 27% 17.5 49% 0% 14% 67% 9.6 44
12 83% 32% 29% 12.8 41% 33% 44% 17% 9.3 54
13 94% 27% 32% 10.6 42% 100% 38% 25% 24.5 7
YTD 93% 20% 23% 13.3 38% 26% 28% 33% 13.6 14
Curtis Samuel WR 10 77% 15% 16% 10.0 15% 0% 22% 0% 6.0 64
11 76% 10% 9% 0.0 0% 0% 14% 0% 9.8 41
12 63% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.3 110
13 81% 18% 18% 7.7 18% 0% 50% 14% 14.6 24
YTD 83% 18% 19% 6.3 14% 4% 22% 30% 11.7 22
Jahan Dotson WR 10 49% 7% 4% 9.0 3% 0% 0% 100% 2.4 86
11 79% 9% 9% 15.0 14% 0% 14% 50% 2.6 82
12 63% 7% 5% 22.0 12% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 133
13 90% 19% 21% 10.5 28% 0% 0% 38% 16.4 18
YTD 52% 12% 8% 14.8 14% 17% 9% 28% 9.0 74
Logan Thomas TE 10 77% 15% 16% 5.3 8% 50% 0% 75% 3.2 30
11 69% 32% 27% 8.5 24% 100% 14% 50% 11.5 8
12 75% 12% 10% 1.5 2% 0% 0% 50% 1.7 49
13 58% 14% 11% 6.8 9% 0% 0% 75% 5.0 21
YTD 50% 14% 9% 7.6 9% 13% 6% 46% 5.1 34
  • Upgrade: Since Taylor Heinicke took over at QB in Week 7, Terry McLaurin’s average target share is a stunning 31%, and he has four top-18 finishes and five top-30 outings. During that span, he boasts the No. 5 PFF receiving grade (90.4), ranks No. 6 in YPRR (2.62), No. 12 in TPRR (26%) and has the fourth-most receiving yards (578). McLaurin has a bye during Week 14, but he is a mid-range WR2 the rest of the way.
  • Waiver: Jahan Dotson flashed with four TDs over the first four games this season. However, his TPRR never eclipsed 16%, and his YPRR data points were also lackluster. He missed Weeks 5 to 9 and has been the odd man out until Week 13. Against the Giants’ man-heavy defense, he delivered a season-high 23% target share on his way to 16.4 fantasy points. For the season, his 12% TPRR and 1.29 YPRR suggest he isn’t on the same plane as his rookie peers Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Christian Watson and Drake London. However, Week 13 is a step in the right direction and makes him worth a stash in larger formats. FAB: 15%

Rest of season:

  • Terry McLaurin: mid-range WR2
  • Curtis Samuel: mid-range WR4
  • Jahan Dotson: stash WR6
  • Logan Thomas: mid-range TE2
Data notes and acronyms:

1st/2nd = First and second downs

LDD = long down and distance (third and fourth down with three or more yards to go)

SDD = short down and distance (second, third and fourth down with two or fewer yards to go)

i5 = inside the five-yard line
2MIN = two-minute offense (hurry-up offense)

Close = score within three points

Lead = leading by four points or more

Trail = trailing by four points or more

Plays = penalties included for utilization splits and rates

Pass Play = all dropbacks (i.e., attempts, sacks and scrambles)

ADOT = average depth of target

Air Yards = ADOT multiplied by targets

TTT = average time to throw

PA = play action

PA Targets = percentage of player's targets that came using play action

Fantasy finishes = through Sunday night game

YPRR = yards per route run

TPRR = targets per route run

EZ = end zone

TOP = Time of possession

Pass vs. Run Splits = based on the percentage of time a team throws or passes

FAB = Free agent budget (based on home leagues; adjust percentages in more competitive formats)

