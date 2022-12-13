Fantasy Football Utilization Report: Week 15 waiver, trade and drop candidates

Editor's note: This year, PFF collaborated with Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life to bring readers the NFL Fantasy Football Utilization Report.

Volume is king in fantasy football, and this report will help you understand which players are due more or less according to their roles. It is a great way to know who is overperforming (sell high) and underperforming (buy low) based on historical data tied to metrics we know drive volume.

Overall offense: Which teams are enabling winning volume and efficiency across game scripts

Which teams are enabling winning volume and efficiency across game scripts Quarterbacks: How involved is each quarterback in the running game and who is unlocking upside for their weapons

How involved is each quarterback in the running game and who is unlocking upside for their weapons Running backs: Which backs are handling early downs, short-yardage and passing downs

Which backs are handling early downs, short-yardage and passing downs Tight ends: Who is running enough routes and meeting critical targets per route thresholds

Who is running enough routes and meeting critical targets per route thresholds Receivers: Which receivers are in the most routes and operating broadly within the offense

Week 14 Takeaways

Waiver Wire

To make the waiver wire section of this column, a player must be rostered less than 50% of the time in typical leagues like Yahoo! or ESPN. If players are trending upward in utilization or performance and are over that threshold, they will be found under the upgrade or buy-low section.

WR ELIJAH MOORE

Moore registered a 74% route participation in Week 13, which was his highest since requesting a trade. He followed that up with an even stronger performance in Week 14, surging to 92% with Corey Davis knocked out of the game with a head injury. Moore led the Jets with a 22% target share and has now hit that mark in two of the last four games.

His season-long TPRR (13%) and YPRR (0.96) are reasons to doubt a resurgence, but the 2021 second-round draft pick flashed elite upside last season, with marks of 24% and 1.75. He delivered WR36, WR26, WR1, WR27, WR3, WR42, and WR8 performances from Week 7 to Week 13 before injuries ended his season.

With Mike White or Joe Flacco under center, the Jets opt to pass on 63% of plays in neutral game scripts – above the NFL average of 60%. There is plenty of room for another fantasy-relevant WR in New York’s passing attack as long as Zach Wilson remains on the sidelines. Davis registered a whopping nine targets in Week 13 with White under center.

The second-year WR has a demonstrated upside and a path to earning a larger role in an offense that is willing to throw the ball. Many will snooze on Moore, but this is exactly the kind of profile we want to take a swing on.

Moore has WR2 upside and is available in over 70% of fantasy leagues.

FAB: 20%+

James has taken over the Giants’ lead slot role since the injury to Wan’Dale Robinson. Historically, he isn’t a strong target earner, with a career-high of 14%. However, his TPRR is hovering in the WR5 range at 18% this season, and he has four 20%-plus target share outings.

The fourth-year WR has three top-24 performances in his last three outings. He doesn’t offer the same high-end upside as Elijah Moore, but he could be a solid floor WR3 option down the stretch.

That said, James took a helmet-to-helmet hit on his last-second touchdown against the Eagles this past week and is now in the concussion protocol, putting him at risk of missing Week 15.

FAB: 15%+

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

Okonkwo’s route participation hit 50% or higher in consecutive games for the first time this season. He isn’t in a full-time role, but he has been extremely efficient. His 25% TPRR and 2.58 YPRR are marks that are on par with the best TEs in the NFL.

The Titans are moving the rookie around, with 52% of his snaps coming from the slot in Week 14. Okonkwo has big-play upside and could push for more playing time given how well he is performing.

Okonkwo moves into the high-end TE2 conversation after two top-eight finishes.

FAB: 20%+

Upgrades

RB NICK CHUBB

You are probably wondering how in the world Chubb is an upgrade after RB24, RB8, RB37, and RB26 performances. And to be honest, I questioned myself about putting him here as well.

However, this type of analysis is the essence of the Utilization Report. The focus is on the player’s role more than his fantasy performances. Something very significant has taken place in Chubb’s utilization over the last four games. For the first time in his career, he is playing significant snaps in the two-minute offense.

Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR 1 53% 59% 28% 3% 8% 33% 0% 17% 29% 15.3 2 54% 50% 45% 11% 20% 80% 100% 11% 0% 32.3 3 63% 61% 41% 3% 7% 45% 33% 20% 0% 17.3 4 55% 58% 38% 7% 13% 50% 100% 20% 0% 20.7 5 52% 59% 39% 3% 7% 40% 67% 20% 0% 25.4 6 44% 67% 33% 2% 6% 20% 0% 6% 18% 8.0 7 57% 73% 42% 8% 13% 20% 50% 0% 24% 18.7 8 52% 51% 27% 5% 14% 33% 50% 20% 0% 23.4 10 48% 52% 30% 12% 29% 71% 0% 8% 22% 17.1 11 55% 61% 38% 8% 15% 50% 0% 8% 70% 9.7 12 59% 79% 37% 3% 6% 50% 100% 6% 50% 20.2 13 51% 44% 42% 5% 10% 60% 0% 17% 0% 8.0 14 63% 67% 49% 8% 12% 67% 0% 20% 50% 8.4 YTD 54% 59% 38% 6% 13% 48% 69% 13% 26% 17.3

Over the last four games, Chubb accounted for 47% of the two-minute offense and eclipsed 40% route participation twice. Additionally, he bested 60% of the rushing attempts in three of four games.

Chubb’s recent struggles have been more to do with his efficiency than his utilization. So, unless we believe he suddenly isn’t a good RB anymore, we should expect big days ahead for the fifth-year back.

Chubb is a mid-range RB1 with RB1 overall upside the rest of the way.

RB RAHEEM MOSTERT

Mostert led the Dolphins backfield in Week 13 and took over every-down duties in Week 14 after a hip injury knocked Jeff Wilson Jr. out of the contest.

In games where Mostert eclipses 15 opportunities (attempts plus targets), the veteran RB averages 12.7 points per game this season. He currently hovers around the NFL average in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.18)

Mostert might not be the game-breaker he once was, but the Dolphins' offense converts 25% of drives into TDs (8th most in the NFL). The 30-year-old RB has significant TD upside.

Wilson avoided serious injury but is day-to-day, and the Dolphins play on Saturday against the Bills.

Mostert is a low-end RB2 with RB1 spike potential until Wilson returns.

WR KEENAN ALLEN

Allen is on a tear since rejoining the Chargers' starting lineup in Week 11. He has a 25% target share – averaging 10.5 points per game – and a 1.82 YPRR.

Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR 11 74% 29% 29% 13.5 42% 33% 60% 25% 14.4 12 93% 14% 16% 8.9 33% 60% 29% 29% 15.9 13 98% 25% 29% 14.8 48% 33% 42% 8% 21.8 14 93% 25% 28% 4.2 20% 25% 31% 38% 21.2 YTD 34% 22% 9% 10.0 13% 17% 11% 28% 14.5

The veteran is Justin Herbert’s most-trusted option in critical situations, with a 50% target share on 3rd and 4th downs, plus a 55% share of endzone looks.

The Chargers throw the ball above the NFL average in every type of game script.

• Trailing by four-plus points: 79% (+11)

• Within three points: 68% (+8)

• Leading by four-plus points: 59% (+10)

The veteran slot WR is a high-end WR2 moving forward.

WR JERRY JEUDY

Jeudy came through with eight receptions, 73 yards, and three TDs on Sunday against the Chiefs. The former first-rounder leads the Broncos with a 22% TPRR and a 1.90 YPRR on the season.

The Broncos’ offense has been anemic, and Russell Wilson could miss Week 14 with a concussion, so it is hard to get overly excited about the third-year WR. However, he could be separating from the rest of the pack as the top option.

Courtland Sutton will challenge for targets when he returns from his hamstring injury, but he ranks behind Jeudy in TPRR (20%), YPRR (1.60), and PFF receiving grade.

Jeudy is a boom-bust WR3 the rest of the way.

Smith-Schuster isn’t an elite target earner (19% TPRR), but he doesn’t have to be in the Chiefs’ offense. The veteran WR plays with an elite QB, and Kansas City throws the ball well above the NFL average in all situations.

Leading by four-plus points: 73% (+5)

Within three points: 71% (+11)

Leading by four-plus points: 61% (+12)

Travis Kelce is the No. 1 option in the passing attack, but no one else is challenging for opportunities. The next-closest option behind Smith-Schuster is Marquez Valdes-Scantling and his lowly 12% target share.

Smith-Schuster averages 14.3 points per game in contests with a 60%-plus route participation. Using that same threshold, he has a top-eight finish in four of his last five games, averaging 19.1 points.

Smith-Schuster is a mid-range WR2 with WR1 upside.

Downgrades

RB JOE MIXON

Mixon isn’t a true downgrade – yet. He returned after a two-week absence due to a concussion, and his role was slightly reduced. The veteran RB registered a 58% snap share – his lowest mark of the season outside of Week 11 when he was injured.

There is a chance Samaje Perine carved out a few extra snaps thanks to his performance while Mixon was sidelined. Both RBs could be involved more in the passing attack in the coming weeks, given the WR injuries to Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger).

Mixon remains a low-end RB1, but the situation is worth monitoring in Week 15.

WR GABRIEL DAVIS

Davis hasn’t been able to make the leap forward many hoped for before the season. He has sub-top-36 finishes in seven of 12 games.

Out of 82 WRs with at least 250 routes, the third-year WR ranks 61st in TPRR (15%), 46th in YPRR (1.45), and 63rd in PFF receiving grade (64.8).

Davis is a boom-bust WR4.

JUMP TO A TEAM: ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

ARIZONA CARDINALS (MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL)

Team ranks

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Below Average

Quarterbacks

Rest of the season:

Kyler Murray: free agent

Running backs

Rest of season:

James Conner: high-end RB2

Keaontay Ingram: stash RB5

Receivers and tight ends

Rest of season:

DeAndre Hopkins: mid-range WR2

Marquise Brown: mid-range WR2

Rondale Moore: low-end WR3

Robbie Anderson: free agent

Trey McBride: low-end TE2

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 13 17 30 32 5 29 26 29 32 32 28

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Marcus Mariota 10 30 12.1 66% 3.1 6.2 27% 4% 5% 14% 0% 3% 18.7 13 11 20 6.3 72% 2.7 6.6 38% 31% 17% 0% 0% 15% 17.7 13 12 25 5.6 74% 2.8 7.0 50% 19% 0% 4% 100% 4% 14.9 19 13 24 15.9 58% 2.6 7.0 36% 10% 0% 4% 0% 0% 11.4 24 YTD 300 10.5 67% 3.0 7.4 44% 14% 7% 8% 36% 5% 16.0 11

Rest of season:

Marcus Mariota: mid-range QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Cordarrelle Patterson 10 38% 21% 36% 3% 8% 0% 0% 57% 11% 3.0 48 11 49% 34% 38% 11% 20% 75% 0% 29% 0% 7.9 29 12 58% 35% 62% 22% 31% 57% 0% 43% 29% 10.1 33 13 46% 38% 44% 0% 0% 40% 0% 57% 0% 6.0 38 YTD 35% 27% 30% 6% 15% 30% 27% 32% 12% 11.6 34 Tyler Allgeier 10 48% 33% 36% 10% 21% 0% 0% 79% 47% 3.3 45 11 55% 28% 46% 6% 10% 50% 0% 86% 100% 7.4 31 12 39% 35% 27% 0% 0% 43% 0% 57% 57% 5.4 49 13 52% 34% 48% 0% 0% 40% 0% 71% 100% 5.2 41 YTD 44% 33% 35% 4% 8% 48% 27% 60% 50% 7.6 37 Caleb Huntley 10 14% 21% 8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 3.2 47 11 4% 3% 4% 6% 100% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.6 57 12 5% 3% 4% 4% 100% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.3 66 13 9% 14% 0% 0% 0% 20% 0% 0% 0% 1.7 61 YTD 15% 19% 8% 1% 7% 16% 9% 2% 0% 4.0 63

Rest of season:

Cordarrelle Patterson: mid-range RB3

Tyler Allgeier: mid-range RB4

Caleb Huntley: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Drake London WR 10 92% 18% 21% 13.0 22% 50% 17% 17% 14.8 25 11 92% 14% 17% 7.7 20% 100% 20% 33% 7.2 49 12 96% 12% 13% 4.7 11% 0% 17% 33% 4.9 76 13 88% 55% 50% 15.4 49% 100% 33% 42% 15.5 20 YTD 87% 26% 28% 11.0 29% 42% 23% 38% 9.6 38 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 10 77% 14% 14% 16.5 19% 0% 17% 50% 5.4 65 11 85% 10% 11% 17.5 31% 0% 20% 50% 3.2 77 12 85% 36% 35% 8.8 55% 0% 50% 38% 14.1 28 13 88% 23% 21% 20.4 27% 0% 17% 20% 3.3 74 YTD 73% 17% 15% 12.0 18% 0% 18% 39% 7.1 58 Damiere Byrd WR 10 51% 20% 14% 14.8 17% 0% 17% 25% 8.8 48 11 50% 18% 11% 6.0 11% 0% 20% 0% 4.9 65 12 42% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 132 13 48% 8% 4% 7.0 2% 0% 17% 0% 2.2 86 YTD 30% 16% 6% 21.1 12% 5% 4% 41% 4.6 103 Anthony Firkser TE 10 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 50% 8% 4% 12.0 9% 0% 0% 0% 2.6 45 13 48% 17% 8% 9.5 5% 0% 33% 50% 4.4 24 YTD 16% 12% 2% 9.6 2% 0% 5% 29% 2.0 75 Mycole Pruitt TE 10 8% 50% 3% 4.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 1.6 42 11 23% 20% 6% 4.0 4% 0% 0% 100% 2.7 36 12 15% 75% 13% 2.7 6% 100% 17% 100% 8.9 13 13 20% 20% 4% 1.0 0% 0% 0% 100% 7.7 12 YTD 8% 31% 3% 3.6 1% 11% 1% 88% 3.3 55 Parker Hesse TE 10 15% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 52 11 27% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 73 12 35% 22% 9% 5.0 8% 0% 0% 100% 1.9 48 13 20% 20% 4% 5.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 2.6 36 YTD 29% 9% 3% 6.4 2% 0% 3% 56% 1.1 73

Rest of season:

Drake London: high-end WR4

Olamide Zaccheaus: low-end WR5

Kyle Pitts: free agent



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 9 16 18 27 6 32 29 2 27 17 24

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Tyler Huntley 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 35 13 33 6.2 84% 2.8 5.7 15% 23% 13% 5% 100% 9% 16.6 16 14 12 7.7 80% 3.5 7.3 29% 13% 24% 6% 0% 8% 6.6 24 YTD 45 6.6 83% 3.0 6.1 19% 3% 16% 5% 6% 9% 11.6 45 Anthony Brown 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 14 5 10.4 60% 2.2 3.2 33% 8% 0% 17% 0% 0% 0.1 30 YTD 5 10.4 60% 2.2 3.2 33% 1% 0% 17% 0% 0% 0.1 0

Injury: Lamar Jackson might not return until Week 16, and Tyler Huntley suffered a concussion that knocked him from the game in Week 14. The median time to return from a concussion is nine days, and the Ravens play on Saturday. Anthony Brown could be in line to start.

Rest of season:

Lamar Jackson: mid-range QB1

Tyler Huntley: high-end QB2 until Jackson returns

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank J.K. Dobbins 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 43% 39% 35% 0% 0% 29% 100% 18% 0% 18.0 9 YTD 15% 13% 12% 2% 11% 13% 25% 6% 0% 10.4 61 Gus Edwards 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 50% 50% 18% 3% 14% 70% 100% 10% 0% 11.2 29 13 24% 27% 14% 0% 0% 67% 0% 0% 0% 1.2 68 14 34% 34% 9% 0% 0% 57% 0% 18% 0% 6.6 29 YTD 13% 16% 5% 0% 5% 24% 13% 4% 0% 8.8 69 Kenyan Drake 11 51% 33% 31% 13% 33% 71% 0% 18% 43% 7.3 32 12 25% 6% 33% 3% 8% 10% 0% 30% 0% 0.2 86 13 47% 32% 32% 8% 19% 33% 0% 42% 40% 6.6 40 14 18% 3% 26% 13% 33% 14% 0% 45% 0% 2.2 51 YTD 37% 24% 30% 6% 15% 27% 13% 35% 48% 8.0 45

Upgrade: J.K. Dobbins returned to the lineup and split the rushing workload with Gus Edwards. The former second-rounder delivered 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 rushing attempts but only accounted for 43% of the snaps and 39% of the rushing attempts. Week 14 was the perfect game script for the Ravens’ rushing attack — the team never trailed by four or more points. Future game scripts won’t always be as cooperative. Dobbins has RB2 upside but will need to further separate himself from Edwards in order to provide consistent production in a below-average offense. He is a high-end RB3.

Rest of season:

J. K. Dobbins: high-end RB3

Gus Edwards: high-end RB4

Kenyan Drake: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank DeMarcus Robinson WR 11 79% 29% 29% 9.6 57% 0% 50% 33% 21.8 6 12 68% 11% 10% 23.3 18% 33% 40% 33% 2.7 91 13 84% 19% 22% 6.4 20% 0% 0% 13% 11.1 36 14 74% 35% 40% 10.8 50% 0% 25% 50% 10.2 37 YTD 61% 20% 16% 10.5 18% 21% 16% 22% 6.4 72 Devin Duvernay WR 11 95% 3% 3% -1.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 1.7 92 12 80% 16% 17% 11.2 15% 0% 20% 20% 6.9 69 13 96% 15% 16% 4.0 10% 0% 33% 33% 10.3 40 14 61% 7% 7% 11.0 9% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 100 YTD 75% 13% 13% 10.5 15% 24% 12% 41% 8.1 49 DeSean Jackson WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 18% 43% 10% 26.7 21% 0% 20% 0% 9.4 52 13 42% 14% 8% 10.3 12% 0% 0% 0% 3.0 81 14 35% 25% 13% 14.5 22% 0% 25% 50% 5.4 62 YTD 9% 25% 3% 20.4 7% 0% 3% 20% 5.1 140 Mark Andrews TE 11 97% 21% 26% 8.3 44% 0% 17% 38% 12.3 7 12 95% 21% 24% 14.1 26% 33% 0% 86% 9.0 12 13 88% 18% 22% 11.8 37% 0% 33% 25% 9.4 11 14 96% 18% 27% 7.0 22% 0% 50% 25% 3.7 21 YTD 81% 25% 26% 10.8 32% 28% 24% 41% 13.0 2 Isaiah Likely TE 11 44% 18% 10% 7.7 15% 100% 0% 33% 1.1 46 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 32% 25% 11% 5.3 8% 0% 33% 0% 7.0 18 14 48% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 50 YTD 42% 18% 10% 7.9 9% 10% 14% 29% 4.8 32

Rest of season:

DeMarcus Robinson: high-end WR4

Devin Duvernay: deep-league WR6

Mark Andrews: high-end TE1

Isaiah Likely: upside handcuff TE3



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 2 6 7 5 24 9 14 18 26 3 2

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Josh Allen 11 27 8.3 80% 2.9 7.3 27% 6% 3% 7% 0% 22% 12.6 18 12 42 8.9 76% 3.0 6.0 27% 14% 13% 6% 0% 12% 30.9 1 13 33 8.7 79% 3.0 6.8 22% 17% 5% 5% 0% 18% 18.9 10 14 27 8.1 77% 2.8 5.4 21% 32% 9% 9% 0% 0% 20.6 9 YTD 470 9.1 76% 2.8 7.6 24% 17% 9% 5% 46% 9% 25.7 2

Monitoring: The Bills averaged 330 passing yards per game over the first six weeks. That has dropped to 225 over the last seven games. Outside of Stefon Diggs, Buffalo doesn’t have consistent playmakers who demand the ball. Allen no longer resides in a tier of his own but remains a high-end QB1.

Rest of season:

Josh Allen: high-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Devin Singletary 11 72% 55% 72% 8% 9% 67% 0% 78% 100% 18.9 8 12 78% 64% 64% 3% 3% 88% 100% 100% 100% 9.0 35 13 44% 37% 35% 6% 14% 67% 100% 23% 17% 11.1 24 14 49% 36% 46% 8% 13% 100% 0% 33% 71% 5.3 35 YTD 68% 48% 59% 9% 12% 72% 46% 67% 80% 11.6 20 James Cook 11 25% 33% 9% 8% 67% 33% 0% 11% 0% 8.6 28 12 18% 9% 18% 14% 50% 13% 0% 0% 0% 3.8 55 13 43% 40% 38% 18% 40% 17% 0% 38% 33% 16.5 13 14 41% 18% 38% 4% 8% 0% 0% 42% 14% 2.5 50 YTD 21% 21% 15% 6% 31% 13% 0% 17% 5% 5.5 51 Nyheim Hines 11 15% 3% 6% 4% 50% 11% 0% 11% 0% -0.8 93 12 5% 5% 5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3 83 13 31% 6% 28% 6% 18% 17% 0% 38% 50% 2.8 59 14 17% 5% 16% 4% 17% 0% 0% 25% 14% 1.7 55 YTD 7% 2% 5% 1% 26% 11% 0% 9% 4% 4.6 56

Monitoring: The backfield takeover for James Cook didn’t happen in Week 14. We are in a full-blown three-way RB committee in a pass-heavy operation. None of the Bills RBs should be in starting lineups.

Rest of season:

Devin Singletary: low-end RB3

James Cook: upside RB4

Nyheim Hines: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Stefon Diggs WR 10 98% 33% 40% 8.2 35% 0% 30% 19% 24.8 7 11 88% 19% 20% 13.6 33% 100% 17% 60% 14.8 17 12 87% 31% 38% 8.9 38% 67% 33% 29% 21.7 8 13 88% 28% 27% 16.0 50% 33% 45% 22% 22.2 10 YTD 86% 28% 30% 11.6 38% 52% 26% 31% 22.6 1 Gabriel Davis WR 10 98% 20% 25% 15.7 41% 50% 30% 20% 21.3 9 11 94% 25% 28% 13.6 46% 0% 33% 14% 11.8 31 12 89% 11% 14% 12.6 19% 0% 33% 20% 7.8 65 13 90% 21% 21% 16.1 39% 67% 9% 14% 9.5 40 YTD 86% 15% 16% 16.3 28% 19% 22% 18% 12.5 25 Isaiah McKenzie WR 10 81% 10% 10% 4.8 5% 0% 20% 0% 9.5 46 11 53% 7% 4% -1.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 101 12 73% 23% 24% 13.0 36% 33% 33% 22% 22.3 7 13 70% 19% 15% 4.2 7% 0% 18% 20% 9.4 42 YTD 56% 16% 12% 6.8 9% 10% 14% 17% 9.6 47 Khalil Shakir WR 10 8% 25% 3% 4.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 1.6 96 11 19% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 105 12 33% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 117 13 18% 17% 3% 4.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 2.0 89 YTD 21% 13% 3% 11.4 4% 3% 2% 7% 2.7 128 Dawson Knox TE 10 81% 15% 15% 11.0 17% 50% 10% 33% 9.7 12 11 84% 28% 28% 5.4 18% 0% 33% 14% 14.0 5 12 76% 5% 5% 7.0 4% 0% 0% 50% 3.7 32 13 88% 3% 3% -2.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 54 YTD 69% 12% 10% 7.3 8% 13% 9% 28% 7.1 21

Downgrade: Gabriel Davis flashed signs of growth for a few weeks, but his overall body of work (15% TPRR) is in line with his career data. He is a role player, and the Bills need to upgrade their WR corps this offseason. Stefon Diggs is the only quality offensive weapon the team has outside of Josh Allen. Davis is a boom-bust WR4.

Rest of season:

Stefon Diggs: high-end WR1

Gabriel Davis: boom-bust WR4

Isaiah McKenzie: high-end WR4

Khalil Shakir: stash WR6

Dawson Knox: boom-bust TE2



Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 21 26 30 29 12 23 24 31 13 23 30

Since Steve Wilks took over the head coaching duties, the Panthers rank No. 3 in close-script run rate. They run the ball 48% of the time, eight percentage points above the NFL average.

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterback

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Sam Darnold 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 12 19 10.9 69% 3.2 8.6 50% 4% 5% 0% 100% 0% 16.9 16 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 14 24 5.0 70% 3.5 5.0 66% 5% 7% 7% 0% 13% 11.8 20 YTD 43 7.6 69% 3.4 6.6 59% 1% 6% 4% 8% 7% 14.3 43

Rest of season:

Sam Darnold: free agent

Running back

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank D'Onta Foreman 11 39% 73% 26% 0% 0% 50% 0% 8% 13% 2.4 52 12 52% 51% 40% 0% 0% 29% 0% 10% 0% 11.3 28 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 48% 48% 24% 5% 14% 38% 67% 0% 0% 8.5 25 YTD 35% 42% 23% 2% 9% 30% 33% 11% 23% 7.3 40 Chuba Hubbard 11 40% 27% 29% 10% 25% 50% 0% 62% 47% 4.5 44 12 43% 36% 30% 0% 0% 71% 0% 70% 100% 6.5 44 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 32% 32% 21% 15% 50% 63% 33% 75% 0% 18.9 8 YTD 18% 16% 13% 3% 19% 24% 8% 28% 16% 4.6 64 Raheem Blackshear 11 19% 0% 26% 10% 27% 0% 0% 23% 40% 3.4 47 12 4% 0% 15% 13% 67% 0% 0% 20% 0% 2.1 70 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 19% 9% 31% 5% 11% 0% 0% 25% 0% 11.9 18 YTD 8% 5% 10% 3% 24% 6% 17% 8% 8% 5.1 78

Waiver/Upgrade: Chuba Hubbard has 17 and 14 rushing attempts in his last two outings. The Panthers’ commitment to the ground game is converting his modest role into fantasy points. Hubbard is the No. 2 behind Foreman, but the splits are tighter recently. He is a high-end RB4. FAB: 10%

Rest of season:

D’Onta Foreman: boom-bust RB3

Chuba Hubbard: high-end RB4

Raheem Blackshear: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank D.J. Moore WR 11 98% 12% 17% 6.8 20% 0% 25% 40% 5.4 63 12 100% 25% 31% 26.0 74% 50% 17% 80% 20.3 11 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 100% 10% 15% 13.3 40% 33% 0% 67% 0.6 86 YTD 98% 21% 26% 13.0 45% 45% 34% 35% 10.4 34 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR 11 93% 18% 20% 17.5 63% 0% 13% 17% 10.6 38 12 90% 17% 19% 15.0 26% 0% 50% 33% 1.8 104 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 86% 4% 5% 18.0 18% 0% 0% 100% 2.8 73 YTD 54% 16% 11% 12.7 19% 25% 11% 23% 6.0 90 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 11 24% 40% 13% -2.3 -5% 0% 13% 50% 4.7 67 12 75% 13% 13% -3.5 -4% 0% 0% 50% 4.1 81 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 28% 50% 20% -0.5 -2% 0% 17% 50% 7.8 50 YTD 15% 38% 7% -1.0 -1% 0% 6% 50% 6.5 91 Shi Smith WR 11 69% 17% 17% 4.2 13% 0% 0% 20% 6.6 53 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 38% 18% 10% 7.0 14% 0% 0% 100% 9.7 40 YTD 63% 11% 9% 8.6 10% 5% 11% 25% 3.4 112 Ian Thomas TE 11 36% 27% 13% 1.3 3% 0% 13% 75% 5.4 18 12 30% 33% 13% -0.5 -1% 0% 0% 100% 4.1 29 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 41% 17% 10% -0.5 -1% 0% 0% 100% 3.1 25 YTD 34% 18% 8% 1.9 2% 0% 5% 68% 2.8 45 Tommy Tremble 11 38% 13% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 66 12 65% 15% 13% 8.5 10% 50% 17% 50% 1.2 53 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 38% 18% 10% 5.5 11% 67% 33% 0% 0.0 70 YTD 47% 12% 7% 10.0 9% 20% 11% 18% 2.5 48

Rest of season:

J. Moore: boom-bust WR3

Terrace Marshall Jr.: deep-league WR6

Laviska Shenault Jr.: free agent



Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 11 15 26 30 2 25 8 12 31 30 31

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Justin Fields 10 20 10.6 75% 4.3 8.4 46% 29% 12% 12% 50% 0% 40.4 1 11 21 9.5 82% 3.5 7.3 38% 31% 19% 13% 50% 14% 23.6 7 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 13 25 10.9 84% 3.3 10.2 29% 14% 11% 0% 0% 16% 21.3 5 YTD 253 10.0 72% 3.4 7.5 34% 17% 16% 11% 38% 5% 21.4 5

Monitoring: Justin Fields’ designed rushing attempts dropped to 14% after averaging 25% from Week 7 to Week 11. The coaching staff could be attempting to protect his shoulder. The Bears got a bye in Week 14, which could help get the superstar QB closer to 100% before he plays again.

Rest of season:

Justin Fields: high-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank David Montgomery 10 66% 26% 63% 6% 6% 73% 50% 78% 67% 5.4 40 11 80% 49% 76% 24% 17% 100% 50% 79% 70% 21.1 6 12 68% 48% 64% 17% 22% 50% 0% 82% 0% 14.3 21 13 77% 64% 63% 20% 26% 100% 0% 63% 33% 16.7 11 YTD 61% 40% 54% 12% 14% 72% 19% 59% 64% 11.5 23 Darrynton Evans 10 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 11 3% 0% 6% 0% 0% 0% 0% 14% 10% 0.0 92 12 32% 31% 25% 4% 14% 50% 0% 18% 0% 7.7 42 13 25% 14% 27% 0% 0% 0% 0% 38% 67% 2.1 57 YTD 4% 3% 4% 0% 6% 5% 0% 4% 6% 3.3 106 Trestan Ebner 10 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 11 22% 17% 18% 0% 0% 25% 0% 14% 30% 0.8 66 12 2% 0% 4% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 98 13 2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 87 YTD 8% 6% 6% 2% 16% 5% 6% 6% 8% 0.7 113

Injury: Khalil Herbert could return for Week 15.

Rest of the season:

David Montgomery: low-end RB2; low-end RB1 until Khalil Herbert returns

Khalil Herbert: high-end RB3 upon return

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Chase Claypool WR 10 30% 29% 13% 8.5 10% 0% 0% 0% 1.8 92 11 53% 12% 12% 4.0 5% 0% 13% 0% 3.1 79 12 75% 24% 21% 18.2 50% 50% 22% 40% 7.1 68 13 80% 26% 24% 4.3 10% 0% 33% 17% 7.8 50 YTD 22% 18% 8% 8.7 7% 5% 23% 24% 7.9 50 Equanimeous St. Brown WR 10 56% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.9 100 11 68% 10% 12% 5.5 7% 0% 25% 0% 4.4 70 12 39% 18% 8% 8.5 9% 0% 22% 0% 1.7 106 13 63% 21% 16% 22.0 32% 0% 0% 50% 11.6 33 YTD 67% 13% 13% 13.6 18% 10% 12% 39% 4.3 90 Dante Pettis WR 10 48% 8% 6% 9.0 5% 0% 0% 100% 2.7 84 11 26% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 131 12 46% 15% 8% 8.5 9% 0% 11% 0% 2.2 99 13 77% 9% 8% 19.5 14% 0% 33% 0% 2.4 84 YTD 57% 11% 9% 12.8 12% 19% 13% 26% 3.8 97 Byron Pringle WR 10 41% 18% 13% 13.0 15% 0% 25% 50% 2.2 89 11 21% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 133 12 57% 13% 8% 9.0 10% 50% 11% 0% 9.2 56 13 37% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 122 YTD 13% 13% 3% 15.4 4% 10% 3% 43% 2.4 142 Cole Kmet TE 10 78% 30% 38% 12.7 45% 100% 25% 67% 23.4 1 11 82% 15% 24% 11.3 28% 0% 25% 50% 6.5 17 12 93% 23% 25% 6.5 22% 0% 11% 50% 5.6 24 13 93% 26% 28% 9.6 25% 0% 33% 43% 13.2 4 YTD 83% 15% 19% 9.1 18% 24% 13% 43% 8.2 8

Rest of season:

Chase Claypool: upside WR4

Cole Kmet: high-end TE2



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 7 4 10 7 21 21 20 5 15 2 14

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Joe Burrow 11 39 8.4 73% 2.6 9.1 5% 13% 2% 5% 0% 8% 28.7 1 12 37 7.3 66% 2.7 7.3 19% 20% 10% 2% 0% 5% 18.0 14 13 31 7.7 87% 2.9 9.2 11% 23% 11% 3% 67% 13% 30.0 2 14 33 8.2 63% 2.5 7.2 22% 17% 5% 3% 0% 18% 17.6 13 YTD 473 7.6 77% 2.5 7.8 17% 13% 4% 7% 32% 12% 23.1 4

Monitoring: Joe Burrow could be without Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger) in Week 15, which could hamper his fantasy ceiling.

Rest of season:

Joe Burrow: high-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Joe Mixon 11 21% 29% 17% 9% 43% 0% 0% 0% 0% 9.2 25 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 58% 61% 43% 7% 11% 67% 0% 13% 0% 12.6 15 YTD 56% 55% 43% 11% 21% 60% 63% 13% 45% 17.6 12 Samaje Perine 11 70% 46% 55% 12% 17% 75% 0% 100% 100% 30.2 2 12 80% 68% 67% 17% 20% 67% 0% 47% 0% 19.3 10 13 83% 70% 52% 23% 36% 92% 0% 89% 100% 21.5 4 14 43% 17% 50% 10% 14% 33% 0% 80% 0% 9.4 24 YTD 40% 25% 35% 9% 22% 34% 0% 72% 54% 10.0 26

Monitoring: Joe Mixon returned after a two-week absence due to a concussion, and his role was slightly reduced. The veteran RB registered a 58% snap share, his lowest mark of the season outside of Week 11 when he was injured. There is a chance Samaje Perine carved out a few extra snaps thanks to his performance while Mixon was sidelined. Both RBs could be involved more in the passing attack in the coming weeks, given the WR injuries (see below).

Rest of season:

Joe Mixon: low-end RB1

Samaje Perine: handcuff RB5

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Ja'Marr Chase WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 93% 26% 27% 8.5 29% 0% 25% 13% 16.7 17 14 98% 40% 50% 9.0 55% 100% 25% 20% 28.5 3 YTD 71% 24% 21% 9.6 26% 36% 21% 13% 21.0 14 Tee Higgins WR 11 90% 29% 33% 11.2 44% 0% 40% 9% 23.8 4 12 98% 25% 26% 14.1 50% 0% 8% 33% 24.4 6 13 98% 15% 13% 12.3 21% 100% 25% 25% 12.5 30 14 2% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 92 YTD 73% 20% 18% 11.3 27% 12% 14% 24% 13.5 17 Tyler Boyd WR 11 98% 15% 18% 11.5 25% 0% 20% 0% 6.2 58 12 89% 10% 11% 7.3 11% 0% 33% 0% 3.6 83 13 90% 13% 17% 12.4 27% 0% 25% 20% 10.0 41 14 2% 100% 3% 5.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 88 YTD 83% 14% 15% 10.5 20% 12% 20% 20% 10.4 33 Trenton Irwin WR 11 79% 12% 12% 10.5 15% 100% 0% 0% 13.2 26 12 84% 11% 11% 13.0 20% 0% 17% 25% 2.6 94 13 5% 50% 3% 8.0 3% 0% 0% 0% 2.2 93 14 93% 5% 7% 22.0 18% 0% 13% 50% 13.8 25 YTD 27% 10% 3% 12.7 5% 4% 3% 21% 6.7 115 Trent Taylor WR 11 17% 14% 3% 3.0 1% 0% 0% 0% 1.1 97 12 13% 33% 6% 1.5 1% 0% 8% 50% 1.8 103 13 2% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.3 148 14 89% 13% 13% 9.5 15% 0% 13% 25% 4.4 64 YTD 15% 13% 2% 4.5 1% 0% 3% 20% 1.1 153 Hayden Hurst TE 11 81% 9% 9% 8.0 9% 0% 40% 0% 4.8 21 12 80% 28% 26% 4.4 16% 0% 25% 11% 11.7 10 13 14% 50% 10% 13.3 17% 0% 0% 33% 3.2 35 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 65% 17% 14% 5.8 10% 8% 17% 17% 8.3 15 Mitchell Wilcox TE 11 17% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 74 12 20% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 65 13 64% 4% 3% 12.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 2.3 44 14 68% 10% 7% 9.5 8% 0% 0% 50% 2.0 29 YTD 25% 7% 2% 5.0 1% 0% 1% 44% 1.2 74

Injury Updates: Tee Higgins left the game early with a hamstring injury and could miss Week 15. Tyler Boyd injured his finger, and his status for next week is also in question. Hayden Hurst didn’t play.

Tee Higgins left the game early with a hamstring injury and could miss Week 15. Tyler Boyd injured his finger, and his status for next week is also in question. Hayden Hurst didn’t play. Short-term Upgrade: Ja’Marr Chase is a high-end WR1 no matter what, but if Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd miss time, we could see enormous target totals. Hayden Hurst could also benefit if he can get back on the field.

Rest of season:

Ja’Marr Chase: high-end WR1

Tee Higgins: high-end WR2

Tyler Boyd: mid-range WR4

Hayden Hurst: high-end TE2; low-end TE1 if Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are out

Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 18 14 5 17 5 18 18 3 18 19 29

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Deshaun Watson 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 13 22 7.7 57% 3.0 6.0 33% 15% 4% 4% 0% 9% 6.3 30 14 42 9.3 83% 3.0 6.6 21% 14% 6% 4% 0% 7% 17.3 14 YTD 64 8.7 74% 3.0 6.4 25% 2% 6% 4% 0% 8% 11.8 44

Rest of season:

Deshaun Watson: low-end QB1 with high-end QB1 upside

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Nick Chubb 11 55% 61% 38% 8% 15% 50% 0% 8% 70% 9.7 24 12 59% 79% 37% 3% 6% 50% 100% 6% 50% 20.2 8 13 51% 44% 42% 5% 10% 60% 0% 17% 0% 8.0 37 14 63% 67% 49% 8% 12% 67% 0% 20% 50% 8.4 26 YTD 54% 59% 38% 6% 13% 48% 69% 13% 26% 17.3 5 Kareem Hunt 11 43% 22% 33% 5% 12% 50% 0% 75% 30% 7.4 30 12 41% 15% 43% 6% 15% 50% 0% 94% 50% 3.1 59 13 38% 23% 54% 10% 15% 40% 0% 58% 100% 9.4 34 14 39% 19% 33% 8% 18% 50% 0% 67% 50% 3.2 45 YTD 45% 27% 42% 8% 15% 56% 25% 78% 64% 8.6 34

Monitoring: Nick Chubb continues to see work in the two-minute offense and is the primary early-down option, as well. Most fantasy managers don’t realize his role has changed over the last four games thanks to some of his worst performances of the season. However, if you still believe in Chubb’s talent profile — and there is no reason not to — he is due for a big game.

Rest of season:

Nick Chubb: mid-range RB1

Kareem Hunt: low-end RB3 with RB1 contingent value

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Amari Cooper WR 11 87% 36% 34% 14.5 55% 43% 44% 0% 31.3 2 12 96% 25% 31% 13.2 38% 0% 47% 0% 16.4 19 13 100% 38% 43% 11.0 61% 100% 57% 33% 8.0 53 14 90% 13% 16% 12.7 21% 25% 25% 33% 6.2 55 YTD 91% 24% 27% 13.3 37% 37% 34% 15% 14.7 13 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 11 98% 14% 13% 12.4 18% 14% 0% 20% 17.1 14 12 100% 9% 11% 9.8 10% 0% 13% 0% 3.6 84 13 96% 13% 14% 8.0 15% 0% 0% 67% 7.4 56 14 100% 25% 35% 18.9 68% 75% 50% 23% 19.4 12 YTD 92% 17% 20% 13.4 28% 23% 22% 19% 10.3 35 David Bell WR 11 62% 13% 11% 3.0 4% 0% 33% 25% 6.2 57 12 65% 17% 14% 2.8 4% 0% 0% 20% 6.3 71 13 8% 50% 5% 7.0 4% 0% 14% 0% 0.0 121 14 78% 8% 8% 3.0 2% 0% 13% 33% 5.7 61 YTD 52% 11% 7% 6.5 5% 0% 8% 14% 3.3 109 David Njoku TE 11 40% 14% 8% 8.0 7% 0% 0% 67% 3.7 28 12 76% 23% 23% 14.4 30% 100% 33% 0% 13.9 8 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 90% 17% 22% 3.5 8% 0% 13% 25% 18.7 2 YTD 59% 21% 15% 7.9 13% 17% 14% 20% 11.8 6

Injury Update: David Njoku returned from his knee injury and now has four top-six finishes in his last five healthy outings.

Rest of season:

Amari Cooper: high-end WR2

Donovan Peoples-Jones: high-end WR4

David Njoku: mid-range TE1



Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 8 5 17 28 3 4 1 28 22 26 25

Pass-volume environment: Below Average

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Dak Prescott 11 25 6.0 88% 2.7 11.0 18% 0% 11% 0% 0% 24% 20.6 10 12 30 12.4 75% 2.6 8.7 42% 3% 3% 0% 0% 3% 16.8 17 13 30 7.5 73% 2.4 5.7 26% 0% 0% 3% 0% 7% 17.8 13 14 39 8.7 68% 2.9 7.3 24% 14% 5% 2% 0% 23% 15.7 15 YTD 251 8.6 74% 2.6 7.4 31% 4% 3% 3% 0% 10% 17.0 25

Rest of season:

Dak Prescott: low-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Tony Pollard 11 54% 39% 56% 21% 32% 36% 50% 40% 100% 36.9 1 12 59% 46% 33% 7% 17% 20% 0% 77% 0% 8.1 41 13 41% 34% 42% 10% 21% 50% 50% 50% 50% 24.6 2 14 58% 34% 60% 13% 20% 50% 0% 70% 52% 22.2 6 YTD 53% 39% 44% 9% 19% 49% 28% 51% 52% 16.8 7 Ezekiel Elliott 11 29% 39% 15% 3% 20% 50% 50% 30% 0% 17.7 11 12 51% 41% 36% 4% 8% 80% 0% 38% 0% 16.5 15 13 56% 49% 52% 10% 18% 67% 50% 40% 50% 18.1 10 14 49% 52% 33% 13% 36% 70% 100% 30% 52% 17.1 10 YTD 46% 43% 36% 5% 11% 58% 67% 43% 51% 13.4 23

Rest of season:

Tony Pollard: high-end RB2

Ezekiel Elliott: mid-range RB2

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank CeeDee Lamb WR 11 71% 21% 17% 5.2 17% 0% 14% 20% 9.5 45 12 94% 41% 36% 16.4 47% 50% 50% 30% 17.7 17 13 85% 25% 23% 7.4 23% 0% 33% 29% 20.4 13 14 100% 14% 16% 5.2 9% 0% 13% 17% 8.3 48 YTD 94% 27% 29% 10.7 36% 14% 29% 34% 16.2 7 Michael Gallup WR 11 68% 17% 14% 8.8 23% 0% 29% 0% 7.1 51 12 92% 24% 29% 16.8 39% 0% 38% 50% 11.3 37 13 79% 27% 23% 11.0 34% 50% 22% 0% 18.3 16 14 81% 15% 13% 18.2 28% 50% 13% 60% 6.0 58 YTD 62% 19% 14% 12.8 21% 29% 21% 19% 8.2 73 Noah Brown WR 11 74% 8% 7% 18.0 24% 0% 14% 0% 6.2 59 12 53% 5% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 121 13 91% 13% 7% 6.5 6% 0% 11% 0% 3.5 78 14 81% 18% 16% 16.8 31% 0% 38% 0% 12.5 30 YTD 77% 15% 13% 12.3 18% 14% 16% 24% 7.4 62 Dalton Schultz TE 11 68% 22% 17% 8.8 29% 100% 14% 40% 5.2 20 12 58% 19% 14% 8.0 9% 50% 13% 25% 19.1 1 13 91% 20% 20% 13.2 35% 50% 11% 50% 5.3 20 14 88% 27% 26% 9.6 29% 50% 13% 20% 14.7 4 YTD 63% 22% 16% 7.9 14% 29% 13% 30% 9.3 14

Rest of season:

CeeDee Lamb: low-end WR1

Michael Gallup: mid-range WR4

Noah Brown: free agent

Dalton Schultz: high-end TE1



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 32 32 20 10 23 12 11 22 10 15 10

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Russell Wilson 11 31 6.8 89% 2.8 8.0 14% 0% 3% 9% 0% 16% 10.7 20 12 35 11.3 79% 3.0 4.1 15% 0% 5% 8% 0% 3% 10.5 29 13 22 10.4 85% 3.1 8.6 38% 0% 8% 8% 0% 9% 9.7 28 14 36 5.8 79% 3.2 6.9 20% 6% 7% 13% 0% 6% 26.6 3 YTD 394 9.5 74% 2.9 7.1 21% 6% 5% 9% 9% 11% 14.8 20

Injury Update: Wilson was having his best game of the season by far before he suffered a concussion late in the game. His status for Week 14 is in jeopardy.

Rest of season:

Russell Wilson: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Latavius Murray 11 50% 63% 30% 14% 36% 40% 50% 30% 33% 17.2 13 12 82% 76% 65% 4% 4% 100% 0% 83% 100% 10.8 32 13 68% 65% 52% 20% 29% 100% 0% 50% 63% 10.1 27 14 53% 50% 46% 13% 25% 75% 0% 56% 0% 6.1 31 YTD 31% 32% 23% 5% 18% 44% 27% 24% 15% 10.7 39 Marlon Mack 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 10% 12% 9% 4% 25% 0% 0% 8% 0% 2.2 68 13 9% 8% 7% 5% 50% 0% 0% 10% 0% 1.9 62 14 32% 19% 27% 5% 14% 25% 0% 25% 100% 15.7 12 YTD 4% 2% 4% 1% 21% 2% 0% 4% 8% 6.6 95 Mike Boone 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 23% 23% 15% 5% 25% 0% 0% 40% 38% 3.6 53 14 15% 19% 9% 5% 40% 0% 0% 19% 0% 4.9 37 YTD 15% 8% 14% 3% 18% 2% 0% 26% 19% 3.2 83

Injury Update: Mike Boone suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss time.

Mike Boone suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss time. Monitoring: Marlon Mack took over the passing-down work, playing 100% of the two-minute offense.

Rest of season:

Latavius Murray: high-end RB3

Mike Boone: free agent

Marlon Mack: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Jerry Jeudy WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 41% 36% 20% 15.0 29% 0% 17% 25% 10.5 38 14 82% 22% 23% 11.0 35% 75% 20% 0% 33.3 2 YTD 59% 22% 17% 13.0 22% 21% 16% 19% 12.4 32 Courtland Sutton WR 11 97% 22% 25% 12.1 45% 0% 75% 0% 13.0 27 12 93% 23% 29% 12.5 32% 40% 10% 13% 13.5 30 13 37% 10% 5% 11.0 5% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 118 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 84% 20% 22% 12.8 29% 32% 20% 15% 10.6 40 Kendall Hinton WR 11 86% 13% 11% 7.7 12% 0% 0% 33% 8.7 47 12 53% 5% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 121 13 91% 13% 7% 6.5 6% 0% 11% 0% 3.5 78 14 81% 18% 16% 16.8 31% 0% 38% 0% 12.5 30 YTD 77% 15% 13% 12.3 18% 14% 16% 24% 7.4 62 Greg Dulcich TE 11 84% 16% 18% 8.6 23% 0% 25% 40% 7.0 16 12 81% 11% 11% 10.3 10% 0% 20% 0% 3.1 39 13 81% 32% 35% 12.7 43% 0% 33% 71% 14.5 2 14 73% 17% 18% 13.6 33% 0% 20% 14% 7.2 13 YTD 49% 17% 11% 12.7 14% 3% 10% 23% 8.8 27

Injury: Courtland Sutton didn’t play.

Courtland Sutton didn’t play. Upgrade: Jerry Jeudy came through with eight receptions, 73 yards and three TDs on Sunday against the Chiefs. The former first-rounder leads the Broncos with a 22% TPRR and a 1.90 YPRR on the season. The Broncos offense has been anemic, and Russell Wilson could miss Week 14 with a concussion, so it is hard to get overly excited about Jeudy. When Courtland Sutton returns from his hamstring injury, that will also add target competition. Jeudy is a high-end WR3.

Rest of season:

Jerry Jeudy: high-end WR3; low-end WR2 with Courtland Sutton out

Courtland Sutton: low-end WR3

Kendal Hinton: free agent

J. Hamler: free agent

Greg Dulcich: high-end TE2



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 6 3 11 18 10 6 13 17 28 30 5

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Jared Goff 11 26 6.6 82% 2.5 6.4 37% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6.5 26 12 37 7.6 75% 2.6 6.5 36% 0% 0% 5% 0% 5% 17.6 15 13 41 6.1 89% 2.8 8.3 30% 0% 0% 5% 0% 7% 21.6 4 14 39 7.9 88% 2.8 8.5 24% 0% 5% 0% 0% 8% 26.1 4 YTD 444 7.9 78% 2.7 7.6 28% 3% 3% 4% 0% 7% 16.9 12

Rest of season:

Jared Goff: mid-range QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank D'Andre Swift 11 31% 14% 32% 14% 30% 40% 40% 25% 14% 12.2 18 12 34% 17% 34% 22% 50% 11% 0% 73% 67% 8.3 40 13 51% 45% 51% 11% 22% 38% 50% 63% 67% 21.1 5 14 35% 20% 41% 12% 24% 75% 0% 13% 100% 6.9 27 YTD 32% 19% 35% 10% 25% 20% 15% 45% 47% 13.0 27 Jamaal Williams 11 48% 47% 23% 0% 0% 40% 60% 42% 43% 24.4 5 12 42% 60% 15% 0% 0% 78% 67% 9% 33% 12.5 25 13 30% 35% 20% 0% 0% 63% 50% 25% 0% 9.5 33 14 37% 53% 17% 3% 14% 25% 0% 13% 0% 3.7 43 YTD 41% 55% 20% 3% 14% 57% 73% 18% 29% 13.8 14 Justin Jackson 11 37% 25% 32% 5% 10% 20% 0% 33% 57% 8.7 27 12 25% 13% 29% 3% 17% 11% 0% 18% 0% 2.9 61 13 21% 3% 24% 14% 45% 0% 0% 13% 33% 5.3 44 14 30% 13% 29% 3% 8% 0% 0% 73% 0% 10.1 23 YTD 17% 9% 16% 3% 17% 11% 0% 23% 11% 5.0 67

Rest of season:

Jamaal Williams: high-end RB3

D’Andre Swift: low-end RB2

Justin Jackson: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 11 94% 31% 32% 6.7 32% 0% 14% 43% 15.0 16 12 88% 31% 31% 9.3 38% 50% 33% 40% 27.9 3 13 91% 32% 32% 5.9 32% 0% 67% 33% 34.6 2 14 90% 19% 21% 8.1 21% 0% 10% 14% 13.4 29 YTD 73% 30% 26% 6.8 23% 15% 33% 25% 18.1 6 D.J. Chark Jr. WR 11 19% 17% 5% 30.0 21% 0% 14% 0% 0.0 114 12 80% 15% 16% 17.4 36% 50% 33% 40% 9.6 49 13 93% 14% 16% 18.0 48% 0% 0% 17% 14.8 23 14 90% 19% 21% 10.9 28% 0% 40% 29% 21.4 8 YTD 44% 17% 9% 17.1 20% 15% 17% 27% 9.8 85 Josh Reynolds WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 7% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 116 13 78% 11% 11% 4.5 8% 0% 17% 50% 4.9 67 14 68% 21% 18% 14.0 31% 100% 0% 50% 16.1 20 YTD 62% 17% 12% 13.5 21% 37% 7% 34% 9.5 57 Jameson Williams WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 4% 50% 3% 22.0 10% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 125 14 15% 33% 6% 15.0 11% 0% 0% 50% 11.1 34 YTD 2% 38% 1% 17.3 2% 0% 0% 33% 5.6 158 Kalif Raymond WR 11 84% 23% 27% 7.3 30% 0% 29% 17% 7.0 52 12 80% 15% 16% 8.4 17% 0% 11% 20% 7.5 66 13 22% 20% 5% 5.0 4% 0% 0% 0% 2.6 86 14 15% 33% 6% 3.0 2% 0% 20% 0% 3.9 65 YTD 57% 17% 11% 9.7 14% 7% 15% 20% 5.9 77 Brock Wright TE 11 48% 13% 9% 2.0 3% 0% 14% 100% 4.0 25 12 34% 21% 9% 1.0 1% 0% 0% 67% 2.6 44 13 27% 17% 5% 0.5 0% 0% 0% 100% 4.5 26 14 34% 7% 3% -2.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 61 YTD 27% 12% 4% 2.5 1% 4% 3% 67% 2.5 49

Waiver/Upgrade: D.J. Chark Jr. has WR49, WR23 and WR8 finishes in his three games since returning to the lineup. His TPRR (17%) isn’t elite, but his 17.1 ADOT creates a ton of air-yard opportunities. Chark is the Lions’ No. 1 deep threat and is the No. 2 option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown overall. The former NFL second-round draft pick is a WR3. FAB: 40%

Rest of season:

Amon-Ra St. Brown: low-end WR1

D.J. Chark Jr.: boom-bust WR3

Jameson Williams: upside stash WR5

Josh Reynolds: free agent

Kalif Raymond: free agent

Brock Wright: free agent



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 25 16 25 22 16 28 32 9 24 27 6

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Aaron Rodgers 10 20 11.9 84% 2.8 11.2 48% 3% 4% 9% 0% 5% 21.4 7 11 39 10.2 68% 2.9 5.8 20% 0% 0% 3% 0% 8% 17.1 14 12 16 7.2 81% 2.5 8.8 26% 5% 0% 16% 0% 0% 11.5 27 13 31 10.6 69% 3.3 5.9 22% 6% 3% 0% 0% 10% 11.7 23 YTD 423 8.3 75% 2.6 6.8 26% 4% 2% 5% 0% 9% 15.4 13

Injury Update: Aaron Rodgers has thumb and rib injuries that could cause him to miss time.

Rest of season:

Aaron Rodgers: high-end QB2

Jordan Love: stash QB3

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Aaron Jones 10 70% 62% 48% 11% 20% 50% 0% 86% 0% 22.9 5 11 66% 60% 59% 19% 30% 86% 0% 58% 69% 12.0 19 12 71% 57% 75% 16% 19% 100% 0% 88% 67% 18.9 11 13 38% 29% 34% 17% 45% 33% 0% 33% 83% 10.0 27 YTD 61% 49% 54% 14% 22% 61% 20% 65% 74% 15.4 7 A.J. Dillon 10 38% 33% 20% 0% 0% 50% 0% 14% 0% 6.5 37 11 48% 30% 44% 3% 6% 14% 0% 42% 31% 3.3 49 12 43% 38% 32% 16% 44% 100% 0% 13% 33% 17.8 13 13 68% 58% 63% 10% 15% 100% 0% 50% 33% 20.9 6 YTD 50% 43% 42% 7% 15% 49% 80% 34% 27% 9.2 29

Injury: Aaron Jones was in and out of the lineup due to a shin injury.

Aaron Jones was in and out of the lineup due to a shin injury. Monitoring: D.J. Dillon was buried behind Jones over the last seven games, but the shin injury opened the door, and the second-year RB played well enough. He could carve out a larger role moving forward.

Rest of season:

Aaron Jones: low-end RB1

D.J. Dillon: high-end RB3 with contingent RB1 upside

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Christian Watson WR 10 88% 38% 42% 21.0 74% 100% 71% 38% 32.7 3 11 78% 19% 16% 19.2 30% 67% 27% 33% 21.1 8 12 89% 24% 24% 14.7 40% 25% 20% 33% 21.0 10 13 94% 20% 21% 21.3 42% 25% 30% 50% 24.4 8 YTD 36% 23% 10% 14.6 17% 17% 14% 30% 12.6 36 Allen Lazard WR 10 100% 17% 21% 2.0 4% 0% 29% 50% 7.5 56 11 98% 28% 30% 15.7 46% 33% 45% 27% 10.7 37 12 96% 11% 12% 13.0 18% 0% 40% 0% 4.4 79 13 97% 19% 21% 12.3 24% 0% 30% 17% 11.7 32 YTD 77% 20% 18% 13.1 28% 21% 25% 24% 12.5 26 Randall Cobb WR 10 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 11 63% 23% 16% 8.7 14% 0% 0% 33% 13.3 24 12 61% 24% 16% 9.8 18% 50% 20% 25% 9.9 46 13 43% 31% 14% 19.0 25% 50% 10% 25% 0.0 120 YTD 37% 21% 9% 11.4 13% 17% 7% 29% 7.4 82 Robert Tonyan TE 10 60% 8% 5% 6.0 3% 0% 0% 100% 1.8 40 11 71% 14% 11% 5.5 6% 0% 18% 25% 3.9 27 12 68% 16% 12% 4.7 6% 0% 0% 0% 5.0 26 13 51% 11% 7% 10.5 7% 25% 20% 0% 2.0 45 YTD 60% 19% 14% 5.6 9% 10% 14% 18% 6.8 17

Rest of season:

Christian Watson: low-end WR2

Allen Lazard: mid-range WR3

Randall Cobb: high-end WR5

Romeo Doubs: stash WR6

Robert Tonyan: low-end TE2



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 30 31 29 20 27 20 15 30 12 20 11

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Davis Mills 11 34 7.9 66% 2.8 5.0 27% 21% 5% 12% 0% 6% 11.8 19 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 14 21 9.9 84% 2.5 8.3 18% 0% 5% 0% 0% 14% 6.2 25 YTD 350 7.7 72% 2.5 6.6 28% 3% 2% 7% 0% 9% 12.3 26 Jeff Driskel 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 14 6 5.2 80% 2.7 6.3 86% 17% 14% 0% 20% 0% 9.1 23 YTD 6 5.2 80% 3.0 6.3 88% 2% 25% 0% 7% 0% 5.3 57

Rest of season:

Davis Mills: free agent

Jeff Driskel: free agent; boom-bust TE2 in TE-eligible formats (Yahoo)

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Dameon Pierce 11 77% 71% 55% 13% 17% 75% 100% 27% 0% 4.7 43 12 55% 38% 47% 17% 27% 50% 0% 8% 0% 4.6 52 13 72% 78% 48% 8% 15% 100% 0% 18% 67% 12.5 22 14 55% 61% 20% 0% 0% 83% 20% 17% 0% 13.8 13 YTD 64% 76% 41% 9% 19% 73% 50% 13% 26% 13.2 15 Dare Ogunbowale 11 7% 0% 10% 3% 50% 25% 0% 20% 0% 1.5 59 12 30% 31% 23% 6% 18% 50% 50% 17% 0% 9.0 36 13 22% 9% 26% 8% 27% 0% 100% 55% 33% 4.1 50 14 27% 3% 37% 8% 18% 0% 0% 75% 100% 2.1 52 YTD 9% 3% 10% 4% 40% 9% 14% 17% 20% 3.5 80 Rex Burkhead 11 16% 0% 21% 0% 0% 0% 0% 53% 0% 0.0 87 12 18% 0% 23% 6% 18% 0% 0% 75% 0% 1.5 75 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 8% 6% 7% 4% 50% 17% 40% 8% 0% 1.2 57 YTD 27% 9% 31% 9% 25% 18% 14% 68% 54% 5.0 55

Rest of season:

Dameon Pierce: mid-range RB2

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Brandin Cooks WR 11 81% 18% 19% 14.0 33% 0% 20% 0% 10.0 39 12 72% 15% 11% 12.0 26% 0% 0% 75% 10.1 44 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 67% 21% 17% 10.3 23% 17% 18% 22% 10.2 52 Nico Collins WR 11 83% 20% 22% 6.3 17% 0% 20% 29% 9.8 42 12 79% 22% 22% 6.9 30% 100% 38% 13% 10.4 43 13 74% 35% 30% 20.2 63% 60% 25% 45% 12.5 29 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 60% 22% 16% 12.8 27% 26% 17% 34% 9.7 55 Chris Moore WR 11 62% 27% 22% 6.9 19% 50% 30% 43% 7.3 48 12 68% 9% 8% 10.3 17% 0% 13% 33% 2.7 92 13 45% 16% 8% 6.7 6% 0% 13% 0% 7.6 55 14 93% 39% 46% 7.5 39% 0% 57% 36% 22.4 5 YTD 61% 17% 12% 7.8 12% 13% 12% 29% 7.8 59 Phillip Dorsett WR 11 29% 8% 3% 29.0 12% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 107 12 43% 10% 6% 5.5 6% 0% 0% 0% 1.5 108 13 81% 12% 8% 6.7 6% 0% 0% 67% 3.8 70 14 93% 14% 13% 3.0 4% 0% 14% 0% 3.8 67 YTD 43% 14% 7% 12.5 12% 4% 6% 28% 3.3 116 Jordan Akins TE 11 57% 8% 6% 2.5 2% 0% 10% 0% 2.8 34 12 55% 19% 14% 2.6 7% 0% 13% 20% 17.3 4 13 60% 24% 14% 2.4 3% 0% 25% 0% 5.1 22 14 73% 14% 13% 24.7 34% 100% 0% 33% 1.5 36 YTD 41% 16% 8% 6.5 7% 9% 9% 26% 6.3 28

Injury Update: Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins didn’t play.

Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins didn’t play. Upgrade: Jordan Akins is a near-every-down option now after a 73% route participation in Week 14. His 16% TPRR for the season is only average, but he has a mid-range TE2 profile.

Rest of season:

Brandin Cooks: low-end WR4

Nico Collins: mid-range WR4

Chris Moore: deep-league WR6; mid-range WR4 if Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are out



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 30 30 14 8 23 10 7 17 18 13 10

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Rest of season:

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Matt Ryan 10 28 5.9 81% 2.3 8.2 27% 10% 3% 3% 50% 0% 23.0 4 11 32 6.1 77% 2.5 6.7 8% 4% 0% 11% 0% 9% 8.6 22 12 34 7.0 81% 3.0 5.9 10% 9% 5% 8% 50% 9% 13.2 23 13 37 6.9 70% 2.2 6.3 13% 10% 0% 8% 0% 3% 14.1 18 YTD 428 6.4 79% 2.6 6.7 18% 5% 2% 7% 14% 9% 15.2 21

Matt Ryan: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Jonathan Taylor 10 94% 73% 85% 7% 8% 100% 50% 100% 100% 24.3 1 11 75% 79% 65% 10% 13% 100% 100% 67% 0% 18.4 9 12 92% 87% 80% 10% 10% 100% 50% 92% 100% 18.8 12 13 82% 70% 64% 13% 14% 100% 0% 89% 100% 13.3 18 YTD 59% 61% 47% 8% 13% 71% 57% 52% 26% 15.0 18 Deon Jackson 10 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 11 20% 4% 24% 13% 44% 20% 0% 33% 100% 5.0 42 12 6% 0% 7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8% 0% 0.0 103 13 11% 7% 10% 3% 25% 0% 0% 11% 0% 0.6 71 YTD 20% 14% 18% 5% 22% 16% 7% 22% 37% 5.8 61

Rest of season:

Jonathan Taylor: mid-range RB1

Deon Jackson: stash RB5

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Michael Pittman Jr. WR 10 100% 30% 33% 7.8 44% 0% 33% 22% 13.1 33 11 100% 19% 23% 6.7 26% 0% 18% 0% 13.5 23 12 100% 28% 35% 7.5 38% 100% 40% 9% 19.1 14 13 100% 8% 9% 3.3 5% 0% 22% 33% 3.6 72 YTD 92% 21% 24% 6.9 25% 16% 30% 22% 13.7 16 Parris Campbell WR 10 88% 33% 33% 2.9 16% 0% 33% 33% 20.6 11 11 78% 21% 20% 9.2 30% 0% 18% 0% 11.7 32 12 90% 9% 10% 8.3 12% 0% 20% 0% 3.4 87 13 81% 13% 13% 7.8 14% 0% 11% 0% 8.5 47 YTD 88% 13% 14% 5.9 13% 5% 14% 19% 9.3 39 Alec Pierce WR 10 65% 11% 7% 16.5 21% 0% 17% 0% 0.0 121 11 89% 25% 27% 11.0 48% 0% 36% 0% 5.8 62 12 76% 7% 6% 15.0 14% 0% 0% 50% 0.0 150 13 76% 27% 25% 13.1 48% 33% 22% 0% 18.6 15 YTD 66% 17% 14% 12.8 27% 16% 16% 8% 7.9 56 Mo Alie-Cox TE 10 50% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 69 11 46% 6% 3% 3.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 2.4 38 12 27% 27% 10% 5.3 7% 0% 10% 0% 3.4 36 13 24% 10% 3% -3.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 1.6 50 YTD 40% 10% 5% 4.7 4% 5% 3% 41% 3.6 39 Kylen Granson TE 10 53% 25% 15% 6.8 17% 0% 0% 25% 9.7 13 11 49% 6% 3% 15.0 8% 0% 0% 0% 2.6 37 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 52% 27% 19% 7.3 20% 33% 33% 17% 5.9 17 YTD 41% 17% 8% 5.6 7% 5% 10% 22% 4.7 32 Jelani Woods TE 10 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 71% 33% 29% 8.3 35% 0% 30% 11% 17.8 2 13 29% 36% 9% 8.3 12% 0% 0% 0% 4.8 22 YTD 26% 18% 5% 10.6 9% 16% 4% 22% 5.0 33

Rest of season:

Michael Pittman Jr.: low-end WR2

Parris Campbell: mid-range WR4

Alec Pierce: upside WR4

Kylen Granson: free agent



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 12 12 14 12 13 13 10 15 7 18 15

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Trevor Lawrence 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 12 37 6.5 83% 2.4 8.7 12% 5% 2% 10% 0% 5% 24.9 5 13 31 7.7 75% 2.5 5.8 19% 6% 8% 6% 0% 0% 14.4 18 14 42 7.9 84% 2.6 8.8 33% 8% 2% 0% 50% 5% 33.4 1 YTD 458 7.9 78% 2.5 7.0 24% 8% 4% 5% 24% 3% 19.1 7

Rest of season:

Trevor Lawrence: low-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Travis Etienne 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 8% 11% 7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3 85 13 88% 81% 68% 10% 11% 67% 0% 73% 100% 9.6 32 14 75% 65% 59% 0% 0% 83% 50% 38% 67% 3.2 46 YTD 60% 49% 50% 8% 13% 52% 38% 62% 81% 11.7 19 JaMycal Hasty 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 78% 63% 59% 14% 19% 100% 100% 83% 100% 20.5 6 13 5% 0% 5% 0% 0% 33% 0% 9% 0% 0.0 92 14 25% 15% 15% 0% 0% 17% 0% 62% 33% 1.3 56 YTD 16% 8% 14% 3% 20% 19% 10% 23% 13% 3.9 65

Downgrade: Travis Etienne continues to lead the Jaguars backfield, and the ascending offense could eventually translate to his fantasy box scores. However, his efficiency has taken a dramatic hit since the foot injury in Week 12, and he is the forgotten man in the passing game. He is on the field in passing situations but isn’t part of an attack that has other mouths to feed. The 2021 first-round pick slips from RB1 territory into the high-end RB2 conversation.

Rest of season:

Travis Etienne: high-end RB2

JaMycal Hasty: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Christian Kirk WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 95% 19% 22% 7.3 25% 0% 25% 13% 8.1 63 13 85% 21% 23% 9.1 28% 0% 20% 29% 16.4 19 14 100% 17% 18% 6.4 15% 25% 20% 43% 9.5 42 YTD 95% 20% 23% 9.4 28% 21% 21% 22% 15.1 11 Zay Jones WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 93% 37% 39% 8.6 52% 0% 25% 14% 25.5 5 13 85% 18% 19% 7.3 19% 0% 20% 0% 3.6 75 14 93% 26% 29% 12.3 45% 50% 30% 18% 21.7 7 YTD 87% 22% 22% 9.1 25% 30% 26% 20% 12.4 28 Marvin Jones Jr. WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 68% 13% 8% 7.0 9% 100% 17% 0% 11.2 38 13 70% 14% 13% 18.5 33% 0% 0% 25% 2.7 84 14 61% 7% 3% 12.0 4% 0% 0% 100% 3.2 70 YTD 73% 16% 14% 14.8 26% 18% 15% 19% 7.2 66 Jamal Agnew WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 30% 38% 14% 2.6 6% 0% 8% 0% 14.7 25 13 18% 29% 3% 5.0 2% 0% 10% 0% 0.3 111 14 15% 43% 8% 10.0 10% 0% 20% 33% 7.4 51 YTD 13% 38% 6% 6.5 5% 3% 7% 21% 5.0 97 Evan Engram TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 77% 3% 3% 4.0 2% 0% 8% 0% 1.4 50 13 83% 21% 23% 4.1 13% 0% 20% 14% 14.0 4 14 83% 37% 37% 5.4 25% 25% 30% 36% 39.2 1 YTD 81% 18% 17% 7.1 15% 18% 18% 23% 10.1 4

Upgrade: Evan Engram has run hot and cold throughout the 2022 season, and right now he is feeling it. He was the No. 1 TE in Week 14 with 39.2 points after a top-four finish in Week 13. His 81% route participation is TE1-worthy, but his 18% TPRR and 1.35 YPRR is high-end TE2 material. The upward trajectory of Trevor Lawrence has the former first-round TE looking like a low-end TE1 the rest of the way.

Rest of season:

Christian Kirk: high-end WR2

Zay Jones: mid-range WR3

Marvin Jones: mid-range WR5

Evan Engram: low-end TE1



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 1 2 8 4 30 8 16 9 6 1 1

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Patrick Mahomes 11 34 10.7 67% 3.0 9.7 24% 4% 8% 3% 0% 0% 27.5 3 12 42 6.1 78% 3.0 7.6 30% 0% 9% 0% 0% 7% 19.4 12 13 27 11.5 81% 3.2 8.3 29% 0% 6% 6% 0% 4% 19.8 6 14 41 8.0 75% 2.5 8.6 18% 13% 0% 5% 0% 5% 22.8 6 YTD 510 7.9 78% 2.8 8.2 23% 4% 6% 4% 6% 5% 25.2 3

Rest of season:

Patrick Mahomes: high-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Isiah Pacheco 11 40% 63% 24% 0% 0% 60% 0% 0% 0% 10.7 22 12 51% 85% 28% 3% 7% 43% 100% 11% 23% 15.6 16 13 45% 61% 31% 10% 20% 40% 0% 8% 100% 16.2 15 14 43% 54% 27% 8% 25% 67% 0% 0% 20% 12.3 17 YTD 28% 43% 17% 2% 9% 23% 28% 6% 7% 7.2 41 Jerick McKinnon 11 52% 25% 49% 3% 5% 20% 0% 90% 100% 3.4 48 12 34% 0% 44% 14% 23% 57% 0% 89% 77% 5.6 48 13 47% 35% 44% 10% 14% 60% 100% 83% 0% 14.0 17 14 57% 25% 57% 20% 33% 33% 0% 100% 80% 31.4 1 YTD 46% 18% 47% 10% 18% 48% 28% 90% 84% 9.2 30

Rest of season:

Isiah Pacheco: mid-range RB2

Jerick McKinnon: PPR high-end RB4

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 44% 14% 8% 7.3 10% 0% 14% 67% 6.8 70 13 81% 15% 19% 6.5 11% 0% 29% 50% 6.5 57 14 86% 29% 28% 7.0 24% 50% 56% 0% 22.4 6 YTD 70% 19% 17% 7.3 16% 7% 20% 21% 12.9 25 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 11 78% 16% 13% 15.3 19% 0% 11% 50% 2.8 80 12 74% 16% 14% 10.6 24% 0% 14% 40% 9.6 50 13 63% 25% 24% 33.2 69% 100% 43% 20% 9.1 48 14 75% 6% 5% 12.0 7% 0% 22% 0% 3.0 71 YTD 78% 13% 12% 14.9 23% 14% 15% 21% 7.7 54 Justin Watson WR 11 98% 13% 13% 21.5 27% 0% 11% 25% 9.7 43 12 80% 8% 6% 11.0 10% 0% 0% 0% 4.6 78 13 53% 12% 5% 14.0 6% 0% 0% 100% 2.5 89 14 70% 6% 5% 35.5 22% 50% 0% 100% 0.0 115 YTD 38% 11% 5% 18.0 11% 10% 4% 26% 3.6 105 Skyy Moore WR 11 46% 32% 20% 11.7 22% 0% 22% 0% 11.3 33 12 36% 33% 17% 4.2 11% 0% 0% 33% 8.6 60 13 31% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.2 108 14 25% 18% 5% 9.5 6% 0% 0% 0% 1.7 80 YTD 25% 19% 6% 10.1 8% 3% 6% 19% 3.1 113 Travis Kelce TE 11 76% 32% 33% 5.1 16% 0% 56% 30% 35.5 1 12 76% 21% 22% 7.8 28% 67% 43% 38% 15.7 5 13 88% 18% 24% 6.8 14% 0% 14% 20% 9.6 10 14 82% 25% 23% 11.6 32% 0% 0% 44% 11.1 9 YTD 82% 25% 25% 7.9 25% 31% 26% 24% 19.8 1

Rest of season:

Travis Kelce: the TE1

JuJu Smith-Schuster: low-end WR2

Mecole Hardman: boom-bust WR4 upon return

Kadarius Toney: stash upside WR6

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: low-end WR5

Skyy Moore: free agent



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 3 10 22 19 19 22 26 16 21 13 17

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Derek Carr 11 37 9.8 76% 2.9 8.3 45% 0% 0% 3% 0% 11% 20.3 11 12 36 8.5 79% 2.9 8.2 21% 0% 5% 3% 0% 11% 22.8 10 13 30 12.1 65% 2.9 8.3 23% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7% 17.0 15 14 20 10.2 68% 3.4 6.9 9% 3% 13% 0% 0% 15% 4.6 26 YTD 434 9.3 72% 2.8 7.2 22% 3% 3% 4% 0% 9% 15.7 16

Derek Carr: high-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Josh Jacobs 11 80% 96% 46% 12% 21% 100% 0% 18% 100% 19.0 7 12 79% 87% 62% 18% 25% 100% 0% 11% 0% 48.3 1 13 75% 90% 50% 8% 19% 75% 0% 11% 0% 23.0 3 14 83% 74% 64% 11% 19% 78% 100% 44% 0% 19.4 7 YTD 75% 81% 52% 12% 20% 79% 90% 16% 60% 21.9 2 Ameer Abdullah 11 17% 0% 17% 12% 57% 0% 0% 82% 0% 3.5 46 12 18% 8% 23% 9% 33% 0% 0% 100% 0% 14.5 20 13 20% 3% 31% 4% 10% 0% 0% 89% 100% 0.4 77 14 13% 0% 32% 11% 25% 11% 0% 67% 0% 3.7 41 YTD 15% 1% 19% 6% 27% 11% 0% 62% 16% 4.0 70 Zamir White 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 4% 5% 3% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.8 62 13 7% 7% 6% 0% 0% 25% 0% 0% 0% 0.6 74 14 5% 9% 0% 0% 0% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0.9 61 YTD 4% 5% 2% 0% 0% 7% 0% 0% 0% 0.6 120

Rest of season:

Josh Jacobs: high-end RB1

Zamir White: stash RB6

Ameer Abdullah: free agent

Brandon Bolden: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Davante Adams WR 11 100% 29% 33% 14.4 49% 100% 43% 55% 33.1 1 12 100% 23% 27% 8.0 26% 0% 22% 22% 14.4 27 13 100% 41% 46% 16.0 61% 100% 57% 25% 37.7 1 14 100% 28% 37% 19.4 70% 0% 43% 0% 10.1 38 YTD 96% 28% 32% 12.5 44% 41% 31% 20% 21.3 4 Mack Hollins WR 11 100% 22% 27% 7.3 20% 0% 14% 56% 11.2 34 12 100% 13% 15% 10.6 19% 0% 22% 40% 16.3 20 13 100% 25% 31% 5.5 14% 0% 29% 0% 8.5 50 14 96% 17% 21% 9.5 20% 100% 14% 0% 8.2 49 YTD 95% 16% 18% 12.6 24% 16% 20% 21% 9.8 39 Keelan Cole WR 11 83% 9% 6% 32.0 20% 0% 14% 0% 3.1 78 12 72% 7% 6% 5.5 4% 0% 11% 0% 3.2 88 13 72% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 139 14 64% 6% 5% 9.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 2.1 75 YTD 44% 8% 4% 17.1 8% 13% 6% 6% 1.6 149 Foster Moreau TE 11 61% 4% 3% 14.0 4% 0% 0% 100% 4.3 22 12 90% 20% 21% 13.9 35% 67% 22% 43% 12.3 9 13 72% 13% 12% 19.0 18% 0% 0% 0% 4.2 30 14 96% 4% 5% 13.0 7% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 41 YTD 57% 14% 10% 8.7 9% 13% 8% 38% 6.2 29

Rest of season:

Davante Adams: high-end WR1

Mack Hollins: mid-range WR4

Hunter Renfrow: free agent

Darren Waller: low-end TE1 upon return

Foster Moreau: mid-range TE2 while Darren Waller is out



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 28 25 21 13 26 28 31 14 16 9 12

Pass-volume environment: Above Average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Baker Mayfield 11 33 5.6 80% 3.0 5.9 28% 0% 5% 10% 0% 18% 7.0 25 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 14 35 8.8 67% 2.9 6.6 34% 10% 5% 10% 0% 6% 14.2 16 YTD 241 7.1 69% 2.8 6.4 27% 6% 4% 8% 0% 11% 12.0 32

Rest of season:

Baker Mayfield: free agent

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Cam Akers 11 39% 52% 19% 0% 0% 33% 0% 0% 0% 6.1 35 12 29% 32% 13% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8% 0% 3.7 56 13 72% 63% 51% 4% 5% 86% 100% 9% 0% 19.0 8 14 42% 60% 27% 3% 8% 43% 100% 0% 0% 11.3 19 YTD 31% 39% 18% 2% 8% 35% 44% 3% 5% 6.2 52 Kyren Williams 11 55% 26% 65% 4% 4% 50% 0% 90% 100% 5.4 41 12 71% 44% 70% 14% 14% 100% 0% 92% 100% 9.0 37 13 28% 11% 30% 4% 9% 14% 0% 91% 100% 0.9 71 14 30% 15% 20% 6% 22% 29% 0% 0% 45% 3.9 40 YTD 16% 9% 15% 2% 14% 18% 0% 22% 34% 5.2 85

Rest of season:

Kyren Williams: PPR RB4

Cam Akers: high-end RB3

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Van Jefferson WR 11 84% 16% 19% 12.2 22% 0% 17% 20% 7.1 50 12 93% 21% 27% 11.5 50% 100% 43% 33% 11.9 34 13 100% 14% 16% 17.5 26% 0% 17% 50% 5.9 59 14 100% 14% 12% 18.3 25% 100% 0% 75% 12.4 31 YTD 38% 14% 7% 16.3 15% 12% 7% 37% 7.0 104 Bennett Skowronek WR 11 78% 14% 15% 13.0 19% 0% 33% 50% 1.4 95 12 60% 17% 14% 0.7 1% 0% 0% 33% 2.5 96 13 84% 10% 12% 11.7 13% 0% 33% 67% 5.0 66 14 86% 21% 24% 9.9 27% 0% 10% 25% 15.9 22 YTD 79% 14% 13% 8.0 15% 4% 15% 35% 6.4 71 Tutu Atwell WR 11 3% 100% 4% 47.0 17% 0% 0% 100% 13.2 25 12 47% 14% 9% 9.5 14% 0% 14% 50% 4.3 80 13 49% 28% 20% 25.0 46% 50% 33% 60% 9.1 47 14 66% 34% 27% 13.1 41% 0% 40% 22% 9.5 41 YTD 16% 27% 5% 21.7 15% 4% 7% 48% 4.8 107 Tyler Higbee TE 11 89% 24% 31% 6.4 19% 0% 33% 13% 8.5 10 12 37% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 92 13 54% 25% 20% 4.6 8% 50% 0% 80% 3.4 33 14 70% 10% 9% 1.7 2% 0% 0% 67% 3.1 23 YTD 70% 22% 19% 3.6 9% 15% 13% 30% 7.5 16

Rest of season:

Van Jefferson: mid-range WR4

Bennett Skowronek: deep-league WR6

Tyler Higbee: boom-bust TE2



Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 15 18 2 1 32 3 3 12 2 4 3

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Justin Herbert 11 30 9.1 82% 2.7 9.3 37% 11% 5% 13% 0% 7% 19.9 9 12 47 4.4 84% 2.6 5.8 26% 18% 4% 8% 0% 26% 26.8 3 13 47 8.8 69% 2.8 7.0 16% 11% 5% 9% 0% 6% 17.7 14 14 51 5.8 89% 2.7 7.2 39% 14% 2% 7% 0% 6% 19.5 10 YTD 561 6.8 79% 2.8 6.6 29% 8% 4% 5% 0% 11% 18.4 9

Rest of season:

Justin Herbert: mid-range QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Austin Ekeler 11 69% 67% 50% 7% 11% 69% 67% 33% 100% 18.0 10 12 70% 45% 62% 35% 47% 60% 0% 45% 88% 25.0 3 13 59% 50% 52% 14% 20% 50% 0% 35% 86% 13.8 19 14 59% 68% 41% 17% 35% 60% 100% 50% 100% 24.4 4 YTD 63% 54% 57% 21% 31% 65% 57% 53% 85% 22.7 1 Joshua Kelley 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 21% 18% 11% 5% 33% 40% 0% 45% 0% 4.0 54 13 43% 39% 31% 0% 0% 50% 0% 65% 14% 3.0 58 14 40% 18% 34% 4% 10% 40% 0% 50% 0% 4.5 39 YTD 19% 13% 15% 3% 14% 14% 0% 28% 6% 4.5 73

Rest of season:

Austin Ekeler: high-end RB1

Joshua Kelley: handcuff RB5

Isaiah Spiller: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Keenan Allen WR 11 74% 29% 29% 13.5 42% 33% 60% 25% 14.4 19 12 93% 14% 16% 8.9 33% 60% 29% 29% 15.9 21 13 98% 25% 29% 14.8 48% 33% 42% 8% 21.8 11 14 93% 25% 28% 4.2 20% 25% 31% 38% 21.2 9 YTD 34% 22% 9% 10.0 13% 17% 11% 28% 14.5 65 Mike Williams WR 11 11% 25% 4% 15.0 6% 0% 20% 0% 2.5 83 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 72% 14% 13% 15.7 35% 25% 6% 67% 23.6 4 YTD 55% 19% 13% 12.7 24% 14% 15% 41% 14.5 37 Josh Palmer WR 11 95% 28% 36% 11.7 46% 67% 0% 40% 30.6 3 12 100% 9% 12% 9.8 26% 0% 29% 20% 10.6 41 13 97% 20% 26% 7.4 22% 0% 33% 18% 13.0 28 14 81% 13% 13% 15.3 34% 25% 19% 17% 9.3 43 YTD 82% 16% 16% 9.2 22% 17% 17% 27% 12.2 29 DeAndre Carter WR 11 89% 9% 11% 6.0 7% 0% 0% 100% 6.3 55 12 84% 20% 21% 8.1 39% 0% 14% 11% 20.3 12 13 72% 5% 5% 18.5 10% 0% 8% 0% 2.4 91 14 16% 33% 7% 7.3 8% 25% 13% 0% 1.0 84 YTD 72% 12% 11% 10.0 16% 14% 15% 20% 8.0 50 Gerald Everett TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 62% 15% 9% 1.5 3% 0% 14% 25% 5.8 23 13 62% 17% 14% 7.3 12% 33% 8% 50% 13.0 7 14 69% 15% 13% 2.8 6% 0% 6% 33% 7.8 11 YTD 58% 19% 13% 6.7 13% 11% 13% 28% 9.1 10

Injury Update: Mike Williams returned from injury and delivered 116 yards and a TD on six receptions.

Mike Williams returned from injury and delivered 116 yards and a TD on six receptions. Upgrade: Keenan Allen has target shares of 29%, 14%, 29% and 28% in his four games since returning from injury. In a high-volume passing attack, that averages out to 10.5 targets per game. The veteran WR could push for WR1 status the rest of the way.

Rest of season:

Keenan Allen: high-end WR2

Mike Williams: mid-range WR2 upon return

Josh Palmer: high-end WR4

DeAndre Carter: deep league WR6

Gerald Everett: low-end TE1



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 13 8 26 15 31 17 30 29 11 5 6

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Tua Tagovailoa 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 12 36 11.2 76% 2.5 8.3 30% 0% 0% 10% 0% 6% 16.0 18 13 33 11.6 59% 2.4 8.9 61% 0% 0% 8% 0% 3% 17.8 12 14 28 12.8 46% 2.8 5.2 30% 0% 9% 6% 0% 4% 12.6 17 YTD 345 10.1 75% 2.5 8.7 44% 5% 2% 5% 0% 7% 19.0 13

Rest of season:

Tua Tagovailoa: mid-range QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Raheem Mostert 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 61% 78% 49% 0% 0% 67% 0% 50% 100% 3.0 57 14 73% 69% 71% 4% 4% 100% 0% 64% 100% 5.4 33 YTD 52% 48% 45% 6% 11% 51% 18% 40% 61% 9.6 32 Jeff Wilson Jr. 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 61% 52% 59% 8% 10% 100% 100% 40% 64% 12.2 26 13 37% 11% 38% 6% 14% 33% 0% 25% 0% 0.3 79 14 16% 25% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 9% 0% 2.6 49 YTD 17% 16% 15% 3% 14% 61% 18% 11% 14% 10.1 25

Injury Update: Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a hip injury and didn’t return to the game.

Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a hip injury and didn’t return to the game. Monitoring: Raheem Mostert would move into mid-range RB2 territory if Jeff Wilson Jr. misses time.

Rest of season:

Jeff Wilson Jr.: mid-range RB3

Raheem Mostert: mid-range RB3; mid-range RB2 if Jeff Wilson Jr. misses time

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Tyreek Hill WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 73% 27% 24% 10.8 22% 0% 18% 22% 15.0 24 13 92% 38% 39% 13.8 45% 0% 17% 77% 29.6 4 14 77% 41% 42% 15.7 51% 0% 56% 50% 18.1 14 YTD 82% 33% 32% 12.4 40% 17% 32% 45% 21.9 2 Jaylen Waddle WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 82% 26% 26% 16.7 37% 33% 18% 50% 13.5 31 13 54% 25% 15% 16.0 20% 0% 17% 80% 1.9 99 14 86% 17% 17% 13.3 17% 0% 11% 25% 5.1 63 YTD 82% 23% 21% 12.5 27% 22% 23% 39% 15.2 10 Trent Sherfield WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 69% 14% 13% 17.2 19% 0% 27% 40% 5.3 74 13 70% 12% 9% 15.3 12% 0% 33% 0% 14.5 25 14 66% 18% 17% 9.5 12% 0% 11% 25% 1.7 79 YTD 62% 13% 9% 11.7 11% 4% 12% 28% 5.7 78 Cedrick Wilson WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 37% 16% 8% 11.3 8% 0% 9% 0% 4.6 77 13 14% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 135 14 31% 18% 8% 8.5 6% 0% 11% 0% 3.9 66 YTD 23% 13% 4% 10.3 4% 4% 3% 27% 1.9 135 Mike Gesicki TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 61% 3% 3% 13.0 3% 33% 9% 0% 0.0 77 13 22% 13% 3% 3.0 1% 0% 17% 0% 0.0 80 14 54% 11% 8% 18.5 12% 0% 11% 0% 0.0 63 YTD 57% 13% 9% 10.2 9% 30% 11% 26% 5.8 25

Rest of season:

Tyreek Hill: high-end WR1

Jaylen Waddle: low-end WR1

Mike Gesicki: low-end TE2



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 17 11 13 6 25 5 23 23 3 7 4

Pass-volume environment: Above Average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Kirk Cousins 11 23 9.5 65% 2.8 4.6 13% 0% 0% 23% 0% 9% 4.2 29 12 37 5.9 86% 2.6 8.1 42% 4% 0% 3% 0% 14% 22.9 9 13 35 9.5 72% 2.7 4.9 29% 7% 3% 5% 0% 0% 11.8 24 14 41 11.5 80% 2.7 10.4 18% 0% 0% 7% 0% 5% 25.0 5 YTD 490 7.9 77% 2.7 6.9 30% 5% 2% 6% 18% 6% 17.2 11

Rest of season:

Kirk Cousins: high-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Dalvin Cook 11 60% 65% 53% 4% 10% 40% 0% 63% 100% 7.2 33 12 85% 81% 68% 14% 18% 100% 100% 82% 0% 9.6 34 13 75% 74% 54% 9% 14% 71% 100% 79% 100% 16.3 14 14 86% 88% 48% 5% 9% 100% 100% 82% 100% 10.6 22 YTD 74% 72% 54% 9% 13% 79% 65% 70% 77% 15.0 11 Alexander Mattison 11 28% 12% 30% 4% 17% 40% 0% 38% 0% 1.8 55 12 15% 11% 12% 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 0% 1.1 78 13 25% 11% 29% 6% 17% 29% 0% 21% 0% 9.8 31 14 15% 12% 17% 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 0% -0.1 75 YTD 25% 17% 23% 4% 13% 19% 6% 30% 23% 4.8 54

Rest of season:

Dalvin Cook: low-end RB1

Alexander Mattison: handcuff RB5

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Justin Jefferson WR 11 83% 15% 19% 13.0 30% 0% 0% 0% 6.3 56 12 95% 31% 30% 9.8 49% 0% 25% 36% 29.3 1 13 95% 28% 34% 12.5 45% 100% 38% 27% 18.6 14 14 98% 33% 39% 15.3 52% 50% 30% 25% 33.3 1 YTD 97% 26% 30% 11.4 44% 50% 27% 25% 22.7 1 Adam Thielen WR 11 80% 9% 12% 10.7 15% 0% 33% 33% 4.5 69 12 93% 29% 27% 4.9 22% 50% 17% 60% 21.1 9 13 98% 15% 19% 12.5 25% 0% 15% 17% 4.7 69 14 94% 20% 20% 10.3 17% 0% 30% 13% 19.5 11 YTD 94% 17% 20% 10.2 25% 19% 19% 35% 11.6 27 K.J. Osborn WR 11 78% 10% 12% 8.7 12% 0% 0% 0% 3.7 74 12 66% 7% 5% 9.0 8% 0% 8% 0% 2.3 97 13 76% 10% 9% 8.3 8% 0% 15% 0% 3.7 72 14 79% 13% 12% 5.0 5% 50% 10% 20% 14.8 23 YTD 80% 12% 12% 8.4 13% 8% 13% 21% 6.4 70 T.J. Hockenson TE 11 78% 29% 31% 7.0 25% 100% 67% 13% 8.4 11 12 71% 21% 16% 4.3 12% 50% 25% 50% 15.3 7 13 90% 16% 16% 8.4 14% 0% 23% 40% 7.3 16 14 90% 19% 20% 8.3 14% 0% 30% 13% 12.7 6 YTD 39% 20% 10% 6.4 8% 12% 20% 28% 11.9 3

Rest of season:

Justin Jefferson: high-end WR1

Adam Thielen: mid-range WR3

J. Osborn: deep-league WR6

J. Hockenson: high-end TE1



NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL)

Team ranks

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks

Rest of season:

Mac Jones: low-end QB2

Running backs

Rest of season:

Rhamondre Stevenson: low-end RB1; mid-range RB1 if Harris is out

Damien Harris: low-end RB4

Receivers and tight ends

Injury: Jakobi Meyers left the game with a shoulder injury.

Rest of season:

Jakobi Meyers: low-end WR3

DeVante Parker: high-end WR5

Nelson Agholor: free agent

Tyquan Thornton: free agent

Kendrick Bourne: free agent

Hunter Henry: mid-range TE2



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 21 21 23 21 18 19 17 25 8 27 18

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Andy Dalton 11 25 7.1 92% 2.3 10.4 21% 8% 0% 11% 0% 0% 22.2 8 12 29 7.9 68% 2.9 7.0 24% 0% 12% 3% 0% 7% 10.3 31 13 28 7.8 81% 2.8 8.2 22% 0% 3% 6% 0% 11% 13.3 21 14 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% — 0.0 0 YTD 299 8.4 77% 2.6 7.5 17% 4% 3% 5% 13% 10% 14.8 24

Rest of season:

Andy Dalton: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Alvin Kamara 11 70% 48% 69% 19% 23% 80% 0% 75% 0% 12.9 17 12 67% 39% 62% 24% 33% 83% 0% 64% 100% 11.0 30 13 59% 50% 50% 7% 12% 80% 0% 36% 100% 5.7 43 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 60% 45% 52% 16% 26% 65% 25% 51% 75% 15.2 16 Mark Ingram II 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 30% 22% 26% 0% 0% 33% 0% 36% 0% 1.0 81 13 43% 25% 32% 19% 45% 40% 100% 73% 0% 9.9 30 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 25% 19% 18% 4% 19% 25% 13% 33% 14% 5.2 59

Rest of season:

Alvin Kamara: mid-range RB2

Mark Ingram: free agent

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Chris Olave WR 11 63% 30% 22% 17.0 46% 0% 22% 50% 21.2 7 12 82% 34% 31% 13.6 49% 0% 50% 44% 11.2 39 13 79% 26% 22% 12.2 34% 0% 27% 17% 10.5 39 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 77% 26% 24% 15.2 38% 20% 33% 19% 13.9 21 Jarvis Landry WR 11 59% 21% 15% 11.3 20% 67% 0% 25% 12.3 30 12 67% 15% 14% 7.5 12% 33% 0% 25% 4.0 82 13 71% 13% 11% 6.3 9% 0% 9% 33% 3.4 79 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 42% 19% 9% 9.7 9% 16% 6% 17% 7.3 92 Rashid Shaheed WR 11 66% 10% 7% 1.0 1% 0% 11% 0% 1.8 90 12 64% 12% 10% 17.7 21% 0% 25% 0% 7.9 64 13 74% 16% 15% 14.8 27% 0% 9% 0% 11.5 35 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 21% 15% 4% 15.3 6% 0% 4% 20% 6.6 98 Juwan Johnson TE 11 69% 18% 15% 13.3 24% 33% 22% 25% 13.7 6 12 54% 14% 7% 10.5 8% 33% 0% 0% 0.0 84 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 64% 15% 11% 9.4 11% 20% 10% 11% 8.0 17 Adam Trautman TE 11 44% 21% 11% 3.0 4% 0% 22% 33% 4.2 23 12 38% 7% 3% 3.0 1% 0% 0% 100% 2.7 43 13 53% 17% 11% 2.3 3% 0% 18% 33% 4.8 25 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 23% 17% 5% 5.4 3% 0% 6% 37% 3.6 44

Rest of season:

Chris Olave: low-end WR2

Jarvis Landry: mid-range WR5

Taysom Hill: boom-bust TE2

Juwan Johnson: mid-range TE2



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 16 19 16 23 10 16 6 11 29 10 32

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Daniel Jones 11 44 9.2 84% 3.1 7.8 25% 21% 4% 4% 50% 2% 26.8 4 12 35 6.7 81% 2.7 6.5 33% 10% 3% 8% 50% 6% 14.5 20 13 31 6.1 93% 2.7 6.5 40% 28% 13% 10% 0% 6% 19.1 9 14 27 5.9 77% 2.8 6.3 27% 11% 6% 12% 25% 7% 19.3 11 YTD 374 6.7 81% 3.0 6.8 36% 14% 10% 9% 32% 6% 17.7 10

Rest of season:

Daniel Jones: high-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Saquon Barkley 11 76% 63% 62% 8% 9% 60% 0% 86% 50% 5.5 39 12 73% 52% 56% 19% 25% 60% 50% 55% 35% 15.2 17 13 88% 72% 66% 18% 19% 100% 0% 73% 86% 19.1 7 14 31% 47% 16% 6% 29% 67% 75% 7% 0% 6.8 28 YTD 78% 69% 60% 15% 18% 83% 59% 67% 72% 17.3 6 Matt Breida 11 20% 13% 19% 3% 10% 60% 50% 14% 0% 9.9 23 12 28% 10% 26% 4% 9% 20% 0% 45% 41% 2.5 63 13 14% 0% 12% 4% 20% 0% 0% 27% 14% 1.4 66 14 36% 16% 40% 13% 22% 0% 0% 67% 100% 3.5 44 YTD 21% 10% 19% 4% 15% 18% 5% 29% 20% 2.9 75 Gary Brightwell 11 9% 0% 13% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 50% 0.0 89 12 17% 24% 9% 7% 50% 20% 0% 0% 24% 6.9 43 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 33% 26% 36% 10% 19% 33% 0% 27% 0% 6.1 30 YTD 6% 4% 6% 1% 17% 6% 5% 4% 9% 2.6 93

Injury Update: Saquon Barkley was questionable for Week 14 with a neck injury, and the team curtailed his workload.

Rest of season:

Barkley: mid-range RB1

Breida: RB6 stash

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Darius Slayton WR 11 87% 20% 24% 11.6 30% 0% 14% 44% 13.6 22 12 84% 19% 22% 17.7 59% 0% 0% 33% 9.3 53 13 98% 20% 29% 16.4 77% 0% 20% 63% 15.0 22 14 78% 11% 10% 10.3 17% 0% 0% 0% 6.2 56 YTD 61% 18% 16% 13.8 32% 22% 10% 44% 9.0 48 Richie James Jr. WR 11 29% 27% 8% 8.7 8% 0% 0% 0% 13.8 21 12 88% 16% 22% 5.5 18% 0% 38% 33% 15.1 23 13 54% 14% 11% 5.3 9% 0% 20% 33% 5.0 65 14 93% 19% 26% 6.4 28% 0% 25% 25% 19.2 13 YTD 52% 18% 13% 7.2 14% 0% 16% 29% 7.7 60 Isaiah Hodgins WR 11 56% 17% 8% 9.7 8% 0% 14% 0% 6.3 54 12 77% 12% 11% 9.7 16% 0% 13% 33% 6.1 72 13 88% 17% 21% 7.5 26% 100% 40% 33% 15.4 21 14 89% 18% 19% 13.8 46% 100% 13% 33% 13.8 26 YTD 30% 17% 6% 10.8 9% 22% 9% 30% 8.0 94 Daniel Bellinger TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 83% 15% 18% 0.4 1% 0% 0% 40% 7.4 15 14 58% 12% 10% 3.7 6% 0% 25% 67% 4.9 16 YTD 36% 15% 7% 2.7 3% 11% 4% 68% 6.9 31

Injury Update: Daniel Bellinger left the game.

Rest of season:

Darius Slayton: low-end WR3

Richie James Jr: mid-range WR4

Daniel Bellinger: mid-range TE2



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 23 24 9 9 18 7 19 21 4 16 27

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Mike White 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 12 28 5.9 79% 2.4 11.3 37% 9% 0% 3% 0% 14% 24.8 6 13 57 8.8 62% 2.5 6.5 24% 9% 2% 2% 25% 9% 19.5 8 14 44 8.0 74% 2.6 6.1 23% 0% 0% 6% 0% 2% 10.7 21 YTD 129 7.9 69% 2.5 7.4 26% 2% 1% 4% 7% 8% 18.3 36

Injury Update: Mike White left the game twice with injuries but returned. The Jets plan on him starting in Week 14. If his status changes, Joe Flacco could start.

Rest of season:

Mike White: mid-range QB2

Zach Wilson: free agent

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Zonovan Knight 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 47% 42% 26% 11% 38% 75% 0% 0% 0% 13.3 23 13 55% 65% 42% 10% 19% 56% 75% 7% 18% 16.8 11 14 47% 74% 29% 5% 13% 60% 0% 0% 0% 15.7 11 YTD 13% 14% 9% 2% 21% 15% 21% 1% 2% 15.3 66 Michael Carter 11 46% 40% 37% 6% 9% 67% 0% 8% 60% 2.7 51 12 30% 18% 32% 7% 20% 0% 0% 8% 67% 5.6 47 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 50% 22% 51% 12% 18% 40% 0% 87% 100% 5.0 36 YTD 46% 32% 38% 9% 18% 33% 21% 31% 56% 9.1 35 Ty Johnson 11 32% 20% 20% 6% 17% 33% 0% 77% 40% 0.4 73 12 23% 15% 29% 7% 22% 25% 0% 83% 33% 14.8 18 13 33% 4% 42% 13% 27% 33% 0% 86% 82% 10.1 28 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 13% 5% 12% 4% 22% 12% 0% 35% 22% 3.9 81

Upgrade: Zonovan Knight has taken over the lead role in the Jets backfield. Even with Michael Carter back in the lineup, Knight led the team with 74% of the rushing attempts. Carter moved into Ty Johnson’s role as the passing-down back, and James Robinson was a healthy scratch. Knight has back-to-back top-12 finishes and is a low-end RB2 the rest of the way.

Rest of season:

Zonovan Knight: low-end RB2

Michael Carter: low-end RB3

Ty Johnson: stash RB5

James Robinson: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Garrett Wilson WR 11 100% 10% 17% 10.0 16% 0% 13% 33% 3.2 76 12 90% 29% 29% 7.3 35% 100% 9% 50% 26.4 4 13 90% 27% 27% 16.4 50% 25% 13% 36% 24.2 9 14 100% 14% 17% 11.6 24% 0% 36% 0% 13.8 27 YTD 82% 22% 23% 9.8 27% 38% 22% 25% 13.3 19 Corey Davis WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 74% 13% 11% 5.7 10% 0% 27% 0% 1.9 102 13 79% 18% 17% 11.8 23% 25% 27% 22% 13.5 27 14 12% 17% 2% 15.0 4% 0% 7% 0% 2.5 74 YTD 54% 15% 10% 14.9 19% 14% 14% 26% 8.4 69 Elijah Moore WR 11 57% 24% 22% 11.0 23% 0% 25% 0% 3.7 73 12 42% 15% 7% 18.0 22% 0% 18% 0% 14.0 29 13 74% 13% 12% 9.8 13% 25% 13% 33% 3.7 73 14 92% 19% 22% 11.4 31% 0% 14% 33% 12.0 32 YTD 70% 13% 11% 13.2 18% 5% 11% 27% 5.8 84 Denzel Mims WR 11 90% 19% 28% 16.0 42% 0% 25% 40% 4.5 68 12 23% 14% 4% 8.0 5% 0% 9% 0% 2.1 101 13 21% 8% 2% 24.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 126 14 69% 14% 12% 9.0 13% 0% 0% 40% 6.5 54 YTD 28% 14% 5% 13.4 8% 0% 4% 29% 3.8 131 Tyler Conklin TE 11 73% 14% 17% 6.3 10% 0% 25% 0% 3.5 30 12 71% 14% 11% 9.0 16% 0% 0% 67% 8.0 15 13 61% 16% 12% 7.2 9% 0% 13% 17% 2.9 36 14 67% 19% 17% 4.6 10% 0% 14% 14% 7.8 10 YTD 72% 18% 16% 7.9 15% 19% 19% 25% 8.1 13

Injury Update: Corey Davis left the game with a head injury and could miss time.

Waiver/Upgrade: Elijah Moore’s route participation is improved over the last two contests (74% and 92%). He led the Jets in target share at 22% in Week 14. Moore’s sophomore campaign has been a disaster after high expectations, thanks to a strong finish to 2021. He is a boom-bust WR3 option while Corey Davis (head) is out. FAB: 15%

Rest of season:

Garrett Wilson: mid-end WR2

Corey Davis: low-end WR4

Elijah Moore: stash WR5; boom-bust WR3 while Corey Davis is out

Tyler Conklin: mid-range TE2



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 4 1 6 24 1 14 5 6 30 25 13

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Good

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Jalen Hurts 11 25 8.4 78% 3.5 7.6 33% 42% 7% 10% 100% 4% 26.2 5 12 28 8.0 71% 3.3 5.5 26% 27% 14% 6% 33% 4% 29.8 2 13 39 10.1 83% 2.8 9.7 24% 19% 0% 5% 67% 10% 34.4 1 14 31 9.7 74% 2.6 7.0 14% 20% 3% 11% 0% 6% 30.4 2 YTD 388 8.2 79% 2.9 8.1 33% 25% 8% 7% 52% 4% 26.1 1

Rest of season:

Jalen Hurts: high-end QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Miles Sanders 11 65% 39% 57% 4% 10% 75% 0% 0% 43% 5.8 37 12 54% 48% 39% 13% 21% 50% 33% 8% 0% 31.0 2 13 53% 37% 41% 5% 11% 67% 33% 8% 22% 11.8 23 14 66% 57% 47% 10% 17% 83% 50% 20% 0% 28.5 3 YTD 60% 49% 48% 6% 11% 64% 26% 13% 10% 15.3 9 Kenneth Gainwell 11 16% 3% 14% 0% 0% 25% 0% 67% 29% 0.0 88 12 34% 18% 33% 4% 8% 38% 33% 85% 100% 11.6 27 13 27% 11% 30% 8% 21% 22% 0% 58% 33% 8.3 36 14 18% 0% 24% 3% 11% 0% 0% 70% 0% 1.0 60 YTD 27% 10% 29% 5% 15% 24% 10% 76% 73% 5.1 53 Boston Scott 11 19% 9% 17% 9% 33% 0% 0% 33% 29% 3.2 50 12 13% 7% 14% 0% 0% 13% 0% 8% 0% 2.4 65 13 23% 22% 15% 3% 14% 11% 0% 33% 56% 3.1 56 14 18% 20% 11% 3% 25% 17% 50% 10% 0% 10.7 20 YTD 13% 10% 11% 1% 10% 12% 6% 11% 19% 3.1 79

Rest of season:

Miles Sanders: high-end RB2

Kenneth Gainwell: stash RB6

Boston Scott: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank A.J. Brown WR 11 91% 28% 30% 8.3 30% 100% 0% 43% 11.0 36 12 97% 17% 25% 8.3 26% 50% 40% 17% 14.6 26 13 93% 26% 24% 15.3 36% 100% 0% 22% 31.9 3 14 100% 21% 19% 13.0 26% 0% 0% 33% 17.0 17 YTD 92% 23% 27% 11.9 39% 56% 31% 40% 17.5 5 DeVonta Smith WR 11 100% 26% 39% 13.4 63% 0% 33% 33% 13.8 20 12 97% 23% 33% 10.4 43% 0% 40% 25% 9.0 58 13 93% 19% 22% 14.4 30% 0% 57% 38% 21.2 12 14 97% 22% 26% 11.3 30% 0% 43% 0% 17.4 16 YTD 96% 21% 26% 9.8 30% 19% 31% 21% 13.5 18 Quez Watkins WR 11 63% 9% 9% 12.5 13% 0% 33% 0% 11.1 35 12 81% 17% 21% 11.4 30% 50% 20% 40% 12.5 32 13 63% 24% 16% 2.5 4% 0% 0% 50% 8.7 49 14 66% 20% 16% 9.2 15% 0% 43% 0% 5.9 59 YTD 64% 11% 9% 10.1 12% 13% 12% 21% 5.7 79 Jack Stoll TE 11 71% 8% 4% 4.0 2% 0% 0% 100% 1.7 41 12 64% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 87 13 67% 13% 11% 14.8 16% 0% 0% 0% 7.1 17 14 55% 10% 6% 4.5 3% 0% 0% 0% 4.1 18 YTD 37% 8% 4% 8.1 4% 0% 0% 21% 1.7 63 Grant Calcaterra TE 11 20% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 57 12 25% 11% 4% -9.0 -5% 0% 0% 0% 0.8 55 13 20% 11% 3% 16.0 4% 0% 0% 0% 2.9 37 14 39% 27% 13% 8.8 12% 100% 14% 25% 4.4 17 YTD 12% 13% 2% 8.4 2% 6% 1% 29% 1.2 81

Rest of season:

J. Brown: low-end WR1; mid-range WR1 while Dallas Goedert is out

DeVonta Smith: high-end WR3; mid-range WR2 while Dallas Goedert is out

Dallas Goedert: mid-range TE1



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 24 29 15 12 15 15 9 10 14 11 23

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Kenny Pickett 11 42 9.7 70% 3.0 6.3 14% 8% 0% 5% 0% 12% 16.0 16 12 28 6.2 79% 2.9 6.2 32% 9% 9% 9% 0% 11% 10.2 32 13 28 9.3 65% 3.4 7.0 26% 12% 10% 0% 100% 4% 13.3 20 14 1 0.0 0% 5.1 0.0 0% 0% 50% 25% 0% 100% 1.6 28 YTD 294 7.9 74% 3.0 6.1 19% 6% 8% 7% 25% 9% 12.0 28 Mitchell Trubisky 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 13 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 14 30 11.0 77% 2.9 9.2 32% 0% 0% 3% 0% 10% 12.0 19 YTD 158 10.3 69% 2.8 6.7 19% 3% 2% 6% 8% 7% 10.4 34

Injury Update: Kenny Pickett left the game with a concussion.

Rest of season:

Kenny Pickett: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Najee Harris 11 92% 80% 79% 16% 16% 100% 100% 89% 100% 27.6 3 12 29% 29% 29% 4% 10% 8% 0% 29% 0% 10.9 31 13 66% 50% 35% 4% 9% 80% 0% 22% 0% 10.2 26 14 56% 67% 43% 10% 19% 100% 100% 14% 0% 13.0 14 YTD 66% 57% 47% 9% 17% 66% 42% 42% 76% 12.4 17 Jaylen Warren 11 4% 0% 6% 3% 33% 0% 0% 11% 0% 1.9 53 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 20% 3% 26% 8% 25% 0% 0% 78% 0% 3.9 51 14 40% 17% 38% 7% 14% 0% 0% 86% 100% 4.7 38 YTD 27% 13% 25% 5% 16% 14% 0% 53% 24% 4.8 57 Benny Snell Jr. 11 4% 0% 2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 91 12 41% 35% 34% 4% 8% 54% 100% 43% 0% 13.8 22 13 14% 18% 6% 4% 50% 20% 0% 0% 0% 4.5 49 14 4% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4 62 YTD 5% 6% 3% 0% 15% 13% 8% 2% 0% 4.7 97

Rest of season:

Najee Harris: low-end RB2

Jaylen Warren: low-end RB4 with contingency RB2 upside

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Diontae Johnson WR 11 96% 11% 14% 2.6 4% 0% 7% 20% 6.2 60 12 100% 23% 29% 7.6 35% 50% 0% 25% 9.9 47 13 100% 32% 38% 11.0 45% 50% 25% 20% 11.0 37 14 95% 26% 27% 17.1 42% 50% 33% 38% 14.2 24 YTD 97% 22% 26% 10.9 32% 35% 24% 17% 10.3 36 George Pickens WR 11 94% 20% 16% 20.0 33% 0% 21% 17% 18.3 11 12 94% 21% 21% 15.7 54% 50% 43% 33% 8.7 59 13 87% 7% 8% 6.0 5% 0% 0% 0% 1.2 107 14 92% 12% 10% 23.7 22% 0% 0% 67% 10.8 35 YTD 90% 14% 15% 15.3 27% 23% 18% 14% 9.2 46 Steven Sims WR 11 40% 11% 5% 14.0 8% 0% 14% 0% -0.3 139 12 40% 21% 11% 2.3 4% 0% 14% 33% 2.9 89 13 39% 17% 8% 14.0 12% 0% 13% 50% 1.9 98 14 51% 21% 13% 5.0 6% 0% 17% 50% 7.1 52 YTD 16% 19% 4% 4.9 2% 0% 5% 38% 2.2 144 Pat Freiermuth TE 11 83% 33% 32% 9.3 31% 0% 29% 8% 15.9 4 12 80% 14% 14% 6.5 15% 0% 14% 0% 6.9 18 13 55% 29% 19% 12.2 25% 0% 50% 0% 10.6 9 14 57% 29% 20% 8.8 16% 50% 17% 0% 12.3 7 YTD 66% 24% 19% 8.6 19% 15% 26% 19% 10.7 5 Zach Gentry TE 11 23% 27% 8% 10.3 9% 100% 7% 33% 2.8 35 12 31% 9% 4% -4.0 -2% 0% 0% 100% 0.6 56 13 39% 8% 4% 5.0 2% 0% 0% 0% 1.8 51 14 30% 9% 3% 10.0 3% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 48 YTD 28% 14% 5% 2.8 1% 4% 4% 40% 2.0 59

Downgrade: Pat Freiermuth hasn’t eclipsed a 60% route participation in the last two games. He was on the verge of establishing himself as a top-three option, but this development limits his upside. He has still come through thanks to elite TPRRs (29% in both weeks). Freiermuth is a mid-range TE1.

Rest of season:

Diontae Johnson: low-end WR3

George Pickens: mid-range WR4

Steven Sims: free agent

Pat Freiermuth: mid-range TE1



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 10 9 19 27 8 30 25 4 23 22 20

Pass-volume environment: Below average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Brock Purdy 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 11% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.3 33 12 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 13 37 5.4 74% 2.5 5.7 25% 11% 0% 8% 0% 3% 15.3 17 14 21 5.9 84% 2.7 8.8 27% 3% 5% 0% 0% 10% 21.7 8 YTD 68 6.1 75% 2.6 6.8 22% 2% 3% 4% 0% 6% 13.0 41

Injury Update: Brock Purdy played through an oblique injury and is day-to-day.

Rest of season:

Brock Purdy: free agent

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Christian McCaffrey 11 66% 25% 93% 25% 25% 50% 0% 100% 0% 17.6 12 12 63% 35% 69% 17% 22% 57% 0% 92% 22% 8.9 38 13 82% 47% 77% 26% 27% 100% 0% 94% 100% 28.6 1 14 70% 40% 79% 10% 9% 80% 100% 70% 100% 29.3 2 YTD 36% 23% 36% 11% 26% 75% 24% 40% 45% 20.7 3 Jordan Mason 11 12% 14% 0% 0% 0% 33% 0% 0% 0% 1.4 61 12 13% 16% 3% 0% 0% 14% 0% 0% 0% 2.5 64 13 18% 22% 8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6% 0% 5.1 47 14 30% 31% 4% 0% 0% 20% 0% 30% 0% 5.6 32 YTD 7% 8% 2% 0% 0% 5% 0% 3% 0% 2.6 100

Rest of season:

Christian McCaffrey: high-end RB1

Jordan Mason: stash RB5

Tyrion Davis-Price: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Deebo Samuel WR 11 77% 43% 32% 3.0 15% 0% 25% 0% 22.4 5 12 92% 17% 17% 3.0 8% 33% 15% 17% 7.3 67 13 83% 28% 26% 6.2 27% 0% 21% 40% 12.3 32 14 54% 33% 25% 2.6 11% 0% 17% 20% 16.4 19 YTD 80% 24% 22% 4.7 15% 17% 16% 22% 13.9 20 Brandon Aiyuk WR 11 93% 14% 14% 9.5 21% 50% 25% 0% 16.0 15 12 97% 21% 22% 12.5 47% 0% 15% 13% 11.5 36 13 100% 21% 23% 7.8 30% 0% 29% 0% 9.6 43 14 89% 12% 15% 14.7 37% 0% 0% 0% 13.7 28 YTD 95% 20% 22% 10.2 31% 11% 20% 21% 13.6 16 Jauan Jennings WR 11 57% 12% 7% 28.0 31% 50% 13% 0% 0.0 137 12 62% 29% 19% 7.0 23% 33% 31% 0% 16.9 18 13 44% 14% 8% 7.7 10% 0% 7% 0% 5.4 62 14 54% 7% 5% 5.0 4% 0% 17% 0% 1.5 83 YTD 47% 20% 11% 7.9 12% 11% 19% 2% 5.3 89 Ray-Ray McCloud III TE 11 17% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 136 12 10% 50% 3% 13.0 6% 0% 8% 0% 2.2 100 13 8% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 134 14 43% 17% 5% 9.0 8% 0% 0% 0% 2.8 72 YTD 27% 13% 4% 17.6 10% 6% 4% 19% 2.9 121 George Kittle TE 11 83% 24% 21% 6.5 22% 0% 25% 33% 24.4 2 12 90% 11% 11% 5.0 9% 33% 15% 25% 5.6 25 13 94% 7% 8% 5.7 7% 0% 14% 33% 4.2 28 14 89% 20% 25% 2.8 12% 0% 33% 60% 6.8 14 YTD 77% 16% 14% 6.6 13% 33% 15% 31% 10.5 7

Injury Update: Deebo Samuel suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss some time.

Rest of season:

Deebo Samuel: boom-bust WR3

Brandon Aiyuk: boom-bust WR3; low-end WR2 while Deebo Samuel is out

George Kittle: boom-bust TE1; mid-range TE1 with upside while Deebo Samuel is out



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 5 7 28 17 28 11 2 32 5 6 19

Pass-volume environment: Average

Run-volume environment: Below average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Geno Smith 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% – 0.0 0 12 37 8.6 80% 2.6 8.9 26% 15% 5% 7% 0% 11% 22.3 11 13 39 7.8 83% 3.0 9.4 32% 5% 2% 9% 0% 5% 26.0 3 14 36 12.4 67% 3.1 7.3 19% 0% 7% 7% 0% 0% 22.6 7 YTD 428 8.4 78% 2.8 8.0 28% 11% 5% 7% 0% 7% 20.1 5

Rest of season:

Geno Smith: mid-range QB1

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Kenneth Walker III 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 71% 65% 53% 3% 4% 100% 0% 38% 0% 16.9 14 13 21% 14% 22% 0% 0% 17% 100% 11% 0% 3.6 55 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 47% 48% 34% 6% 15% 52% 100% 19% 4% 13.6 22 DeeJay Dallas 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 14% 5% 13% 6% 33% 0% 0% 25% 100% 3.5 57 13 48% 48% 37% 3% 6% 0% 0% 89% 67% 3.7 52 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 16% 8% 14% 2% 12% 6% 0% 33% 42% 1.9 94 Travis Homer 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 20% 10% 20% 6% 22% 33% 0% 38% 0% 13.3 24 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 91% 82% 65% 9% 11% 0% 0% 93% 100% 5.4 34 YTD 18% 6% 17% 3% 15% 16% 0% 41% 45% 4.8 74 Tony Jones Jr. 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 34% 33% 35% 11% 31% 83% 0% 0% 33% 5.2 46 14 9% 9% 5% 3% 50% 0% 0% 7% 0% 1.2 58 YTD 0% 0% 0% 0% 18% 8% 0% 0% 0% 2.6 107

Injury Update: Kenneth Walker II and DeeJay Dallas missed Week 14.

Kenneth Walker II and DeeJay Dallas missed Week 14. Monitoring: The Seahawks play again on Thursday night, and if Walker or Dallas can’t go, Travis Homer could be in for a sizable role. He didn’t come through in the box score in Week 14, but he was the clear-cut No. 1 RB for Seattle, handling 91% of the snaps and 82% of the rushing attempts.

Rest of season:

Kenneth Walker III: low-end RB1

Travis Homer: low-end PPR RB5; low-end RB2 if Kenneth Walker II and DeeJay Dallas are out

DeeJay Dallas: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank D.K. Metcalf WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 96% 33% 40% 7.4 35% 67% 80% 29% 20.0 13 13 91% 19% 23% 14.3 42% 25% 0% 50% 26.7 6 14 95% 24% 30% 17.6 43% 67% 38% 20% 18.1 15 YTD 87% 26% 27% 12.2 39% 50% 30% 27% 15.0 12 Tyler Lockett WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 91% 22% 20% 13.7 32% 33% 0% 29% 15.8 22 13 96% 25% 31% 7.6 31% 0% 43% 27% 27.8 5 14 98% 19% 24% 13.8 27% 33% 23% 13% 17.0 18 YTD 90% 21% 23% 11.8 32% 25% 25% 28% 16.1 8 Marquise Goodwin WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 51% 13% 9% 10.3 10% 0% 0% 33% 8.5 62 13 50% 9% 6% 18.5 14% 25% 0% 0% 2.7 85 14 79% 18% 18% 13.2 19% 0% 31% 0% 20.3 10 YTD 48% 13% 8% 11.8 11% 14% 13% 13% 7.9 64 Noah Fant TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 58% 12% 9% 10.0 10% 0% 0% 33% 6.4 20 13 50% 22% 14% 8.8 16% 50% 29% 20% 14.2 3 14 42% 11% 3% -6.0 -1% 0% 0% 100% 0.0 69 YTD 54% 18% 12% 6.5 9% 8% 10% 40% 6.7 20 Will Dissly TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 62% 11% 9% 8.7 9% 0% 0% 33% 3.7 33 13 43% 10% 6% 3.0 2% 0% 14% 0% 4.2 29 14 26% 27% 9% 12.0 9% 0% 0% 33% 4.0 19 YTD 45% 16% 9% 5.2 5% 3% 4% 44% 6.3 21

Rest of season:

K. Metcalf: high-end WR2

Tyler Lockett: mid-range WR2

Marquise Goodwin: deep-league WR6

Noah Fant: low-end TE2



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run 26 28 4 2 30 1 4 27 1 14 9 32 19 24

Pass-volume environment: Good

Run-volume environment: Poor

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Tom Brady 11 0 0.0 0% 0.0 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% #### 0.0 0 12 43 8.8 69% 2.4 5.7 22% 5% 0% 7% 0% 9% 18.0 13 13 54 6.8 80% 2.4 5.2 18% 5% 0% 2% 0% 11% 18.1 11 14 55 6.9 74% 2.6 4.6 5% 6% 2% 0% 0% 5% 12.1 18 YTD 579 7.6 75% 2.3 6.2 15% 7% 0% 3% 0% 7% 15.8 15

Rest of season:

Tom Brady: high-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Rachaad White 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 90% 70% 73% 21% 28% 80% 0% 85% 100% 20.0 9 13 41% 43% 37% 14% 32% 17% 0% 57% 20% 18.9 9 14 53% 72% 36% 10% 29% 83% 0% 31% 0% 12.4 16 YTD 39% 33% 33% 8% 22% 41% 27% 32% 25% 8.6 33 Leonard Fournette 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 60% 48% 59% 12% 20% 83% 0% 43% 80% 14.1 16 14 47% 22% 52% 14% 23% 25% 0% 69% 0% 10.6 21 YTD 60% 52% 54% 11% 19% 59% 64% 64% 74% 15.0 13

Monitoring: Rachaad White handled nine attempts to Leonard Fournette’s four, excluding the last drive when the game was already over. Fournette was nursing a sore foot coming into the contest, but White might be surpassing the veteran for the primary rushing role. Fournette handled more of the passing-down work and out-targeted the rookie by one.

Rest of season:

Rachaad White: low-end RB2

Leonard Fournette: high-end RB3

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Chris Godwin WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 96% 28% 31% 6.5 23% 0% 40% 23% 29.0 2 13 83% 29% 27% 5.2 20% 0% 14% 8% 14.3 26 14 91% 17% 18% 6.6 17% 33% 20% 11% 10.4 36 YTD 73% 24% 19% 6.2 15% 7% 20% 10% 14.1 24 Mike Evans WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 94% 24% 21% 17.9 44% 0% 20% 33% 5.1 75 13 88% 10% 8% 14.0 17% 0% 7% 0% 9.9 42 14 88% 18% 16% 11.1 26% 33% 40% 0% 8.4 47 YTD 82% 19% 17% 13.9 32% 30% 20% 18% 13.1 23 Julio Jones WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 67% 15% 12% 22.6 31% 0% 10% 20% 8.5 61 13 71% 12% 10% 19.2 29% 0% 7% 20% 5.8 60 14 69% 20% 16% 10.6 25% 33% 7% 0% 8.8 45 YTD 36% 18% 7% 15.6 15% 11% 8% 10% 8.2 88 Russell Gage WR 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 32% 11% 2% 8.0 2% 0% 0% 100% 2.1 95 14 40% 9% 4% 5.0 3% 0% 7% 0% 9.2 44 YTD 44% 16% 8% 6.0 6% 11% 6% 5% 7.7 83 Cade Otton TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 43% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 70 13 83% 18% 18% 5.4 15% 100% 14% 11% 14.8 1 14 52% 16% 10% 6.2 9% 0% 0% 0% 6.8 15 YTD 59% 14% 9% 6.4 7% 11% 7% 15% 6.8 22 Cameron Brate TE 11 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 57% 14% 10% 5.3 6% 0% 20% 0% 3.5 35 13 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 38% 18% 8% 8.5 10% 0% 7% 0% 3.2 22 YTD 32% 16% 6% 6.8 5% 7% 6% 23% 4.1 51

Rest of season:

Mike Evans: low-end WR2

Chris Godwin: mid-range WR2

Julio Jones: low-end WR4

Russell Gage: deep-league WR6

Cade Otton: low-end TE2

Cameron Brate: free agent



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass Trail Run Close Run Lead Run 31 22 31 30 11 31 28 24 20 21 26 13 12 7

Pass-volume environment: Poor

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Ryan Tannehill 11 27 9.5 88% 2.7 12.3 40% 9% 0% 10% 0% 0% 20.0 12 12 34 8.8 75% 2.7 8.6 19% 0% 5% 3% 0% 6% 12.5 24 13 22 6.8 67% 3.1 6.4 32% 0% 10% 19% 0% 5% 13.0 22 14 38 10.1 70% 2.6 6.7 13% 0% 4% 9% 0% 5% 18.8 12 YTD 303 8.3 76% 2.7 7.8 28% 5% 3% 8% 7% 6% 14.3 23

Rest of season:

Ryan Tannehill: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Derrick Henry 11 71% 88% 32% 7% 18% 100% 100% 0% 0% 25.4 4 12 56% 89% 37% 9% 21% 33% 0% 0% 0% 14.7 19 13 55% 58% 42% 12% 20% 0% 0% 6% 0% 5.8 42 14 75% 94% 52% 11% 17% 100% 100% 11% 67% 24.0 5 YTD 65% 78% 39% 10% 21% 82% 93% 6% 29% 19.1 4 Dontrell Hilliard 11 18% 3% 21% 4% 14% 0% 0% 56% 0% 8.8 26 12 37% 11% 50% 9% 21% 67% 0% 64% 90% 4.9 51 13 36% 5% 42% 8% 13% 0% 0% 94% 100% 3.6 54 14 13% 0% 16% 0% 0% 0% 0% 56% 0% 0.0 73 YTD 26% 6% 32% 9% 22% 9% 0% 68% 45% 6.4 48 Hassan Haskins 11 11% 0% 15% 0% 0% 0% 0% 44% 0% 0.0 86 12 11% 0% 11% 0% 0% 0% 0% 36% 10% 0.0 100 13 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 14 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 9% 3% 9% 1% 8% 7% 0% 22% 19% 0.8 116 Julius Chestnut 11 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 12 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 13 13% 26% 6% 0% 0% 100% 0% 0% 0% 1.3 67 14 10% 0% 12% 5% 33% 0% 0% 33% 33% 2.8 47 YTD 2% 1% 2% 1% 25% 2% 0% 2% 7% 2.1 129

Injury Update: Dontrell Hilliard suffered a neck injury that knocked him out of the Week 14 game. He will not play in Week 15.

Dontrell Hilliard suffered a neck injury that knocked him out of the Week 14 game. He will not play in Week 15. Monitoring: Dontrell Hilliard was the passing-down back, and the Titans don’t really have a replacement for him. Derrick Henry saw a season-high in route participation (52%) and snaps in the two-minute offense (67%). We could see King Henry more involved in the passing game moving forward — he registered four targets in Week 14.

Rest of season:

Derrick Henry: mid-range RB1

Dontrell Hilliard: low-end RB4 with RB2 contingent upside

Hassan Haskins: stash RB6

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Treylon Burks WR 11 68% 39% 30% 11.3 37% 0% 33% 38% 18.1 12 12 82% 19% 19% 17.5 37% 0% 21% 50% 11.0 40 13 22% 25% 4% 29.0 17% 100% 17% 0% 9.5 45 14 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 0 YTD 41% 22% 12% 12.0 17% 11% 10% 31% 8.5 86 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 11 85% 10% 7% 9.0 7% 0% 17% 0% 4.8 66 12 76% 17% 16% 11.4 20% 50% 21% 0% 9.9 45 13 97% 6% 8% 5.0 6% 0% 0% 0% 1.4 105 14 96% 21% 22% 13.8 29% 50% 33% 13% 11.3 33 YTD 81% 12% 12% 14.2 20% 22% 16% 16% 5.9 76 Robert Woods WR 11 85% 24% 26% 8.6 25% 33% 33% 14% 12.9 28 12 84% 16% 16% 11.2 20% 50% 29% 0% 3.5 86 13 97% 14% 20% 8.8 26% 0% 33% 20% 1.6 103 14 88% 16% 19% 8.3 15% 0% 11% 29% 9.9 39 YTD 86% 18% 20% 9.1 22% 17% 19% 31% 6.5 68 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 11 44% 13% 7% 17.5 14% 0% 0% 50% 4.1 24 12 34% 38% 16% 9.2 16% 0% 21% 20% 6.5 19 13 56% 25% 20% 4.2 13% 0% 0% 80% 10.8 8 14 50% 28% 16% 4.7 7% 0% 11% 0% 16.5 3 YTD 30% 25% 10% 8.5 10% 11% 9% 39% 5.0 30 Austin Hooper TE 11 41% 29% 15% 11.3 18% 67% 17% 50% 19.6 3 12 74% 14% 13% 5.8 8% 0% 7% 0% 6.0 22 13 61% 23% 20% 9.2 27% 0% 33% 0% 5.2 21 14 62% 19% 14% 6.6 9% 0% 0% 0% 11.8 8 YTD 60% 17% 13% 8.8 14% 17% 15% 12% 6.1 23

Injury Update: Treylon Burks (concussion) didn’t play.

Treylon Burks (concussion) didn’t play. Upgrade: Chigoziem Okonkwo doesn’t have a full-time role, but he has been extremely efficient. His 25% TPRR and 2.58 YPRR are elite marks for a tight end. The Titans are moving Okonkwo around, with 52% of his snaps coming from the slot in Week 14. The rookie TE has big-play upside and moves into the high-end TE2 conversation after two top-eight finishes.

Rest of season:

Treylon Burks: upside WR3

Robert Woods: deep-league WR6

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: deep-league WR6; mid-range WR5 until Treylon Burks returns

Austin Hooper: mid-range TE2

Chigoziem Okonkwo: high-end TE2



Team ranks

Scoring Drive % TD Drive % Plays (Non-OT) Dropback (Non-OT) Rush (Non-OT) Plays per Minute Neutral Play Clock Time of Possession Trail Pass Close Pass Lead Pass 28 24 2 12 6 23 21 1 23 29 21

Pass-volume environment: Above average

Run-volume environment: Above average

Quarterbacks

Player Week Pass Att ADOT Adj Comp % TTT YPA Play Action Designed Rush Att Scrambles Sacks i5 Att Checkdown PPR PPR Rank Taylor Heinicke 10 29 11.0 68% 2.6 7.3 36% 8% 3% 9% 0% 3% 8.4 27 11 27 9.7 68% 3.1 7.1 39% 5% 4% 0% 0% 0% 7.8 24 12 23 9.0 71% 3.1 6.0 35% 3% 0% 0% 0% 17% 12.4 25 13 41 8.0 71% 2.6 6.7 32% 3% 2% 11% 0% 12% 19.6 7 YTD 212 8.3 70% 2.9 6.8 36% 3% 5% 6% 9% 10% 14.5 31

Rest of season:

Taylor Heinicke: low-end QB2

Running backs

Player Week Snaps Rush Att Routes Targets TPRR SDD Snaps i5 Att LDD Snaps 2MIN Snaps PPR PPR Rank Brian Robinson Jr. 10 52% 54% 29% 0% 0% 69% 67% 8% 86% 14.6 15 11 34% 38% 14% 0% 0% 44% 0% 0% 0% 5.7 38 12 48% 47% 33% 14% 38% 50% 0% 10% 0% 20.5 5 13 47% 57% 23% 5% 20% 60% 0% 7% 25% 13.1 19 YTD 28% 38% 12% 2% 14% 39% 27% 3% 13% 9.6 43 Antonio Gibson 10 48% 29% 54% 12% 17% 31% 33% 100% 14% 14.8 14 11 68% 46% 62% 14% 17% 67% 0% 100% 100% 13.3 16 12 42% 24% 63% 14% 21% 17% 0% 90% 100% 8.4 39 13 49% 24% 48% 8% 13% 40% 0% 93% 75% 7.9 35 YTD 47% 36% 40% 13% 25% 39% 64% 42% 31% 12.0 16

Rest of season:

Antonio Gibson: high-end RB3

Brian Robinson: boom-bust RB2

Receivers and tight ends

Player Pos Week Routes TPRR Targets ADOT Air Yards EZ Tgts 3rd/4th Down Targets PA Targets PPR PPR Rank Terry McLaurin WR 10 97% 34% 44% 16.2 65% 50% 67% 45% 20.8 10 11 83% 26% 27% 17.5 49% 0% 14% 67% 9.6 44 12 83% 32% 29% 12.8 41% 33% 44% 17% 9.3 54 13 94% 27% 32% 10.6 42% 100% 38% 25% 24.5 7 YTD 93% 20% 23% 13.3 38% 26% 28% 33% 13.6 14 Curtis Samuel WR 10 77% 15% 16% 10.0 15% 0% 22% 0% 6.0 64 11 76% 10% 9% 0.0 0% 0% 14% 0% 9.8 41 12 63% 0% 0% 0.0 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.3 110 13 81% 18% 18% 7.7 18% 0% 50% 14% 14.6 24 YTD 83% 18% 19% 6.3 14% 4% 22% 30% 11.7 22 Jahan Dotson WR 10 49% 7% 4% 9.0 3% 0% 0% 100% 2.4 86 11 79% 9% 9% 15.0 14% 0% 14% 50% 2.6 82 12 63% 7% 5% 22.0 12% 0% 0% 0% 0.0 133 13 90% 19% 21% 10.5 28% 0% 0% 38% 16.4 18 YTD 52% 12% 8% 14.8 14% 17% 9% 28% 9.0 74 Logan Thomas TE 10 77% 15% 16% 5.3 8% 50% 0% 75% 3.2 30 11 69% 32% 27% 8.5 24% 100% 14% 50% 11.5 8 12 75% 12% 10% 1.5 2% 0% 0% 50% 1.7 49 13 58% 14% 11% 6.8 9% 0% 0% 75% 5.0 21 YTD 50% 14% 9% 7.6 9% 13% 6% 46% 5.1 34

Upgrade: Since Taylor Heinicke took over at QB in Week 7, Terry McLaurin’s average target share is a stunning 31%, and he has four top-18 finishes and five top-30 outings. During that span, he boasts the No. 5 PFF receiving grade (90.4), ranks No. 6 in YPRR (2.62), No. 12 in TPRR (26%) and has the fourth-most receiving yards (578). McLaurin has a bye during Week 14, but he is a mid-range WR2 the rest of the way.

Since Taylor Heinicke took over at QB in Week 7, Terry McLaurin’s average target share is a stunning 31%, and he has four top-18 finishes and five top-30 outings. During that span, he boasts the No. 5 PFF receiving grade (90.4), ranks No. 6 in YPRR (2.62), No. 12 in TPRR (26%) and has the fourth-most receiving yards (578). McLaurin has a bye during Week 14, but he is a mid-range WR2 the rest of the way. Waiver: Jahan Dotson flashed with four TDs over the first four games this season. However, his TPRR never eclipsed 16%, and his YPRR data points were also lackluster. He missed Weeks 5 to 9 and has been the odd man out until Week 13. Against the Giants’ man-heavy defense, he delivered a season-high 23% target share on his way to 16.4 fantasy points. For the season, his 12% TPRR and 1.29 YPRR suggest he isn’t on the same plane as his rookie peers Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Christian Watson and Drake London. However, Week 13 is a step in the right direction and makes him worth a stash in larger formats. FAB: 15%

Rest of season:

Terry McLaurin: mid-range WR2

Curtis Samuel: mid-range WR4

Jahan Dotson: stash WR6

Logan Thomas: mid-range TE2

Data notes and acronyms:

1st/2nd = First and second downs



LDD = long down and distance (third and fourth down with three or more yards to go)



SDD = short down and distance (second, third and fourth down with two or fewer yards to go)

i5 = inside the five-yard line

2MIN = two-minute offense (hurry-up offense)

Close = score within three points

Lead = leading by four points or more

Trail = trailing by four points or more

Plays = penalties included for utilization splits and rates

Pass Play = all dropbacks (i.e., attempts, sacks and scrambles)

ADOT = average depth of target

Air Yards = ADOT multiplied by targets

TTT = average time to throw

PA = play action

PA Targets = percentage of player's targets that came using play action

Fantasy finishes = through Sunday night game

YPRR = yards per route run

TPRR = targets per route run

EZ = end zone

TOP = Time of possession

Pass vs. Run Splits = based on the percentage of time a team throws or passes

FAB = Free agent budget (based on home leagues; adjust percentages in more competitive formats)