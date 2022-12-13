Fantasy Football Utilization Report: Week 15 waiver, trade and drop candidates

Editor's note: This year, PFF collaborated with Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life to bring readers the NFL Fantasy Football Utilization Report.
WR ELIJAH MOORE
Moore registered a 74% route participation in Week 13, which was his highest since requesting a trade. He followed that up with an even stronger performance in Week 14, surging to 92% with Corey Davis knocked out of the game with a head injury. Moore led the Jets with a 22% target share and has now hit that mark in two of the last four games.
His season-long TPRR (13%) and YPRR (0.96) are reasons to doubt a resurgence, but the 2021 second-round draft pick flashed elite upside last season, with marks of 24% and 1.75. He delivered WR36, WR26, WR1, WR27, WR3, WR42, and WR8 performances from Week 7 to Week 13 before injuries ended his season.
With Mike White or Joe Flacco under center, the Jets opt to pass on 63% of plays in neutral game scripts – above the NFL average of 60%. There is plenty of room for another fantasy-relevant WR in New York’s passing attack as long as Zach Wilson remains on the sidelines. Davis registered a whopping nine targets in Week 13 with White under center.
The second-year WR has a demonstrated upside and a path to earning a larger role in an offense that is willing to throw the ball. Many will snooze on Moore, but this is exactly the kind of profile we want to take a swing on.
Moore has WR2 upside and is available in over 70% of fantasy leagues.
- FAB: 20%+
WR RICHIE JAMES JR.
James has taken over the Giants’ lead slot role since the injury to Wan’Dale Robinson. Historically, he isn’t a strong target earner, with a career-high of 14%. However, his TPRR is hovering in the WR5 range at 18% this season, and he has four 20%-plus target share outings.
The fourth-year WR has three top-24 performances in his last three outings. He doesn’t offer the same high-end upside as Elijah Moore, but he could be a solid floor WR3 option down the stretch.
That said, James took a helmet-to-helmet hit on his last-second touchdown against the Eagles this past week and is now in the concussion protocol, putting him at risk of missing Week 15.
- FAB: 15%+
TE Chigoziem Okonkwo
Okonkwo’s route participation hit 50% or higher in consecutive games for the first time this season. He isn’t in a full-time role, but he has been extremely efficient. His 25% TPRR and 2.58 YPRR are marks that are on par with the best TEs in the NFL.
The Titans are moving the rookie around, with 52% of his snaps coming from the slot in Week 14. Okonkwo has big-play upside and could push for more playing time given how well he is performing.
Okonkwo moves into the high-end TE2 conversation after two top-eight finishes.
- FAB: 20%+
RB NICK CHUBB
You are probably wondering how in the world Chubb is an upgrade after RB24, RB8, RB37, and RB26 performances. And to be honest, I questioned myself about putting him here as well.
However, this type of analysis is the essence of the Utilization Report. The focus is on the player’s role more than his fantasy performances. Something very significant has taken place in Chubb’s utilization over the last four games. For the first time in his career, he is playing significant snaps in the two-minute offense.
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|1
|53%
|59%
|28%
|3%
|8%
|33%
|0%
|17%
|29%
|15.3
|2
|54%
|50%
|45%
|11%
|20%
|80%
|100%
|11%
|0%
|32.3
|3
|63%
|61%
|41%
|3%
|7%
|45%
|33%
|20%
|0%
|17.3
|4
|55%
|58%
|38%
|7%
|13%
|50%
|100%
|20%
|0%
|20.7
|5
|52%
|59%
|39%
|3%
|7%
|40%
|67%
|20%
|0%
|25.4
|6
|44%
|67%
|33%
|2%
|6%
|20%
|0%
|6%
|18%
|8.0
|7
|57%
|73%
|42%
|8%
|13%
|20%
|50%
|0%
|24%
|18.7
|8
|52%
|51%
|27%
|5%
|14%
|33%
|50%
|20%
|0%
|23.4
|10
|48%
|52%
|30%
|12%
|29%
|71%
|0%
|8%
|22%
|17.1
|11
|55%
|61%
|38%
|8%
|15%
|50%
|0%
|8%
|70%
|9.7
|12
|59%
|79%
|37%
|3%
|6%
|50%
|100%
|6%
|50%
|20.2
|13
|51%
|44%
|42%
|5%
|10%
|60%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|8.0
|14
|63%
|67%
|49%
|8%
|12%
|67%
|0%
|20%
|50%
|8.4
|YTD
|54%
|59%
|38%
|6%
|13%
|48%
|69%
|13%
|26%
|17.3
Over the last four games, Chubb accounted for 47% of the two-minute offense and eclipsed 40% route participation twice. Additionally, he bested 60% of the rushing attempts in three of four games.
Chubb’s recent struggles have been more to do with his efficiency than his utilization. So, unless we believe he suddenly isn’t a good RB anymore, we should expect big days ahead for the fifth-year back.
- Chubb is a mid-range RB1 with RB1 overall upside the rest of the way.
RB RAHEEM MOSTERT
Mostert led the Dolphins backfield in Week 13 and took over every-down duties in Week 14 after a hip injury knocked Jeff Wilson Jr. out of the contest.
In games where Mostert eclipses 15 opportunities (attempts plus targets), the veteran RB averages 12.7 points per game this season. He currently hovers around the NFL average in missed tackles forced per attempt (0.18)
Mostert might not be the game-breaker he once was, but the Dolphins' offense converts 25% of drives into TDs (8th most in the NFL). The 30-year-old RB has significant TD upside.
Wilson avoided serious injury but is day-to-day, and the Dolphins play on Saturday against the Bills.
- Mostert is a low-end RB2 with RB1 spike potential until Wilson returns.
WR KEENAN ALLEN
Allen is on a tear since rejoining the Chargers' starting lineup in Week 11. He has a 25% target share – averaging 10.5 points per game – and a 1.82 YPRR.
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|11
|74%
|29%
|29%
|13.5
|42%
|33%
|60%
|25%
|14.4
|12
|93%
|14%
|16%
|8.9
|33%
|60%
|29%
|29%
|15.9
|13
|98%
|25%
|29%
|14.8
|48%
|33%
|42%
|8%
|21.8
|14
|93%
|25%
|28%
|4.2
|20%
|25%
|31%
|38%
|21.2
|YTD
|34%
|22%
|9%
|10.0
|13%
|17%
|11%
|28%
|14.5
The veteran is Justin Herbert’s most-trusted option in critical situations, with a 50% target share on 3rd and 4th downs, plus a 55% share of endzone looks.
The Chargers throw the ball above the NFL average in every type of game script.
• Trailing by four-plus points: 79% (+11)
• Within three points: 68% (+8)
• Leading by four-plus points: 59% (+10)
- The veteran slot WR is a high-end WR2 moving forward.
WR JERRY JEUDY
Jeudy came through with eight receptions, 73 yards, and three TDs on Sunday against the Chiefs. The former first-rounder leads the Broncos with a 22% TPRR and a 1.90 YPRR on the season.
The Broncos’ offense has been anemic, and Russell Wilson could miss Week 14 with a concussion, so it is hard to get overly excited about the third-year WR. However, he could be separating from the rest of the pack as the top option.
Courtland Sutton will challenge for targets when he returns from his hamstring injury, but he ranks behind Jeudy in TPRR (20%), YPRR (1.60), and PFF receiving grade.
- Jeudy is a boom-bust WR3 the rest of the way.
WR JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER
Smith-Schuster isn’t an elite target earner (19% TPRR), but he doesn’t have to be in the Chiefs’ offense. The veteran WR plays with an elite QB, and Kansas City throws the ball well above the NFL average in all situations.
- Leading by four-plus points: 73% (+5)
- Within three points: 71% (+11)
- Leading by four-plus points: 61% (+12)
Travis Kelce is the No. 1 option in the passing attack, but no one else is challenging for opportunities. The next-closest option behind Smith-Schuster is Marquez Valdes-Scantling and his lowly 12% target share.
Smith-Schuster averages 14.3 points per game in contests with a 60%-plus route participation. Using that same threshold, he has a top-eight finish in four of his last five games, averaging 19.1 points.
- Smith-Schuster is a mid-range WR2 with WR1 upside.
RB JOE MIXON
Mixon isn’t a true downgrade – yet. He returned after a two-week absence due to a concussion, and his role was slightly reduced. The veteran RB registered a 58% snap share – his lowest mark of the season outside of Week 11 when he was injured.
There is a chance Samaje Perine carved out a few extra snaps thanks to his performance while Mixon was sidelined. Both RBs could be involved more in the passing attack in the coming weeks, given the WR injuries to Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger).
- Mixon remains a low-end RB1, but the situation is worth monitoring in Week 15.
WR GABRIEL DAVIS
Davis hasn’t been able to make the leap forward many hoped for before the season. He has sub-top-36 finishes in seven of 12 games.
Out of 82 WRs with at least 250 routes, the third-year WR ranks 61st in TPRR (15%), 46th in YPRR (1.45), and 63rd in PFF receiving grade (64.8).
- Davis is a boom-bust WR4.
ARIZONA CARDINALS (MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL)
Team ranks
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Below Average
Quarterbacks
Rest of the season:
- Kyler Murray: free agent
Running backs
Rest of season:
- James Conner: high-end RB2
- Keaontay Ingram: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
Rest of season:
- DeAndre Hopkins: mid-range WR2
- Marquise Brown: mid-range WR2
- Rondale Moore: low-end WR3
- Robbie Anderson: free agent
- Trey McBride: low-end TE2
ATLANTA FALCONS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|13
|17
|30
|32
|5
|29
|26
|29
|32
|32
|28
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Good
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Marcus Mariota
|10
|30
|12.1
|66%
|3.1
|6.2
|27%
|4%
|5%
|14%
|0%
|3%
|18.7
|13
|11
|20
|6.3
|72%
|2.7
|6.6
|38%
|31%
|17%
|0%
|0%
|15%
|17.7
|13
|12
|25
|5.6
|74%
|2.8
|7.0
|50%
|19%
|0%
|4%
|100%
|4%
|14.9
|19
|13
|24
|15.9
|58%
|2.6
|7.0
|36%
|10%
|0%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|11.4
|24
|YTD
|300
|10.5
|67%
|3.0
|7.4
|44%
|14%
|7%
|8%
|36%
|5%
|16.0
|11
Rest of season:
- Marcus Mariota: mid-range QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|10
|38%
|21%
|36%
|3%
|8%
|0%
|0%
|57%
|11%
|3.0
|48
|11
|49%
|34%
|38%
|11%
|20%
|75%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|7.9
|29
|12
|58%
|35%
|62%
|22%
|31%
|57%
|0%
|43%
|29%
|10.1
|33
|13
|46%
|38%
|44%
|0%
|0%
|40%
|0%
|57%
|0%
|6.0
|38
|YTD
|35%
|27%
|30%
|6%
|15%
|30%
|27%
|32%
|12%
|11.6
|34
|Tyler Allgeier
|10
|48%
|33%
|36%
|10%
|21%
|0%
|0%
|79%
|47%
|3.3
|45
|11
|55%
|28%
|46%
|6%
|10%
|50%
|0%
|86%
|100%
|7.4
|31
|12
|39%
|35%
|27%
|0%
|0%
|43%
|0%
|57%
|57%
|5.4
|49
|13
|52%
|34%
|48%
|0%
|0%
|40%
|0%
|71%
|100%
|5.2
|41
|YTD
|44%
|33%
|35%
|4%
|8%
|48%
|27%
|60%
|50%
|7.6
|37
|Caleb Huntley
|10
|14%
|21%
|8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.2
|47
|11
|4%
|3%
|4%
|6%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.6
|57
|12
|5%
|3%
|4%
|4%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.3
|66
|13
|9%
|14%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.7
|61
|YTD
|15%
|19%
|8%
|1%
|7%
|16%
|9%
|2%
|0%
|4.0
|63
Rest of season:
- Cordarrelle Patterson: mid-range RB3
- Tyler Allgeier: mid-range RB4
- Caleb Huntley: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Drake London
|WR
|10
|92%
|18%
|21%
|13.0
|22%
|50%
|17%
|17%
|14.8
|25
|11
|92%
|14%
|17%
|7.7
|20%
|100%
|20%
|33%
|7.2
|49
|12
|96%
|12%
|13%
|4.7
|11%
|0%
|17%
|33%
|4.9
|76
|13
|88%
|55%
|50%
|15.4
|49%
|100%
|33%
|42%
|15.5
|20
|YTD
|87%
|26%
|28%
|11.0
|29%
|42%
|23%
|38%
|9.6
|38
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|10
|77%
|14%
|14%
|16.5
|19%
|0%
|17%
|50%
|5.4
|65
|11
|85%
|10%
|11%
|17.5
|31%
|0%
|20%
|50%
|3.2
|77
|12
|85%
|36%
|35%
|8.8
|55%
|0%
|50%
|38%
|14.1
|28
|13
|88%
|23%
|21%
|20.4
|27%
|0%
|17%
|20%
|3.3
|74
|YTD
|73%
|17%
|15%
|12.0
|18%
|0%
|18%
|39%
|7.1
|58
|Damiere Byrd
|WR
|10
|51%
|20%
|14%
|14.8
|17%
|0%
|17%
|25%
|8.8
|48
|11
|50%
|18%
|11%
|6.0
|11%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|4.9
|65
|12
|42%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|132
|13
|48%
|8%
|4%
|7.0
|2%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|2.2
|86
|YTD
|30%
|16%
|6%
|21.1
|12%
|5%
|4%
|41%
|4.6
|103
|Anthony Firkser
|TE
|10
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|50%
|8%
|4%
|12.0
|9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.6
|45
|13
|48%
|17%
|8%
|9.5
|5%
|0%
|33%
|50%
|4.4
|24
|YTD
|16%
|12%
|2%
|9.6
|2%
|0%
|5%
|29%
|2.0
|75
|Mycole Pruitt
|TE
|10
|8%
|50%
|3%
|4.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.6
|42
|11
|23%
|20%
|6%
|4.0
|4%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|2.7
|36
|12
|15%
|75%
|13%
|2.7
|6%
|100%
|17%
|100%
|8.9
|13
|13
|20%
|20%
|4%
|1.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|7.7
|12
|YTD
|8%
|31%
|3%
|3.6
|1%
|11%
|1%
|88%
|3.3
|55
|Parker Hesse
|TE
|10
|15%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|52
|11
|27%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|73
|12
|35%
|22%
|9%
|5.0
|8%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|1.9
|48
|13
|20%
|20%
|4%
|5.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.6
|36
|YTD
|29%
|9%
|3%
|6.4
|2%
|0%
|3%
|56%
|1.1
|73
Rest of season:
- Drake London: high-end WR4
- Olamide Zaccheaus: low-end WR5
- Kyle Pitts: free agent
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|9
|16
|18
|27
|6
|32
|29
|2
|27
|17
|24
Pass-volume environment: Below average
Run-volume environment: Above average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Tyler Huntley
|11
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0.0
|0
|12
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0.0
|35
|13
|33
|6.2
|84%
|2.8
|5.7
|15%
|23%
|13%
|5%
|100%
|9%
|16.6
|16
|14
|12
|7.7
|80%
|3.5
|7.3
|29%
|13%
|24%
|6%
|0%
|8%
|6.6
|24
|YTD
|45
|6.6
|83%
|3.0
|6.1
|19%
|3%
|16%
|5%
|6%
|9%
|11.6
|45
|Anthony Brown
|11
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0.0
|0
|12
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0.0
|0
|13
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0.0
|0
|14
|5
|10.4
|60%
|2.2
|3.2
|33%
|8%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|0%
|0.1
|30
|YTD
|5
|10.4
|60%
|2.2
|3.2
|33%
|1%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|0%
|0.1
|0
- Injury: Lamar Jackson might not return until Week 16, and Tyler Huntley suffered a concussion that knocked him from the game in Week 14. The median time to return from a concussion is nine days, and the Ravens play on Saturday. Anthony Brown could be in line to start.
Rest of season:
- Lamar Jackson: mid-range QB1
- Tyler Huntley: high-end QB2 until Jackson returns
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|J.K. Dobbins
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|43%
|39%
|35%
|0%
|0%
|29%
|100%
|18%
|0%
|18.0
|9
|YTD
|15%
|13%
|12%
|2%
|11%
|13%
|25%
|6%
|0%
|10.4
|61
|Gus Edwards
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|50%
|50%
|18%
|3%
|14%
|70%
|100%
|10%
|0%
|11.2
|29
|13
|24%
|27%
|14%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.2
|68
|14
|34%
|34%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|57%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|6.6
|29
|YTD
|13%
|16%
|5%
|0%
|5%
|24%
|13%
|4%
|0%
|8.8
|69
|Kenyan Drake
|11
|51%
|33%
|31%
|13%
|33%
|71%
|0%
|18%
|43%
|7.3
|32
|12
|25%
|6%
|33%
|3%
|8%
|10%
|0%
|30%
|0%
|0.2
|86
|13
|47%
|32%
|32%
|8%
|19%
|33%
|0%
|42%
|40%
|6.6
|40
|14
|18%
|3%
|26%
|13%
|33%
|14%
|0%
|45%
|0%
|2.2
|51
|YTD
|37%
|24%
|30%
|6%
|15%
|27%
|13%
|35%
|48%
|8.0
|45
- Upgrade: J.K. Dobbins returned to the lineup and split the rushing workload with Gus Edwards. The former second-rounder delivered 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 rushing attempts but only accounted for 43% of the snaps and 39% of the rushing attempts. Week 14 was the perfect game script for the Ravens’ rushing attack — the team never trailed by four or more points. Future game scripts won’t always be as cooperative. Dobbins has RB2 upside but will need to further separate himself from Edwards in order to provide consistent production in a below-average offense. He is a high-end RB3.
Rest of season:
- J. K. Dobbins: high-end RB3
- Gus Edwards: high-end RB4
- Kenyan Drake: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|DeMarcus Robinson
|WR
|11
|79%
|29%
|29%
|9.6
|57%
|0%
|50%
|33%
|21.8
|6
|12
|68%
|11%
|10%
|23.3
|18%
|33%
|40%
|33%
|2.7
|91
|13
|84%
|19%
|22%
|6.4
|20%
|0%
|0%
|13%
|11.1
|36
|14
|74%
|35%
|40%
|10.8
|50%
|0%
|25%
|50%
|10.2
|37
|YTD
|61%
|20%
|16%
|10.5
|18%
|21%
|16%
|22%
|6.4
|72
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|11
|95%
|3%
|3%
|-1.0
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|1.7
|92
|12
|80%
|16%
|17%
|11.2
|15%
|0%
|20%
|20%
|6.9
|69
|13
|96%
|15%
|16%
|4.0
|10%
|0%
|33%
|33%
|10.3
|40
|14
|61%
|7%
|7%
|11.0
|9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|100
|YTD
|75%
|13%
|13%
|10.5
|15%
|24%
|12%
|41%
|8.1
|49
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|18%
|43%
|10%
|26.7
|21%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|9.4
|52
|13
|42%
|14%
|8%
|10.3
|12%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.0
|81
|14
|35%
|25%
|13%
|14.5
|22%
|0%
|25%
|50%
|5.4
|62
|YTD
|9%
|25%
|3%
|20.4
|7%
|0%
|3%
|20%
|5.1
|140
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|11
|97%
|21%
|26%
|8.3
|44%
|0%
|17%
|38%
|12.3
|7
|12
|95%
|21%
|24%
|14.1
|26%
|33%
|0%
|86%
|9.0
|12
|13
|88%
|18%
|22%
|11.8
|37%
|0%
|33%
|25%
|9.4
|11
|14
|96%
|18%
|27%
|7.0
|22%
|0%
|50%
|25%
|3.7
|21
|YTD
|81%
|25%
|26%
|10.8
|32%
|28%
|24%
|41%
|13.0
|2
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|11
|44%
|18%
|10%
|7.7
|15%
|100%
|0%
|33%
|1.1
|46
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|32%
|25%
|11%
|5.3
|8%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|7.0
|18
|14
|48%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|50
|YTD
|42%
|18%
|10%
|7.9
|9%
|10%
|14%
|29%
|4.8
|32
Rest of season:
- DeMarcus Robinson: high-end WR4
- Devin Duvernay: deep-league WR6
- Mark Andrews: high-end TE1
- Isaiah Likely: upside handcuff TE3
BUFFALO BILLS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|2
|6
|7
|5
|24
|9
|14
|18
|26
|3
|2
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Below average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Josh Allen
|11
|27
|8.3
|80%
|2.9
|7.3
|27%
|6%
|3%
|7%
|0%
|22%
|12.6
|18
|12
|42
|8.9
|76%
|3.0
|6.0
|27%
|14%
|13%
|6%
|0%
|12%
|30.9
|1
|13
|33
|8.7
|79%
|3.0
|6.8
|22%
|17%
|5%
|5%
|0%
|18%
|18.9
|10
|14
|27
|8.1
|77%
|2.8
|5.4
|21%
|32%
|9%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|20.6
|9
|YTD
|470
|9.1
|76%
|2.8
|7.6
|24%
|17%
|9%
|5%
|46%
|9%
|25.7
|2
Monitoring: The Bills averaged 330 passing yards per game over the first six weeks. That has dropped to 225 over the last seven games. Outside of Stefon Diggs, Buffalo doesn’t have consistent playmakers who demand the ball. Allen no longer resides in a tier of his own but remains a high-end QB1.
Rest of season:
- Josh Allen: high-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Devin Singletary
|11
|72%
|55%
|72%
|8%
|9%
|67%
|0%
|78%
|100%
|18.9
|8
|12
|78%
|64%
|64%
|3%
|3%
|88%
|100%
|100%
|100%
|9.0
|35
|13
|44%
|37%
|35%
|6%
|14%
|67%
|100%
|23%
|17%
|11.1
|24
|14
|49%
|36%
|46%
|8%
|13%
|100%
|0%
|33%
|71%
|5.3
|35
|YTD
|68%
|48%
|59%
|9%
|12%
|72%
|46%
|67%
|80%
|11.6
|20
|James Cook
|11
|25%
|33%
|9%
|8%
|67%
|33%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|8.6
|28
|12
|18%
|9%
|18%
|14%
|50%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.8
|55
|13
|43%
|40%
|38%
|18%
|40%
|17%
|0%
|38%
|33%
|16.5
|13
|14
|41%
|18%
|38%
|4%
|8%
|0%
|0%
|42%
|14%
|2.5
|50
|YTD
|21%
|21%
|15%
|6%
|31%
|13%
|0%
|17%
|5%
|5.5
|51
|Nyheim Hines
|11
|15%
|3%
|6%
|4%
|50%
|11%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|-0.8
|93
|12
|5%
|5%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3
|83
|13
|31%
|6%
|28%
|6%
|18%
|17%
|0%
|38%
|50%
|2.8
|59
|14
|17%
|5%
|16%
|4%
|17%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|14%
|1.7
|55
|YTD
|7%
|2%
|5%
|1%
|26%
|11%
|0%
|9%
|4%
|4.6
|56
- Monitoring: The backfield takeover for James Cook didn’t happen in Week 14. We are in a full-blown three-way RB committee in a pass-heavy operation. None of the Bills RBs should be in starting lineups.
Rest of season:
- Devin Singletary: low-end RB3
- James Cook: upside RB4
- Nyheim Hines: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|10
|98%
|33%
|40%
|8.2
|35%
|0%
|30%
|19%
|24.8
|7
|11
|88%
|19%
|20%
|13.6
|33%
|100%
|17%
|60%
|14.8
|17
|12
|87%
|31%
|38%
|8.9
|38%
|67%
|33%
|29%
|21.7
|8
|13
|88%
|28%
|27%
|16.0
|50%
|33%
|45%
|22%
|22.2
|10
|YTD
|86%
|28%
|30%
|11.6
|38%
|52%
|26%
|31%
|22.6
|1
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|10
|98%
|20%
|25%
|15.7
|41%
|50%
|30%
|20%
|21.3
|9
|11
|94%
|25%
|28%
|13.6
|46%
|0%
|33%
|14%
|11.8
|31
|12
|89%
|11%
|14%
|12.6
|19%
|0%
|33%
|20%
|7.8
|65
|13
|90%
|21%
|21%
|16.1
|39%
|67%
|9%
|14%
|9.5
|40
|YTD
|86%
|15%
|16%
|16.3
|28%
|19%
|22%
|18%
|12.5
|25
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|10
|81%
|10%
|10%
|4.8
|5%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|9.5
|46
|11
|53%
|7%
|4%
|-1.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|101
|12
|73%
|23%
|24%
|13.0
|36%
|33%
|33%
|22%
|22.3
|7
|13
|70%
|19%
|15%
|4.2
|7%
|0%
|18%
|20%
|9.4
|42
|YTD
|56%
|16%
|12%
|6.8
|9%
|10%
|14%
|17%
|9.6
|47
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|10
|8%
|25%
|3%
|4.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.6
|96
|11
|19%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|105
|12
|33%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|117
|13
|18%
|17%
|3%
|4.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.0
|89
|YTD
|21%
|13%
|3%
|11.4
|4%
|3%
|2%
|7%
|2.7
|128
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|10
|81%
|15%
|15%
|11.0
|17%
|50%
|10%
|33%
|9.7
|12
|11
|84%
|28%
|28%
|5.4
|18%
|0%
|33%
|14%
|14.0
|5
|12
|76%
|5%
|5%
|7.0
|4%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|3.7
|32
|13
|88%
|3%
|3%
|-2.0
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0.0
|54
|YTD
|69%
|12%
|10%
|7.3
|8%
|13%
|9%
|28%
|7.1
|21
- Downgrade: Gabriel Davis flashed signs of growth for a few weeks, but his overall body of work (15% TPRR) is in line with his career data. He is a role player, and the Bills need to upgrade their WR corps this offseason. Stefon Diggs is the only quality offensive weapon the team has outside of Josh Allen. Davis is a boom-bust WR4.
Rest of season:
- Stefon Diggs: high-end WR1
- Gabriel Davis: boom-bust WR4
- Isaiah McKenzie: high-end WR4
- Khalil Shakir: stash WR6
- Dawson Knox: boom-bust TE2
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|21
|26
|30
|29
|12
|23
|24
|31
|13
|23
|30
Since Steve Wilks took over the head coaching duties, the Panthers rank No. 3 in close-script run rate. They run the ball 48% of the time, eight percentage points above the NFL average.
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Above average
Quarterback
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Sam Darnold
|11
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|12
|19
|10.9
|69%
|3.2
|8.6
|50%
|4%
|5%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|16.9
|16
|13
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|14
|24
|5.0
|70%
|3.5
|5.0
|66%
|5%
|7%
|7%
|0%
|13%
|11.8
|20
|YTD
|43
|7.6
|69%
|3.4
|6.6
|59%
|1%
|6%
|4%
|8%
|7%
|14.3
|43
Rest of season:
- Sam Darnold: free agent
Running back
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|D'Onta Foreman
|11
|39%
|73%
|26%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|0%
|8%
|13%
|2.4
|52
|12
|52%
|51%
|40%
|0%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|11.3
|28
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|48%
|48%
|24%
|5%
|14%
|38%
|67%
|0%
|0%
|8.5
|25
|YTD
|35%
|42%
|23%
|2%
|9%
|30%
|33%
|11%
|23%
|7.3
|40
|Chuba Hubbard
|11
|40%
|27%
|29%
|10%
|25%
|50%
|0%
|62%
|47%
|4.5
|44
|12
|43%
|36%
|30%
|0%
|0%
|71%
|0%
|70%
|100%
|6.5
|44
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|32%
|32%
|21%
|15%
|50%
|63%
|33%
|75%
|0%
|18.9
|8
|YTD
|18%
|16%
|13%
|3%
|19%
|24%
|8%
|28%
|16%
|4.6
|64
|Raheem Blackshear
|11
|19%
|0%
|26%
|10%
|27%
|0%
|0%
|23%
|40%
|3.4
|47
|12
|4%
|0%
|15%
|13%
|67%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|2.1
|70
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|19%
|9%
|31%
|5%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|11.9
|18
|YTD
|8%
|5%
|10%
|3%
|24%
|6%
|17%
|8%
|8%
|5.1
|78
- Waiver/Upgrade: Chuba Hubbard has 17 and 14 rushing attempts in his last two outings. The Panthers’ commitment to the ground game is converting his modest role into fantasy points. Hubbard is the No. 2 behind Foreman, but the splits are tighter recently. He is a high-end RB4. FAB: 10%
Rest of season:
- D’Onta Foreman: boom-bust RB3
- Chuba Hubbard: high-end RB4
- Raheem Blackshear: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|D.J. Moore
|WR
|11
|98%
|12%
|17%
|6.8
|20%
|0%
|25%
|40%
|5.4
|63
|12
|100%
|25%
|31%
|26.0
|74%
|50%
|17%
|80%
|20.3
|11
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|100%
|10%
|15%
|13.3
|40%
|33%
|0%
|67%
|0.6
|86
|YTD
|98%
|21%
|26%
|13.0
|45%
|45%
|34%
|35%
|10.4
|34
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|11
|93%
|18%
|20%
|17.5
|63%
|0%
|13%
|17%
|10.6
|38
|12
|90%
|17%
|19%
|15.0
|26%
|0%
|50%
|33%
|1.8
|104
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|86%
|4%
|5%
|18.0
|18%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|2.8
|73
|YTD
|54%
|16%
|11%
|12.7
|19%
|25%
|11%
|23%
|6.0
|90
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|11
|24%
|40%
|13%
|-2.3
|-5%
|0%
|13%
|50%
|4.7
|67
|12
|75%
|13%
|13%
|-3.5
|-4%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|4.1
|81
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|28%
|50%
|20%
|-0.5
|-2%
|0%
|17%
|50%
|7.8
|50
|YTD
|15%
|38%
|7%
|-1.0
|-1%
|0%
|6%
|50%
|6.5
|91
|Shi Smith
|WR
|11
|69%
|17%
|17%
|4.2
|13%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|6.6
|53
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|38%
|18%
|10%
|7.0
|14%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|9.7
|40
|YTD
|63%
|11%
|9%
|8.6
|10%
|5%
|11%
|25%
|3.4
|112
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|11
|36%
|27%
|13%
|1.3
|3%
|0%
|13%
|75%
|5.4
|18
|12
|30%
|33%
|13%
|-0.5
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|4.1
|29
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|41%
|17%
|10%
|-0.5
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|3.1
|25
|YTD
|34%
|18%
|8%
|1.9
|2%
|0%
|5%
|68%
|2.8
|45
|Tommy Tremble
|11
|38%
|13%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|66
|12
|65%
|15%
|13%
|8.5
|10%
|50%
|17%
|50%
|1.2
|53
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|38%
|18%
|10%
|5.5
|11%
|67%
|33%
|0%
|0.0
|70
|YTD
|47%
|12%
|7%
|10.0
|9%
|20%
|11%
|18%
|2.5
|48
Rest of season:
- J. Moore: boom-bust WR3
- Terrace Marshall Jr.: deep-league WR6
- Laviska Shenault Jr.: free agent
CHICAGO BEARS
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|11
|15
|26
|30
|2
|25
|8
|12
|31
|30
|31
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Good
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Justin Fields
|10
|20
|10.6
|75%
|4.3
|8.4
|46%
|29%
|12%
|12%
|50%
|0%
|40.4
|1
|11
|21
|9.5
|82%
|3.5
|7.3
|38%
|31%
|19%
|13%
|50%
|14%
|23.6
|7
|12
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|13
|25
|10.9
|84%
|3.3
|10.2
|29%
|14%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|16%
|21.3
|5
|YTD
|253
|10.0
|72%
|3.4
|7.5
|34%
|17%
|16%
|11%
|38%
|5%
|21.4
|5
- Monitoring: Justin Fields’ designed rushing attempts dropped to 14% after averaging 25% from Week 7 to Week 11. The coaching staff could be attempting to protect his shoulder. The Bears got a bye in Week 14, which could help get the superstar QB closer to 100% before he plays again.
Rest of season:
- Justin Fields: high-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|David Montgomery
|10
|66%
|26%
|63%
|6%
|6%
|73%
|50%
|78%
|67%
|5.4
|40
|11
|80%
|49%
|76%
|24%
|17%
|100%
|50%
|79%
|70%
|21.1
|6
|12
|68%
|48%
|64%
|17%
|22%
|50%
|0%
|82%
|0%
|14.3
|21
|13
|77%
|64%
|63%
|20%
|26%
|100%
|0%
|63%
|33%
|16.7
|11
|YTD
|61%
|40%
|54%
|12%
|14%
|72%
|19%
|59%
|64%
|11.5
|23
|Darrynton Evans
|10
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|11
|3%
|0%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|14%
|10%
|0.0
|92
|12
|32%
|31%
|25%
|4%
|14%
|50%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|7.7
|42
|13
|25%
|14%
|27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|38%
|67%
|2.1
|57
|YTD
|4%
|3%
|4%
|0%
|6%
|5%
|0%
|4%
|6%
|3.3
|106
|Trestan Ebner
|10
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|11
|22%
|17%
|18%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|14%
|30%
|0.8
|66
|12
|2%
|0%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|98
|13
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|87
|YTD
|8%
|6%
|6%
|2%
|16%
|5%
|6%
|6%
|8%
|0.7
|113
- Injury: Khalil Herbert could return for Week 15.
Rest of the season:
- David Montgomery: low-end RB2; low-end RB1 until Khalil Herbert returns
- Khalil Herbert: high-end RB3 upon return
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|10
|30%
|29%
|13%
|8.5
|10%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.8
|92
|11
|53%
|12%
|12%
|4.0
|5%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|3.1
|79
|12
|75%
|24%
|21%
|18.2
|50%
|50%
|22%
|40%
|7.1
|68
|13
|80%
|26%
|24%
|4.3
|10%
|0%
|33%
|17%
|7.8
|50
|YTD
|22%
|18%
|8%
|8.7
|7%
|5%
|23%
|24%
|7.9
|50
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|10
|56%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9
|100
|11
|68%
|10%
|12%
|5.5
|7%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|4.4
|70
|12
|39%
|18%
|8%
|8.5
|9%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|1.7
|106
|13
|63%
|21%
|16%
|22.0
|32%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|11.6
|33
|YTD
|67%
|13%
|13%
|13.6
|18%
|10%
|12%
|39%
|4.3
|90
|Dante Pettis
|WR
|10
|48%
|8%
|6%
|9.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|2.7
|84
|11
|26%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|131
|12
|46%
|15%
|8%
|8.5
|9%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|2.2
|99
|13
|77%
|9%
|8%
|19.5
|14%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|2.4
|84
|YTD
|57%
|11%
|9%
|12.8
|12%
|19%
|13%
|26%
|3.8
|97
|Byron Pringle
|WR
|10
|41%
|18%
|13%
|13.0
|15%
|0%
|25%
|50%
|2.2
|89
|11
|21%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|133
|12
|57%
|13%
|8%
|9.0
|10%
|50%
|11%
|0%
|9.2
|56
|13
|37%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|122
|YTD
|13%
|13%
|3%
|15.4
|4%
|10%
|3%
|43%
|2.4
|142
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|10
|78%
|30%
|38%
|12.7
|45%
|100%
|25%
|67%
|23.4
|1
|11
|82%
|15%
|24%
|11.3
|28%
|0%
|25%
|50%
|6.5
|17
|12
|93%
|23%
|25%
|6.5
|22%
|0%
|11%
|50%
|5.6
|24
|13
|93%
|26%
|28%
|9.6
|25%
|0%
|33%
|43%
|13.2
|4
|YTD
|83%
|15%
|19%
|9.1
|18%
|24%
|13%
|43%
|8.2
|8
Rest of season:
- Chase Claypool: upside WR4
- Cole Kmet: high-end TE2
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|7
|4
|10
|7
|21
|21
|20
|5
|15
|2
|14
Pass-volume environment: Above average
Run-volume environment: Below average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Joe Burrow
|11
|39
|8.4
|73%
|2.6
|9.1
|5%
|13%
|2%
|5%
|0%
|8%
|28.7
|1
|12
|37
|7.3
|66%
|2.7
|7.3
|19%
|20%
|10%
|2%
|0%
|5%
|18.0
|14
|13
|31
|7.7
|87%
|2.9
|9.2
|11%
|23%
|11%
|3%
|67%
|13%
|30.0
|2
|14
|33
|8.2
|63%
|2.5
|7.2
|22%
|17%
|5%
|3%
|0%
|18%
|17.6
|13
|YTD
|473
|7.6
|77%
|2.5
|7.8
|17%
|13%
|4%
|7%
|32%
|12%
|23.1
|4
- Monitoring: Joe Burrow could be without Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger) in Week 15, which could hamper his fantasy ceiling.
Rest of season:
- Joe Burrow: high-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Joe Mixon
|11
|21%
|29%
|17%
|9%
|43%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|9.2
|25
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|58%
|61%
|43%
|7%
|11%
|67%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|12.6
|15
|YTD
|56%
|55%
|43%
|11%
|21%
|60%
|63%
|13%
|45%
|17.6
|12
|Samaje Perine
|11
|70%
|46%
|55%
|12%
|17%
|75%
|0%
|100%
|100%
|30.2
|2
|12
|80%
|68%
|67%
|17%
|20%
|67%
|0%
|47%
|0%
|19.3
|10
|13
|83%
|70%
|52%
|23%
|36%
|92%
|0%
|89%
|100%
|21.5
|4
|14
|43%
|17%
|50%
|10%
|14%
|33%
|0%
|80%
|0%
|9.4
|24
|YTD
|40%
|25%
|35%
|9%
|22%
|34%
|0%
|72%
|54%
|10.0
|26
- Monitoring: Joe Mixon returned after a two-week absence due to a concussion, and his role was slightly reduced. The veteran RB registered a 58% snap share, his lowest mark of the season outside of Week 11 when he was injured. There is a chance Samaje Perine carved out a few extra snaps thanks to his performance while Mixon was sidelined. Both RBs could be involved more in the passing attack in the coming weeks, given the WR injuries (see below).
Rest of season:
- Joe Mixon: low-end RB1
- Samaje Perine: handcuff RB5
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|93%
|26%
|27%
|8.5
|29%
|0%
|25%
|13%
|16.7
|17
|14
|98%
|40%
|50%
|9.0
|55%
|100%
|25%
|20%
|28.5
|3
|YTD
|71%
|24%
|21%
|9.6
|26%
|36%
|21%
|13%
|21.0
|14
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|11
|90%
|29%
|33%
|11.2
|44%
|0%
|40%
|9%
|23.8
|4
|12
|98%
|25%
|26%
|14.1
|50%
|0%
|8%
|33%
|24.4
|6
|13
|98%
|15%
|13%
|12.3
|21%
|100%
|25%
|25%
|12.5
|30
|14
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|92
|YTD
|73%
|20%
|18%
|11.3
|27%
|12%
|14%
|24%
|13.5
|17
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|11
|98%
|15%
|18%
|11.5
|25%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|6.2
|58
|12
|89%
|10%
|11%
|7.3
|11%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|3.6
|83
|13
|90%
|13%
|17%
|12.4
|27%
|0%
|25%
|20%
|10.0
|41
|14
|2%
|100%
|3%
|5.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|88
|YTD
|83%
|14%
|15%
|10.5
|20%
|12%
|20%
|20%
|10.4
|33
|Trenton Irwin
|WR
|11
|79%
|12%
|12%
|10.5
|15%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|13.2
|26
|12
|84%
|11%
|11%
|13.0
|20%
|0%
|17%
|25%
|2.6
|94
|13
|5%
|50%
|3%
|8.0
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.2
|93
|14
|93%
|5%
|7%
|22.0
|18%
|0%
|13%
|50%
|13.8
|25
|YTD
|27%
|10%
|3%
|12.7
|5%
|4%
|3%
|21%
|6.7
|115
|Trent Taylor
|WR
|11
|17%
|14%
|3%
|3.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.1
|97
|12
|13%
|33%
|6%
|1.5
|1%
|0%
|8%
|50%
|1.8
|103
|13
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.3
|148
|14
|89%
|13%
|13%
|9.5
|15%
|0%
|13%
|25%
|4.4
|64
|YTD
|15%
|13%
|2%
|4.5
|1%
|0%
|3%
|20%
|1.1
|153
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|11
|81%
|9%
|9%
|8.0
|9%
|0%
|40%
|0%
|4.8
|21
|12
|80%
|28%
|26%
|4.4
|16%
|0%
|25%
|11%
|11.7
|10
|13
|14%
|50%
|10%
|13.3
|17%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|3.2
|35
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|65%
|17%
|14%
|5.8
|10%
|8%
|17%
|17%
|8.3
|15
|Mitchell Wilcox
|TE
|11
|17%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|74
|12
|20%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|65
|13
|64%
|4%
|3%
|12.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.3
|44
|14
|68%
|10%
|7%
|9.5
|8%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|2.0
|29
|YTD
|25%
|7%
|2%
|5.0
|1%
|0%
|1%
|44%
|1.2
|74
- Injury Updates: Tee Higgins left the game early with a hamstring injury and could miss Week 15. Tyler Boyd injured his finger, and his status for next week is also in question. Hayden Hurst didn’t play.
- Short-term Upgrade: Ja’Marr Chase is a high-end WR1 no matter what, but if Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd miss time, we could see enormous target totals. Hayden Hurst could also benefit if he can get back on the field.
Rest of season:
- Ja’Marr Chase: high-end WR1
- Tee Higgins: high-end WR2
- Tyler Boyd: mid-range WR4
- Hayden Hurst: high-end TE2; low-end TE1 if Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are out
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|18
|14
|5
|17
|5
|18
|18
|3
|18
|19
|29
Pass-volume environment: Below average
Run-volume environment: Good
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Deshaun Watson
|11
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|12
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|13
|22
|7.7
|57%
|3.0
|6.0
|33%
|15%
|4%
|4%
|0%
|9%
|6.3
|30
|14
|42
|9.3
|83%
|3.0
|6.6
|21%
|14%
|6%
|4%
|0%
|7%
|17.3
|14
|YTD
|64
|8.7
|74%
|3.0
|6.4
|25%
|2%
|6%
|4%
|0%
|8%
|11.8
|44
Rest of season:
- Deshaun Watson: low-end QB1 with high-end QB1 upside
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Nick Chubb
|11
|55%
|61%
|38%
|8%
|15%
|50%
|0%
|8%
|70%
|9.7
|24
|12
|59%
|79%
|37%
|3%
|6%
|50%
|100%
|6%
|50%
|20.2
|8
|13
|51%
|44%
|42%
|5%
|10%
|60%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|8.0
|37
|14
|63%
|67%
|49%
|8%
|12%
|67%
|0%
|20%
|50%
|8.4
|26
|YTD
|54%
|59%
|38%
|6%
|13%
|48%
|69%
|13%
|26%
|17.3
|5
|Kareem Hunt
|11
|43%
|22%
|33%
|5%
|12%
|50%
|0%
|75%
|30%
|7.4
|30
|12
|41%
|15%
|43%
|6%
|15%
|50%
|0%
|94%
|50%
|3.1
|59
|13
|38%
|23%
|54%
|10%
|15%
|40%
|0%
|58%
|100%
|9.4
|34
|14
|39%
|19%
|33%
|8%
|18%
|50%
|0%
|67%
|50%
|3.2
|45
|YTD
|45%
|27%
|42%
|8%
|15%
|56%
|25%
|78%
|64%
|8.6
|34
- Monitoring: Nick Chubb continues to see work in the two-minute offense and is the primary early-down option, as well. Most fantasy managers don’t realize his role has changed over the last four games thanks to some of his worst performances of the season. However, if you still believe in Chubb’s talent profile — and there is no reason not to — he is due for a big game.
Rest of season:
- Nick Chubb: mid-range RB1
- Kareem Hunt: low-end RB3 with RB1 contingent value
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|11
|87%
|36%
|34%
|14.5
|55%
|43%
|44%
|0%
|31.3
|2
|12
|96%
|25%
|31%
|13.2
|38%
|0%
|47%
|0%
|16.4
|19
|13
|100%
|38%
|43%
|11.0
|61%
|100%
|57%
|33%
|8.0
|53
|14
|90%
|13%
|16%
|12.7
|21%
|25%
|25%
|33%
|6.2
|55
|YTD
|91%
|24%
|27%
|13.3
|37%
|37%
|34%
|15%
|14.7
|13
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|11
|98%
|14%
|13%
|12.4
|18%
|14%
|0%
|20%
|17.1
|14
|12
|100%
|9%
|11%
|9.8
|10%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|3.6
|84
|13
|96%
|13%
|14%
|8.0
|15%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|7.4
|56
|14
|100%
|25%
|35%
|18.9
|68%
|75%
|50%
|23%
|19.4
|12
|YTD
|92%
|17%
|20%
|13.4
|28%
|23%
|22%
|19%
|10.3
|35
|David Bell
|WR
|11
|62%
|13%
|11%
|3.0
|4%
|0%
|33%
|25%
|6.2
|57
|12
|65%
|17%
|14%
|2.8
|4%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|6.3
|71
|13
|8%
|50%
|5%
|7.0
|4%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|0.0
|121
|14
|78%
|8%
|8%
|3.0
|2%
|0%
|13%
|33%
|5.7
|61
|YTD
|52%
|11%
|7%
|6.5
|5%
|0%
|8%
|14%
|3.3
|109
|David Njoku
|TE
|11
|40%
|14%
|8%
|8.0
|7%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|3.7
|28
|12
|76%
|23%
|23%
|14.4
|30%
|100%
|33%
|0%
|13.9
|8
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|90%
|17%
|22%
|3.5
|8%
|0%
|13%
|25%
|18.7
|2
|YTD
|59%
|21%
|15%
|7.9
|13%
|17%
|14%
|20%
|11.8
|6
- Injury Update: David Njoku returned from his knee injury and now has four top-six finishes in his last five healthy outings.
Rest of season:
- Amari Cooper: high-end WR2
- Donovan Peoples-Jones: high-end WR4
- David Njoku: mid-range TE1
DALLAS COWBOYS
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|8
|5
|17
|28
|3
|4
|1
|28
|22
|26
|25
Pass-volume environment: Below Average
Run-volume environment: Good
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Dak Prescott
|11
|25
|6.0
|88%
|2.7
|11.0
|18%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|24%
|20.6
|10
|12
|30
|12.4
|75%
|2.6
|8.7
|42%
|3%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|3%
|16.8
|17
|13
|30
|7.5
|73%
|2.4
|5.7
|26%
|0%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|7%
|17.8
|13
|14
|39
|8.7
|68%
|2.9
|7.3
|24%
|14%
|5%
|2%
|0%
|23%
|15.7
|15
|YTD
|251
|8.6
|74%
|2.6
|7.4
|31%
|4%
|3%
|3%
|0%
|10%
|17.0
|25
Rest of season:
- Dak Prescott: low-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Tony Pollard
|11
|54%
|39%
|56%
|21%
|32%
|36%
|50%
|40%
|100%
|36.9
|1
|12
|59%
|46%
|33%
|7%
|17%
|20%
|0%
|77%
|0%
|8.1
|41
|13
|41%
|34%
|42%
|10%
|21%
|50%
|50%
|50%
|50%
|24.6
|2
|14
|58%
|34%
|60%
|13%
|20%
|50%
|0%
|70%
|52%
|22.2
|6
|YTD
|53%
|39%
|44%
|9%
|19%
|49%
|28%
|51%
|52%
|16.8
|7
|Ezekiel Elliott
|11
|29%
|39%
|15%
|3%
|20%
|50%
|50%
|30%
|0%
|17.7
|11
|12
|51%
|41%
|36%
|4%
|8%
|80%
|0%
|38%
|0%
|16.5
|15
|13
|56%
|49%
|52%
|10%
|18%
|67%
|50%
|40%
|50%
|18.1
|10
|14
|49%
|52%
|33%
|13%
|36%
|70%
|100%
|30%
|52%
|17.1
|10
|YTD
|46%
|43%
|36%
|5%
|11%
|58%
|67%
|43%
|51%
|13.4
|23
Rest of season:
- Tony Pollard: high-end RB2
- Ezekiel Elliott: mid-range RB2
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|11
|71%
|21%
|17%
|5.2
|17%
|0%
|14%
|20%
|9.5
|45
|12
|94%
|41%
|36%
|16.4
|47%
|50%
|50%
|30%
|17.7
|17
|13
|85%
|25%
|23%
|7.4
|23%
|0%
|33%
|29%
|20.4
|13
|14
|100%
|14%
|16%
|5.2
|9%
|0%
|13%
|17%
|8.3
|48
|YTD
|94%
|27%
|29%
|10.7
|36%
|14%
|29%
|34%
|16.2
|7
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|11
|68%
|17%
|14%
|8.8
|23%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|7.1
|51
|12
|92%
|24%
|29%
|16.8
|39%
|0%
|38%
|50%
|11.3
|37
|13
|79%
|27%
|23%
|11.0
|34%
|50%
|22%
|0%
|18.3
|16
|14
|81%
|15%
|13%
|18.2
|28%
|50%
|13%
|60%
|6.0
|58
|YTD
|62%
|19%
|14%
|12.8
|21%
|29%
|21%
|19%
|8.2
|73
|Noah Brown
|WR
|11
|74%
|8%
|7%
|18.0
|24%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|6.2
|59
|12
|53%
|5%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|121
|13
|91%
|13%
|7%
|6.5
|6%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|3.5
|78
|14
|81%
|18%
|16%
|16.8
|31%
|0%
|38%
|0%
|12.5
|30
|YTD
|77%
|15%
|13%
|12.3
|18%
|14%
|16%
|24%
|7.4
|62
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|11
|68%
|22%
|17%
|8.8
|29%
|100%
|14%
|40%
|5.2
|20
|12
|58%
|19%
|14%
|8.0
|9%
|50%
|13%
|25%
|19.1
|1
|13
|91%
|20%
|20%
|13.2
|35%
|50%
|11%
|50%
|5.3
|20
|14
|88%
|27%
|26%
|9.6
|29%
|50%
|13%
|20%
|14.7
|4
|YTD
|63%
|22%
|16%
|7.9
|14%
|29%
|13%
|30%
|9.3
|14
Rest of season:
- CeeDee Lamb: low-end WR1
- Michael Gallup: mid-range WR4
- Noah Brown: free agent
- Dalton Schultz: high-end TE1
DENVER BRONCOS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|32
|32
|20
|10
|23
|12
|11
|22
|10
|15
|10
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Below average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Russell Wilson
|11
|31
|6.8
|89%
|2.8
|8.0
|14%
|0%
|3%
|9%
|0%
|16%
|10.7
|20
|12
|35
|11.3
|79%
|3.0
|4.1
|15%
|0%
|5%
|8%
|0%
|3%
|10.5
|29
|13
|22
|10.4
|85%
|3.1
|8.6
|38%
|0%
|8%
|8%
|0%
|9%
|9.7
|28
|14
|36
|5.8
|79%
|3.2
|6.9
|20%
|6%
|7%
|13%
|0%
|6%
|26.6
|3
|YTD
|394
|9.5
|74%
|2.9
|7.1
|21%
|6%
|5%
|9%
|9%
|11%
|14.8
|20
- Injury Update: Wilson was having his best game of the season by far before he suffered a concussion late in the game. His status for Week 14 is in jeopardy.
Rest of season:
- Russell Wilson: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Latavius Murray
|11
|50%
|63%
|30%
|14%
|36%
|40%
|50%
|30%
|33%
|17.2
|13
|12
|82%
|76%
|65%
|4%
|4%
|100%
|0%
|83%
|100%
|10.8
|32
|13
|68%
|65%
|52%
|20%
|29%
|100%
|0%
|50%
|63%
|10.1
|27
|14
|53%
|50%
|46%
|13%
|25%
|75%
|0%
|56%
|0%
|6.1
|31
|YTD
|31%
|32%
|23%
|5%
|18%
|44%
|27%
|24%
|15%
|10.7
|39
|Marlon Mack
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|10%
|12%
|9%
|4%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|2.2
|68
|13
|9%
|8%
|7%
|5%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|1.9
|62
|14
|32%
|19%
|27%
|5%
|14%
|25%
|0%
|25%
|100%
|15.7
|12
|YTD
|4%
|2%
|4%
|1%
|21%
|2%
|0%
|4%
|8%
|6.6
|95
|Mike Boone
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|23%
|23%
|15%
|5%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|40%
|38%
|3.6
|53
|14
|15%
|19%
|9%
|5%
|40%
|0%
|0%
|19%
|0%
|4.9
|37
|YTD
|15%
|8%
|14%
|3%
|18%
|2%
|0%
|26%
|19%
|3.2
|83
- Injury Update: Mike Boone suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss time.
- Monitoring: Marlon Mack took over the passing-down work, playing 100% of the two-minute offense.
Rest of season:
- Latavius Murray: high-end RB3
- Mike Boone: free agent
- Marlon Mack: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|41%
|36%
|20%
|15.0
|29%
|0%
|17%
|25%
|10.5
|38
|14
|82%
|22%
|23%
|11.0
|35%
|75%
|20%
|0%
|33.3
|2
|YTD
|59%
|22%
|17%
|13.0
|22%
|21%
|16%
|19%
|12.4
|32
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|11
|97%
|22%
|25%
|12.1
|45%
|0%
|75%
|0%
|13.0
|27
|12
|93%
|23%
|29%
|12.5
|32%
|40%
|10%
|13%
|13.5
|30
|13
|37%
|10%
|5%
|11.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0.0
|118
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|84%
|20%
|22%
|12.8
|29%
|32%
|20%
|15%
|10.6
|40
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|11
|86%
|13%
|11%
|7.7
|12%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|8.7
|47
|12
|53%
|5%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|121
|13
|91%
|13%
|7%
|6.5
|6%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|3.5
|78
|14
|81%
|18%
|16%
|16.8
|31%
|0%
|38%
|0%
|12.5
|30
|YTD
|77%
|15%
|13%
|12.3
|18%
|14%
|16%
|24%
|7.4
|62
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|11
|84%
|16%
|18%
|8.6
|23%
|0%
|25%
|40%
|7.0
|16
|12
|81%
|11%
|11%
|10.3
|10%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|3.1
|39
|13
|81%
|32%
|35%
|12.7
|43%
|0%
|33%
|71%
|14.5
|2
|14
|73%
|17%
|18%
|13.6
|33%
|0%
|20%
|14%
|7.2
|13
|YTD
|49%
|17%
|11%
|12.7
|14%
|3%
|10%
|23%
|8.8
|27
- Injury: Courtland Sutton didn’t play.
- Upgrade: Jerry Jeudy came through with eight receptions, 73 yards and three TDs on Sunday against the Chiefs. The former first-rounder leads the Broncos with a 22% TPRR and a 1.90 YPRR on the season. The Broncos offense has been anemic, and Russell Wilson could miss Week 14 with a concussion, so it is hard to get overly excited about Jeudy. When Courtland Sutton returns from his hamstring injury, that will also add target competition. Jeudy is a high-end WR3.
Rest of season:
- Jerry Jeudy: high-end WR3; low-end WR2 with Courtland Sutton out
- Courtland Sutton: low-end WR3
- Kendal Hinton: free agent
- J. Hamler: free agent
- Greg Dulcich: high-end TE2
DETROIT LIONS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|6
|3
|11
|18
|10
|6
|13
|17
|28
|30
|5
Pass-volume environment: Below average
Run-volume environment: Above average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Jared Goff
|11
|26
|6.6
|82%
|2.5
|6.4
|37%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.5
|26
|12
|37
|7.6
|75%
|2.6
|6.5
|36%
|0%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|5%
|17.6
|15
|13
|41
|6.1
|89%
|2.8
|8.3
|30%
|0%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|7%
|21.6
|4
|14
|39
|7.9
|88%
|2.8
|8.5
|24%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|26.1
|4
|YTD
|444
|7.9
|78%
|2.7
|7.6
|28%
|3%
|3%
|4%
|0%
|7%
|16.9
|12
Rest of season:
- Jared Goff: mid-range QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|D'Andre Swift
|11
|31%
|14%
|32%
|14%
|30%
|40%
|40%
|25%
|14%
|12.2
|18
|12
|34%
|17%
|34%
|22%
|50%
|11%
|0%
|73%
|67%
|8.3
|40
|13
|51%
|45%
|51%
|11%
|22%
|38%
|50%
|63%
|67%
|21.1
|5
|14
|35%
|20%
|41%
|12%
|24%
|75%
|0%
|13%
|100%
|6.9
|27
|YTD
|32%
|19%
|35%
|10%
|25%
|20%
|15%
|45%
|47%
|13.0
|27
|Jamaal Williams
|11
|48%
|47%
|23%
|0%
|0%
|40%
|60%
|42%
|43%
|24.4
|5
|12
|42%
|60%
|15%
|0%
|0%
|78%
|67%
|9%
|33%
|12.5
|25
|13
|30%
|35%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|63%
|50%
|25%
|0%
|9.5
|33
|14
|37%
|53%
|17%
|3%
|14%
|25%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|3.7
|43
|YTD
|41%
|55%
|20%
|3%
|14%
|57%
|73%
|18%
|29%
|13.8
|14
|Justin Jackson
|11
|37%
|25%
|32%
|5%
|10%
|20%
|0%
|33%
|57%
|8.7
|27
|12
|25%
|13%
|29%
|3%
|17%
|11%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|2.9
|61
|13
|21%
|3%
|24%
|14%
|45%
|0%
|0%
|13%
|33%
|5.3
|44
|14
|30%
|13%
|29%
|3%
|8%
|0%
|0%
|73%
|0%
|10.1
|23
|YTD
|17%
|9%
|16%
|3%
|17%
|11%
|0%
|23%
|11%
|5.0
|67
Rest of season:
- Jamaal Williams: high-end RB3
- D’Andre Swift: low-end RB2
- Justin Jackson: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|11
|94%
|31%
|32%
|6.7
|32%
|0%
|14%
|43%
|15.0
|16
|12
|88%
|31%
|31%
|9.3
|38%
|50%
|33%
|40%
|27.9
|3
|13
|91%
|32%
|32%
|5.9
|32%
|0%
|67%
|33%
|34.6
|2
|14
|90%
|19%
|21%
|8.1
|21%
|0%
|10%
|14%
|13.4
|29
|YTD
|73%
|30%
|26%
|6.8
|23%
|15%
|33%
|25%
|18.1
|6
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|WR
|11
|19%
|17%
|5%
|30.0
|21%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|0.0
|114
|12
|80%
|15%
|16%
|17.4
|36%
|50%
|33%
|40%
|9.6
|49
|13
|93%
|14%
|16%
|18.0
|48%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|14.8
|23
|14
|90%
|19%
|21%
|10.9
|28%
|0%
|40%
|29%
|21.4
|8
|YTD
|44%
|17%
|9%
|17.1
|20%
|15%
|17%
|27%
|9.8
|85
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|116
|13
|78%
|11%
|11%
|4.5
|8%
|0%
|17%
|50%
|4.9
|67
|14
|68%
|21%
|18%
|14.0
|31%
|100%
|0%
|50%
|16.1
|20
|YTD
|62%
|17%
|12%
|13.5
|21%
|37%
|7%
|34%
|9.5
|57
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|4%
|50%
|3%
|22.0
|10%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|125
|14
|15%
|33%
|6%
|15.0
|11%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|11.1
|34
|YTD
|2%
|38%
|1%
|17.3
|2%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|5.6
|158
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|11
|84%
|23%
|27%
|7.3
|30%
|0%
|29%
|17%
|7.0
|52
|12
|80%
|15%
|16%
|8.4
|17%
|0%
|11%
|20%
|7.5
|66
|13
|22%
|20%
|5%
|5.0
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.6
|86
|14
|15%
|33%
|6%
|3.0
|2%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|3.9
|65
|YTD
|57%
|17%
|11%
|9.7
|14%
|7%
|15%
|20%
|5.9
|77
|Brock Wright
|TE
|11
|48%
|13%
|9%
|2.0
|3%
|0%
|14%
|100%
|4.0
|25
|12
|34%
|21%
|9%
|1.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|2.6
|44
|13
|27%
|17%
|5%
|0.5
|0%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|4.5
|26
|14
|34%
|7%
|3%
|-2.0
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0.0
|61
|YTD
|27%
|12%
|4%
|2.5
|1%
|4%
|3%
|67%
|2.5
|49
- Waiver/Upgrade: D.J. Chark Jr. has WR49, WR23 and WR8 finishes in his three games since returning to the lineup. His TPRR (17%) isn’t elite, but his 17.1 ADOT creates a ton of air-yard opportunities. Chark is the Lions’ No. 1 deep threat and is the No. 2 option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown overall. The former NFL second-round draft pick is a WR3. FAB: 40%
Rest of season:
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: low-end WR1
- D.J. Chark Jr.: boom-bust WR3
- Jameson Williams: upside stash WR5
- Josh Reynolds: free agent
- Kalif Raymond: free agent
- Brock Wright: free agent
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|25
|16
|25
|22
|16
|28
|32
|9
|24
|27
|6
Pass-volume environment: Below average
Run-volume environment: Average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Aaron Rodgers
|10
|20
|11.9
|84%
|2.8
|11.2
|48%
|3%
|4%
|9%
|0%
|5%
|21.4
|7
|11
|39
|10.2
|68%
|2.9
|5.8
|20%
|0%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|8%
|17.1
|14
|12
|16
|7.2
|81%
|2.5
|8.8
|26%
|5%
|0%
|16%
|0%
|0%
|11.5
|27
|13
|31
|10.6
|69%
|3.3
|5.9
|22%
|6%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|10%
|11.7
|23
|YTD
|423
|8.3
|75%
|2.6
|6.8
|26%
|4%
|2%
|5%
|0%
|9%
|15.4
|13
- Injury Update: Aaron Rodgers has thumb and rib injuries that could cause him to miss time.
Rest of season:
- Aaron Rodgers: high-end QB2
- Jordan Love: stash QB3
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Aaron Jones
|10
|70%
|62%
|48%
|11%
|20%
|50%
|0%
|86%
|0%
|22.9
|5
|11
|66%
|60%
|59%
|19%
|30%
|86%
|0%
|58%
|69%
|12.0
|19
|12
|71%
|57%
|75%
|16%
|19%
|100%
|0%
|88%
|67%
|18.9
|11
|13
|38%
|29%
|34%
|17%
|45%
|33%
|0%
|33%
|83%
|10.0
|27
|YTD
|61%
|49%
|54%
|14%
|22%
|61%
|20%
|65%
|74%
|15.4
|7
|A.J. Dillon
|10
|38%
|33%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|6.5
|37
|11
|48%
|30%
|44%
|3%
|6%
|14%
|0%
|42%
|31%
|3.3
|49
|12
|43%
|38%
|32%
|16%
|44%
|100%
|0%
|13%
|33%
|17.8
|13
|13
|68%
|58%
|63%
|10%
|15%
|100%
|0%
|50%
|33%
|20.9
|6
|YTD
|50%
|43%
|42%
|7%
|15%
|49%
|80%
|34%
|27%
|9.2
|29
- Injury: Aaron Jones was in and out of the lineup due to a shin injury.
- Monitoring: D.J. Dillon was buried behind Jones over the last seven games, but the shin injury opened the door, and the second-year RB played well enough. He could carve out a larger role moving forward.
Rest of season:
- Aaron Jones: low-end RB1
- D.J. Dillon: high-end RB3 with contingent RB1 upside
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Christian Watson
|WR
|10
|88%
|38%
|42%
|21.0
|74%
|100%
|71%
|38%
|32.7
|3
|11
|78%
|19%
|16%
|19.2
|30%
|67%
|27%
|33%
|21.1
|8
|12
|89%
|24%
|24%
|14.7
|40%
|25%
|20%
|33%
|21.0
|10
|13
|94%
|20%
|21%
|21.3
|42%
|25%
|30%
|50%
|24.4
|8
|YTD
|36%
|23%
|10%
|14.6
|17%
|17%
|14%
|30%
|12.6
|36
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|10
|100%
|17%
|21%
|2.0
|4%
|0%
|29%
|50%
|7.5
|56
|11
|98%
|28%
|30%
|15.7
|46%
|33%
|45%
|27%
|10.7
|37
|12
|96%
|11%
|12%
|13.0
|18%
|0%
|40%
|0%
|4.4
|79
|13
|97%
|19%
|21%
|12.3
|24%
|0%
|30%
|17%
|11.7
|32
|YTD
|77%
|20%
|18%
|13.1
|28%
|21%
|25%
|24%
|12.5
|26
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|10
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|11
|63%
|23%
|16%
|8.7
|14%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|13.3
|24
|12
|61%
|24%
|16%
|9.8
|18%
|50%
|20%
|25%
|9.9
|46
|13
|43%
|31%
|14%
|19.0
|25%
|50%
|10%
|25%
|0.0
|120
|YTD
|37%
|21%
|9%
|11.4
|13%
|17%
|7%
|29%
|7.4
|82
|Robert Tonyan
|TE
|10
|60%
|8%
|5%
|6.0
|3%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|1.8
|40
|11
|71%
|14%
|11%
|5.5
|6%
|0%
|18%
|25%
|3.9
|27
|12
|68%
|16%
|12%
|4.7
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.0
|26
|13
|51%
|11%
|7%
|10.5
|7%
|25%
|20%
|0%
|2.0
|45
|YTD
|60%
|19%
|14%
|5.6
|9%
|10%
|14%
|18%
|6.8
|17
Rest of season:
- Christian Watson: low-end WR2
- Allen Lazard: mid-range WR3
- Randall Cobb: high-end WR5
- Romeo Doubs: stash WR6
- Robert Tonyan: low-end TE2
HOUSTON TEXANS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|30
|31
|29
|20
|27
|20
|15
|30
|12
|20
|11
Pass-volume environment: Below average
Run-volume environment: Poor
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Davis Mills
|11
|34
|7.9
|66%
|2.8
|5.0
|27%
|21%
|5%
|12%
|0%
|6%
|11.8
|19
|12
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|13
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|14
|21
|9.9
|84%
|2.5
|8.3
|18%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|14%
|6.2
|25
|YTD
|350
|7.7
|72%
|2.5
|6.6
|28%
|3%
|2%
|7%
|0%
|9%
|12.3
|26
|Jeff Driskel
|11
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|12
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|13
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|14
|6
|5.2
|80%
|2.7
|6.3
|86%
|17%
|14%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|9.1
|23
|YTD
|6
|5.2
|80%
|3.0
|6.3
|88%
|2%
|25%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|5.3
|57
Rest of season:
- Davis Mills: free agent
- Jeff Driskel: free agent; boom-bust TE2 in TE-eligible formats (Yahoo)
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Dameon Pierce
|11
|77%
|71%
|55%
|13%
|17%
|75%
|100%
|27%
|0%
|4.7
|43
|12
|55%
|38%
|47%
|17%
|27%
|50%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|4.6
|52
|13
|72%
|78%
|48%
|8%
|15%
|100%
|0%
|18%
|67%
|12.5
|22
|14
|55%
|61%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|83%
|20%
|17%
|0%
|13.8
|13
|YTD
|64%
|76%
|41%
|9%
|19%
|73%
|50%
|13%
|26%
|13.2
|15
|Dare Ogunbowale
|11
|7%
|0%
|10%
|3%
|50%
|25%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|1.5
|59
|12
|30%
|31%
|23%
|6%
|18%
|50%
|50%
|17%
|0%
|9.0
|36
|13
|22%
|9%
|26%
|8%
|27%
|0%
|100%
|55%
|33%
|4.1
|50
|14
|27%
|3%
|37%
|8%
|18%
|0%
|0%
|75%
|100%
|2.1
|52
|YTD
|9%
|3%
|10%
|4%
|40%
|9%
|14%
|17%
|20%
|3.5
|80
|Rex Burkhead
|11
|16%
|0%
|21%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|53%
|0%
|0.0
|87
|12
|18%
|0%
|23%
|6%
|18%
|0%
|0%
|75%
|0%
|1.5
|75
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|8%
|6%
|7%
|4%
|50%
|17%
|40%
|8%
|0%
|1.2
|57
|YTD
|27%
|9%
|31%
|9%
|25%
|18%
|14%
|68%
|54%
|5.0
|55
Rest of season:
- Dameon Pierce: mid-range RB2
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|11
|81%
|18%
|19%
|14.0
|33%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|10.0
|39
|12
|72%
|15%
|11%
|12.0
|26%
|0%
|0%
|75%
|10.1
|44
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|67%
|21%
|17%
|10.3
|23%
|17%
|18%
|22%
|10.2
|52
|Nico Collins
|WR
|11
|83%
|20%
|22%
|6.3
|17%
|0%
|20%
|29%
|9.8
|42
|12
|79%
|22%
|22%
|6.9
|30%
|100%
|38%
|13%
|10.4
|43
|13
|74%
|35%
|30%
|20.2
|63%
|60%
|25%
|45%
|12.5
|29
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|60%
|22%
|16%
|12.8
|27%
|26%
|17%
|34%
|9.7
|55
|Chris Moore
|WR
|11
|62%
|27%
|22%
|6.9
|19%
|50%
|30%
|43%
|7.3
|48
|12
|68%
|9%
|8%
|10.3
|17%
|0%
|13%
|33%
|2.7
|92
|13
|45%
|16%
|8%
|6.7
|6%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|7.6
|55
|14
|93%
|39%
|46%
|7.5
|39%
|0%
|57%
|36%
|22.4
|5
|YTD
|61%
|17%
|12%
|7.8
|12%
|13%
|12%
|29%
|7.8
|59
|Phillip Dorsett
|WR
|11
|29%
|8%
|3%
|29.0
|12%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0.0
|107
|12
|43%
|10%
|6%
|5.5
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.5
|108
|13
|81%
|12%
|8%
|6.7
|6%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|3.8
|70
|14
|93%
|14%
|13%
|3.0
|4%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|3.8
|67
|YTD
|43%
|14%
|7%
|12.5
|12%
|4%
|6%
|28%
|3.3
|116
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|11
|57%
|8%
|6%
|2.5
|2%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|2.8
|34
|12
|55%
|19%
|14%
|2.6
|7%
|0%
|13%
|20%
|17.3
|4
|13
|60%
|24%
|14%
|2.4
|3%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|5.1
|22
|14
|73%
|14%
|13%
|24.7
|34%
|100%
|0%
|33%
|1.5
|36
|YTD
|41%
|16%
|8%
|6.5
|7%
|9%
|9%
|26%
|6.3
|28
- Injury Update: Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins didn’t play.
- Upgrade: Jordan Akins is a near-every-down option now after a 73% route participation in Week 14. His 16% TPRR for the season is only average, but he has a mid-range TE2 profile.
Rest of season:
- Brandin Cooks: low-end WR4
- Nico Collins: mid-range WR4
- Chris Moore: deep-league WR6; mid-range WR4 if Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins are out
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|30
|30
|14
|8
|23
|10
|7
|17
|18
|13
|10
Pass-volume environment: Above average
Run-volume environment: Below average
Quarterbacks
Rest of season:
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Matt Ryan
|10
|28
|5.9
|81%
|2.3
|8.2
|27%
|10%
|3%
|3%
|50%
|0%
|23.0
|4
|11
|32
|6.1
|77%
|2.5
|6.7
|8%
|4%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|9%
|8.6
|22
|12
|34
|7.0
|81%
|3.0
|5.9
|10%
|9%
|5%
|8%
|50%
|9%
|13.2
|23
|13
|37
|6.9
|70%
|2.2
|6.3
|13%
|10%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|3%
|14.1
|18
|YTD
|428
|6.4
|79%
|2.6
|6.7
|18%
|5%
|2%
|7%
|14%
|9%
|15.2
|21
- Matt Ryan: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Jonathan Taylor
|10
|94%
|73%
|85%
|7%
|8%
|100%
|50%
|100%
|100%
|24.3
|1
|11
|75%
|79%
|65%
|10%
|13%
|100%
|100%
|67%
|0%
|18.4
|9
|12
|92%
|87%
|80%
|10%
|10%
|100%
|50%
|92%
|100%
|18.8
|12
|13
|82%
|70%
|64%
|13%
|14%
|100%
|0%
|89%
|100%
|13.3
|18
|YTD
|59%
|61%
|47%
|8%
|13%
|71%
|57%
|52%
|26%
|15.0
|18
|Deon Jackson
|10
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|11
|20%
|4%
|24%
|13%
|44%
|20%
|0%
|33%
|100%
|5.0
|42
|12
|6%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|0.0
|103
|13
|11%
|7%
|10%
|3%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|0.6
|71
|YTD
|20%
|14%
|18%
|5%
|22%
|16%
|7%
|22%
|37%
|5.8
|61
Rest of season:
- Jonathan Taylor: mid-range RB1
- Deon Jackson: stash RB5
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|10
|100%
|30%
|33%
|7.8
|44%
|0%
|33%
|22%
|13.1
|33
|11
|100%
|19%
|23%
|6.7
|26%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|13.5
|23
|12
|100%
|28%
|35%
|7.5
|38%
|100%
|40%
|9%
|19.1
|14
|13
|100%
|8%
|9%
|3.3
|5%
|0%
|22%
|33%
|3.6
|72
|YTD
|92%
|21%
|24%
|6.9
|25%
|16%
|30%
|22%
|13.7
|16
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|10
|88%
|33%
|33%
|2.9
|16%
|0%
|33%
|33%
|20.6
|11
|11
|78%
|21%
|20%
|9.2
|30%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|11.7
|32
|12
|90%
|9%
|10%
|8.3
|12%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|3.4
|87
|13
|81%
|13%
|13%
|7.8
|14%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|8.5
|47
|YTD
|88%
|13%
|14%
|5.9
|13%
|5%
|14%
|19%
|9.3
|39
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|10
|65%
|11%
|7%
|16.5
|21%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|0.0
|121
|11
|89%
|25%
|27%
|11.0
|48%
|0%
|36%
|0%
|5.8
|62
|12
|76%
|7%
|6%
|15.0
|14%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|0.0
|150
|13
|76%
|27%
|25%
|13.1
|48%
|33%
|22%
|0%
|18.6
|15
|YTD
|66%
|17%
|14%
|12.8
|27%
|16%
|16%
|8%
|7.9
|56
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|10
|50%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|69
|11
|46%
|6%
|3%
|3.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.4
|38
|12
|27%
|27%
|10%
|5.3
|7%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|3.4
|36
|13
|24%
|10%
|3%
|-3.0
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|1.6
|50
|YTD
|40%
|10%
|5%
|4.7
|4%
|5%
|3%
|41%
|3.6
|39
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|10
|53%
|25%
|15%
|6.8
|17%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|9.7
|13
|11
|49%
|6%
|3%
|15.0
|8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.6
|37
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|52%
|27%
|19%
|7.3
|20%
|33%
|33%
|17%
|5.9
|17
|YTD
|41%
|17%
|8%
|5.6
|7%
|5%
|10%
|22%
|4.7
|32
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|10
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|71%
|33%
|29%
|8.3
|35%
|0%
|30%
|11%
|17.8
|2
|13
|29%
|36%
|9%
|8.3
|12%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.8
|22
|YTD
|26%
|18%
|5%
|10.6
|9%
|16%
|4%
|22%
|5.0
|33
Rest of season:
- Michael Pittman Jr.: low-end WR2
- Parris Campbell: mid-range WR4
- Alec Pierce: upside WR4
- Kylen Granson: free agent
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|12
|12
|14
|12
|13
|13
|10
|15
|7
|18
|15
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Trevor Lawrence
|11
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|12
|37
|6.5
|83%
|2.4
|8.7
|12%
|5%
|2%
|10%
|0%
|5%
|24.9
|5
|13
|31
|7.7
|75%
|2.5
|5.8
|19%
|6%
|8%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|14.4
|18
|14
|42
|7.9
|84%
|2.6
|8.8
|33%
|8%
|2%
|0%
|50%
|5%
|33.4
|1
|YTD
|458
|7.9
|78%
|2.5
|7.0
|24%
|8%
|4%
|5%
|24%
|3%
|19.1
|7
Rest of season:
- Trevor Lawrence: low-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Travis Etienne
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|8%
|11%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3
|85
|13
|88%
|81%
|68%
|10%
|11%
|67%
|0%
|73%
|100%
|9.6
|32
|14
|75%
|65%
|59%
|0%
|0%
|83%
|50%
|38%
|67%
|3.2
|46
|YTD
|60%
|49%
|50%
|8%
|13%
|52%
|38%
|62%
|81%
|11.7
|19
|JaMycal Hasty
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|78%
|63%
|59%
|14%
|19%
|100%
|100%
|83%
|100%
|20.5
|6
|13
|5%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|0.0
|92
|14
|25%
|15%
|15%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|62%
|33%
|1.3
|56
|YTD
|16%
|8%
|14%
|3%
|20%
|19%
|10%
|23%
|13%
|3.9
|65
- Downgrade: Travis Etienne continues to lead the Jaguars backfield, and the ascending offense could eventually translate to his fantasy box scores. However, his efficiency has taken a dramatic hit since the foot injury in Week 12, and he is the forgotten man in the passing game. He is on the field in passing situations but isn’t part of an attack that has other mouths to feed. The 2021 first-round pick slips from RB1 territory into the high-end RB2 conversation.
Rest of season:
- Travis Etienne: high-end RB2
- JaMycal Hasty: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|95%
|19%
|22%
|7.3
|25%
|0%
|25%
|13%
|8.1
|63
|13
|85%
|21%
|23%
|9.1
|28%
|0%
|20%
|29%
|16.4
|19
|14
|100%
|17%
|18%
|6.4
|15%
|25%
|20%
|43%
|9.5
|42
|YTD
|95%
|20%
|23%
|9.4
|28%
|21%
|21%
|22%
|15.1
|11
|Zay Jones
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|93%
|37%
|39%
|8.6
|52%
|0%
|25%
|14%
|25.5
|5
|13
|85%
|18%
|19%
|7.3
|19%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|3.6
|75
|14
|93%
|26%
|29%
|12.3
|45%
|50%
|30%
|18%
|21.7
|7
|YTD
|87%
|22%
|22%
|9.1
|25%
|30%
|26%
|20%
|12.4
|28
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|68%
|13%
|8%
|7.0
|9%
|100%
|17%
|0%
|11.2
|38
|13
|70%
|14%
|13%
|18.5
|33%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|2.7
|84
|14
|61%
|7%
|3%
|12.0
|4%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|3.2
|70
|YTD
|73%
|16%
|14%
|14.8
|26%
|18%
|15%
|19%
|7.2
|66
|Jamal Agnew
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|30%
|38%
|14%
|2.6
|6%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|14.7
|25
|13
|18%
|29%
|3%
|5.0
|2%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|0.3
|111
|14
|15%
|43%
|8%
|10.0
|10%
|0%
|20%
|33%
|7.4
|51
|YTD
|13%
|38%
|6%
|6.5
|5%
|3%
|7%
|21%
|5.0
|97
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|77%
|3%
|3%
|4.0
|2%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|1.4
|50
|13
|83%
|21%
|23%
|4.1
|13%
|0%
|20%
|14%
|14.0
|4
|14
|83%
|37%
|37%
|5.4
|25%
|25%
|30%
|36%
|39.2
|1
|YTD
|81%
|18%
|17%
|7.1
|15%
|18%
|18%
|23%
|10.1
|4
- Upgrade: Evan Engram has run hot and cold throughout the 2022 season, and right now he is feeling it. He was the No. 1 TE in Week 14 with 39.2 points after a top-four finish in Week 13. His 81% route participation is TE1-worthy, but his 18% TPRR and 1.35 YPRR is high-end TE2 material. The upward trajectory of Trevor Lawrence has the former first-round TE looking like a low-end TE1 the rest of the way.
Rest of season:
- Christian Kirk: high-end WR2
- Zay Jones: mid-range WR3
- Marvin Jones: mid-range WR5
- Evan Engram: low-end TE1
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|1
|2
|8
|4
|30
|8
|16
|9
|6
|1
|1
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Poor
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Patrick Mahomes
|11
|34
|10.7
|67%
|3.0
|9.7
|24%
|4%
|8%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|27.5
|3
|12
|42
|6.1
|78%
|3.0
|7.6
|30%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|7%
|19.4
|12
|13
|27
|11.5
|81%
|3.2
|8.3
|29%
|0%
|6%
|6%
|0%
|4%
|19.8
|6
|14
|41
|8.0
|75%
|2.5
|8.6
|18%
|13%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|5%
|22.8
|6
|YTD
|510
|7.9
|78%
|2.8
|8.2
|23%
|4%
|6%
|4%
|6%
|5%
|25.2
|3
Rest of season:
- Patrick Mahomes: high-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Isiah Pacheco
|11
|40%
|63%
|24%
|0%
|0%
|60%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.7
|22
|12
|51%
|85%
|28%
|3%
|7%
|43%
|100%
|11%
|23%
|15.6
|16
|13
|45%
|61%
|31%
|10%
|20%
|40%
|0%
|8%
|100%
|16.2
|15
|14
|43%
|54%
|27%
|8%
|25%
|67%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|12.3
|17
|YTD
|28%
|43%
|17%
|2%
|9%
|23%
|28%
|6%
|7%
|7.2
|41
|Jerick McKinnon
|11
|52%
|25%
|49%
|3%
|5%
|20%
|0%
|90%
|100%
|3.4
|48
|12
|34%
|0%
|44%
|14%
|23%
|57%
|0%
|89%
|77%
|5.6
|48
|13
|47%
|35%
|44%
|10%
|14%
|60%
|100%
|83%
|0%
|14.0
|17
|14
|57%
|25%
|57%
|20%
|33%
|33%
|0%
|100%
|80%
|31.4
|1
|YTD
|46%
|18%
|47%
|10%
|18%
|48%
|28%
|90%
|84%
|9.2
|30
Rest of season:
- Isiah Pacheco: mid-range RB2
- Jerick McKinnon: PPR high-end RB4
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|44%
|14%
|8%
|7.3
|10%
|0%
|14%
|67%
|6.8
|70
|13
|81%
|15%
|19%
|6.5
|11%
|0%
|29%
|50%
|6.5
|57
|14
|86%
|29%
|28%
|7.0
|24%
|50%
|56%
|0%
|22.4
|6
|YTD
|70%
|19%
|17%
|7.3
|16%
|7%
|20%
|21%
|12.9
|25
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|11
|78%
|16%
|13%
|15.3
|19%
|0%
|11%
|50%
|2.8
|80
|12
|74%
|16%
|14%
|10.6
|24%
|0%
|14%
|40%
|9.6
|50
|13
|63%
|25%
|24%
|33.2
|69%
|100%
|43%
|20%
|9.1
|48
|14
|75%
|6%
|5%
|12.0
|7%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|3.0
|71
|YTD
|78%
|13%
|12%
|14.9
|23%
|14%
|15%
|21%
|7.7
|54
|Justin Watson
|WR
|11
|98%
|13%
|13%
|21.5
|27%
|0%
|11%
|25%
|9.7
|43
|12
|80%
|8%
|6%
|11.0
|10%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.6
|78
|13
|53%
|12%
|5%
|14.0
|6%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|2.5
|89
|14
|70%
|6%
|5%
|35.5
|22%
|50%
|0%
|100%
|0.0
|115
|YTD
|38%
|11%
|5%
|18.0
|11%
|10%
|4%
|26%
|3.6
|105
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|11
|46%
|32%
|20%
|11.7
|22%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|11.3
|33
|12
|36%
|33%
|17%
|4.2
|11%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|8.6
|60
|13
|31%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.2
|108
|14
|25%
|18%
|5%
|9.5
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.7
|80
|YTD
|25%
|19%
|6%
|10.1
|8%
|3%
|6%
|19%
|3.1
|113
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|11
|76%
|32%
|33%
|5.1
|16%
|0%
|56%
|30%
|35.5
|1
|12
|76%
|21%
|22%
|7.8
|28%
|67%
|43%
|38%
|15.7
|5
|13
|88%
|18%
|24%
|6.8
|14%
|0%
|14%
|20%
|9.6
|10
|14
|82%
|25%
|23%
|11.6
|32%
|0%
|0%
|44%
|11.1
|9
|YTD
|82%
|25%
|25%
|7.9
|25%
|31%
|26%
|24%
|19.8
|1
Rest of season:
- Travis Kelce: the TE1
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: low-end WR2
- Mecole Hardman: boom-bust WR4 upon return
- Kadarius Toney: stash upside WR6
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: low-end WR5
- Skyy Moore: free agent
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|3
|10
|22
|19
|19
|22
|26
|16
|21
|13
|17
Pass-volume environment: Below average
Run-volume environment: Below average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Derek Carr
|11
|37
|9.8
|76%
|2.9
|8.3
|45%
|0%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|11%
|20.3
|11
|12
|36
|8.5
|79%
|2.9
|8.2
|21%
|0%
|5%
|3%
|0%
|11%
|22.8
|10
|13
|30
|12.1
|65%
|2.9
|8.3
|23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7%
|17.0
|15
|14
|20
|10.2
|68%
|3.4
|6.9
|9%
|3%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|15%
|4.6
|26
|YTD
|434
|9.3
|72%
|2.8
|7.2
|22%
|3%
|3%
|4%
|0%
|9%
|15.7
|16
- Derek Carr: high-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Josh Jacobs
|11
|80%
|96%
|46%
|12%
|21%
|100%
|0%
|18%
|100%
|19.0
|7
|12
|79%
|87%
|62%
|18%
|25%
|100%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|48.3
|1
|13
|75%
|90%
|50%
|8%
|19%
|75%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|23.0
|3
|14
|83%
|74%
|64%
|11%
|19%
|78%
|100%
|44%
|0%
|19.4
|7
|YTD
|75%
|81%
|52%
|12%
|20%
|79%
|90%
|16%
|60%
|21.9
|2
|Ameer Abdullah
|11
|17%
|0%
|17%
|12%
|57%
|0%
|0%
|82%
|0%
|3.5
|46
|12
|18%
|8%
|23%
|9%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|14.5
|20
|13
|20%
|3%
|31%
|4%
|10%
|0%
|0%
|89%
|100%
|0.4
|77
|14
|13%
|0%
|32%
|11%
|25%
|11%
|0%
|67%
|0%
|3.7
|41
|YTD
|15%
|1%
|19%
|6%
|27%
|11%
|0%
|62%
|16%
|4.0
|70
|Zamir White
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|4%
|5%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.8
|62
|13
|7%
|7%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.6
|74
|14
|5%
|9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9
|61
|YTD
|4%
|5%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.6
|120
Rest of season:
- Josh Jacobs: high-end RB1
- Zamir White: stash RB6
- Ameer Abdullah: free agent
- Brandon Bolden: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Davante Adams
|WR
|11
|100%
|29%
|33%
|14.4
|49%
|100%
|43%
|55%
|33.1
|1
|12
|100%
|23%
|27%
|8.0
|26%
|0%
|22%
|22%
|14.4
|27
|13
|100%
|41%
|46%
|16.0
|61%
|100%
|57%
|25%
|37.7
|1
|14
|100%
|28%
|37%
|19.4
|70%
|0%
|43%
|0%
|10.1
|38
|YTD
|96%
|28%
|32%
|12.5
|44%
|41%
|31%
|20%
|21.3
|4
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|11
|100%
|22%
|27%
|7.3
|20%
|0%
|14%
|56%
|11.2
|34
|12
|100%
|13%
|15%
|10.6
|19%
|0%
|22%
|40%
|16.3
|20
|13
|100%
|25%
|31%
|5.5
|14%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|8.5
|50
|14
|96%
|17%
|21%
|9.5
|20%
|100%
|14%
|0%
|8.2
|49
|YTD
|95%
|16%
|18%
|12.6
|24%
|16%
|20%
|21%
|9.8
|39
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|11
|83%
|9%
|6%
|32.0
|20%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|3.1
|78
|12
|72%
|7%
|6%
|5.5
|4%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|3.2
|88
|13
|72%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|139
|14
|64%
|6%
|5%
|9.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.1
|75
|YTD
|44%
|8%
|4%
|17.1
|8%
|13%
|6%
|6%
|1.6
|149
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|11
|61%
|4%
|3%
|14.0
|4%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|4.3
|22
|12
|90%
|20%
|21%
|13.9
|35%
|67%
|22%
|43%
|12.3
|9
|13
|72%
|13%
|12%
|19.0
|18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.2
|30
|14
|96%
|4%
|5%
|13.0
|7%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0.0
|41
|YTD
|57%
|14%
|10%
|8.7
|9%
|13%
|8%
|38%
|6.2
|29
Rest of season:
- Davante Adams: high-end WR1
- Mack Hollins: mid-range WR4
- Hunter Renfrow: free agent
- Darren Waller: low-end TE1 upon return
- Foster Moreau: mid-range TE2 while Darren Waller is out
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|28
|25
|21
|13
|26
|28
|31
|14
|16
|9
|12
Pass-volume environment: Above Average
Run-volume environment: Poor
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Baker Mayfield
|11
|33
|5.6
|80%
|3.0
|5.9
|28%
|0%
|5%
|10%
|0%
|18%
|7.0
|25
|12
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|13
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|14
|35
|8.8
|67%
|2.9
|6.6
|34%
|10%
|5%
|10%
|0%
|6%
|14.2
|16
|YTD
|241
|7.1
|69%
|2.8
|6.4
|27%
|6%
|4%
|8%
|0%
|11%
|12.0
|32
Rest of season:
- Baker Mayfield: free agent
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Cam Akers
|11
|39%
|52%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.1
|35
|12
|29%
|32%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|3.7
|56
|13
|72%
|63%
|51%
|4%
|5%
|86%
|100%
|9%
|0%
|19.0
|8
|14
|42%
|60%
|27%
|3%
|8%
|43%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|11.3
|19
|YTD
|31%
|39%
|18%
|2%
|8%
|35%
|44%
|3%
|5%
|6.2
|52
|Kyren Williams
|11
|55%
|26%
|65%
|4%
|4%
|50%
|0%
|90%
|100%
|5.4
|41
|12
|71%
|44%
|70%
|14%
|14%
|100%
|0%
|92%
|100%
|9.0
|37
|13
|28%
|11%
|30%
|4%
|9%
|14%
|0%
|91%
|100%
|0.9
|71
|14
|30%
|15%
|20%
|6%
|22%
|29%
|0%
|0%
|45%
|3.9
|40
|YTD
|16%
|9%
|15%
|2%
|14%
|18%
|0%
|22%
|34%
|5.2
|85
Rest of season:
- Kyren Williams: PPR RB4
- Cam Akers: high-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|11
|84%
|16%
|19%
|12.2
|22%
|0%
|17%
|20%
|7.1
|50
|12
|93%
|21%
|27%
|11.5
|50%
|100%
|43%
|33%
|11.9
|34
|13
|100%
|14%
|16%
|17.5
|26%
|0%
|17%
|50%
|5.9
|59
|14
|100%
|14%
|12%
|18.3
|25%
|100%
|0%
|75%
|12.4
|31
|YTD
|38%
|14%
|7%
|16.3
|15%
|12%
|7%
|37%
|7.0
|104
|Bennett Skowronek
|WR
|11
|78%
|14%
|15%
|13.0
|19%
|0%
|33%
|50%
|1.4
|95
|12
|60%
|17%
|14%
|0.7
|1%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|2.5
|96
|13
|84%
|10%
|12%
|11.7
|13%
|0%
|33%
|67%
|5.0
|66
|14
|86%
|21%
|24%
|9.9
|27%
|0%
|10%
|25%
|15.9
|22
|YTD
|79%
|14%
|13%
|8.0
|15%
|4%
|15%
|35%
|6.4
|71
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|11
|3%
|100%
|4%
|47.0
|17%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|13.2
|25
|12
|47%
|14%
|9%
|9.5
|14%
|0%
|14%
|50%
|4.3
|80
|13
|49%
|28%
|20%
|25.0
|46%
|50%
|33%
|60%
|9.1
|47
|14
|66%
|34%
|27%
|13.1
|41%
|0%
|40%
|22%
|9.5
|41
|YTD
|16%
|27%
|5%
|21.7
|15%
|4%
|7%
|48%
|4.8
|107
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|11
|89%
|24%
|31%
|6.4
|19%
|0%
|33%
|13%
|8.5
|10
|12
|37%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|92
|13
|54%
|25%
|20%
|4.6
|8%
|50%
|0%
|80%
|3.4
|33
|14
|70%
|10%
|9%
|1.7
|2%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|3.1
|23
|YTD
|70%
|22%
|19%
|3.6
|9%
|15%
|13%
|30%
|7.5
|16
Rest of season:
- Van Jefferson: mid-range WR4
- Bennett Skowronek: deep-league WR6
- Tyler Higbee: boom-bust TE2
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|15
|18
|2
|1
|32
|3
|3
|12
|2
|4
|3
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Poor
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Justin Herbert
|11
|30
|9.1
|82%
|2.7
|9.3
|37%
|11%
|5%
|13%
|0%
|7%
|19.9
|9
|12
|47
|4.4
|84%
|2.6
|5.8
|26%
|18%
|4%
|8%
|0%
|26%
|26.8
|3
|13
|47
|8.8
|69%
|2.8
|7.0
|16%
|11%
|5%
|9%
|0%
|6%
|17.7
|14
|14
|51
|5.8
|89%
|2.7
|7.2
|39%
|14%
|2%
|7%
|0%
|6%
|19.5
|10
|YTD
|561
|6.8
|79%
|2.8
|6.6
|29%
|8%
|4%
|5%
|0%
|11%
|18.4
|9
Rest of season:
- Justin Herbert: mid-range QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Austin Ekeler
|11
|69%
|67%
|50%
|7%
|11%
|69%
|67%
|33%
|100%
|18.0
|10
|12
|70%
|45%
|62%
|35%
|47%
|60%
|0%
|45%
|88%
|25.0
|3
|13
|59%
|50%
|52%
|14%
|20%
|50%
|0%
|35%
|86%
|13.8
|19
|14
|59%
|68%
|41%
|17%
|35%
|60%
|100%
|50%
|100%
|24.4
|4
|YTD
|63%
|54%
|57%
|21%
|31%
|65%
|57%
|53%
|85%
|22.7
|1
|Joshua Kelley
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|21%
|18%
|11%
|5%
|33%
|40%
|0%
|45%
|0%
|4.0
|54
|13
|43%
|39%
|31%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|0%
|65%
|14%
|3.0
|58
|14
|40%
|18%
|34%
|4%
|10%
|40%
|0%
|50%
|0%
|4.5
|39
|YTD
|19%
|13%
|15%
|3%
|14%
|14%
|0%
|28%
|6%
|4.5
|73
Rest of season:
- Austin Ekeler: high-end RB1
- Joshua Kelley: handcuff RB5
- Isaiah Spiller: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|11
|74%
|29%
|29%
|13.5
|42%
|33%
|60%
|25%
|14.4
|19
|12
|93%
|14%
|16%
|8.9
|33%
|60%
|29%
|29%
|15.9
|21
|13
|98%
|25%
|29%
|14.8
|48%
|33%
|42%
|8%
|21.8
|11
|14
|93%
|25%
|28%
|4.2
|20%
|25%
|31%
|38%
|21.2
|9
|YTD
|34%
|22%
|9%
|10.0
|13%
|17%
|11%
|28%
|14.5
|65
|Mike Williams
|WR
|11
|11%
|25%
|4%
|15.0
|6%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|2.5
|83
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|72%
|14%
|13%
|15.7
|35%
|25%
|6%
|67%
|23.6
|4
|YTD
|55%
|19%
|13%
|12.7
|24%
|14%
|15%
|41%
|14.5
|37
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|11
|95%
|28%
|36%
|11.7
|46%
|67%
|0%
|40%
|30.6
|3
|12
|100%
|9%
|12%
|9.8
|26%
|0%
|29%
|20%
|10.6
|41
|13
|97%
|20%
|26%
|7.4
|22%
|0%
|33%
|18%
|13.0
|28
|14
|81%
|13%
|13%
|15.3
|34%
|25%
|19%
|17%
|9.3
|43
|YTD
|82%
|16%
|16%
|9.2
|22%
|17%
|17%
|27%
|12.2
|29
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|11
|89%
|9%
|11%
|6.0
|7%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|6.3
|55
|12
|84%
|20%
|21%
|8.1
|39%
|0%
|14%
|11%
|20.3
|12
|13
|72%
|5%
|5%
|18.5
|10%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|2.4
|91
|14
|16%
|33%
|7%
|7.3
|8%
|25%
|13%
|0%
|1.0
|84
|YTD
|72%
|12%
|11%
|10.0
|16%
|14%
|15%
|20%
|8.0
|50
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|62%
|15%
|9%
|1.5
|3%
|0%
|14%
|25%
|5.8
|23
|13
|62%
|17%
|14%
|7.3
|12%
|33%
|8%
|50%
|13.0
|7
|14
|69%
|15%
|13%
|2.8
|6%
|0%
|6%
|33%
|7.8
|11
|YTD
|58%
|19%
|13%
|6.7
|13%
|11%
|13%
|28%
|9.1
|10
- Injury Update: Mike Williams returned from injury and delivered 116 yards and a TD on six receptions.
- Upgrade: Keenan Allen has target shares of 29%, 14%, 29% and 28% in his four games since returning from injury. In a high-volume passing attack, that averages out to 10.5 targets per game. The veteran WR could push for WR1 status the rest of the way.
Rest of season:
- Keenan Allen: high-end WR2
- Mike Williams: mid-range WR2 upon return
- Josh Palmer: high-end WR4
- DeAndre Carter: deep league WR6
- Gerald Everett: low-end TE1
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|13
|8
|26
|15
|31
|17
|30
|29
|11
|5
|6
Pass-volume environment: Above average
Run-volume environment: Poor
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Tua Tagovailoa
|11
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|12
|36
|11.2
|76%
|2.5
|8.3
|30%
|0%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|6%
|16.0
|18
|13
|33
|11.6
|59%
|2.4
|8.9
|61%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|3%
|17.8
|12
|14
|28
|12.8
|46%
|2.8
|5.2
|30%
|0%
|9%
|6%
|0%
|4%
|12.6
|17
|YTD
|345
|10.1
|75%
|2.5
|8.7
|44%
|5%
|2%
|5%
|0%
|7%
|19.0
|13
Rest of season:
- Tua Tagovailoa: mid-range QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Raheem Mostert
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|61%
|78%
|49%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|0%
|50%
|100%
|3.0
|57
|14
|73%
|69%
|71%
|4%
|4%
|100%
|0%
|64%
|100%
|5.4
|33
|YTD
|52%
|48%
|45%
|6%
|11%
|51%
|18%
|40%
|61%
|9.6
|32
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|61%
|52%
|59%
|8%
|10%
|100%
|100%
|40%
|64%
|12.2
|26
|13
|37%
|11%
|38%
|6%
|14%
|33%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|0.3
|79
|14
|16%
|25%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|2.6
|49
|YTD
|17%
|16%
|15%
|3%
|14%
|61%
|18%
|11%
|14%
|10.1
|25
- Injury Update: Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a hip injury and didn’t return to the game.
- Monitoring: Raheem Mostert would move into mid-range RB2 territory if Jeff Wilson Jr. misses time.
Rest of season:
- Jeff Wilson Jr.: mid-range RB3
- Raheem Mostert: mid-range RB3; mid-range RB2 if Jeff Wilson Jr. misses time
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|73%
|27%
|24%
|10.8
|22%
|0%
|18%
|22%
|15.0
|24
|13
|92%
|38%
|39%
|13.8
|45%
|0%
|17%
|77%
|29.6
|4
|14
|77%
|41%
|42%
|15.7
|51%
|0%
|56%
|50%
|18.1
|14
|YTD
|82%
|33%
|32%
|12.4
|40%
|17%
|32%
|45%
|21.9
|2
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|82%
|26%
|26%
|16.7
|37%
|33%
|18%
|50%
|13.5
|31
|13
|54%
|25%
|15%
|16.0
|20%
|0%
|17%
|80%
|1.9
|99
|14
|86%
|17%
|17%
|13.3
|17%
|0%
|11%
|25%
|5.1
|63
|YTD
|82%
|23%
|21%
|12.5
|27%
|22%
|23%
|39%
|15.2
|10
|Trent Sherfield
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|69%
|14%
|13%
|17.2
|19%
|0%
|27%
|40%
|5.3
|74
|13
|70%
|12%
|9%
|15.3
|12%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|14.5
|25
|14
|66%
|18%
|17%
|9.5
|12%
|0%
|11%
|25%
|1.7
|79
|YTD
|62%
|13%
|9%
|11.7
|11%
|4%
|12%
|28%
|5.7
|78
|Cedrick Wilson
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|37%
|16%
|8%
|11.3
|8%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|4.6
|77
|13
|14%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|135
|14
|31%
|18%
|8%
|8.5
|6%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|3.9
|66
|YTD
|23%
|13%
|4%
|10.3
|4%
|4%
|3%
|27%
|1.9
|135
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|61%
|3%
|3%
|13.0
|3%
|33%
|9%
|0%
|0.0
|77
|13
|22%
|13%
|3%
|3.0
|1%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|0.0
|80
|14
|54%
|11%
|8%
|18.5
|12%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|0.0
|63
|YTD
|57%
|13%
|9%
|10.2
|9%
|30%
|11%
|26%
|5.8
|25
Rest of season:
- Tyreek Hill: high-end WR1
- Jaylen Waddle: low-end WR1
- Mike Gesicki: low-end TE2
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|17
|11
|13
|6
|25
|5
|23
|23
|3
|7
|4
Pass-volume environment: Above Average
Run-volume environment: Below average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Kirk Cousins
|11
|23
|9.5
|65%
|2.8
|4.6
|13%
|0%
|0%
|23%
|0%
|9%
|4.2
|29
|12
|37
|5.9
|86%
|2.6
|8.1
|42%
|4%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|14%
|22.9
|9
|13
|35
|9.5
|72%
|2.7
|4.9
|29%
|7%
|3%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|11.8
|24
|14
|41
|11.5
|80%
|2.7
|10.4
|18%
|0%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|5%
|25.0
|5
|YTD
|490
|7.9
|77%
|2.7
|6.9
|30%
|5%
|2%
|6%
|18%
|6%
|17.2
|11
Rest of season:
- Kirk Cousins: high-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Dalvin Cook
|11
|60%
|65%
|53%
|4%
|10%
|40%
|0%
|63%
|100%
|7.2
|33
|12
|85%
|81%
|68%
|14%
|18%
|100%
|100%
|82%
|0%
|9.6
|34
|13
|75%
|74%
|54%
|9%
|14%
|71%
|100%
|79%
|100%
|16.3
|14
|14
|86%
|88%
|48%
|5%
|9%
|100%
|100%
|82%
|100%
|10.6
|22
|YTD
|74%
|72%
|54%
|9%
|13%
|79%
|65%
|70%
|77%
|15.0
|11
|Alexander Mattison
|11
|28%
|12%
|30%
|4%
|17%
|40%
|0%
|38%
|0%
|1.8
|55
|12
|15%
|11%
|12%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|1.1
|78
|13
|25%
|11%
|29%
|6%
|17%
|29%
|0%
|21%
|0%
|9.8
|31
|14
|15%
|12%
|17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|-0.1
|75
|YTD
|25%
|17%
|23%
|4%
|13%
|19%
|6%
|30%
|23%
|4.8
|54
Rest of season:
- Dalvin Cook: low-end RB1
- Alexander Mattison: handcuff RB5
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|11
|83%
|15%
|19%
|13.0
|30%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.3
|56
|12
|95%
|31%
|30%
|9.8
|49%
|0%
|25%
|36%
|29.3
|1
|13
|95%
|28%
|34%
|12.5
|45%
|100%
|38%
|27%
|18.6
|14
|14
|98%
|33%
|39%
|15.3
|52%
|50%
|30%
|25%
|33.3
|1
|YTD
|97%
|26%
|30%
|11.4
|44%
|50%
|27%
|25%
|22.7
|1
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|11
|80%
|9%
|12%
|10.7
|15%
|0%
|33%
|33%
|4.5
|69
|12
|93%
|29%
|27%
|4.9
|22%
|50%
|17%
|60%
|21.1
|9
|13
|98%
|15%
|19%
|12.5
|25%
|0%
|15%
|17%
|4.7
|69
|14
|94%
|20%
|20%
|10.3
|17%
|0%
|30%
|13%
|19.5
|11
|YTD
|94%
|17%
|20%
|10.2
|25%
|19%
|19%
|35%
|11.6
|27
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|11
|78%
|10%
|12%
|8.7
|12%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.7
|74
|12
|66%
|7%
|5%
|9.0
|8%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|2.3
|97
|13
|76%
|10%
|9%
|8.3
|8%
|0%
|15%
|0%
|3.7
|72
|14
|79%
|13%
|12%
|5.0
|5%
|50%
|10%
|20%
|14.8
|23
|YTD
|80%
|12%
|12%
|8.4
|13%
|8%
|13%
|21%
|6.4
|70
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|11
|78%
|29%
|31%
|7.0
|25%
|100%
|67%
|13%
|8.4
|11
|12
|71%
|21%
|16%
|4.3
|12%
|50%
|25%
|50%
|15.3
|7
|13
|90%
|16%
|16%
|8.4
|14%
|0%
|23%
|40%
|7.3
|16
|14
|90%
|19%
|20%
|8.3
|14%
|0%
|30%
|13%
|12.7
|6
|YTD
|39%
|20%
|10%
|6.4
|8%
|12%
|20%
|28%
|11.9
|3
Rest of season:
- Justin Jefferson: high-end WR1
- Adam Thielen: mid-range WR3
- J. Osborn: deep-league WR6
- J. Hockenson: high-end TE1
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL)
Team ranks
Pass-volume environment: Below average
Run-volume environment: Average
Quarterbacks
Rest of season:
- Mac Jones: low-end QB2
Running backs
Rest of season:
- Rhamondre Stevenson: low-end RB1; mid-range RB1 if Harris is out
- Damien Harris: low-end RB4
Receivers and tight ends
- Injury: Jakobi Meyers left the game with a shoulder injury.
Rest of season:
- Jakobi Meyers: low-end WR3
- DeVante Parker: high-end WR5
- Nelson Agholor: free agent
- Tyquan Thornton: free agent
- Kendrick Bourne: free agent
- Hunter Henry: mid-range TE2
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|21
|21
|23
|21
|18
|19
|17
|25
|8
|27
|18
Pass-volume environment: Below average
Run-volume environment: Average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Andy Dalton
|11
|25
|7.1
|92%
|2.3
|10.4
|21%
|8%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|22.2
|8
|12
|29
|7.9
|68%
|2.9
|7.0
|24%
|0%
|12%
|3%
|0%
|7%
|10.3
|31
|13
|28
|7.8
|81%
|2.8
|8.2
|22%
|0%
|3%
|6%
|0%
|11%
|13.3
|21
|14
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|—
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|299
|8.4
|77%
|2.6
|7.5
|17%
|4%
|3%
|5%
|13%
|10%
|14.8
|24
Rest of season:
- Andy Dalton: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Alvin Kamara
|11
|70%
|48%
|69%
|19%
|23%
|80%
|0%
|75%
|0%
|12.9
|17
|12
|67%
|39%
|62%
|24%
|33%
|83%
|0%
|64%
|100%
|11.0
|30
|13
|59%
|50%
|50%
|7%
|12%
|80%
|0%
|36%
|100%
|5.7
|43
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|60%
|45%
|52%
|16%
|26%
|65%
|25%
|51%
|75%
|15.2
|16
|Mark Ingram II
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|30%
|22%
|26%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|36%
|0%
|1.0
|81
|13
|43%
|25%
|32%
|19%
|45%
|40%
|100%
|73%
|0%
|9.9
|30
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|25%
|19%
|18%
|4%
|19%
|25%
|13%
|33%
|14%
|5.2
|59
Rest of season:
- Alvin Kamara: mid-range RB2
- Mark Ingram: free agent
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Chris Olave
|WR
|11
|63%
|30%
|22%
|17.0
|46%
|0%
|22%
|50%
|21.2
|7
|12
|82%
|34%
|31%
|13.6
|49%
|0%
|50%
|44%
|11.2
|39
|13
|79%
|26%
|22%
|12.2
|34%
|0%
|27%
|17%
|10.5
|39
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|77%
|26%
|24%
|15.2
|38%
|20%
|33%
|19%
|13.9
|21
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|11
|59%
|21%
|15%
|11.3
|20%
|67%
|0%
|25%
|12.3
|30
|12
|67%
|15%
|14%
|7.5
|12%
|33%
|0%
|25%
|4.0
|82
|13
|71%
|13%
|11%
|6.3
|9%
|0%
|9%
|33%
|3.4
|79
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|42%
|19%
|9%
|9.7
|9%
|16%
|6%
|17%
|7.3
|92
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|11
|66%
|10%
|7%
|1.0
|1%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|1.8
|90
|12
|64%
|12%
|10%
|17.7
|21%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|7.9
|64
|13
|74%
|16%
|15%
|14.8
|27%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|11.5
|35
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|21%
|15%
|4%
|15.3
|6%
|0%
|4%
|20%
|6.6
|98
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|11
|69%
|18%
|15%
|13.3
|24%
|33%
|22%
|25%
|13.7
|6
|12
|54%
|14%
|7%
|10.5
|8%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|84
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|64%
|15%
|11%
|9.4
|11%
|20%
|10%
|11%
|8.0
|17
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|11
|44%
|21%
|11%
|3.0
|4%
|0%
|22%
|33%
|4.2
|23
|12
|38%
|7%
|3%
|3.0
|1%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|2.7
|43
|13
|53%
|17%
|11%
|2.3
|3%
|0%
|18%
|33%
|4.8
|25
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|23%
|17%
|5%
|5.4
|3%
|0%
|6%
|37%
|3.6
|44
Rest of season:
- Chris Olave: low-end WR2
- Jarvis Landry: mid-range WR5
- Taysom Hill: boom-bust TE2
- Juwan Johnson: mid-range TE2
NEW YORK GIANTS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|16
|19
|16
|23
|10
|16
|6
|11
|29
|10
|32
Pass-volume environment: Below average
Run-volume environment: Above average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Daniel Jones
|11
|44
|9.2
|84%
|3.1
|7.8
|25%
|21%
|4%
|4%
|50%
|2%
|26.8
|4
|12
|35
|6.7
|81%
|2.7
|6.5
|33%
|10%
|3%
|8%
|50%
|6%
|14.5
|20
|13
|31
|6.1
|93%
|2.7
|6.5
|40%
|28%
|13%
|10%
|0%
|6%
|19.1
|9
|14
|27
|5.9
|77%
|2.8
|6.3
|27%
|11%
|6%
|12%
|25%
|7%
|19.3
|11
|YTD
|374
|6.7
|81%
|3.0
|6.8
|36%
|14%
|10%
|9%
|32%
|6%
|17.7
|10
Rest of season:
- Daniel Jones: high-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Saquon Barkley
|11
|76%
|63%
|62%
|8%
|9%
|60%
|0%
|86%
|50%
|5.5
|39
|12
|73%
|52%
|56%
|19%
|25%
|60%
|50%
|55%
|35%
|15.2
|17
|13
|88%
|72%
|66%
|18%
|19%
|100%
|0%
|73%
|86%
|19.1
|7
|14
|31%
|47%
|16%
|6%
|29%
|67%
|75%
|7%
|0%
|6.8
|28
|YTD
|78%
|69%
|60%
|15%
|18%
|83%
|59%
|67%
|72%
|17.3
|6
|Matt Breida
|11
|20%
|13%
|19%
|3%
|10%
|60%
|50%
|14%
|0%
|9.9
|23
|12
|28%
|10%
|26%
|4%
|9%
|20%
|0%
|45%
|41%
|2.5
|63
|13
|14%
|0%
|12%
|4%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|27%
|14%
|1.4
|66
|14
|36%
|16%
|40%
|13%
|22%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|100%
|3.5
|44
|YTD
|21%
|10%
|19%
|4%
|15%
|18%
|5%
|29%
|20%
|2.9
|75
|Gary Brightwell
|11
|9%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|0.0
|89
|12
|17%
|24%
|9%
|7%
|50%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|24%
|6.9
|43
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|33%
|26%
|36%
|10%
|19%
|33%
|0%
|27%
|0%
|6.1
|30
|YTD
|6%
|4%
|6%
|1%
|17%
|6%
|5%
|4%
|9%
|2.6
|93
- Injury Update: Saquon Barkley was questionable for Week 14 with a neck injury, and the team curtailed his workload.
Rest of season:
- Barkley: mid-range RB1
- Breida: RB6 stash
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|11
|87%
|20%
|24%
|11.6
|30%
|0%
|14%
|44%
|13.6
|22
|12
|84%
|19%
|22%
|17.7
|59%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|9.3
|53
|13
|98%
|20%
|29%
|16.4
|77%
|0%
|20%
|63%
|15.0
|22
|14
|78%
|11%
|10%
|10.3
|17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.2
|56
|YTD
|61%
|18%
|16%
|13.8
|32%
|22%
|10%
|44%
|9.0
|48
|Richie James Jr.
|WR
|11
|29%
|27%
|8%
|8.7
|8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|13.8
|21
|12
|88%
|16%
|22%
|5.5
|18%
|0%
|38%
|33%
|15.1
|23
|13
|54%
|14%
|11%
|5.3
|9%
|0%
|20%
|33%
|5.0
|65
|14
|93%
|19%
|26%
|6.4
|28%
|0%
|25%
|25%
|19.2
|13
|YTD
|52%
|18%
|13%
|7.2
|14%
|0%
|16%
|29%
|7.7
|60
|Isaiah Hodgins
|WR
|11
|56%
|17%
|8%
|9.7
|8%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|6.3
|54
|12
|77%
|12%
|11%
|9.7
|16%
|0%
|13%
|33%
|6.1
|72
|13
|88%
|17%
|21%
|7.5
|26%
|100%
|40%
|33%
|15.4
|21
|14
|89%
|18%
|19%
|13.8
|46%
|100%
|13%
|33%
|13.8
|26
|YTD
|30%
|17%
|6%
|10.8
|9%
|22%
|9%
|30%
|8.0
|94
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|83%
|15%
|18%
|0.4
|1%
|0%
|0%
|40%
|7.4
|15
|14
|58%
|12%
|10%
|3.7
|6%
|0%
|25%
|67%
|4.9
|16
|YTD
|36%
|15%
|7%
|2.7
|3%
|11%
|4%
|68%
|6.9
|31
- Injury Update: Daniel Bellinger left the game.
Rest of season:
- Darius Slayton: low-end WR3
- Richie James Jr: mid-range WR4
- Daniel Bellinger: mid-range TE2
NEW YORK JETS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|23
|24
|9
|9
|18
|7
|19
|21
|4
|16
|27
Pass-volume environment: Above average
Run-volume environment: Average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Mike White
|11
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|12
|28
|5.9
|79%
|2.4
|11.3
|37%
|9%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|14%
|24.8
|6
|13
|57
|8.8
|62%
|2.5
|6.5
|24%
|9%
|2%
|2%
|25%
|9%
|19.5
|8
|14
|44
|8.0
|74%
|2.6
|6.1
|23%
|0%
|0%
|6%
|0%
|2%
|10.7
|21
|YTD
|129
|7.9
|69%
|2.5
|7.4
|26%
|2%
|1%
|4%
|7%
|8%
|18.3
|36
- Injury Update: Mike White left the game twice with injuries but returned. The Jets plan on him starting in Week 14. If his status changes, Joe Flacco could start.
Rest of season:
- Mike White: mid-range QB2
- Zach Wilson: free agent
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Zonovan Knight
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|47%
|42%
|26%
|11%
|38%
|75%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|13.3
|23
|13
|55%
|65%
|42%
|10%
|19%
|56%
|75%
|7%
|18%
|16.8
|11
|14
|47%
|74%
|29%
|5%
|13%
|60%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|15.7
|11
|YTD
|13%
|14%
|9%
|2%
|21%
|15%
|21%
|1%
|2%
|15.3
|66
|Michael Carter
|11
|46%
|40%
|37%
|6%
|9%
|67%
|0%
|8%
|60%
|2.7
|51
|12
|30%
|18%
|32%
|7%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|67%
|5.6
|47
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|50%
|22%
|51%
|12%
|18%
|40%
|0%
|87%
|100%
|5.0
|36
|YTD
|46%
|32%
|38%
|9%
|18%
|33%
|21%
|31%
|56%
|9.1
|35
|Ty Johnson
|11
|32%
|20%
|20%
|6%
|17%
|33%
|0%
|77%
|40%
|0.4
|73
|12
|23%
|15%
|29%
|7%
|22%
|25%
|0%
|83%
|33%
|14.8
|18
|13
|33%
|4%
|42%
|13%
|27%
|33%
|0%
|86%
|82%
|10.1
|28
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|13%
|5%
|12%
|4%
|22%
|12%
|0%
|35%
|22%
|3.9
|81
- Upgrade: Zonovan Knight has taken over the lead role in the Jets backfield. Even with Michael Carter back in the lineup, Knight led the team with 74% of the rushing attempts. Carter moved into Ty Johnson’s role as the passing-down back, and James Robinson was a healthy scratch. Knight has back-to-back top-12 finishes and is a low-end RB2 the rest of the way.
Rest of season:
- Zonovan Knight: low-end RB2
- Michael Carter: low-end RB3
- Ty Johnson: stash RB5
- James Robinson: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|11
|100%
|10%
|17%
|10.0
|16%
|0%
|13%
|33%
|3.2
|76
|12
|90%
|29%
|29%
|7.3
|35%
|100%
|9%
|50%
|26.4
|4
|13
|90%
|27%
|27%
|16.4
|50%
|25%
|13%
|36%
|24.2
|9
|14
|100%
|14%
|17%
|11.6
|24%
|0%
|36%
|0%
|13.8
|27
|YTD
|82%
|22%
|23%
|9.8
|27%
|38%
|22%
|25%
|13.3
|19
|Corey Davis
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|74%
|13%
|11%
|5.7
|10%
|0%
|27%
|0%
|1.9
|102
|13
|79%
|18%
|17%
|11.8
|23%
|25%
|27%
|22%
|13.5
|27
|14
|12%
|17%
|2%
|15.0
|4%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|2.5
|74
|YTD
|54%
|15%
|10%
|14.9
|19%
|14%
|14%
|26%
|8.4
|69
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|11
|57%
|24%
|22%
|11.0
|23%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|3.7
|73
|12
|42%
|15%
|7%
|18.0
|22%
|0%
|18%
|0%
|14.0
|29
|13
|74%
|13%
|12%
|9.8
|13%
|25%
|13%
|33%
|3.7
|73
|14
|92%
|19%
|22%
|11.4
|31%
|0%
|14%
|33%
|12.0
|32
|YTD
|70%
|13%
|11%
|13.2
|18%
|5%
|11%
|27%
|5.8
|84
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|11
|90%
|19%
|28%
|16.0
|42%
|0%
|25%
|40%
|4.5
|68
|12
|23%
|14%
|4%
|8.0
|5%
|0%
|9%
|0%
|2.1
|101
|13
|21%
|8%
|2%
|24.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|126
|14
|69%
|14%
|12%
|9.0
|13%
|0%
|0%
|40%
|6.5
|54
|YTD
|28%
|14%
|5%
|13.4
|8%
|0%
|4%
|29%
|3.8
|131
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|11
|73%
|14%
|17%
|6.3
|10%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|3.5
|30
|12
|71%
|14%
|11%
|9.0
|16%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|8.0
|15
|13
|61%
|16%
|12%
|7.2
|9%
|0%
|13%
|17%
|2.9
|36
|14
|67%
|19%
|17%
|4.6
|10%
|0%
|14%
|14%
|7.8
|10
|YTD
|72%
|18%
|16%
|7.9
|15%
|19%
|19%
|25%
|8.1
|13
- Injury Update: Corey Davis left the game with a head injury and could miss time.
- Waiver/Upgrade: Elijah Moore’s route participation is improved over the last two contests (74% and 92%). He led the Jets in target share at 22% in Week 14. Moore’s sophomore campaign has been a disaster after high expectations, thanks to a strong finish to 2021. He is a boom-bust WR3 option while Corey Davis (head) is out. FAB: 15%
Rest of season:
- Garrett Wilson: mid-end WR2
- Corey Davis: low-end WR4
- Elijah Moore: stash WR5; boom-bust WR3 while Corey Davis is out
- Tyler Conklin: mid-range TE2
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|4
|1
|6
|24
|1
|14
|5
|6
|30
|25
|13
Pass-volume environment: Below average
Run-volume environment: Good
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Jalen Hurts
|11
|25
|8.4
|78%
|3.5
|7.6
|33%
|42%
|7%
|10%
|100%
|4%
|26.2
|5
|12
|28
|8.0
|71%
|3.3
|5.5
|26%
|27%
|14%
|6%
|33%
|4%
|29.8
|2
|13
|39
|10.1
|83%
|2.8
|9.7
|24%
|19%
|0%
|5%
|67%
|10%
|34.4
|1
|14
|31
|9.7
|74%
|2.6
|7.0
|14%
|20%
|3%
|11%
|0%
|6%
|30.4
|2
|YTD
|388
|8.2
|79%
|2.9
|8.1
|33%
|25%
|8%
|7%
|52%
|4%
|26.1
|1
Rest of season:
- Jalen Hurts: high-end QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Miles Sanders
|11
|65%
|39%
|57%
|4%
|10%
|75%
|0%
|0%
|43%
|5.8
|37
|12
|54%
|48%
|39%
|13%
|21%
|50%
|33%
|8%
|0%
|31.0
|2
|13
|53%
|37%
|41%
|5%
|11%
|67%
|33%
|8%
|22%
|11.8
|23
|14
|66%
|57%
|47%
|10%
|17%
|83%
|50%
|20%
|0%
|28.5
|3
|YTD
|60%
|49%
|48%
|6%
|11%
|64%
|26%
|13%
|10%
|15.3
|9
|Kenneth Gainwell
|11
|16%
|3%
|14%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|67%
|29%
|0.0
|88
|12
|34%
|18%
|33%
|4%
|8%
|38%
|33%
|85%
|100%
|11.6
|27
|13
|27%
|11%
|30%
|8%
|21%
|22%
|0%
|58%
|33%
|8.3
|36
|14
|18%
|0%
|24%
|3%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|70%
|0%
|1.0
|60
|YTD
|27%
|10%
|29%
|5%
|15%
|24%
|10%
|76%
|73%
|5.1
|53
|Boston Scott
|11
|19%
|9%
|17%
|9%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|29%
|3.2
|50
|12
|13%
|7%
|14%
|0%
|0%
|13%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|2.4
|65
|13
|23%
|22%
|15%
|3%
|14%
|11%
|0%
|33%
|56%
|3.1
|56
|14
|18%
|20%
|11%
|3%
|25%
|17%
|50%
|10%
|0%
|10.7
|20
|YTD
|13%
|10%
|11%
|1%
|10%
|12%
|6%
|11%
|19%
|3.1
|79
Rest of season:
- Miles Sanders: high-end RB2
- Kenneth Gainwell: stash RB6
- Boston Scott: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|11
|91%
|28%
|30%
|8.3
|30%
|100%
|0%
|43%
|11.0
|36
|12
|97%
|17%
|25%
|8.3
|26%
|50%
|40%
|17%
|14.6
|26
|13
|93%
|26%
|24%
|15.3
|36%
|100%
|0%
|22%
|31.9
|3
|14
|100%
|21%
|19%
|13.0
|26%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|17.0
|17
|YTD
|92%
|23%
|27%
|11.9
|39%
|56%
|31%
|40%
|17.5
|5
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|11
|100%
|26%
|39%
|13.4
|63%
|0%
|33%
|33%
|13.8
|20
|12
|97%
|23%
|33%
|10.4
|43%
|0%
|40%
|25%
|9.0
|58
|13
|93%
|19%
|22%
|14.4
|30%
|0%
|57%
|38%
|21.2
|12
|14
|97%
|22%
|26%
|11.3
|30%
|0%
|43%
|0%
|17.4
|16
|YTD
|96%
|21%
|26%
|9.8
|30%
|19%
|31%
|21%
|13.5
|18
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|11
|63%
|9%
|9%
|12.5
|13%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|11.1
|35
|12
|81%
|17%
|21%
|11.4
|30%
|50%
|20%
|40%
|12.5
|32
|13
|63%
|24%
|16%
|2.5
|4%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|8.7
|49
|14
|66%
|20%
|16%
|9.2
|15%
|0%
|43%
|0%
|5.9
|59
|YTD
|64%
|11%
|9%
|10.1
|12%
|13%
|12%
|21%
|5.7
|79
|Jack Stoll
|TE
|11
|71%
|8%
|4%
|4.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|1.7
|41
|12
|64%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|87
|13
|67%
|13%
|11%
|14.8
|16%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.1
|17
|14
|55%
|10%
|6%
|4.5
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.1
|18
|YTD
|37%
|8%
|4%
|8.1
|4%
|0%
|0%
|21%
|1.7
|63
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|11
|20%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|57
|12
|25%
|11%
|4%
|-9.0
|-5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.8
|55
|13
|20%
|11%
|3%
|16.0
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.9
|37
|14
|39%
|27%
|13%
|8.8
|12%
|100%
|14%
|25%
|4.4
|17
|YTD
|12%
|13%
|2%
|8.4
|2%
|6%
|1%
|29%
|1.2
|81
Rest of season:
- J. Brown: low-end WR1; mid-range WR1 while Dallas Goedert is out
- DeVonta Smith: high-end WR3; mid-range WR2 while Dallas Goedert is out
- Dallas Goedert: mid-range TE1
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|24
|29
|15
|12
|15
|15
|9
|10
|14
|11
|23
Pass-volume environment: Above average
Run-volume environment: Above average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Kenny Pickett
|11
|42
|9.7
|70%
|3.0
|6.3
|14%
|8%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|12%
|16.0
|16
|12
|28
|6.2
|79%
|2.9
|6.2
|32%
|9%
|9%
|9%
|0%
|11%
|10.2
|32
|13
|28
|9.3
|65%
|3.4
|7.0
|26%
|12%
|10%
|0%
|100%
|4%
|13.3
|20
|14
|1
|0.0
|0%
|5.1
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|50%
|25%
|0%
|100%
|1.6
|28
|YTD
|294
|7.9
|74%
|3.0
|6.1
|19%
|6%
|8%
|7%
|25%
|9%
|12.0
|28
|Mitchell Trubisky
|11
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0.0
|0
|12
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0.0
|0
|13
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0.0
|0
|14
|30
|11.0
|77%
|2.9
|9.2
|32%
|0%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|10%
|12.0
|19
|YTD
|158
|10.3
|69%
|2.8
|6.7
|19%
|3%
|2%
|6%
|8%
|7%
|10.4
|34
- Injury Update: Kenny Pickett left the game with a concussion.
Rest of season:
- Kenny Pickett: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Najee Harris
|11
|92%
|80%
|79%
|16%
|16%
|100%
|100%
|89%
|100%
|27.6
|3
|12
|29%
|29%
|29%
|4%
|10%
|8%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|10.9
|31
|13
|66%
|50%
|35%
|4%
|9%
|80%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|10.2
|26
|14
|56%
|67%
|43%
|10%
|19%
|100%
|100%
|14%
|0%
|13.0
|14
|YTD
|66%
|57%
|47%
|9%
|17%
|66%
|42%
|42%
|76%
|12.4
|17
|Jaylen Warren
|11
|4%
|0%
|6%
|3%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|1.9
|53
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|20%
|3%
|26%
|8%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|78%
|0%
|3.9
|51
|14
|40%
|17%
|38%
|7%
|14%
|0%
|0%
|86%
|100%
|4.7
|38
|YTD
|27%
|13%
|25%
|5%
|16%
|14%
|0%
|53%
|24%
|4.8
|57
|Benny Snell Jr.
|11
|4%
|0%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|91
|12
|41%
|35%
|34%
|4%
|8%
|54%
|100%
|43%
|0%
|13.8
|22
|13
|14%
|18%
|6%
|4%
|50%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.5
|49
|14
|4%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4
|62
|YTD
|5%
|6%
|3%
|0%
|15%
|13%
|8%
|2%
|0%
|4.7
|97
Rest of season:
- Najee Harris: low-end RB2
- Jaylen Warren: low-end RB4 with contingency RB2 upside
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|11
|96%
|11%
|14%
|2.6
|4%
|0%
|7%
|20%
|6.2
|60
|12
|100%
|23%
|29%
|7.6
|35%
|50%
|0%
|25%
|9.9
|47
|13
|100%
|32%
|38%
|11.0
|45%
|50%
|25%
|20%
|11.0
|37
|14
|95%
|26%
|27%
|17.1
|42%
|50%
|33%
|38%
|14.2
|24
|YTD
|97%
|22%
|26%
|10.9
|32%
|35%
|24%
|17%
|10.3
|36
|George Pickens
|WR
|11
|94%
|20%
|16%
|20.0
|33%
|0%
|21%
|17%
|18.3
|11
|12
|94%
|21%
|21%
|15.7
|54%
|50%
|43%
|33%
|8.7
|59
|13
|87%
|7%
|8%
|6.0
|5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.2
|107
|14
|92%
|12%
|10%
|23.7
|22%
|0%
|0%
|67%
|10.8
|35
|YTD
|90%
|14%
|15%
|15.3
|27%
|23%
|18%
|14%
|9.2
|46
|Steven Sims
|WR
|11
|40%
|11%
|5%
|14.0
|8%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|-0.3
|139
|12
|40%
|21%
|11%
|2.3
|4%
|0%
|14%
|33%
|2.9
|89
|13
|39%
|17%
|8%
|14.0
|12%
|0%
|13%
|50%
|1.9
|98
|14
|51%
|21%
|13%
|5.0
|6%
|0%
|17%
|50%
|7.1
|52
|YTD
|16%
|19%
|4%
|4.9
|2%
|0%
|5%
|38%
|2.2
|144
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|11
|83%
|33%
|32%
|9.3
|31%
|0%
|29%
|8%
|15.9
|4
|12
|80%
|14%
|14%
|6.5
|15%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|6.9
|18
|13
|55%
|29%
|19%
|12.2
|25%
|0%
|50%
|0%
|10.6
|9
|14
|57%
|29%
|20%
|8.8
|16%
|50%
|17%
|0%
|12.3
|7
|YTD
|66%
|24%
|19%
|8.6
|19%
|15%
|26%
|19%
|10.7
|5
|Zach Gentry
|TE
|11
|23%
|27%
|8%
|10.3
|9%
|100%
|7%
|33%
|2.8
|35
|12
|31%
|9%
|4%
|-4.0
|-2%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0.6
|56
|13
|39%
|8%
|4%
|5.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.8
|51
|14
|30%
|9%
|3%
|10.0
|3%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0.0
|48
|YTD
|28%
|14%
|5%
|2.8
|1%
|4%
|4%
|40%
|2.0
|59
- Downgrade: Pat Freiermuth hasn’t eclipsed a 60% route participation in the last two games. He was on the verge of establishing himself as a top-three option, but this development limits his upside. He has still come through thanks to elite TPRRs (29% in both weeks). Freiermuth is a mid-range TE1.
Rest of season:
- Diontae Johnson: low-end WR3
- George Pickens: mid-range WR4
- Steven Sims: free agent
- Pat Freiermuth: mid-range TE1
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|10
|9
|19
|27
|8
|30
|25
|4
|23
|22
|20
Pass-volume environment: Below average
Run-volume environment: Above average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Brock Purdy
|11
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.3
|33
|12
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|13
|37
|5.4
|74%
|2.5
|5.7
|25%
|11%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|3%
|15.3
|17
|14
|21
|5.9
|84%
|2.7
|8.8
|27%
|3%
|5%
|0%
|0%
|10%
|21.7
|8
|YTD
|68
|6.1
|75%
|2.6
|6.8
|22%
|2%
|3%
|4%
|0%
|6%
|13.0
|41
- Injury Update: Brock Purdy played through an oblique injury and is day-to-day.
Rest of season:
- Brock Purdy: free agent
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Christian McCaffrey
|11
|66%
|25%
|93%
|25%
|25%
|50%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|17.6
|12
|12
|63%
|35%
|69%
|17%
|22%
|57%
|0%
|92%
|22%
|8.9
|38
|13
|82%
|47%
|77%
|26%
|27%
|100%
|0%
|94%
|100%
|28.6
|1
|14
|70%
|40%
|79%
|10%
|9%
|80%
|100%
|70%
|100%
|29.3
|2
|YTD
|36%
|23%
|36%
|11%
|26%
|75%
|24%
|40%
|45%
|20.7
|3
|Jordan Mason
|11
|12%
|14%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4
|61
|12
|13%
|16%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.5
|64
|13
|18%
|22%
|8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6%
|0%
|5.1
|47
|14
|30%
|31%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|30%
|0%
|5.6
|32
|YTD
|7%
|8%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|5%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|2.6
|100
Rest of season:
- Christian McCaffrey: high-end RB1
- Jordan Mason: stash RB5
- Tyrion Davis-Price: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|11
|77%
|43%
|32%
|3.0
|15%
|0%
|25%
|0%
|22.4
|5
|12
|92%
|17%
|17%
|3.0
|8%
|33%
|15%
|17%
|7.3
|67
|13
|83%
|28%
|26%
|6.2
|27%
|0%
|21%
|40%
|12.3
|32
|14
|54%
|33%
|25%
|2.6
|11%
|0%
|17%
|20%
|16.4
|19
|YTD
|80%
|24%
|22%
|4.7
|15%
|17%
|16%
|22%
|13.9
|20
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|11
|93%
|14%
|14%
|9.5
|21%
|50%
|25%
|0%
|16.0
|15
|12
|97%
|21%
|22%
|12.5
|47%
|0%
|15%
|13%
|11.5
|36
|13
|100%
|21%
|23%
|7.8
|30%
|0%
|29%
|0%
|9.6
|43
|14
|89%
|12%
|15%
|14.7
|37%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|13.7
|28
|YTD
|95%
|20%
|22%
|10.2
|31%
|11%
|20%
|21%
|13.6
|16
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|11
|57%
|12%
|7%
|28.0
|31%
|50%
|13%
|0%
|0.0
|137
|12
|62%
|29%
|19%
|7.0
|23%
|33%
|31%
|0%
|16.9
|18
|13
|44%
|14%
|8%
|7.7
|10%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|5.4
|62
|14
|54%
|7%
|5%
|5.0
|4%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|1.5
|83
|YTD
|47%
|20%
|11%
|7.9
|12%
|11%
|19%
|2%
|5.3
|89
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|TE
|11
|17%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|136
|12
|10%
|50%
|3%
|13.0
|6%
|0%
|8%
|0%
|2.2
|100
|13
|8%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|134
|14
|43%
|17%
|5%
|9.0
|8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.8
|72
|YTD
|27%
|13%
|4%
|17.6
|10%
|6%
|4%
|19%
|2.9
|121
|George Kittle
|TE
|11
|83%
|24%
|21%
|6.5
|22%
|0%
|25%
|33%
|24.4
|2
|12
|90%
|11%
|11%
|5.0
|9%
|33%
|15%
|25%
|5.6
|25
|13
|94%
|7%
|8%
|5.7
|7%
|0%
|14%
|33%
|4.2
|28
|14
|89%
|20%
|25%
|2.8
|12%
|0%
|33%
|60%
|6.8
|14
|YTD
|77%
|16%
|14%
|6.6
|13%
|33%
|15%
|31%
|10.5
|7
- Injury Update: Deebo Samuel suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss some time.
Rest of season:
- Deebo Samuel: boom-bust WR3
- Brandon Aiyuk: boom-bust WR3; low-end WR2 while Deebo Samuel is out
- George Kittle: boom-bust TE1; mid-range TE1 with upside while Deebo Samuel is out
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|5
|7
|28
|17
|28
|11
|2
|32
|5
|6
|19
Pass-volume environment: Average
Run-volume environment: Below average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Geno Smith
|11
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|–
|0.0
|0
|12
|37
|8.6
|80%
|2.6
|8.9
|26%
|15%
|5%
|7%
|0%
|11%
|22.3
|11
|13
|39
|7.8
|83%
|3.0
|9.4
|32%
|5%
|2%
|9%
|0%
|5%
|26.0
|3
|14
|36
|12.4
|67%
|3.1
|7.3
|19%
|0%
|7%
|7%
|0%
|0%
|22.6
|7
|YTD
|428
|8.4
|78%
|2.8
|8.0
|28%
|11%
|5%
|7%
|0%
|7%
|20.1
|5
Rest of season:
- Geno Smith: mid-range QB1
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Kenneth Walker III
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|71%
|65%
|53%
|3%
|4%
|100%
|0%
|38%
|0%
|16.9
|14
|13
|21%
|14%
|22%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|100%
|11%
|0%
|3.6
|55
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|47%
|48%
|34%
|6%
|15%
|52%
|100%
|19%
|4%
|13.6
|22
|DeeJay Dallas
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|14%
|5%
|13%
|6%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|25%
|100%
|3.5
|57
|13
|48%
|48%
|37%
|3%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|89%
|67%
|3.7
|52
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|16%
|8%
|14%
|2%
|12%
|6%
|0%
|33%
|42%
|1.9
|94
|Travis Homer
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|20%
|10%
|20%
|6%
|22%
|33%
|0%
|38%
|0%
|13.3
|24
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|91%
|82%
|65%
|9%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|93%
|100%
|5.4
|34
|YTD
|18%
|6%
|17%
|3%
|15%
|16%
|0%
|41%
|45%
|4.8
|74
|Tony Jones Jr.
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|34%
|33%
|35%
|11%
|31%
|83%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|5.2
|46
|14
|9%
|9%
|5%
|3%
|50%
|0%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|1.2
|58
|YTD
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|18%
|8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.6
|107
- Injury Update: Kenneth Walker II and DeeJay Dallas missed Week 14.
- Monitoring: The Seahawks play again on Thursday night, and if Walker or Dallas can’t go, Travis Homer could be in for a sizable role. He didn’t come through in the box score in Week 14, but he was the clear-cut No. 1 RB for Seattle, handling 91% of the snaps and 82% of the rushing attempts.
Rest of season:
- Kenneth Walker III: low-end RB1
- Travis Homer: low-end PPR RB5; low-end RB2 if Kenneth Walker II and DeeJay Dallas are out
- DeeJay Dallas: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|96%
|33%
|40%
|7.4
|35%
|67%
|80%
|29%
|20.0
|13
|13
|91%
|19%
|23%
|14.3
|42%
|25%
|0%
|50%
|26.7
|6
|14
|95%
|24%
|30%
|17.6
|43%
|67%
|38%
|20%
|18.1
|15
|YTD
|87%
|26%
|27%
|12.2
|39%
|50%
|30%
|27%
|15.0
|12
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|91%
|22%
|20%
|13.7
|32%
|33%
|0%
|29%
|15.8
|22
|13
|96%
|25%
|31%
|7.6
|31%
|0%
|43%
|27%
|27.8
|5
|14
|98%
|19%
|24%
|13.8
|27%
|33%
|23%
|13%
|17.0
|18
|YTD
|90%
|21%
|23%
|11.8
|32%
|25%
|25%
|28%
|16.1
|8
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|51%
|13%
|9%
|10.3
|10%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|8.5
|62
|13
|50%
|9%
|6%
|18.5
|14%
|25%
|0%
|0%
|2.7
|85
|14
|79%
|18%
|18%
|13.2
|19%
|0%
|31%
|0%
|20.3
|10
|YTD
|48%
|13%
|8%
|11.8
|11%
|14%
|13%
|13%
|7.9
|64
|Noah Fant
|TE
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|58%
|12%
|9%
|10.0
|10%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|6.4
|20
|13
|50%
|22%
|14%
|8.8
|16%
|50%
|29%
|20%
|14.2
|3
|14
|42%
|11%
|3%
|-6.0
|-1%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0.0
|69
|YTD
|54%
|18%
|12%
|6.5
|9%
|8%
|10%
|40%
|6.7
|20
|Will Dissly
|TE
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|62%
|11%
|9%
|8.7
|9%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|3.7
|33
|13
|43%
|10%
|6%
|3.0
|2%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|4.2
|29
|14
|26%
|27%
|9%
|12.0
|9%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|4.0
|19
|YTD
|45%
|16%
|9%
|5.2
|5%
|3%
|4%
|44%
|6.3
|21
Rest of season:
- K. Metcalf: high-end WR2
- Tyler Lockett: mid-range WR2
- Marquise Goodwin: deep-league WR6
- Noah Fant: low-end TE2
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|26
|28
|4
|2
|30
|1
|4
|27
|1
|14
|9
|32
|19
|24
Pass-volume environment: Good
Run-volume environment: Poor
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Tom Brady
|11
|0
|0.0
|0%
|0.0
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|####
|0.0
|0
|12
|43
|8.8
|69%
|2.4
|5.7
|22%
|5%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|9%
|18.0
|13
|13
|54
|6.8
|80%
|2.4
|5.2
|18%
|5%
|0%
|2%
|0%
|11%
|18.1
|11
|14
|55
|6.9
|74%
|2.6
|4.6
|5%
|6%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|5%
|12.1
|18
|YTD
|579
|7.6
|75%
|2.3
|6.2
|15%
|7%
|0%
|3%
|0%
|7%
|15.8
|15
Rest of season:
- Tom Brady: high-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Rachaad White
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|90%
|70%
|73%
|21%
|28%
|80%
|0%
|85%
|100%
|20.0
|9
|13
|41%
|43%
|37%
|14%
|32%
|17%
|0%
|57%
|20%
|18.9
|9
|14
|53%
|72%
|36%
|10%
|29%
|83%
|0%
|31%
|0%
|12.4
|16
|YTD
|39%
|33%
|33%
|8%
|22%
|41%
|27%
|32%
|25%
|8.6
|33
|Leonard Fournette
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|60%
|48%
|59%
|12%
|20%
|83%
|0%
|43%
|80%
|14.1
|16
|14
|47%
|22%
|52%
|14%
|23%
|25%
|0%
|69%
|0%
|10.6
|21
|YTD
|60%
|52%
|54%
|11%
|19%
|59%
|64%
|64%
|74%
|15.0
|13
- Monitoring: Rachaad White handled nine attempts to Leonard Fournette’s four, excluding the last drive when the game was already over. Fournette was nursing a sore foot coming into the contest, but White might be surpassing the veteran for the primary rushing role. Fournette handled more of the passing-down work and out-targeted the rookie by one.
Rest of season:
- Rachaad White: low-end RB2
- Leonard Fournette: high-end RB3
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|96%
|28%
|31%
|6.5
|23%
|0%
|40%
|23%
|29.0
|2
|13
|83%
|29%
|27%
|5.2
|20%
|0%
|14%
|8%
|14.3
|26
|14
|91%
|17%
|18%
|6.6
|17%
|33%
|20%
|11%
|10.4
|36
|YTD
|73%
|24%
|19%
|6.2
|15%
|7%
|20%
|10%
|14.1
|24
|Mike Evans
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|94%
|24%
|21%
|17.9
|44%
|0%
|20%
|33%
|5.1
|75
|13
|88%
|10%
|8%
|14.0
|17%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|9.9
|42
|14
|88%
|18%
|16%
|11.1
|26%
|33%
|40%
|0%
|8.4
|47
|YTD
|82%
|19%
|17%
|13.9
|32%
|30%
|20%
|18%
|13.1
|23
|Julio Jones
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|67%
|15%
|12%
|22.6
|31%
|0%
|10%
|20%
|8.5
|61
|13
|71%
|12%
|10%
|19.2
|29%
|0%
|7%
|20%
|5.8
|60
|14
|69%
|20%
|16%
|10.6
|25%
|33%
|7%
|0%
|8.8
|45
|YTD
|36%
|18%
|7%
|15.6
|15%
|11%
|8%
|10%
|8.2
|88
|Russell Gage
|WR
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|32%
|11%
|2%
|8.0
|2%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|2.1
|95
|14
|40%
|9%
|4%
|5.0
|3%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|9.2
|44
|YTD
|44%
|16%
|8%
|6.0
|6%
|11%
|6%
|5%
|7.7
|83
|Cade Otton
|TE
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|43%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|70
|13
|83%
|18%
|18%
|5.4
|15%
|100%
|14%
|11%
|14.8
|1
|14
|52%
|16%
|10%
|6.2
|9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.8
|15
|YTD
|59%
|14%
|9%
|6.4
|7%
|11%
|7%
|15%
|6.8
|22
|Cameron Brate
|TE
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|57%
|14%
|10%
|5.3
|6%
|0%
|20%
|0%
|3.5
|35
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|38%
|18%
|8%
|8.5
|10%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|3.2
|22
|YTD
|32%
|16%
|6%
|6.8
|5%
|7%
|6%
|23%
|4.1
|51
Rest of season:
- Mike Evans: low-end WR2
- Chris Godwin: mid-range WR2
- Julio Jones: low-end WR4
- Russell Gage: deep-league WR6
- Cade Otton: low-end TE2
- Cameron Brate: free agent
TENNESSEE TITANS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|Trail Run
|Close Run
|Lead Run
|31
|22
|31
|30
|11
|31
|28
|24
|20
|21
|26
|13
|12
|7
Pass-volume environment: Poor
Run-volume environment: Above average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Ryan Tannehill
|11
|27
|9.5
|88%
|2.7
|12.3
|40%
|9%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|0%
|20.0
|12
|12
|34
|8.8
|75%
|2.7
|8.6
|19%
|0%
|5%
|3%
|0%
|6%
|12.5
|24
|13
|22
|6.8
|67%
|3.1
|6.4
|32%
|0%
|10%
|19%
|0%
|5%
|13.0
|22
|14
|38
|10.1
|70%
|2.6
|6.7
|13%
|0%
|4%
|9%
|0%
|5%
|18.8
|12
|YTD
|303
|8.3
|76%
|2.7
|7.8
|28%
|5%
|3%
|8%
|7%
|6%
|14.3
|23
Rest of season:
- Ryan Tannehill: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Derrick Henry
|11
|71%
|88%
|32%
|7%
|18%
|100%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|25.4
|4
|12
|56%
|89%
|37%
|9%
|21%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|14.7
|19
|13
|55%
|58%
|42%
|12%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|6%
|0%
|5.8
|42
|14
|75%
|94%
|52%
|11%
|17%
|100%
|100%
|11%
|67%
|24.0
|5
|YTD
|65%
|78%
|39%
|10%
|21%
|82%
|93%
|6%
|29%
|19.1
|4
|Dontrell Hilliard
|11
|18%
|3%
|21%
|4%
|14%
|0%
|0%
|56%
|0%
|8.8
|26
|12
|37%
|11%
|50%
|9%
|21%
|67%
|0%
|64%
|90%
|4.9
|51
|13
|36%
|5%
|42%
|8%
|13%
|0%
|0%
|94%
|100%
|3.6
|54
|14
|13%
|0%
|16%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|56%
|0%
|0.0
|73
|YTD
|26%
|6%
|32%
|9%
|22%
|9%
|0%
|68%
|45%
|6.4
|48
|Hassan Haskins
|11
|11%
|0%
|15%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|44%
|0%
|0.0
|86
|12
|11%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|36%
|10%
|0.0
|100
|13
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|9%
|3%
|9%
|1%
|8%
|7%
|0%
|22%
|19%
|0.8
|116
|Julius Chestnut
|11
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|12
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|13
|13%
|26%
|6%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.3
|67
|14
|10%
|0%
|12%
|5%
|33%
|0%
|0%
|33%
|33%
|2.8
|47
|YTD
|2%
|1%
|2%
|1%
|25%
|2%
|0%
|2%
|7%
|2.1
|129
- Injury Update: Dontrell Hilliard suffered a neck injury that knocked him out of the Week 14 game. He will not play in Week 15.
- Monitoring: Dontrell Hilliard was the passing-down back, and the Titans don’t really have a replacement for him. Derrick Henry saw a season-high in route participation (52%) and snaps in the two-minute offense (67%). We could see King Henry more involved in the passing game moving forward — he registered four targets in Week 14.
Rest of season:
- Derrick Henry: mid-range RB1
- Dontrell Hilliard: low-end RB4 with RB2 contingent upside
- Hassan Haskins: stash RB6
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|11
|68%
|39%
|30%
|11.3
|37%
|0%
|33%
|38%
|18.1
|12
|12
|82%
|19%
|19%
|17.5
|37%
|0%
|21%
|50%
|11.0
|40
|13
|22%
|25%
|4%
|29.0
|17%
|100%
|17%
|0%
|9.5
|45
|14
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0
|YTD
|41%
|22%
|12%
|12.0
|17%
|11%
|10%
|31%
|8.5
|86
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|11
|85%
|10%
|7%
|9.0
|7%
|0%
|17%
|0%
|4.8
|66
|12
|76%
|17%
|16%
|11.4
|20%
|50%
|21%
|0%
|9.9
|45
|13
|97%
|6%
|8%
|5.0
|6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4
|105
|14
|96%
|21%
|22%
|13.8
|29%
|50%
|33%
|13%
|11.3
|33
|YTD
|81%
|12%
|12%
|14.2
|20%
|22%
|16%
|16%
|5.9
|76
|Robert Woods
|WR
|11
|85%
|24%
|26%
|8.6
|25%
|33%
|33%
|14%
|12.9
|28
|12
|84%
|16%
|16%
|11.2
|20%
|50%
|29%
|0%
|3.5
|86
|13
|97%
|14%
|20%
|8.8
|26%
|0%
|33%
|20%
|1.6
|103
|14
|88%
|16%
|19%
|8.3
|15%
|0%
|11%
|29%
|9.9
|39
|YTD
|86%
|18%
|20%
|9.1
|22%
|17%
|19%
|31%
|6.5
|68
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|11
|44%
|13%
|7%
|17.5
|14%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|4.1
|24
|12
|34%
|38%
|16%
|9.2
|16%
|0%
|21%
|20%
|6.5
|19
|13
|56%
|25%
|20%
|4.2
|13%
|0%
|0%
|80%
|10.8
|8
|14
|50%
|28%
|16%
|4.7
|7%
|0%
|11%
|0%
|16.5
|3
|YTD
|30%
|25%
|10%
|8.5
|10%
|11%
|9%
|39%
|5.0
|30
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|11
|41%
|29%
|15%
|11.3
|18%
|67%
|17%
|50%
|19.6
|3
|12
|74%
|14%
|13%
|5.8
|8%
|0%
|7%
|0%
|6.0
|22
|13
|61%
|23%
|20%
|9.2
|27%
|0%
|33%
|0%
|5.2
|21
|14
|62%
|19%
|14%
|6.6
|9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|11.8
|8
|YTD
|60%
|17%
|13%
|8.8
|14%
|17%
|15%
|12%
|6.1
|23
- Injury Update: Treylon Burks (concussion) didn’t play.
- Upgrade: Chigoziem Okonkwo doesn’t have a full-time role, but he has been extremely efficient. His 25% TPRR and 2.58 YPRR are elite marks for a tight end. The Titans are moving Okonkwo around, with 52% of his snaps coming from the slot in Week 14. The rookie TE has big-play upside and moves into the high-end TE2 conversation after two top-eight finishes.
Rest of season:
- Treylon Burks: upside WR3
- Robert Woods: deep-league WR6
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: deep-league WR6; mid-range WR5 until Treylon Burks returns
- Austin Hooper: mid-range TE2
- Chigoziem Okonkwo: high-end TE2
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
Team ranks
|Scoring Drive %
|TD Drive %
|Plays (Non-OT)
|Dropback (Non-OT)
|Rush (Non-OT)
|Plays per Minute
|Neutral Play Clock
|Time of Possession
|Trail Pass
|Close Pass
|Lead Pass
|28
|24
|2
|12
|6
|23
|21
|1
|23
|29
|21
Pass-volume environment: Above average
Run-volume environment: Above average
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Week
|Pass Att
|ADOT
|Adj Comp %
|TTT
|YPA
|Play Action
|Designed Rush Att
|Scrambles
|Sacks
|i5 Att
|Checkdown
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Taylor Heinicke
|10
|29
|11.0
|68%
|2.6
|7.3
|36%
|8%
|3%
|9%
|0%
|3%
|8.4
|27
|11
|27
|9.7
|68%
|3.1
|7.1
|39%
|5%
|4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.8
|24
|12
|23
|9.0
|71%
|3.1
|6.0
|35%
|3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|17%
|12.4
|25
|13
|41
|8.0
|71%
|2.6
|6.7
|32%
|3%
|2%
|11%
|0%
|12%
|19.6
|7
|YTD
|212
|8.3
|70%
|2.9
|6.8
|36%
|3%
|5%
|6%
|9%
|10%
|14.5
|31
Rest of season:
- Taylor Heinicke: low-end QB2
Running backs
|Player
|Week
|Snaps
|Rush Att
|Routes
|Targets
|TPRR
|SDD Snaps
|i5 Att
|LDD Snaps
|2MIN Snaps
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|10
|52%
|54%
|29%
|0%
|0%
|69%
|67%
|8%
|86%
|14.6
|15
|11
|34%
|38%
|14%
|0%
|0%
|44%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.7
|38
|12
|48%
|47%
|33%
|14%
|38%
|50%
|0%
|10%
|0%
|20.5
|5
|13
|47%
|57%
|23%
|5%
|20%
|60%
|0%
|7%
|25%
|13.1
|19
|YTD
|28%
|38%
|12%
|2%
|14%
|39%
|27%
|3%
|13%
|9.6
|43
|Antonio Gibson
|10
|48%
|29%
|54%
|12%
|17%
|31%
|33%
|100%
|14%
|14.8
|14
|11
|68%
|46%
|62%
|14%
|17%
|67%
|0%
|100%
|100%
|13.3
|16
|12
|42%
|24%
|63%
|14%
|21%
|17%
|0%
|90%
|100%
|8.4
|39
|13
|49%
|24%
|48%
|8%
|13%
|40%
|0%
|93%
|75%
|7.9
|35
|YTD
|47%
|36%
|40%
|13%
|25%
|39%
|64%
|42%
|31%
|12.0
|16
Rest of season:
- Antonio Gibson: high-end RB3
- Brian Robinson: boom-bust RB2
Receivers and tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|Week
|Routes
|TPRR
|Targets
|ADOT
|Air Yards
|EZ Tgts
|3rd/4th Down Targets
|PA Targets
|PPR
|PPR Rank
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|10
|97%
|34%
|44%
|16.2
|65%
|50%
|67%
|45%
|20.8
|10
|11
|83%
|26%
|27%
|17.5
|49%
|0%
|14%
|67%
|9.6
|44
|12
|83%
|32%
|29%
|12.8
|41%
|33%
|44%
|17%
|9.3
|54
|13
|94%
|27%
|32%
|10.6
|42%
|100%
|38%
|25%
|24.5
|7
|YTD
|93%
|20%
|23%
|13.3
|38%
|26%
|28%
|33%
|13.6
|14
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|10
|77%
|15%
|16%
|10.0
|15%
|0%
|22%
|0%
|6.0
|64
|11
|76%
|10%
|9%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|14%
|0%
|9.8
|41
|12
|63%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.3
|110
|13
|81%
|18%
|18%
|7.7
|18%
|0%
|50%
|14%
|14.6
|24
|YTD
|83%
|18%
|19%
|6.3
|14%
|4%
|22%
|30%
|11.7
|22
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|10
|49%
|7%
|4%
|9.0
|3%
|0%
|0%
|100%
|2.4
|86
|11
|79%
|9%
|9%
|15.0
|14%
|0%
|14%
|50%
|2.6
|82
|12
|63%
|7%
|5%
|22.0
|12%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.0
|133
|13
|90%
|19%
|21%
|10.5
|28%
|0%
|0%
|38%
|16.4
|18
|YTD
|52%
|12%
|8%
|14.8
|14%
|17%
|9%
|28%
|9.0
|74
|Logan Thomas
|TE
|10
|77%
|15%
|16%
|5.3
|8%
|50%
|0%
|75%
|3.2
|30
|11
|69%
|32%
|27%
|8.5
|24%
|100%
|14%
|50%
|11.5
|8
|12
|75%
|12%
|10%
|1.5
|2%
|0%
|0%
|50%
|1.7
|49
|13
|58%
|14%
|11%
|6.8
|9%
|0%
|0%
|75%
|5.0
|21
|YTD
|50%
|14%
|9%
|7.6
|9%
|13%
|6%
|46%
|5.1
|34
- Upgrade: Since Taylor Heinicke took over at QB in Week 7, Terry McLaurin’s average target share is a stunning 31%, and he has four top-18 finishes and five top-30 outings. During that span, he boasts the No. 5 PFF receiving grade (90.4), ranks No. 6 in YPRR (2.62), No. 12 in TPRR (26%) and has the fourth-most receiving yards (578). McLaurin has a bye during Week 14, but he is a mid-range WR2 the rest of the way.
- Waiver: Jahan Dotson flashed with four TDs over the first four games this season. However, his TPRR never eclipsed 16%, and his YPRR data points were also lackluster. He missed Weeks 5 to 9 and has been the odd man out until Week 13. Against the Giants’ man-heavy defense, he delivered a season-high 23% target share on his way to 16.4 fantasy points. For the season, his 12% TPRR and 1.29 YPRR suggest he isn’t on the same plane as his rookie peers Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Christian Watson and Drake London. However, Week 13 is a step in the right direction and makes him worth a stash in larger formats. FAB: 15%
Rest of season:
- Terry McLaurin: mid-range WR2
- Curtis Samuel: mid-range WR4
- Jahan Dotson: stash WR6
- Logan Thomas: mid-range TE2
Data notes and acronyms:
1st/2nd = First and second downs
LDD = long down and distance (third and fourth down with three or more yards to go)
SDD = short down and distance (second, third and fourth down with two or fewer yards to go)
i5 = inside the five-yard line
2MIN = two-minute offense (hurry-up offense)
Close = score within three points
Lead = leading by four points or more
Trail = trailing by four points or more
Plays = penalties included for utilization splits and rates
Pass Play = all dropbacks (i.e., attempts, sacks and scrambles)
ADOT = average depth of target
Air Yards = ADOT multiplied by targets
TTT = average time to throw
PA = play action
PA Targets = percentage of player's targets that came using play action
Fantasy finishes = through Sunday night game
YPRR = yards per route run
TPRR = targets per route run
EZ = end zone
TOP = Time of possession
Pass vs. Run Splits = based on the percentage of time a team throws or passes
FAB = Free agent budget (based on home leagues; adjust percentages in more competitive formats)