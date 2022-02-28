2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart

PFF's dynasty fantasy football trade value chart aims to help alleviate the difficulties when it comes to making accurate dynasty fantasy trades by calculating a value to any player above replacement level for PPR and Superflex leagues.

The model utilizes prior performance, future expectation, age and team outlook to assign a value for every player above replacement. The values can be used to line up trades for individual players, two-for-one or three-for-two offerings or fold in draft pick value to further influence each team’s outlook.

The value rankings work across positions, but it is often easiest to compare within positions before finding the value for players at other positions. Hit me up on Twitter with any questions, concerns or complaints.

DRAFT PICKS

Pick Value_2QB Value_PPR 1.1 40 42 1.2 36 39 1.3 33 36 1.4 31 34 1.5 28 30 1.6 26 27 1.7 24 25 1.8 23 23 1.9 22 22 1.10 20 21 1.11 18 19 1.12 17 18 2.1 16 17 2.2 14 15 2.3 13 13 2.4 12 12 2.5 11 11 2.6 10 10 2.7 9 9 2.8 8 8 2.9 7 7 2.10 7 7 2.11 6 6 2.12 6 6 3.1 5 6 3.2 5 5 3.3 4 4 3.4 4 3 3.5 3 3 3.6 3 2 3.7 2 2 3.8 2 2 3.9 2 1 3.10 1 1 3.11 1 1 3.12 1 1

