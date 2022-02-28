Fantasy News & Analysis

2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart

Bills quarterback Josh Allen follows blocker Dion Dawkins.

By Ben Brown
Feb 28, 2022

PFF's dynasty fantasy football trade value chart aims to help alleviate the difficulties when it comes to making accurate dynasty fantasy trades by calculating a value to any player above replacement level for PPR and Superflex leagues.

The model utilizes prior performance, future expectation, age and team outlook to assign a value for every player above replacement. The values can be used to line up trades for individual players, two-for-one or three-for-two offerings or fold in draft pick value to further influence each team’s outlook.

The value rankings work across positions, but it is often easiest to compare within positions before finding the value for players at other positions. Hit me up on Twitter with any questions, concerns or complaints.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Draft Guide & Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator
Dynasty Rankings & Projections | Free Agent Rankings | 2022 QB Annual
Player Grades

DRAFT PICKS

Pick Value_2QB Value_PPR
1.1 40 42
1.2 36 39
1.3 33 36
1.4 31 34
1.5 28 30
1.6 26 27
1.7 24 25
1.8 23 23
1.9 22 22
1.10 20 21
1.11 18 19
1.12 17 18
2.1 16 17
2.2 14 15
2.3 13 13
2.4 12 12
2.5 11 11
2.6 10 10
2.7 9 9
2.8 8 8
2.9 7 7
2.10 7 7
2.11 6 6
2.12 6 6
3.1 5 6
3.2 5 5
3.3 4 4
3.4 4 3
3.5 3 3
3.6 3 2
3.7 2 2
3.8 2 2
3.9 2 1
3.10 1 1
3.11 1 1
3.12 1 1

QUARTERBACK

Player Team FA 2QB_Value PPR_Value
Josh Allen Bills 91 69
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 89 67
Justin Herbert Chargers 79 54
Lamar Jackson Ravens 78 53
Dak Prescott Cowboys 71 45
Kyler Murray Cardinals 70 44
Joe Burrow Bengals 69 43
Mac Jones Patriots 64 37
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 63 35
Trey Lance 49ers 62 34
Jalen Hurts Eagles 62 34
Russell Wilson Seahawks 48 28
Deshaun Watson Texans 44 24
Justin Fields Bears 43 23
Matthew Stafford Vikings 43 23
Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 41 18
Kirk Cousins Rams 40 20
Zach Wilson Jets 40 17
Aaron Rodgers Packers 37 24
Ryan Tannehill Titans 20 9
Derek Carr Raiders 19 9
Baker Mayfield Browns 18 6
Daniel Jones Giants 15 5
Matt Ryan Falcons 10 5
Carson Wentz Colts 9 4
Teddy Bridgewater Broncos UFA 8 1
Jameis Winston Saints UFA 8 2
Jared Goff Lions 7 1
Marcus Mariota Raiders UFA 6 1
Jordan Love Packers 5 1
Davis Mills Texans 4 1
Tyler Huntley Ravens 4 1
Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers 3 1
Taysom Hill Saints 2 1
Sam Darnold Panthers 1 1
PFF's 2022 QB Annual features 39 quarterbacks who played a meaningful role during the 2021-22 season. Each profile features a 10-page spread that includes PFF data points you won't find anywhere else.

RUNNING BACK

Player Team FA 2QB_Value PPR_Value
Najee Harris Steelers 89 97
Jonathan Taylor Colts 84 92
Austin Ekeler Chargers 60 66
Javonte Williams Broncos 56 61
Antonio Gibson Football Team 55 60
Alvin Kamara Saints 52 57
Derrick Henry Titans 49 53
D'Andre Swift Lions 48 52
Joe Mixon Bengals 46 51
Dalvin Cook Vikings 43 47
Michael Carter Jets 38 42
Christian McCaffrey Panthers 37 40
Elijah Mitchell 49ers 37 40
Cam Akers Rams 36 41
A.J. Dillon Packers 36 39
Josh Jacobs Raiders 35 40
Aaron Jones Packers 35 40
Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys 34 37
Damien Harris Patriots 31 34
Nick Chubb Browns 31 34
Devin Singletary Bills 31 35
James Robinson Jaguars 31 34
Leonard Fournette Buccaneers UFA 30 32
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs 29 32
David Montgomery Bears 28 31
Saquon Barkley Giants 28 31
J.K. Dobbins Ravens 28 33
Miles Sanders Eagles 25 27
James Conner Cardinals UFA 23 25
Travis Etienne Jaguars 23 25
Tony Pollard Cowboys 22 24
Chase Edmonds Cardinals UFA 20 22
Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 20 22
Rashaad Penny Seahawks UFA 19 19
Myles Gaskin Dolphins 18 18
Alexander Mattison Vikings 17 19
Cordarrelle Patterson Falcons UFA 14 19
Melvin Gordon III Broncos UFA 13 14
Mike Davis Falcons 12 13
Chris Carson Seahawks 12 13
Kareem Hunt Browns 11 12
Darrell Henderson Rams 10 13
Ronald Jones Buccaneers UFA 8 9
Raheem Mostert 49ers UFA 7 8
Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 5 8
Zack Moss Bills 5 6
Khalil Herbert Bears 5 5
Sony Michel Rams UFA 4 6
D'Ernest Johnson Browns 3 3
David Johnson Texans UFA 3 3
Darrel Williams Chiefs UFA 2 3
Nyheim Hines Colts 2 3
Jamaal Williams Lions 2 3
Kenyan Drake Raiders 2 2
Jeff Wilson Jr. 49ers UFA 1 2
Jaret Patterson Football Team 1 1
Duke Johnson Jr. Dolphins UFA 1 2
J.D. McKissic Football Team UFA 1 2
Chuba Hubbard Panthers 1 1
PFF's customizable mock draft simulator gives you the opportunity to be the GM for any team in the 2022 NFL Draft.

WIDE RECEIVER

Player Team FA 2QB_Value PPR_Value
Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 90 90
Justin Jefferson Vikings 82 82
Deebo Samuel 49ers 77 77
Cooper Kupp Rams 76 76
A.J. Brown Titans 61 61
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 60 60
Tee Higgins Bengals 58 58
DeVonta Smith Eagles 53 53
D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 51 51
Davante Adams Packers UFA 51 51
DeAndre Hopkins Cardinals 50 50
Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 50 50
Keenan Allen Chargers 48 48
Tyreek Hill Chiefs 48 48
Calvin Ridley Falcons 46 46
Stefon Diggs Bills 46 46
Terry McLaurin Football Team 43 43
Diontae Johnson Steelers 43 43
D.J. Moore Panthers 41 41
Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 41 41
Michael Thomas Saints 39 39
Hunter Renfrow Raiders 37 37
Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 36 36
Elijah Moore Jets 35 35
Marquise Brown Ravens 33 33
Darnell Mooney Bears 30 30
Chris Godwin Buccaneers UFA 29 29
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 29 29
Robert Woods Rams 29 29
Chase Claypool Steelers 28 28
Tyler Lockett Seahawks 21 21
Rondale Moore Cardinals 21 21
Rashod Bateman Ravens 21 21
Josh Palmer Chargers 19 19
Mike Evans Buccaneers 19 19
Adam Thielen Vikings 17 17
Kadarius Toney Giants 17 17
Jakobi Meyers Patriots 14 14
Tyler Boyd Bengals 13 13
Gabriel Davis Bills 13 13
Mike Williams Chargers UFA 12 12
Brandin Cooks Texans 12 12
D.J. Chark Jr. Jaguars UFA 11 11
DeVante Parker Dolphins 11 11
Will Fuller V Dolphins UFA 10 10
Amari Cooper Cowboys 9 9
Donovan Peoples-Jones Browns 9 9
Allen Robinson II Bears UFA 9 9
Corey Davis Jets 9 9
Jerry Jeudy Broncos 8 8
Christian Kirk Cardinals UFA 8 8
Laviska Shenault Jr. Jaguars 8 8
Courtland Sutton Broncos 8 8
Kenny Golladay Giants 7 7
Jarvis Landry Browns 7 7
JuJu Smith-Schuster Steelers UFA 7 7
Kendrick Bourne Patriots 7 7
Odell Beckham Jr. Rams UFA 6 6
Russell Gage Falcons UFA 6 6
Sterling Shepard Giants 5 5
Marvin Jones Jr. Jaguars 5 5
Tim Patrick Broncos 5 5
Van Jefferson Rams 4 4
Michael Gallup Cowboys UFA 4 4
Julio Jones Titans 4 4
Bryan Edwards Raiders 4 4
Robby Anderson Panthers 3 3
Mecole Hardman Chiefs 3 3
Allen Lazard Packers 2 2
Quez Watkins Eagles 2 2
Jamison Crowder Jets UFA 2 2
Cole Beasley Bills 2 2
Marquez Callaway Saints 2 2
Nico Collins Texans 2 2
K.J. Osborn Vikings 2 2
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Titans 2 2
Terrace Marshall Jr. Panthers 1 1
Jalen Reagor Eagles 1 1
PFF's 2022 NFL Draft Guide provides analysis, strengths/weaknesses, comparisons, grades and more for all of college football's top prospects.

TIGHT END

Player Team FA 2QB_Value PPR_Value
Kyle Pitts Falcons 61 61
George Kittle 49ers 40 40
Mark Andrews Ravens 28 28
Pat Freiermuth Steelers 25 25
Travis Kelce Chiefs 23 23
Darren Waller Raiders 22 22
T.J. Hockenson Lions 19 19
Dawson Knox Bills 19 19
Dallas Goedert Eagles 19 19
Mike Gesicki Dolphins UFA 18 18
Cole Kmet Bears 18 18
Dalton Schultz Cowboys UFA 17 17
Noah Fant Broncos 16 16
Irv Smith Jr. Vikings 16 16
Hunter Henry Patriots 10 10
Evan Engram Giants UFA 8 8
Tyler Higbee Rams 7 7
Austin Hooper Browns 6 6
Zach Ertz Cardinals UFA 6 6
Donald Parham Chargers 4 4
Brevin Jordan Texans 4 4
David Njoku Browns UFA 4 4
Robert Tonyan Packers UFA 3 3
Jared Cook Chargers UFA 3 3
C.J. Uzomah Bengals UFA 3 3
Logan Thomas Football Team 3 3
Albert Okwuegbunam Broncos 2 2
Adam Trautman Saints 2 2
Hayden Hurst Falcons UFA 2 2
Tyler Conklin Vikings UFA 2 2
Gerald Everett Seahawks UFA 2 2
Jonnu Smith Patriots 2 2
Maxx WIlliams Cardinals UFA 2 2
Mo Alie-Cox Colts UFA 1 1
Dan Arnold Jaguars 1 1
Rob Gronkowski Buccaneers UFA 1 1

 

