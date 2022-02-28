2022 Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart

PFF's dynasty fantasy football trade value chart aims to help alleviate the difficulties when it comes to making accurate dynasty fantasy trades by calculating a value to any player above replacement level for PPR and Superflex leagues.
The model utilizes prior performance, future expectation, age and team outlook to assign a value for every player above replacement. The values can be used to line up trades for individual players, two-for-one or three-for-two offerings or fold in draft pick value to further influence each team’s outlook.
The value rankings work across positions, but it is often easiest to compare within positions before finding the value for players at other positions. Hit me up on Twitter with any questions, concerns or complaints.
DRAFT PICKS
|Pick
|Value_2QB
|Value_PPR
|1.1
|40
|42
|1.2
|36
|39
|1.3
|33
|36
|1.4
|31
|34
|1.5
|28
|30
|1.6
|26
|27
|1.7
|24
|25
|1.8
|23
|23
|1.9
|22
|22
|1.10
|20
|21
|1.11
|18
|19
|1.12
|17
|18
|2.1
|16
|17
|2.2
|14
|15
|2.3
|13
|13
|2.4
|12
|12
|2.5
|11
|11
|2.6
|10
|10
|2.7
|9
|9
|2.8
|8
|8
|2.9
|7
|7
|2.10
|7
|7
|2.11
|6
|6
|2.12
|6
|6
|3.1
|5
|6
|3.2
|5
|5
|3.3
|4
|4
|3.4
|4
|3
|3.5
|3
|3
|3.6
|3
|2
|3.7
|2
|2
|3.8
|2
|2
|3.9
|2
|1
|3.10
|1
|1
|3.11
|1
|1
|3.12
|1
|1
QUARTERBACK
|Player
|Team
|FA
|2QB_Value
|PPR_Value
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|91
|69
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|89
|67
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|79
|54
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|78
|53
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|71
|45
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|70
|44
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|69
|43
|Mac Jones
|Patriots
|64
|37
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|63
|35
|Trey Lance
|49ers
|62
|34
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|62
|34
|Russell Wilson
|Seahawks
|48
|28
|Deshaun Watson
|Texans
|44
|24
|Justin Fields
|Bears
|43
|23
|Matthew Stafford
|Vikings
|43
|23
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|41
|18
|Kirk Cousins
|Rams
|40
|20
|Zach Wilson
|Jets
|40
|17
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|37
|24
|Ryan Tannehill
|Titans
|20
|9
|Derek Carr
|Raiders
|19
|9
|Baker Mayfield
|Browns
|18
|6
|Daniel Jones
|Giants
|15
|5
|Matt Ryan
|Falcons
|10
|5
|Carson Wentz
|Colts
|9
|4
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Broncos
|UFA
|8
|1
|Jameis Winston
|Saints
|UFA
|8
|2
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|7
|1
|Marcus Mariota
|Raiders
|UFA
|6
|1
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|5
|1
|Davis Mills
|Texans
|4
|1
|Tyler Huntley
|Ravens
|4
|1
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|49ers
|3
|1
|Taysom Hill
|Saints
|2
|1
|Sam Darnold
|Panthers
|1
|1
RUNNING BACK
|Player
|Team
|FA
|2QB_Value
|PPR_Value
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|89
|97
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|84
|92
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|60
|66
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|56
|61
|Antonio Gibson
|Football Team
|55
|60
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|52
|57
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|49
|53
|D'Andre Swift
|Lions
|48
|52
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|46
|51
|Dalvin Cook
|Vikings
|43
|47
|Michael Carter
|Jets
|38
|42
|Christian McCaffrey
|Panthers
|37
|40
|Elijah Mitchell
|49ers
|37
|40
|Cam Akers
|Rams
|36
|41
|A.J. Dillon
|Packers
|36
|39
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|35
|40
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|35
|40
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Cowboys
|34
|37
|Damien Harris
|Patriots
|31
|34
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|31
|34
|Devin Singletary
|Bills
|31
|35
|James Robinson
|Jaguars
|31
|34
|Leonard Fournette
|Buccaneers
|UFA
|30
|32
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|Chiefs
|29
|32
|David Montgomery
|Bears
|28
|31
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|28
|31
|J.K. Dobbins
|Ravens
|28
|33
|Miles Sanders
|Eagles
|25
|27
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|UFA
|23
|25
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|23
|25
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|22
|24
|Chase Edmonds
|Cardinals
|UFA
|20
|22
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|20
|22
|Rashaad Penny
|Seahawks
|UFA
|19
|19
|Myles Gaskin
|Dolphins
|18
|18
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|17
|19
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Falcons
|UFA
|14
|19
|Melvin Gordon III
|Broncos
|UFA
|13
|14
|Mike Davis
|Falcons
|12
|13
|Chris Carson
|Seahawks
|12
|13
|Kareem Hunt
|Browns
|11
|12
|Darrell Henderson
|Rams
|10
|13
|Ronald Jones
|Buccaneers
|UFA
|8
|9
|Raheem Mostert
|49ers
|UFA
|7
|8
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Eagles
|5
|8
|Zack Moss
|Bills
|5
|6
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|5
|5
|Sony Michel
|Rams
|UFA
|4
|6
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Browns
|3
|3
|David Johnson
|Texans
|UFA
|3
|3
|Darrel Williams
|Chiefs
|UFA
|2
|3
|Nyheim Hines
|Colts
|2
|3
|Jamaal Williams
|Lions
|2
|3
|Kenyan Drake
|Raiders
|2
|2
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|49ers
|UFA
|1
|2
|Jaret Patterson
|Football Team
|1
|1
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|Dolphins
|UFA
|1
|2
|J.D. McKissic
|Football Team
|UFA
|1
|2
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|1
|1
WIDE RECEIVER
|Player
|Team
|FA
|2QB_Value
|PPR_Value
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|90
|90
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|82
|82
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|77
|77
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|76
|76
|A.J. Brown
|Titans
|61
|61
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|60
|60
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|58
|58
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|53
|53
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|51
|51
|Davante Adams
|Packers
|UFA
|51
|51
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Cardinals
|50
|50
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|50
|50
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|48
|48
|Tyreek Hill
|Chiefs
|48
|48
|Calvin Ridley
|Falcons
|46
|46
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|46
|46
|Terry McLaurin
|Football Team
|43
|43
|Diontae Johnson
|Steelers
|43
|43
|D.J. Moore
|Panthers
|41
|41
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|41
|41
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|39
|39
|Hunter Renfrow
|Raiders
|37
|37
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|36
|36
|Elijah Moore
|Jets
|35
|35
|Marquise Brown
|Ravens
|33
|33
|Darnell Mooney
|Bears
|30
|30
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|UFA
|29
|29
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|29
|29
|Robert Woods
|Rams
|29
|29
|Chase Claypool
|Steelers
|28
|28
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|21
|21
|Rondale Moore
|Cardinals
|21
|21
|Rashod Bateman
|Ravens
|21
|21
|Josh Palmer
|Chargers
|19
|19
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|19
|19
|Adam Thielen
|Vikings
|17
|17
|Kadarius Toney
|Giants
|17
|17
|Jakobi Meyers
|Patriots
|14
|14
|Tyler Boyd
|Bengals
|13
|13
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|13
|13
|Mike Williams
|Chargers
|UFA
|12
|12
|Brandin Cooks
|Texans
|12
|12
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|Jaguars
|UFA
|11
|11
|DeVante Parker
|Dolphins
|11
|11
|Will Fuller V
|Dolphins
|UFA
|10
|10
|Amari Cooper
|Cowboys
|9
|9
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|Browns
|9
|9
|Allen Robinson II
|Bears
|UFA
|9
|9
|Corey Davis
|Jets
|9
|9
|Jerry Jeudy
|Broncos
|8
|8
|Christian Kirk
|Cardinals
|UFA
|8
|8
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|Jaguars
|8
|8
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|8
|8
|Kenny Golladay
|Giants
|7
|7
|Jarvis Landry
|Browns
|7
|7
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Steelers
|UFA
|7
|7
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|7
|7
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Rams
|UFA
|6
|6
|Russell Gage
|Falcons
|UFA
|6
|6
|Sterling Shepard
|Giants
|5
|5
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|Jaguars
|5
|5
|Tim Patrick
|Broncos
|5
|5
|Van Jefferson
|Rams
|4
|4
|Michael Gallup
|Cowboys
|UFA
|4
|4
|Julio Jones
|Titans
|4
|4
|Bryan Edwards
|Raiders
|4
|4
|Robby Anderson
|Panthers
|3
|3
|Mecole Hardman
|Chiefs
|3
|3
|Allen Lazard
|Packers
|2
|2
|Quez Watkins
|Eagles
|2
|2
|Jamison Crowder
|Jets
|UFA
|2
|2
|Cole Beasley
|Bills
|2
|2
|Marquez Callaway
|Saints
|2
|2
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|2
|2
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|2
|2
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|Titans
|2
|2
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|Panthers
|1
|1
|Jalen Reagor
|Eagles
|1
|1
TIGHT END
|Player
|Team
|FA
|2QB_Value
|PPR_Value
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|61
|61
|George Kittle
|49ers
|40
|40
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|28
|28
|Pat Freiermuth
|Steelers
|25
|25
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|23
|23
|Darren Waller
|Raiders
|22
|22
|T.J. Hockenson
|Lions
|19
|19
|Dawson Knox
|Bills
|19
|19
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|19
|19
|Mike Gesicki
|Dolphins
|UFA
|18
|18
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|18
|18
|Dalton Schultz
|Cowboys
|UFA
|17
|17
|Noah Fant
|Broncos
|16
|16
|Irv Smith Jr.
|Vikings
|16
|16
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|10
|10
|Evan Engram
|Giants
|UFA
|8
|8
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|7
|7
|Austin Hooper
|Browns
|6
|6
|Zach Ertz
|Cardinals
|UFA
|6
|6
|Donald Parham
|Chargers
|4
|4
|Brevin Jordan
|Texans
|4
|4
|David Njoku
|Browns
|UFA
|4
|4
|Robert Tonyan
|Packers
|UFA
|3
|3
|Jared Cook
|Chargers
|UFA
|3
|3
|C.J. Uzomah
|Bengals
|UFA
|3
|3
|Logan Thomas
|Football Team
|3
|3
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|Broncos
|2
|2
|Adam Trautman
|Saints
|2
|2
|Hayden Hurst
|Falcons
|UFA
|2
|2
|Tyler Conklin
|Vikings
|UFA
|2
|2
|Gerald Everett
|Seahawks
|UFA
|2
|2
|Jonnu Smith
|Patriots
|2
|2
|Maxx WIlliams
|Cardinals
|UFA
|2
|2
|Mo Alie-Cox
|Colts
|UFA
|1
|1
|Dan Arnold
|Jaguars
|1
|1
|Rob Gronkowski
|Buccaneers
|UFA
|1
|1