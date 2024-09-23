NFL scores and recaps for every Week 3 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 3 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

Click below to jump to a game:

NE@NYJ | CHI@IND | NYG@CLE | HOU@MIN | PHI@NO | LAC@PIT | DEN@TB GB@TEN | CAR@LV | MIA@SEA | DET@ARZ | SF@LAR | BAL@DAL KC@ATL | JAX@BUF | WSH@CIN

The New York Jets kicked off Week 3 with a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night. All the focus was on Aaron Rodgers as he returned to the place where he tore his Achilles last season, and he impressed, finishing 27-of-35 for 281 passing yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, the Jets defense was outstanding, stymieing Jacoby Brissett and New England's offense to the tune of -0.441 EPA per play.

The victory brings the Jets to 2-1 on the season, while the Patriots fall to 1-2.

Jonathan Taylor led the Indianapolis Colts to a 21-16 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Trey Sermon added a score as the Colts (1-2) avoided their first 0-3 start since 2021.

The game was far from flawless, with Caleb Williams and Anthony Richardson throwing two interceptions each. On the bright side for Bears fans, Williams recorded his first NFL touchdown passes and set season-highs in passing yards. However, Richardson's performance left much to be desired, as he continued to make questionable decisions, finishing with two turnover-worthy plays.

The New York Giants upset the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 3 behind another outstanding game from rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, saw double-digit targets for the second straight week and brought in two touchdowns. The Giants used the effort to take down the Browns by a 21-15 score.

Sam Darnold tied his career high with four touchdown passes, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-7 win over the Houston Texans and keeping their undefeated season intact.

The Vikings defense, led by Jonathan Greenard‘s three sacks, pressured C.J. Stroud throughout the game, forcing two interceptions and disrupting the Texans offense.

Darnold found Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones for early touchdowns. He later connected with Jalen Nailor for a touchdown for the third consecutive game and added a score to tight end Johnny Mundt.

Jefferson recorded six catches for 81 yards, while Jones added 102 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards. Darnold finished 17-of-28 for 181 yards, but while he didn't officially throw an interception, he did finish with two turnover-worthy plays.

Saquon Barkley led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, scoring two decisive fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 65-yard breakaway run and a game-winning 4-yard rush with just over a minute left.

Philadelphia's defense came up big in the final minute when safety Reed Blankenship intercepted Derek Carr‘s pass, securing the win.

The Eagles defense effectively shut down a New Orleans offense that had been the NFL's highest-scoring unit through the first two weeks of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is well on his way to engineering another above-.500 season, and quarterback Justin Fields has proven to be a valuable sidekick.

Fields and the Steelers took care of business for a third straight week, moving to 3-0 with a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

Bo Nix‘s NFL career got off to an inauspicious start, but the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran into an improved version of the Denver Broncos‘ rookie quarterback.

Nix made the third big-time throw of his Broncos tenure, albeit with two turnover-worthy plays, and added 47 yards and a score on the ground. He is set to earn a career-high PFF overall grade, pending reviews, in his first NFL win.

Tampa Bay's offense couldn't match Nix's output, and the Broncos came away 26-7 winners in Week 3.

Malik Willis delivered his best NFL performance in Week 3, leading the Green Bay Packers to a dominant 30-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Filling in for the injured Jordan Love — who should be back in action next week — Willis passed for 202 yards, ran for 73 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Willis accounted for nearly all of the Packers’ first-quarter offense, amassing 134 of their 137 yards, while cornerback Jaire Alexander added to the early lead with his first career pick-six.

The Packers' defense was relentless, recording over 20 total pressures and forcing three turnovers.

Bryce Young may be on the bench for a bit longer.

After sitting the 2023 No. 1 overall pick and turning to veteran Andy Dalton for Week 3, the Carolina Panthers looked like a new team. They shredded the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-22, behind Dalton's three touchdown passes.

Geno Smith completed 26 of his 34 passes for 289 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown to D.K. Metcalf, but also threw two interceptions as the Seattle Seahawks cruised to a 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Zach Charbonnet contributed with two rushing touchdowns, helping Seattle control the game from start to finish.

While the Seahawks' offense took command, much of the attention was on Miami‘s continuing quarterback struggles. A week after losing Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion, Skylar Thompson left the game in the second half due to a chest injury. Backup Tim Boyle was unable to ignite a comeback, leaving the 1-2 Dolphins still searching for an answer at quarterback.

Despite not scoring in the second half, the Detroit Lions used a steady run game to close out the Arizona Cardinals, 20-13, in Week 3.

Jahmyr Gibbs accounted for 83 rushing yards, while David Montgomery added 106 and a score.

Rookie Joshua Karty nailed a 37-yard field goal with just seconds remaining to complete a dramatic comeback as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 in Week 3.

Jauan Jennings had a standout performance for the 49ers, setting career highs with 11 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough, as San Francisco ultimately dropped a 14-point lead.

It was only a matter of time until running back Derrick Henry enjoyed his first monster game as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 3 was the stage, and Henry was the star. He ran for 151 yards and two scores against the Dallas Cowboys in a 28-25 victory that got the Ravens in the win column.

It wasn't easy, as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott helped his team rack up 19 fourth-quarter points in a valiant comeback effort, but Henry and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came through in the end.

The Kansas City defense came up big in the closing moments to clinch a 22-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, extending the Chiefs' unbeaten streak to 3-0.

Kirk Cousins failed to connect on two passes in the end zone from the Chiefs' 6-yard line, stalling one Falcons drive, and Bijan Robinson was tackled for a 3-yard loss on a crucial fourth-and-1 at Kansas City’s 13 in the final minute.

Though it was a narrow win, the Chiefs' defense once again delivered in key moments, continuing a trend seen frequently over the past year.

