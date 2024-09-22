NFL Week 3 Recap: New York Giants 21, Cleveland Browns 15

The New York Giants upset the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 3 behind another outstanding game from rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers.
Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, saw double-digit targets for the second straight week and brought in two touchdowns. The Giants used the effort to take down the Browns by a 21-15 score.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Cleveland Browns edge defender is deserving of a shoutout for another pressure-filled outing, but New York Giants rookie wideout Malik Nabers was the true star of the game.
Six of Nabers' 12 targets were contested, and he caught three to take the early NFL lead in that category. The LSU product scored twice and finished with eight catches on 12 targets for 78 yards.
BOX SCORE
|Giants
|Browns
|Total points
|21
|15
|Total offensive plays
|69
|63
|Average EPA per play
|-0.052
|-0.466
|Total net yards
|324
|202
|Avg yards per play
|4.7
|3.2
|Total first downs
|21
|16
|Rushing first downs
|7
|5
|Passing first downs
|13
|9
|Penalty first downs
|1
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|29%
|36%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|11%
|10%
|Possessions
|13
|14
|Avg plays per drive
|6
|4.9
|Avg yards per drive
|23.1
|13.5
|Avg points per drive
|1.5
|1
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|1
|Red-zone plays
|14
|2
|Red-zone TDs
|3
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
