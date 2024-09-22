All
NFL Week 3 Recap: New York Giants 21, Cleveland Browns 15

2Y5MHK9 New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers catches a touchdown pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By Ben Cooper
Cleveland Browns New York Giants

The New York Giants upset the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 3 behind another outstanding game from rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, saw double-digit targets for the second straight week and brought in two touchdowns. The Giants used the effort to take down the Browns by a 21-15 score.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cleveland Browns edge defender is deserving of a shoutout for another pressure-filled outing, but New York Giants rookie wideout Malik Nabers was the true star of the game.

Six of Nabers' 12 targets were contested, and he caught three to take the early NFL lead in that category. The LSU product scored twice and finished with eight catches on 12 targets for 78 yards.

BOX SCORE

Giants Browns
Total points 21 15
Total offensive plays 69 63
Average EPA per play -0.052 -0.466
Total net yards 324 202
Avg yards per play 4.7 3.2
Total first downs 21 16
Rushing first downs 7 5
Passing first downs 13 9
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 29% 36%
Fourth-down efficiency 11% 10%
Possessions 13 14
Avg plays per drive 6 4.9
Avg yards per drive 23.1 13.5
Avg points per drive 1.5 1
Red-zone possessions 3 1
Red-zone plays 14 2
Red-zone TDs 3 1
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

