NFL Week 3 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 15, New Orleans Saints 12

Saquon Barkley led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, scoring two decisive fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 65-yard breakaway run and a game-winning 4-yard rush with just over a minute left.

Philadelphia's defense came up big in the final minute when safety Reed Blankenship intercepted Derek Carr‘s pass, securing the win.

The Eagles defense effectively shut down a New Orleans offense that had been the NFL's highest-scoring unit through the first two weeks of the season.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Goedert was terrific in the Eagles win, hauling in 10 of his 11 catchable targets for a career-best 170 receiving yards. He set up the final score of the game with a 61-yard reception on a crossing route on a third-and-16.

The veteran tight end moved the chains five times, and 115 of his yards came after the catch. Four of his catches went for 15 yards or more — he was a key reason why the Eagles were able to emerge from this one with a win.

BOX SCORE

Eagles Saints Total points 15 12 Total offensive plays 67 55 Average EPA per play 0.041 -0.241 Total net yards 446 204 Avg yards per play 6.7 3.7 Total first downs 20 12 Rushing first downs 7 5 Passing first downs 12 7 Penalty first downs 1 0 Third-down efficiency 43% 46% Fourth-down efficiency 17% 0% Possessions 10 10 Avg plays per drive 6.7 5.9 Avg yards per drive 40.5 18.6 Avg points per drive 1.4 1.1 Red-zone possessions 3 3 Red-zone plays 5 8 Red-zone TDs 1 1 Red-zone FGs 0 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 33% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION