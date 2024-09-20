NFL Week 3 Recap: New York Jets 24, New England Patriots 3

The New York Jets kicked off Week 3 with a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night. All the focus was on Aaron Rodgers as he made his return to the place where he tore his Achilles last season, and he impressed, finishing 27-of-35 for 281 passing yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, the Jets defense was outstanding, stymieing Jacoby Brissett and New England's offense to the tune of -0.441 EPA per play.
The victory brings the Jets to 2-1 on the season while the Patriots fall to 1-2.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jets linebacker Quincy Williams was excellent on Thursday night. The 28-year-old Alabama native made an impact in all three phases of linebacker play — rushing the passer, defending the run and in coverage. Williams finished with three run stops, three coverage stops and a pressure to round out an impressive performance. In a league that's getting more difficult for linebackers by the year, Williams is one of the few thriving in that tough environment.
BOX SCORE
|Patriots
|Jets
|Total points
|3
|24
|Total offensive plays
|48
|70
|Average EPA per play
|-0.441
|0.266
|Total net yards
|126
|415
|Avg yards per play
|2.6
|5.9
|Total first downs
|10
|26
|Rushing first downs
|3
|7
|Passing first downs
|7
|17
|Penalty first downs
|0
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|18%
|67%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|33%
|0%
|Possessions
|9
|8
|Avg plays per drive
|5.6
|9.2
|Avg yards per drive
|12.6
|46.1
|Avg points per drive
|0.3
|2.7
|Red-zone possessions
|0
|4
|Red-zone plays
|1
|10
|Red-zone TDs
|0
|3
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
