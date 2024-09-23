NFL Week 3 Recap: Baltimore Ravens 28, Dallas Cowboys 25

It was only a matter of time until running back Derrick Henry enjoyed his first monster game as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 3 was the stage, and Henry was the star. He ran for 151 yards and two scores against the Dallas Cowboys in a 28-25 victory that got the Ravens in the win column.

It wasn't easy, as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott helped his team rack up 19 fourth-quarter points in a valiant comeback effort, but Henry and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came through in the end.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington logged 34 snaps after playing only 12 through the first two weeks, and he was instrumental in locking down star Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, who finished with four catches for 67 yards.

Washington forced four incompletions and allowed one catch (the Cowboys' final touchdown) on seven targets into his coverage when counting plays negated by penalties.

BOX SCORE

Ravens Cowboys Total points 28 25 Total offensive plays 60 70 Average EPA per play 0.407 0.048 Total net yards 456 426 Avg yards per play 7.6 6.1 Total first downs 24 26 Rushing first downs 16 2 Passing first downs 8 18 Penalty first downs 0 6 Third-down efficiency 44% 69% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 10 11 Avg plays per drive 6.7 6.9 Avg yards per drive 41.5 35.5 Avg points per drive 2.5 2.1 Red-zone possessions 3 4 Red-zone plays 5 8 Red-zone TDs 3 3 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

