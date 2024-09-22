NFL Week 3 Recap: Denver Broncos 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7

Bo Nix‘s NFL career got off to an inauspicious start, but the high-flying Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran into an improved version of the Denver Broncos‘ rookie quarterback.

Nix made the third big-time throw of his Broncos tenure, albeit with two turnover-worthy plays, and added 47 yards and a score on the ground. He is set to earn a career-high PFF overall grade, pending reviews, in his first NFL win.

Tampa Bay's offense couldn't match Nix's output, and the Broncos came away 26-7 winners in Week 3.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz surrendered only one hurry on 44 pass-blocking snaps and earned a positive grade on nearly 30% of his run-blocking snaps, pending final reviews.

BOX SCORE

Broncos Buccaneers Total points 26 7 Total offensive plays 64 56 Average EPA per play 0.005 -0.373 Total net yards 344 190 Avg yards per play 5.4 3.4 Total first downs 18 16 Rushing first downs 7 4 Passing first downs 11 11 Penalty first downs 0 1 Third-down efficiency 29% 27% Fourth-down efficiency 22% 0% Possessions 10 10 Avg plays per drive 7.2 5.7 Avg yards per drive 31.3 17.3 Avg points per drive 2.4 0.6 Red-zone possessions 5 2 Red-zone plays 15 7 Red-zone TDs 2 1 Red-zone FGs 2 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 80% 50%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION