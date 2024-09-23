NFL Week 3 Recap: Carolina Panthers 36, Las Vegas Raiders 22

Bryce Young may be on the bench for a bit longer.
After sitting the 2023 No. 1 overall pick and turning to veteran Andy Dalton for Week 3, the Carolina Panthers looked like a new team. They shredded the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-22, behind Dalton's three touchdown passes.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Who else but Andy Dalton? The veteran stepped in for a struggling Bryce Young and delivered three big-time throws while leading the team to 30-plus points after Carolina had scored a combined 13 in the previous two weeks.
Dalton completed both of his passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield, one for a touchdown.
BOX SCORE
|Panthers
|Raiders
|Total points
|36
|22
|Total offensive plays
|70
|59
|Average EPA per play
|0.213
|-0.212
|Total net yards
|437
|331
|Avg yards per play
|6.2
|5.6
|Total first downs
|24
|20
|Rushing first downs
|8
|2
|Passing first downs
|15
|16
|Penalty first downs
|1
|2
|Third-down efficiency
|50%
|25%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|13%
|Possessions
|11
|12
|Avg plays per drive
|7.3
|5.5
|Avg yards per drive
|36.4
|25.5
|Avg points per drive
|3
|1.5
|Red-zone possessions
|5
|3
|Red-zone plays
|14
|8
|Red-zone TDs
|3
|3
|Red-zone FGs
|2
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
