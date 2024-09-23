All
NFL Week 3 Recap: Carolina Panthers 36, Las Vegas Raiders 22

2Y5PRWX Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Ben Cooper
Las Vegas Raiders Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young may be on the bench for a bit longer.

After sitting the 2023 No. 1 overall pick and turning to veteran Andy Dalton for Week 3, the Carolina Panthers looked like a new team. They shredded the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-22, behind Dalton's three touchdown passes.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Who else but Andy Dalton? The veteran stepped in for a struggling Bryce Young and delivered three big-time throws while leading the team to 30-plus points after Carolina had scored a combined 13 in the previous two weeks.

Dalton completed both of his passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield, one for a touchdown.

BOX SCORE

Panthers Raiders
Total points 36 22
Total offensive plays 70 59
Average EPA per play 0.213 -0.212
Total net yards 437 331
Avg yards per play 6.2 5.6
Total first downs 24 20
Rushing first downs 8 2
Passing first downs 15 16
Penalty first downs 1 2
Third-down efficiency 50% 25%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 13%
Possessions 11 12
Avg plays per drive 7.3 5.5
Avg yards per drive 36.4 25.5
Avg points per drive 3 1.5
Red-zone possessions 5 3
Red-zone plays 14 8
Red-zone TDs 3 3
Red-zone FGs 2 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

