NFL Week 3 Recap: Carolina Panthers 36, Las Vegas Raiders 22

Bryce Young may be on the bench for a bit longer.

After sitting the 2023 No. 1 overall pick and turning to veteran Andy Dalton for Week 3, the Carolina Panthers looked like a new team. They shredded the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-22, behind Dalton's three touchdown passes.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Who else but Andy Dalton? The veteran stepped in for a struggling Bryce Young and delivered three big-time throws while leading the team to 30-plus points after Carolina had scored a combined 13 in the previous two weeks.

Dalton completed both of his passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield, one for a touchdown.

BOX SCORE

Panthers Raiders Total points 36 22 Total offensive plays 70 59 Average EPA per play 0.213 -0.212 Total net yards 437 331 Avg yards per play 6.2 5.6 Total first downs 24 20 Rushing first downs 8 2 Passing first downs 15 16 Penalty first downs 1 2 Third-down efficiency 50% 25% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 13% Possessions 11 12 Avg plays per drive 7.3 5.5 Avg yards per drive 36.4 25.5 Avg points per drive 3 1.5 Red-zone possessions 5 3 Red-zone plays 14 8 Red-zone TDs 3 3 Red-zone FGs 2 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

