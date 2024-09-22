NFL Week 3 Recap: Indianapolis Colts 21, Chicago Bears 16

Jonathan Taylor led the Indianapolis Colts to a 21-16 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Trey Sermon added a score as the Colts (1-2) avoided their first 0-3 start since 2021.

The game was far from flawless, with Caleb Williams and Anthony Richardson throwing two interceptions each. On the bright side for Bears fans, Williams recorded his first NFL touchdown passes and set season-highs in passing yards. However, Richardson's performance left much to be desired, as he continued to make questionable decisions, finishing with two turnover-worthy plays.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bears tight end Cole Kmet caught all 10 of his catchable targets for 97 yards in the Bears' loss. He moved the chains seven times, snagged both of his contested targets and produced three explosive plays of 15 or more yards.

Caleb Williams recorded a 133.7 passer rating when throwing Kmet's way on Sunday afternoon, with the veteran tight end averaging a respectable 2.43 yards per route run.

BOX SCORE

Bears Colts Total points 16 21 Total offensive plays 84 54 Average EPA per play -0.157 -0.201 Total net yards 394 311 Avg yards per play 4.7 5.8 Total first downs 25 14 Rushing first downs 4 9 Passing first downs 18 4 Penalty first downs 3 2 Third-down efficiency 43% 25% Fourth-down efficiency 40% 17% Possessions 12 12 Avg plays per drive 7.2 5.1 Avg yards per drive 30.3 23.9 Avg points per drive 1.2 1.6 Red-zone possessions 3 3 Red-zone plays 19 10 Red-zone TDs 2 2 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 67% 67%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION