NFL Week 3 Recap: Washington Commanders 38, Cincinnati Bengals 33

Jayden Daniels has quickly established himself as the most promising quarterback of the 2024 NFL Draft class.

The Washington Commanders‘ budding rookie looked more poised than ever, in just his third NFL game, and delivered two big-time throws and several other key passes against the Cincinnati Bengals. No other NFL quarterback is within even 5 percentage points of his 80.3% completion rate this season.

Daniels tallied the first two touchdown passes of his career and led the Commanders to points on every one of their non-kneel-down drives to upend the Bengals, 38-33, in Week 3.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Four forced missed tackles on the ground. A 91.3 completion rate. Two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. Points on every non-kneel-down drive.

Each of those stats belongs to Jayden Daniels, who announced himself to the league in earnest on Monday Night Football. The rookie quarterback is on track to earn one of the highest PFF overall grades at the position — if not the highest — for Week 3, pending reviews.

BOX SCORE

Commanders Bengals Total points 38 33 Total offensive plays 57 60 Average EPA per play 0.491 0.369 Total net yards 361 435 Avg yards per play 6.3 7.3 Total first downs 22 30 Rushing first downs 6 10 Passing first downs 15 19 Penalty first downs 1 1 Third-down efficiency 56% 60% Fourth-down efficiency 75% 25% Possessions 8 7 Avg plays per drive 7.8 9.1 Avg yards per drive 40.1 54.4 Avg points per drive 4.2 4.1 Red-zone possessions 3 4 Red-zone plays 10 14 Red-zone TDs 3 2 Red-zone FGs 0 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

