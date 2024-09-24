NFL Week 3 Recap: Washington Commanders 38, Cincinnati Bengals 33

Jayden Daniels has quickly established himself as the most promising quarterback of the 2024 NFL Draft class.
The Washington Commanders‘ budding rookie looked more poised than ever, in just his third NFL game, and delivered two big-time throws and several other key passes against the Cincinnati Bengals. No other NFL quarterback is within even 5 percentage points of his 80.3% completion rate this season.
Daniels tallied the first two touchdown passes of his career and led the Commanders to points on every one of their non-kneel-down drives to upend the Bengals, 38-33, in Week 3.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Four forced missed tackles on the ground. A 91.3 completion rate. Two big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays. Points on every non-kneel-down drive.
Each of those stats belongs to Jayden Daniels, who announced himself to the league in earnest on Monday Night Football. The rookie quarterback is on track to earn one of the highest PFF overall grades at the position — if not the highest — for Week 3, pending reviews.
BOX SCORE
|Commanders
|Bengals
|Total points
|38
|33
|Total offensive plays
|57
|60
|Average EPA per play
|0.491
|0.369
|Total net yards
|361
|435
|Avg yards per play
|6.3
|7.3
|Total first downs
|22
|30
|Rushing first downs
|6
|10
|Passing first downs
|15
|19
|Penalty first downs
|1
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|56%
|60%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|75%
|25%
|Possessions
|8
|7
|Avg plays per drive
|7.8
|9.1
|Avg yards per drive
|40.1
|54.4
|Avg points per drive
|4.2
|4.1
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|4
|Red-zone plays
|10
|14
|Red-zone TDs
|3
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
