NFL Week 3 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 27, San Francisco 49ers 24

Rookie Joshua Karty nailed a 37-yard field goal with just seconds remaining to complete a dramatic comeback as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 in Week 3.

Jauan Jennings had a standout performance for the 49ers, setting career highs with 11 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough, as San Francisco ultimately dropped a 14-point lead.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

With running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle sidelined, Jauan Jennings seized the opportunity to shine for the 49ers' offense.

Jennings delivered a career performance, catching 11 of his 12 catchable targets for 175 yards and three touchdowns in San Francisco's loss. He moved the chains four times and hauled in five of six contested catches. Four of his receptions went for 15 or more yards, and he generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.

BOX SCORE

49ers Rams Total points 24 27 Total offensive plays 65 56 Average EPA per play 0.182 0.081 Total net yards 430 275 Avg yards per play 6.6 4.9 Total first downs 24 20 Rushing first downs 6 8 Passing first downs 14 9 Penalty first downs 4 3 Third-down efficiency 82% 46% Fourth-down efficiency 20% 33% Possessions 9 9 Avg plays per drive 7.7 7 Avg yards per drive 43 27.5 Avg points per drive 2.4 2.7 Red-zone possessions 3 5 Red-zone plays 12 17 Red-zone TDs 2 3 Red-zone FGs 1 2 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION