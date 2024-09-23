NFL Week 3 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 27, San Francisco 49ers 24

Rookie Joshua Karty nailed a 37-yard field goal with just seconds remaining to complete a dramatic comeback as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers 27-24 in Week 3.
Jauan Jennings had a standout performance for the 49ers, setting career highs with 11 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough, as San Francisco ultimately dropped a 14-point lead.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
With running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle sidelined, Jauan Jennings seized the opportunity to shine for the 49ers' offense.
Jennings delivered a career performance, catching 11 of his 12 catchable targets for 175 yards and three touchdowns in San Francisco's loss. He moved the chains four times and hauled in five of six contested catches. Four of his receptions went for 15 or more yards, and he generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.
BOX SCORE
|49ers
|Rams
|Total points
|24
|27
|Total offensive plays
|65
|56
|Average EPA per play
|0.182
|0.081
|Total net yards
|430
|275
|Avg yards per play
|6.6
|4.9
|Total first downs
|24
|20
|Rushing first downs
|6
|8
|Passing first downs
|14
|9
|Penalty first downs
|4
|3
|Third-down efficiency
|82%
|46%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|20%
|33%
|Possessions
|9
|9
|Avg plays per drive
|7.7
|7
|Avg yards per drive
|43
|27.5
|Avg points per drive
|2.4
|2.7
|Red-zone possessions
|3
|5
|Red-zone plays
|12
|17
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|3
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
