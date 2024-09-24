All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 3 Recap: Buffalo Bills 47, Jacksonville Jaguars 10

2Y6337C Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) spikes the football after a touchdown catch by tight end Dalton Kincaid during the first half an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By Ben Cooper
Jacksonville Jaguars Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back, crushing the Jacksonville Jaguars by a 47-10 score in Week 3.

Allen racked up four touchdown passes and spread the ball around, including finding rookie Keon Coleman for his first NFL score. Allen was then relieved of his duties with the game out of hand, a well-earned rest for the 3-0 quarterback.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The 3-0 Bills are dominating their opponents, and Josh Allen is looking dangerous as always. The star quarterback made three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in this game.

He has tallied just two turnover-worthy plays this season after ranking in the bottom five in that category in each of the past two years.

BOX SCORE

Jaguars Bills
Total points 10 47
Total offensive plays 68 60
Average EPA per play -0.309 0.363
Total net yards 239 403
Avg yards per play 3.5 6.7
Total first downs 18 24
Rushing first downs 7 7
Passing first downs 9 16
Penalty first downs 2 1
Third-down efficiency 23% 55%
Fourth-down efficiency 36% 40%
Possessions 10 10
Avg plays per drive 6.8 7.1
Avg yards per drive 21.7 36.6
Avg points per drive 0.9 4.3
Red-zone possessions 4 5
Red-zone plays 13 20
Red-zone TDs 1 4
Red-zone FGs 0 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 25% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.