NFL Week 3 Recap: Buffalo Bills 47, Jacksonville Jaguars 10

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back, crushing the Jacksonville Jaguars by a 47-10 score in Week 3.
Allen racked up four touchdown passes and spread the ball around, including finding rookie Keon Coleman for his first NFL score. Allen was then relieved of his duties with the game out of hand, a well-earned rest for the 3-0 quarterback.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
The 3-0 Bills are dominating their opponents, and Josh Allen is looking dangerous as always. The star quarterback made three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in this game.
He has tallied just two turnover-worthy plays this season after ranking in the bottom five in that category in each of the past two years.
BOX SCORE
|Jaguars
|Bills
|Total points
|10
|47
|Total offensive plays
|68
|60
|Average EPA per play
|-0.309
|0.363
|Total net yards
|239
|403
|Avg yards per play
|3.5
|6.7
|Total first downs
|18
|24
|Rushing first downs
|7
|7
|Passing first downs
|9
|16
|Penalty first downs
|2
|1
|Third-down efficiency
|23%
|55%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|36%
|40%
|Possessions
|10
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|6.8
|7.1
|Avg yards per drive
|21.7
|36.6
|Avg points per drive
|0.9
|4.3
|Red-zone possessions
|4
|5
|Red-zone plays
|13
|20
|Red-zone TDs
|1
|4
|Red-zone FGs
|0
|1
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|25%
|100%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
