NFL Week 3 Recap: Buffalo Bills 47, Jacksonville Jaguars 10

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back, crushing the Jacksonville Jaguars by a 47-10 score in Week 3.

Allen racked up four touchdown passes and spread the ball around, including finding rookie Keon Coleman for his first NFL score. Allen was then relieved of his duties with the game out of hand, a well-earned rest for the 3-0 quarterback.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The 3-0 Bills are dominating their opponents, and Josh Allen is looking dangerous as always. The star quarterback made three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays in this game.

He has tallied just two turnover-worthy plays this season after ranking in the bottom five in that category in each of the past two years.

BOX SCORE

Jaguars Bills Total points 10 47 Total offensive plays 68 60 Average EPA per play -0.309 0.363 Total net yards 239 403 Avg yards per play 3.5 6.7 Total first downs 18 24 Rushing first downs 7 7 Passing first downs 9 16 Penalty first downs 2 1 Third-down efficiency 23% 55% Fourth-down efficiency 36% 40% Possessions 10 10 Avg plays per drive 6.8 7.1 Avg yards per drive 21.7 36.6 Avg points per drive 0.9 4.3 Red-zone possessions 4 5 Red-zone plays 13 20 Red-zone TDs 1 4 Red-zone FGs 0 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 25% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION