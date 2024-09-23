NFL Week 3 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 24, Miami Dolphins 3

Geno Smith completed 26 of his 34 passes for 289 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown to D.K. Metcalf, but also threw two interceptions as the Seattle Seahawks cruised to a 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Zach Charbonnet contributed with two rushing touchdowns, helping Seattle control the game from start to finish.

While the Seahawks' offense took command, much of the attention was on Miami‘s continuing quarterback struggles. A week after losing Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion, Skylar Thompson left the game in the second half due to a chest injury. Backup Tim Boyle was unable to ignite a comeback, leaving the 1-2 Dolphins still searching for an answer at quarterback.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Veteran interior defender Calais Campbell was a menace up front for Miami, registering one sack, one hit, two hurries and one batted pass from 18 pass-rush snaps.

BOX SCORE

Dolphins Seahawks Total points 3 24 Total offensive plays 56 59 Average EPA per play -0.408 0.02 Total net yards 211 375 Avg yards per play 3.8 6.4 Total first downs 11 21 Rushing first downs 2 7 Passing first downs 8 13 Penalty first downs 1 1 Third-down efficiency 8% 27% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 10 9 Avg plays per drive 5.1 6.2 Avg yards per drive 16.2 31.3 Avg points per drive 0.2 2 Red-zone possessions 2 2 Red-zone plays 9 3 Red-zone TDs 0 2 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 50% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION