NFL Week 3 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 22, Atlanta Falcons 17

The Kansas City defense came up big in the closing moments to clinch a 22-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, extending the Chiefs' unbeaten streak to 3-0.

Kirk Cousins failed to connect on two passes in the end zone from the Chiefs' 6-yard line, stalling one Falcons drive, and Bijan Robinson was tackled for a 3-yard loss on a crucial fourth-and-1 at Kansas City’s 13 in the final minute.

Though it was a narrow win, the Chiefs' defense once again delivered in key moments, continuing a trend seen frequently over the past year.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice was targeted 14 times on Sunday night, and he hauled in 12 of those passes for 110 yards, one touchdown and six first downs. The Chiefs star was electric with the ball in his hands, as he forced five missed tackles and averaged 5.6 yards after the catch per reception.

BOX SCORE

Chiefs Falcons Total points 22 17 Total offensive plays 72 56 Average EPA per play 0.026 -0.127 Total net yards 345 301 Avg yards per play 4.8 5.4 Total first downs 22 19 Rushing first downs 8 4 Passing first downs 13 11 Penalty first downs 1 4 Third-down efficiency 43% 33% Fourth-down efficiency 14% 14% Possessions 10 10 Avg plays per drive 7.8 6 Avg yards per drive 31.4 27.4 Avg points per drive 2 1.6 Red-zone possessions 4 4 Red-zone plays 16 11 Red-zone TDs 2 2 Red-zone FGs 1 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 50%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION