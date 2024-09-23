NFL Week 3 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 22, Atlanta Falcons 17

The Kansas City defense came up big in the closing moments to clinch a 22-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, extending the Chiefs' unbeaten streak to 3-0.
Kirk Cousins failed to connect on two passes in the end zone from the Chiefs' 6-yard line, stalling one Falcons drive, and Bijan Robinson was tackled for a 3-yard loss on a crucial fourth-and-1 at Kansas City’s 13 in the final minute.
Though it was a narrow win, the Chiefs' defense once again delivered in key moments, continuing a trend seen frequently over the past year.
PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.
Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice was targeted 14 times on Sunday night, and he hauled in 12 of those passes for 110 yards, one touchdown and six first downs. The Chiefs star was electric with the ball in his hands, as he forced five missed tackles and averaged 5.6 yards after the catch per reception.
BOX SCORE
|Chiefs
|Falcons
|Total points
|22
|17
|Total offensive plays
|72
|56
|Average EPA per play
|0.026
|-0.127
|Total net yards
|345
|301
|Avg yards per play
|4.8
|5.4
|Total first downs
|22
|19
|Rushing first downs
|8
|4
|Passing first downs
|13
|11
|Penalty first downs
|1
|4
|Third-down efficiency
|43%
|33%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|14%
|14%
|Possessions
|10
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|7.8
|6
|Avg yards per drive
|31.4
|27.4
|Avg points per drive
|2
|1.6
|Red-zone possessions
|4
|4
|Red-zone plays
|16
|11
|Red-zone TDs
|2
|2
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|0
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|75%
|50%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32
Already have a subscription? Log In