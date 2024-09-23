All
NFL Week 3 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 22, Atlanta Falcons 17

2Y5T4CM Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By Mark Chichester
Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons

The Kansas City defense came up big in the closing moments to clinch a 22-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, extending the Chiefs' unbeaten streak to 3-0.

Kirk Cousins failed to connect on two passes in the end zone from the Chiefs' 6-yard line, stalling one Falcons drive, and Bijan Robinson was tackled for a 3-yard loss on a crucial fourth-and-1 at Kansas City’s 13 in the final minute.

Though it was a narrow win, the Chiefs' defense once again delivered in key moments, continuing a trend seen frequently over the past year.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice was targeted 14 times on Sunday night, and he hauled in 12 of those passes for 110 yards, one touchdown and six first downs. The Chiefs star was electric with the ball in his hands, as he forced five missed tackles and averaged 5.6 yards after the catch per reception.

BOX SCORE

Chiefs Falcons
Total points 22 17
Total offensive plays 72 56
Average EPA per play 0.026 -0.127
Total net yards 345 301
Avg yards per play 4.8 5.4
Total first downs 22 19
Rushing first downs 8 4
Passing first downs 13 11
Penalty first downs 1 4
Third-down efficiency 43% 33%
Fourth-down efficiency 14% 14%
Possessions 10 10
Avg plays per drive 7.8 6
Avg yards per drive 31.4 27.4
Avg points per drive 2 1.6
Red-zone possessions 4 4
Red-zone plays 16 11
Red-zone TDs 2 2
Red-zone FGs 1 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 75% 50%

