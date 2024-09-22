All
NFL Week 3 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Los Angeles Chargers 10

2Y5P3HE Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) celebrates a first down during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

By Ben Cooper
Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is well on his way to engineering another above-.500 season, and quarterback Justin Fields has proven to be a valuable sidekick.

Fields and the Steelers took care of business for a third straight week, moving to 3-0 with a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Steelers edge defender Alex Highsmith exited due to a groin injury, and Nick Herbig ensured the void was filled. Herbig tallied three quarterback pressures — including two second-half sacks — on only eight pass-rushing snaps. He forced a fumble on one of them that the Chargers recovered.

BOX SCORE

Chargers Steelers
Total points 10 20
Total offensive plays 45 65
Average EPA per play -0.188 0.088
Total net yards 163 389
Avg yards per play 3.6 6
Total first downs 10 19
Rushing first downs 3 7
Passing first downs 7 8
Penalty first downs 0 4
Third-down efficiency 27% 64%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 10 10
Avg plays per drive 5.2 7.1
Avg yards per drive 14.8 35.4
Avg points per drive 0.9 1.8
Red zone possessions 1 4
Red-zone plays 4 12
Red-zone TDs 0 1
Red-zone FGs 1 2
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 75%

