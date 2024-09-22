NFL Week 3 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is well on his way to engineering another above-.500 season, and quarterback Justin Fields has proven to be a valuable sidekick.
Fields and the Steelers took care of business for a third straight week, moving to 3-0 with a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Steelers edge defender Alex Highsmith exited due to a groin injury, and Nick Herbig ensured the void was filled. Herbig tallied three quarterback pressures — including two second-half sacks — on only eight pass-rushing snaps. He forced a fumble on one of them that the Chargers recovered.
BOX SCORE
|Chargers
|Steelers
|Total points
|10
|20
|Total offensive plays
|45
|65
|Average EPA per play
|-0.188
|0.088
|Total net yards
|163
|389
|Avg yards per play
|3.6
|6
|Total first downs
|10
|19
|Rushing first downs
|3
|7
|Passing first downs
|7
|8
|Penalty first downs
|0
|4
|Third-down efficiency
|27%
|64%
|Fourth-down efficiency
|0%
|0%
|Possessions
|10
|10
|Avg plays per drive
|5.2
|7.1
|Avg yards per drive
|14.8
|35.4
|Avg points per drive
|0.9
|1.8
|Red zone possessions
|1
|4
|Red-zone plays
|4
|12
|Red-zone TDs
|0
|1
|Red-zone FGs
|1
|2
|Red-zone scoring efficiency
|100%
|75%
SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION
