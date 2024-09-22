All
NFL Week 3 Recap: Green Bay Packers 30, Tennessee Titans 14

2Y5MK20 Green Bay Packers' Malik Willis runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

By Mark Chichester
Tennessee Titans Green Bay Packers

Malik Willis delivered his best NFL performance in Week 3, leading the Green Bay Packers to a dominant 30-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Filling in for the injured Jordan Love — who should be back in action next week — Willis passed for 202 yards, ran for 73 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Willis accounted for nearly all of the Packers’ first-quarter offense, amassing 134 of their 137 yards, while cornerback Jaire Alexander added to the early lead with his first career pick-six. 

The Packers' defense was relentless, recording over 20 total pressures and forcing three turnovers.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kingsley Enagbare enjoyed a very productive game on Sunday afternoon, recording two sacks, one hurry and another pass-rush win that didn't result in pressure.

BOX SCORE

Packers Titans
Total points 30 14
Total offensive plays 59 53
Average EPA per play 0.083 -0.347
Total net yards 368 235
Avg yards per play 6.2 4.4
Total first downs 15 18
Rushing first downs 7 2
Passing first downs 8 15
Penalty first downs 0 1
Third-down efficiency 36% 33%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 10 11
Avg plays per drive 6.9 5.2
Avg yards per drive 33.5 19.6
Avg points per drive 2.2 1.2
Red-zone possessions 3 2
Red-zone plays 8 7
Red-zone TDs 1 2
Red-zone FGs 2 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

