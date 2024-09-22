NFL Week 3 Recap: Green Bay Packers 30, Tennessee Titans 14

Malik Willis delivered his best NFL performance in Week 3, leading the Green Bay Packers to a dominant 30-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Filling in for the injured Jordan Love — who should be back in action next week — Willis passed for 202 yards, ran for 73 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Willis accounted for nearly all of the Packers’ first-quarter offense, amassing 134 of their 137 yards, while cornerback Jaire Alexander added to the early lead with his first career pick-six.

The Packers' defense was relentless, recording over 20 total pressures and forcing three turnovers.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kingsley Enagbare enjoyed a very productive game on Sunday afternoon, recording two sacks, one hurry and another pass-rush win that didn't result in pressure.

BOX SCORE

Packers Titans Total points 30 14 Total offensive plays 59 53 Average EPA per play 0.083 -0.347 Total net yards 368 235 Avg yards per play 6.2 4.4 Total first downs 15 18 Rushing first downs 7 2 Passing first downs 8 15 Penalty first downs 0 1 Third-down efficiency 36% 33% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 10 11 Avg plays per drive 6.9 5.2 Avg yards per drive 33.5 19.6 Avg points per drive 2.2 1.2 Red-zone possessions 3 2 Red-zone plays 8 7 Red-zone TDs 1 2 Red-zone FGs 2 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

