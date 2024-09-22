All
NFL Week 3 Recap: Detroit Lions 20, Arizona Cardinals 13

2Y5RPAK Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

By Ben Cooper
Arizona Cardinals Detroit Lions

Despite not scoring in the second half, the Detroit Lions used a steady run game to close out the Arizona Cardinals, 20-13, in Week 3.

Jahmyr Gibbs accounted for 83 rushing yards, while David Montgomery added 106 and a score.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we've gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lions center Frank Ragnow may have allowed a sack, but recording a positive grade on a significant number of his 40 run-blocking snaps — pending final reviews — is an otherworldly feat. Detroit leaned on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to build a more than 13-minute time of possession advantage and seal the game, and Ragnow's blocking was a large part of that.

BOX SCORE

Lions Cardinals
Total points 20 13
Total offensive plays 68 53
Average EPA per play 0.053 -0.266
Total net yards 372 290
Avg yards per play 5.5 5.5
Total first downs 23 17
Rushing first downs 11 1
Passing first downs 12 11
Penalty first downs 0 5
Third-down efficiency 50% 20%
Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0%
Possessions 11 11
Avg plays per drive 6.7 5.3
Avg yards per drive 31 24.2
Avg points per drive 1.7 1.1
Red-zone possessions 2 1
Red-zone plays 5 3
Red-zone TDs 2 1
Red-zone FGs 0 0
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION

