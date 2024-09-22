NFL Week 3 Recap: Detroit Lions 20, Arizona Cardinals 13

Despite not scoring in the second half, the Detroit Lions used a steady run game to close out the Arizona Cardinals, 20-13, in Week 3.

Jahmyr Gibbs accounted for 83 rushing yards, while David Montgomery added 106 and a score.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lions center Frank Ragnow may have allowed a sack, but recording a positive grade on a significant number of his 40 run-blocking snaps — pending final reviews — is an otherworldly feat. Detroit leaned on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to build a more than 13-minute time of possession advantage and seal the game, and Ragnow's blocking was a large part of that.

BOX SCORE

Lions Cardinals Total points 20 13 Total offensive plays 68 53 Average EPA per play 0.053 -0.266 Total net yards 372 290 Avg yards per play 5.5 5.5 Total first downs 23 17 Rushing first downs 11 1 Passing first downs 12 11 Penalty first downs 0 5 Third-down efficiency 50% 20% Fourth-down efficiency 0% 0% Possessions 11 11 Avg plays per drive 6.7 5.3 Avg yards per drive 31 24.2 Avg points per drive 1.7 1.1 Red-zone possessions 2 1 Red-zone plays 5 3 Red-zone TDs 2 1 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION