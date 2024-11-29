PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Week 13

PFF grades are now live for Week 13's Thanksgiving Day games.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs' raw rushing numbers aren’t that impressive — 19 carries for just 43 yards — but he averaged more yards after contact (2.8) than he did per carry (2.3) and forced nine missed tackles. He also impressed as a receiver, with four receptions for 74 yards and seven forced missed tackles.

Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons

Parsons was a force off the edge for the Cowboys, earning a 90.3 PFF pass-rushing grade. From 41 pass-rushing snaps, he produced a 29.7% PFF pass-rush win rate and racked up seven pressures, including three sacks.

Lions G Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler posted an 88.2 PFF PFF pass-blocking grade, with no pressures allowed from 36 pass-blocking snaps on Thanksgiving. He stood out as a run-blocker, too, earning an 86.5 PFF run-blocking grade on a Lions offensive line that helped power the team to a 194-yard day on the ground.

