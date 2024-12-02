NFL Week 13 Recap: Buffalo Bills 35, San Francisco 49ers 10

The Buffalo Bills clinched their fifth consecutive AFC East title with a commanding 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, becoming the first team in 15 years to secure the division this early in the season.

The Bills‘ ground game dominated, as they racked up 222 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Running back James Cook led the charge with 107 yards, highlighted by a 65-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Josh Allen added to the offensive showcase, completing 13 of his 17 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns — one of which he technically threw to himself.

Allen became the first quarterback since 2022 to record passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in a single game.

The 49ers looked completely overwhelmed. The offense coughed the ball up three times and averaged -0.288 EPA per play on offense — a mark that would rank 32nd in the league. Worse yet, star running back Christian McCaffrey was forced out of the game early in the second quarter after suffering what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan later confirmed it as a PCL injury, potentially ending McCaffrey's season.

Buffalo’s defense capitalized on San Francisco's struggles, forcing three turnovers—all on fumble recoveries—while effectively stifling any offensive momentum. Meanwhile, the Bills‘ victory extends their winning streak to seven games and positions them as formidable contenders for the postseason.

While the 49ers faltered in the snowy conditions, looking completely outmatched in the freezing temperatures, Josh Allen thrived as if it were a crisp, 60-degree fall evening.

The Bills quarterback completed 13 of his 17 passes for 148 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His average depth of target was just 6.3 yards, but he fired a couple of well-placed passes into tight windows despite conditions that made throwing the ball look impossible.

The highlight of Allen’s night was his receiving touchdown. With the Bills at the goal line, he delivered a slightly behind-target pass to Amari Cooper, who hauled it in before lateraling it back to Allen, allowing his quarterback to dash in for the score.

Allen also contributed on the ground, adding 18 rushing yards, a touchdown, and two first downs on just three carries, making the challenging conditions seem effortless.

