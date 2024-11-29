NFL Week 13 Recap: Green Bay Packers 30, Miami Dolphins 17

After holding the Green Bay Packers to a three-and-out to open the game, the Miami Dolphins set the stage for a disastrous Thanksgiving.

Malik Washington muffed the ensuing punt, and the Packers set up inside the Dolphins' 10-yard line to begin the onslaught. They built a 24-3 lead by halftime and, despite giving up some second-half production, closed out a 30-17 win on Thanksgiving night.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

While it was Jayden Reed who found the endzone twice, tight end Tucker Kraft did a lot of dirty work for the Packers' offense. He caught all six of his targets for 78 yards — 61 of which came after the catch. Four of Kraft's receptions went for first downs, including one third-down conversion.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE