NFL Week 13 Recap: Minnesota Vikings 23, Arizona Cardinals 22

The NFC North always finds a way.

Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings, down 19-6 late in the third quarter, marched down the field on their final three meaningful drives to stun the Arizona Cardinals, 23-22, in Week 14 and improve to 10-2. They remain one game behind the Lions and one game ahead of the Packers despite their dominant record.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison combined for 118 second-half receiving yards, and the Vikings' defense picked off Kyler Murray twice to spur the comeback effort.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Vikings cornerback Shaquill Griffin allowed only 29 yards into his coverage against Arizona across 39 coverage snaps. He also secured the game-winning interception on fourth down with 40 seconds to go. If Griffin's 80.0-plus PFF overall grade on initial review holds, it would be a season-high mark.

