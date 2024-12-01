Our Black Friday sale is LIVE. Take 35% off a PFF+ Annual subscription. Ends 12/2.
NFL Week 13 Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 44, Cincinnati Bengals 38

2YPR7H8 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. 01st Dec, 2024. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs with the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (90) pursues during NFL game action at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. John Mersits/CSM/Alamy Live News

By Bradley Locker

The Pittsburgh Steelers bounced back, utilizing a dominant offensive effort to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38.

Pittsburgh's offense put together easily its best game of the year — if not in over five seasons — by posting 0.254 EPA per play, 527 yards and 8.0 yards per play. Russell Wilson (29-for-40, 411 passing yards, three touchdowns, two big-time throws, zero turnover-worthy plays) was marvelous.

Cincinnati's offense found its groove against a stingy Pittsburgh defense, averaging 6.1 yards per play, but strip sacks by T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig proved critical. 

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Pittsburgh Steelers – 91.3

Dl Keeanu Benton, Pittsburgh Steelers – 89.8

Edge Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers – 88.4

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Patterson played only 10 offensive snaps (primarily in relief of Najee Harris) but was impactful. The veteran carried the ball three times for 16 yards, with 18 coming after contact. Patterson also racked up three missed tackles forced.

BOX SCORE

