NFL Week 13 Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 17, Atlanta Falcons 13

Kirk Cousins‘ inopportune interceptions, however redundant that descriptor may be, doomed the Atlanta Falcons to a third straight loss.

All four of Cousins' picks came in Los Angeles Chargers territory — including one in the red zone, one that was returned for a score and one that ended the game. The turnovers nullified any meaningful offensive production for the Falcons, and the Chargers did just enough on offense themselves to pull out a 17-13 win in Week 13.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still‘s stingy coverage led to two interceptions of Kirk Cousins, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Still faced X targets, and while he allowed 60 yards on the lone catch into his coverage, it was a tightly contested grab that Ray-Ray McCloud turned into a long catch-and-run.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE