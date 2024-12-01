NFL Week 13 Recap: Seattle Seahawks 26, New York Jets 21

The New York Jets jumped out to an early two-score lead but couldn’t maintain their momentum, falling 26-21 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets started strong, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing first-quarter touchdowns to wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Isaiah Davis to build a 14-0 lead. However, the offense sputtered after the opening frame, and the Seahawks chipped away at the deficit, holding the Jets scoreless for nearly three quarters.

Seattle completed the comeback late in the fourth quarter when running back Zach Charbonnet capped a drive with an 8-yard touchdown run, putting the Seahawks ahead for good with 5:34 left on the clock. The loss extends the Jets’ disappointing season, while the Seahawks improved to 7-5, staying firmly in the NFC playoff race.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Seahawks star defensive lineman Leonard Williams delivered a standout performance in Week 13, recording two sacks and two hurries on 31 pass-rush snaps. He also added a tackle for loss against the run, showcasing his impact in both phases of the game.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE