NFL Week 13 Recap: Denver Broncos 41, Cleveland Browns 32

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy cupped his hand to his helmet's earhole, instigating the Denver Broncos faithful to lay the boos on thick.

Fresh off a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown, the former Broncos first-round draft pick seemed to feed off the crowd's contempt. But the groans he continued to incite eventually turned into victory chants.

It was all set up to be a storybook outing for Jeudy. No one told Bo Nix, though. The rookie quarterback guided Denver's offense downfield often enough to match the Browns' production, and with the help of two pick-sixes thrown by Jameis Winston, the Broncos secured a 41-32 win to further improve their playoff odds.

Jeudy's nine catches, 235 receiving yards and touchdown formed a career-best game, but it wasn't enough to upend the team that brought him into the NFL.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Sorry, Broncos fans. Jerry Jeudy backed up his frequent taunts with a career-best stat line, albeit in a losing effort. He is the second receiver to cross the 200-yard threshold this season (Ja'Marr Chase in Week 10 against the Ravens). Ninety-nine of his 235 yards came after the catch, and if his 90.4 initial grade holds after reviews, it will be the first time he has topped 90.0 in his five-year career.

