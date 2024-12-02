NFL Week 13 Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 24, Baltimore Ravens 19

While Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, arguably the NFL's top running backs, combined for a modest 80 rushing yards on 19 attempts in the first half, one was bound to break through down the stretch.

It was just a matter of whom.

Barkley won that battle, ripping off a 25-yard touchdown scamper midway through the fourth quarter to propel the Philadelphia Eagles past the Baltimore Ravens, 24-19, in Week 14.

Justin Tucker‘s two missed field goals and “doinked” extra point put the Ravens in a difficult spot to mount a comeback, but Barkley's 107 rushing yards and score were the fatal blow.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Ravens generated only nine pressures on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, largely due to Jordan Mailata locking down the blindside on his way to an initial 82.9 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Mailata also paved the way for Barkley's big fourth quarter. He wasn't charted with a lost rep on any of his 32 run-blocking snaps, pending reviews.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE