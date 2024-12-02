Our Black Friday sale is LIVE. Take 35% off a PFF+ Annual subscription. Ends 12/2.
All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 13 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 21, New Orleans Saints 14

2YPWCCC New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) is defended by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre Tomlinson (6) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

By Bradley Locker

The Los Angeles Rams climbed back to .500 with a 21-14 road win over the New Orleans Saints.

LA's run game was terrific, posting 0.318 EPA per play, averaging 5.4 net yards per rush and amassing six explosive runs. The Rams also played well defensively, winning on 53.7% of pass-rushing snaps and holding the Saints to a 33% third-down conversion rate.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

ILB Omar Speights, Los Angeles Rams – 92.6

Edge Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams – 90.0

OG Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams – 82.8

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our team of analysts evaluates every player on every play in real time! Initial grades for 1 p.m. games will then be relocked at 6 p.m. EST, while grades for 4 p.m. games will be relocked at 9 p.m. EST.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Speights put together a strong all-around game in the Rams' victory. The rookie notched five tackles and three stops on run defense. In coverage, Speights allowed four catches for only nine yards, recording an interception.

BOX SCORE

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.