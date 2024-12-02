NFL Week 13 Recap: Los Angeles Rams 21, New Orleans Saints 14

The Los Angeles Rams climbed back to .500 with a 21-14 road win over the New Orleans Saints.

LA's run game was terrific, posting 0.318 EPA per play, averaging 5.4 net yards per rush and amassing six explosive runs. The Rams also played well defensively, winning on 53.7% of pass-rushing snaps and holding the Saints to a 33% third-down conversion rate.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

ILB Omar Speights, Los Angeles Rams – 92.6

Edge Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams – 90.0

OG Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams – 82.8

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Speights put together a strong all-around game in the Rams' victory. The rookie notched five tackles and three stops on run defense. In coverage, Speights allowed four catches for only nine yards, recording an interception.

BOX SCORE