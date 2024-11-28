NFL Week 13 Recap: Detroit Lions 23, Chicago Bears 20

The Detroit Lions continued their dominant run with a 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

Jared Goff finished 21-of-34 and threw two touchdown passes to Sam LaPorta, while kicker Jake Bates made three field goals in the first half to help the Lions build and maintain their lead. Goff's steady performance guided Detroit to its 10th straight win and broke a seven-game Thanksgiving Day losing streak.

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears offense struggled to find consistency, averaging only 0.031 EPA per play on offense, and they fell short in a late-game comeback attempt.

The Lions now sit at 11-1 and remain the team to beat in the NFC. Chicago now stands at 4-8, comfortably in last place in the NFC North.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lions tackle Penei Sewell delivered a standout performance on Thanksgiving, keeping Jared Goff protected and anchoring a rushing attack that amassed 194 yards at an impressive 5.9 yards per carry. Sewell allowed just one hurry over 35 pass-blocking snaps and earned a stellar 93.0 run-blocking grade, per PFF’s initial game review.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE