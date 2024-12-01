NFL Week 13 Recap: Washington Commanders 42, Tennessee Titans 19

The Washington Commanders snapped their three-game losing streak in dominant fashion, defeating the Tennessee Titans 42-19 on Sunday.

Jayden Daniels led the way with three touchdown passes, two of which went to Terry McLaurin, while also adding a rushing touchdown. Daniels’ dual-threat performance helped reignite the Commanders' offense after weeks of struggles.

The Commanders improved to 8-5, keeping themselves in the playoff hunt, while the Titans fell to 3-9, remaining at the bottom of the AFC South standings.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin had a stellar outing in Week 13, catching all eight of his targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Titans. Beyond the scores, McLaurin moved the chains four times, secured his lone contested target, and notched two gains of 15 or more yards.

On the afternoon, McLaurin was targeted on 24.2% of his routes, with quarterback Jayden Daniels posting a 144.8 passer rating when throwing his way.

