PFF Linebacker Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Fred Warner stands alone: The four-time All-Pro has a long history of elite play in all facets, having charted as a top-five linebacker in each of the past five seasons.

Edgerrin Cooper could become a household name: Cooper’s return from injury was out of this world, with his 91.3 PFF overall grade from Week 15 onward leading the NFL. The sky is the limit for the young defensive force in 2025.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

Linebackers are the heart of a defense and perhaps the most difficult position to rank on the football field. Unlike other spots on the defense, high-level play at linebacker requires a complete game in all three major defensive facets. Being able to fit the run, cover and rush the passer sets apart the elite names from the rest of the pack. While not every player on this list is proficient in all three, each brings something to the table.

These are the top 32 linebackers heading into the 2025 season. Be sure to check out all of PFF’s 2025 NFL pre-season rankings (QB, WR, EDGE) for even more analysis of the upcoming season.

TIER 1

Fresh off a $63 million extension, Warner stands alone in Tier 1. The four-time All-Pro has a long history of elite play in all facets, having charted in the top five among linebackers in each of the past five seasons.

Over that span, Warner has been far and away the most impressive linebacker in the NFL, generating a combined 93.3 PFF coverage grade and 91.6 PFF run-defense grade.

TIER 2

Baun took the league by storm in his first year in Philadelphia. His 90.1 PFF overall grade last season was not only the best of his career, but also the highest mark in the NFL. The breakout season earned Baun a $51 million extension and a fifth-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Another season with that type of production will have Baun vying for Tier 1 placement in 2026.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Wagner is entering his age-35 season but has shown no signs of slowing down. While his PFF coverage grade has dipped over the past two seasons, Wagner remains an elite run defender (91.2 PFF grade), tackler (86.3) and blitzer (90.9).

He led all qualifying linebackers in PFF run-defense and pass-rush grades in 2024, and his 91.2 figure against the run marked his third straight season surpassing the 91.0 threshold.

On the surface, Smith’s 66.8 PFF overall grade in 2024 would seem like a drop that would push him further down this list, but the personnel around him was a contributing factor. After Kyle Hamilton’s move back to safety in Week 11, Smith returned to form. His 81.8 PFF coverage grade from that point on ranked fourth at the position — much closer to his usual level of play.

A full season with that structure will have Smith right back in the elite conversation.

Although he played just 34 snaps in 2024, Greenlaw was on his way to the upper echelon of linebacker play before his injury. His profile as one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL was on full display from 2022 to 2023, when he posted a combined 88.9 PFF coverage grade.

While there are questions regarding the level he can return to, Greenlaw's ceiling is high and worthy of this lofty placement.

Tier 3

Despite some perception that Okereke had an off year in Shane Bowen’s system this past season, his metrics tell a much different story. Even though he dealt with a herniated disc that ended his season early, Okereke finished with the 12th-highest PFF overall grade (74.9) among qualifying linebackers.

Having posted three straight seasons eclipsing a 73.0 PFF overall grade, Okereke is a model of consistency at one of the most volatile positions in the game, and will be again should his recovery go well.

Although the Jaguars opted not to pick up Lloyd’s fifth-year option this offseason, he has showcased a solid all-around game, highlighted by his innate ability to fit the run.

Lloyd has finished in the top seven in PFF run-defense grade among qualifying linebackers in each of the past two seasons, charting a combined 91.0 mark — good for the 93rd percentile. That pairs well with his ability as a tackler, with his 88.0 PFF grade leading the NFL this past season.

Campbell took a massive step forward in his second season as a pro, with his 78.7 PFF overall grade ranking fourth in the NFL among linebackers with at least 600 snaps. While he’s always been a plus run defender, it was his massive leap in coverage that earned him his placement on this list.

The 2023 first-rounder's 74.2 PFF coverage grade placed him in the top six — a nearly 40-point jump on the grading scale over his 35.3 mark as a rookie.

Another step forward in 2025 will put him in the top-five conversation.

A hamstring injury may have limited Cooper to just over 500 snaps in his rookie season, but his level of play at just 23 years old is undeniable. Cooper stands as one of just two linebackers to have generated a 74.0-plus PFF grade in all three major defensive facets in 2024 (run defense, coverage and pass rush), with the other being Zack Baun.

His return from injury was out of this world, with his 91.3 PFF overall grade from Week 15 onward leading the NFL. The sky is the limit for the young defensive force in 2025.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

While 2024 was a year of struggles for Edwards, who earned the lowest PFF overall grade (60.7) of his career, his long track record of quality all-around grades earns him a top-10 nod heading into 2025. Across the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Edwards posted 74.0-plus PFF grades in all three major defensive facets. Even in a down 2024, Edwards charted in the 93rd percentile in box coverage grade (80.9).

New Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen knows a thing or two about getting the most out of his linebackers (see: Demario Davis), which will be something to look forward to for Edwards.

Although Williams' 2024 season wasn’t his best work, it wasn’t without its positives. His 74.3 PFF run-defense grade marked a career high. While his coverage metrics took a hit, he isn’t far removed from an 88.7 PFF overall grade in 2023, which earned him All-Pro honors.

Should he be able to return to that level of play in 2025 under Aaron Glenn, he could be looking at more accolades.

Tier 4

Cashman cashed in on a stellar 2023 season in Houston with a $22.5 million deal from the Vikings, one he has already paid off in a big way.

While his PFF coverage grade took a step back in 2024, he continued to excel as a blitzer and run defender in Brian Flores' aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme. His 72.0 PFF pass-rush grade ranked fifth among linebackers with at least 100 rushing snaps, joining his 82nd-percentile PFF run-defense grade over the past two seasons.

Even after a down season in 2024, Bolton signed a $45 million extension with the Chiefs, signaling their unwavering belief in his ability. At just 25 years old, Bolton has plenty of potential to go with four years of experience. His prowess as a run defender is his calling card, as he owns the 12th-highest run-stop rate (9.0%) since he came into the league.

If he can maintain that level of play versus the run while taking a step forward as a coverage defender, he can make the jump into the top 10.

Luvu didn't put forth his highest-graded season in 2024, but he still maintains a solid overall profile as a run defender and blitzer. Across the past four seasons, he has produced a 72.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade on 70 or more blitzes each year. While his run-defense metrics have fallen in each of the past three seasons, he still lands in the 87th percentile in grading.

Another season next to Bobby Wagner gives Luvu more potential to expand his game in 2025.

15. C.J. Mosley, Free Agent

Although Mosley remains unsigned heading into 2025, his omission wouldn’t give a complete picture of this group. Despite turning 33 this summer and missing most of 2024 due to injury, the five-time All-Pro is still an excellent talent.

The last time we saw Mosley in 2023, he produced the highest PFF overall grade (82.9) of his career, highlighted by his league-leading 90.6 PFF coverage grade. If he can get back to that level for a new team, he will prove his value here.

After two excellent seasons in Baltimore, Queen wasn't as strong in his first trip out in Pittsburgh. His 56.7 PFF overall grade fell well short of the 70.0-plus marks he posted in the two seasons prior. Now more acclimated to the Steelers, Queen may return to his baseline, which is 64.0-plus PFF grades in run defense, coverage and pass rushing.

Elliss isn't renowned among linebackers, but he has quietly been one of the most efficient run defenders and blitzers in the NFL.

Since arriving in Atlanta in 2023, Elliss has produced the fifth-highest PFF WAR rating at the linebacker position, with 2024 being his best mark (0.23) — above players such as Fred Warner and Jack Campbell.

At just 24 years old, Chenal has proven to be one of the NFL’s premier run-stuffing linebackers, having posted a 90.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of the past two seasons. However, he remains a part-time defender who played just over 500 snaps in 2023 and 2024, due to his struggles in coverage.

Improvements in 2024 may point to an expanded role this season, which could push Chenal further up the list.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Since arriving in Jacksonville in 2022, Oluokun has been one of the most consistent and well-rounded linebackers in the NFL. While 2024 was his lowest-graded season over that span, he isn’t far removed from his best play in 2023, when he posted 70.0-plus PFF grades in all three major defensive facets.

Tier 5

The Browns‘ linebacking corps was marred by injuries in 2024, and Hicks was no exception. Despite missing five games, he played a pivotal role on the team's defense following the injury to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Hicks earned his highest PFF overall grade (77.4) since leaving Philadelphia in 2018, and he will now again play a crucial role in Cleveland in 2025.

Although Davis took a step back in 2024, he is still one of the most effective and decorated linebackers in the NFL, even at 36 years old. His 73.2 PFF overall grade ranked in the top 20, marking his eighth consecutive season of going above 70.0.

While he won’t have Dennis Allen as his head coach in 2025, Davis brings ample experience to excel for however long he decides to play.

David is another seasoned linebacker at the tail end of his career who continues to excel in the modern NFL. While his 67.9 PFF overall grade in 2024 was his lowest since 2016, he remains one of the most consistent run stoppers at the position, having posted a 70.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in eight consecutive seasons.

Spillane cashed in his excellent play over the past two seasons for a $33 million deal with the Patriots in free agency this past March. Although his coverage ability is a net negative, he makes up for it by being a dominant run defender. He earned an 87.0-plus PFF grade in that facet in each of the past two seasons, good for the 84th percentile.

Wilson is another linebacker who had an excellent 2024 season to help improve his stock. His 90.0 PFF run-defense grade was the highest of his career and ranked fifth in the NFL. Although he has struggled in coverage over the past two seasons, his 73.2 PFF coverage grade in 2022 provides some reason for optimism that he may be able to put it all together in 2025.

Brooks resurrected his career in 2024 with his move to Miami, earning the highest PFF overall grade of his career (71.3) and ranking fifth in PFF WAR at the linebacker position. Before that, he had posted sub-60.0 PFF grades in each of his four seasons in Seattle.

If Brooks can keep the momentum going in 2025, he will prove he’s one of the top 25 linebackers in the NFL.

Although Al-Shaair’s first season in Houston included a three-game suspension, he showcased his ability as a solid run defender. His 82.7 PFF run-defense grade ranked 12th in the NFL, marking his second 80.0-plus mark in the past three seasons.

Franklin continues to be a tackling machine with impressive volume, posting more than 500 total tackles over the past three seasons. However, he is largely hampered by a high rate of negatively graded run snaps (14% since 2022) and subpar PFF coverage grades. Limiting mistakes in 2025 could raise his profile beyond just a tackler.

Tier 6

The injury to C.J. Mosley early in the 2024 season paved the way for Sherwood to take on an expanded role. In his first season as a starter, the 25-year-old linebacker produced a 73.8 PFF overall grade, ranking 16th in the NFL among qualifiers. With Aaron Glenn heading the Jets in 2025, Sherwood has a good chance of taking a big step forward.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

After posting the highest PFF overall grade (90.2) among linebackers in 2023 for Buffalo — albeit on less than 600 snaps — Dodson signed with the Seahawks but failed to catch on before being released after nine games. The Dolphins claimed him, and he went on to generate an 85.6 PFF coverage grade, the highest at the position from Week 11 onward. If Dodson can repeat that effort in a full season in 2025, he will be well worth his modest contract.

In 2024, Jones was traded twice in a three-month span: from the Rams to the Titans before the season, and again in October to the Seahawks. The constant movement understandably made it difficult for Jones to get acclimated to a system, resulting in his lowest PFF overall grade as a pro.

Now with an extension in hand, Jones has some security in Seattle, where he can hopefully return to his 2023 level of play. That season, he earned 80.0-plus PFF grades as a run defender (86.2) and a pass rusher (83.1).

At just 25 years old and with one season as a starter under his belt, Henley has the makings of a solid coverage linebacker. His 71.3 PFF coverage grade in 2024 ranked in the top 10 among qualifying linebackers, and he logged an impressive snap volume (611 snaps, sixth most). If he can take another step forward in 2025, he can break into the top 25.

Injuries largely hindered what Pace was able to accomplish in 2024. Even still, he produced an 87.0 PFF run-defense grade, good for seventh in the NFL. However, he suffered a significant drop in PFF coverage grade, going from 77.7 in 2023 to 29.3 in 2024, the lowest among qualifying linebackers.

Honorable Mention

Injuries have limited Milano over the past two seasons, and he has played just over 500 snaps in that span. The last time we saw a full season of action from the veteran in 2022, he posted a top-15 PFF overall grade at the position and his 83.2 PFF coverage grade was the fourth-highest mark in the NFL. If he can return to form in 2025, he will be a welcome boost to Buffalo’s young defense.

Note: injuries to names players such as Nakobe Dean and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah put their availability for 2025 into question, accounting for their exclusion from this list.