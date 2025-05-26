Every NFL team’s biggest question after the 2025 NFL Draft

Handling crowded receiver rooms: The Panthers and Buccaneers, among others, will have to sort out a myriad of interesting targets.

Will disgruntled star players stay put? Trey Hendrickson, Jalen Ramsey and Jaire Alexander are names to watch going into the summer.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 27 minutes

Free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft are completed, and teams have begun to hit the field for minicamps. After a long offseason, the onset of the 2025 NFL season is closing in.

The start of a new campaign offers tremendous optimism, but the months until September should also serve as a reflection period where teams take stock of what else they might need before beginning another slate. From starters at given positions to potential additions to contract sagas, here’s one question that every team must confront ahead of this year.

Click here to jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS

Arizona Cardinals: Who starts along the defensive line?

Arizona’s defense ranked 27th in EPA per play and 31st in success rate last season, prompting general manager Monti Ossenfort to make ample additions on that side of the ball via free agency and the draft. The Cardinals boast a much more talented defense than a year before, but determining the pecking order along the defensive line will be telling.

Josh Sweat (70.0 PFF overall grade, 66 pressures) feels like a guarantee, given his $76.4 million contract to head to the desert, but the remaining positions aren’t completely solidified. On the outside, Zaven Collins (72.0 PFF overall grade) is also in a strong position to start, but Baron Browning (77.3 PFF pass-rushing grade) should garner snaps after his better play as a pass rusher. On the inside, Calais Campbell (82.3 PFF overall grade) is still a strong player, while first-round pick Walter Nolen (88.9 PFF overall grade) has high potential. Former top picks BJ Ojulari (64.1 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2023) and Darius Robinson (48.4 PFF overall grade) should also be healthy and could push for first-team reps.

The Falcons, like the Cardinals, invested most of their offseason resources in a below-average defense. While Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. are flashy additions, Atlanta still has a big question looming at its core.

After Drew Dalman signed with the Bears, the Falcons did hardly anything to reinforce their starting center role. That leaves Ryan Neuzil (58.5 PFF overall grade) as the frontrunner to start and replace Dalman’s big shoes. Neuzil presumably will have the next few months to prove his candidacy, but his 2024 play indicates that the Falcons may want to pursue a free agent or a trade for someone such as Wes Schweitzer or Luke Fortner.

Baltimore Ravens: How will the new-look secondary hold up?

On the heels of yet another AFC divisional-round appearance, the Ravens were relatively scant in their offseason acquisitions. Still, a fair amount of turnover occurred in a secondary that was wide-ranging in its play during last year.

Ar’Darius Washington (86.1 PFF coverage grade) suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during training, and his insertion into the Ravens’ starting lineup allowed for greater flexibility — and fostered better results, with Baltimore sitting third in EPA per play from Week 8 onward. In Washington’s place will likely be first-round pick Malaki Starks (78.3 PFF overall grade), though the Georgia product is more of a chess piece and less of a true center fielder. Meanwhile, at cornerback, the health and play of Chidobe Awuzie (58.4 PFF coverage grade on 373 total snaps) next to Marlon Humphrey (81.0 PFF coverage grade) and Nate Wiggins (69.0 PFF coverage grade) is also critical.

Buffalo Bills: How will the defensive additions impact 2025?

As in seasons past, Buffalo’s defense — which sat 16th in EPA per play, 29th in success rate and 31st in PFF coverage grade — proved the team’s demise on the doorstep of a Super Bowl berth. General manager Brandon Beane attempted to assuage that side of the ball, but just how good those new players will be this season is unknown.

The spotlight will shine the brightest on first-round pick Maxwell Hairston, whose play diminished (66.1 PFF coverage grade) during an injury-shortened 2024 season at Kentucky. In addition to how Hairston holds up as a rookie starter at cornerback, Buffalo’s pass rush will need ample contributions with no more Von Miller. Can Joey Bosa (64.8 PFF pass-rushing grade) turn back the clock and stay healthy, and how valuable will Michael Hoecht (64.7 PFF overall grade) be?

Joey Bosa's Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Carolina Panthers: Who’s the odd man out in the receiver room?

The Panthers greatly improved one of the NFL’s dreariest rosters in only one offseason, including by making a splash with their first-round pick in Tetairoa McMillan (85.8 PFF receiving grade). In turn, that leaves Dave Canales with a quagmire about his other receivers.

Carolina will presumably turn to the ageless Adam Thielen (76.5 PFF receiving grade) once again, as the former Viking continues producing at an under-the-radar clip. Next to Thielen will prove the biggest debate between Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. The Panthers likely feel more obligated to prioritize the former first-rounder Legette despite his struggles (59.1 PFF receiving grade) in his first year, although Coker (73.8 PFF receiving grade) was splendid in his rookie season. Bryce Young may have too many intriguing receivers to throw the ball to, and one may be left on the outside looking in.

Chicago Bears: What’s the plan at running back?

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears’ most obvious need seemed to be at running back. But with the draft in the rearview mirror and dust settling on the offseason, there’s little clarity regarding Chicago’s intentions at the position.

In his first season of a three-year, $24 million deal, D’Andre Swift (65.7 PFF rushing grade, 18 runs of 10-plus yards) underwhelmed. Many anticipated the Bears cutting ties with Swift as Ben Johnson took the reins, but the former Lion is still positioned as Chicago’s RB1. On top of that, general manager Ryan Poles didn’t draft a running back until the seventh round via Kyle Monangai (78.2 PFF rushing grade). Could someone such as J.K. Dobbins (67.1 PFF rushing grade) be in play as an addition to a room that needs one?

The Bengals helped calm stormy clouds earlier this offseason when they extended star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, the noise hasn’t quieted one bit regarding its best defensive player.

Hendrickson (90.4 PFF pass-rushing grade, 83 pressures) assembled a Defensive Player of the Year-worthy campaign and is seeking a raise before the end of his current deal after 2025. Even at 31, the former New Orleans Saints draft pick hasn’t displayed any signs of regression and seems worthy of receiving at least $35 million per year on a new deal. However, he and the Bengals have remained distant regarding terms, leading Hendrickson to continually express frustration with management. Will Cincinnati be able to lock down a third critical component, or will Hendrickson be traded?

Cleveland Browns: What’s the outcome in the quarterback room?

The Browns enjoyed one of the more hectic drafts of any team this year, starting with bypassing Travis Hunter at second overall. They then selected two mid-round quarterbacks, leaving a morass under center.

With Deshaun Watson (63.4 PFF passing grade) expected to be out for all of 2025 due to his Achilles injury, the team’s options include retread Joe Flacco (70.7 PFF passing grade), Kenny Pickett (63.0 PFF passing grade), Dillon Gabriel (86.3 PFF passing grade) and Shedeur Sanders (90.5 PFF passing grade). Flacco is probably the best bet to win the starting job to open the year, but the Browns seem unlikely to carry four quarterbacks for all of 2025.

What happens with Sanders — a fifth-round pick despite being projected as a first-round player leading up to April — will be most fascinating, as the team is least obligated to retain him contractually but could be looking at its best long-term option.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Dallas Cowboys: How quickly will defensive rookies help?

After ending the 2024 season with a defense that slotted 28th in EPA per play, Dallas acquired several veterans at multiple positions in an effort to plug gaps. But the most fascinating new Cowboys very well may be rookies.

Contributing to one of the NFL’s premier draft classes, the Cowboys landed two Day 2 defenders with legitimate upside. Second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku (90.5 PFF pass-rushing grade) has the bend and explosiveness to be a starter at edge rusher, while Shavon Revel (85.4 PFF coverage grade) is a long, playmaking athlete at cornerback.

Dallas’ edge rusher room did add Dante Fowler Jr. (63.6 PFF pass-rushing grade) and Payton Turner (70.8 PFF pass-rushing grade), but Ezeiruaku might be too good to keep off the field, while Revel could potentially play if Trevon Diggs (60.3 PFF coverage grade) or DaRon Bland (71.4 PFF coverage grade) kicks inside on certain packages.

Denver Broncos: Have the offensive additions been impactful enough?

Heading into the 2025 season, most pundits recognized that the Broncos needed to upgrade at all three skill positions as Bo Nix enters his second season. But with May almost over, it’s fair to question if Denver should still do more to better each of those rooms.

The Broncos’ biggest splash was signing Evan Engram (70.2 PFF receiving grade), who should upgrade a group that ranked 31st in PFF overall grade last season. Denver also added to its running back and wide receiver rooms via R.J. Harvey (89.5 PFF rushing grade) and Pat Bryant (86.0 PFF receiving grade). But neither draft pick feels like a true needle-mover going into 2025, a year in which Denver is expecting significant contributions from Day 2 rookies. With players such as Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb and Keenan Allen still available, general manager George Paton would be wise to pursue another vet.

Detroit Lions: Who starts at edge rusher?

Aside from simply returning bodies from injury, the biggest priority facing the Lions this offseason was landing a consistently good running mate next to Aidan Hutchinson at edge rusher. Yet, at this point in the offseason, there’s no apparent answer to that dilemma.

Detroit re-signed Marcus Davenport (64.4 PFF pass-rushing grade) after he played just 89 total snaps, but the former Saint has never logged 550 snaps in a full season. On top of that, the Lions didn’t address the position until the sixth round of the draft via Ahmed Hassanein (76.9 PFF pass-rushing grade). The depth at edge rusher is currently very thin next to Hutchinson, who himself is coming off a broken leg. With veterans such as Von Miller, Jadeveon Clowney and Matthew Judon available, general manager Brad Holmes would be shrewd to pursue one.

For close to two seasons, uncertainty has surrounded arguably the Packers’ best defensive player. Now entering the summer of 2025, some type of resolution needs to be reached regarding Jaire Alexander.

Alexander was terrific yet again in 2024, registering a 78.3 PFF coverage grade but suiting up on only 361 total snaps due to a knee injury. Over the past two seasons, the two-time Pro Bowler has played just 921 combined snaps. Alexander has consistently been floated in trade conversations, but the Packers didn’t add any cornerbacks outside of Nate Hobbs (61.5 PFF coverage grade), meaning trading Alexander could limit depth. One way or another, Green Bay needs to determine whether Alexander will be part of the team for 2025 and the foreseeable future.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Houston Texans: Will the offensive line be any better?

The Texans were candid following the end of the 2024 season, recognizing that their offensive line — which placed 19th in PFF pass-blocking grade and 28th in PFF run-blocking grade — wasn’t adequate. Amid a flurry of moves to address the position, it’s questionable to what degree the group will be improved in 2025.

Houston traded away Laremy Tunsil, seemingly replacing him with Cam Robinson (63.4 PFF pass-blocking grade from Week 9 onward). The Texans also acquired Ed Ingram (54.0 PFF overall grade) and Laken Tomlinson (62.1 PFF overall grade) via trade while drafting Aireontae Ersery (77.5 PFF overall grade) in the second round.

Each of those veteran newcomers underwhelmed last season, and presumptive right tackle Blake Fisher posted the fifth-worst PFF pass-blocking grade (46.7) among qualified tackles in his rookie year. Ersery may need to crack the starting five for this bunch to realistically turn things around under new offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

Indianapolis Colts: Who wins the quarterback job?

The Colts have done well to address positions of weakness this offseason, including tight end, cornerback and edge rusher. However, what ultimately will garner most attention is the team’s scenario under center.

Anthony Richardson enters a pivotal Year 3 after struggling during each of his first two campaigns, failing to record a 60.0 PFF passing grade and being benched for a stretch in 2024. The Colts sensed more urgency surrounding the Florida product this offseason, spending on Daniel Jones (67.5 PFF passing grade) as a higher-end backup. If Richardson wins the job and performs well, it would change the entire trajectory of the organization, potentially saving Shane Steichen’s and Chris Ballard’s jobs. But if not, a reset could be staring Indianapolis in the face.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Who emerges at running back?

The Jaguars didn’t sit still after finishing 4-13 last season, making watershed moves, such as trading up for Travis Hunter (89.0 PFF receiving grade) and signing Jourdan Lewis (79.0 PFF coverage grade) to bolster their existing roster. Still, a stone feels a bit unturned at running back.

Travis Etienne Jr. enters his fourth season after a disappointing 2024 campaign, recording only a 62.8 PFF rushing grade with just 2.48 yards after contact per carry. Tank Bigsby (74.6 PFF rushing grade) showed flashes as Etienne’s backup last year, but his tendency to fumble (five in his first two years) are worrisome.

Much of the same thinking applies to fourth-round pick Bhayshul Tuten, who is explosive (34 rushes of 10 or more yards) but lost the ball nine times since 2023. Liam Coen wasn’t afraid to experiment with later-round rookies last year in Tampa Bay, as evidenced by Bucky Irving, and a similar committee could form in Duval County.

Kansas City Chiefs: Can the left side of the OL stabilize?

Even after wilting in Super Bowl 59, the Chiefs should be formidable yet again, thanks to bringing back many key contributors and landing additions on both sides of the ball. The overarching question regarding this year’s team will be the left side of the offensive line, which was a recurring problem in 2024.

After four players suited up at left tackle in 2024, general manager Brett Veach invested $30 million in Jaylon Moore, who performed admirably in 2024 (74.9 PFF pass-blocking grade) but has played only 831 career snaps. Left guard will also receive a watchful eye as second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia (30.5 PFF pass-blocking grade) attempts to transition spots and replace the spectacular Joe Thuney.

First-round pick Josh Simmons (82.0 PFF pass-blocking grade) may also factor in, depending on his recovery from knee surgery. The bottom line is that if the Chiefs want to reclaim their throne, their left tackle and guard play must be more cohesive.

Jaylon Moore's Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Las Vegas Raiders: Will any other defensive moves be made?

The Raiders can lay claim to being one of the NFL’s most-improved teams this offseason, fueled by trading for Geno Smith (81.9 PFF passing grade) and a tremendous draft. Still, more questions loom for a defense that finished 32nd in PFF coverage grade a year ago.

Las Vegas’ cornerback room is troubling, to say the least, even after signing Eric Stokes (62.4 PFF coverage grade) and drafting Darien Porter (90.1 PFF coverage grade) in the third round. Linebacker also carries worries, with only Elandon Roberts (79.7 PFF overall grade) having played more than 200 snaps last year. The Raiders would benefit greatly from signing players such as Rasul Douglas, Asante Samuel Jr. or Eric Kendricks as they seek talent at those positions.

Los Angeles Chargers: Who steps up at key defensive positions?

The emergence of the Chargers’ defense in Jesse Minter’s first season was entertaining, as Los Angeles finished the year ranked first in success rate and sixth in EPA per play. At the same time, this year’s team experienced some reshuffling at multiple crucial spots.

Cornerback is the position with the most red circling, as the Chargers swapped in Donte Jackson (45.1 PFF coverage grade) and Benjamin St-Juste (46.5 PFF coverage grade) for Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton. Second-year players Tarheeb Still (74.8 PFF coverage grade) and Cam Hart (58.1 PFF coverage grade) showed flashes but need to display more consistency.

Similarly, the Chargers’ defensive line lost Poona Ford and Joey Bosa and ushered in Da’Shawn Hand (60.5 PFF overall grade) and rookies Jamaree Caldwell (80.3 PFF overall grade) and Kyle Kennard (80.7 PFF pass-rushing grade). Will Minter be able to find similar reclamation projects this year, or will this group take a step back?

Los Angeles Rams: Will anything be done to address the secondary?

The Rams’ offseason has been fun, from retaining Matthew Stafford and Alaric Jackson to signing Davante Adams and Poona Ford. Then again, general manager Les Snead has barely touched a secondary that placed 19th in PFF coverage grade a season ago.

For now, Los Angeles appears content to trot out both Ahkello Witherspoon (62.6 PFF coverage grade) and Darious Williams (59.8 PFF coverage grade) as its starting perimeter cornerbacks, not signing or drafting one altogether. Safety may have a slightly better outlook if Kamren Kinchens (73.7 PFF coverage grade) receives more playing time, but Quentin Lake and Kamren Curl each finished below a 62.5 PFF coverage grade. The Rams' burgeoning defensive line should be strong, but their secondary remains a problem — barring a reunion with Jalen Ramsey or another signing.

Miami Dolphins: What happens with veterans on the block?

The Dolphins are facing a make-or-break 2025 season, particularly after missing the playoffs for the first time in Mike McDaniel’s tenure. What won’t help ease any nerves is the continued unknown regarding the status of two of Miami’s best players.

The most likely to be dealt is Jalen Ramsey, who flourished (85.7 PFF run-defense grade, 71.9 PFF coverage grade) in his age-30 season. He still has four more seasons left on his $72.3 million deal, and while general manager Chris Grier shared that the team was working to move on from the three-time All-Pro, no deal appeared imminent on draft weekend.

On the other side of the ball, Tyreek Hill has continually hovered as a trade piece, especially after an underwhelming 2024 (77.3 PFF receiving grade, 1.75 yards per route run). Without Ramsey and Hill, Miami’s outlook declines significantly, but with the stars, the team could fight for a trip back to the postseason.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Even after finishing 14-3 in 2024, the Vikings didn’t rest on their laurels. The team was one of the biggest spenders in free agency, landing Will Fries, Ryan Kelly, Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, coupled with re-signing Byron Murphy. Still, a bit of a void has been left at safety.

Bynum (61.6 PFF overall grade) ranked third among Vikings defenders in total snaps last season, playing at least 128 at free safety, in the box and in the slot. With Bynum now in Indianapolis, Minnesota didn’t sign or draft someone else to contribute at safety, which feels a bit odd, considering the Vikings led the NFL with 338 dime snaps a season ago.

It’s possible that Brian Flores could turn reserve Theo Jackson (79.2 PFF overall grade on 79 total snaps) or lean into more cornerbacks instead of sprinkling in a third safety, but how the team responds after losing one of its prevalent coverage defenders will be revealing.

New England Patriots: What happens with the wide receiver rotation?

The Patriots have done an excellent job of transforming one of the NFL’s worst rosters into a team that can be at least somewhat competitive in 2025. For New England’s offense — which finished 25th in both EPA per play and success rate — to take a step, sifting through the receiver room is important.

The team's frontrunner for WR1 is Stefon Diggs, given both his play (79.7 PFF receiving grade) and hefty three-year deal up to $69 million. Aside from Diggs, though, there isn’t a clear pecking order. Ja’Lynn Polk (45.4 PFF receiving grade) was one of the foremost rookie disappointments last year but was still a second-round pick with talent; Demario Douglas (69.5 PFF receiving grade) led qualified Patriots receivers in PFF grade; Mack Hollins (63.8 PFF receiving grade) brings veteran experience; and third-round pick Kyle Williams (82.1 PFF receiving grade) possesses elite route running and separation.

How Josh McDaniels determines which receivers he can trust should drive the team’s offensive success and shape the room for future seasons.

New Orleans Saints: How will the offensive line configuration look?

The 2025 offseason has proven eventful — and eye-opening — for the Saints, from hiring Kellen Moore to witnessing the retirement of Derek Carr to drafting Tyler Shough. For this year alone, the team must decide how it wants to structure its offensive line, which ranked 30th in PFF pass-blocking grade last season.

2024 first-round pick Taliese Fuaga (65.7 PFF overall grade) will presumably slot at either left or right tackle, which is where he’s suited up over his past two seasons. The bigger question is the other tackle spot, where New Orleans is left with incumbent Trevor Penning (51.6 PFF pass-blocking grade) or rookie Kelvin Banks Jr. (89.9 PFF pass-blocking grade but zero career snaps at guard or right tackle).

Whoever loses the right tackle job will likely slide to left guard, but that’s no easy maneuver. No matter what, New Orleans needs to find the proper alignment to help Shough, the favored starter, in his inaugural season.

New York Giants: How will snaps be distributed at edge defender?

After finishing a paltry 3-14, the Giants added several formative pieces in their efforts to return to competence. The team addressed their edge defender room with the No. 3 overall pick, although it presents a bit of a dilemma based on snap counts.

Brian Burns (82.9 PFF pass-rushing grade, 61 pressures) is essentially a lock to start in his second season in New York, but the rest of the rotation is undecided. Abdul Carter (92.4 PFF pass-rushing grade) would figure to demand first-team snaps even as a rookie, although the Giants did pick up the fifth-year option on Kayvon Thibodeaux (72.0 PFF pass-rushing grade). Chauncey Golston (60.7 PFF pass-rushing grade) also inked a three-year, $19.5 million deal, which isn’t insignificant.

How Brian Daboll chooses to deploy Carter and Thibodeaux — maybe even sliding one inside on occasion — will be fascinating.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

New York Jets: How will expiring contracts/extensions be managed?

As the Aaron Glenn era begins in Florham Park, the Jets are in a transient state from a roster perspective, with real talent on the team but not enough to be great. The good news is that several former top picks have blossomed into great players, but the problem is determining how to approach that financially.

New general manager Darren Mougey picked up the fifth-year options on cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and edge defender Jermaine Johnson, but Gardner (league-best 91.9 PFF coverage grade since 2022) and Wilson (73.5-plus PFF receiving grade in all three pro seasons) are frontrunners to receive longer-term extensions.

The next order of business is determining what to do with pending free agent Alijah Vera-Tucker, who finally stayed healthy and performed admirably (77.7 PFF overall grade) in 2024. John Simpson (77.3 PFF overall grade) and Breece Hall (62.0 PFF overall grade) are also both on expiring deals, although New York possesses just over $38 million in cap space for 2026, according to Over the Cap.

Philadelphia Eagles: Who wins the right guard spot?

When you’re the defending Super Bowl champions and didn’t suffer catastrophic personnel losses, there aren’t a ton of questions entering the following season (besides if you’ll be good enough to repeat). However, one of the few uncertainties surrounding this Eagles team resides at right guard.

With Mekhi Becton now a Charger, Philadelphia made two moves to land potential starters in his stead, including re-signing Matt Pryor (78.1 PFF pass-blocking grade) and trading for former first-round pick Kenyon Green (38.6 PFF overall grade). Philadelphia also returns Tyler Steen (40.7 PFF overall grade), who played 186 snaps at right guard in 2024. Pryor seems like the odds-on bet to claim the job next to Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson, but Jeff Stoutland is capable of cultivating turnarounds, as we saw with the former first-rounder Becton a year ago.

After making the playoffs but losing in the wild-card round yet again, the Steelers upgraded positions such as defensive line, cornerback and wide receiver via both the draft and trades. Still, even in late May, there’s no clear answer to who the starting quarterback will be.

Ever since Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both headed for MetLife Stadium, it has seemed all but guaranteed that Aaron Rodgers (76.3 PFF passing grade) will wind up in black and gold — especially after a clandestine visit to Pittsburgh and a throwing session with D.K. Metcalf. But until Rodgers signs, Pittsburgh is left with Mason Rudolph (61.5 PFF passing grade) and sixth-round rookie Will Howard (85.7 PFF passing grade). How much longer can Mike Tomlin and the Steelers afford to wait on the 41-year-old four-time MVP before it becomes a legitimate issue?

San Francisco 49ers: How much will rookies shore up the defense?

The 49ers endured an unexpectedly cruel 2024 season in many ways, finishing 6-11 due to a boatload of injuries. After extending Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner, San Francisco will need to count on newcomers to restore a defense that ranked 19th in EPA per play.

General manager John Lynch attacked a weak front four with his first two picks in Mykel Williams (78.4 PFF overall grade) and Alfred Collins (87.2 PFF overall grade), each of whom is in line to start right away. Third-round pick Nick Martin (67.1 PFF overall grade) may also be thrust into starting duty next to Warner following Dre Greenlaw’s departure. Even Upton Stout (84.4 PFF overall grade) and C.J. West (88.1 PFF run-defense grade) may contribute in 2025, following in the footsteps of Renardo Green and Malik Mustapha last season.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Seattle Seahawks: Who gets priority at edge defender?

The Seahawks have experienced an unexpectedly busy offseason, from swapping starting quarterbacks to moving on from two staple wide receivers. As the start of training camp nears, attention will definitely be on the edge rusher rotation.

Seattle returns strong players at the position in Boye Mafe (75.2 PFF overall grade), Uchenna Nwosu (63.0 PFF overall grade) and Derick Hall (67.6 PFF pass-rushing grade). At the same time, the Seahawks added four-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence (56.8 PFF overall grade) on a three-year, $32.49 million contract. Nwosu and Lawrence both played less than 200 snaps a season ago, which might make Mafe and Hall the favorites, but there may be too many mouths to feed going into September for Mike Macdonald.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Who claims WR3?

After making the wild-card round, the Buccaneers made sure to retain important free agents and make compelling upgrades at multiple positions. And the team’s first-round pick creates a fascinating wide receiver room.

Tampa Bay brought back star Chris Godwin (85.7 PFF receiving grade) on a three-year, $66 million deal, but then also drafted Emeka Egbuka (82.4 PFF receiving grade) at 19th overall. On top of that, Mike Evans (90.2 PFF receiving grade) remains one of the league’s best receivers, and former third-round pick Jalen McMillan came onto the scene with a 75.8 PFF receiving grade in the final five games of the year. Perhaps Godwin may not be ready for the start of 2025 following ankle surgery, but if he’s ready to go, then Tampa Bay won’t have an easy call for whom to put next to him and Evans.

Tennessee Titans: How soon do non-first-round rookies contribute?

Even after earning the No. 1 overall pick after 2024, the 2025 crystal ball for the Titans is rather bleak. The season will be devoted to Cam Ward’s development, but it also could offer a good proving ground for other rookies.

After the departure of Harold Landry and ranking 31st in PFF pass-rushing grade among edge rushers, the Titans drafted Oluwafemi Oladejo (78.6 PFF run-defense grade, 65.6 PFF pass-rushing grade) in the second round. With only three Titans reaching 30-plus pressures last year, the UCLA product may be able to start instantly.

Meanwhile, fourth-round receivers Elic Ayomanor (74.3 PFF receiving grade, 72.7 PFF pass-blocking grade) and Chimere Dike (71.3 PFF receiving grade) join a room lacking consistent options next to Calvin Ridley. Even third-round safety Kevin Winston Jr. (89.2 PFF overall grade in 2023) may eventually start as he recovers from injury.

Washington Commanders: Will the defense be any better?

Washington remained aggressive despite reaching the NFC Championship game, upgrading both sides of the ball via big-ticket trades and the draft. Yet, the Commanders’ defense still feels lackluster after slotting 29th in EPA per play and 30th in first downs allowed in 2024.

General manager Adam Peters did add two cornerbacks in second-round pick Trey Amos (85.6 PFF coverage grade) and veteran Jonathan Jones (61.1 PFF coverage grade), but the rest of the defensive nucleus is relatively unchanged. The biggest liability may be the defensive line, where Javon Kinlaw (53.4 PFF overall grade) joins Daron Payne. New edge rushers Deatrich Wise Jr. (63.6 PFF pass-rushing grade) and Jacob Martin (67.0 PFF pass-rushing grade) don’t instill tons of confidence.

Perhaps Washington has another major trade up its sleeve, but considering how poor the team’s defense was in 2024, expecting better play might be too much unless further moves are made.