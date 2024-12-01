NFL Week 13 Recap: Indianapolis Colts 25, New England Patriots 24

The Indianapolis Colts earned a hard-fought, last-second 25-24 win over the New England Patriots to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Anthony Richardson connected with Alec Pierce for a touchdown with only 12 seconds left, then ran in a two-point conversion to give the Colts the lead. Patriots kicker Joey Slye then missed an NFL-record 68-yard field goal that would've given New England a victory.

The Colts' rushing offense powered a solid day offensively, averaging 0.222 EPA per play and 4.2 net yards per rush. Indy's ability to limit the Patriots in the red zone (two touchdowns on six trips) was also critical.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Edge Tyquan Lewis, Indianapolis Colts – 92.6

CB Marcus Jones, New England Patriots – 91.5

CB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots – 90.3

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Tyquan Lewis fueled a solid day for the Colts defense. He excelled in run-defense, making two stops and adding a forced fumble. Lewis' 92.6 overall grade is the highest in his career, pending final review.

