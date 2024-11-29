NFL Week 13 Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 19, Las Vegas Raiders 17

The Kansas City Chiefs came away with a 19-17 Black Friday victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs improved to an NFL best 11-1 while the Raiders fell to a league worst 2-10. Given each team's record, it may surprise many how close the game was; however, the Chiefs seemingly have a knack for playing up and down to their competition this season.

Regardless, the Chiefs always seem to come out on top by the skin of their teeth.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time. The grades and data will be available after a thorough review tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

Sign up for PFF+ for in-depth analysis, PFF grades, Premium Stats, fantasy football tools, betting dashboards and much more!

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

Note: Follow along with PFF's in-game grading as our analysts evaluate every player on every play in real time! Grades will then be relocked 90 minutes after the final whistle as our first-run analysis is reviewed.

Click here to see PFF's initial grades from this game!

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Even in a losing effort, Brock Bowers was incredible on Black Friday, finishing with 10 receptions from 14 targets for 140 receiving yards and a touchdown. Bowers generated 3.68 yards per route run and 4.8 yards after the catch per reception. He also recorded a game-high 34.2% threat rate (percent of targets per receiving snaps).

ADVANCED BOX SCORE