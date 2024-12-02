NFL Week 13 Recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, Carolina Panthers 23

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlasted the Carolina Panthers, 26-23, in an overtime thriller.

A 38-yard run from Rachaad White fueled a 30-yard game-winning kick from Chase McLaughlin, moving the Buccaneers to 6-6 and into a tie for first place in the NFC South. Bryce Young led the Panthers in field goal range courtesy of a spectacular one-handed catch by Adam Thielen, but a Chuba Hubbard fumble — forced by Anthony Nelson — allowed Tampa Bay to get the win.

The Buccaneers leaned on their maligned defense as their offense struggled, limiting the Panthers to -0.024 EPA per play and only a 38% third-down efficiency. Tampa was also aided by a 38.5% pressure rate.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 90.6

CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers – 88.1

OG Damien Lewis, Carolina Panthers – 87.1

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Irving maintained the stellar pace of his rookie year, racking up a terrific 151 rushing yards on 24 carries — 102 of which came after contact — and a touchdown. Irving also added three catches for 33 yards and two first downs through the air.

