2009 NFL Redraft: Rebuilding the first round based on PFF grades and data

The NFL draft is a crapshoot.

While NFL teams do their best to forecast which prospects will translate best to the next level, the reality is that franchises rarely get a pick exactly right.

But what would a draft look like if teams had the benefit of hindsight? PFF has world-class data for every player on every play in every NFL game, dating back to the 2006 season. Knowing what we know now, here is how the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft could have looked.

Any trades made during the original draft were reversed, while trades made before the draft were kept in place.

Original Pick: QB Matthew Stafford, Georgia

For the first time in this redraft series, we’re sticking with the original top pick.

Although Stafford won a Super Bowl with the Rams and is still their starting quarterback, he is easily the greatest quarterback in the Lions' history. He has earned a 90.3 career PFF overall grade and brought Detroit to the playoffs thrice in his career, its first three trips in the 21st century.

Original Pick: T Jason Smith, Baylor

Matthews excelled in his first four years with the Packers. He earned a 76.0 PFF pass-rush grade in his rookie season, then posted PFF pass-rush grades above 81.0 in each of the next three. He also earned his two All-Pro honors in that span with a Super Bowl ring to boot.

Original Pick: DI Tyson Jackson, LSU

The Chiefs' offensive line was abysmal in 2009, placing 31st in the league with a 71.3 PFF grade as a unit. Mack is clearly the best offensive lineman from this class — and one of its best players overall. He made seven Pro Bowls and earned a 90.9 PFF overall grade across 13 seasons.

Alex Mack's Career PFF Grades

The Seahawks took the bait for NFL Scouting Combine phenom Aaron Curry, but unfortunately, he was out of the league in four years.

Orakpo earned a 71.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in seven of his 10 NFL seasons, including back-to-back 88.7 marks in 2011 and 2012.

Original Pick: QB Mark Sanchez, USC

The Browns traded this pick on draft night to the Jets, who used it to select quarterback Mark Sanchez. With Cleveland sticking here in our redraft, the team adds LeSean McCoy to replace Jamal Lewis, who retired after the 2009 season.

McCoy was a two-time All-Pro, made six Pro Bowls in his career and is among the top 25 running backs all time in career rushing yards (11,102) and receiving yards (3,898).

Original Pick: T Andre Smith, Alabama

Alex Mack is known as the top center from the 2009 class, but Unger was a great find by the Seahawks in the second round, too.

Even with Kyle Cook at center for the Bengals heading into the 2009 season, the team drafts Unger, who never graded below 72.0 in pass blocking in any of his 10 NFL seasons and would have been a centerpiece for the team's offensive line.

The Raiders took a big swing on Darrius Heyward-Bey here, but the speedster didn't muster even 3,000 career receiving yards. Instead, Oakland selects Super Bowl 53 MVP Julian Edelman.

The three-time Super Bowl champion earned an 88.3 career PFF overall grade, and his 1,442 receiving yards in the playoffs trail only Jerry Rice and Travis Kelce for the most all time.

Original Pick: T Eugene Monroe, Virginia

2009 was Reggie Nelson's last season in Jacksonville, so with the benefit of hindsight, Jenkins would have been a great player for the Jaguars here.

Jenkins was up-and-down during his first five years with the Saints, but in Philadelphia, he recorded five straight seasons with 72.0-plus PFF overall grades. He was also an incredible leader on the back end for some great defenses.

The Packers needed to address their defensive line in this draft, and did so by selecting B.J. Raji, who was solid in his career. In this redraft, Green Bay goes with the best undrafted player from this class in Michael Bennett.

The three-time Pro Bowler earned an 87.9 career PFF overall grade and is the most valuable non-quarterback from this draft class, according to PFF Wins Above Replacement.

Crabtree didn’t become the Hall of Famer some thought he would be, but he was solid. And in this draft class, that’s good enough. His career was filled with single-season PFF receiving grades in the 70.0s, with 2012 being his best year (91.1).

Aaron Maybin didn't live up to expectations for the Bills, tallying only six sacks in his career. Buffalo also had a massive need at tight end in 2009, so the team drafts easily the top one on the board here in Jared Cook.

The two-time Pro Bowler played 13 seasons in the league and posted a 77.4 career PFF receiving grade.

Original Pick: RB Knowshon Moreno, Georgia

Foster went undrafted in 2009 and had a somewhat short NFL career, but it included four seasons of 1,200-plus rushing yards. His highest single-season PFF rushing grade (80.2) was in the season where he also had the most volume of his career (351 carries) — an impressive feat.

Arian Foster's Career PFF Grades

Original Pick: EDGE Brian Orakpo, Texas

While Orakpo would’ve been nice to have here, Washington instead reinforces its offensive line by selecting T.J. Lang.

He made two Pro Bowls and posted an 85.7 PFF pass-blocking grade across his decade in the league. Considering Washington was in the bottom five in both PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades in 2009, Lang would be more than a welcome addition.

Jenkins was a good pick for the Saints, even though his best season came after he left New Orleans. With Jenkins not available in this redraft, we look to the offensive tackle class.

Vollmer was a solid second-round selection by the Patriots and got off to a hot start, earning a 92.6 PFF run-blocking grade as a rookie. He never got back to that mark in his career, but he earned a 70.0-plus PFF overall grade in every season except his final one.

Original Pick: LB Brian Cushing, USC

While Brian Cushing was often the heart and soul of Houston’s defense, the Texans instead select a player they originally drafted in the fourth round in Glover Quin.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2014 after leading the league with seven interceptions. Quin earned an 88.0 PFF overall grade for his career.

Wood was a solid pick for the Bills at the end of the first round in this draft. He made just one Pro Bowl in his career (2015) but started for eight seasons. He earned his best single-season PFF overall grade in 2011 (78.3), and he also added an impressive 83.3 PFF pass-blocking grade that year.

The Jets originally moved up to No. 5 on draft night to select quarterback Mark Sanchez. While New York undoubtedly needed a franchise passer, the team also lacked weapons for him to throw to. And without a worthy quarterback on the board, the Jets pick Mike Wallace in this redraft.

Wallace made a Pro Bowl in 2011 with the Steelers and finished his career with a 78.2 PFF receiving grade.

Original Pick: EDGE Robert Ayers, Tennessee

Ayers had a fine career but didn’t break out until after his time in Denver. In this redraft, the Broncos pair Champ Bailey with another stud cornerback.

Webb was one of the league's better run-defending cornerbacks during his career, earning PFF run-defense grades above 82.0 in each of his first five seasons with no single-season mark below 76.0 from 2009-2016.

Original Pick: WR Jeremy Maclin, Missouri

The Buccaneers moved up a few spots on draft night to select quarterback Josh Freeman. Instead, they’ll go with Robert Ayers here.

Ayers recorded an 80.0 PFF pass-rushing grade across his nine-year career and even spent his last two seasons in Tampa Bay.

Cushing wasn’t always consistent, but he earned PFF tackling grades above 81.0 in four of his first five seasons. He also garnered 77.0-plus PFF pass-rush grades in each of his first three NFL campaigns. The Lions needed a better presence at linebacker heading into the 2009 NFL Draft, and they get one here.

Original Pick: C Alex Mack, California

The Eagles moved up two spots on draft night to select wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, and they stick with him here. He had a solid eight years in the league, posting a 78.9 PFF overall grade while crossing 1,000 yards twice.

Jeremy Maclin's 2014 Season by Target Depth

Original Pick: WR Percy Harvin, Florida

Harvin’s career was cut short, but he was elite in his first four seasons with the Vikings. He earned PFF receiving grades of 83.4, 87.0, 87.9 and 92.1, thanks to his game-breaking speed. He had the talent to be known as one of the most electric players the league has ever seen, but injuries and concussions derailed that vision.

The Patriots originally traded this pick to the Ravens on draft night, and Baltimore used it to select offensive tackle Michael Oher. New England will instead draft safety Jason McCourty, who recorded an 89.5 career PFF overall grade across 13 seasons and could potentially reunite with twin brother Devin McCourty, who was taken in the first round by the Patriots in 2010.

Chung didn’t always have the best PFF overall grades, but his 11-year career makes him a worthy selection this late in a redraft. His best season was in 2015, when he earned a 78.8 PFF overall grade with a 79.3 PFF coverage grade.

Original Pick: CB Vontae Davis, Illinois

The Dolphins stick with Vontae Davis here, who had stretches of dominance across his decade-long career. He earned an elite 90.9 PFF coverage grade across his 10 seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015.

Original Pick: EDGE Clay Matthews, USC

Monroe was the No. 8 overall pick in this draft, and though his career didn't match the expectations of a top-10 tackle, he still deserves to be a first-rounder in our redraft. He earned PFF overall grades above 80.0 in three straight years between 2011-2013.

Original Pick: RB Donald Brown, UConn

The Colts needed offensive weaponry in 2009 and decided to select running back Donald Brown with this pick, although he was mainly just a complementary back in his career. Instead, Indianapolis takes Hakeem Nicks here.

Nicks racked up a career-best 1,192 receiving yards when the Giants won the Super Bowl in 2011 and posted an 85.6 PFF overall grade for his career. He will be a nice complement to Reggie Wayne for Peyton Manning.

28. Buffalo Bills: S Jairus Byrd, Oregon (Round 2, Pick 42)

Original Pick: C Eric Wood, Louisville

This is another case of a player who was drafted outside of the first round going to their original team on Day 1. Byrd played well enough in his NFL career to deserve it, earning elite single-season PFF overall grades of 92.4 and 89.3 in 2012 and 2013, respectively, with the Bills.

The Giants originally used this pick on Hakeem Nicks but settle for a different — although still impressive — receiver with him off the board.

Kenny Britt earned a solid 78.2 career PFF overall grade and tallied 5,137 receiving yards in the NFL.

Original Pick: WR Kenny Britt, Rutgers

Loadholt played for only six seasons, but he logged more than 1,000 snaps in each of his first four and earned a 90.4 PFF run-blocking grade in 2011. For his impact run blocking, even in a shortened career due to an Achilles tear, Loadholt played well enough at his peak to earn a spot here.

After losing their only Super Bowl appearance in heartbreaking fashion, the Cardinals whiffed on this pick by selecting Beanie Wells. In our redraft, Arizona bolsters its secondary with Sean Smith, who earned an 82.6 PFF overall grade and picked off 14 passes across his nine-year career.

Sean Smith's Career PFF Grades

Original Pick: DI Ziggy Hood, Missouri

Oher wasn’t quite the dominant offensive tackle some thought he would be when he was selected at No. 23 in the first round, but his career was solid. He played eight seasons in the NFL, logging more than 1,000 snaps in six. His PFF overall grade never dipped below 63.5 in a season (his last), but also never rose above 78.5 (his first).