NFL Week 13 Recap: Houston Texans 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday in a game overshadowed by the loss of quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a concussion.

Lawrence sustained the injury after a hard hit by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during a slide, prompting his immediate removal from the game and entry into the NFL’s concussion protocol. The incident led to on-field altercations, culminating in the ejections of Al-Shaair and Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones.

In Lawrence’s absence, backup quarterback Mac Jones stepped up, throwing two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington to cut a 23-6 deficit to just three points. Despite the valiant late effort, Jacksonville fell short, with the loss officially eliminating them from the AFC South race.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was heavily tested on Sunday, being targeted eight times. While he allowed two catches for 66 yards — including a 56-yard reception — Stingley more than made up for the big play with three forced incompletions, an interception, and another dropped pick. He also contributed a defensive stop in coverage, holding quarterbacks to a mere 21.9 passer rating when throwing his way.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE