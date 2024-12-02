NFL scores and recaps for every Week 13 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 13 game, including advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, players of the game and more.

Click here to jump to a game:

CHI@DET | NYG@DAL | MIA@GB | LVR@KC | TEN@WAS | LAC@ATL PIT@CIN | HOU@JAX | ARI@MIN | IND@NE | SEA@NYJ | TB@CAR | LAR@NO PHI@BAL | SF@BUF | CLE@DEN

The Detroit Lions continued their dominant run with a 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.

Jared Goff finished 21-of-34 and threw two touchdown passes to Sam LaPorta, while kicker Jake Bates made three field goals in the first half to help the Lions build and maintain their lead. Goff's steady performance guided Detroit to its 10th straight win and broke a seven-game Thanksgiving Day losing streak.

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears offense struggled to find consistency, averaging only 0.031 EPA per play on offense, and they fell short in a late-game comeback attempt.

The Lions now sit at 11-1 and remain the team to beat in the NFC. Chicago now stands at 4-8, comfortably in last place in the NFC North.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants 27-20 at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving day.

Micah Parsons‘ presence has obviously been huge for a unit that's struggled for much of the year, as the Cowboys defense was excellent for most of the contest, forcing two turnovers while holding the Giants to just 10 points through the first three quarters.

In games without Parsons, the Cowboys defense has allowed 0.158 EPA; however, in games with the three-time All-Pro, Dallas has lowered that to just 0.024 EPA per play.

It's especially notable in the pass-rush department, as the Cowboys have posted a 44.2% pass-rush win rate, a 32% pressure rate and a 24.4 pass-rushing productivity score in games without Parsons while recording a 46.4% pass-rush win rate, a 38.2% pressure rate and a 30.3 pass-rushing productivity score.

On Thanksgiving, Parsons enjoyed yet another two-sack day, but he wasn't the only Cowboys defender to thrive against the division rival. DeMarvion Overshown (four total stops, interception, fumble recovery) also impressed, especially when he tipped a Drew Lock pass to himself for an interception that he returned for a touchdown when the game was still close. Additionally, Eric Kendricks (two stops, a sack and a forced fumble), Jourdan Lewis (two stops while only allowing two receptions from four targets for zero yards) and notably Mazi Smith (one stop while consistently re-setting the line of scrimmage and putting the Cowboys linebackers in position to make plays) put together notable performances to round out the Cowboys defense's impressive day.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

After holding the Green Bay Packers to a three-and-out to open the game, the Miami Dolphins set the stage for a disastrous Thanksgiving.

Malik Washington muffed the ensuing punt, and the Packers set up inside the Dolphins' 10-yard line to begin the onslaught. They built a 24-3 lead by halftime and, despite giving up some second-half production, closed out a 30-17 win on Thanksgiving night.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Kansas City Chiefs came away with a 19-17 Black Friday victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs improved to an NFL-best 11-1, while the Raiders fell to a league-worst 2-10. Given each team's record, it may surprise many how close the game was; however, the Chiefs seemingly have a knack for playing up and down to their competition this season.

Regardless, the Chiefs always seem to come out on top by the skin of their teeth.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Washington Commanders snapped their three-game losing streak in dominant fashion, defeating the Tennessee Titans 42-19 on Sunday.

Jayden Daniels led the way with three touchdown passes, two of which went to Terry McLaurin, while also adding a rushing touchdown. Daniels’ dual-threat performance helped reignite the Commanders' offense after weeks of struggles.

The Commanders improved to 8-5, keeping themselves in the playoff hunt, while the Titans fell to 3-9, remaining at the bottom of the AFC South standings.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Kirk Cousins‘ inopportune interceptions, however redundant that descriptor may be, doomed the Atlanta Falcons to a third straight loss.

All four of Cousins' picks came in Los Angeles Chargers territory — including one in the red zone, one that was returned for a score and one that ended the game. The turnovers nullified any meaningful offensive production for the Falcons, and the Chargers did just enough on offense themselves to pull out a 17-13 win in Week 13.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Pittsburgh Steelers bounced back, utilizing a dominant offensive effort to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38.

Pittsburgh's offense easily put together its best game of the year — if not in over five seasons — by posting 0.254 EPA per play, 527 yards and 8.0 yards per play. Russell Wilson (29-for-40, 411 passing yards, three touchdowns, two big-time throws, zero turnover-worthy plays) was marvelous.

Cincinnati's offense found its groove against a stingy Pittsburgh defense, averaging 6.1 yards per play, but strip sacks by T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig proved critical.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday in a game overshadowed by the loss of quarterback Trevor Lawrence to a concussion.

Lawrence sustained the injury after a hard hit by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair during a slide, prompting his immediate removal from the game and entry into the NFL’s concussion protocol. The incident led to on-field altercations, culminating in the ejections of Al-Shaair and Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones.

In Lawrence’s absence, backup quarterback Mac Jones stepped up, throwing two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington to cut a 23-6 deficit to just three points. Despite the valiant late effort, Jacksonville fell short, with the loss officially eliminating them from the AFC South race.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The NFC North always finds a way.

Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings, down 19-6 late in the third quarter, marched down the field on their final three meaningful drives to stun the Arizona Cardinals, 23-22, in Week 14 and improve to 10-2. They remain one game behind the Lions and one game ahead of the Packers despite their dominant record.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison combined for 118 second-half receiving yards, and the Vikings' defense picked off Kyler Murray twice to spur the comeback effort.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Indianapolis Colts earned a hard-fought, last-second 25-24 win over the New England Patriots to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Anthony Richardson connected with Alec Pierce for a touchdown with only 12 seconds left, then ran in a two-point conversion to give the Colts the lead. Patriots kicker Joey Slye then missed an NFL-record 68-yard field goal that would've given New England a victory.

The Colts' rushing offense had a solid day, averaging 0.222 EPA per play and 4.2 net yards per rush. Indy's ability to limit the Patriots in the red zone (two touchdowns on six trips) was also critical.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The New York Jets jumped out to an early two-score lead but couldn’t maintain their momentum, falling 26-21 to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets started strong, with quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing first-quarter touchdowns to wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Isaiah Davis to build a 14-0 lead. However, the offense sputtered after the opening frame, and the Seahawks chipped away at the deficit, holding the Jets scoreless for nearly three quarters.

Seattle completed the comeback late in the fourth quarter when running back Zach Charbonnet capped a drive with an 8-yard touchdown run, putting the Seahawks ahead for good with 5:34 left on the clock. The loss extends the Jets’ disappointing season, while the Seahawks improved to 7-5, staying firmly in the NFC playoff race.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlasted the Carolina Panthers, 26-23, in an overtime thriller.

A 38-yard run from Rachaad White fueled a 30-yard game-winning kick from Chase McLaughlin, moving the Buccaneers to 6-6 and into a tie for first place in the NFC South. Bryce Young led the Panthers in field goal range courtesy of a spectacular one-handed catch by Adam Thielen, but a Chuba Hubbard fumble — forced by Anthony Nelson — allowed Tampa Bay to get the win.

The Buccaneers leaned on their maligned defense as their offense struggled, limiting the Panthers to -0.024 EPA per play and only a 38% third-down efficiency. Tampa was also aided by a 38.5% pressure rate.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Los Angeles Rams climbed back to .500 with a 21-14 road win over the New Orleans Saints.

LA's run game was terrific, posting 0.318 EPA per play, averaging 5.4 net yards per rush and amassing six explosive runs. The Rams also played well defensively, winning on 53.7% of pass-rushing snaps and holding the Saints to a 33% third-down conversion rate.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

While Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, arguably the NFL's top running backs, combined for a modest 80 rushing yards on 19 attempts in the first half, one was bound to break through down the stretch.

It was just a matter of whom.

Barkley won that battle, ripping off a 25-yard touchdown scamper midway through the fourth quarter to propel the Philadelphia Eagles past the Baltimore Ravens, 24-19, in Week 14.

Justin Tucker‘s two missed field goals and “doinked” extra point put the Ravens in a difficult spot to mount a comeback, but Barkley's 107 rushing yards and score were the fatal blow.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

The Buffalo Bills clinched their fifth consecutive AFC East title with a commanding 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, becoming the first team in 15 years to secure the division this early in the season.

The Bills‘ ground game dominated, as they racked up 222 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Running back James Cook led the charge with 107 yards, highlighted by a 65-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Josh Allen added to the offensive showcase, completing 13 of his 17 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns — one of which he technically threw to himself.

Allen became the first quarterback since 2022 to record passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in a single game.

The 49ers looked completely overwhelmed. The offense coughed the ball up three times and averaged -0.288 EPA per play on offense — a mark that would rank 32nd in the league. Worse yet, star running back Christian McCaffrey was forced out of the game early in the second quarter after suffering what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan later confirmed it as a PCL injury, potentially ending McCaffrey's season.

Buffalo’s defense capitalized on San Francisco's struggles, forcing three turnovers—all on fumble recoveries—while effectively stifling any offensive momentum. Meanwhile, the Bills‘ victory extends their winning streak to seven games and positions them as formidable contenders for the postseason.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Click here for PFF's best bets for this game!