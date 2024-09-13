All
Everything you need to know ahead of NFL Week 2

2Y1BA5M Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By PFF Editorial Team

• Player and position group rankings backed by PFF data: Dive into detailed evaluations supported by comprehensive data and analysis from PFF’s grading system.

• Fantasy rankings and Week 2 advice: Get the latest fantasy football insights, including player rankings and strategic advice from top industry experts to dominate your league this week.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

As NFL Week 2 approaches, we’ve gathered everything you need to stay ahead of the game. From position and unit rankings to expert fantasy advice, this is your one-stop resource to gear up for the upcoming matchups.

Whether you're looking to optimize your fantasy roster or dive into the latest team evaluations, you'll find all the insights you need right here.

Click here to navigate to a section:

Position rankings | Unit rankings | More NFL Analysis  | Week 2 previews
Fantasy rankings | Week 2 fantasy football advice

NFL position rankings

2024 NFL quarterback rankings ahead of Week 2

2024 NFL wide receiver rankings ahead of Week 2

2024 NFL pass-rusher rankings ahead of Week 2

2024 NFL cornerback rankings ahead of Week 2

NFL unit rankings

2024 NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 2

2024 NFL defensive line rankings ahead of Week 2

More NFL Analysis

NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: San Francisco 49ers start the season on top

Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season

Ranking the best NFL rookies after NFL Week 1

Assessing every rookie offensive tackle after Week 1

Week 1 Separation Report: Best receivers at beating coverage to get open

32 NFL observations after Week 1: Sam Darnold thrives with time in the pocket while Dexter Lawrence did his best to generate pressure

The New Orleans Saints might be much better than expected in 2024

Keion White steps up big in the Patriots' Week 1 victory over the Bengals

Why your NFL team won, lost in Week 1 of the 2024 season

NFL season-long statistical review after Week 1: Team tiers, pass rates and more

Week 2 Previews

NFL Week 2 Preview: Schedule, storylines and matchups to watch

PFF Grades and Data: Key insights for every NFL Week 2 game

Fantasy football rankings

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Week 2

Fantasy Football: Week 2 IDP rankings & tiers

Rest of season fantasy football rankings following NFL Week 1

Week 2 fantasy football advice

NFL Week 2 fantasy football start ’em, sit ’em

Fantasy Football RB Report: Touches, schemes, matchups, more ahead of Week 2

Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 2

Fantasy Football Week 2: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

Fantasy Football: Defenses to exploit in Week 2

NFL Week 1: Fantasy Football IDP report

Fantasy Football: QB/DEF streamers for Week 2

Fantasy Football Week 2: 5 to waiver wire add, 5 to drop, 5 to buy low, 5 to sell high

