Week 1 Separation Report: Best receivers at beating coverage to get open

• Adonai Mitchell kicks off his NFL career by separating at a high rate: The rookie Mitchell had a small sample of nine snaps where he could generate separation, but he did so on eight of them.

• Mark Andrews leads the way for tight ends: The Ravens pass-catcher created separation on 10 of a possible 12 snaps where he had to beat the defense rather than being allowed space by the scheme.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats.

One potential option is to add more data. This week, we’re looking at separation percentage for receivers. These are plays where a receiver has to beat the coverage to get open, rather than when a defense might leave them open and be more interested in say preventing yards after the catch or stopping them short of the sticks.

What is Separation Percentage

We are focusing on the matchups where a wide receiver, tight end or running back needs to create separation against a defense rather than being allowed it by the scheme. This creates a smaller sample size than one might imagine, so we’re looking at any player who had at least six opportunities to separate from coverage designed to stop them from catching the ball.