Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 2

By Jonathon Macri

Coming off a big week, Jayden Reed may feast again: Reed took advantage of zone coverage in Week 1 and now faces another zone-heavy defense that struggled this past week.

Mike Zimmer’s zone defense shines in Week 1: The Dallas Cowboys strength as a zone-heavy defense presents a difficult matchup for the New Orleans Saints wide receivers in Week 2.

Estimated Reading Time: 22 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages. 

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

Arizona Cardinals

Week 2 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rate: 18.0% (23)
  • Zone coverage rate: 78.7% (9)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Greg Dortch 5 1 8 60.0% 1.8 0.36
Michael Wilson 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Marvin Harrison Jr. 8 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 21 5 39 23.8% 8.9 0.42
Michael Wilson 27 1 5 7.4% 7.5 0.28
Marvin Harrison Jr. 28 1 4 10.7% 1.4 0.05

The Rams ran zone defense at a top-10 rate in Week 1, earning the third-best team coverage grade (85.4) while ranking fifth in open target rate allowed (54.5%).

Most of Greg Dortch‘s Week 1 fantasy production came against zone coverages, and his Week 2 matchup could again be suited to his skill set.

Atlanta Falcons

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.