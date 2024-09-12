Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 2

• Coming off a big week, Jayden Reed may feast again: Reed took advantage of zone coverage in Week 1 and now faces another zone-heavy defense that struggled this past week.
• Mike Zimmer’s zone defense shines in Week 1: The Dallas Cowboys‘ strength as a zone-heavy defense presents a difficult matchup for the New Orleans Saints‘ wide receivers in Week 2.
This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.
By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 2 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
- Man coverage rate: 18.0% (23)
- Zone coverage rate: 78.7% (9)
Versus man
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Greg Dortch
|5
|1
|8
|60.0%
|1.8
|0.36
|Michael Wilson
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|8
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
Versus zone
|Player
|Routes run
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Target rate
|PPR points
|FF PTS/RR
|Chris Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Zach Pascal
|2
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0.0
|0.00
|Greg Dortch
|21
|5
|39
|23.8%
|8.9
|0.42
|Michael Wilson
|27
|1
|5
|7.4%
|7.5
|0.28
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|28
|1
|4
|10.7%
|1.4
|0.05
The Rams ran zone defense at a top-10 rate in Week 1, earning the third-best team coverage grade (85.4) while ranking fifth in open target rate allowed (54.5%).
Most of Greg Dortch‘s Week 1 fantasy production came against zone coverages, and his Week 2 matchup could again be suited to his skill set.
Atlanta Falcons
