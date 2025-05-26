Fantasy Football: 2025 dynasty rankings

Malik Nabers comes in at No. 2: Nabers is the youngest wide receiver among the top 30 at the position. He and Puka Nacua were the only wide receivers in the top 10 in fantasy points per game last season who will be 25 or younger at the start of 2025.

More than 50 rookies litter the top 325: While the 2025 NFL Draft class isn’t very deep at quarterback or tight end, several running backs and wide receivers found landing spots where they can contribute immediately.

With the 2025 NFL Draft now a month in the rearview, it’s time to update our 2025 fantasy football dynasty rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how those players impact their new teammates and those they left behind.

These dynasty rankings are for single-quarterback PPR leagues, with a general balance between trying to win now and playing for the long term.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Monday, May 26